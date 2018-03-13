President Trump Visits San Diego To Review Border Wall Prototypes (Video)…

Posted on March 13, 2018 by

President Donald Trump traveled to San Diego today for a tour of eight border wall prototypes today along with a speech to members of the military at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

This is President Trumps first trip to California as president. The peoples’ president spent about an hour reviewing the 30-foot wall segments near the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump’s promise of building a border wall was the primary visible promise made during the 2016 presidential campaign trail. As president, he has been steadfast in his push for the completed project.

“If you don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country,” Trump said at the site of the prototypes. “There’s a lot of problems in Mexico. They have a lot of problems over there. And they have the cartels. And we’re fighting the cartels, and we’re fighting them hard. … But the fact is, if you don’t have a wall system, it would be bedlam, I imagine.”

(more pictures here)

66 Responses to President Trump Visits San Diego To Review Border Wall Prototypes (Video)…

  1. VegasGuy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Trump will choose wisely…& the Wall will go up (&up & up…..)

    Reply
    • cyrus vance says:
      March 13, 2018 at 6:05 pm

      By up & up & up, presumably, you mean the cost, the cost which was supposed to be borne by Mexico. I’m all for the wall, but I’d like to see a fee or tax on outgoing wire transfers from the US to MX in order to help pay for the wall.

      Reply
  2. simicharmed says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Awesome…snowflakes are melting away!

    Reply
  3. tonyE says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Trump: “These walls are too short! We got delis in Queens that are taller! Show me something.. oh.. about ten stories tall!”

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Next up turret prototypes and grants for genetically engineered alligators with a taste for criminals.

    Reply
  5. Garavaglia says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    BREAKING NEWS: “Tillerson to Head new Space Force”. One can dream.

    Reply
  6. talkietina says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    This was a fun day. He liked walls with some see through parts, and slippery concrete above, plus a very big, wide roller pipe on top, because you can’t climb over it.

    Miramar speech was awesome too. It was like a mini rally for the San Diego military. It was a loud crowd.

    Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    I wonder which one he liked best?

    He mentioned being able to “see through” the Wall at the bottom…which seems like a really good idea to me.

    Reply
  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Heard Trump Say he liked the open one better. First thing that popped into was idiot illegals being crazy enough to get heads stuck in between, So I have two reasons for liking the open one. Lets Border Guards keep eye on other side, and get a laugh at expense of idiot illegals trying to squeeze through.

    Reply
    • talkietina says:
      March 13, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      Hahaha! My head is stuck!

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        March 13, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        Was the first thing I thought of when I saw the open one…
        Hey my kid did it once in our picket fence. Heard my daughter screaming. Ran out there and there was this big Native American with a couple of big ole hammers. He yells Mrs. …… I’m not hurting her, her head is stuck” LOL
        But I bet there will be a few who will try it. But they need to be close enough so even small kids can’t get through.

        Reply
    • talkietina says:
      March 13, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      I saw this Rescue 911 episode where this dog stuck his head through the clothes dryer vent hole in the wall, but could not get it out. No matter what the rescuers tried, that dog’s head was stuck. Eventually the used a skills saw to saw out around it. Everyone was afraid the saw might slip and hit the dog, but it didn’t and the dog was rescued.

      Reply
  9. simicharmed says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    THIS is how a leader LEADS! Think about that…watch it… President Trump is leading our Nation 100% FOR the People! It’s truly historic…it’s been many decades since have we had a Leader in this Nation… Congress is destructive…Courts need massive reform!

    Reply
  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    I can listen to Trump all day. I do believe that he still speaks off the cuff which Obama never could do without totally blowing it.

    Reply
  12. Kenji says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Let’s be honest with one another. We all know that the MINUTE the new wall is erected, there will be MULTIPLE pro-illegal, anti-borders-language-culture types who come to the Wall with one of those little French-national Building climbers (Le Fly, or whomever) carrying a bag of mountain-climbing tools, ropes, grappling hooks, and suction cups to … PROVE … that Trump’s wall can be climbed and defeated. Unfurling a LaRaza banner from the top of the wall.

    Reply
  13. adoubledot says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    So is there a projected date for choosing the prototype?

    Reply
  14. kingfisher73 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    HAHAHA!!
    LIKE A BOSS!
    Trump really makes me laugh – greatest standup from a President ALL TIME!

    Plus he really knocked it out of the box speaking to the Marines! CLASSIC
    That was one for the ages ;O

    Reply
  15. FL_GUY says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    In those pictures that Sundance linked from. I guess, local media, they have pictures of a President Trump support rally being held a few miles from the prototype site; the rally is attended by all sorts of people, just like the campaign rallies e.g. black, white, asian, hispanic.

    Of course, they also have pics of “protesters”. You look at them and they are the typical thug, anarchist, illegal alien and phony wormen’s rights types (holding up signs supporting moslems – does oxymoron ring a bell?)

    The pro President Trump rally is Yuge. I can feel for the good people of CA, and there are millions of them, trapped by a Mexican invasion. I believe President Trump will liberate CA after he starts taking out the DC and local D-Rat trash. JMHO

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      March 13, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      I have no doubt Trump will fix California…no doubt. It’s going to happen. That is one of my most fervent prayers, please God, help California be great again.

      Reply
  16. simicharmed says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    We NEED the entire wall, we truly need it built. Unfortunately, NAFTA is the biggest HOLE IN THE WALL right now. A “policy” which has Planes, Trains and Automobiles freely breaching our borders 24/7 with very little “oversight” and LOTS of “unspecified” cargo being let in…factual folks and hopefully that nafta grime is washed away!

    Reply
  18. The Truth says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Honestly, why not build a wall like they have in China so the Border Patrol could actually be on the wall patrolling it. It obviously doesn’t have to be be exactly like the Wall in China as that would take to long to build. But I suspect there’s a way to build something similar with concrete and iron. And sine Trump wants more steel plants in this country, maybe now is the time to give them some purchase orders.

    Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    That was so exciting to see! Our President checking out the 8 prototypes and talking to those in charge of Border Security. The funding bill is on March 23rd. I want to believe there will be funding but at the same time don’t see why Democrats would vote in favor of it.

    I honestly think our President has a backup plan! I think he has laid the foundation to say that the Southern Border is a national security risk. Being that it is, he will utilize $10 Billion from this year’s DoD funding and $10 Billion from next year’s funding. It has already been appropriated for two years.

    I think he wants to continue to bury the Democrats by voting against the WALL!

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      March 13, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      PT is going to bury the Dems in 2020 with all their obstruction and turning their backs on the DACA’s, Blacks and the Hispanics. Couple that with winning over the Unions. BOOM!! MOAB!!

      Reply
  20. Pam says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Reply
  21. joeknuckles says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Which side of the wall will have the alligator-filled moat?
    Seriously, it seems like any wall with openings at the bottom could be exploited. Tie a small weight to the end of a rope, sling it over the wall, let the weight swing back toward you, grab the end of the rope and tie it off, then use the rope to climb over. I assume somebody has thought of this, right?

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      March 13, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      There will be two walls with a kill zone in the middle 😉

      All kidding aside, they put the prototypes through a barrage of tests by navy seals etc so any deficiencies are known and will be accounted for.

      Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Imagine the security around those prototypes

    I’d say the best reason for a wall is because of the security we have to have around them

    Reply
  23. apfelcobbler says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    People in the business today are all whining about Trump coming to town. Two customers desperately asked for the TV be switched to Children’s News Network. It’s raining right now, so that will put undue hardship on the protesters’ hairdos!

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      March 13, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      You wrote: the TV be switched to Children’s News Network

      Well that tells you everything you need to know about the maturity level of D-Rat supporters. I remember a time when people WANTED to be adults, not helpless children. The D-Rats are helpless children, no matter what their chronological age. Just look at their public behavior. It’s like and unruly kindergarten class. with the ignorance and short-sightedness to go along with it.

      PS. I fully believe Mad Maxine would fail kindergarten!

      Reply
  24. Ziiggii says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Reply
  25. History Teaches says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Even if the wall isn’t perfect at the start, subsequent experience will factor into making the necessary adjustments. Rarely are such imposing undertakings foolproof from the get go.

    Therefore it should leave architectural room for redesign and modification where applicable. Hopefully that will be factored into total cost.

    The really important thing is to apply due diligence but not get lost in minor disputes over the frills and aesthetics.. If construction can begin relatively soon, just the fact that symbolism is becoming reality will provide massive political capital.

    Reply
  26. AmSa/Mx says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Reply

