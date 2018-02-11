Sunday Talks – Extensive Devin Nunes Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo for an extensive interview discussing the ongoing investigation into the DOJ, FBI and State Department; and their collaboration with the Hillary Clinton campaign to weaponize political opposition research in the 2016 election.
Chairman Nunes describes how the Democrats on the HPSCI put classified information into their memo intentionally in an effort to create political benefit; and now refuse to redact and release their own work product.
Chairman Devin Nunes keeps a big picture focus while also describing how corrupt officials within the DOJ and FBI continued to use the “Title-1” surveillance warrant in 2017 to monitor and track all of the communication between Carter Page and congress. In essence, the ‘small group’ within the DOJ and FBI were likely spying on the congressional investigation into their own unlawful activity. WATCH:
“Democrats deliberately put classified information into their memo…”
Shifty Schiff was on Face the Nation pontificating about how the content and context of everything in the Republican memo was false, distorted, a big nothing.
CBS of course more than happy to pander to him.
I’m sure Dickerson (or whomever did the interview) repeatedly interrupted Schiff-hole and asked pointed follow up questions to get to the truth.
(sarc)
It’s fascinating (and horrifying) to do a web search on Devin Nunes, and see articles from the Wash. Post and nearly every other MSM outlet totally denying that the memo Nunes’ committee released has any information of any importance. It has gotten so bad that if Hillary herself had pulled a gun and shot a witness to the wrongdoing, in full view of the MSM, they would spin it as justifiable homicide.
Dealing with Leftists in America today means entering Orwell’s 1984 and its Ministry of Truth! What makes this situation even more frightening, is that their delusions are self-imposed: no government is forcing them to DoubleThink or believe that 2+2 = 5.
They do it of their own free will, so blinded are they by their amoral and immoral agenda.
Rep. Nunes has been killing it on Twitter today!
Here are the tweets he was referencing:
Love that first Nunes tweet! He’s reminding Dems they’ve got homework to do. 😂
He should do a countdown clock tweet and retweet it every hour. 🙂 I wish I knew how to make one.
Devin Nunes keeps on fighting the good fight. He is doing a fantastic job right in the face pure evil.
We need to elect more Devin Nunes’ in November. Love that he’s a farmer. Hard working and proud of it.
I certainly hope Mr Nunes has a warm family to go home to at night.
and, of course, a warm shower.
Only authenticated voting in California will protect the people’s choices in representation.
Hes going right at ’em.
He’s a fighter – in glad hes on our team or I’m happy to be on his team – whichever whatever.
She is the best. Asks the best questions fast and furious. No BS. Gets right to it ! I like her style of kick boxing and karate chops.
LikeLiked by 24 people
She also wrapped up her time by saying that HRC has the backing of the Government, FBI and DOJ and still lost!
I wrote this yesterday and Maria B allowed me to repost it:
It really is amazing if you take a step back and realize how much was done by these POS to try and stop our President from being elected and once elected to try and force him out of the White House.
Yet not only did he prevail but he has accomplished more in one year than most Presidents accomplish over eight years.
Our President is an example of Divine Intervention! God our Father listened to our prayers and gave us one last chance to take back our country from the forces of evil.
Hear, hear! Absolutely Divine Intervention. PDJT knew his calling many years ago.
And the minions of darkness with all their scheming can’t put 2 and 2 together to realize that there is a Divine conspiracy that all our prayers contribute to that picks up more momentum each day.
Lol … Maria B allowed you?
Wow and nice!
😆
Our Most Kind and Gracious HEAVENLY FATHER, We Lift Up President Trump. We Pray for his Health, Protection, Family, Cabinet, Administration, Legislative, and Judicial. We Plea THE BLOOD OF JESUS OVER THEM ALL! Give them knowledge and wisdom for such a time as this in only a way YOU CAN! Israel, Peace for Jerusalem! Bind those evil, lying, hindering, conniving spirits that’s come against America, that’s come against Israel IN ONLY A WAY YOU CAN! IN JESUS MOST PRECIOUS AND HOLY NAME! AMEN!
Amen 🙏!
Amen
She is outstanding!
She demurely uses her white gloves to direct attention to the more important aspects. 🙂
I see what you did there. 🙂
A truly memorable evening, eh??
Not my type, but I think we all noticed – and she did it like a lady. Good on her!
“She is the best. Asks the best questions fast and furious. No BS. Gets right to it ! I like her style of kick boxing and karate chops.”
AND she listens! She does not interrupt! She lets others make their significant points!
Sean and Laura could learn a thing or two from Maria B.
The Obama administration DOJ and the FBI were spying on Congress!!
LikeLiked by 20 people
I think this is the take-away (and it’s new info as far as I know): We finally get Watchers (Congress) watching the Watchers (DOJ/FBI) who were conducting a scam surveillance/cointel operation, while also watching the Watchers (Congress) who were in the process of trying to watch the original Watchers (DOJ/FBI).
FFS…..
Say that 3x fast. Good observation Le Borgne
“I think this is the take-away (and it’s new info as far as I know): We finally get Watchers (Congress) watching the Watchers (DOJ/FBI) who were conducting a scam surveillance/cointel operation, while also watching the Watchers (Congress) who were in the process of trying to watch the original Watchers (DOJ/FBI).”
Forgive me, but all of that watching would be irrelevant to the lives of most Americans if the federal government was restricted to only those activities assigned and allowed to it by the Constitution, and if government was not allowed to conduct business on secret.
Why do we have unConstitutional secret government?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Large criminal conspiracies require extraordinary measures to root out and prosecute.
“I think this is the take-away (and it’s new info as far as I know): We finally get Watchers (Congress) watching the Watchers (DOJ/FBI) who were conducting a scam surveillance/cointel operation, while also watching the Watchers (Congress) who were in the process of trying to watch the original Watchers (DOJ/FBI).”
Forgive me, but all of that watching would be irrelevant to the lives of most Americans if the federal government was restricted to only those activities assigned and allowed to it by the Constitution, and if government was not allowed to conduct business on secret.
Why do we have unConstitutional secret government?
Not only were they spying on Congress but some in the news media, people need to wake up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance for all your great work on this.
If not for Fox and the blogosphere, this scandal story would have been covered by the MSM with a pillow…
The story would have been Scalia’d – God rest his soul (Investigate!)
Hang’em. Once on steps out of the Matrix, the potential evil that is growing in DC boggles the mind. Maybe Justice Roberts was in fact blackmailed on Obamacare. Maybe these sleazy humanoids have made millions trading stocks on inside information obained by warrants and spying…maybe the are helping Google, etc.
They have killed our trust in our govt, finally.
Let them twist and rot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“….made millions on inside information obtained by warrants and spying….”
Holy moly, Batman.
Nunes said no one in the MSM is looking at this. Maria fired back…We are!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Maria and a select few on FBN and FNN.
“Maria fired back, we are”…a satisfying LOL moment for sure.
Spying on their own oversight, not really surprising. These guys never cease to amaze.
Add another decade to their sentences.
Can I get a link to something explaining who Title1 allows spying on? There’s much confusion…
I used my admin assistant google. You should try it.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/02/inside-the-hpsci-memo-a-key-distinction-being-conflated-title-i-vs-title-vii/
Someone famous here once said, “It’s a big Internet. Feel free to use it.”
Thanks but that doesn’t really answer my question. Let’s say a FISA title 1 warrant is taken out on “Person 1”. Obviously, all of his communications are intercepted. So if person 2,3, &4 are communicating with him, that conversation is surveiled. But what’s often implied is that then somehow conversations between person 2,3&4 and other people not person1 can be surveiled. In other words, they can start surveillance on 2,3&4 and listen to conversations not involving person1.
I don’t think that’s correct, but you see it said all over the place. Like “they used the Page warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign”. That’s so vague. And it’s never cleared up. My understanding is that the warrant against Page covered all communication INVOLVING him, but would not cover a single communication which he was not involved. And yet I’m yet to see any clarity on the law in this point one way or another. And Everytime I ask for clarity I get snarky unhelpful responses that don’t address the issue
Title 1 means that they can monitor/spy on the subject back and forwards in time; anyone the subject ever communicated with; then either 2 or 6 contacts out (it was changed at some point) and this means that yes, they can spy on those people too. Effectively, they were able to spy on the Trump Campaign, congress and the WH.
This goes to the unmasking in the PDB’s as well, most likely.
Scroll back in the tree house archives. The distinction is explained in understandable detail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
thx rf121
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve looked and can’t find anything relevant to the question of whether warrants can “gravitate” even though it’s implied all over the place. Please see my comment above to another reply
there is precedent.
http://articles.latimes.com/2014/mar/13/nation/la-na-tt-feinstein-cia-20140313
This Devin Nunes Interview With Maria Bartiromo interview is the best I have seen on the subject matter. My suggestion is for Nunes portions to be put together into a contiguous form. It would really help, in the understanding.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In a fair and just world, all of America would be talking about this interview.
But that will not happen and so meticulous and scrupulous is the way forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here you go:
TITLE I — ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE WITHIN THE UNITED STATES FOR FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE PURPOSES
PUBLIC LAW 95-511
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/STATUTE-92/pdf/STATUTE-92-Pg1783.pdf
Happy reading!
LikeLike
I like Maria Bartiromo more each day and I already loved her to begin with.
If anyone deserved to have the Ramones write a song about them it is her.
No question Maria soars above all “our” other media people.
Ok… I have read, studied, cross-referenced all of the damning data I possibly can.
Book em Dano !
PS. What will Congress’s reaction be, when they fully understand they have been spied on by the Obama administration. Americans spied on by President Obama and CO without cause.
Think about that.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe that’s what Strok meant when he said they stuff out that would “enrage” Congress.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Waaaay back in 2014. (Using CNN since if they printed it, it must be true.)
Feinstein says CIA spied on Senate computers
https://www.cnn.com/2014/03/11/politics/senate-cia/index.html
FTA: Sen. Dianne Feinstein said CIA Director John Brennan told her in January that agency personnel searched the computers last year because they believed the panel’s investigators might have gained access to materials on an internal review they were not authorized to see.
IIRC the sound of a hundred million crickets were a heard in the media about that revelation. My guess is that the guy in the WH told her not to worry – so she didn’t. The complicit media was more than happy to oblige the ‘nothing to see here’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the point about SF and LA being against the farmers and those who work with their hands in the ag industry- flyover country deplorables…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Only things that grow in SF and LA anymore are pot and homeless encampments…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Vector for next pandemic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hep A outbreak in Southern California – is it a pandemic yet?
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/health/sd-me-hepatitis-update-20171031-story.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the silver donut.
LikeLiked by 7 people
All the way to Valerie Jarrett.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Soros &/or Council of Foreign Relations at the tippy top, perhaps ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Simply amazing that someone on our side understands the technique and has the skill.
No baloney “tick tock” nonsense, or self-serving “scoops.”
Amazing appeal to the whole array of human traits which make up psychology leading to objective truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if all the MSM journalists are jealous of somebody like Maria who can act like a true journalist not having to abide by some script or agenda, can ask any question without offending the power brokers,
Notice too, how he said both Lynch and Kerry early on, were aware of the scheme.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Kerry was in Europe shortly after the election telling our allies that Trump would not remain in office very long. Why would he say that unless he was in on the plan? He made similar comments recently as well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We were saved from a Kerry presidency by the Swift Boat Veterans who truly knew what a worm John Kerry is. The SOB still gave is the Iran deal, and he’ll have to answer for that.
She is great. On point, does not mince words, excellent questions, and no interruptions.
Finally, they are starting to name O-spade O-spade. O is in this criminal conspiracy up to his ears. There is a glimmer of hope.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It seems like the public is becoming overwhelmed with the massive amount of news from multiple sources, thereby, becoming numb to all of the incriminating information coming out over the past several weeks. Most news outlets refuse to report honestly. Don’t we need an attention getting moment such as “We Interrupt This Program, yada yada yada….” to gain everyone’s attention to hear and see the illegal and corrupt goings on in DC? Even Fox News runs their “Breaking News” intro constantly.
I just don’t know how this is going to progress in a meaningful way. Congress can only make referrals to the FBI and DOJ to investigate themselves and bring charges against their own.
What am I missing?
We’re missing Comey, McCabe and the 7th Floor secret society arrested. When that happens the gloves will be off and we’ll really start the battle! Hopefully, there are a few insiders who flipped. It makes a conviction for the others much more certain!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are not missing anything at all. Congress cannot prosecute, Inspector Generals cannot prosecute–All they can do is investigate and then throw it all in the lap of Jeff Sessions.
That is a scary thought to me……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait until the pedophilia comes out,that will wake them up fast.
Over 7000 arrested so far and counting,no national MSM coverage at all.
You haven’t seen Weiners ‘insurance” photos yet, if Comey and McCabe did not bleachbit them yet.NYPD copied everything before handing his laptop over to the FBI, they are
quite revolting I’ve heard..
Perp walks and public trials. As long as the media down plays this it will take real action to get through to the rest of the public.
These will bring national viewers and ratings. Can the media downplay them like they did the Menendez trial? Will they let others win the ratings fight? Or will such actions force the media to tell their viewers the details of these crimes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What am I missing?”
Life experience.
Schiff was so dumb to fall for Russians radio talk show hosts offering pics of Trump nekkid and thought he could trick Trump?
Moron…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Trump never supposed to be nekkid or is that an impeachable offense?
i like how he tried to sound so blase when pronouncing ‘kompromat’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
id also like to see the records of his conversations and emails etc with FBI re. this offer of ‘Kompromat’.
oh, there is none?
So the criminality and criminal referrals stack up causing an exasperated Bartiromo to ask, ‘the bottom line is where are the charges?’ to which Nunes offers an 8th Grade Civic refresher on separation of powers and the three branches of government.
Maybe just maybe things will be different this time. Nonetheless we’ve felt the Secret Force Field at work many times before. There is a power on earth that routinely keeps Justice from its proper work. It’s a close relative to the Spirit of Antichrist.
Thessalonians 2:7 For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work;
Ephseians 6:10-18:
Cuppa Covfefe – Verse 12 is an important reminder. Satan is at the top of the chain and everyone else under him is a “flesh and blood” pawn. Pray that if any of these people can still hear a call to repentance that they will take it.
We who call ourselves Christians sing; “I once was blind but now I see.” The first part of that little phrase is still owned by those who seek to do evil and get away with it which is anyone in government who is participating in this scandal.
While we celebrate our spiritual eyesight given by the grace of God let’s not forget that grace is extended even to the most vile of all mankind if they will receive it. The people involved in this need his grace now before the face him in judgment.
From the New International Version: “14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist…”
Weight lifters and wrestlers and champions know that the belt makes you strong(er). The BELT of TRUTH will insure that you wear the WINNER’S belt.
Another word for lawlessness is iniquity. FSD, just a quick reminder, no matter what the powers of evil would want us to believe, ALL glory, and honor, and power belong to the Lord our God, King of the Universe!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Grandma M – http://www.crlord.com/who-gets-the-glory.html
I laughed out loud over Newt criticizing Sessions. IMHO, totally shilling for Sessions! In other words: “Pay no attention to that loser!” (until it is too late!)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m beginning to think that is very wishful thinking. Roll Tide, Roll???
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/media/democrats-disgraceful/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ET_215&utm_campaign=20180211_3324_week-55-newsletter_teamtrumppence_djt&utm_content=djt_newsletter_https%3a%2f%2fwww.donaldjtrump.com%2fmedia%2fdemocrats-disgraceful%2f
really funny ad with Dems sulking faces should be run all through 2018 election cycle
Maria has the “suspicious cat” look down pat don’t she?
LikeLiked by 2 people
For sure. I’m pretty sure she wouldn’t choose that picture for her personal photo album though!
These crimes remind me of the old adage how many times does someone have to shoot you before you will believe they are trying to kill you…America you’re bleeding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patience, careful observation, strict adherence to necessary rules, boundless energy, doing what needs to be done, no short cuts, an understanding of objective truth.
The most moving part of this fascinating interview was the Nunes description of his California agriculture experience. It corresponds EXACTLY to what Trump has stated for decades more generally.
It seems only people with pure hearts and love of objective truth see what is going on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“book larnin’ “, I think I’ve heard it referred to
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Hill…”Devin Nunes’ media site down after reported hack on server.”…..hmmm?
Must be Russian hackers. 🙂
America is tired of the collusion between the DOJ, Dems, CLINTON and the MSM. It’s past time to hold them to accountability.
Gringrich expresses befuddlement as to why Sessions has not taken overt actions to investigate and prosecute the black hats. He’s a smart guy, but it never occurs to him that there may be actions of the covert kind. Or does it? In any sting, if you want to catch the big fish you have to play the game to its conclusion and not jump the gun. The ORB is on overdrive collection mode. Wait for the OIG report and then its only a “matter” of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No wonder so many people think Trump/Russia, Russia/Trump and haven’t a clue about the absolute corruption in FBI, DoJ and other agencies against POTUS.
Unreal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thoughts on this Corrupt-Obama-DOJ and Attorney Jeff Sessions is simple but has complex workings.
1) Trump (and Sessions), have been aware that they were under unlawful surveillance during the entire election season and after November 8th, 2016. I also believe they knew they were still being monitored during 2017, and due to this clear criminal conspiracy, they probably still are under nefarious surveillance.
2) (‘The Good Guys’) have those we’ve been discussing on this site, dead to rights on criminality but the trigger cannot yet be pulled.
3) They are close to or wrapping up on those names we do not know.
4) It’s much bigger than the DOJ/FBI/State Dept and it involves at least one other Nation (our old Friends who used to wear Red coats and sell tea)!
These things (stated above), alone makes it’s more difficult when you don’t know who to trust and who’s listening. Jeff Sessions (and his nameless teams), have been managing a lot of counter-counter-counter-intelligence missions plus I believe he has been either/or trying to empanel grand juries and find the right person who can be a solid 2nd Special Council (both of those tasks would be monumental because the people serving on either of them would have to be from OUTSIDE OF DC).
I know there are lots of data not mentioned in my framework but I think it’s a sensible possibility…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will see but have always doubted that Sessions was just sitting on the side lines, but have my doubts at times.
Bring it on the time has to be close.
yes, re,. brits..some tasty references to them and possibly Aussies in the recently rleased texts.
Remember #3 at the DOJ just under Rod Rosenstein stepped down friday, Rachel Brand, leaving open a space for Trump/Sessions to appoint one of their own, or should I say Honest Attorney (I know, I know). When this all gets played out, you have Sessions that had recused himself, no conflict of interest (never stopped DOJ/FBI before) and if Rosenstein turns out to be as dirty as the others and steps down, the New #3 takes over. Nice plan if that is the case. well played.
I would recommend that a second assistant AG be appointed. And, very carefully selected in case a second SP is needed. I would then start reducing the authority or span of control of RR.
Lynch knew, Kerry knew.
You know who else knew.
Agreed, Obama was the one who called for GCHQ help too. Ask yourself, about what must have been going, before Page’s FISA Request was approved on October 21, 2016.
