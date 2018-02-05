Chuck Grassley Gives FBI Director Wray Until Tomorrow To Declassify His Memo – (Redacted Memo Included)…

Don’t forget the batting order. Last Friday Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray formally demanding a Mandatory Declassification Review of the classified criminal referral Chairman Lindsey Graham and Chairman Grassley sent to the FBI and Justice Department regarding Christopher Steele’s potential violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1001. The response date is tomorrow, February 6th, 2018.
WASHINGTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation signed off on an unclassified version of the criminal referral by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham only after the White House declassified a House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) Majority memo largely based on the same underlying documents. Grassley is now calling on the FBI to update the classification of the referral to allow complete disclosure of important context from the documents on which it is based.
“Seeking transparency and cooperation should not be this challenging. The government should not be blotting out information that it admits isn’t secret, and it should not take dramatic steps by Congress and the White House to get answers that the American people are demanding. There are still many questions that can only be answered by complete transparency. That means declassifying as much of the underlying documents as possible,” Grassley said.
Here’s the redacted Grassley Memo:
.
On January 4, Senator Grassley and Senator Graham referred Christopher Steele, the author of an unverified “Trump dossier,” to the FBI for further investigation after reviewing Justice Department documents that conflicted with Steele’s sworn statements in British court about the distribution of his research.
At the time of the referral, the existence of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications described in the HPSCI memo was still classified. Grassley had sought the FBI’s cooperation to confirm that portions of the referral derived from sources other than the applications were unclassified. Following weeks of consultation, the FBI asked the committee to redact additional material despite confirming that it was, in fact, not classified, and only approved the release of the unclassified, heavily-redacted version of the referral after the White House formally declassified the House memo.
While the HPSCI Majority memo is no longer classified, the underlying text of the FISA applications that it references is still controlled by the Executive Branch. The Grassley-Graham referral contains verbatim quotes from the FISA applications that are not included in the HPSCI memo.
Specifically, the referral quotes the government’s description of Steele’s statements to the FBI about his contacts with the media. Those quotes remain redacted in the version currently approved for public release. Friday evening, Grassley formally requested the FBI to update the classification of the referral and remove the extensive redactions to allow a more complete understanding and better inform the public debate.
That letter follows:
.
If we consider the ramifications here, we can see how the Nunes memo and the Grassley Memo complement each other. As Chuck Ross points out: “The FBI reviewed the referral for classified information and approved the release of the document in heavily redacted form.”
It has two bombshell revelations.
“There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about a key aspect of his dossier efforts, one which bears on his credibility,” Graham and Grassley wrote to Wray and Rosenstein.
Much of their letter refers to Steele’s contacts with media outlets prior to the 2016 election. Steele has disclosed in court filings in London that he held off-the-record meetings with reporters at several news outlets prior to the election.
[…] Steele’s dossier, which includes 17 memos in all, was published on Jan. 10, 2017 by BuzzFeed.
But according to Grassley and Graham, Steele wrote another memo — one dated Oct. 19, 2016 — that was not part of the BuzzFeed dossier.
In that memo, Steele stated that he received information from someone at the State Department. The identity of the contact is redacted in the Grassley-Graham letter, as are other portions of the document.
The information originated with “a foreign sub-source” who had been in touch with a friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton. That Clinton associate, whose name is redacted, passed it on to another person.
Though the identities of the State Department official and Clinton associate are unclear, there has been some reporting recently that sheds some light on the matter.
The Guardian reported last week that Clinton hatchet man Cody Shearer compiled a dossier of his own prior to the election and that Steele passed some of the information to the FBI. Shearer has long worked on dirty tricks campaigns for Democrats and the Clintons. […] One recently retired State Department official has emerged at the center of the dossier controversy.
Jonathan Winer, the State Department’s special envoy to Libya, recently disclosed that he met Steele in Summer 2016 and was provided information about Trump.
Winer wrote a two-page memo based on Steele’s information and briefed then-Sec. of State John Kerry.
Winer served as counsel to Kerry when he served in the Senate. The Washington Post reported last week that the State Department did not do anything with Steele’s information. Instead, they reached out to the FBI and determined that the bureau had already been in contact with the former spy.
Grassley said Monday that he is calling on the FBI to conduct another review of the referral on Steele and to “allow complete disclosure of important context from the documents on which it is based.” (read more)
Let’s take a look at those redactions: IF we have this right (fitting the names to the redactions) Steele received a report from Jonathan Winer at State, who in turn had received info from Sid Blumenthal (Hillary’s BFF), who in turn received it from Cody Shearer’s sub-source.
Sidney Blumenthal and Cody Shearer were also in the list of names that Grassley sent to DNC requesting communication.
So Hillary’s henchmen with whom she communicates with regularly, Sidney Blumenthal and Cody Shearer, fed information to Jonathan Winer at the State Department who then briefed Secretary of State John Kerry and fed it to Christopher Steele (under hire from the Clinton campaign) – who then fed the briefing memo to FBI.
Nice laundry system you got there, huh? Turning unfounded gossip and accusations into officially sounding intelligence information.
This is a similar pattern to how the Clinton campaign fed opposition research to the DOJ:
Fusion GPS (Glenn Simpson) opposition research, to Nellie Ohr (Fusion Employee), to her husband DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr, to Christopher Steele, to media leaks and back to the FBI to validate ongoing efforts.
More information laundry. Opposition research become intelligence information.
Why do these reports/memos have questionable tag teams co-authoring?
Nunes (White Hat) with Rooster head (Uniparty swamp rat), and now Grassley (White Hat) with Miss Lindsey (swamp rat and traitor McCain BFF). Seems like odd pairings to me!
And its usually more often that Rooster head and Miss Lindsey would be the ones trotted out on the swamp networks for plenty of doublespeak and non-specifics afterwards.
Suspicious cat pic req’d here!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seems like both Gowdy & Graham were reminded this weekend to toe the line. Maybe that train derailment in their back yard, South Carolina, was no accident? Just a coincidence? Perhaps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, let’s hope when there is such an accident, the train falls on the right side of the tracks.
LikeLike
The owners of the Deep State just blew up the VIX/TVIX derivatives complex
to remind us all who is boss.Major international banks are in big trouble as liquidity
has gone from the markets.They will probably crash hard tomorrow.
Its better than WWIII, but its going to be rough.Takes some cash out of your bank,just in case.Cyprus was a test run for bank bail ins,they warned us all.You can always put it back after the storm blows over,if it does.Better safe than sorry.
This is not a test.I sincerely hope this does turn out to be a false alarm.
LikeLike
Miss Lindsey!! HAHAHAHA! Oh that made me laugh! Thanks Guffman
LikeLike
Looks like Miss Lindsey and Rooster Head have been insinuated into the process as Deep State Overseers … and Lookouts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grassley is a RINO
LikeLike
SUNDANCE/Treepers! Thought you would like to see this:
LikeLiked by 26 people
Boys? Any gals involved ?? 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
… expect no more or less from what my bride calls the “Kids at Reddit” … who do make a difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also refer to them as “The kids at Reddit”….
LOL, great Kids IMO……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
AKA “Pedes”… (centipedes)
LikeLike
We’re not all kids.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance is our general in this ugly Media Civil War.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FIB was Crooked’s personal Private Investigator(s) and Fixer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance,
As you say in the last line: “More information laundry. Opposition research become intelligence information.”
I think that could be restated as: “… Opposition *fiction* become intelligence information.”
Then the next stage of information laundering (as you have pointed out), consists of leaks to the press, followed by press quoting press, quoting press (in a circular vortex), the end result in total being:
Opposition *fiction* ==> Main Stream “News”
This information laundering process is enabled and validated by the role of the government agencies involved. The media entities feel that they are “covered” by being able to point to “unnamed” government sources. This gives them plausible deniability that they were part of a propaganda/disinformation campaign (“Our report was accurate! It *was* a government source that said it!”).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance.KUDOS.
LikeLike
Mind boggling. On purpose! The conspiracy is so large individual trials are impossible. Trial by tribunal. If found guilty, well you know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m available for jury duty. Deliberations will be short.
LikeLike
Carter Page on Laura now.
LikeLike
Today Martha on fox also has some kind of graph going. She is trying to connect some dots. Hopefully she will continue showing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone needs to send a memo to Allahpundit at Hot Air. He spends more time poking at Nunes for not being specific, than actually critically thinking that Team Obama and Team Clinton were colluding. His Never Trump ego has to crack before he’d admit he’s wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hot Air still has readers? Who knew…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why I left there years ago to come here.
LikeLike
Dropped hot gas a long time ago because of this. The anti-Trump goggles truly made any legit commentary impossible. I don’t miss them. I did like Ed though.
LikeLike
Allapundit ran all the Trump people off when HA went never trump. Glad they did because I found CTH.
LikeLike
““Seeking transparency and cooperation should not be this challenging.”
______________
Correct.
So either:
A) Wray and Sessions are working with Trump (and likely Grassley, Nunes and Horowitz) according to a timeline, and will only release documents according to that timeline, and all this back and forth is for dramatic effect (for show)
or
B) Wray and Sessions are wholly corrupt and stonewalling
or
C) Wray and Sessions are wholly incompetent, and have ZERO control over their own agencies, so much so that they can’t even get the necessary information THEMSELVES and turn it over, much less have a subordinate follow a direct order
LikeLike
I vote A–Not only has Sundance stated CLEARLY that Wray is a white hat–But also backed up by Q — at first I thought Q was a joke–but not anymore…and nothing Sundance has posted has ever contradicted Q–and visa vefrsa…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know a lot of people here are justifiably angry. Terrible things have been done that tear at the very soul of our great nation.
I love my country. I would willingly lay down my life to save it. I am a very happily married man with two young children I love very dearly. I also have responsibility to a relatively large number of employees who rely on me for a paycheck, shareholders who have invested their money in the company I run with a fair and reasonable expectation that I will make them more money, and a Board of Directors who hold me to account.
In short, I have a lot of responsibility. I asked for all of it, and I live a very, very blessed life.I don’t take it for granted. I worked very hard for all I’ve achieved, and I am proud of all I’ve accomplished, but I absolutely wake up every morning and thank God that I live in the greatest country on Earth and that He has blessed me with such great fortune. I feel a tremendous responsibility to try to, in some way, repay our wonderful and loving God for all that He has done for me.
With all of that said, sometimes, when I am feeling a bit sad about the state of things, I listen to this song and feel some joy. Perhaps some of you may as well:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question: How does the June 27, 2016 Tarmac Meeting correspond with the FISA Court dates?
Hillary lost because Americans wanted Trump’s pro-American vision, not the anti-American vision of Democrats or the America-indifferent vision of the Uni-Party.
However, the Clintons sealed their fate on the Tarmac. It was arrogant to think they could get away with it. But they knew better than anyone not to talk on the phone.
We thought at the time it was about fixing Hillary’s case. But I now think that was a given. I think the Tarmac Meeting was more about wiretapping and framing Trump.
LikeLike
Page just said that the value of the “bribe” he was supposedly offered by a Russian he never met stated in Steele dossier would have been 11 BILLION dollars.
Maybe MFA in Creative Writing Ben Rhodes wrote that part of the dossier.
LikeLike
I promise you Ben Rhodes had a part in the creative writing of the dossier..
His field, failed fiction writer..
LikeLike
If someone offered me that much, I wouldn’t take it AND I’d go into hiding.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Gee we have permission……..Are you sure Ziiggii?? I don’t want to break the law……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s the video clip:
LikeLike
Isakoff was used as payback, is what I’m betting! What better way to get your own back for breaking the Story on Bill Clinton’s many affairs, than to set him up to run a fake story!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be the CLINTON way of doing things!!!!!!
LikeLike
On an interesting sidenote….Steele was a no-show for his depo today.
Hehe
LikeLike
Pertinent link.
http://archive.is/pVGbY
LikeLike
Infuriating that footnote 5 on the first page of the Grassley memo is redacted when it’s an unclassified article from the Washington Post! The rot goes all the way to the core. At this point, I see no way for the FBI and other institutions be reformed. They need to be shut down and replaced. Clean slate.
Successful historical template: denazification of Germany after WW2. Drain the swamp!
LikeLike