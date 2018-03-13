President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To California…

President Trump delivers remarks to the media while departing the White House heading to California. President Trump discusses the replacement of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State with CIA Director Mike Pompeo; and the nomination of Gina Haspel to be the new CIA Director.
Transcript at NYT
(so you don't have to sully your screen)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I’ve worked with Mike Pompeo now for quite some time. Tremendous energy, tremendous intellect. We’re always on the same wavelength. The relationship has been very good. That’s what I need as secretary of state.
I wish Rex Tillerson well. Gina, by the way, who I know very well who I worked very closely, will be the first woman director of the C.I.A. She is an outstanding person who also I have gotten to know very well. So I’ve gotten to know a lot of people very well over the last year and I’m really at a point where we’re getting very close to having the cabinet and other things that I want.
But I think Mike Pompeo will be a truly great secretary of state. I have total confidence in him. And as far as Rex Tillerson is concerned, I very much appreciate his commitment and his service and I wish him well. He’s a good man.
REPORTER: Mr. President, Mr. President — what did you say to Rex Tillerson?
MR. TRUMP: Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time. We got along actually quite well. But we disagreed on things. When you look at the Iran deal. I think it’s terrible. I guess he — it was O.K. I wanted to either break it or do something. And he felt a little bit differently.
So we were not really thinking the same. With Mike, Mike Pompeo, we have a very similar thought process. I think it’s going to go very well. Rex is a very good man. I like Rex a lot. I really appreciate his commitment and his service. And I’ll be speaking to Rex over a long period of time.
REPORTER: (inaudible)
MR. TRUMP: I can’t hear you.
REPORTER: (inaudible on camera)
MR. TRUMP: No, I really didn’t discuss it very much with him honestly. I made that decision by myself. Rex wasn’t, as you know, in this country. I made the North Korea decision with consultation from many people but I made that decision by myself. I actually got along well with Rex. But really it was a different mind-set. It was a different thinking.
REPORTER: Did you fire him because he called you a moron?
MR. TRUMP: What?
REPORTER: Did you fire him because he called you a moron?
MR. TRUMP: Say it again.
REPORTER: (inaudible) Why now?
MR. TRUMP: I respect his intellect. I respect the process that we’ve all gone through together. We have a very good relationship. For whatever reason, chemistry, whatever it is. Why do people get along? I’ve always right from the beginning from day one, I’ve gotten along well with Mike Pompeo.
And frankly I get along well with Rex, too. And, you know, I wish Rex a lot of good things. I think he’s going to do — I think he’s going to be very happy. I think Rex will be much happier now. But I really appreciate his service.
But with Mike, we’ve had a very good chemistry right from the beginning.
REPORTER: (inaudible)
MR. TRUMP: Well, it sounds to me. I’m speaking to Theresa May today. It sounds to me like it would be Russia based on all of the evidence they have. I don’t know if they’ve come to a conclusion. But she’s calling me today.
As you know, now we’re going to the wall. We’re going out to the wall. We’re going to be looking at the prototypes, which is very important for our country. But Theresa May is going to be speaking to me today. It sounds to me like they believe it was Russia, and I would certainly take that finding as fact.
REPORTER: Mr. President, do you believe there should be a response from the United States?
MR. TRUMP: As soon as we get the facts straight. And we’re going to be speaking with the British today. We’re speaking with Theresa May today. As soon as we get the facts straight, if we agree with them, we will condemn Russia or whoever it may be. But I have not spoken to her. I’ll speak to her some time today.
REPORTER: (inaudible)
MR. TRUMP: We’re very happy with the decision by the House Intelligence Committee saying there was absolutely no collusion with respect to Russia. And it was a very powerful decision, a very strong decision.
Backed up — I understand they’re going to be releasing hundreds of pages of proof and evidence. But we are very, very happy with that decision. It was a powerful decision that left no doubt. So I want to thank the House Intelligence Committee and all of the people that voted so strongly.
REPORTER: (inaudible)
MR. TRUMP: I’m looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly. I’ve known him a long time. We don’t agree on everything. But in this case I think that’s good. I want to have a divergent opinion. We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as also a negotiating point.
You know I’m renegotiating trade deals. And without tariffs, we wouldn’t do nearly as well. But Larry has been a friend of mine for a long time. He backed me very early in the campaign. I think the earliest. I think he was one of my original backers. He’s a very, very talented man. A good man.
And I think Larry Kudlow has a good chance. I’m also speaking to many others, but I think Larry has a very good chance. Thank you, all. I’ll see you — I’ll see you at the wall. I’ll see you at the wall.
Never a dull moment with our President!
Thanks Shelley.
He’s looking at Larry Kudlow for what???
News every day. One of these days maybe even the actual DOJ IG report…
I'M SO TIRED OF WAITING. Why do they keep putting it off? First it was January 2018, then March, now April…And when April gets here they'll move it again. *sigh*
I'm predicting it. Beware the Ides of March, swamp dwellers.
I love how the President says:
“We’re really at a point where we’re getting very close to the cabinet, and OTHER things I want…”
I pray that he’s referring to Sessions being the last chip to fall, and that he is the next to receive the axe from Trump.
That’s how i heard that, anyway.
I’m fully and completely undecided about Sessions but I want to point out a few things:
1. Jeff Sessions was a person targeted and harmed by the illegal FISA spying. All people associated with the Trump team and campaign were.
2. A law enforcement person cannot do his job when he has been the victim of the crime under investigation.
3. This is the sabotage inflicted upon the Trump team — they didn’t anticipate this level of criminality and deviousness. If Trump had anticipated this at all, he would likely have asked Sessions to stay out of his campaign entirely so that he could effectively tap him after he was sworn in. Even then, as I understand it, the FISA abuse continued even after the new president assumed power.
4. The president may still want Jeff Sessions as AG and is willing to ride this difficulty through until that time. Jeff Sessions did offer his resignation to president Trump and the president did not accept it. This is all Trump’s decision.
On one hand, by the reasoning above, Sessions is useless either way. However, if Sessions is actually a very good guy, then it would be a tragic loss to the Trump administration at the hands of these saboteurs… and saboteurs is what they are by committing crimes directly at the people who might prosecute them. It’s kind of cute and clever in a way. And if Sessions attempted to prosecute anyway? What do you think would happen?
Do not forget this meeting:
name redacted https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937831014965153792
“Adm Mike Rogers saved the country. On nov 18 he met the NATSEC team of PDJT transition team and briefed them on it all…. At that meeting were current DCI Pompeo , former DCI Woolsey, now ambassador, Mike Flynn, Jeff Sessions, and PDJT.”
The next day President-Elect Trump moved out of Trump Towers, meaning he was aware of the Title 1 warrant and ‘bugs in the walls’
Every single one of those men has had some sort of military training and I think that at that meeting a plan of action was made.
That is a very enlightening quote. I had totally forgotten about that. Thanks!
Also AG Sessions or ANYONE that Trump appointed to the position, like Rudy Giuliani or Chris Christi would also have been forced to recuse.
HOWEVER, Geoffrey Berman, a partner of RUDY GULIANI, has been named US Attorney for southern district on New York. News Week — Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday named Geoffrey Berman to succeed Preet Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York [Manhattan] on an interim basis
Berman, 58, was appointed Jan. 3 as the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, a post that gives him oversight of more than 220 federal prosecutors who often take the lead battling wrongdoing on Wall Street and international terrorism. He had served in the office once before as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1990 to 1994. http://amp.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article196878534.html
Washington Compost: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is naming 17 interim U.S. attorneys to run federal prosecutor shops across the country, including the premier office in Manhattan. Geoffrey S. Berman, a law partner of Rudolph W. Giuliani at the firm Greenberg Traurig and a former federal prosecutor, was named…”
REMEMBER weenie Wiener’s computer was picked up in MANHATTAN NY. this places Berman directly in control of the evidence in that computer. 😁
Beautiful catch GC…beautiful catch!
I have been asking for quite some time. Where is RICO Rudy? I have not seen him in the media in forever.
When Sessions said that he has someone outside of DC…I wonder………?
“This is the sabotage inflicted upon the Trump team — they didn’t anticipate this level of criminality and deviousness. If Trump had anticipated this at all, he would likely have asked Sessions to stay out of his campaign entirely”
EXACTLY why i’ve viewed sessions as a traitorous, deep state implant in the Trump campaign, Admin, and WH.
My research over 40 years, tells me that the globalist psychopath swamp is FAR deeper and existed FAR longer than most who have just recently become aware of it, know.
They (the global ELITE) OFTEN have narratives lasting decades and much longer.
It would be child’s play for them to embed Sessions in the Trump campaign as a contingency – especially if you believe that Donald Trump was truly an outlier and a political neophyte…those cards add up pretty easily for me given what’s transpired.
Sessions is no victim – he’s a life long card carrying swamp senator. Forget about recusing himself on Russia…has he recused himself on the publicly known CRIMES of his colleagues in EVERY other area as well.
Ask yourself what has he actually DONE?? The answer is close to NOTHING.
He has however “sworn”, “vowed”, “threatened”, “considered”, and “solemnly promised”
AD NAUSEUM…
How those who emotionally defend him continue to ignore this, is baffling to me ;O
🇺🇸❤️PDJT❤️🇺🇸 plays 3-D Chess with the press barkers while they're stumbling through Shoots & Ladders.
Careful with the Chutes and ladders reference, Hillary might fall and break a hip.
She's all chutes and no ladders.
Marine One seemed to suddenly get louder after a couple minutes into the interview
The Donald has a remote for the engine 😉
I like that! I was thinking about the times from the past when picking up a friend (who was taking too long), revving up the engine to get them to get moving faster…
SEE YOU AT THE WALL!!! ZOMG LOLZ 😀 😀 😀 😀
WE LOVE YOU, FLUFFY DOG!!
Are we having fun yet????
This is great.
My Favorite part of that little Presser!! A Great Big Beautiful Wall!!!
I loved having a SOS named TRex. Unfortunately he did not live up to the reputation and he opposes our President on major issues. Can't have that.
Tillerson did oppose President Trump on some very serious issues. I believe that you should express your opinions and argue for them in private, but present a united front once the decision is made. President Trump is the ultimate decision maker.
Betsy DeVos does this to President Trump also.
It makes it harder for President Trump to stand up to the whole world when his cabinet members are telling the enemy that he does not really mean what he says and/or doesn’t understand the situation and/or is behaving in and ungentlemanly manner.
His cabinet members should have his back and stand firmly with him. If they cannot do that, then they should resign or must be fired.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No argument from me on that.
Elizabeth Carter
I certainly agree. Parents should do the same. UNITED front in front of the kids disagreements else where.
I read elsewhere today something interesting, along these lines: State has a unique, entrenched, culture. For the past three or four or five decades, SoS appointees go in with the hope of putting their personal stamp on the department. New ideas. New approaches. New paridigms. Appointees go in hoping to make change and, one after another, it is they who get changed. Swallowed and co-opted and soon ask for more Kool-Aid. That dynamic, plus Tillerson's odd manner (evident from day one) sealed his fate in reporting to an impatient, action-oriented, change-loving executive. Mr. Pompeo, we're all rooting for you; you have a chance to do far, far better.
Sad to hear ztillerson is leaving.
Was it his health?
I suggest you watch the video. It's not that long.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump puts people into positions for specific reasons. As soon as the reason for the position is gone he finds a replacement to fulfill the next phase of his agenda. The positions have no guarantee of length of service, they serve at the Presidents pleasure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS knows what he's doing. He needs someone for SOS (like he said in the above video) that's on the same wavelength with him. Compatibility is important. And right on cue, the dems are whining about the potential replacement.
I agree with you, Pam. Trust Trump. He is not a bridge burner. He gives people a chance; if/when things don't work out, he parts ways as the Gentleman he is. This all may seem surprising to us, but we are not inner circle. No way Rex was surprised.
POTUS Trump knows when/how/why to shake things up when necessary to accomplish his purposes. Nuff said.
POTUS Trump knows when/how/why to shake things up when necessary to accomplish his purposes. Nuff said.
Amen Pam. T-Rex sounded like he might have been upset (shaky voice). I believe he is a honorable man who loves his country. I thank him for his service.
These impromptu little chats are great to keep everybody on their toes. The reporters covering the departure for California were probably just expecting a smile and a wave as PDJT departed, like so many Presidents have done in the past.
Then they could make their little snippet for the evening news with THEIR NARRATIVE.
Instead our President preempted them by making a speech, so HIS WORDS will go out instead of the narrative of the lying MSM pundits.
GO DONALD!! REVVING UP THE MAGA ENGINES!
XXXXOOOO
XXXXOOOO
people see this administration as a novel.
It’s a collection of short stories. Every one of them with a new cast.
Like a Russian novel.
Happy administrations are all alike. Every unhappy administration is unhappy in its own way. Or something like that.
TRex got the ball rolling and did his job. A year in clears his tax hurdles. The iron was hot to strike.
What was the question about Larry Kudlow about which President Trump said he had a "very good chance"?
Larry is on his short list to chair the council of economic advisers.
Being new to politics Trump didn’t know what he didn’t know, and Tillerson was new to politics too.
Tillerson took the job out of loyalty to country, and love of God, and willingness to make a difference. Pompeo is going to be EPIC in his new role, now considering he knows everything about everyone over at CIA. Let the games begin.
Why do I have the impression that, with the results of the House's 14-month investigation already made public, the Donald is getting ready to send Mueller to the brig with Comey?? It's almost a shoo-in!!
Schiff – translation. "We believe in throwing money away to other countries with no accountability, allowing illegals to increase crime and ruin our economy, and steal from those who work to pay health benefits for those who chose not to do so."
LikeLiked by 6 people
@trumpthepress sadly, you pretty much nailed it.
He needs to go. A total leaker and liar.
And thinking like Schiff's has put California in last place for quality of living compared to the other states. Funny how that works…
Oh shut up, Shiffty.
🧐🤨😐😑😞🤬
Putz ….. 😃
seriously – WHO CARES what these clowns say anymore? i know i don't
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has he seen the human waste, needles and homeless encampments all over his state?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh bother!!! Just shut up and sit down. YOU LOST. Live with it ‘Cause you gonna keep losing.
Adam Schiff — a pompous, traitorous son of a syphilitic camel.
I will leave it at that since I do not want the FEEBS or SS showing up.
What position did he say he was considering Larry Kudlow for?
Replacing Gary Cohn.
Thanks👍🏻
2 more observations about Tillerson:
1) he’s ALWAYS undercut the President in a globalist kind of way, with PUBLIC statements, Including 1 last week regarding NK and yesterday about the dopey British spy poisoning cartoon. So i really could care less if Trump fired him with a Tweet. He DESERVED that.
2) it’s a good rule of thumb to observe which of Trump’s cabinet the thug puppet media embraces, and conclude their swamp pedigree. Tillerson was one for sure…
don’t get me wrong, ‘though…Rex really is a nice guy and a gentleman…i think ;O
and here’s Tillerson, going ROGUE and blabbing on about globalist “goals” – he seems shocked
he’s full of himself – that SHOULD have simply been
“Thank you, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve you and serve the American people. Buh bye.”
Agreed. Tillerson’s statement was arrogant and self-serving. Rex clearly thought HE was the President of the United States. Good riddance TRex.
Will be fascinating a woman at CIA. Can those psuedo alpha pretend males handle it? Will be near if she as a ball buster. The little I’ve heard of Pompeo he seems to be Mulvaneylike in has presentation. He doesn’t care what the gnats in the media think. He seems to just let them dig their own pit and then seems to answer Trumplike.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The Dems call her the Queen of Torture so she must be good.
Hmmmmmm ….
And now I’m going to call and cancel my dental appointment ….. 🤤😫
Don’t watch it!!! Scroll down … just listen.
No not that either …. 😫
Trump doesn’t play! It’s game time. It’s either you’re fully onboard or get out of the way! Tillerson is a good man but you serve at the pleasure of the president and Trump obviously was not pleased with him. Pompeo is more to Trump’s liking and that’s enough for me.
Trump does personnel and doesn’t waste time. We saw this during the campaign. It’s not about personalities, it’s about results. The results of his personnel moves in the campaign led to a great victory! I trust Trump until I can’t anymore and he hasn’t let us down yet! MAGA!!
I’ll see you at THE WALL!!!
I Wrote this to the President ……Dear Mr President Trump , How in the Hell is Mueller even a creditable Investigator When Rosensteins Wife has defended Hillary Clinton, between 1991 to 2017; she also represented Bill Clinton, James Comey, Barack Obama, Kathleen Sebellius and Robert Muller ??? Furthermore, Lisa Barsoomian Rosenstein works for R. Craig Lawrence. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-20-R-Craig-Lawrence-DC-Appeals-Court-Docket-PACER-accessed-May-20-2017.pdf
More on Rosensteins Wife , http://wagcenter.com/corporate-wags/rod-rosensteins-wife-lisa-barsoomian/
More on the Cabal of Clinton and the detail thats investigating you Mr. President , all this evidence concludes Mueller is UNFIT to be the Lead Investigator in the Matter of Russian Collusion !!!!! https://freedomoutpost.com/cia-whistleblower-kevin-shipp-hillary-clinton-running-global-financial-criminal-syndicate/
I hope you will stop this madness of a Investigation . Thanks and have a Great Day .
