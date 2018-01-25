Chairman Chuck Grassley Releases New Batch of FBI Text Messages and Questions FBI Director Chris Wray

Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee, releases a new batch of text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page (full pdf).

In the text exchange Peter Strzok is ‘INBOX’ and Lisa Page is ‘OUTBOX’

Additionally, Chuck Grassley sends a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf) with questions about the substance surrounding the Text Messages.

499 Responses to Chairman Chuck Grassley Releases New Batch of FBI Text Messages and Questions FBI Director Chris Wray

  1. youme says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Five Clinton aides received immunity deals in the FBI Clinton email probe

    Who in the Department of Justice signed off on these agreements?

  2. covfefe999 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    I love it, Daily Mail is keeping up with this story and they always show THE most unflattering pictures of rat face Page. And Strzok looks like an elf. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5313371/Missing-texts-anti-Trump-FBI-lovers-FOUND.html

  3. Mickey Wasp says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    This not going to end well for them.

  4. bleep21k says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    FYI – 8:20 pm EST, Anderson Cooper 360 – Reporting through Maggie Haberman (NYT) “ordered Mueller Fired” in June 2017, but backed off because Whitehouse council (McGann) threatened to resign – heres the counter punch to the text releases…

    FYI

    I can actually FEEL CNNs “determination” through the TV!

    Maggie haberman lol…BREAKING NEWS! Not sure of Habermans (NYT)source – Two of the pundits (including Haberman) are calling in on the phone (must beat dinner or something) – theatrics of course, phone calls sound like reporting on “DISASTERS”…

    Good lord!

  5. Kent says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    A message to Priestap…go for the honor…it’s too late for fear, your own have turned against you…

    Sing it loud and sing it proud brother….

    but first protect your family….

    your ass is toast

    get…it….done.

    Time is short.

  6. starfcker says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Bad case of threadjack here. Lots of very negative comments about this document on other websites. The White House DACA proposal. Here’s the actual text for everyone to read. I’m sure Sundance will do a deep dive and we can discuss it later. I don’t think it’s as bad as people are being led to believe. Document: White House outlines Trump’s immigration demands | 89.3 KPCC
    http://www.scpr.org/news/2018/01/25/80150/white-house-releases-draft-immigration-plan/

    • sickconservative says:
      January 25, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      They won’t accept it and PDJT is playing them, they will never accept the end of chain migration ever.
      Now not crazy about some of the proposal at this point.

      • WSB says:
        January 25, 2018 at 9:10 pm

        I believe it is all bait.

        • MustangBlues says:
          January 25, 2018 at 10:12 pm

          Agree with you and others above.

          It is an olive branch, symbol of peace and cooperation, “bipartisan” they call it, and

          naturally the true believer progressive communists will reject as not enough for the suffering they must cure, and now the public sees more of their idiocy, and ruins the

          democrat brand, haters of America and petulant children men, nothing

          Americans want to vote for.

          Democrat liberal progressives, in the end, Just Suicide by belief. Run out of fools.

        • Old fogey says:
          January 25, 2018 at 10:20 pm

          True. Pure bait. The Dems are rapidly abandoning the DACA folks ad showing their true colors. If the DACA people were their main interest they would have to be delighted with this Trump fake “capitulation.” Popcorn time once again.

        • Convert says:
          January 25, 2018 at 11:08 pm

          DURBIN is already screaming No Deal! Bwaahaa

    • maga2004 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      Haven’t been able to say this about my President since Reagan, but I sleep really well at night knowing President Trump is at the helm of our “Great Again” Nation. No second guessing on my part; Total Trust in TRUMP.

    • MAGADJT says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      I just got home and heard on the radio during the drive that it legalizes up to 1.8MM DACA registrants with a pathway to citizenship. If that is indeed the proposal, then I’m off the team. It wouldn’t matter what else we do, 1.8MM illegal immigrant voters could flip several red states – and don’t think GS and Co won’t be setting them up with transportation and housing in those strategic states.

      • Chuck says:
        January 25, 2018 at 9:31 pm

        “then I’m off the team”
        One of the more common troll statements.

      • ThinBlueLine says:
        January 25, 2018 at 9:38 pm

        Bye, Bye.

      • Ari says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:04 pm

        Look Magadjt, Trump is a MAGA businessman not a conservative and not a republican. If Trump does some things, like do a final immigration reform, that are not in keeping with conservatism or republicanism I am still on his team.

        Trump has been hijacked a lot by Limbaugh and others saying Trump is a conservative because of judicial appointments and the tax break and whatever. I say, Trump is a businessman and those were the best approaches to solving those issues.

        The illegal immigration debate is a lot of #BatteredConservativeSyndrome hijinks by Fox News and whomever.

      • joeknuckles says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:06 pm

        Maybe you and Mark Levin can go down to the border with Ted Cruz to pass out rewards to illegal aliens for crossing our border illegally.

      • Scott Allan Cole says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:11 pm

        Short sighted…half will become GOP voters because it will be a GOP president who frees them. Show a little heart anyway…the Dreamers were brought here by their parents, not of their own free will. You can’t just deport them. Also, Trump indicates the path to citizenship will take 10 to 12 years…long time, and they need to keep a clean record and contribute. This is an excellent proposal, AND it gets funding for the wall and other border security. Schumer likely soiled his pants when he read it.

        • LKA in LA says:
          January 25, 2018 at 10:30 pm

          “Show a little heart.”

          We have shown heart to the point that actual taxpayers are tapped out. We owe them nothing. They bring nothing but trouble. What about the help for inner cities? They need more hand wringing attention then the illegals. What about our elderly in nursing homes? Real citizens? The illegals demands should get them deported. Why do you think healthcare is so expensive? The illegal freeloaders.

        • mightyconservative says:
          January 25, 2018 at 11:14 pm

          Scott, show a little heart for Americans who have been displaced by illegals, and are paying (taxes) for the opportunity to support them and their extended chained families!

      • CaptainNonno says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:17 pm

        Remember that 50m have come in over the past 20-30 years. This would prevent a repeat over the next 20-30 years. Pretty good trade off.

      • MAJA says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:35 pm

        Oh ye of little Faith! What will the final number of daca granted a green card be (10 or 12 years to earn citizenship) after vetting and judging based on merit? Deport the ones with criminal records, the ones who haven’t graduated high school at a minimum, the ones who are not working, the ones who are on the dole, the ones who aren’t fluent in English. But yeah, now’s a good time to throw in the towel. That’s a losing mentality.

      • olderwiser21 says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:44 pm

        Not gonna happen – art of the deal – remember?

      • trapper says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:45 pm

        You can’t let yourself be whipsawed by every negotiation offer and counter offer. There’s a lot of back and forth that will take place. Be patient and wait for the end result. Lots of football left.

      • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:56 pm

        Oh, then don’t let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya……

        I simply shake my head at the people who do not understand that in a constitutional republic, we have to compromise or we get nothing. We have about 30 million illegal immigrants in our country because no one on our side has been willing to compromise for over 30 years…..

        Enough of that insanity…..Fix this problem permanently, Mr. President…..

      • Michelle says:
        January 25, 2018 at 11:23 pm

        Did you read what it would actually take to get citizenship? Or you just heard the radio spin?

    • sallyal says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      I’m not in the least concerned. I heard something about a trust fund for the northern border. Ain’t gonna happen.

    • thetrain2016 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      Fake document. Who the hell is that “White House” character? Who authorized the release? When? Why? To whom? No date, no signature. Oh yeah, The White House handed this piece of paper to http://www.scpr.org... Sure!

  7. jamesvsmithjrj says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Not a particularly illuminating comment, but shouldn’t he be the outbox and she the inbox? What kind of kinky stuff were those two up to?

  8. Another Scott says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    This batch doesn’t have any texts from 11-8-2016 and 11-9-2016. Would be interested in those.

  9. Plain Jane says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Ad Rem, please remove this pic. I send my teen grandchildren her to CTH, among other people. This is too sleezy.

  10. Blase Bauer says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Guilt as a MoFo

  11. AsksTooManyQuestions says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    God bless Chuck Grassley for his tenacious pursuit of truth.

    I had to laugh when I read this in his letter to Director Wray – it’s a perfect summary:

    In October 2015, then-Director Comey said, “If you know my folks…they don’t give a rip about politics.”18 Mr. Comey’s statement may be true of the vast majority of rank and file agents. However, the more we learn about the Clinton investigation and how the DOJ and FBI handled it, the more clear it becomes that Director Comey was dead wrong about the key senior officials who were responsible for the investigation. They cared very much about politics, to the detriment of the Bureau’s mission and objectivity

  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    This is such a slow moving process. Every day it drips a little bit more. This must be what death by a thousand paper cuts feels like.

    I know, I know. It has to be this way. I get it. I just need bandaids and a couple of aspirin for the pain.

  13. Eric L says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    “Status is subject to revocation for criminal conduct and public safety/national security concerns, public charge, fraud, etc.”

    Yeah, no welfare and you have to behave for 10-12 years? Dems will never go for that. Anyone who makes it through that period of time working, going to school and conducting themselves like a solid citizen will come out the other side a Republican.

  14. Sayit2016 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Ok this is kinda weird……Strzok referred to “Dag Comey”….. Dag means an unfashionable or socially conservative person.

  15. DesertRain says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    The 4-10-2016 Text conversation between Strzok and Page occurs the Sunday afternoon after Obama’s Fox interview. In that interview, Obama communicated exactly what his expectation was for the outcome of the Clinton email investigation. Message delivered. Message heard.
    FULL STOP.

    I’ll repost my earlier comment here.
    The date is April 6, 2016. MSM is reporting a most rare event. Pres Obama would soon appear in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. Gasp!
    To this day, Obama has clearly and consistantly shown that he is not a fan of Fox.

    Even Media Matters hyped the event and noted the uniqueness in Pres Obama appearing on Fox.
    https://www.mediamatters.org/research/2016/04/07/a-look-back-at-fox-news-interviews-with-obama-a/209815

    You can read the April 10, 2016, interview transcript here:
    http://www.foxnews.com/transcript/2016/04/10/exclusive-president-barack-obama-on-fox-news-sunday.html

    Below are 3 Obama quotes from that transcript. Keep in mind the Comey draft of the Clinton exeroneration statment occured in May.
    “Here’s what I know: Hillary Clinton was an outstanding Secretary of State. She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy.”

    “I continue to believe that she has not jeopardized America’s national security. Now what I’ve also said is that — and she has acknowledged —
    that there’s a carelessness, in terms of managing e-mails, that she has owned, and she recognizes.”

    Hummm… ‘No intent’. ‘Carelessness’. ‘No harm to national security’.

    “I do not talk to the Attorney General about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations.”

    On April 10, didn’t Obama tell the DOJ, FBI and the entire world his expectation for the outcome of the Clinton email investigation?

    Just sayin….

    • Kent says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      …but she never had a government server…how could she be Secretary of State and never..not once…transmit or receive confidential information?

      It isn’t possible…

      Hillary, and those who need to protect her, are liars.

    • jamesvsmithjrj says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      Good comment. Well worthy of this site. Say . . . you’re not going for Sundance’s job, are you?

  16. OKPatriot says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Just hope God lets me live long enough to see all this play out. I want to see jail time.

    • Everywhereguy says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      An old saying (referring to old time millwheels used on grain):

      The wheels of justice grind slowly, but very fine.

    • tuskyou says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      I really believe each of us is witnessing MAGA for a reason. The reason may vary depending on the person and their circumstances. I don’t know – – the Creator knows the who, what, where, when, how, why. I don’t know what I did to deserve being part of this second chance for our country. I thank God every single day for being alive during this time. I’m determined to stay healthy and do all I can on my end to be here at least 7 more years.

    • Nonniemae says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      My Dad is 88. As long as I can remember, every time Ted Kennedy would come on the news, Daddy would say, “I just hope that bastard dies before me”. I understand his sentiment now!

    • MNGal says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      May God bless you with many days of joy and peace, OKPatriot! 😉

  17. Jainphx says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    All this coming out! Its all conected, all of it to taking Trump down! How else can anyone on the left, explain the audacity of A used to be president, sending a used to be sec of state to another country to tell them to stay strong as Trump wont be president in a year! So much here, how does he know that? Who has he conferred with? Does he mean impeachment? Does he mean assassination? This is a very serious event that needs serious investigation, and a very long talk for Kerry with Secret services investigators. We are seeing traitorous activity on so many levels, but this? This is as serious as a heart attack.

  18. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Trey Gowdy gives a very compelling argument in this clip with Carlson…

  19. Sayit2016 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Ob-Strzok-tion of justice.

  20. Sandra-VA says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Apparently, new text just released talking about 302’s. On Hannity with Goodlatte…

  21. Starman says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    The Strzok Page texts mentioned here require a whole lot more context than is given within the texts themselves. By themselves these seem like typical banter that might go on between co-workers. While it does nip around the edges of mostly the Hillary email investigation and the Weiner announcement, I didn’t see smoking gun or highly and directly incriminating statements here. Was actually fairly boring read…typical attorney talk and workplace banter.

    Hopefully there’s more out there that glues this stuff together better.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      Yes, there is at least 1 yrs worth of investigative journalism right on this site. Those of us who have been following the story at CTH already have the context surrounding these texts 🙂

    • Nonniemae says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      Sen Grassley’s letter to Director Wray provides the context. Be sure to read the letter

  22. NJF says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Ha ha ha speaking of “leaks”.

  23. Swrichmond says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Keep firing until the target changes shape or starts burning.

  24. crossthread42 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Saw on Hannity just now, A interview that Congress asked for “302’s” from the FBI…
    (texts say –> congress will get upset/infuriated if they didn’t include certain parts of 302’s sent to Congress)..
    Congress didn’t get those pieces of reports.

  25. simplewinssite says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    I heard today that Nunez told Richard Burr to take a hike and wouldn’t let him see the memo. He was told only house members. LOL
    Gotta love Devin Nunez.

  26. Strategery says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    I started visiting the Treehouse since my Dad first told me about it in 2012. Frequent visits changed to multiple daily visits, now culminating in my first ever comment below:
    I am highly confident that Justice will be served.
    I like to believe that the good guys & gals involved, see these investigations as the best/last chance to deliver a crushing (death)blow to the pervasive corruption in our government.
    To borrow from the Black Adder, they “need to construct a case that’s as watertight as a mermaid’s brassiere.”
    It will take time.
    There will be a lot of nonsense, however I am sure that President Donald J. Trump will have this all wrapped up right before the 2018 midterm elections.
    Thank you for your time.

  27. JoD says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    The longer it takes to release “The Memo”, the more the imperiled parties discredit the contents and mute it’s significance.
    If this keeps up, Nunes will have to apologize for exposing the corruption.
    #ReleaseTheMemo…..please.

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      The longer it takes the more people(“normies”) will hear about it.

      The longer it takes the more drip drop happens until then.
      Dems switched their position on the memo several times in days.

      It will be released 100% 😉

    • rf121 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      I would think they will after the State of the Union so as not to step on PT speech. Timing is everything and we need to continue to be patient. I know, it sucks.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        January 25, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        On the other hand, if they release the memo PRIOR to the SOTU…ideally on Friday (not sure if this is possible?)…then everyone, including democrats, will tune in to see what PDJT has to say, wondering if he will address it. Whether or not he did, it would amp the SOTU “yugly”, not step on it.

    • Rene says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      Just read they are planning to vote Wed. To release. It won’t be long now. After state of union.

      • Ackman420 says:
        January 25, 2018 at 11:20 pm

        I’ve a feeling that the memo and its backing info won’t be released until after Mueller announces an end to the SC, which could happen very shortly. All that’s needed to avoid further accusations from the Dems of political swordplay is an ending to the SC, not its results.
        1. Mueller announces end of investigation.
        2. Memo released
        3. Public outrage
        4. Exoneration by SC findings re Russia
        5. Democratic Party ignites like the Hindenburg
        6. Indictments unsealed, prosecutions begin
        7. MAGA/Winning

  28. Mike says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Strzok if you are out there.

    You are being set up. Get a good defense attorney who is not connected to BHO or HRC or the DC area. Remember “Bill’s” wife is a “playa” in the biggest private detective agency in DC. Get a proffer from the IG. And keep your Glock on your night stand. I do. Good luck.

    • PocaMAGAhontas says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      He knew he was a potential fall guy. That’s why all the texts included bread crumbs. And now they know. And now he knows he needs protection. As in witness protection.

  29. Ziiggii says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:50 pm

  30. rf121 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Page is starting to look really ragged. Comes with no sleep and sweating jail time.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:02 pm

      Well, unfortunately Ms. Page didn’t have much of a look to begin with. The weird thing is, Peter’s actual wife looks quite a bit like Lisa.

    • 4beagles says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Has anyone seen a recent pic of these two or know of where they are laying low?
      Are they actually reporting to work, hiding out on vaca time, or “detained”?

  31. 4beagles says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Oh Tuesday Afternoon, can’t wait…….

  32. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    I’m gonna drop this here and come back to it in other posts later on, but…

    The REAL fly in the ointment here is the corrupted DOJ. Everybody keeps heaping praise on NSA Dir. Mike Rogers, and it’s very well deserved, but without the integrity of DOJ IG Mike Horowitz the Big Reveal is/was made far more difficult (if not impossible). Appointed by Obama in 2011, he was absolutely unrelenting in the duties of his role as IG. This was and is KEY. And I don’t need to tell you, they made the last 6 years of his life a living hell at work.

    Anyway, I don’t know if they’ll ever indict Hillary or Obama. That’d be the icing on the cake. That said, the two people I really want in prison…the cake…are former AGs Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder. THEY are the ones who intentionally corrupted the DOJ (no doubt aided by Obama/Hillary sycophants inside of both it and the FBI. Think: Fast and Furious, among other outrages). Why do I want them most of all? Because:

    1) You can’t clean up the gov’t without cleaning up DOJ first (and that means making an example out of these two for all the left-leaning, career attorneys inside the DOJ and FBI)

    and

    2) BIAS is the one thing that absolutely, positively CANNOT be allowed….under any circumstances…when it comes to upholding our laws. Once more, listen to Gowdy talk about bias in this short clip…

    .

    .

    .

    Btw folks, there’s no reason why we can’t get the liberals to help us out on this thing. So please…

    Tell your liberal friends that PDJT has the ability to spy on Americans for his own political gain, and to prove his abuse of the FISA Courts we need to #ReleaseTheMemo

    Thanks.

    • 4beagles says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

      Ha, the only Libs I know are neighbors, they shun me as a deplorable.
      Screw them!
      Think they were Effing with my Trump 2016 signs.

    • 4beagles says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:14 am

      Lyrics
      Close the door, put out the light
      No, they won’t be home tonight
      The snow falls hard and don’t you know?
      The winds of Thor are blowing cold
      They’re wearing steel that’s bright and true
      They carry news that must get through, oh
      They choose the path where no-one goes
      They hold no quarter
      They hold no quarter, oh
      Walking side-by-side with death
      The devil mocks their every step, ooh
      The snow drives back the foot that’s slow
      The dogs of doom are howling more
      They carry news that must get through
      To build a dream for me and you, oh, oh, oh
      They choose the path where no one goes
      They hold no quarter
      They ask no quarter
      They hold no quarter
      They ask no quarter
      Yeah
      Without quarter, quarter, yeah (without quarter)
      Without quarter, quarter, quarter
      Taking no quarter
      Oh, oh, oh (hear the dogs of doom) (no, never quarter)
      I hear the dogs of doom are howling more

  33. phoenixRising says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    twitter thread from TrumpSoldier

  34. Eric L says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    How about this for a scenario – the reason the various people who admit to seeing the mysterious memo in question are shocked and think it’s beyond the pale is not because it shows Trump was being spied on. What if it were because it contains information about the murder of Seth Rich for leaking to Wikileaks?

  35. burnett044 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

    if this man were alive today..me thinks he would be working at CNN..

