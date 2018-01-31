Commerce Secretary Ross Discusses NAFTA and Other Trade Initiatives…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on CNBC to discuss ongoing trade initiatives including NAFTA, China and the more broad Asia background. Additionally, Wilburine discusses growth in GDP and anticipated economic enhancements from the tax cut legislation.
.
Earlier today it was announced that ADP private payroll growth for January has exceeded 234,000 jobs gained. “The job market juggernaut marches on,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a statement. “Given the strong January job gain, 2018 is on track to be the eighth consecutive year in which the economy creates over 2 million jobs. (read full story on payroll report)
Advertisements
“Eighth consecutive year”
Yep, they will credit obunghole.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well the market crashed as soon as it was known obama was going to be elected so I guess you could make the argument it has been struggling upward since.
(insert eye roll emojie here)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know what you mean Minnie. I’m waiting to see the unemployment numbers adjusted way down from today’s estimates like they were last month for December. With all of that being said, the MSM is in total denial about Obama not being POTUS anymore. They can’t admit how anemic the economy was under his lack of leadership. Now that we will be seeing the tax cuts kick in shortly, watch Dem panic sink to levels of insanity. Oh wait, it’s already there. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
2 million jobs per year? Those part-time minimum wage jobs Obama created added up to 2 million per year….wow, McDonald’s was doing good!
Obama’s economy comes close to President Trump economic boom….and I gotta bridge for ya too 🙂
Guess we will figure it all out in the GDP, eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This clown 🤡 talking to our Wolverine is right about the 1st Quarter GDP being historically the lowest of the 4 Quarters. In 2017, the 1st Quarter finished at 1.2% (keep in mind Barry was still in the WH for 20 of those days), the 2nd Quarter finished at 3.1%, the 3rd Quarter finished at 3.2% and the 4th Quarter is currently sitting at 2.6% with two additional revisions (February 28 and March 28). I expect the finalized 4th Quarter to be between 3.2% to 3.4%.
Look at what the Atlanta Federal Reserve is predicting at this point for the 1st Quarter of 2018:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recall the campaign when DJT said he would use “killers” for bargaining on trade deals.
Wilbur is a premier “assassin”.
If trade is out of balance, Ross will “correct”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I especially liked seeing Wilbur Ross at the SOTU last night, peering around the person in front of him to see and really listen to the President’s speech.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve shared the points in the thread below over the last couple of days. Our President and our Killers have their eyes on NAFTA and China 🇨🇳!
From the thread linked above:
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual GDP.
By the time our President walks away on January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up & booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
LikeLike