Oh Lordy, “Destruction of Evidence” – Important Interview Between Bob Goodlatte and Maria Bartiromo…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his ongoing investigation into the DOJ and FBI. Chairman Goodlatte holds primary oversight authority over the entire Justice Department.
Part of the conversation turns very interesting, and provides an indicator into the next phase, when Bartiromo mentions messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page surrounding an intent to “destroy evidence”, during their participation in the Clinton investigation. WATCH:
.
Additionally, it must be noted how the narrative engineers are specifically misleading everyone with their ‘memo reporting’. They intentionally overlook the distinction between U.S. branches of government and the separation of power as it relates to Chairman Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Memo.
There is a great deal of intellectual dishonesty within media as they discuss the FBI and DOJ demanding to see the Nunes memo prior to its release.
The FBI and DOJ are part of the executive branch. When the House Intelligence Committee votes to release the Nunes Memo, they are in fact giving that memo to the executive branch (President Trump) prior to release.
President Trump is the head of the executive branch. The DOJ and FBI are within the executive branch. When Nunes releases the House Intel memo to the executive branch, they are giving the memo to the FBI and DOJ in advance of public release.
It is not up to Chairman Nunes to decide to give the memo to specific leadership within the FBI or DOJ; that decision is entirely up to President Trump who is the boss over the FBI and DOJ leaders who are demanding to see it.
By accurately following the statutory and constitutionally mandated balance of power, the corrupt entities within the FBI are asking the wrong person to see the evidence. If the FBI or DOJ wants to see the memo in advance, they need to ask President Trump, not Devin Nunes.
Funny how the media spins a story without actually looking at the reality of our governmental structure.
[(L-R) Goodlatte, Grassley and Nunes (legislative branch)]
[(L-R) Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray (Executive Branch)]
In the past eight weeks a stunning amount of evidence has been accumulating that shows how the Obama Administration weaponized the FBI and DOJ and launched a political campaign spying operation into candidate Donald Trump.
There have been daily revelations showing a considerable collaboration between the White House, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson; his wife Mary Jacoby, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page; and the highest levels of officials within the FBI, including Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.
All of the evidence points in one transparently obvious direction; toward a 2016 collaborative effort structured to use a counterintelligence operation to conduct wiretaps and surveillance on the presidential campaign of candidate Donald Trump.
What are the odds of the 7th Floor UNIPARTY Deep State being staffed with spooks and all of them born, bred and loyal to the Globalist Agenda?
Somewhere in excess of 99.9%.
That is a very conservative estimate, Sentient.
Agreed!!!
That said, one must at least acknowledge that the ideological chasm separating the opposing sides..cannot be reconciled or adjudicated…thus, we are starring Civil War-II..in the face..it’s coming & there’s NO WAY OUT..except thru violence..
..the left/progressive types have demonstrated their willingness to further the Globalist Agenda, via drawing first blood..in multiple instances.
..and we’re still playing catch up!?!
-(see westernrifleshooters.wordpress.com for details)-
The Left have no ideology. They are about staying in power only. All means point towards that end. It’s sad that they can convince their followers that they actually care about anything beyond power and money.
All with Secret Society decoder rings.
All I can say is there better be truck loads of people perp walked! If this turns into something like only a fall guy goes to the monkey house (think Scooter Libby), we will know this is one big charade!
Curious, but with all of the spying going on…why get a warrant anyway?
The only reason I can think is the FBI wished to release some of the intel to the public and needed a legal-sounding ruse to explain how they found it.
Also did they ever successfully get a warrant?
Oh, this could get WAY better:
Anticipate the day that a Court lets the perps OFF for conducting NSA Searches without a warrant, setting the PERFECT legal precedent for taking out the entire DEEP STATE without a warrant!
Who thinks the Trump DOJ might assign a rookie Prosecutor to the case to ask for summary judgment, after dispensing with any evidence as an “Insurance Policy”?
I dont believe a warrant was granted.John Carlin in Sept and Admiral Rogers both spilled the beans on illegal spying in Sept and October .
For the court to have then allowed a warrant in Oct seems irresponsible.
My guess no warrant ,all illegal.
One of the citizens caught up in this illegal search would more than likely be AG Sessions. It would seem like he would have a real personal interest in seeing these people convicted and punished.
I know if it was me I would be extremely PO’d.
I know this will be catcalled.by some but is it possible Session will legitimately have to recuse himself since he is most likely an endangered party. We may not see a SC for this until Rosenstein has been publicly outed and removed unless congress can select an SC not clear on that.
Another thing that was blacked out (redacted) is the actual number of incidences of questionable queries. This number could be in the 100’s or even greater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the redacted boxes regarding numbers of troubling queries looks wide enough that it is at least 3 digits (100-999) or possibly even 4 digits.
Brilliant article, sundance!
Too many people forget that President Donald J. Trump is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer, not Jeff Sessions, not anybody else.
So glad this is out there to dispute all the false ideas that Nunes has to ‘bow’ to IRS and FBI demands on The Memo.
I look forward to the screams of anguish on the left as it all comes crumbling down on their heads like the Twin Towers. Unlike that day, this won’t be a tragedy.
Please! From your lips to God’s Ears!
My apologies in advance… 😼.
”… crumbling down on their heads like the Twin Towers.”
Crass! And shame on anyone that liked and or encouraged this type of comments… like bonnehou!
SMH – shame, shame, shame!
I can hear the music:
“Shame, shame, shame … shame of Foo-ols!”
Fake News Media knows…they are lying! Congress wants to impeach on obstruction by using executive branch Special Counsel…now, House Memo is about to be “released” due to “Presidential Interference” too…hence Congress wanting to impeach on obstruction…either way, they want President Trump impeached on Obstruction…transparency? Impeach! Fire leakers? Impeach!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, Impeach is only a pipe dream and a bad attempt at some sort of leverage.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. Impeachment won’t happen no matter how hard they try. The house only requires a simple majority but the senate requires 2/3. As Alan Dershowitz put it on Fox & Friends not long ago, it’s not going to happen. Some of these individuals may end up either voted out of office or in prison. They would be best to keep their mouths shut.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Congress is 90% RINOs Nevertrumpers Dems…where is Contempt of Congress…takes less than 5 minutes…Russia Russia Russia had only 3 no votes!
LikeLike
Let’s see: Will Congressional Never-Trumpers invite a civil-war death warrant from an armed populace backed by our patriotic law enforcement, homeland security and military who back President Trump 1000%?
LikeLike
I agree FofBW.
Saw that interview and noted the MB comment earlier in other comments. What I failed to mention which I found perplexing is how Goodlatte mentioned Grassley and Trey Gowdy but not Nunes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Well, there is a serious problem with the leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and it is very troubling.” Congressman Goodlatte’s last sentence really told you where his mind is at right now. I doubt anyone will be able to shake him off of that. These are serious guys, Goodlatte, Nunes and Grassley. Sessions? Sessions? Sessions?
Perhaps absorbing some heat for our Hero Nunes.
The FBI has a very effective and aggressive internal affairs section as does the DOJ. They know everything about everything related to everything about this scandal and are, no doubt, spoon feeding the OIG investigators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know that Obama managed to shut down the OIG in DOJ, through Holder.
So HERE are some more questions:
Was Mueller or Comey able to shut down or block the FBI Internal Affairs? If so, what did they do to survive? Were they able to retain documents? I’ll bet there is a REAL story there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That could be a huge rabbit hole with stairs even, and tunnels that would put prairie dogs to shame.
“Burrows may be shared by snakes, burrowing owls, and even rare black-footed ferrets, which hunt prairie dogs in their own dwellings.” https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/group/prairie-dogs/
That begs the question of if the FBI has a very effective and aggressive internal affairs division, why is there anything left for the OIG to find.
The OIG is for when IAD has failed.
The intersection with Immigration and National Security must be plain to see by all VOTERS! Rep. Goodlatte is also the main proponent of the House Bill: http://thehill.com/homenews/house/368168-house-gop-presses-harder-line-goodlatte-immigration-bill
And apparently was an immigration attorney at some point in his past.
Which voters do you mean? The legal ones or the illegal ones? And among the legal ones, do you mean the living ones or the dead and unconscious ones? I can’t begin to understand why the majority of black voters are Democrat loyalists, but we know they are. And the fact is so many of the worst behaving activists have no idea about what’s really going on — they’re just reacting to what they are told.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DOJ demanding to see the memo. Wasnt the memo based on info provided by the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When they write FBI DOJ you can replace with Special Counsel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The memo – according to Roosterhead in the Chris Wallace interview – was produced using documents and information provided by the DOJ and FBI. And he concluded that nothing in the memo should be a surprise to these agencies.
Plus, as SD noted, the FBI is asking the wrong guy (Nunes) for a memo preview. They need to ask the CEO of the Executive Branch, President Trump. Maybe the FBI can be like Obama and just wait to learn about in the newspapers. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
A few days ago, Sundance explained that the memo is based on what Nunes discovered at the White House, specifically, if I recall correctly, in a secured area in the Executive Building. In other words, the memo is based on what Nunes learned on that trip, not what he was provided by either the FBI or DOJ.
Here’s the post
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/24/brilliant-strategery-doj-and-fbi-demand-access-to-nunes-memo-while-making-wrong-assumptions/
Twitter rumor is that former President Obama has hired a team of criminal lawyers. Take this with a big grain of salt as it has not been confirmed (as yet).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q confirned it…
I firm with a history of defending communists.
Steady as she goes, people. They will resort to “McCarthyism” as a defense. We’re not giving it to them this time.
EVERY BIT OF EVIDENCE IN THE FACES OF THE DEMOCRATS.
This time, the PROGZIS have to walk past the concentration camps. No matter how the top conspirators lawyer up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A firm with a history of defending communists.
Not sure if this is true as Obama made an offer on a Chicago property last week to the tune of millions. He won’t be able to afford the property if he needs to hire a team of criminal lawyers.
It is very clear reading between the lines of that conversation.
DOJ and FBI are FILLED with OBAMA EMBEDS who are RESISTING JUSTICE.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And those who are seeking justice leaking the real deal. Maria B is not a conspiracy theorist. She is rock solid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved that she brought up the Awan brothers. They should never be forgotten. They are IMO key pieces of the puzzle.
LikeLiked by 10 people
^THIS^
YES!!!
Destruction of evidence…interesting. Hopefully Comey's locked down office revealed everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Recall the Whitewater, etc., investigation back in the day.
Hillary was destroying records left and right, even after being served with a subpoena for those records. Its Clinton SOP.
This whole fiasco is ‘disconcerting’! – Mueller Malfeasance – Collusion, confusion, and ‘considerable collaboration’ among the leadership of numerous agencies and agents – preposterously absurd!
Everything they have accused President Trump of doing – they have done! LOCK THEM UP!
I’ve thought this for at least a year, easy to stay on topic this way.
LOL
All I know is: if no one ever pays any kind of price for any of this save some personal embarrassment, and maybe a divorce for the “lovers”, and if the press does not start covering this story the way they would cover it if BUSH had weaponized the FBI and DOJ this way against OBAMA (which I know I would have been just as aghast about and I feel everyone else on this board would feel the same–that’s the main difference between Repubs and Dems–we still have our faculties and values, not political mental illness!) –then I really fear bad, bad things happening. The American people will not stand for this–there will be civil unrest. I pray that our leaders get that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MSM is dead. Dr. Gorka challenged Republicans that this is a communications war. He is right. We must use every avenue available to get the truth out; even those that are imperfect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The reason I love being a Treeper is that Sundance is an Investigative Reporter. As such, what is posted here is carefully researched news as well as a critical thinking analysis. I am also thrilled to read the Sundance twitter threads and to watch as he/she finally receives overdue credit for all the "Treehouse" and the Treepers have unveiled. Thank You from this MAGA Deplorable!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Citizens free press frequently links to conservative tree house. Drudge should do the same.
Its almost like reading a history book, as its being written.
Sundance takes us to the middle of the middle of the story, a 360 degree live feed of one of (the?) the biggest scandals in history. I’m thrilled to be allowed on the ride.
“The revolution will not be televised”.
Wrong.
Destruction of evidence in order to engage in conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This entire sordid corrupt tale needs to be blown wide open for the world to see. Enough of the slow drip. It's time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. It may have been stated before, but maybe not. If they did nothing wrong there would not be all of this "noise." Now from every sector, every dark corner, they are squealing from every corner. They are caught. Our President just sits there, throws some more smoke in, and they come running out, exposing themselves. I think it was BlackKnightRides said the other day: Stand by. They are gonna try and throw everything out there. You can even see it here, with all the trolls suddenly showing up. They are caught. Enjoy the ride. 😎
Maria "Suspicious Cat" Bartiromo does a great job in this interview asking some of the "right ##$%#$ questions"……
LikeLiked by 3 people
“there will be civil unrest.”
Yeah, right. This whole thing is quickly going down the tubes, Trump is going to be impeached for absolutely nothing (no-one has any idea of what he is being accused of), and the crooks will walk, with their tails in the air. Sessions is key, and is working to make sure it all disappears.
Most people have absolutely no idea what is going on. The whole thing is above their level of understanding. I don’t say that in a demeaning way, but they watch the TV news, and have children and jobs to occupy their time.
LikeLike
The day this was lost, was when Sessions was sworn in as AG. From that moment onwards, they had it in the bag.
I mean, what was Sessions recusing himself for? He met with the Russian Ambassador!!! Every congress member has met with him. Every senator has met with him.
There was no reason. None whatsoever. And no we are where we are. Missing files, missing texts, missing emails, and charges coming for POTUS. This is where we are. If we had a real AG, this would not be the case.
LikeLike
Give it a rest already….
Take.A.Deep.Breath!
Sen.Richard “There’s a president in my shaving mirror!” Burr also contributed to the Narrative Shape-Shifting, complaining that Rep. Nunes hadn’t shared the memo with him–which would be illegal since Burr is senator, not a representative.
But, whatevs.
Federal employees are paid by taxpayer dollars and they have the gual and odacity to act as if they are above the law?
Hang em high; for all their fellows to see!
Hang em high; for all their fellows to see!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of the Corrupt Clintons, Scandalous on FNC comes on in 20 minutes. Ep1-Up Crooked Creek from last week will be followed by a new show, Ep2-A Woman Named Paula.
LikeLike
Q speculates that POTUS may have signed off on the FISA Memo on 1/24.
If Schiff offers a minority report would it not be subject to a five day waiting period for Presidential review?
POTUS can sign immediately..
But could he make Schiff wait five days?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty sure the answer is yes. PDJT could enforce the 5 day delay and probably delay further, by expressly declining to authorize, based on classified information involved, especially if the Shiffty version cherry picks and misrepresents classified information. PDJT could force release of full classified reports/docs with the Shiffty version that would blow its BS narrative completely out of the water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do I find Q on line? I’ve tried 4chan’s politically incorrect section but haven’t seen anything from “Q”.
LikeLike
I am new to this site. It's the best information out there, thank you so much. Spread the word to your friends, we need an informed public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to the Treehouse Todd!
Welcome! This site can be addictive, though, so be warned.
And as I understand it, the congress will have to vote to release it. What are the chances of that happening, if congress if full of Deep State operatives, as we are constantly told?
My hope is fading fast. I think others feel the same.
LikeLike
My understanding is an affirmative committee vote and Presintial approval with a five day waiting period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See my comment below. I was replying to you but it posted further down.
Any rep could read into Congressional record. It’s a SAD JOKE!
So you think it’s a good idea for any old CONgress critter to jettison procedures to preserve classified information and just go ahead and read out a ton of classified information, perhaps with names of undercover personnel or whistleblowers or tips for the guilty to help them evade prosecution in public with no oversight?
SD has explained why these facile options touted by people like Greenwald (iirc) are just traps–traps that PDJT and anyone with a scintilla of MAGA ain’t gonna be stupid enough to fall for. Please catch up!
Take.A.Deeper.Breath! And.Hold.
Sundance said we would see Nunes, Grassley and Goodlate; which we have. Please tell me we don't have to wait for Horowitz unless the leaks are already in his report and not subject to longer investigations.
"Weaponized" is getting overused now. These institutions should be weapons, against criminality and injustice. How about "corrupted" or "prostituted"?
Adam Schiff Goes Into Overdrive – Attacks POTUS Trump For Wanting the FISA Memo Released to Public
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/adam-schiff-goes-overdrive-attacks-potus-trump-wanting-fisa-memo-released-public/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add his compatriot Lindsey Graham.
WND is reporting Goodlatte has sponsored a bill which would mandate national identification card. Don’t like the sound of that.
Hope its not being snuck through under cover of all the scandal.
Read this earlier and wondered if he is trying to tie this in with his immigration bill. Still pondering how this plays out.
And why not?
Haven't read the bill but the national ID card may be including biometrics like fingerprints, retinal scans, etc. Give it to the Hiliary worshiping bureaucrats to manage. What possibly could go wrong? OTOH, the article linked was from some outfit that wrote that the anti-immigration cult supported it so my antennas went up. Possibly, fake news. It was linked on SkyNews tv.
So you do not trust POTUS?
What wrong with that? Everyone has a social security card. For voter ID – maybe a back-door means to E-Verify.
Culling the excessive coyote population is great fun to which we can all look forward
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those coyotes look like they had plenty to eat.
It’s amazing how people forget the separation of powers, as well as President Trump is the Executive Branch where everyone works under him, at his direction.
To the MSM Obama was all, the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive and Trump is not even allowed to make his own Executive orders.
It’d be nice if the Left and Media would take an honest approach when talking about these interactions, but I guess that’d be too much to ask.
The left and the corporate media are playing for keeps…..and they aren't the only ones.
Take a deep breath and have a glass of wine or may be 4-5. God has raised PDJT for a time like this and God has got this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will the involved FBI agents observe omerta? Will some flee and wind up on their own 10 most wanted list? Will the Xfiles feature a drama wherein FBI text messages disappear into another dimension?
Whom is running this secret society?
Another great class today, Professor Sundance!
