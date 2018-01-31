Commerce Secretary Ross Discusses NAFTA and Other Trade Initiatives…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on CNBC to discuss ongoing trade initiatives including NAFTA, China and the more broad Asia background. Additionally, Wilburine discusses growth in GDP and anticipated economic enhancements from the tax cut legislation.

Earlier today it was announced that ADP private payroll growth for January has exceeded 234,000 jobs gained. “The job market juggernaut marches on,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a statement. “Given the strong January job gain, 2018 is on track to be the eighth consecutive year in which the economy creates over 2 million jobs. (read full story on payroll report)

