Chuck Grassley Memo Comes Next – Question Surrounds FBI Knowledge of Steele Shopping Dossier To Media…

Democrats, media, and the aggregate DOJ/FBI intelligence community are finally seeing accountability. With the HPSCI memo now in the rear-view mirror, and the content in the bloodstream of the U.S. electorate, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is next.
Toward the end of December, the FBI provided the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, with FBI investigative documents (likely FD-302’s) from their contacts with Christopher Steele. According to most reasonable timing we can discover Steele met with FBI officials sometime around October 1st, 2016.
From the U.K. lawsuit against Christopher Steele (pdf here), Steele admits to having shopped the Clinton-Steele dossier to U.S. media outlets “in person” in late September (New York Times, WaPo, New Yorker and CNN), and mid-October, 2016 (New York Times, WaPo, and Yahoo News), per instructions from Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS):
Additionally, in late October, 2016, Christopher Steele briefed Mother Jones via Skype.
According to the released HPSCI intelligence memo, the FBI sought a FISA application based on the Steele Dossier on October 21st, 2016. From those UK court records at least two briefings with reporters, containing five outlets, took place prior to the FBI using the Clinton-Steele dossier in their FISA application.
The “late September” briefings with the New York Times, Washington Post, Yahoo News, New Yorker and CNN took place prior to Christopher Steele meeting with FBI officials early October. The implication therein is that the FBI had to know prior to their October 21st, 2016, court application that the information they were presenting to the FISA court was being heavily shopped to media outlets. This would be immediately disqualifying.
However, in yesterday’s released HPSCI memo, it is noted that Christopher Steele lied to the FBI about those media engagements taking place. See:
The HPSCI memo notes the FBI relationship with Christopher Steele was terminated after the FISA application (Oct. 21st, 2016), as a result of the Mother Jones article from October 30th, 2016. Media contact by an FBI material witness is immediately disqualifying.
The question is: did the FBI submit the FISA application under false pretenses? Did the FBI actually know Christopher Steele was shopping the dossier to the media prior to their FISA court submission?
The HPSCI memo gives the FBI the benefit of doubt by presuming the FBI were unaware or “lied to“. The FD-302’s (FBI investigative interview notes), which appear to have been turned over to Senate Chairman Chuck Grassley, would contain the evidence to support the FBI being duped – OR – show the FBI knew, and proceeded in using the dossier despite disqualifying knowledge of media involvement.
The answers to those important questions appears to be the looming in the FBI classified documents behind the Grassley criminal referral.
In an effort to get the answer to those questions into sunlight; and with the understanding that Chairman Grassley has the FBI documents; Grassley has produced a memo for declassification that facilitates understanding how the FBI used the Clinton-Steele dossier.
Like the underlying documents behind the HPSCI (Nunes) memo, the Grassley memo cannot declassify the underlying information (ie. the FBI FD-302’s). However, unlike the process in the House, Senator Grassley cannot declassify the memo and submit it for public review without approval from the DOJ, Rod Rosenstein, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
On January 5th, 2018, The Grassley Memo approach surfaces. Grassley issues a statement on the reason for the criminal referral. He let’s us know that he ALSO has a classified memo that he is trying to get released! Unlike Nunes he needs to go through DOJ:
January 24th, 2018, Grassley Speech: “Hiding From Tough Questions” – In his 17 minute speech Grassley reveals important details about his investigation into Steele and the FBI.
Thanks to the brilliant work of DaveNYviii we can walk through this carefully, and watch the outline in a logical sequence.
FIRST – The Criminal Referral:
SECOND – The Discrepancies: “If those [FBI] documents are not true, and there are serious discrepancies that are no fault of Mr. Steele, then we have another problem—an arguably more serious one.
THIRD – The Grassley Memo: “Judiciary Cmte has access to the same information that House Intel Cmte saw before drafting ITS SUMMARY MEMO. Our committee doesn’t have the same authority to release classified information. We have to rely on the agency to review & potentially DECLASSIFY OUR MEMO”:
In his speech, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley lets us know that unlike Devin Nunes and the HPSCI he has to get agency approval (DOJ) to declassify his memo.
Chairman Nunes had the clearance and a process to release his memo to the Full House, Executive Branch and then to the public. Senator Grassley does not have that same process or clearance availability… Yet.
So then, what could/must happen to give Senator Grassley the process and clearance he needs but does not “yet” have – the process and clearance to git-er-done?
Has anyone ever pointed out how much Grassley resembles Suspicious Cat?
Oh, come now, he does NOT look like Maria Bartiromo! 😀
There are a LOT of beautiful pix of her, and actually a LOT of “diversity” in her look, but this less flattering one, I’m going to call “Downright Skeptical Cat”, a litter-mate of Suspicious Cat! 😀
Go on, Sundance clearly spends most of his time writing briefs for presentation to SCOTUS.
If PDJT doesn’t act on this memo plus Horowitz, he’s conceding to Sessions and the corporate media that boys will be boys and it doesn’t matter.
Sacking are not good enough, sacking are a concession to the Deep State…prosecutions are the only way, otherwise the President agrees with Sessions and Wray and the media.
Perp walks are too kind.
What would Jack Sparrow do with these guys?? How about walking the plank??
Grow up.
Lighten up.
Go and play in the park…ask Mom if you can.
WOW!! Congrats to SD and all involved in exposing the complex and seditious plot to overturn an election.
CNN is playing a sel-hallucination movie in their head as per Scott Adams description.
The REAL movie is unfolding on these pages.
THANKS, SD!!
self-hallucination
http://blog.dilbert.com/2017/03/13/two-more-movies-on-one-screen/
Nice. NOW I’m seeing why the Grassley approach and the “call their bluff” move is so important.
After Round 1 from Nunes, where we already saw DECEPTION of the FISA Court about the basic provenance of the “dossier”, it becomes VERY BELIEVABLE that there was FBI deception about knowing the dossier was not just BAD, but utterly INVALID.
The fact that Yahoo was a key part of the deception is also setting off Sea Island alarm bells. I think this is yet another company that is going to need serious investigation as part of the conspiracy.
Again – the nervousness of tech about Donald Trump winning is now clear. They offered to help Obama – they never realized that – like all criminals – Obama would twist that “offer to help” in ways they would come to regret – primarily by using them politically.
This leads to an interesting thread on the “circularity” of the Steele stuff to media and back as “confirmation”. It was the passage through Yahoo that interested me. Yahoo is a key place where social media and fake news intersect.
Looks like everyone is now in the process of throwing Steele under the bus. Ohr testifying that Steele was desperate about Trump not getting elected. But he sure didnt have any problems with his wife acting as a cut out/link between Fusion and the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley is brilliant – without even seeing the Nunes product, he knew that Nunes would have all of the culprits throwing shade on Steele, so he throws a magic explosive vest to Steele before the memo even comes out. “Oh, my.” Popcorn!
Grassley has a discredited ex-commie foreign spy who spends too much time near Russia, and the already discredited Obama FBI/DOJ, calling each other liars, after THEY slandered Trump, and it was shown to be slander. It’s like the Obama legacy is a coal mine on fire!
God I call it the beltway feedback loop… never did I imagine exactly just how tight the circles actually were…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would LOVE
to see Yahoo News get nailed. They are the instant
spinners, the reflexive liars, the narrative leaders .
The nee plus ultra of the propaganda trade.
Operating at warp speed to torpedo any news that
damages the approved narrative. Especially anything
that gives traction to whatever the globalists dislike.
I hate to say it, but PDJT better ensure this doesn’t get traded like DACA seems to have been traded (and might be the end of him electorally…..he thinks we care more about taxes than the illegal alien mass invasion designed to change the USA forever).
I hope somebody at the WH is keeping score:
“The arrest marks the fourth DACA recipient or former protectee to be arrested after allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in less than a week.”
FOUR separate arrests of DACA kids smuggling in MORE illegal aliens!! In ONE WEEK!
Hee.hee….so you think this FBI corruption should get traded like DACA? Good boy, go and smootch on Mitch.
I’m an expat, who writes correct English rather than American English these days. Too long in the bush.
On a tangent here.
>>> According to the released HPSCI intelligence memo, the FBI sought a FISA application based on the Steele Dossier on October 21st, 2016. <<<
This new FISA request for Carter Page based on the Steele Dossier is specifically set up so the intel agency/agencies could spy on Trump and his campaign team.
According Dems’ counter defense, Carter Page was already known to the FBI, surveillance on him started as early as in 2013. So why do they need a new and specific FISA warrant making A Key Distinction Being Conflated “Title I” -vs- “Title VII” (as stated in your previous article)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This could be potentially important:
It seems the FBI had Carter Page under FISA surveillance in 2013, because they thought the Russians were trying to recruit him. They warned him about it, and from all indications, stopped surveillance. FISA must be renewed every 90 days, and it is almost certain that the FISA lapsed, likely for years.
But then in 2016, the FBI resurrected the Carter Page FISA. It appears that the bar is lower for renewal, which the FBI took advantage of, despite the extended lapse. This loophole is likely WHY Carter Page was targeted.
But here’s the catch: Robert Mueller was FBI Director until September 4, 2013.
So he likely signed the original FISA application for Carter Page, which would be a clear conflict of interest for him now to be running a special counsel investigation based on that FISA.
My imaginary letter from PDJT to Wray and Rosenstein.
Sirs, within the next 24 hours I expect either one of two items on my desk.
1/ Your agreement to declassify the all the information behind the Grassley Memo.
2/ Your resignations.
I like this. I was wringing my hands over whether Radium Rod would cooperate with Grassley. Trump has cause to fire him now, without getting rid of Mueller! (yet). I believe I heard that the White House has stated they are not going to fire Rosenstein over his part in the memo (although that could be fake news). But NOW if Rosy hinders transparency, I think firing could be in order. Trump’s call. It’s not like Trump would be interfering with the SC. New AAG takes over, no problem – and without a conflict of interest.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT can do this without any concern about false accusations of obstruction etc., as all he is doing is instructing them to tell the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent. Not just tell the truth, but to do so as requested by Congressional oversight and in the public interest. GOP Congress is giving Trump a way to either force the black hats/bad actors within DOJ/FBI to obey POTUS (it’s ridiculous this is the case because of the Special Counsel) or provide him legal and political cover fire to get rid of them if they don’t.
If it gets framed as Grassley wanting it declassified for transparency, and DOJ/FBI refusing…
Can’t POTUS unclassify it anyway?
He’ll get h3ll from the democrats….but can’t he?
I believe, and have seen in MANY comments here, that POTUS can unilaterally declassify ANYTHING. I worked on Project Corona in 1960’s, it was declassified by Clinton in 1995. LBJ “accidentally” declassified the SR-71 during 1964 election campaign.
2 things , I presume there was surveillance of some kind in months BEFORE election , will that be eventually dealt with? Also will Rothenstein do honorable thing and resign ? At best you can say he was scammed into agreeing to this phony scheme . Will Sessions unrecuse himself based on new facts that not necessary since was all a phony illegal set up .
OK he’s recused from clinton and Russia but this seems to me to be a separate issue of FBI/DOJ wrongdoing. You could say that it’s tangentially connected with clinton and Russia but if you tried hard enough you could almost connect anything to anything.
LikeLike
It’s pretty obvious the Man must go…Uranium 1 for sure and now signing off on FAKE FISA…still don’t understand why Congress does not hold DOJ FBI in contempt…takes less than 5 minutes…
The most fascinating and infuriating thing so far is the lack of accountability: They tie the President’s hands with this Fake Russia Russia Russia Special Counsel Witchhunt and then one by one we see that the Same People in Leadership were the Same People who signed off on these Bogus Requests! If one is “removed” they are replaced by someone who is just like them! The Congress needs to untie the President’s hands. HOLD DOJ FBI IN CONTEMPT AND END THE WITCHHUNT NOW!
“From those UK court records at least two briefings with reporters, containing five outlets, took place prior to the FBI using the Clinton-Steele dossier in their FISA application.”
__________________
How do we know that what Steele is testifying to in the UK court is true?
What are the penalties for perjury in the UK?
When was the last time a Spook lied under oath (ten minutes ago? Five?)
I’m just saying, we have to guard against believing what these guys say when it fits what we want to hear, as opposed to being skeptical of EVERYTHING they say, whether under oath or not.
” What are the penalties for perjury in the UK? ”
Think that will depend on who you are/were seems the same worldwide.
“The FD-302’s (FBI investigative interview notes), which appear to have been turned over to Senate Chairman Chuck Grassley, would contain the evidence to support the FBI being duped – OR – show the FBI knew, and proceeded in using the dossier despite disqualifying knowledge of media involvement.”
____________________
How do we know the 302s that Grassley has weren’t tampered with?
……………………………….
https://truepundit.com/fbis-mccabe-lawyers-fisa-memo-looms/
“According to sources and a growing chorus of reports, McCabe may have cut deal with his FBI Sanhedrin to alter 302 Reports — the official statements of witness and suspect interviews conducted by the FBI.
If true, that is illegal on many fronts.
And this could also throw many cases into a legal limbo, prompting defense attorneys to appeal convictions and plea deals.
Legal chaos.
The FBI DO NOT tape record interviews with suspects and witnesses. Federal judges and prosecutors, as well as juries, largely believe every word FBI agents write down in their 302s as a matter of fact. In reality, FBI agents can state in a 302 report that you confessed to robbing a bank, whether you actually said it or not. The court would side with the FBI agents in such a case. It happens all the time as agents use the loose and flawed interview protocols to fix cases.
It is a virtual candy store for a rogue agent. The suspect is rendered hostage to the claims of the FBI agent, whether true or not.
McCabe may have had certain 302 reports changed in the same manner, FBI sources said.
And since all FBI interviews are conducted by two FBI agents — sometimes more like in the case of Hillary — altering such reports would likely ensnare a number of other guilty agents who tampered with evidence or played a role.
Enter blackmail. Do agents tamper with evidence because their supervisors know something about their personal or professional life? Peter Strzok is having an extramarital affair with Lisa Page, so both agents are potentially compromised to do the illegal bidding of a superior.”
……………………………….
These people may be “spooks”…bred raised without any backstories…you replace one and get another exactly the same…like Johnson and Johnson in Die Hard…the “lovebirds” may be coverstory itself…like yoga and wedding…
The media/press can use their ‘press freedoms’ to protect their sources. Is there anything besides taking the 5th that a source can use to protect their interaction with the media/press?
