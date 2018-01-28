Oh Lordy, “Destruction of Evidence” – Important Interview Between Bob Goodlatte and Maria Bartiromo…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his ongoing investigation into the DOJ and FBI. Chairman Goodlatte holds primary oversight authority over the entire Justice Department.

Part of the conversation turns very interesting, and provides an indicator into the next phase, when Bartiromo mentions messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page surrounding an intent to “destroy evidence”, during their participation in the Clinton investigation. WATCH:

Additionally, it must be noted how the narrative engineers are specifically misleading everyone with their ‘memo reporting’. They intentionally overlook the distinction between U.S. branches of government and the separation of power as it relates to Chairman Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Memo.

There is a great deal of intellectual dishonesty within media as they discuss the FBI and DOJ demanding to see the Nunes memo prior to its release.

The FBI and DOJ are part of the executive branch. When the House Intelligence Committee votes to release the Nunes Memo, they are in fact giving that memo to the executive branch (President Trump) prior to release.

President Trump is the head of the executive branch. The DOJ and FBI are within the executive branch. When Nunes releases the House Intel memo to the executive branch, they are giving the memo to the FBI and DOJ in advance of public release.

It is not up to Chairman Nunes to decide to give the memo to specific leadership within the FBI or DOJ; that decision is entirely up to President Trump who is the boss over the FBI and DOJ leaders who are demanding to see it.

By accurately following the statutory and constitutionally mandated balance of power, the corrupt entities within the FBI are asking the wrong person to see the evidence. If the FBI or DOJ wants to see the memo in advance, they need to ask President Trump, not Devin Nunes.

Funny how the media spins a story without actually looking at the reality of our governmental structure.

[(L-R) Goodlatte, Grassley and Nunes (legislative branch)]

[(L-R) Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray (Executive Branch)]

In the past eight weeks a stunning amount of evidence has been accumulating that shows how the Obama Administration weaponized the FBI and DOJ and launched a political campaign spying operation into candidate Donald Trump.

There have been daily revelations showing a considerable collaboration between the White House, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson; his wife Mary Jacoby, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page; and the highest levels of officials within the FBI, including Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.

All of the evidence points in one transparently obvious direction; toward a 2016 collaborative effort structured to use a counterintelligence operation to conduct wiretaps and surveillance on the presidential campaign of candidate Donald Trump.