Chairman Chuck Grassley Releases New Batch of FBI Text Messages and Questions FBI Director Chris Wray

Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee, releases a new batch of text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page (full pdf).

In the text exchange Peter Strzok is ‘INBOX’ and Lisa Page is ‘OUTBOX’

Additionally, Chuck Grassley sends a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf) with questions about the substance surrounding the Text Messages.

