President Trump Visits San Diego To Review Border Wall Prototypes (Video)…

President Donald Trump traveled to San Diego today for a tour of eight border wall prototypes today along with a speech to members of the military at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
This is President Trumps first trip to California as president. The peoples’ president spent about an hour reviewing the 30-foot wall segments near the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump’s promise of building a border wall was the primary visible promise made during the 2016 presidential campaign trail. As president, he has been steadfast in his push for the completed project.
“If you don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country,” Trump said at the site of the prototypes. “There’s a lot of problems in Mexico. They have a lot of problems over there. And they have the cartels. And we’re fighting the cartels, and we’re fighting them hard. … But the fact is, if you don’t have a wall system, it would be bedlam, I imagine.”
Trump will choose wisely…& the Wall will go up (&up & up…..)
By up & up & up, presumably, you mean the cost, the cost which was supposed to be borne by Mexico. I’m all for the wall, but I’d like to see a fee or tax on outgoing wire transfers from the US to MX in order to help pay for the wall.
money is fungible, they will pay.
Awesome…snowflakes are melting away!
Trump: “These walls are too short! We got delis in Queens that are taller! Show me something.. oh.. about ten stories tall!”
I agree! I want to see A REAL WALL!!!
Manor Deli!! Always the Best!
Next up turret prototypes and grants for genetically engineered alligators with a taste for criminals.
Along the US – Mexican border where the Rio Grande River flows I want sharks with frickin’ laser beams on their heads!
Baby steps, baby steps. First the sharks and then we can get them fitted for lasers.
And you do realize there will also be some shark training involved.
Swimming towards the U.S.; CHOMP! ZAP!
Swimming towards Mexico; A nip at the toes to speed them on their way.
Drug-sniffing alligators!
BREAKING NEWS: “Tillerson to Head new Space Force”. One can dream.
My apologies…wrong thread.
This was a fun day. He liked walls with some see through parts, and slippery concrete above, plus a very big, wide roller pipe on top, because you can’t climb over it.
Miramar speech was awesome too. It was like a mini rally for the San Diego military. It was a loud crowd.
That BP agent explaining the history of the border area is a hunk.
I wonder which one he liked best?
He mentioned being able to “see through” the Wall at the bottom…which seems like a really good idea to me.
He liked the one with the big pipe on top, because you can’t climb over.
Yeah…and there is more than one with the big pipe on top.
It’s a good feature. Makes sense.
Electrify that steel top too. Solar power.
I’ll bet he combines a couple of prototypes together, for the end result.
Yep, I was thinking the same thing.
Me too Wheatie. I love that he went to see the prototypes in person. Can’t wait for the wall to be built.
THESE in Israel seem to be the best>>>>>>>>>> https://www.maannews.com/Content.aspx?id=766227
We should seriously look at the stone steps Hillary was slipping off in India!! Damn, they were slippery!
She falls on a normal sidewalk though.
Heard Trump Say he liked the open one better. First thing that popped into was idiot illegals being crazy enough to get heads stuck in between, So I have two reasons for liking the open one. Lets Border Guards keep eye on other side, and get a laugh at expense of idiot illegals trying to squeeze through.
Hahaha! My head is stuck!
Was the first thing I thought of when I saw the open one…
Hey my kid did it once in our picket fence. Heard my daughter screaming. Ran out there and there was this big Native American with a couple of big ole hammers. He yells Mrs. …… I’m not hurting her, her head is stuck” LOL
But I bet there will be a few who will try it. But they need to be close enough so even small kids can’t get through.
I saw this Rescue 911 episode where this dog stuck his head through the clothes dryer vent hole in the wall, but could not get it out. No matter what the rescuers tried, that dog’s head was stuck. Eventually the used a skills saw to saw out around it. Everyone was afraid the saw might slip and hit the dog, but it didn’t and the dog was rescued.
Just think of all the funny You–Tube clips Border Patrol could post.
THIS is how a leader LEADS! Think about that…watch it… President Trump is leading our Nation 100% FOR the People! It’s truly historic…it’s been many decades since have we had a Leader in this Nation… Congress is destructive…Courts need massive reform!
“Space Force” ….we’re gonna have a Space Force!
China and Russia just choked on their tea. Hah.
Yep. haha
I can listen to Trump all day. I do believe that he still speaks off the cuff which Obama never could do without totally blowing it.
He has backed off the Teleprompters. It’s obvious.
Thought so…That is why I always replied that Obama was a reader NOT speaker.
Let’s be honest with one another. We all know that the MINUTE the new wall is erected, there will be MULTIPLE pro-illegal, anti-borders-language-culture types who come to the Wall with one of those little French-national Building climbers (Le Fly, or whomever) carrying a bag of mountain-climbing tools, ropes, grappling hooks, and suction cups to … PROVE … that Trump’s wall can be climbed and defeated. Unfurling a LaRaza banner from the top of the wall.
That assumes no one is shooting at them while they try to climb.
It is against the law, to play on the border wall.
But once you fall off the wall onto CA soil … you will be given FREE medical care to heal your multiple fractures, and your premature baby will be incubated for 3mos. at a top-flight hospital. Then, when your baby makes it … you will be granted parent of DACA status, and become a permanent resident eligible to receive Social Security Disability for your fractured pelvis
They won’t get over it. Plus, they will be arrested for trying.
Yes…..and the Mexican’s can come scrape them off the ground on their side of the wall when they fall off.
So is there a projected date for choosing the prototype?
It will be a surprise. You will just have to wait.
HAHAHA!!
LIKE A BOSS!
Trump really makes me laugh – greatest standup from a President ALL TIME!
Plus he really knocked it out of the box speaking to the Marines! CLASSIC
That was one for the ages ;O
Yep, the Marines are partying tonight.
OO-RAH
In those pictures that Sundance linked from. I guess, local media, they have pictures of a President Trump support rally being held a few miles from the prototype site; the rally is attended by all sorts of people, just like the campaign rallies e.g. black, white, asian, hispanic.
Of course, they also have pics of “protesters”. You look at them and they are the typical thug, anarchist, illegal alien and phony wormen’s rights types (holding up signs supporting moslems – does oxymoron ring a bell?)
The pro President Trump rally is Yuge. I can feel for the good people of CA, and there are millions of them, trapped by a Mexican invasion. I believe President Trump will liberate CA after he starts taking out the DC and local D-Rat trash. JMHO
I have no doubt Trump will fix California…no doubt. It’s going to happen. That is one of my most fervent prayers, please God, help California be great again.
We NEED the entire wall, we truly need it built. Unfortunately, NAFTA is the biggest HOLE IN THE WALL right now. A “policy” which has Planes, Trains and Automobiles freely breaching our borders 24/7 with very little “oversight” and LOTS of “unspecified” cargo being let in…factual folks and hopefully that nafta grime is washed away!
Couldn’t help myself.
It will take TWO people, and a handicapped ramp to get HER into it …
Honestly, why not build a wall like they have in China so the Border Patrol could actually be on the wall patrolling it. It obviously doesn’t have to be be exactly like the Wall in China as that would take to long to build. But I suspect there’s a way to build something similar with concrete and iron. And sine Trump wants more steel plants in this country, maybe now is the time to give them some purchase orders.
How about this one
That was so exciting to see! Our President checking out the 8 prototypes and talking to those in charge of Border Security. The funding bill is on March 23rd. I want to believe there will be funding but at the same time don’t see why Democrats would vote in favor of it.
I honestly think our President has a backup plan! I think he has laid the foundation to say that the Southern Border is a national security risk. Being that it is, he will utilize $10 Billion from this year’s DoD funding and $10 Billion from next year’s funding. It has already been appropriated for two years.
I think he wants to continue to bury the Democrats by voting against the WALL!
PT is going to bury the Dems in 2020 with all their obstruction and turning their backs on the DACA’s, Blacks and the Hispanics. Couple that with winning over the Unions. BOOM!! MOAB!!
Which side of the wall will have the alligator-filled moat?
Seriously, it seems like any wall with openings at the bottom could be exploited. Tie a small weight to the end of a rope, sling it over the wall, let the weight swing back toward you, grab the end of the rope and tie it off, then use the rope to climb over. I assume somebody has thought of this, right?
There will be two walls with a kill zone in the middle 😉
All kidding aside, they put the prototypes through a barrage of tests by navy seals etc so any deficiencies are known and will be accounted for.
Imagine the security around those prototypes
I’d say the best reason for a wall is because of the security we have to have around them
People in the business today are all whining about Trump coming to town. Two customers desperately asked for the TV be switched to Children’s News Network. It’s raining right now, so that will put undue hardship on the protesters’ hairdos!
You wrote: the TV be switched to Children’s News Network
Well that tells you everything you need to know about the maturity level of D-Rat supporters. I remember a time when people WANTED to be adults, not helpless children. The D-Rats are helpless children, no matter what their chronological age. Just look at their public behavior. It’s like and unruly kindergarten class. with the ignorance and short-sightedness to go along with it.
PS. I fully believe Mad Maxine would fail kindergarten!
Even if the wall isn’t perfect at the start, subsequent experience will factor into making the necessary adjustments. Rarely are such imposing undertakings foolproof from the get go.
Therefore it should leave architectural room for redesign and modification where applicable. Hopefully that will be factored into total cost.
The really important thing is to apply due diligence but not get lost in minor disputes over the frills and aesthetics.. If construction can begin relatively soon, just the fact that symbolism is becoming reality will provide massive political capital.
