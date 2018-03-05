NAFTA Watch – Peter Navarro Interview and POTUS Trump Tweets…

We are nearing the timeline apex for release of the decision/announcement on a U.S. NAFTA exit. Trade adviser Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business to discuss the pending Steel and Aluminum tariff while President Trump tweets concerns about NAFTA renegotiation; which enters Round #7 this week.
The steel tariffs are targeted toward national economic security; the Wall Street financial class are apoplectic because a firm administration stance on Steel and Aluminum tariffs indicates the larger trade perspective on all bilateral trade deals.
New Twitter Thread on the NAFTA Fatal Flaw – HERE
Anyone would throw away $500B annually is stupid. China certainly is not stupid. Trump has prepared for this confrontational on trade with China and others since 1980’s. When someone is that concentrates on one issue and consistent about that you can bet that he will be all in and not bluffing. Everyone misses reading the Donald at their own peril. This is the sequence of trade actions in 2018 and beyond.
1. Tariffs on steel and aluminum
2. Withdraw from NAFTA
3. Withdraw or significant modification of KORUS trade deal that toward balance trade.
4. China tariffs on majority products for IP violation. China will respond put tariffs on US products and The Donald will be all in to put 25-50% on ALL Chinese products with propose to negotiate a trade deal. Before Trump, other countries put in the tariffs first then negotiate until the cow comes home. By the time the deal made, all US industries are decimated. Trump will turn the table, tariffs first then trade deal later and time in US side and will decimate China industries.
5. US will demand trade balance with EU with concrete goal of 10% or more trade deficit reduction or will impose tax import reciprocal on EU.
US will have trade balance by the time Donald leaves office in 2025
I actually like your timeline! I see it playing out exactly that way. I would not be at all surprised that getting us out of the WTO is also on the table since they are the ones that restrict the amount we can put on other countries.
Concurrent with exiting the IMF and World Bank.
“by the time Donald leaves office in 2025”
at the thought of that, I miss him already 💔
Prior to China, why wouldn’t President Trump “prepare the battlefield” with Bilateral Trade Deals with the countries whose export capabilities could displace China’s:
• India
• Vietnam
• Philippines, etc.
Regarding the EU, which three European countries would cut the first Bilateral Trade Deals?
The UK if their Gov had any cojones.
She doesn’t.
The thing is…the EU members are prohibited from making trade deals on their own.
The EU mandates that all its members must do trade negotiations and trade deals through the EU council.
This is why many of the EU countries are looking for the exit.
$4 Trillion in Repatriated Funds would cover Reindustrializing America with the capacity to eliminate our Trade Deficits and lowest-cost automated production to displace Imports from countries who impose tariffs, block imports and subsidize industries.
WINNING.
Look for President Trump trade proposals with Eastern Europe, Japan, and India. All will provide leverage in negotiating with China, Canada, and Mexico.
Mark St Cyr on how America needs a business start over reset.
https://markstcyr.com/2018/03/04/were-not-starting-a-trade-war-were-revoking-prior-agreements-of-preordained-surrender/
The fact that the majority of politicians, professors, and journalists have zero experience in actually running a business is what has landed us in this mess! When you never have to pay for making wrong decisions, you will just keep making them, while all your equally uninformed friends pat you on the back for your brilliance! Here is another great article that further explains the problem.https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/leftists_versus_the_people.html
It’s easy to assume that our retarded leftist politicians are bungling our trade deals, but in truth, the masters that they serve know exactly what they’re doing. (Multi-Nationals , WTO, NAFTA, EU – exfiltration, etc) They’ve been quite keen and effective at achieving their goals, that is until POTUS Trump took the helm.
Some of it is a well-crafted plan to siphon off the wealth of the many in order to benefit the elitist few, but much of it is the sheer arrogance of the “progressive” class, who have never actually had to make a payroll, work within a budget, or answer for their failures.
EXFILTRATION – the root of all globalist evil.
I resemble that remark………..and agree with it 100%.
Exactly, unless you see supply, price and demand in action it is almost a foreign concept…I graduated with an undergrad degree in accounting and passed the CPA exam…only years later running a division in a small IT firm did the lights go on…determining competitive labor prices to compete and win contracts meant keeping my staff employed
LikeLiked by 2 people
“You can’t save the world unless you’re prepared to force other people to sacrifice.”John Olson
Our President has made a decision about imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum with NO exceptions. At some point he will make a determination on the Intellectual Property dispute that our President opened last year. China 🇨🇳 is going to be in a world of hurt once those decisions are rendered.
The US only can enforce a 2.5% tariff according to the WTO on incoming automobiles 🚗 and parts. However, Europe can impose a 10% tariff while Japan 🇯🇵 and South Korea 🇰🇷 also have formidable tariffs and China can impose a 25% tariff in the near future as they get rolling with their automotive sector.
Our politicians, both Republicans and Democrats had no problem giving away the entire store. The CoC is a complete POS organization that doesn’t care at all for our country. They payoff politicians at the expense of everyday Americans.
I LOVE ❤ our President and his killers.
Criminal how our politicians sold us out.
Late summer would be PERFECT TIMING to withdraw from the WTO … letting their political backers explain to explain why they supported screwing America.
Case Closed with the stats you cite.
Forget those mid-life crises:
Congress is facing a MID-TERMS CRISIS of epic proportions.
Gosh I like Peter Navarro, President Trump has found the best people.
Keep track of every person and entity who say that President Trump’s trade policies “Aren’t Fair”! They are the enemy.
👌
Everyone is running around like their hair is on fire. The globalists have every reason to fear what is coming.
Shame on everyone in the media for not explaining it to the people correctly. This is a major restructuring of our economy for our benefit. Shame on our politicians for forgetting they work for us and not the globalist multinational corporations that are destroying this country for decades now.
I like Peter Navarro. Well spoken, to the point and confident! Another great pick of President Trump! So refreshing hearing people of this Administration actually make sense and strive to Make America Great Again! Historical Moments (Winning), continues and I like it!
Does anyone know if there’s a similar opt out clause in the WTO Agreement?
This is one the points that St. Cyr is making when he says NOTHING is sacred. You do what you have to do, take some hits, roll with the punches, and keep fighting.
Doesn’t matter.
What is the WTO gonna do? …Declare war on us?
The members of the WTO have already been waging an economic war against us. A trade war.
And what has the WTO done about it.
I am sure we could leave then make that a condition on our re-entering it. The WTO would be a shadow of itself without us.
The WTO is OBSOLETE to nations that operate under Bilateral Trade Deals.
… unless, of course, 2nd-biggest China is willing to let the pygmies erode THEIR economy like they did America’s.
Every punch goes through the thin T-shirt of NAFTA/Canada/Mexico, then through the snowflake skin of WALL STREET, and into the scheming jaw of BEIJING.
Repeated for our viewing pleasure!
“Hey Jake! MUH ‘MERICA. And YO CHINA.”
I like the Twitter threads. This one is very informative on the “fatal flaw.” Thanks, Sundance.
Yes thanks
This was part of our President’s plans! This will allow the US to be even more competitive and allow factories to open up once again in the US because of our oil production and the reduction in costs involved with oil.
From the article linked above:
The U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies, a top industry monitor said Monday.
U.S. crude production is expected to reach a record of 12.1 million barrels a day in 2023, up about 2 million barrels a day from this year, said the International Energy Agency, which advises governments and corporations on industry trends. American oil output will surge past Russia, currently the world’s largest crude producer at about 11 million barrels a day.
Of the 6.4 million new barrels of oil that will be pumped every day between now and 2023, almost 60% will come from the U.S., the IEA said. “And I can tell you our expectations may well need to be revised upwards if prices are higher,” Mr. Birol said.
American influence on global oil markets is also expected to rise, with U.S. oil exports more than doubling to 4.9 million barrels a day by 2023, according to the IEA. Until 2015, the U.S. didn’t export any crude oil by law, but in five years it is expected to be among the world’s biggest exporters.
I think every President in my lifetime has promised us energy independence, until ZERO. None have delivered until now.
Imagine how much more pain Canada’s going to feel trying to reach the magic “RECIPROCAL” level of Balanced Trade as the Canadian Dollars they must pay for America’s Exports is going up 1% per day of delay.
Mexico may be about to crack.
• Steel tariff
• Auto tariffs announced for any EU tariffs [or no Mexico Deal]
Mexico may go for a Bilateral Deal that “takes the lumps out.”
• That TERMINATES NAFTA.😱
• It’ll be Mexico’s FAULT. 😉
• Canada’s left with ZERO NAFTA COVER for Steel/Aluminum Tariff “Exceptions”.
How could President Trump take the lumps out:
• TAKE the MONEY
• … from TERMINATING the CARTELS.
Make it a 50-50 SPLIT:
• 50 to Mexico to employ hard-working Illegals deported from America
• 50 to America to Build the Wall.
• How about the Criminal Illegals we deport: PRISON FARMS for LIFE.
Mexico and Canada get paid “trade tolls” by the trade trolls like China & Globalists … Don’t ya just hate the trolls? 😉
Please watch Peter Navarro‘s videos on China. Death by China and Crouching Tiger, 4 parts. You will soon see how China is behind so many of the issues facing our country. It’s much worse than you think! These videos will explain the espionage used to steal our technology, the collusion with North Korea and why China will never help the US, and why, unlike Russia Russia Russia, China really is our mortal enemy. Having seen these videos, I’ll do my best to never buy anything from China again.
P.S. I wish someone would tell the media that Canada does not mine raw steel, they import Chinese steel and fabricate steel goods. This is how the Chinese exploit NAFTA. All these idiots on tv don’t seem to know this.
I just posted it below.
I’ve been trying to find some numbers on Canada’s actual steel production. It seems everywhere I have looked so far includes milling products without distinction as to sources of raw materials.
Trump has hired several good people and I esp like Peter Navarro! Our aluminum and steel industries have been hobbled by an excessive regulatory environment, on issues from env impact statements to OSHA to diversity quotas. sure we want to be clean and use the latest technology, all that, but we’ve imposed excessive costs on these industries and it’s all one big self-imposed wound that puts these industries at a competitive disadvantage vs other nations. Time to end the stupidity and bring these fundamental industries and jobs back to the US
Sundance, thanks for another most excellent Twitter Thread — NAFTA Fatal Flaw.
You spelled it out in terms that anyone can understand.
Mexico and Canada have been allowing every other country on the planet benefit from NAFTA.
They hold the back door open…and let other countries use NAFTA to enter our country, duty free.
This is outrageous.
It would be stupid of us to allow this to continue.
PLEASE SHARE the heck out of this. Make sure your kids and grandkids get to see it too.
Death by China: How America Lost Its Manufacturing Base by Peter Navarro
http://deathbychina.com
