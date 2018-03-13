Rex Tillerson Removed as Secretary of State…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did an excellent job representing the professional and deliberate diplomatic approach of the U.S. and President Trump administration. His personal view toward foreign service on behalf of the U.S. was exemplary, and deserves high praise.
Having said that, as President Trump stated earlier today, there was also more than a tinge of disunity between the advocated views of Tillerson and the views of the Commander in Chief toward economic national security. At times the fractures between policy perspectives were visible. Over time those differences became more obvious.
As Secretary of the DoS Rex Tillerson supported the Paris Climate Treaty; the President did not; Secretary Tillerson supported the Obama administration’s Iran deal; the President did not; Tillerson was more apologetic toward lax immigration policy; the President is not; and there were other visible departures visible surrounding the use of economic leverage to achieve national security advancements, specifically on the issue of China and North Korea policy.
The primary perspective, drawing the greatest contrast, surrounded President Trump’s view and expressed policy of emphasizing strength; particularly economic strength – to gain national security objectives.
After many years of projected weakness by the former administration one of the key tenets of the Trump presidency has been reestablishing national security by focusing on unapologetic U.S. economic power regardless of global opinion therein.
Unapologetic economic power is where the views of President Trump and Secretary Tillerson parted. T-Rex projected more of a humble and altruistic approach; almost seeming embarrassed at times to participate in discussions of economic conflict and confrontation. Indeed it often seemed awkward for Mr. Tillerson as he carries a less confrontational and more servant-minded constitution.
While he is not a pure ‘globalist’ per se’, Secretary Tillerson was less deliberate toward achieving territorial economic goals as a method to achieve geopolitical national security. On matters surrounding these issues, T-Rex was more Wall Street than Main Street; more traditionally republican than change-agent populist.
Despite the media’s inability to see the severity of perspective, President Trump is not going to be swayed on matters of national economics. POTUS Trump will listen to alternate opinions based on current events, but his forward advancement toward U.S. economic security will not be slowed by high-minded analysis leading to paralysis. Within his outlook, always in the back of his mind, the clock is ticking… there’s an inherent sense of urgency.
Forcing economic change to enhance the territorial economic security of middle-America requires the ability of the change-agent to ignore the feelings and sensibilities of outside nations who will be confronted in the process.
Stopping the exfiltration of American wealth demands severity: “we either have a country or we don’t.” Within that dynamic the value of diplomacy is necessarily lessened in favor of more deliberate and unapologetic policy advancement. Inside that dynamic President Trump and Secretary Tillerson did not agree – and that is a major point of disunity.
As Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has stated several times: “economic security is national security.” President Trump fundamentally believes that our national security requires independent U.S. economic security. Everything is downstream from the economics of the issue; regardless of the issue itself – foreign or domestic.
Carrying a sense of urgency toward these national security issues, delicate sensibilities -and the opinion of the media who protect them- are necessarily dispatched like a feather in a hurricane. Again, “we have no choice”, as often heard from President Trump.
Going into year #2 of the administration the current emphasis is a structural reset n the U.S. approach toward global trade. Inside this specific trade policy shift, a parallel geopolitical strategy is being played out from the Mid-East through Europe and into Asia around the cornerstone of economics and trade.
Confronting China (Xi Jinping) economically was/is what brought North Korea (Kim Jong-Un) to the table of discussion to give up their nuclear ambitions; it was not diplomacy that created the breakthrough conditions for a national security win. What brought China/DPRK to this position was the very real possibility of looming economic defeat.
Final point – When approaching specific goals and objectives President Trump works through a strategy based on phases. President Trump doesn’t retain people past their expended usefulness. Rex Tillerson did an outstanding job as Secretary of State introducing the Trump administration to nations’ of the world.
The diplomatic introductions and niceties are now complete; it’s time to get down to business.
Time to finish cleaning house at the state dept. I bet the Deep State/Obama/Uniparty plants are crapping their pants now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Traditional Republicanism is tariffs and protecting industry. Lincoln was NOT a free trader.
It is only the last 60 years that the Free Trade mind virus has overtaken the elites of both parties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. The original meaning of ‘Free Trade’ going back to the 1600s meant free seas, meaning no military impediment to trade. Didn’t mean accept a bad deal from another nation.
LikeLike
When Nelson Rockefeller created RINO republicans.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Fifth_Avenue
LikeLike
Thanks for the clarity, Sundance. Loved me some T-Rex and was sad and surprised to see the news this morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The diplomatic introductions and niceties are now complete; it’s time to get down to business.”
EXCELLENT.
I like this ride. I guess it’s time to pull-down the lap-bar or snap on the seat belt. 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’m so excited for the ride! Can’t say the same about some other peoples we know:
LikeLike
Dont worry about missing tv. Nobody showing much on CA. Its mainly SOS business. Interesting difference between candidate vs POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You better use more than just a seat belt, my fellow Treeper.
Something tells me we’re going to need what the astronauts use to secure themselves when at the launch station
LikeLike
This should be a knife fight of a confirmation process.
LikeLike
From Pat Buchanan:
“The second bill signed by President Washington was the Tariff Act of 1789. Said the Founding Father of his country in his first address to Congress: “A free people … Should promote such manufactures as tend to make them independent on others for essential, particularly military supplies.”
“In his 1791 “Report on Manufactures,” Alexander Hamilton wrote, “Every nation ought to endeavor to possess within itself all the essentials of national supply. These comprise the means of subsistence, habitat, clothing and defense.”
http://buchanan.org/blog/globalists-nationalists-who-owns-the-future-128880
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…the value of diplomacy is necessarily lessened in favor of more deliberate and unapologetic policy advancement.
Gotcha… and
Rex Tillerson did an outstanding job as Secretary of State introducing the Trump administration to nations’ of the world
TY… I feel better…
LikeLike
On a side note, it seems the leaking problem has been taken care of.
It seems to have genuinly caught the media off guard.
LikeLike
Our President has a limited number of years to get everything done that he planned to do. You can’t waste a single day arguing over the Iran Deal, Paris Accord, recognizing Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.
Trade negotiations are going to be front and center during this next phase. TREX ran the largest Global Corporation for many many years in Exxon Mobile. You can’t make mistakes in this phase. You have to be a well oiled machine with everyone on the same page. Look at Navarro, Mnuchin, Wilburine and Lighthizer. All of them can finish each others sentence. Your SoS has to be all in as well given his role.
As 4sure stated, “Your either all in or your all out!”
LikeLike
Just posted elsewhere, but it’s more appropriate here.
Secretary of State Tillerson serves at the pleasure of the President.
POTUS told us all we needed to know in the brief presser on the way to Marine1 – they disagreed on tariffs, Iran, Noko. Previous disagreement on Paris Climate Treaty and Embassey being moved to J’lem.
This relationship wasn’t working for either one of them. Tillerson knew it as did POTUS. Hence, POTUS saying Tillerson would feel better now – meaning he’s freed of any conflicts.
Both knew it was coming. Just a matter of time. They knew.
POTUS can’t carry non-MAGA people. He will be the loser as will we. He is doing the heavy lifting for us Deplorables. I thank God he is capable of making and carrying out such decisions.
This decision is best for POTUS and Tillerson. All will be fine.
LikeLike
I wrote this to Trump …. Dear Mr President Trump , How in the Hell is Mueller even a creditable Investigator When Rosensteins Wife has defended Hillary Clinton, between 1991 to 2017; she also represented Bill Clinton, James Comey, Barack Obama, Kathleen Sebellius and Robert Muller ??? Furthermore, Lisa Barsoomian Rosenstein works for R. Craig Lawrence. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-20-R-Craig-Lawrence-DC-Appeals-Court-Docket-PACER-accessed-May-20-2017.pdf
More on Rosensteins Wife , http://wagcenter.com/corporate-wags/rod-rosensteins-wife-lisa-barsoomian/
More on the Cabal of Clinton and the detail thats investigating you Mr. President , all this evidence concludes Mueller is UNFIT to be the Lead Investigator in the Matter of Russian Collusion !!!!! https://freedomoutpost.com/cia-whistleblower-kevin-shipp-hillary-clinton-running-global-financial-criminal-syndicate/
I hope you will stop this madness of a Investigation . Thanks and have a Great Day .
LikeLike
I understood initially why Tillerson was brought in. And I completely agree about why he is being let go. Trump’s Cabinet needs to follow what Trump wants, not what the individuals want. They should both be of the same mind. Trump has enough people to fight, without internal fighting. Trump is President. His word is policy. Period.
LikeLike
Sucks that this happened, but I’m still glad Rex did as good of a job as he has done. At least he’s going out on a relative high note, and not down in flames as an embarrassment as some future swamp dwellers are going to experience here very very soon.
LikeLike
Nikki Haley keeps popping up..hmmm
LikeLike
Look if you wanted the same old ho-hum president and administration you would have not voted for Trump and allowed the next puppet. Trump will sometimes have to take a draw at a better hand even though the REX hand was pretty good, the next step needs more. Others are to scared to make those decisions, Trump is a winner for a reason. Enjoy the ride and support him he will bring you guys back. Or move to Canada where we love ho-hum puppets, Wish we would get some Trump action up here we need it badly.
LikeLike
I agree. Trump is making the changes because of what is best for the country, even if it means he gets criticized for it. It is a good thing for us that he doesn’t fear criticism.
LikeLike
I really like Tillerson; I was the most excited for his appointment. However, if Pompeo and Trump are on the same wavelength as Trump says, then I am even more excited for that. I really haven’t liked when it seemed there were differences between Tillerson and Trump. It was ok, they made it work, but it could have been better. Perhaps that works for other administrations who don’t care how messy they are when they destroy the world, but we have so little wiggle room to fix things that it seems much more important to have someone who thinks more closely to Trump out there negotiating on our behalf. There are too many important things coming up to go in wishy washy.
LikeLike
THIS is what occurs when OUR Nation has a LEADER in the White House! These past Puppet-Presidents were told who to hire and who to fire. In any properly functioning organization, a Leader moves employees…one way or the other. This President…OUR President….is leading and serving the People! I like that and it is truly Historic!
LikeLike
Tillerson Fired Over Rogue Bid to Save Iran Nuke Deal
In the weeks leading up to Tillerson’s departure, he had been spearheading efforts to convince European allies to agree to a range of fixes to the nuclear deal that would address Iran’s ongoing ballistic missile program and continued nuclear research.
While Trump had prescribed a range of fixes that he viewed as tightening the deal’s flaws, Tillerson recently caved to European pressure to walk back these demands and appease Tehran while preserving the deal, according to these sources. The Free Beacon first disclosed this tension last week in a wide-ranging report.
White House allies warned Tillerson’s senior staff for weeks that efforts to save the nuclear deal and balk on Trump’s key demands regarding the deal could cost Tillerson his job, a warning that became reality Tuesday when Trump fired Tillerson by tweet.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/tillerson-fired-rogue-bid-save-iran-nuke-deal/
LikeLike
Sound analysis, I agree!
LikeLike