Oh Lordy, “Destruction of Evidence” – Important Interview Between Bob Goodlatte and Maria Bartiromo…

Posted on January 28, 2018 by

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his ongoing investigation into the DOJ and FBI.  Chairman Goodlatte holds primary oversight authority over the entire Justice Department.

Part of the conversation turns very interesting, and provides an indicator into the next phase, when Bartiromo mentions messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page surrounding an intent to “destroy evidence”, during their participation in the Clinton investigation.  WATCH:

.

Additionally, it must be noted how the narrative engineers are specifically misleading everyone with their ‘memo reporting’.  They intentionally overlook the distinction between U.S. branches of government and the separation of power as it relates to Chairman Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Memo.

There is a great deal of intellectual dishonesty within media as they discuss the FBI and DOJ demanding to see the Nunes memo prior to its release.

The FBI and DOJ are part of the executive branch. When the House Intelligence Committee votes to release the Nunes Memo, they are in fact giving that memo to the executive branch (President Trump) prior to release.

President Trump is the head of the executive branch. The DOJ and FBI are within the executive branch. When Nunes releases the House Intel memo to the executive branch, they are giving the memo to the FBI and DOJ in advance of public release.

It is not up to Chairman Nunes to decide to give the memo to specific leadership within the FBI or DOJ; that decision is entirely up to President Trump who is the boss over the FBI and DOJ leaders who are demanding to see it.

By accurately following the statutory and constitutionally mandated balance of power, the corrupt entities within the FBI are asking the wrong person to see the evidence. If the FBI or DOJ wants to see the memo in advance, they need to ask President Trump, not Devin Nunes.

Funny how the media spins a story without actually looking at the reality of our governmental structure.

[(L-R) Goodlatte, Grassley and Nunes (legislative branch)]

[(L-R) Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray (Executive Branch)]

In the past eight weeks a stunning amount of evidence has been accumulating that shows how the Obama Administration weaponized the FBI and DOJ and launched a political campaign spying operation into candidate Donald Trump.

There have been daily revelations showing a considerable collaboration between the White House, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson; his wife Mary Jacoby, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page; and the highest levels of officials within the FBI, including Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.

All of the evidence points in one transparently obvious direction; toward a 2016 collaborative effort structured to use a counterintelligence operation to conduct wiretaps and surveillance on the presidential campaign of candidate Donald Trump.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Election 2016, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

106 Responses to Oh Lordy, “Destruction of Evidence” – Important Interview Between Bob Goodlatte and Maria Bartiromo…

  1. sundance says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      What are the odds of the 7th Floor UNIPARTY Deep State being staffed with spooks and all of them born, bred and loyal to the Globalist Agenda?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        January 28, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        Somewhere in excess of 99.9%.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Hunter says:
        January 28, 2018 at 6:52 pm

        Agreed!!!
        That said, one must at least acknowledge that the ideological chasm separating the opposing sides..cannot be reconciled or adjudicated…thus, we are starring Civil War-II..in the face..it’s coming & there’s NO WAY OUT..except thru violence..
        ..the left/progressive types have demonstrated their willingness to further the Globalist Agenda, via drawing first blood..in multiple instances.
        ..and we’re still playing catch up!?!
        -(see westernrifleshooters.wordpress.com for details)-

        Like

        Reply
        • Ozwitch says:
          January 28, 2018 at 6:58 pm

          The Left have no ideology. They are about staying in power only. All means point towards that end. It’s sad that they can convince their followers that they actually care about anything beyond power and money.

          Like

          Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 28, 2018 at 6:53 pm

        All with Secret Society decoder rings.

        Like

        Reply
    • James Hill (@Squeeze127) says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      All I can say is there better be truck loads of people perp walked! If this turns into something like only a fall guy goes to the monkey house (think Scooter Libby), we will know this is one big charade!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      Curious, but with all of the spying going on…why get a warrant anyway?

      The only reason I can think is the FBI wished to release some of the intel to the public and needed a legal-sounding ruse to explain how they found it.

      Also did they ever successfully get a warrant?

      Like

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        Oh, this could get WAY better:

        Anticipate the day that a Court lets the perps OFF for conducting NSA Searches without a warrant, setting the PERFECT legal precedent for taking out the entire DEEP STATE without a warrant!

        Who thinks the Trump DOJ might assign a rookie Prosecutor to the case to ask for summary judgment, after dispensing with any evidence as an “Insurance Policy”?

        Like

        Reply
      • Napoleon Trombonaparte says:
        January 28, 2018 at 7:01 pm

        I dont believe a warrant was granted.John Carlin in Sept and Admiral Rogers both spilled the beans on illegal spying in Sept and October .
        For the court to have then allowed a warrant in Oct seems irresponsible.
        My guess no warrant ,all illegal.

        Like

        Reply
    • Orygun says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      One of the citizens caught up in this illegal search would more than likely be AG Sessions. It would seem like he would have a real personal interest in seeing these people convicted and punished.
      I know if it was me I would be extremely PO’d.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        January 28, 2018 at 6:57 pm

        I know this will be catcalled.by some but is it possible Session will legitimately have to recuse himself since he is most likely an endangered party. We may not see a SC for this until Rosenstein has been publicly outed and removed unless congress can select an SC not clear on that.

        Like

        Reply
    • saywhat64 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      Another thing that was blacked out (redacted) is the actual number of incidences of questionable queries. This number could be in the 100’s or even greater.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Brilliant article, sundance!

      Too many people forget that President Donald J. Trump is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer, not Jeff Sessions, not anybody else.

      So glad this is out there to dispute all the false ideas that Nunes has to ‘bow’ to IRS and FBI demands on The Memo.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Borealis says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    I look forward to the screams of anguish on the left as it all comes crumbling down on their heads like the Twin Towers. Unlike that day, this won’t be a tragedy.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Fake News Media knows…they are lying! Congress wants to impeach on obstruction by using executive branch Special Counsel…now, House Memo is about to be “released” due to “Presidential Interference” too…hence Congress wanting to impeach on obstruction…either way, they want President Trump impeached on Obstruction…transparency? Impeach! Fire leakers? Impeach!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      IMO, Impeach is only a pipe dream and a bad attempt at some sort of leverage.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Pam says:
        January 28, 2018 at 6:19 pm

        Exactly. Impeachment won’t happen no matter how hard they try. The house only requires a simple majority but the senate requires 2/3. As Alan Dershowitz put it on Fox & Friends not long ago, it’s not going to happen. Some of these individuals may end up either voted out of office or in prison. They would be best to keep their mouths shut.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • Publius2016 says:
          January 28, 2018 at 6:22 pm

          Congress is 90% RINOs Nevertrumpers Dems…where is Contempt of Congress…takes less than 5 minutes…Russia Russia Russia had only 3 no votes!

          Like

          Reply
          • BlackKnightRides says:
            January 28, 2018 at 7:06 pm

            Let’s see: Will Congressional Never-Trumpers invite a civil-war death warrant from an armed populace backed by our patriotic law enforcement, homeland security and military who back President Trump 1000%?

            Like

            Reply
      • Chuck says:
        January 28, 2018 at 6:22 pm

        I agree FofBW.

        Like

        Reply
  4. missilemom says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Saw that interview and noted the MB comment earlier in other comments. What I failed to mention which I found perplexing is how Goodlatte mentioned Grassley and Trey Gowdy but not Nunes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:41 pm

      “Well, there is a serious problem with the leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and it is very troubling.” Congressman Goodlatte’s last sentence really told you where his mind is at right now. I doubt anyone will be able to shake him off of that. These are serious guys, Goodlatte, Nunes and Grassley. Sessions? Sessions? Sessions?

      Like

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 28, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      Perhaps absorbing some heat for our Hero Nunes.

      Like

      Reply
  5. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    The FBI has a very effective and aggressive internal affairs section as does the DOJ. They know everything about everything related to everything about this scandal and are, no doubt, spoon feeding the OIG investigators.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    The intersection with Immigration and National Security must be plain to see by all VOTERS! Rep. Goodlatte is also the main proponent of the House Bill: http://thehill.com/homenews/house/368168-house-gop-presses-harder-line-goodlatte-immigration-bill

    Like

    Reply
    • missilemom says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:14 pm

      And apparently was an immigration attorney at some point in his past.

      Like

      Reply
    • Daniel says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Which voters do you mean? The legal ones or the illegal ones? And among the legal ones, do you mean the living ones or the dead and unconscious ones? I can’t begin to understand why the majority of black voters are Democrat loyalists, but we know they are. And the fact is so many of the worst behaving activists have no idea about what’s really going on — they’re just reacting to what they are told.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Fishelsea says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    DOJ demanding to see the memo. Wasnt the memo based on info provided by the DOJ.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Joe Collins says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Twitter rumor is that former President Obama has hired a team of criminal lawyers. Take this with a big grain of salt as it has not been confirmed (as yet).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    It is very clear reading between the lines of that conversation.

    DOJ and FBI are FILLED with OBAMA EMBEDS who are RESISTING JUSTICE.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Destruction of evidence…interesting. Hopefully Comey’s locked down office revealed everything.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      January 28, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Recall the Whitewater, etc., investigation back in the day.
      Hillary was destroying records left and right, even after being served with a subpoena for those records. Its Clinton SOP.

      Like

      Reply
  11. duchess01 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    This whole fiasco is ‘disconcerting’! – Mueller Malfeasance – Collusion, confusion, and ‘considerable collaboration’ among the leadership of numerous agencies and agents – preposterously absurd!

    Everything they have accused President Trump of doing – they have done! LOCK THEM UP!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. convert says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    All I know is: if no one ever pays any kind of price for any of this save some personal embarrassment, and maybe a divorce for the “lovers”, and if the press does not start covering this story the way they would cover it if BUSH had weaponized the FBI and DOJ this way against OBAMA (which I know I would have been just as aghast about and I feel everyone else on this board would feel the same–that’s the main difference between Repubs and Dems–we still have our faculties and values, not political mental illness!) –then I really fear bad, bad things happening. The American people will not stand for this–there will be civil unrest. I pray that our leaders get that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. drdeb says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    The reason I love being a Treeper is that Sundance is an Investigative Reporter. As such, what is posted here is carefully researched news as well as a critical thinking analysis. I am also thrilled to read the Sundance twitter threads and to watch as he/she finally receives overdue credit for all the “Treehouse” and the Treepers have unveiled. Thank You from this MAGA Deplorable!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Laurie Churchill says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Destruction of evidence in order to engage in conspiracy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Lion2017 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    This entire sordid corrupt tale needs to be blown wide open for the world to see. Enough of the slow drip. It’s time!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      Agree. It may have been stated before, but maybe not. If they did nothing wrong there would not be all of this “noise.” Now from every sector, every dark corner, they are squealing from every corner. They are caught. Our President just sits there, throws some more smoke in, and they come running out, exposing themselves. I think it was BlackKnightRides said the other day: Stand by. They are gonna try and throw everything out there. You can even see it here, with all the trolls suddenly showing up. They are caught. Enjoy the ride. 😎

      Like

      Reply
  16. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Maria “Suspicious Cat” Bartiromo does a great job in this interview asking some of the “right ##$%#$ questions”……

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    “there will be civil unrest.”

    Yeah, right. This whole thing is quickly going down the tubes, Trump is going to be impeached for absolutely nothing (no-one has any idea of what he is being accused of), and the crooks will walk, with their tails in the air. Sessions is key, and is working to make sure it all disappears.

    Most people have absolutely no idea what is going on. The whole thing is above their level of understanding. I don’t say that in a demeaning way, but they watch the TV news, and have children and jobs to occupy their time.

    Like

    Reply
  19. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Sen.Richard “There’s a president in my shaving mirror!” Burr also contributed to the Narrative Shape-Shifting, complaining that Rep. Nunes hadn’t shared the memo with him–which would be illegal since Burr is senator, not a representative.

    But, whatevs.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Ono says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Federal employees are paid by taxpayer dollars and they have the gual and odacity to act as if they are above the law?

    Hang em high; for all their fellows to see!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. TwoLaine says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Speaking of the Corrupt Clintons, Scandalous on FNC comes on in 20 minutes. Ep1-Up Crooked Creek from last week will be followed by a new show, Ep2-A Woman Named Paula.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Q speculates that POTUS may have signed off on the FISA Memo on 1/24.
    If Schiff offers a minority report would it not be subject to a five day waiting period for Presidential review?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Todd Noia says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    I am new to this site. It’s the best information out there, thank you so much. Spread the word to your friends, we need an informed public.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    And as I understand it, the congress will have to vote to release it. What are the chances of that happening, if congress if full of Deep State operatives, as we are constantly told?

    My hope is fading fast. I think others feel the same.

    Like

    Reply
    • Buckeye Ken says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      My understanding is an affirmative committee vote and Presintial approval with a five day waiting period.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GrandpaM says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      See my comment below. I was replying to you but it posted further down.

      Like

      Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Any rep could read into Congressional record. It’s a SAD JOKE!

      Like

      Reply
      • dayallaxeded says:
        January 28, 2018 at 7:08 pm

        So you think it’s a good idea for any old CONgress critter to jettison procedures to preserve classified information and just go ahead and read out a ton of classified information, perhaps with names of undercover personnel or whistleblowers or tips for the guilty to help them evade prosecution in public with no oversight?

        SD has explained why these facile options touted by people like Greenwald (iirc) are just traps–traps that PDJT and anyone with a scintilla of MAGA ain’t gonna be stupid enough to fall for. Please catch up!

        Like

        Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      January 28, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Take.A.Deeper.Breath! And.Hold.

      Like

      Reply
  25. missilemom says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Sundance said we would see Nunes, Grassley and Goodlate; which we have. Please tell me we don’t have to wait for Horowitz unless the leaks are already in his report and not subject to longer investigations.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Eric L says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    “Weaponized” is getting overused now. These institutions should be weapons, against criminality and injustice. How about “corrupted” or “prostituted”?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Ziiggii says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Adam Schiff Goes Into Overdrive – Attacks POTUS Trump For Wanting the FISA Memo Released to Public
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/adam-schiff-goes-overdrive-attacks-potus-trump-wanting-fisa-memo-released-public/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Mike K says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    WND is reporting Goodlatte has sponsored a bill which would mandate national identification card. Don’t like the sound of that.
    Hope its not being snuck through under cover of all the scandal.

    Like

    Reply
  29. waltherppk says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Culling the excessive coyote population is great fun to which we can all look forward

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Eric C. says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    It’s amazing how people forget the separation of powers, as well as President Trump is the Executive Branch where everyone works under him, at his direction.

    To the MSM Obama was all, the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive and Trump is not even allowed to make his own Executive orders.

    It’d be nice if the Left and Media would take an honest approach when talking about these interactions, but I guess that’d be too much to ask.

    Like

    Reply
  31. GrandpaM says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Take a deep breath and have a glass of wine or may be 4-5. God has raised PDJT for a time like this and God has got this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. emet says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Will the involved FBI agents observe omerta? Will some flee and wind up on their own 10 most wanted list? Will the Xfiles feature a drama wherein FBI text messages disappear into another dimension?

    Like

    Reply
  33. Sporty says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Whom is running this secret society?

    Like

    Reply
  34. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Another great class today, Professor Sundance!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s