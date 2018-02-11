Sunday Talks – Extensive Devin Nunes Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo for an extensive interview discussing the ongoing investigation into the DOJ, FBI and State Department; and their collaboration with the Hillary Clinton campaign to weaponize political opposition research in the 2016 election.

Chairman Nunes describes how the Democrats on the HPSCI put classified information into their memo intentionally in an effort to create political benefit; and now refuse to redact and release their own work product.

Chairman Devin Nunes keeps a big picture focus while also describing how corrupt officials within the DOJ and FBI continued to use the “Title-1” surveillance warrant in 2017 to monitor and track all of the communication between Carter Page and congress. In essence, the ‘small group’ within the DOJ and FBI were likely spying on the congressional investigation into their own unlawful activity.  WATCH:

 

120 Responses to Sunday Talks – Extensive Devin Nunes Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

  1. decimusausonius says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    “Democrats deliberately put classified information into their memo…”

    Shifty Schiff was on Face the Nation pontificating about how the content and context of everything in the Republican memo was false, distorted, a big nothing.

    CBS of course more than happy to pander to him.

    • The Boss says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      I’m sure Dickerson (or whomever did the interview) repeatedly interrupted Schiff-hole and asked pointed follow up questions to get to the truth.
      (sarc)

    • dalethorn says:
      February 11, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      It’s fascinating (and horrifying) to do a web search on Devin Nunes, and see articles from the Wash. Post and nearly every other MSM outlet totally denying that the memo Nunes’ committee released has any information of any importance. It has gotten so bad that if Hillary herself had pulled a gun and shot a witness to the wrongdoing, in full view of the MSM, they would spin it as justifiable homicide.

      • decimusausonius says:
        February 11, 2018 at 6:26 pm

        Dealing with Leftists in America today means entering Orwell’s 1984 and its Ministry of Truth! What makes this situation even more frightening, is that their delusions are self-imposed: no government is forcing them to DoubleThink or believe that 2+2 = 5.

        They do it of their own free will, so blinded are they by their amoral and immoral agenda.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Rep. Nunes has been killing it on Twitter today!

  3. mickeyhamtramck says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    She is the best. Asks the best questions fast and furious. No BS. Gets right to it ! I like her style of kick boxing and karate chops.

  4. cats23 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    The Obama administration DOJ and the FBI were spying on Congress!!

    • Le Borgne says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      I think this is the take-away (and it’s new info as far as I know): We finally get Watchers (Congress) watching the Watchers (DOJ/FBI) who were conducting a scam surveillance/cointel operation, while also watching the Watchers (Congress) who were in the process of trying to watch the original Watchers (DOJ/FBI).

      FFS…..

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        February 11, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        Say that 3x fast. Good observation Le Borgne

      • Swrichmond says:
        February 11, 2018 at 5:31 pm

        “I think this is the take-away (and it’s new info as far as I know): We finally get Watchers (Congress) watching the Watchers (DOJ/FBI) who were conducting a scam surveillance/cointel operation, while also watching the Watchers (Congress) who were in the process of trying to watch the original Watchers (DOJ/FBI).”

        Forgive me, but all of that watching would be irrelevant to the lives of most Americans if the federal government was restricted to only those activities assigned and allowed to it by the Constitution, and if government was not allowed to conduct business on secret.

        Why do we have unConstitutional secret government?

      • Swrichmond says:
        February 11, 2018 at 5:31 pm

        “I think this is the take-away (and it’s new info as far as I know): We finally get Watchers (Congress) watching the Watchers (DOJ/FBI) who were conducting a scam surveillance/cointel operation, while also watching the Watchers (Congress) who were in the process of trying to watch the original Watchers (DOJ/FBI).”

        Forgive me, but all of that watching would be irrelevant to the lives of most Americans if the federal government was restricted to only those activities assigned and allowed to it by the Constitution, and if government was not allowed to conduct business on secret.

        Why do we have unConstitutional secret government?

    • kate says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      Not only were they spying on Congress but some in the news media, people need to wake up.

  5. RLC says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Thank you Sundance for all your great work on this.
    If not for Fox and the blogosphere, this scandal story would have been covered by the MSM with a pillow…

  6. Attorney says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Hang’em. Once on steps out of the Matrix, the potential evil that is growing in DC boggles the mind. Maybe Justice Roberts was in fact blackmailed on Obamacare. Maybe these sleazy humanoids have made millions trading stocks on inside information obained by warrants and spying…maybe the are helping Google, etc.

    They have killed our trust in our govt, finally.

    Let them twist and rot.

  7. missilemom says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Nunes said no one in the MSM is looking at this. Maria fired back…We are!

  8. WesternWhere says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Spying on their own oversight, not really surprising. These guys never cease to amaze.

    Add another decade to their sentences.

  9. sundance says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm

  10. Bill says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    This Devin Nunes Interview With Maria Bartiromo interview is the best I have seen on the subject matter. My suggestion is for Nunes portions to be put together into a contiguous form. It would really help, in the understanding.

  13. The Jimmy Jack says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    I like Maria Bartiromo more each day and I already loved her to begin with.

    If anyone deserved to have the Ramones write a song about them it is her.

  14. Sayit2016 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Ok… I have read, studied, cross-referenced all of the damning data I possibly can.

    Book em Dano !

    PS. What will Congress’s reaction be, when they fully understand they have been spied on by the Obama administration. Americans spied on by President Obama and CO without cause.

    Think about that.

    • nigelf says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Maybe that’s what Strok meant when he said they stuff out that would “enrage” Congress.

    • Lburg says:
      February 11, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      Imagine, knowing what you know, what IG Horowitz knows……

      Waaaay back in 2014. (Using CNN since if they printed it, it must be true.)

      Feinstein says CIA spied on Senate computers
      https://www.cnn.com/2014/03/11/politics/senate-cia/index.html

      FTA: Sen. Dianne Feinstein said CIA Director John Brennan told her in January that agency personnel searched the computers last year because they believed the panel’s investigators might have gained access to materials on an internal review they were not authorized to see.

      IIRC the sound of a hundred million crickets were a heard in the media about that revelation. My guess is that the guy in the WH told her not to worry – so she didn’t. The complicit media was more than happy to oblige the ‘nothing to see here’.

  15. rlc970582410 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Fox is doing a fantastic job setting things up-
    I like the point about SF and LA being against the farmers and those who work with their hands in the ag industry- flyover country deplorables…

  16. PureInHeart says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    “How far up the chain does any of this go…was Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton pulling the strings?”

    That’s the silver donut.

  17. bflyjesusgrl says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Notice too, how he said both Lynch and Kerry early on, were aware of the scheme.

    • joeknuckles says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      Kerry was in Europe shortly after the election telling our allies that Trump would not remain in office very long. Why would he say that unless he was in on the plan? He made similar comments recently as well.

      • The Boss says:
        February 11, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        We were saved from a Kerry presidency by the Swift Boat Veterans who truly knew what a worm John Kerry is. The SOB still gave is the Iran deal, and he’ll have to answer for that.

  18. Summer says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    She is great. On point, does not mince words, excellent questions, and no interruptions.

    Finally, they are starting to name O-spade O-spade. O is in this criminal conspiracy up to his ears. There is a glimmer of hope.

  19. Harley Driver says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    It seems like the public is becoming overwhelmed with the massive amount of news from multiple sources, thereby, becoming numb to all of the incriminating information coming out over the past several weeks. Most news outlets refuse to report honestly. Don’t we need an attention getting moment such as “We Interrupt This Program, yada yada yada….” to gain everyone’s attention to hear and see the illegal and corrupt goings on in DC? Even Fox News runs their “Breaking News” intro constantly.

    I just don’t know how this is going to progress in a meaningful way. Congress can only make referrals to the FBI and DOJ to investigate themselves and bring charges against their own.

    What am I missing?

    • William F Buckley's Ghost says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      We’re missing Comey, McCabe and the 7th Floor secret society arrested. When that happens the gloves will be off and we’ll really start the battle! Hopefully, there are a few insiders who flipped. It makes a conviction for the others much more certain!

    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      February 11, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      You are not missing anything at all. Congress cannot prosecute, Inspector Generals cannot prosecute–All they can do is investigate and then throw it all in the lap of Jeff Sessions.

      That is a scary thought to me……

    • Winston says:
      February 11, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      Wait until the pedophilia comes out,that will wake them up fast.
      Over 7000 arrested so far and counting,no national MSM coverage at all.
      You haven’t seen Weiners ‘insurance” photos yet, if Comey and McCabe did not bleachbit them yet.NYPD copied everything before handing his laptop over to the FBI, they are
      quite revolting I’ve heard..

    • Jim in TN says:
      February 11, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Perp walks and public trials. As long as the media down plays this it will take real action to get through to the rest of the public.

      These will bring national viewers and ratings. Can the media downplay them like they did the Menendez trial? Will they let others win the ratings fight? Or will such actions force the media to tell their viewers the details of these crimes?

    • Tonawanda says:
      February 11, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      “What am I missing?”

      Life experience.

  20. f.fernandez says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Schiff was so dumb to fall for Russians radio talk show hosts offering pics of Trump nekkid and thought he could trick Trump?

    Moron…..

  21. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    So the criminality and criminal referrals stack up causing an exasperated Bartiromo to ask, ‘the bottom line is where are the charges?’ to which Nunes offers an 8th Grade Civic refresher on separation of powers and the three branches of government.

    Maybe just maybe things will be different this time. Nonetheless we’ve felt the Secret Force Field at work many times before. There is a power on earth that routinely keeps Justice from its proper work. It’s a close relative to the Spirit of Antichrist.

    Thessalonians 2:7 For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work;

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      February 11, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      Ephseians 6:10-18:

      10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

      11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

      12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

      13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

      14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

      15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

      16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

      17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

      18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

      • C R Lord says:
        February 11, 2018 at 6:22 pm

        Cuppa Covfefe – Verse 12 is an important reminder. Satan is at the top of the chain and everyone else under him is a “flesh and blood” pawn. Pray that if any of these people can still hear a call to repentance that they will take it.

        We who call ourselves Christians sing; “I once was blind but now I see.” The first part of that little phrase is still owned by those who seek to do evil and get away with it which is anyone in government who is participating in this scandal.

        While we celebrate our spiritual eyesight given by the grace of God let’s not forget that grace is extended even to the most vile of all mankind if they will receive it. The people involved in this need his grace now before the face him in judgment.

      • All American Snowflake says:
        February 11, 2018 at 6:43 pm

        From the New International Version: “14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist…”
        Weight lifters and wrestlers and champions know that the belt makes you strong(er). The BELT of TRUTH will insure that you wear the WINNER’S belt.

    • GrandpaM says:
      February 11, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      Another word for lawlessness is iniquity. FSD, just a quick reminder, no matter what the powers of evil would want us to believe, ALL glory, and honor, and power belong to the Lord our God, King of the Universe!

  22. tageweb says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I laughed out loud over Newt criticizing Sessions. IMHO, totally shilling for Sessions! In other words: “Pay no attention to that loser!” (until it is too late!)

  24. Irons says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Maria has the “suspicious cat” look down pat don’t she?

  25. John Adams says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    These crimes remind me of the old adage how many times does someone have to shoot you before you will believe they are trying to kill you…America you’re bleeding.

  26. Tonawanda says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Nunes illustrates the distinction Sundance makes between farm learning and school learning (I may state it inaccurately but you get what I mean.)

    Patience, careful observation, strict adherence to necessary rules, boundless energy, doing what needs to be done, no short cuts, an understanding of objective truth.

    The most moving part of this fascinating interview was the Nunes description of his California agriculture experience. It corresponds EXACTLY to what Trump has stated for decades more generally.

    It seems only people with pure hearts and love of objective truth see what is going on.

  27. Kokanee says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    I agree with Newt…. Where is Jeff Sessions? !!!!! Hello Jeff… you there? Sundance, I know you think Jeff is doing something…. but I don’t see it. Newt doesn’t see it. Nunes does not see it. I think if there is a big fight coming up… Ol’Jeff tucks his tail. Roll Tide?

  28. JoD says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    The Hill…”Devin Nunes’ media site down after reported hack on server.”…..hmmm?

  29. JIM says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    America is tired of the collusion between the DOJ, Dems, CLINTON and the MSM. It’s past time to hold them to accountability.

  30. Donzo says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Gringrich expresses befuddlement as to why Sessions has not taken overt actions to investigate and prosecute the black hats. He’s a smart guy, but it never occurs to him that there may be actions of the covert kind. Or does it? In any sting, if you want to catch the big fish you have to play the game to its conclusion and not jump the gun. The ORB is on overdrive collection mode. Wait for the OIG report and then its only a “matter” of time.

  31. fred5678 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    How many Americans (and foreigners) only know what the airport CNN TV’s tell them??

    No wonder so many people think Trump/Russia, Russia/Trump and haven’t a clue about the absolute corruption in FBI, DoJ and other agencies against POTUS.

    Unreal.

  32. simicharmed says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    My thoughts on this Corrupt-Obama-DOJ and Attorney Jeff Sessions is simple but has complex workings.
    1) Trump (and Sessions), have been aware that they were under unlawful surveillance during the entire election season and after November 8th, 2016. I also believe they knew they were still being monitored during 2017, and due to this clear criminal conspiracy, they probably still are under nefarious surveillance.
    2) (‘The Good Guys’) have those we’ve been discussing on this site, dead to rights on criminality but the trigger cannot yet be pulled.
    3) They are close to or wrapping up on those names we do not know.
    4) It’s much bigger than the DOJ/FBI/State Dept and it involves at least one other Nation (our old Friends who used to wear Red coats and sell tea)!

    These things (stated above), alone makes it’s more difficult when you don’t know who to trust and who’s listening. Jeff Sessions (and his nameless teams), have been managing a lot of counter-counter-counter-intelligence missions plus I believe he has been either/or trying to empanel grand juries and find the right person who can be a solid 2nd Special Council (both of those tasks would be monumental because the people serving on either of them would have to be from OUTSIDE OF DC).
    I know there are lots of data not mentioned in my framework but I think it’s a sensible possibility…

    • JMC says:
      February 11, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      I tend to agree with you. Jeff Sessions knows that effective internal investigations are going on right now that we don’t know about. It is much better that he leave the investigators to do their work unhindered. If Sessions makes a move to get involved, the media onslaught will begin. And it WILL be an onslaught and a relentless one.

      • sickconservative says:
        February 11, 2018 at 6:02 pm

        Will see but have always doubted that Sessions was just sitting on the side lines, but have my doubts at times.
        Bring it on the time has to be close.

    • zimbalistjunior says:
      February 11, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      yes, re,. brits..some tasty references to them and possibly Aussies in the recently rleased texts.

    • NOTevenAtadPC4U says:
      February 11, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      Remember #3 at the DOJ just under Rod Rosenstein stepped down friday, Rachel Brand, leaving open a space for Trump/Sessions to appoint one of their own, or should I say Honest Attorney (I know, I know). When this all gets played out, you have Sessions that had recused himself, no conflict of interest (never stopped DOJ/FBI before) and if Rosenstein turns out to be as dirty as the others and steps down, the New #3 takes over. Nice plan if that is the case. well played.

      • Bill says:
        February 11, 2018 at 6:51 pm

        I would recommend that a second assistant AG be appointed. And, very carefully selected in case a second SP is needed. I would then start reducing the authority or span of control of RR.

  33. All Too Much says:
    February 11, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Lynch knew, Kerry knew.
    You know who else knew.

    • Bill says:
      February 11, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      Agreed, Obama was the one who called for GCHQ help too. Ask yourself, about what must have been going, before Page’s FISA Request was approved on October 21, 2016.

  34. georgiafl says:
    February 11, 2018 at 6:20 pm

