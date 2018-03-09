Stunning February Jobs Report Growth of 313,000 Crushes Expectations…

Wooo doggies… Hold on to your caps. It’s a hurricane of winningness today.
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”…
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the U.S. MAGAnomic economy added 313,000 jobs in February, crushing expectations. In addition to the stunning job growth in February, previous months’ counts were revised much higher: December was revised upward from 160,000 to 175,000 (+9.38%); January saw a massive boost from 200,000 to 239,000 (+19.5%). The three-month average is now 242,000.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had previously predicted payroll growth of 200,000. The result of 313,000 stunned prior economic pontificators, and is 56% higher than expected.
Additionally, the jobs gains were solid in higher wage sectors of the economy: Construction (+61K), Manufacturing (+31k), Business Services (+50k). See below.
[Labor and Statistics] […] In February, construction employment increased by 61,000, with gains in specialty trade contractors (+38,000) and construction of buildings (+16,000). Construction has added 185,000 jobs over the past 4 months.
Retail trade employment increased by 50,000 over the month. Within the industry, employment rose in general merchandise stores (+18,000) and in clothing and clothing accessories stores (+15,000). However, over the past 4 months, which traditionally see the bulk of the holiday hiring and layoff, employment in these industries has changed little on net. Elsewhere in retail trade, building material and garden supply stores added jobs over the month (+10,000).
Employment in professional and business services increased by 50,000 in February and has risen by 495,000 over the year. Employment in temporary help services edged up over the month (+27,000).
Manufacturing added 31,000 jobs in February. Within the industry, employment rose in transportation equipment (+8,000), fabricated metal products (+6,000), machinery (+6,000), and primary metals (+4,000). Over the past year, manufacturing has added 224,000 jobs.
Financial activities added 28,000 jobs over the month, with gains in credit intermediation and related activities (+8,000); insurance carriers and related activities (+8,000); and securities, commodity contracts, and investments (+5,000). Over the year, financial activities has added 143,000 jobs.
Employment in mining rose by 9,000 in February, with most of the increase in support activities for mining (+7,000). Since a recent low in October 2016, mining has added 69,000 jobs.
Employment in health care continued to trend up in February (+19,000), with a gain of 9,000 in hospitals. Health care has added 290,000 jobs over the past year.
Employment in other major industries, including wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, information, leisure and hospitality, and government, showed little change over the month. (BLS Link)
Love our President. The MSM just can’t handle it today with this news and the fact that North Korea wants to talk to Trump! Winning!
Yup, stupidly checked CNN and they are running with the porn star story
It’s their only hope to bring him down! “If the facts are on your side, argue the facts. If the numbers are on your side, argue the numbers. If neither the facts nor the numbers are on your side, bring out the bimbos!”
Unless a Democrat is in office, in which case, fake the numbers AND the facts, and HIDE the bimbos!
LOL, Viking…”hide the bimbos” (or shadow employees that are paid but no one ever sees).
CNN > DILLIGAF!
Sorry but may be some of you can answer a question that I have regarding this porn star and the alleged “affair” with Mr. Trump. What is the crime? How can she sue him and in what bases? Even if was true, what I can see is two adults having sex, an adultery in his part when he was a private citizen, some money for sex on her part (that is her business, right?) and nothing else. Where is the crime? and most to all, who gives a damn?
Sorry, many of us are tuned out to that dung and do not have time in our lives with the petty distractions from those fake news shills. Please research somewhere else on your own if you want more info. You can bet Google is not throttling back those searches. Whether you find truth or not is another matter. #TrustTrump
You answered it yourself “who gives a damn”
I’d hit ‘it” if I was 20 years younger..
Stormy that is..
Don’t blame Our Lion a bit..
That’s what “Kings of the Jungle” does correct? 😉
Thinking out loud here…
Being a Millionaire~Billionaire…
Don’t you think VSGPDT had women literally drooling, just thinking about “bedding” this Lion? 😉 Lordy I would bet many, many situations occurred where “Ladies” would “come On” to Him 24/7..
I BET after years It would be flattering..
VSGDJT has been very wise over the years, about NOT getting taken by…
“Gold Diggers”
Me? I’ve got great “Morals” .. I hope so, thinking about it..
Though if I were in VSGDJT(s) shoes…
I might of “Screwed Myself Silly”… Dying of a “heat attack” before I was 45… ha ha.. 😉
WE are so-blessed too have VSGDJT…
I keep saying prayers for Him..
AND our Sundance too…
Get Well quick “Cuz!”
Sry soo OT ADRem..
When Bill Clinton was in the White House boinking the intern, the MSM declared “who cares it’s only sex!” That was in the White House!
My understanding is that the libs are trying to say that using campaign funds to pay her to “be quiet” somehow violates contribution laws? I don’t see how that would work and assume that it is simply an attempt to get him to perjure himself so they can go after him on that charge. With Clinton, they all screamed that “It’s just sex” but in this case evidently, it is the worst crime the nation has ever seen and must be investigated in order to preserve the Union!
She’s sueing in order to free herself from a hush contract that Trump never signed but his lawyer friend did.
But, but,,, Mr. Trump “Grabs them by the Pu$$Y””
Enough for the Ignorant/ left for cries of Impeachment..
That’s why they don’t have any top rated cable shows any longer……only about 3k watch now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anything that happened with a porn actress, over a decade ago, wouldn’t be of consequence in regard to a presidency.
Unless of course, the people pushing this are under the common but erroneous belief that Bill Clinton was impeached over sex with an intern, and that adultery is an impeachable offense.
A surprising number of people really believe this.
Jimmy Kimmel, whom I’ve grown to hate, compared having Ms. Daniels on his show to candidate Trump bringing women who accused Bill Clinton of, not “misconduct”, but actual assault, while he held government office.
I didn’t know Jimmy was that stupid.
Any relationship alleged was of a completely consensual nature, between two private citizens.
Liberals use the “consenting adults” standard all the time, but they want to turn around and start using this “misconduct” generic term to cover past behavior by people who now hold or wish to hold political office.
I don’t really care what Ms. Daniels has to say, because no matter what, she’s been proved to be willing to lie when it suits her.
I would hope Donald Trump didn’t do what she says he did, but I already knew he was a cheater when he first ran for president, and I came to terms with it.
There is no such crime as “sexual misconduct”, btw, this is a new thing invented by the MSM, kind of like they invented “white Hispanic” to serve an agenda.
I first heard that invented term “sexual misconduct” by the MSM during the campaign. It was in regards to placing a hand between a woman’s legs while she is VOLUNTARILY throwing herself at you and hanging all over you.
As far as your earlier statement of the belief that WJC was impeached over sex, yeah. That is the sad state of way too many people in America. Deceived by MSM lies, which is why they continue to do it. The MSM repeating lies continuously is a propaganda technique actually done in Germany during the Nazi regime.
Bendix…”didn’t know Kimmel was that stupid”…another example how hate has completely fried not only the personalities but brains of the unhinged liberals. I’m almost to the point i’m startingto believe all the theories of brainwashing by microwaves or cloud vapors! It’s very disturbing and sad to watch…very much like watching a family member or friend slowing destroying themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for using your body and shielding the rest of us from having to turn on CNN for the daily level of lunacy measurement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Manufacturing Jobs now growing at 50% faster rate than the past 12 months!
• From 224k annually
• To 372k annually
Thanks for posting all that stats below. I can predict now the “fake news” from all the naysayers out there that these numbers will drop because of the tariffs. When they are shown to be wrong, they will have some other excuse by then to attack our President because they are too stubborn to admit that they are WRONG.
Dealing with people like that is an exercise in futility. It is like showing a Democrat Senator or Congressman a video clip of their support for THE WALL* (as well as against illegals flooding the country) from 10 or 20 years ago.
* – I wonder if we will be hearing some Pink Floyd background music clips when THE WALL starts to become a reality!
With job growth well underway, (no thanks to the Kenyan imposter), perhaps the President can cram for his meeting with Rocket Man Kim. (sarc)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President has his eyes and his Killers focused on the most important thing that is holding back the Beautiful Economic Train 🚂, imports versus exports. I was not surprised by the revisions downward by both the NY and Atlanta Federal Reserves today. The gap between imports and exports continues to widen.
I was so happy to hear our Wilburine talk about RECIPROCITY! When our President and his Killers impose Reciprocal Tariffs on every single country around the world that imports into our great nation, we will see these charts and more importantly our real GDP rates takeoff like we haven’t seen before.
We are on the cusp Treepers!
We’re going to be producers now, instead of consumers!
LikeLike
Forecast: 200,000 Jobs … driving Unemployment down to 4.0%
Actual: 313,000 Jobs … with FLAT Unemployment at 4.1%
Guess what: Rising Wages are pulling some of the 90 million “out of the workforce” back in
• Those people who “gave up looking for jobs” are returning to look (806k added)
• THAT’s why Unemployment is flat
• THAT will keep Wages from spiking too far (Wage Growth fell)
Cooling Wage Growth will NOT spike Inflation
• No need for the Fed to raise Rates to SUPPRESS economic take-off.
But the Fed will still look for a reason to raise rates. that’s what they do to try and stifle the economy of a Republican, and keep rates down for a Dem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Janet Yellen retired and was replaced by Trump’s pick, Jerome Powell in February. It’s a whole new ball game. That transition went by unnoticed by MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for President Trump to retweet Rand Paul’s demands to audit the Fed. … “Maybe we should audit the Fed if their Interest Rate Hikes kill Jobs Growth. What do you think, America?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure our POTUS has that arrow in his quiver and is ready to use it.
After that, I want an audit of the CIA
LikeLike
We will soon hear President Trump announce Welfare Reform:
• Reducing the magnet to avoid working
• Multiplying the size of the labor pool
• Inviting skilled early retirees to return to work or to train under-skilled workers
• Expanding the workforce both personally and through apprentices
• Reducing the welfare-state “entitlement” spending
• Expanding the tax base
• Spiking tax receipts
• Reducing deficits
• Fueling a further reduction in Tax Rates to lowest Global Tax Burden
• Making our country the most hospitable place to invest on the planet
• Fueling the Reindustrialization of America.
Beautiful
I like it, the truth is that welfare reform must be accomplished for the fact that our labor force must be increased due to the expanding job market and it is happening fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d like to point out that some on welfare would like to be employed, but with the low-wage, random-schedule work available, they just end up hurting themselves, or worse, their children.
I’ve seen women try really hard, and give up.
Getting rid of illegals, cutting back on immigration, and putting our best workers back to work in jobs that maximize their potential, should make some of the mid-level jobs a real opportunity for people.
People don’t know from week to week, when and if they will be working. You can’t do that if you have small children to arrange care for.
Employers will stop treating their workers like dirt, when they have to.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“When they HAVE to”
… VERY tough to change culture
… Better start FAST!
LikeLike
👍👍 2 thumbs up for that list, Black Knight
Wisconsin Example:
• 3% Unemployment
• 925,000 Welfare Recipients
• Scott Walker: Time to attract them back to the workforce
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welfare to work programs can work, but only when the work is there.
Locally, I’ve seen motivated people enter into these “work readiness” and “job training” programs, successfully complete them, and then sit waiting for the actual job. There just aren’t enough to go around.
If Scott Walker is talking about attracting them back, that to me is a good sign, because it shows he’s thinking, and understanding too that the people aren’t 100% to blame for the circumstances they find themselves in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Main Street WINNING: Bypasses Services Jobs Growth!
• 192k Growth in Manufacturing, Goods Producing & Construction
• 187k Growth in Services
[Credit to Flep]
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now tracking to add 4+ million jobs in Trump Year Two!
There’s plenty of slack. Until that employment participation rate gets back over 65%, which was the levels before Obama, there’s plenty of room to growth with minimal wage growth to cause the type of inflation that hurts profits. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Case in point:
• We have, in round numbers, 100 million non-working adults.
• We added 313,000 jobs
• Unemployment remained at 4.1%
• Guess what: the Labor Participation Rate went up 0.3% (300,000 jobs)
We’re already pulling people BACK INTO the WORKFORCE!
• BEFORE Welfare Reform encourages more of this.
• So Welfare Reform will continue to drive Returning Workers.
• This will alleviate Worker Shortages for both unskilled and skilled labor.
• Which will prevent Worker Demand from outstripping Supply to the point that wages spike unnecessarily.
• Which will prevent the Fed from making fraudulent Interest Rate Hikes under the false flag of “anticipated” Inflation Control in order to squelch America’s Mainstreet Revival.
Rinse & Repeat!
Right, and then it’s all those who had the 30 hour part-time jobs who want full-time work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Big league!
Many Employers may consider increasing their hours in order to keep them. Employees aren’t a dime a dozen anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Workers who have the ability to get a better job must be treated well or lost to the better employer. Look for companies to start competing for the best workers with benefits like, o say health care…no need for medicaid expansions
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ‘real’ unemployment rate peaked at nearly 24% (!!!) during the depths of the Obama takeover. Finally heading in the right direction under our magnificent president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BlackKnightRides,
“We have, in round numbers, 100 million non-working adults.”
U.S. population is around 330 million – I assume that includes children.
Just trying to understand the numbers and equation.
Any help is appreciated.
This is based on the % Labor Participation Rate that rose in February by 0.3% to 63%:
The 37% non-participating adults comprises 95 million people (I rounded up to 100 million to simplify the story … although we’ve got plenty of Illegals that weren’t supposedly included in the 95 million).
LikeLike
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/labor-force-participation-rate
This great news for America will cause great alarm and gnashing of teeth by the media and Democrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would like to see a bump UP in the jobless/unemployment statistic very soon.
With the reason for the jump upward in the unemployment number being a lot of the dead weight of useless bureaucrats being trimmed from all these federal agencies, starting with the State department.
I think we can weather it until these people can find something productive to do in the private sector.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would see it as a wash–all those bureaucrats losing their jobs and all those news jobs opening in the prison sector…lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deporting Illegals will nicely create a surge in demand for Unskilled Workers.
Just in time for President Trump to shed unproductive bureaucrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bureaucrats people are very low skill people. So they will fit in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean something like stamping license plates?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah i figure if we arrest 50 bureaucrats, we’ll need more prison guards–I certainly would not like to see them in minimum security prisons—I’d like to see them all in chain gangs–maybe cleaning those streets in California with all the waste in the streets…and well someone has to document that for the history books–so we’ll need more photographers, and a few journalists–well maybe quite a few–we should arrest some of them too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stop it.
Never polish a road apple.
Our west coast S**thole should remain one until they embrace the rule of law in America.
LikeLike
The State Department is probably the worst, because you have to know the right people to work there.
IMO, the agencies that adhere the closest to the civil service system (which was invented to reduce corruption) would be the better ones.
Not sure which ones they’d be.
It’s dispiriting to think about just how bad our institutions have become.
The Uniparty makes it worse, because they never clean old the old regime’s political appointees, they just add more, another layer of useless bureaucracy.
I think even the libs would have to say this has been a good week for our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you dreaming? Just more negativity from them, so there will be even more ‘weird’ stuff coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
William, they may say it to themselves but not to their peers due to looking foolish in front of them, not too many of them are really brave unless they are in a pack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that there were an awful lot of people that denounced DJT non stop when they were out in public with their friends and co-workers, but voted for him when they were at the polls and no one was looking.
Some will experience cognitive dissonance, and go through some heavy changes.
Remember that young girl President Trump visited in the Las Vegas hospital?
She was angry that people misrepresented him, because he wasn’t like they said he was at all.
If a very young, as yet not that educated person can admit she was misinformed, what excuse do these others have?
The innocence of youth, look at that smile:https://www.theepochtimes.com/assets/uploads/2017/10/05/Screen-Shot-2017-10-05-at-3.21.40-PM.png
Ride the lightning, Mr. President!!!
Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The greatest jobs President that God has ever created! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Trump train is the best train this country has ever seen.
LikeLike
Hop on the Trump Train
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the adjusted increase from the month before. Most of Obama’s were adjusted down to their originally calculated numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can anyone just imagine what we would be hearing if Clinton had gotten in? She would be busy killing jobs with her policies and droning on and on about job retraining programs and public services and aid programs for the jobless while they are strung out and dying of opioids. I shudder when I think of the nuclear warhead that we dodged. Thank you God in Heaven for Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ugghh!! We really dodged a bullet
LikeLiked by 2 people
You certainly have that right. I remind my children of that whenever I have the opportunity. Right now all of them are too busy working to try and make ends meet to read any research or proof that I could assemble for them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will start to feel a gradual sense of things being somehow better than they were, until they are undeniably better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, thank you God, amen.
The occupation seeing the most growth potential under Obama, was that of substance abuse counselor.
Wage rate increases will hit in Q2 April – June ’18 (once labor slack is removed)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sundance had this timeline laid out more than 18 months ago. Everything, so far, is moving according to plan; despite the vast forces arrayed against our beloved POTUS
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance and Treepers:
Why wouldn’t the massive number of ObamaCare-driven part-time workers plus returning workers who had “given up” or “retired early” give the economy a surfeit of labor until 2019?
Charles and sundance are kindred spirits.
Isn’t it nice to be beyond the day when an increase in the number of people of food stamps was considered “good news”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saturday night is usually movie night at our humble abode…however, tomorrow night we’ll be watching what promises to be the BEST Trump rally EVAH!! If you are our humble POTUS, what a smorgasbord to select from! What do you lead off with? This jobs report? North Korea? Tariffs? The economy in general? American optimism? Democrat obstructionism? An opposition party led by codgers and codgerettes? His re-election campaign? His potential opponents (I swear, if it was me, I’d run down the list of morons and assign new nicknames for all of them: Babbling Biden, Kommie Kamala, Senile Sanders, Has-Been Hillary, yadda yadda yadda)? It’s like a top line comedian with an entirely new routine that he’s trotting out for the benefit of his supporters…though I’m sure he’ll replay some of his greatest hits. We look for it with great anticipation (spoken like Tim Curry in the RHPS, if you catch my drift :o)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not to be outdone:
The DO-NOTHING SENATE: McConnell, McCain, Flake, Sasse, Corker, Cronyn, Barosso, Thune, Johnson, Blunt …
And Lyin’ Ryan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are all now sitting on their hands or they’re in a drunken stupor, watching this train roar by them at nearly full speed. Watching their careers go down the tracks.
Saying and thinking: Our money is drying up, no one will talk to us or listene to us any more.
But…but…..but….we coulda been contenders….”What if he makes peace in the Mid-East?”
“He broke Us”😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been a long time since I heard a reference to THAT movie. Good one tho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up!
LikeLike
As our Fleporeblog pointed out a couple of days ago, the economy is growing, but it is not growing at the pace it should due to trade deficits. I can’t wait to see what it will be once the trade balance is restored!!!
Additionally, I think many of us educators (I’m a professor) would be caught off guard with the surge of marketable skill demands. I think there will be a huge drop with the SJW- and Global Warming-related studies when you could earn more as an engineer, scientist, and such! And this is a good thing!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Steven, you are a professor and read Conservative Treehouse?
Thank You for Your Service! (and I mean that)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hopefully you can come back from behind enemy lines and rejoin real America one day soon And thanks for your service.
LikeLike
Reversing $100 Billion of the Trade Deficit with China alone (President Trump’s requested plan yesterday) would add 1-2% to GDP Growth (Import Decline & Export Growth), recognizing the multiplier effect of new manufacturing jobs on supporting construction, materials, hospitality and services sector jobs.
Growth could readily move into uncharted waters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Steven, good post from an educator and hopefully there are more who are like you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly the wages are pretty high already in STEM fields. I don’t think higher wages in those fields will increase enrollments in those programs. The truth is most students do not want to put in the academic work it requires.
I think the reason for the high amounts of people in the liberal arts are cultural. Many people still think of trades for dumb people. Even people that superficially say otherwise still 9/10 want their kids to go college, even if it is for liberal arts.
As a professor I am interested in your thoughts on this: I was thought it would be an interesting idea if public universities charged extra in tuition for liberal arts programs in order to subsidize STEM and 2-year technical/industrial (associate degrees).
I don’t work in academia so I wouldn’t see the drawbacks if such a policy were in place. Public universities are supposed to provide a beneficial service for the community and state they are located in. So I think it would be good if they encouraged students to enroll in programs that have direct application to the work force.
LikeLike
I’ve often thought that STEM college should be free if the student graduates and agrees to work in the state for 4 years. Of course this would be subsidized by non STEM students. I was just at a meeting with 10 people planning a job fair in a county of 20,000 people. I shlt you not, all 10 were from one government employment bureau or another. It was like watching monkeys try to do basic math.
You get a million likes from me just for being a prof who reads here!!! God bless you.
I work for a major, global shipping company. We’re running about four thousand more packages a day through the station I’m at than this same time last year.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What is the % increase?
Exports vs Imports?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our business as increased by 300% in 6 months!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I took that suggestion and e-mailed my Make America Employed Again slogan to the WH website yesterday.
I actually had a response in my mailbox this am.
Now it wasn’t in the affirmative, just a form letter.
But the idea that someone acknowledged it is nice.
Probably computer driven, but at least it’s there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a great slogan. Thank you. 👍🏻
Making America Grow Again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still not tired of winning!!!! Great work POTUS VSGDJT!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not either, but I am starting to seriously get concerned at how/when the “Globalist” are going to strike back. Not this hooker/urinary olympics/msm droning on like dog pecker nats (DPG’s) drivel. A long hot summer of civil unrest? Hope not, cause that’s one we really need to win. Don’t mean to be a downer. Winning is great!
VSGDJT???
Very Stable Genius Donald John Trump…y’know, methinks Sundance should have a list of MAGA acronyms somewhere on this webpage for all of us who are challenged in that regard…especially with all the new Treepers posting here.
MAGA
SD
VSG
CTH
please feel free to add, I’m not thinking great today…is it Wine O’Clock yet? must be somewhere in the world…hey garcon, another bouteille de vin from the Trump vineyards, s’il vous plait
Very Stable Genius Donald John Trump (for Southernbythe graceof god)
You know, with more of us Americans working, I bet our rates of suicide and depression will go down….more stability and respect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The biggest increase was in men over fifty. The category who took out loans to pay for their kid’s college (a point of pride for the white collar middle class, you sent your kids to college), got laid off from their job, with no hope of being rehired in their field, at anything close to what they were making before, and no hope of even collecting their social security when they make it to 65, because the government will garnish it until that loan is paid in full.
Who would want to go to their kids, who by now have their own families, and ask them for help in paying off that which you freely gave them?
When I heard that statistic on suicides, that was the connection I first thought of.
LikeLike
Sundance, you don’t know how much your blog has meant to me and believe me I am spreading the word about The Treehouse to all my friends and relatives plus in my comments on other sites.
I found that whenever something tremendous happens the first thing that comes to my mind is that I’ll can’t wait to see what your take is on it.
You have kept my spirit up especially during the election of Nov.2016, what a Godsend you are.
Thank you for your insightful knowledge and hard work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here.
Me, too!
Dow over 300 pts. today. I guess Wall Street is over Gary Cohn?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Democrats and the Media are weeping.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama is very jealous of Trump’s Magic Wand! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks as always Sundance – it would be interesting if they included trends from the “failing mainstream media” category too, wouldn’t it?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/newsweek-exec-in-secret-tape-we-gotta-turn-the-business-around-or-were-dead
““Those fourth-quarter revenue numbers were frickin’ fantastic,” Candappa beamed. “If we didn’t have that quarter, we’d already be dead by now.”
He then presented an ominous timeline: Cash flow was coming down and would “hit bottom” in April 2018 and, unless the company recouped some of its previous revenue, it would likely not survive much longer.”
155,215,000: Record Number of Americans Employed
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/susan-jones/155215000-number-employed-americans-sets-8th-record-trump-era?utm_source=sumome&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=sumome_share
I have to wonder how anyone is going to bring the welfare/food stamp crowd back into the workforce when they’ve had a cell phone in one hand, a double bacon cheeseburger in the other and a soft spot on the couch in front of the taxpayer funded TV since the day they were born. Most of those people have never been around anyone who has gotten up and gone to work every day. Even the most entry level position is tough to keep if you come in whenever you want and tell your boss to shove it. If you cut off their free money if they get fired (no matter what they did), the media will scream that you’re “throwing poor mama’s and their innocent babies” out in the street!. It’s going to take some serious adapting by some to fix the welfare state, it was created the way it is just for that reason. They wanted to make it political suicide to undo it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If you cut off their free money if they get fired (no matter what they did), the media will scream that you’re “throwing poor mama’s and their innocent babies” out in the street!. It’s going to take some serious adapting by some to fix the welfare state”
We do not care what “the media” has to say anymore. We have just the man to do it, he does not know the meaning of the phrase “political suicide”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In retrospect after posting above, I suppose he does know the meaning of the phrase “political suicide”. He just does not worry about it, because he does not allow it to apply to him.
I think he is waiting until his 2nd term to tackle the “entitlement reforms” that will need to be done, eventually. First things first. Hopefully the populace will get on these RINOS and demand they stop obstructing and get on the Trump Train.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of them are going to be seeing people around them, how go to work every day, actually having something to show for it.
Right now the people who work the hardest, in some neighborhoods, look kind of like chumps to some.
It will take time, but this will reverse itself.
Eight years is a long time.
Little by little some, no all, will realize that the government welfare only offers you “crumbs”, in the Pelosi vernacular. To live bigly, be responsible for yourself.
What you do is turn up the heat slowly. We’ll provide food but only rice and beans. We’ll provide a phone but only a $10 a month one. We’ll provide shelter but only a very, very basic one. We’ll provide Medicaid only if you pay a copay. We will however provide a van to pick you up each day to take you too work for a nominal fee. Oh and BTW, Norplant is mandatory, not optional.
LikeLike
I was curious but didn’t have the chance to check the figures this morning. This is fantastic! Thank you Mr. president for tax reform!
Story from the trenches… just received an unsolicited call from an investment group to buy our small business. We operate in a “Main Street” focused industry and have spent the last several years building an incredible business. Since the election the industry has been booming and the future looks amazing. The money is starting to switch from Wall Street to Main Street.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍👍👍 Hope you keep your business in ‘good hands’ 😊😊
If hiring in manufacturing and mining continues then I predict an interesting dynamic for our big cities once the remaining slack in the labor market is taken up. Basically, the economic opportunities in less urban settings will be so compelling that the cities might see a net loss of population as people move away to take advantage of these.
And fewer baristas to make a double cappuccino latte for the remaining liberals??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the ones with PhDs in English
How much more evidence does half of America (the stupid people) need to see before they realize the democrats & the MS Media don’t care about them, their children or the country?
I’m not even going to list all the incredible accomplishments of the Trump Administration, the accomplishments making all Americans lives better & their futures brighter, yet all the democrats & the media can talk about is the blatant lie of Russian collusion & other pathetic & absurd non-stories?
How long will the stupid people continue believing in these frauds?
Better job prospects. More money in your pockets. A safer homeland. Brighter futures
Hello, anybody home in those heads of yours?
Do us all a favor & wake the f*** up
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes the overall numbers look very good. Its the quality of the jobs which is most telling and least covered by the media, except FBN. The number of skilled and professional jobs created is actually outpacing hamburger flipper creation, wage growth slowed but its still increasing, the number of people voluntarily leaving a job to pursue another job is still increasing, the rate of direct employment vs employing temps for later conversion to permanent employees is increasing and number of new applications for unemployment actually lagged new hires again. The middle class is slowly reviving, which means a larger tax base. Unlike past Feds, this one stayed quite during market turbulence and did not get caught up in shaping economic policy. All good signs.
Sorry, I’m pro-Trump, but the BLS is too often full of BS.
Screecheth The Lies and Scams Carnival Barker (+313k) – March 9, 2018
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233091
Small excerpt from his analysis:
I’m sorry but I must instantly call bull**** on this. The month-over-month change in employed persons according to the household survey, at 1.55 million, is the largest I’ve got in my data going back to 1999. More-interesting is that virtually all of it came out of the “not-in-labor-force” figure, which allegedly declined by 1.304 million (not a record, incidentally, but certainly in the top of the shelf.)
This is also an impossibility with the “unemployment rate” staying at 4.1%. It appears there’s some funny business going on over at the BLS — likely with the unemployment rate and juggling who goes in what bucket in an attempt to cork The Fed. It won’t work; they’ll see through that cr*p in 10 seconds, as I did.
Also interestingly enough government added nearly 400,000 jobs last month. That’s utterly insane, and guess who’s paying for all of them?
The only indicator I need to watch is the one I see every day. Traffic around town is MUCH WORSE under President Trump. MUCH WORSE!!!!! I wish these new drivers were back home on their sofas collecting unemployment so I could get where I’M going faster and more safely — like the good ‘ol days!!
Also noted fewer of those annoying panhandlers on the corner while I’m stuck in traffic, so that’s something, I’ll admit.
I do not think the next step will be welfare reform etc.
You want to see the employment numbers take off like a rocket and a lot of people, I mean a lot of people get jobs?
Rebuild our infrastructure. I believe our President said this was one of his next steps.
Welfare reform and such is a political football and would be a long battle.
But rebuilding our country. The job creations in this would greatly lower the welfare rolls. Many people are on welfare only because they could not find work.
Yep, let welfare become what it once was in my time. “A Stamp of Shame” to be on.
With the record low unemployment numbers and the large numbers of employees paying taxes, shouldn’t there be record revenues being reported….and there shouldn’t there be massive savings in reduced unemployment benefits, food stamps, etc.?
Can someone please square this jobs / BLS report with what Karl Denninger is saying about it?
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233091.
March & April, SPRING Jobs ramp up.. Guess-a-mate
FIRST CALL…
400K new jobs…
(Mostly in Construction ).. lets say 150K
Manufacturing another 100K
Ag sector 100K
all other 50K (part time service industries..)
unemployment UNDER 4.0 %
