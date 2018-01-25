Chairman Chuck Grassley Releases New Batch of FBI Text Messages and Questions FBI Director Chris Wray

Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee, releases a new batch of text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page (full pdf).
In the text exchange Peter Strzok is ‘INBOX’ and Lisa Page is ‘OUTBOX’
Additionally, Chuck Grassley sends a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf) with questions about the substance surrounding the Text Messages.
Five Clinton aides received immunity deals in the FBI Clinton email probe
Who in the Department of Justice signed off on these agreements?
That’s a good question. I also heard today that the professor that Comey was leaking to, is now his atttorney? Trying to use attorney client privilege to protect themselves. Got to be a way to break that pretty easily
That isn’t going to work… Mueller forced one of Manafort’s attorneys to testify before GJ. Got a judge to compel it.
Comey always referred to this person as “a friend”, not his attorney.
Another point is when Comey leaked the info, that same attorney was not on retainer. So technically or shall I say legally it won’t work.
Lawyers Clashed at Clinton Aide’s Deposition/
By JOSH GERSTEIN 05/31/2016 05:11 PM EDT
“The testimony illustrated the complexity of getting to the bottom of the email mess as Mills’ attorney, Beth Wilkinson, objected to a variety of questions that she said intruded on Clinton’s attorney-client privilege by asking about Mills work for Clinton as a private lawyer after serving for nearly four years as Clinton’s chief of staff at the State Department.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/05/cheryl-mills-hillary-clinton-deposition-223753
Cheryl Mills attorney used precisely the same move.
True but that was because the corrupt justice department allowed it. If they had a grand jury, the FBI could have set the parameters for the interview and if Mills refused they hand her a grand jury subpoena and Mills has to testify in the GJ without her defense attorneys and her testimony is secret. She can’t inform the Clintons what she said. If she refuses they can throw her in jail for I believe 18 months for contempt.
Cheryl Mills is the weak link in the email scandal. I read the interview she had with the FBI. She will be the first one to crack, and I would put money on it. Her interview displayed a great deal of fear, and insecurity. Definitely someone who could suffer rapid Stockholm Syndrome!
Gerstein. Someone was feeding him the cool aid to publish:
http://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2016/03/10/politico-clinton-unlikely-to-be-indicted
Aside from possibly being disqualified, the professor could be put in the same position as Manafort’s attorney was, as to attorney client privilege.
So Comey robs a bank and his lawyer drives the get-a-way car? Nope. Doesn’t work.
Nope. It does not work that way at all…… This will dawn on them at some point in the future…..LOL.
Over at Citizen Free Press there’s a photo of Obama, Comey and Mueller that Drudge just put out on his private account. The photo has the title “Winds of War”. I don’t know how to paste the photo here but until somebody does, go take a look. It’s chilling.
For Windows, right click on the desired picture. Select “Copy Image Location” or “Copy Image Address.”. Come back to your comment and put the cursor where you want the picture. Right click and choose Paste. (P.S. After you do the copy you can open a new browser tab and paste the link into the address bar just to check that you got the correct link to the picture.)
Barry and Mueller look like they’re playing finger touch. Eeeewwww….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahead of their time.
Good to hold hands with your male buddies to show support.
Could that photo be doctored? Something weird about the way Comey looks…
Star, Comey gave him federal documents, that is a crime.
This is a ? for anybody who know about military tribunals.
If 12 members have been reviewing evidence for 39 days and this is the last day for review, what happens next if there is evidence of a punishable crime?
(for those of you who follow Q, I am caught up and today was day no. 39)
Those immunities are null and void as the five lied to the FBI about the server and the emails.
Cheryl Mills should be revisited under the
crime/fraud exception to attorney-client privilege –
per phc above comment re Manafort.
“Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had agreed to allow Robert Mueller to use something called the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege to compel testimony from an attorney who formerly represented Paul Manafort and Manafort’s onetime employee Rick Gates.”
Peter Strzok-inhoff, who gave the HRClinton aids immunity, and then had them all in a meeting, but not under oath, and asked them for their favorite cookie recipe.
Who do you think signed off on those agreements?
It was Peter Strzok, Linda Page, and “Andy” McCabe.
I love it, Daily Mail is keeping up with this story and they always show THE most unflattering pictures of rat face Page. And Strzok looks like an elf. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5313371/Missing-texts-anti-Trump-FBI-lovers-FOUND.html
Yep. First rate L O S E R S. Paid by taxpayers to attempt to s(rew us. Hopefully not for long.
The Daily Mail is merciless to anyone they get in their sights.
Oh my she has a ferret face. looks like she just woke up
All I have to say is that lady must be good in bed because she is not much to look at. Sorry for the images this may cause:)
You can bet they both look a Lot worse then that now….
Woof!
Guys, if you’re gonna cheat on your wife while committing crimes against the state, make sure she’s worth it.
This not going to end well for them.
FYI – 8:20 pm EST, Anderson Cooper 360 – Reporting through Maggie Haberman (NYT) “ordered Mueller Fired” in June 2017, but backed off because Whitehouse council (McGann) threatened to resign – heres the counter punch to the text releases…
FYI
I can actually FEEL CNNs “determination” through the TV!
Maggie haberman lol…BREAKING NEWS! Not sure of Habermans (NYT)source – Two of the pundits (including Haberman) are calling in on the phone (must beat dinner or something) – theatrics of course, phone calls sound like reporting on “DISASTERS”…
Good lord!
Sounds like another leak lure put out there by the white hats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fake News!
Who ordered Mueller fired?
@Sandra-VA; According to NYT ( Habermann) President Trump did back in June 2017 – sources with “knowledge of the incident”
This is nothing. He didn’t end up firing him so go chase another squirrel Haberman.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even if Trump fired him . . . he has every right to. Trump was advised to not, however, because of the political optics. Correctly advised. It will look sooo much better when Mueller throws in the towel. Soon. The interview with Trump. IF it happens – is the beginning of the end for Mueller.
Or go play golf. Podesta emails indicated she was good at teeing things up.
They wanted a disaster at Davos. Didn’t get it had to create a disaster story.
@Southpaw – 9:05 pm Cuomo is opening with a barrage of “the attempted firing of Mueller” in June 2017 – This will be the ALL day coverage on Friday and into the the weekend.
Whats Davos?/sarc lmao..
Here you go.
I did just now see this thread on tweetdeck- thanks anyway though!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The level of idiocy these fools are sinking to only reflects their desperation. It’s rather comical.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the amazing thing is that there is a war room somewhere in dc (maybe nyc) where rhodes jarrett and probably a hrc rep are working the phones each day to craft the counter-narrative
they then watch and read the coverage and if there are any divergences from the talking points, someone else is called and given hell
(im guessing on the personnel)
Sharyl Attkisson has a nice time line that illustrates MSNM sources who took planted stories for the dem. One of the worst names by Sharyl is Habermens. Even if this story was true, SO WHAT?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah – exactly! So What????
No named sources.
The times is consistent, if anything.
OMG, OMG…Trump actually wanted to fire Mueller…OMG. This is an attempt to get the dems to push a “protect Mueller bill.” They now know the Repubs will stand with Trump and will not support the measure. That was most definitely not the case when SC was 1st appointed. With Repubs now standing with Trump the lefties are attempting to show good ol fashioned partisanship is what this whole thing is about. Muddy the waters.
They’re getting desperate for sure.
A message to Priestap…go for the honor…it’s too late for fear, your own have turned against you…
Sing it loud and sing it proud brother….
but first protect your family….
your ass is toast
get…it….done.
Time is short.
….(I hope I’m 6-8 months behind on this one…likely I am….)
Kent, he may be singing already. The day comey threw him under the bus on TV, I would be surprised if he didn’t lawyer up to cut a deal right then. But if he didn’t, hey Bill, listen to Kent. Save yourself, do it for the children.
my thoughts exactly… I figure Priestap turned states evidence LONG AGO.
I would add…honesty is the only way out….
I’m with you brother. Priestap surely knew he was being set up as the fall guy. You don’t rise to become the Director of Counter Intelligence without having any wits about you.
Are you sure? It was, afterall, Obama’s Admin. Most of them had no knowledge of honest work, let alone, government…just sayin’
Bad case of threadjack here. Lots of very negative comments about this document on other websites. The White House DACA proposal. Here’s the actual text for everyone to read. I’m sure Sundance will do a deep dive and we can discuss it later. I don’t think it’s as bad as people are being led to believe. Document: White House outlines Trump’s immigration demands | 89.3 KPCC
http://www.scpr.org/news/2018/01/25/80150/white-house-releases-draft-immigration-plan/
They won’t accept it and PDJT is playing them, they will never accept the end of chain migration ever.
Now not crazy about some of the proposal at this point.
I believe it is all bait.
Agree with you and others above.
It is an olive branch, symbol of peace and cooperation, “bipartisan” they call it, and
naturally the true believer progressive communists will reject as not enough for the suffering they must cure, and now the public sees more of their idiocy, and ruins the
democrat brand, haters of America and petulant children men, nothing
Americans want to vote for.
Democrat liberal progressives, in the end, Just Suicide by belief. Run out of fools.
The left wing will never want a deal, because they know the wall, and other provisions, will stop their new voters from coming into the country.
That is their base. Nuf said.
True. Pure bait. The Dems are rapidly abandoning the DACA folks ad showing their true colors. If the DACA people were their main interest they would have to be delighted with this Trump fake “capitulation.” Popcorn time once again.
The only way they keep their fiefdom is to keep open the drug and illegal alien smuggling.
DURBIN is already screaming No Deal! Bwaahaa
Haven’t been able to say this about my President since Reagan, but I sleep really well at night knowing President Trump is at the helm of our “Great Again” Nation. No second guessing on my part; Total Trust in TRUMP.
Yeah, we don’t have to worry about this:
Hahahahah-so funny! Love the little note from Bill stuck to the pillow.
And the Bernie doll with the voodoo pins stuck into it.
I am with you 1000%. This is the opening gambit of a skilled negotiator to reveal the opponent’s strategy. Well, in this case, it is to reveal how often and badly the opponent will shoot themselves in the foot.
I just got home and heard on the radio during the drive that it legalizes up to 1.8MM DACA registrants with a pathway to citizenship. If that is indeed the proposal, then I’m off the team. It wouldn’t matter what else we do, 1.8MM illegal immigrant voters could flip several red states – and don’t think GS and Co won’t be setting them up with transportation and housing in those strategic states.
“then I’m off the team”
One of the more common troll statements.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has been hijacked a lot by Limbaugh and others saying Trump is a conservative because of judicial appointments and the tax break and whatever. I say, Trump is a businessman and those were the best approaches to solving those issues.
The illegal immigration debate is a lot of #BatteredConservativeSyndrome hijinks by Fox News and whomever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Show a little heart.”
We have shown heart to the point that actual taxpayers are tapped out. We owe them nothing. They bring nothing but trouble. What about the help for inner cities? They need more hand wringing attention then the illegals. What about our elderly in nursing homes? Real citizens? The illegals demands should get them deported. Why do you think healthcare is so expensive? The illegal freeloaders.
Scott, show a little heart for Americans who have been displaced by illegals, and are paying (taxes) for the opportunity to support them and their extended chained families!
Remember that 50m have come in over the past 20-30 years. This would prevent a repeat over the next 20-30 years. Pretty good trade off.
Oh ye of little Faith! What will the final number of daca granted a green card be (10 or 12 years to earn citizenship) after vetting and judging based on merit? Deport the ones with criminal records, the ones who haven’t graduated high school at a minimum, the ones who are not working, the ones who are on the dole, the ones who aren’t fluent in English. But yeah, now’s a good time to throw in the towel. That’s a losing mentality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
You can’t let yourself be whipsawed by every negotiation offer and counter offer. There’s a lot of back and forth that will take place. Be patient and wait for the end result. Lots of football left.
As long as we don’t accept anti-American kneelers in this football game, I’m good with Coach Trump’s strategy. MAGA!
Oh, then don’t let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya……
I simply shake my head at the people who do not understand that in a constitutional republic, we have to compromise or we get nothing. We have about 30 million illegal immigrants in our country because no one on our side has been willing to compromise for over 30 years…..
Enough of that insanity…..Fix this problem permanently, Mr. President…..
Did you read what it would actually take to get citizenship? Or you just heard the radio spin?
I’m not in the least concerned. I heard something about a trust fund for the northern border. Ain’t gonna happen.
Fake document. Who the hell is that “White House” character? Who authorized the release? When? Why? To whom? No date, no signature. Oh yeah, The White House handed this piece of paper to http://www.scpr.org... Sure!
Not a particularly illuminating comment, but shouldn’t he be the outbox and she the inbox? What kind of kinky stuff were those two up to?
..dirty bird..
You funny
This batch doesn’t have any texts from 11-8-2016 and 11-9-2016. Would be interested in those.
No texts necessary……
They probably spent the entire two days together— you know, for Hillary’s victory party lol
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! And the whole trip ends up in disaster with Page crying nonstop, and Strzok wondering around 14th Street kicking car tires.
Doubt they had time for Hildabeast’s victory party they were parked in a hotel close by doing victory dances.
They were probably shell shocked on the 9th thinking how the eff did Hillary lose.
😂
Weren’t those the first days of the secret society?
Did these two ever work? Sounds like listening in to high school freshmen girls’ conversations.
They were in shock.
Ad Rem, please remove this pic. I send my teen grandchildren her to CTH, among other people. This is too sleezy.
Ad Rem, Thank you. My comment must have flipped to the end while removal was taking place from previous page.
It is the internet. Really.
Guilt as a MoFo
God bless Chuck Grassley for his tenacious pursuit of truth.
I had to laugh when I read this in his letter to Director Wray – it’s a perfect summary:
In October 2015, then-Director Comey said, “If you know my folks…they don’t give a rip about politics.”18 Mr. Comey’s statement may be true of the vast majority of rank and file agents. However, the more we learn about the Clinton investigation and how the DOJ and FBI handled it, the more clear it becomes that Director Comey was dead wrong about the key senior officials who were responsible for the investigation. They cared very much about politics, to the detriment of the Bureau’s mission and objectivity
This is such a slow moving process. Every day it drips a little bit more. This must be what death by a thousand paper cuts feels like.
I know, I know. It has to be this way. I get it. I just need bandaids and a couple of aspirin for the pain.
This is tourniquet and morphine drip territory.
This is like watching some sleazy soap opera.
With bad commercials.
Yes and they are offensive too. “As the Stomach Turns” would be an apt name for this mess.
“The Un-Young and Boring”–those two need to go to jail just for being so bloody tedious on our dime.
How about “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly”, except just call it “The Bad and the Ugly”?
As The Stomach Turns
Like waiting to get over a cold sore and hoping it will be cured before your next date
Can you imagine the other guys?
Now that you’ve mentioned it, I can. Nice. Thx.
LOL!!!!
“Status is subject to revocation for criminal conduct and public safety/national security concerns, public charge, fraud, etc.”
Yeah, no welfare and you have to behave for 10-12 years? Dems will never go for that. Anyone who makes it through that period of time working, going to school and conducting themselves like a solid citizen will come out the other side a Republican.
haha….like that….so true.
Tucker did a whole segment on his show. The “immigration activists” are outraged over this proposal. Dems are never gonna go for it.
Public charge is huge. I started relaxing when I read that one
Wish I didn’t have to ask publicly: what is public charge?
One huge disqualifier will be the use of stolen social security numbers to work and receive tax refunds using other people’s SS#s. Oh never mind, the IRS won’t provide that information to people who’ve been defrauded. It would be interesting to know if the IRS has prosecuted anyone for this.
So true. The reason the Dems need constant influx of new voters is because they are continuously losing them. Get the wall and you end their recruiting.
Ok this is kinda weird……Strzok referred to “Dag Comey”….. Dag means an unfashionable or socially conservative person.
Dag=DAG=Deputy Attorney General (Comey 2003-2005, Comey appointed Fitzgerald as Special Council in the Plame affair)
ah I was gonna say…. Thanks Just ! Sorry got off in the weeds on that one.
It happens to all of us!
I was saying I think the lower case threw me…
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
The 4-10-2016 Text conversation between Strzok and Page occurs the Sunday afternoon after Obama’s Fox interview. In that interview, Obama communicated exactly what his expectation was for the outcome of the Clinton email investigation. Message delivered. Message heard.
FULL STOP.
I’ll repost my earlier comment here.
The date is April 6, 2016. MSM is reporting a most rare event. Pres Obama would soon appear in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. Gasp!
To this day, Obama has clearly and consistantly shown that he is not a fan of Fox.
Even Media Matters hyped the event and noted the uniqueness in Pres Obama appearing on Fox.
https://www.mediamatters.org/research/2016/04/07/a-look-back-at-fox-news-interviews-with-obama-a/209815
You can read the April 10, 2016, interview transcript here:
http://www.foxnews.com/transcript/2016/04/10/exclusive-president-barack-obama-on-fox-news-sunday.html
Below are 3 Obama quotes from that transcript. Keep in mind the Comey draft of the Clinton exeroneration statment occured in May.
“Here’s what I know: Hillary Clinton was an outstanding Secretary of State. She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy.”
“I continue to believe that she has not jeopardized America’s national security. Now what I’ve also said is that — and she has acknowledged —
that there’s a carelessness, in terms of managing e-mails, that she has owned, and she recognizes.”
Hummm… ‘No intent’. ‘Carelessness’. ‘No harm to national security’.
“I do not talk to the Attorney General about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations.”
On April 10, didn’t Obama tell the DOJ, FBI and the entire world his expectation for the outcome of the Clinton email investigation?
Just sayin….
…but she never had a government server…how could she be Secretary of State and never..not once…transmit or receive confidential information?
It isn’t possible…
Hillary, and those who need to protect her, are liars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Just hope God lets me live long enough to see all this play out. I want to see jail time.
LikeLiked by 12 people
An old saying (referring to old time millwheels used on grain):
The wheels of justice grind slowly, but very fine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The saying is usually about the “mills of God”.
His mills produce perfect justice, of course.
Longfellow put it, “Though the mills of God grind slowly; Yet they grind exceeding small;”
See the Wikipedia article, which traces the expression from Plutarch in ancient Rome.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mills_of_God
I really believe each of us is witnessing MAGA for a reason. The reason may vary depending on the person and their circumstances. I don’t know – – the Creator knows the who, what, where, when, how, why. I don’t know what I did to deserve being part of this second chance for our country. I thank God every single day for being alive during this time. I’m determined to stay healthy and do all I can on my end to be here at least 7 more years.
My Dad is 88. As long as I can remember, every time Ted Kennedy would come on the news, Daddy would say, “I just hope that bastard dies before me”. I understand his sentiment now!
My sentiments exactly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
All this coming out! Its all conected, all of it to taking Trump down! How else can anyone on the left, explain the audacity of A used to be president, sending a used to be sec of state to another country to tell them to stay strong as Trump wont be president in a year! So much here, how does he know that? Who has he conferred with? Does he mean impeachment? Does he mean assassination? This is a very serious event that needs serious investigation, and a very long talk for Kerry with Secret services investigators. We are seeing traitorous activity on so many levels, but this? This is as serious as a heart attack.
Trey Gowdy gives a very compelling argument in this clip with Carlson…
Oh my goodness. Gowdy’s rooster comb has grown since last week!
Foghorn leghorn
There must be justice. I can’t imagine going forward from this point and then seeing Trump interrogated by Mueller. The country will not be the same. There will be no faith in Government. Honestly the texts don’t say much. At much they are pieces of something that might have value in relation to something else. Patriotically waiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Ya know – he always looks like he needs a bath, a shave and some clean clothes. I bet he uses Right Guard in lieu of soap and water. Heck of an image to be proud of. Is he a real Rino?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Ob-Strzok-tion of justice.
Apparently, new text just released talking about 302’s. On Hannity with Goodlatte…
I couldn’t really catch what he was saying?
Same here… something about avoiding FOIA.
They were deliberately withholding info to congress, no biggie, except for those pesky FOIAs that will infuriate congress when brought to light.
The Strzok Page texts mentioned here require a whole lot more context than is given within the texts themselves. By themselves these seem like typical banter that might go on between co-workers. While it does nip around the edges of mostly the Hillary email investigation and the Weiner announcement, I didn’t see smoking gun or highly and directly incriminating statements here. Was actually fairly boring read…typical attorney talk and workplace banter.
Hopefully there’s more out there that glues this stuff together better.
Yes, there is at least 1 yrs worth of investigative journalism right on this site. Those of us who have been following the story at CTH already have the context surrounding these texts 🙂
Sen Grassley’s letter to Director Wray provides the context. Be sure to read the letter
Ha ha ha speaking of “leaks”.
Conspirators are conspirators. “Journalists”, and I use that term loosely, should not be immune to justice.
Sweet!!!! This would be so satisfying on so many levels…..
Keep firing until the target changes shape or starts burning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw on Hannity just now, A interview that Congress asked for “302’s” from the FBI…
(texts say –> congress will get upset/infuriated if they didn’t include certain parts of 302’s sent to Congress)..
Congress didn’t get those pieces of reports.
I heard today that Nunez told Richard Burr to take a hike and wouldn’t let him see the memo. He was told only house members. LOL
Gotta love Devin Nunez.
I started visiting the Treehouse since my Dad first told me about it in 2012. Frequent visits changed to multiple daily visits, now culminating in my first ever comment below:
I am highly confident that Justice will be served.
I like to believe that the good guys & gals involved, see these investigations as the best/last chance to deliver a crushing (death)blow to the pervasive corruption in our government.
To borrow from the Black Adder, they “need to construct a case that’s as watertight as a mermaid’s brassiere.”
It will take time.
There will be a lot of nonsense, however I am sure that President Donald J. Trump will have this all wrapped up right before the 2018 midterm elections.
Thank you for your time.
Welcome to commenting at the Tree House Strategery! That little factoid about a mermaid’s brassiere was most interesting too. 😀
The longer it takes to release “The Memo”, the more the imperiled parties discredit the contents and mute it’s significance.
If this keeps up, Nunes will have to apologize for exposing the corruption.
#ReleaseTheMemo…..please.
The longer it takes the more people(“normies”) will hear about it.
The longer it takes the more drip drop happens until then.
Dems switched their position on the memo several times in days.
It will be released 100% 😉
I would think they will after the State of the Union so as not to step on PT speech. Timing is everything and we need to continue to be patient. I know, it sucks.
On the other hand, if they release the memo PRIOR to the SOTU…ideally on Friday (not sure if this is possible?)…then everyone, including democrats, will tune in to see what PDJT has to say, wondering if he will address it. Whether or not he did, it would amp the SOTU “yugly”, not step on it.
Just read they are planning to vote Wed. To release. It won’t be long now. After state of union.
I’ve a feeling that the memo and its backing info won’t be released until after Mueller announces an end to the SC, which could happen very shortly. All that’s needed to avoid further accusations from the Dems of political swordplay is an ending to the SC, not its results.
1. Mueller announces end of investigation.
2. Memo released
3. Public outrage
4. Exoneration by SC findings re Russia
5. Democratic Party ignites like the Hindenburg
6. Indictments unsealed, prosecutions begin
7. MAGA/Winning
Strzok if you are out there.
You are being set up. Get a good defense attorney who is not connected to BHO or HRC or the DC area. Remember “Bill’s” wife is a “playa” in the biggest private detective agency in DC. Get a proffer from the IG. And keep your Glock on your night stand. I do. Good luck.
He knew he was a potential fall guy. That’s why all the texts included bread crumbs. And now they know. And now he knows he needs protection. As in witness protection.
Page is starting to look really ragged. Comes with no sleep and sweating jail time.
Well, unfortunately Ms. Page didn’t have much of a look to begin with. The weird thing is, Peter’s actual wife looks quite a bit like Lisa.
Has anyone seen a recent pic of these two or know of where they are laying low?
Are they actually reporting to work, hiding out on vaca time, or “detained”?
Oh Tuesday Afternoon, can’t wait…….
I’m gonna drop this here and come back to it in other posts later on, but…
The REAL fly in the ointment here is the corrupted DOJ. Everybody keeps heaping praise on NSA Dir. Mike Rogers, and it’s very well deserved, but without the integrity of DOJ IG Mike Horowitz the Big Reveal is/was made far more difficult (if not impossible). Appointed by Obama in 2011, he was absolutely unrelenting in the duties of his role as IG. This was and is KEY. And I don’t need to tell you, they made the last 6 years of his life a living hell at work.
Anyway, I don’t know if they’ll ever indict Hillary or Obama. That’d be the icing on the cake. That said, the two people I really want in prison…the cake…are former AGs Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder. THEY are the ones who intentionally corrupted the DOJ (no doubt aided by Obama/Hillary sycophants inside of both it and the FBI. Think: Fast and Furious, among other outrages). Why do I want them most of all? Because:
1) You can’t clean up the gov’t without cleaning up DOJ first (and that means making an example out of these two for all the left-leaning, career attorneys inside the DOJ and FBI)
and
2) BIAS is the one thing that absolutely, positively CANNOT be allowed….under any circumstances…when it comes to upholding our laws. Once more, listen to Gowdy talk about bias in this short clip…
.
.
.
Btw folks, there’s no reason why we can’t get the liberals to help us out on this thing. So please…
Tell your liberal friends that PDJT has the ability to spy on Americans for his own political gain, and to prove his abuse of the FISA Courts we need to #ReleaseTheMemo
Thanks.
Ha, the only Libs I know are neighbors, they shun me as a deplorable.
Screw them!
Think they were Effing with my Trump 2016 signs.
twitter thread from TrumpSoldier
How about this for a scenario – the reason the various people who admit to seeing the mysterious memo in question are shocked and think it’s beyond the pale is not because it shows Trump was being spied on. What if it were because it contains information about the murder of Seth Rich for leaking to Wikileaks?
if this man were alive today..me thinks he would be working at CNN..
