White House Trade Director Peter Navarro Discusses China, NAFTA and Wall Street…

Posted on April 2, 2018 by

CTH takes a little flak for pointing out the obvious; that’s ok, it doesn’t change the reality: When you confront the manipulated multinational trade system – the multinational Wall Street entities who have historically benefited from that system will lose.

It is impossible for Wall Street corporations invested overseas not to lose some financial position. This is reality, and this is also necessary.  Meanwhile U.S-centered  corporations will gain valuation in direct proportion to the amount of investment they hold inside the U.S…

White House Trade Director Peter Navarro discusses the ongoing trade initiatives, China, Wall Street and NAFTA.  President Trump has indicated a strong preference for U.S.T.R. Lighthizer to make a determination about NAFTA as soon as possible. WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to White House Trade Director Peter Navarro Discusses China, NAFTA and Wall Street…

  1. filia.aurea says:
    April 2, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    One word, per POTUS “Reciprocal”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 2, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    “It is impossible for Wall Street corporations invested overseas not to lose some financial position. This is reality, and this is also necessary.”

    We can deal with it, they will have to adjust. Millions of Americans have witnessed and lived through the disparity of incomes widen over the last three decades. The gap between the average worker and the CEO today is bewildering.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s