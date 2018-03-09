Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Trade, Employment, Tariffs, China, Taxes, Debt, and “Territorial” MAGAnomics…

A very confident Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on CNBC for a wide-ranging interview on current economic subjects. Within the discussion [14:00] Secretary Mnuchin affirms the U.S. economy is nowhere near “full employment”; an economic reality which highlights how much labor statistics were manipulated by political ideologues the prior administration(s).
Additionally, Secretary Mnuchin discusses the administrations’ focus on ‘reciprocal trade deals’ as the cornerstone of new trade constructs. This is a seismic shift in U.S. trade position. The secretary replaces the word “globalism” with a more nuanced “world-wide”; and “economic patriotism/nationalism” is replace with the word “territorial”.
Also worth noting is the larger dynamic of “intellectual property” (vis-a-vis China) and how the inherent Trump policies therein overlay trade positions between the U.S. and China. As we have previously mentioned the USTR Lighthizer 301 investigation into China could be exponentially more significant than Steel and Aluminum tariffs. Secretary Mnuchin confirms this aspect albeit with a measure of necessary opaqueness.
So nice to have SMART and PATRIOTIC people working for We the People, bringing back our prosperity and eventually, the American Dream: for ALL AMERICANS!
I’m tired of living in Globullist induced poverty to prop up failed nations/regimes, while I’m cold, hungry and constantly stressed. Anybody with me on this?.
LikeLiked by 9 people
100%, FL_GUY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100% with you! Chuck Toad had the audacity to say that our job is to push democracy around the world by accepting so much in imports which in return leads to our large trade deficit. It is a trade off.
That statement has been the trade philosophy of the past four presidents over the past 28 years!
LikeLike
May we be blessed with a cabinet like our current one for eons to come.
Citizen statesmen who wake up each day putting America First, and strive to protect our liberty, and return our freedoms regulated to hell by prior administrations.
LikeLike
I love watching Sec Mnuchin speak.
He does this little posture-straightening move, reminds me of when a fighter takes a hit and then shakes it off and straightens himself.
Nice to see these guys on CNBC being polite and respectful to him…as they should be.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Noticed same, wheatietoo. Excellent interview.
I may be prematurely extrapolating too much, but perhaps a few Press Operatives are turning a bit of a corner, ceding some respect to Secretary Mnuchin and other members of the administration after Thursday’s huge developments. Kingpins, not just dominoes, are tumbling due to VSG President Trump’s necessary and gutsy tough stand on… everything. Obstructionists and lying globalists must take notice. Even they must have a clue how much more ridiculous they look each and every day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steve, Wilburine, Robert are freaking superheros for our country and President. Not to take away from Rex, the General or anyone else they all have super powers! It’s a great team of people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
I’m watching Wilburine right now, on Charles Payne’s show, talking about how Trade impacts our Jobs.
He just scored a direct hit at Ozero. Haaa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And none of them except Mad Dog (who the hell can blame him) is taking a salary for it!
LikeLike
Thanks I had not seen that. Steve is super bright and very clear headed. He earns his respect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Blue dress lady, “…according to the WSJ, hardly a liberal outlet,…”. Whaaat??
LikeLiked by 2 people
She revealed just how uber-liberal she is, didn’t she…if she doesn’t view the WSJ as leaning left.
These people live in their own little bubble.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Her ignorance, arrogance and nose-in-the-air attitude are her least attractive accessories. Ruined her outfit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to remind myself of this fact: She probably doesn’t do any reading here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you , Sundance ! America really owes you a huge debt of gratitude for all of your hard work and all of your wisdom . I don’t know which spiritual gift it is that you have , but you surely have one , in power . You helped to open the eyes of my understanding to the Unipaty / globalist / corporate media paradigm . I hate to admit it , but it now seems that I had been drinking the Kool-Aid on some of this stuff . President Eisenhower warned the nation in his farewell address of the dangers of an empowered military-industrial complex . We should have listened more carefully . Now we face an even greater danger from the globalist – governance complex and their promoters in the chattering classes . There has been some kind of an unholy alliance between media , and academia , and government and globalism to undermine our national sovereignty and weaken our people in every way possible . The fight is far from over : there are hidden strongholds yet to be uncovered and conquered . Let us all be encouraged and ever more resolved to fight on to more and more victories .
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fellow Treeper Dufrst wrote the following incredible post on another thread:
I’ve said it before, Trump is not a supply sider. The country for most of it’s history pre-1900 funded itself on tariffs. Trump passed a massive corporate tax cut and middle class tax relief, but the Establishment didn’t cut spending. Conservative orthodoxy stated that consumption taxes are preferable to taxing work (income taxes), savings (401(K)s), and investment (profits/capital gains).
The reciprocal tax would be a consumption tax that would offset the corporate taxes that were cut. It would permit further reductions in corporate and income taxes and essentially return the US to a consumption tax system. What’s brilliant about it is that it would make jobs and product manufacturing for our domestic market more likely to be sourced in our country since domestic goods would not be taxed and it will force other countries to lower their trade barriers boosting our exports, which will produce more jobs at home.
These are the exact incentives that would further drive down unemployment and raise workforce participation and wages. Wage growth will lead to higher revenues and greater business investment as their their businesses expand. Greater investment will be plowed into workers boosting productivity and higher productivity will lead to higher profitability. Higher profits will boost the stock market and higher stock prices will generate a strong wealth effect boosting consumption. Higher consumption will boost GDP and GDP growth will be twofold because that increase consumption will not go to imports (because of the tax) but more to domestic goods. Higher GDP will reduce our deficit and our national debt. And a lower deficit and national debt will put a lid on long-term interest rates, boosting returns on investments, leading to a virtuous cycle that becomes an economic boom.
Trump has an economics degree from the Wharton School of Finance. He always says, “I was a pretty good student.” It is showing. MAGA!!
I replied with the following:
Here is the remainder of our back and forth:
Dufrst replied:
I will say that these bank forecasts have been way off. I see strong growth in this first quarter of over 3% easily. You can see it in the unemployment numbers, the bonuses that were paid out, and the tax cuts that took effect in February. Import growth are a concern and will take away from growth but I think we will still get to 3%. Hopefully 🙂
My response:
A month ago I would have been right there with you! However, everything you are describing is true. However, the catch is that Americans are spending more and that leads to the import gap growing much faster than exports. 2.8% to 3% is my expectation for 2018 annual GDP rate.
Get the trade situation going in the right direction and 4%+ becomes the expectation by 2020.
By 2025, we are talking about 7%+!
Dufrst reply back:
I agree with you that trade is the key to MAGA. Trump understood this from the start and now I see how he gets higher growth. He was an economics major, so what should we have expected? He understands the big, macroeconomic picture very well and will MAGA if he can straighten the trade equation out.
The U.S. ran surpluses every year until 1975 and from then on we have had these trade deficits. First it was Japan and Germany that exploited us and then we started righting the trade deficit ship in the 1990s (which led to budget surpluses). Then we allowed China into the WTO in 2001 and from then on the trade deficits have been out of control!
Trump is looking to right the ship in order to get us out of this debt we’ve had. The reciprocal tax will be the exact reform he can run on in 2020 to generate the growth you describe.
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/usa-has-run-annual-trade-deficits-41-straight-years
LikeLiked by 1 person
i have a $100 bet with one of my tard buddies that there will be 4 consecutive quarters of 3.5% average GDP growth during Trump’s tenure. I’m pretty sure I’ll win that one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent, Fle! Thank you for posting the info and exchanges. Success builds on success, and our President SUCCEEDS. Bigly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike