White House Trade Director Peter Navarro Discusses China, NAFTA and Wall Street…

CTH takes a little flak for pointing out the obvious; that’s ok, it doesn’t change the reality: When you confront the manipulated multinational trade system – the multinational Wall Street entities who have historically benefited from that system will lose.

It is impossible for Wall Street corporations invested overseas not to lose some financial position. This is reality, and this is also necessary. Meanwhile U.S-centered corporations will gain valuation in direct proportion to the amount of investment they hold inside the U.S…

White House Trade Director Peter Navarro discusses the ongoing trade initiatives, China, Wall Street and NAFTA. President Trump has indicated a strong preference for U.S.T.R. Lighthizer to make a determination about NAFTA as soon as possible. WATCH:

