Senator Joe Manchin Praises Trump Trade Initiatives and Policies…

Senator Joe Manchin appears on Face the Nation and highlights his support for the Trump trade initiatives. The cross-party MAGAnomic support highlights an aspect to President Trump policy that is unique to this administration. [ DEEP DIVE HERE ]
Within the aggregate MAGAnomic policy of President Trump there are two central components: taxes and trade. With the ‘tax element’ completed, the administration will likely jettison some of the Wall Street crowd as they focus on the trade issues that specifically benefit Main Street.
The application of “economic nationalism” as a policy is adverse to the interests of multinational corporations. The multinationals have been purchasing U.S. policy through DC politicians for decades. However, the last 30+ years have seen exceptionally high increases. (read more)
Gee, Manchin sounds like a D-Rat who is running for re-election in a state that loves President Trump… oh wait…..
He’s hoping that people will forget how he didn’t have the courage to stand or clap for the Great Things that Pres Trump talked about in his State of the Union Address.
I hope his R-opponent uses those clips to remind the good people of W-VA just where Manchin stands, or doesn’t stand, on the issues that matter to them.
Manchin’s internal polls must be horrendous for him to be bucking Schumer.
Odds are he’s only “bucking” Schumer publicly. Chuck U. will let him say just about anything to hold onto that seat. All that matters is controlling the seat’s vote when it is on the Senate floor.
Exactly.
Right, he is allowed to vote with Trump when his vote doesn’t matter.
“Say it ain’t so, Joe! Say it ain’t so!”
Maybe Joe is a closet deplorable. Or maybe he has been listening to his constituents.
Two Faced Manchin talks like a Republican but votes like a Democrat. He needs to be replaced with a Trump Republican.
Or maybe he’s just another lying Dem who wants to get reelected.
wheatietoo: If Two Faced Joe Manchin was MAGA he would vote MAGA. Joe only cares about Joe and wants to get reelected.
Any idiot can learn the words to a song and sing it like he means it. It’s an act. It’s not real. He voted AGAINST the tax bill. If re-elected he will screw you again. Don’t be a sucker.
Joe might be a closet ‘something’. He and former Sen. Kirk from IL were ‘close’ friends who often went ‘boating’ on the Potomac on Joe’s ‘Carnival Cruiser’.
Agreed. Joe personally is a good man who approves of Trumpism, unfortunately his party and the DC system at large has their boot on his throat reminding him he was elected by them to tow their line, he’s playing in their game.
West Virginia Citizens is going to remember you VOTED NO on the Tax’s Cuts Joe……
If this truly signals the beginning of America erecting protectionist barriers around its domestic industry, it’s what I’ve been waiting for for decades. It’s the big Kahuna. The effects on job creation literally can’t be measured. 5 million manufacturing jobs were lost in the 10 years immediately after China joined the WTO in 2001.
Could you imagine if we reversed those conditions? 5 million new manufacturing jobs during the next 8-10 years? That’s what we’re looking at if Trump succeeds, a 25% manufacturing sector, and ALL of the enormous benefits that come with it. I can’t wait!
And for every one of those “5 million manufacturing jobs” that were lost, we can add about 10 non-manufacturing jobs that were lost.
Manufacturing Jobs stimulate job creation in all other areas.
Shops, restaurants, grocery stores and home construction…these are all benefitted when there are manufacturing jobs.
Yes! Depending on the industry, the multiplier can even be as high as 15. Folks tend to think only about direct upstream jobs supplying the manufacturing plant, and tend to forget all the jobs created and sustained by the manufacturing payroll that is spent in the local economy supporting local businesses and buying goods produced in other American communities. A manufacturing plant in Illinois supports not just the local furniture and appliance and clothing stores, but the American workers in Detroit and New England who built the cars and produced the cloth, who in turn buy the air conditioners built in Indiana, and on and on and on.
Oh, and I don’t care if Europeans buy our products, because more Americans will now be able to afford them.
Exactly. I don’t understand how that isn’t the immediate comeback to the common lament that prices will rise, or a car will be several hundred dollars more.
“Oh, prices are going to rise? Well, you’re finally going to have jobs for people to afford those higher prices! Millions and millions of jobs!”
“…jettison some of the Wall Street crowd..”
I don’t mind. If they don’t like it, let them move to someplace else. Far, far away. Hedge fund managers making a million dollars a day. What are they producing???
I hear New Zealand is accepting rich people *, They also speak English there.
Tell you what, I will trade you 5 million blue & white collar jobs with their spin-offs for a couple of hundred Wall Street jobs. I live in NYS, but I don’t care if Uncle Cuomo loses their tax $$$.
(*) reportedly some oligarchs are buying up sheep ranches, etc. in New Zealand to escape to safety when the SHTF and they have to escape the peasants uprising (us) and BLM rioters in the streets.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg “threatened” to move there…
C’mon, Ruth, what’s keeping you? You can catch all the action when the sheep hit the fan…
I live in West Virginia, and Manchin is known as “Lyin’ Joe.” In his next electoral foray, his name will be “Toast.”
PDJT needs a Senator in West Virginia who will vote with him to MAGA. Manchin will continue to say one thing and then vote with the Democrats.
I’m figuring Jim Justice is going to be the surprise candidate
I look forward to some HUGE Trump rallies in West Virginia this fall…might even attend a couple if the location is near the Virginia border. Joe had his chance to be a Trump Democrat, but he blew it and now it is time to go…
Manchin will soon be a man without a party! If Feinstein is not radical enough for the Dems, he had better say that he was drunk during that interview…or maybe the Russians hacked his brain and MADE HIM SAY THOSE NICE THINGS ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!
Sure! That’s it! 🙂
It’s a good thing he didn’t say anything negative….
what a crowd
Is this the same Joe Manchin that was conflicted about applauding MAGAnomics during Trump’s State of the Union address, fearing the disapproval of his leadership team more than his voters? Thought so.
He really had his chance to change parties when PDJT was elected but that time has passed.
Hope we have a decent candidate that can defeat him as the lying history is up front and center.
Joe anti-coal Manchin, sounds like a fair trader to me. More like sounds desperate to me.
Or maybe Chuck U. approves because the dims are touting Joe as the guy who can reach across the aisle.
Either way “Joe gotta go.” MAGA candidate there is your bumper!
WAKE UP PEOPLE!
The democrat leadership will “allow” dissent or casting a vote contrary to toeing the “party line” ONLY when that senator or congressman is in danger of losing the seat to a (R) and they already know they have enough (D) votes.
Or that there is no way they have the winning votes so he has permission to vote with Trump in order to look good to his constituents, who, according to the Dems (including himself, no doubt) are dumb rednecks.
Manchin is for an AWB. Well he isn’t then he is and then he isn’t.
He truly stands for nothing but himself.
Every election year, Joe pretends to be a moderate Dem that will buck his Party if he had too. Remember the ad he ran shooting a rifle trying to act like he is for the 2nd Amendment? As soon as he gets elected or re-elected, he is right back to being a liberal Democrat. I hope the people of WV do not fall for this trick again. He is not to be trusted.
if he had to.”
Manchin is a professional politician. If Hillary was in, he’d be celebrating TPP.
This is a guy who lives on the tightrope of not pissing directly on Trump’s voters in WVA and still being part of Cryin’ Chuck’s crew of anti-Trump obstructionists.
Manchin is a phony baloney. He voted against the tax cuts and is only trying to save himself for re-election. We need to get a real MAGA person in there.
There was some talk not long ago about Joe Manchin changing parties, which would mean caucusing and voting with the Republicans. Did he chicken out? If the Republicans can field a popular pro-Trump challenger, West Virginia could well add a Republican to the GOP’s slim margin in the Senate.
/LEJ (WalkingCreekWorld.wordpress.com)
After he’s voted out of office, Joe has a future being a lobbyist for his daughters drug company.
The makers of the $600 epipen. Mylan.
The Manchins have done so much damage to WV. It would be wonderful to flush them all.
Ok. This is who is running thus far on the Republican ticket for US Senate here in West Virginia:
Patrick Morrisey, (he’s our Attorney General). i have to admit I haven’t done much research on him
Don Blankenship is the other contender. He is the former CEO of Massey Energy. He did some jail time for mine safety violations.
As for Governor Justice, his hands are kinda tied up with our teacher’s strike, and the Charleston Swamp, so I wouldn’t be expecting any surprise from him, NoJuan.
I guess, we just do our homework and also see who President Trump will endorse
Go with the convict. At least now he knows where he doesn’t want to end up!
Funny, he says ” ‘free trade’ hasn’t worked for W. Virginia”
Wait, what? Uniparty policies have not worked for your state, yet you never said anything until now?
Trying to keep as many voters as you can or what? Desperate times….
This policy really pits our POTUS directly against the global corporatists. That cabal has no morals when anyone gets in their way. I pray for the safety of President Trump and his security team. As Sundance has repeated several times, there are trillions of dollars at stake.
He has stolen enough. Let’s retire him.
He got rich while killing the coal industry with his buddy Obama
Senator Manchin holds an estimated net worth of $7.89 Million dollar’s as of 2014, making him significantly wealthier than the average member of Congress
Excellent thread on twitter. Best I’ve seen in a long time SD. These other countries make me think of one word, and one word only: Remoras.
