Questioning Assumptions – Revelations of Key FBI Officials Leaking To WaPo Should Cause Review of Underlying Media Narratives…

With the latest information revealing that FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page were specifically leaking to their media sources to shape the underlying story of their political efforts, everything presented by the recipients of those leaks should now be questioned.
Page and Strzok were the “sources” for stories written by Devlin Barrett of the Washington Post.
As such, obviously the network of Page and Strzok’s professional colleagues, would also be considered part of a grouping of people who would benefit from specific leaks intended to shape the stories.
One of those initial stories was a December 2nd, 2017, WaPo outline describing Page and Strzok against the backdrop of the DOJ Inspector General Horowitz investigation.
The Washington Post presented the story of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok having an affair to the world.
That presentation became the underlying assumption for all reporting that followed (despite the lack of supporting evidence). That WaPo story (narrative), “The affair” was written by Devlin Barrett, who we now know was in direct contact with Page and Strzok.
As with all new information, all assumptions –driven by that WaPo original story– should be carefully reconsidered.
As an example: were Peter Strzok and Lisa Page actually having an affair? Or, was the “affair” simply an effective narrative, entirely constructed to describe the scope of their communication and cover-up a larger and far more looming truth, a bigger conspiracy?
Amid a vastly growing release of text messages, there’s nothing to indicate a relationship between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok based on anything except collaboration to politicize their jobs to the benefit of Hillary Clinton and against all her political opposition.
For several years CTH has been pointing out how the larger U.S. intelligence community has a pattern of leaking specific information to specific outlets.
Information from Justice Department leaks and the Intelligence Community (writ large), generally appear in the Washington Post, New York Times, NBC, and -depending on content- the Wall Street Journal. Information from State Department leaks generally flow to CNN, CBS and ABC.
Each of the initiating media reports of the leaks are then cited by their peer group: ‘media reports on media reports’. It is a pattern that has become transparently visible for those who follow politics and media.
Now that you know Strzok and Page were Barrett’s sources, re-read this story about what was going on inside the FBI in October 2016. – SEE HERE – “FBI In Internal Fued Over Hillary Clinton Probe”:
October 30th, 2016 – The surprise disclosure that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are taking a new look at Hillary Clinton’s email use lays bare, just days before the election, tensions inside the bureau and the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic presidential nominee. (read more)
Additionally, and perhaps more disturbingly, against the backdrop of officials within the FBI and DOJ having an agenda to protect their internal allies, it is also important to note that some leak efforts might actually be using the media to protect their team.
As an example, a Justice Department official may know one of their aligned colleagues might be scheduled for questioning by congressional oversight. The insider, perhaps from a different sub-department within the DOJ, would have knowledge of the information provided to congress -and- desire to prepare their colleague by leaking the content of the information they have provided.
Recently, and specifically because of the explosive nature of the larger construct of the conspiracy within the Justice Department targeting of candidate Donald Trump, we noted the possibility of this happening. –SEE HERE– This stemmed from the original January 8th, 2018, Hill report of Page and Strzok as likely ‘leakers‘.
[…] What that individual series of text messages from Lisa Page highlights is how far she was willing to go to shape DOJ/FBI investigative action to the benefit of her favorite political candidate.
Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were not only willing to manipulate their official investigative duty to the benefit of Hillary Clinton, but they were also willing to leak information to the media in an effort to shape the narrative around their investigative duties.
Both Page and Strzok are scheduled to testify to the House Intelligence Committee *VERY* soon. Like, within a matter of days.
Given the revelation(s) within the text messaging today, and the evidence therein that proves the politicization of their offices, it is highly likely *NOW* they will plead the fifth and refuse to answer questions.
Which immediately makes me wonder about the motive behind whomever gave that text messaging information to John Solomon and Sara Carter.
Were those specific text messages, which clearly prove Lisa Page was leaking to the media, INTENTIONALLY given to Solomon and Carter because someone on “The Hill” was trying to warn Page about known evidence against her?
I don’t expect that Sara Carter would reveal her sourcing on this. However, I would WARN HER, *strongly* that there’s a serious possibility she is being used by her SOURCE to dilute damage against the “small group” co-conspirators.
Those who have followed CTH closely will note my historic suspicions toward a strong likelihood that Sean Hannity’s favorite journalists are being handled by DC control agents who know how manipulate media people. (link)
This does not mean that all media are doing the bidding of the corrupt officials knowingly. Some might be relaying information thinking they are just breaking exclusive news, without actually considering they are helping corrupt insiders to get dangerous information to their ideological allies in a scheme to assist them. [Not everyone has the benefit of HAM radios]
However, for the reassessment of all Devlin Barrett’s narrative engineering (reporting), we can be certain he is more than a willing ally to the corrupt group of FBI and DOJ insiders.
How do we know this?
Well, one of the brutally obvious stories was national security journalist Devlin Barrett writing a story specifically using “sources” to explain the context of the Page/Strzok message about untraceable phones:
(Twitter Link and WaPo Story Link)
By Devlin Barrett – Two senior FBI officials who texted each other about President Trump and Hillary Clinton relied on work phones to try to hide their romance from a spouse and made the bureau’s probe of Clinton’s private email server their cover story for being in such close contact, according to people familiar with the matter.
The two officials, senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page and senior counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, are the subjects of an internal investigation that has roiled the FBI and emboldened its Republican critics who have accused the bureau of political bias. Had Page and Strzok used personal phones instead, people close to case say, it’s unlikely their text messages would have come to the FBI’s attention.
The texts, a trove of which were released by the Justice Department this week, have raised questions about the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of whether any Trump associates coordinated with Russian officials to interfere with the presidential election. Page and Strzok, who have declined to comment, were involved in both. (read more)
In this example, and thinking about the approach of a willing media journalist helping his FBI and DOJ allies, there’s a really odd dynamic to use the subject of the article as the likely source of information on the subject of the article.
“According to people familiar with the matter”, is likely to be Peter Strzok and Lisa Page themselves.
That’s perhaps the most obvious example of narrative engineering ever. Again, “sources say” now appears to be reporter Devlin Barrett writing an article based on direct information from Lisa Page and Peter Strzok who were the subjects of the story.
Obviously they would have a vested legal interest in shaping/spinning that story in a very specific direction, and it appears Devlin Barrett was more than willing to assist.
Knowing that DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok were key sources for Barrett’s stories at the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post all assumptions based on this reporting should be questioned.
Again, President Trump was prescient when he tweeted:
Just wait untl the SOTU. No, just wait until Valentine’s Day. No, Presidents Day. Make that July 4. What fireworks! Nah, probably right before the November midterm elections. Wait! This all boils down to 2020. Definitely by 2024.
What’s your point?
Don’t let the door hit you where the Good Lord split you on your way out. Go troll some other site, you are not welcome here where intelligent people congregate to seriously discuss current events!!!!
GOeat…a… banana lol
billrla: just for you and yours. capisce?
or this. a personal favorite.
Gotta admit, the ‘planted seed’ (regarding an unculminated affair) certainly has taken root.
Show me any story about Page/Strozk that does not include the word lovers or affair.
OK, I didn’t hear it from Goodlait, but otherwise?
Yikes!
20k texts without endearatives? That bit about her being a great lawyer was as close as I’ve seen to any ‘pillow talk’.
I suppose any couple of colleagues might share 50,000 texts over a five month period, right? Lovers or criminals, I guess they decided to throw their lot in as lovers. The sentencing guidelines are lower
Some great lawyer is she. Instead of upholding the law as she took an oath to do, she subverts it.
She even made a comment about him spending so much time at work and he should go home to his loving or lovely family, can’t remember the exact wording of the text, but struck me as odd at the time. Now Sundance is filling in the blanks
We’ve had people here arguing with each other on another thread about it. They( MSM ) know how to spin a good story and spread propaganda/disinformation. Maybe they get their training from the CIA.
Certainly changed my perspective. I looked for any clue, any trace that they shared anything more beyond the commitment to protect the deep state.
When she threw in that bit about being right to go home to wife instead of worrying about work, that was a colleague talking, not a mistress, saying “we got this, go take a break” .
Always keep in mind, when a source leaks an “exclusive” to one reporter, there is ALWAYS an ulterior motive, even if the leaked information is true.
Every leak has multiple consequences, and it is not clear what the primary motive was. For example: TheHill leak to Soloman and Carter has:
-S&P leaking various things to various reporters. The one that caught my eye was the reference to “throwing him under the bus” regarding the CF article (Clinton Foundation?). ie. they are leaking to get back at superiors who do things re clinton that S&P don’t like. But there are many others, including the actual or likely identities of the reporters being leaked to.
Lisa Page is a thirty eight year old mother of a toddler!
Where are her values and priorities? She probably had a nice secure lifetime job within the bowels of the swamp. But power, ambition, ego, lure of excitement, rabid partisanship and delusions of grandeur pretty much ruin any chance for that family to ever be ‘normal.’
And what on earth kind of family life did she share with her husband and son? I read that he works in a non profit educational organization. There was a kind of sad picture of him and their kid leaving their house under a barrage of reporters. I think it was from the Daily Mail. Is he a ‘fellow traveler’ or just another dupe? Either way, their kid will never know a normal life.
I guess this is what ‘family values’ mean within the swamp.
He’s kept, metrosexual. And she’s the alpha pants.
At first I assumed she was a love struck mess and even speculated that she’d commit suicide sooner or later. But I’m thinking she’s a grizzly, not a mama grizzly, just a grizzly and just as dangerous. In fact, Strzok comes across as whiny at times in those texts and she’s bucking him up. His “handler”?
Page’s husband was a failed opera star wannabe, who now works for a multi-international education foundation.
But the entire story is odd. Have either of these people moved out of their respective residences? What were their other actions of ‘togetherness’? Are they setting us up to both get ‘divorced’ from their current spouses, to marry and stay numb about each other?
All odd. All I can say, is that if this were a text project to cover an affair, they did a great job. They never text about ANYTHING personal.
Sara Carter be forewarned.
Looks like another narrative steering leak to make guilty parties appear less guilty
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/report-peter-strzok-saw-zero-proof-trump-russia-collusion-10-months-mueller-witch-hunt/
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is disgusting. Agree with everyone who were suspicious of the “affair” story. That came directly from Devlin (Page/Strzok). But does this say anything about IG Horowitz who asked to see more Page/Strzok texts? Trying to think this through.
Where did the most recent texts come from (titled: Grassley text messages-oct 28,etc)? Why would they leak texts that make them look bad. Did Grassley release them? Or were they another plant? I am so confused right now, Sundance, Help!
Another possibility is that they were planning on deleting a bunch of texts as personal, in the same manner as Hillary’s 33,000 yoga and Chelsea wedding videos. Instead, events have caught up with them
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like the way you think star.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do you think Comey kept saying that?
I wish I was stronger.
Why would he say such an out of place statement?
Looking back at all of the previous articles, stories, etc., that have been released in the past couple of years, it would behoove one to look at the actual content of the articles. What messages were being relayed?
Yes, we know about the tweets containing code words, but the articles themselves as well.
Sundance was just pointing out words in the above article of how the narrative of the ‘official story’ was directed by the sources.
Who is to say that the sources were not communicating with their accomplices outside of the inner circle. Example, Farkas saying that they had to get as much information out as soon as possible before the Trump Administration moved in.
Just a few thoughts on that matter. Which now brings us back to the innocuous statement by Comey.
I wish I was stronger.
A warning?
These people are cold blooded killers, which is exactly why I have proposed that covert intel assets, wet work cleanwers should be tasked with the cleanup of this espionage conglomerate by EXTREME PREJUDICE.
When there is a body count, watch and see how big is the mouth of Adam Schiff & Co.
I feel what you’re saying waltherppk, but that would not be the way to go in a lawful society. Yes, they broke the law, but to execute them in a secretive manner would just allow the wound to fester until it pops again.
No, we need convictions and punishments, whether life time imprisonment or executions. They must be done in a lawful manner, else, we are no better than the traitors themselves.
Chuck Schumer ought to be taken to the San Francisco pier where Kate Steinle died, along with every mayor of every sanctuary city, they should line them up and summarily execute every stinking one of them on the exact spot where that dying woman cried out Daddy help me.
I have ZERO patience with domestic enemies, and it isn’t any “contest” to determine who is “better” …..it is only a contest to see who is left standing, a patriot vigilante or a traitor.
No, not a contest. Let them be tried and convicted, then executed.
There are not enough prisons on earth to contain all the criminals who should be there. There is plenty of room in the cemetery. So it comes down to pure resource allocation.
Plenty of room in the oceans too.
Interesting thinking Sean, definitely something to ponder.
Hmmm. Why is he wearing pink cow udders on his head? Although it does warm up his skin color.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI and DOJ exist to put people in jail period. They are all lawyers. They should not be allowed to communicate on any personal device of any technology about any case. When they take a case for prosecution all communications they have should be turned over to defense period. The government should not be allowed to keep any communications or techniques used to collect evidence a secret.
If caught breaking any of those rules they should be jailed for a mandatory 10 years. No early release. And upon completion of there sentence they would never be allowed to work in any form of government or hold any public office. Also would forfeit any professional license they may hold.
All members of the FBI and DOJ should have to prove every year how they have paid for any
Personal collateral. This would help Identify cops on the take.
Every 6 months undergo a polygraph test.
They imprison people for a living, so they should be the most open in their jobs. No hiding.
If it comes down to a government employee’s word against a defendants word, the defendants word should prevail. Remember to convict should be without any doubt based on evidence.
Sorry I got a little carried away. Please feel free to add or critique my comments
The democrats are angling with Mueller not for obstruction, but conspiracy to obstruct.
This case extract fits nicely with the narrative of the day. (Notice it’s from Chicago, and not too old – Aug 2014). This case might have been the inspiration for the WaPo / NYT fake news stories.
https://federalcrimesblog.com/tag/conspiracy-to-obstruct-justice/
Speaking of questionable narratives: http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/370857-dutch-spy-agencies-passed-fbi-crucial-intel-on-russian-election-hacking
This is the next desperate grasp at straws. They put a pic of Trump next to Putin – with no reference regarding Trump at all. Also, funny how this alleged activity is going on while Obama is in charge of the FBI and Debbie Wasserman Shultz has a gang of Pakistani “IT Admins” savaging congressional computers / servers.
I’m formerly a VP level IT security expert. The mickey mouse audit Crowdstrike did on the DNC server reads like a port-scan-log for any old box on the internet. So, this “Dutch surprise” is garbage, as is the report from Crowdstrike. That server was a victim of a LEAK, not a hack.
IP’s from all over the world scan for open and vulnerable ports 24/7/365. The best hackers don’t use an IP you’ll ever see unless they WANT you to see it – or it is a quick hit-and-run. They allege the activity was going for “years”.
The Dutch are throwing a pathetic lifeline of slippery dental floss to Obama and Hillary. Won’t work.
interesting that you should bring up that Hill article because Devlin retweeted this today:
his only tweet!
https://nos.nl/nieuwsuur/artikel/2213767-dutch-intelligence-first-to-alert-u-s-about-russian-hack-of-democratic-party.html
It’s the Dutch – they saved us! /s
sorry I said Devlin retweeted that today – it was actually yesterday
Have anyone connected Peter Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman, with her promotion within the SEC back on October 2016? Here is the link to that:
https://www.sec.gov/news/pressrelease/2016-217.html
I can’t find now where I read that that was about the time the emails showed up on Weiner’s laptop.
This announcement from the SEC link above-if you go to the search box and type in “Strzok” this article is the only thing to come up yet inside this article there is nothing in it about “Strzok”. They wiped her married name or his name completely and forgot to remove it from search.
If there is “lover” talk, it would be among the “personal” and “irrelevant” texts that were redacted. Someone from IG could request confirmation about that I would think, without literally reveal them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FOX had reported back in December that the DOJ was reviewing the texts and redacting certain parts. And I had read elsewhere (still trying to find it) that they were specifically redacting personal details and even not sending texts that were entirely personal, to spare the schlubs embarrassment, like at this point it matters considering they were trying to stage a coup.
Uh, are those redacted from the IG? Or just redacted before release to public?
I would think IG would not accept such redactions.
Actually, why does it matter if there are, or are not, amorous texts? The fact that they might exist doesn’t make them believable. If they intended to fake an affair as a cover for their activities, you would expect they would fake appropriate message traffic as well.
S & P are trained, veteran intelligence agency employees, and we are the fools if we accept their little imitation of lovelorn high-schoolers. They’re spooks, for God’s sake.
The “romance” is just another shiny, slightly salacious object.
The only value I can see is,- if Strzok and Page concocted a phony romance story to hide their “work” to clear HRC and get DJT, it would show – intent to deceive, which would show that they knew they were doing something illegal. That would strengthen the conspiracy charge as well.
Is it possible that Strzok and Page pissed of Barrett so he didn’t feel compelled to protect them any more? Maybe they called him “schlubby” just like they did that other journalist, and maybe Barrett found out about it.
I just cannot accept that Strzok and Page were very clever. Strzok is an egotistical a-hole and his ego made him somewhat stupid. Page was so stupid that she couldn’t even figure out that searching for info about a reporter and his wife and trying to find their address USING HER WORK PHONE was a bad thing to do. The dumb ho has a husband and a kid! Not sure about Strzok but he’s a total piece of work narcissist and I’m surprised Page could stand him, but maybe that’s just more evidence of her underlying stupidity.
Nunes and I think Gowdy and others have seen all of the Strzok and Page texts that were delivered by the DOJ thus far. We have only seen the tiniest fraction of them. I was going to look this up … does anyone know if Nunes or Gowdy or Gaetz or Jordan or any of the others who have seen the texts referred to Strzok and Page as “lovers” or as having an affair? Because if they have then I’m going to assume it’s the truth. I’m going to search now ….
It was Matt Apuzzo who they called “totally schlubby”, btw. Hey Matt Apuzzo, why not pay them back for their kindness? 🙂
Well, but he is, isn’t he?
“totally schlubby” that is.
Haha! The Hill article I linked to below said “Apuzzo declined comment when contacted [about being called schlubby] on his cell phone.” 🙂
I dunno, looks kind of, you know… “schlubby” to me too.
There may be a lot more going on with Devlin Barrett than meets the eye. He used to write for WSJ back in 2013. He wrote a great deal about FBI, spying, and hacking. His connection to the FBI goes back years. There are 284 files in Wikileaks but the ones to focus on are in the Hacking Team section. The Hacking Team is a Italian surveillance malware vendor.
https://search.wikileaks.org/?query=devlin+barrett&exact_phrase=&any_of=&exclude_words=&document_date_start=&document_date_end=&released_date_start=&released_date_end=&include_external_sources=True&new_search=False&order_by=most_relevant#results
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/368003-fbi-agents-text-messages-spur-congressional-probe-into-possible-news-leaks
Keep in mind that the DOJ is reviewing ALL of the texts and only passing on some and redacting some others. DOJ has seen everything.
There, that will put an end to all the nonsense being spoken around here about the affair actually being cover for their political activities. Of course, we’re assuming that this report is correct, but it seems reasonable and verifiable.
Don’t mean to be prickly, but there is no sourcing or attribution given for that statement in the article. It’s just stated as a given, and I’m in no mood to believe The Hill for anything not sourced or given with context.
If the DOJ did tell Congress that Strzok and Page were having an affair then there might be some quote from a Senator or Representative about it. That’s what I’m looking for now. That Hill article was meant more to be a solid lead, not definitive evidence. I should have made that clear.
Will be entertaining to watch msm try to prove they were lovers. Think about that for a second. Their web is collapsing on itself.
Check out my comment directly above.
Will be entertaining to watch msm try to prove they were lovers. Think about that for a second. Their web is collapsing on itself.
I’ve been wondering about the lack of personal comments you would expect from both of them having an affair. IMO Sundance’s spidey sense is correct. The affair was concocted to draw attention away from and cover for the treason. It’s why they’re both still married. They explained to their spouses that the affair is a cover for the investigation into PDJT. No doubt their spouses are as anti-Trump as they are, so it may not be hard for them to believe.
Keep in mind that we normal citizens have only seen a tiny tiny fraction of the texts. Nunes and others have seen way more. The DOJ has seen them all and is holding some back that are purely personal and redacting some others of their personal details. You cannot base any theories on the lack of personal details in the texts if all of the personal details have been removed.
Correct, and Occam’s Razor applies here, i.e. the personal details were removed. Also, your link to The Hill article just above more or less settles the issue – Congress was notified by the Justice Department that the two were having an affair.
Yesterday “Congress” (well, a member thereof) told us about the “secret society” message, and he’s busy walking that back today. Which neither proves nor disproves its validity, as things are so convoluted and corrupted.
Whatever his capacity is in the FBI “HR” department, can you imagine sitting in front of him as a recruit or applicant. I couldn’t do it without laughing at him.,….
Maybe he’s just doing background checks because that’s his expertise LOL….
Here’s what I don’t understand and would like someone to explain to me….
#1 ) Why create a false relationship between Page and Strozck?
#2 ) 50k text messages over a 6 month period of time is about 278 per day and considering that they work 8 hours per day that is roughly a text every 90 seconds…..and that doesn’t even factor in the fact that they only worked 5 days a week….so my question is this….if all they ever had time to do at work is text each other why text?….why not just pop in and out of each other’s offices because they weren’t getting any work done anyway…..why risk having it all cataloged on their phones for public consumption just as is happening now.
Glenn Simpson discusses the impact that report of Comey reopening the Clinton email investigation had on him and Christopher Steele. Simpson Transcript pg. 178-179.
pg178, line15-16 “… we began getting questions from the press…”
Google is refusing me on a search attempt for Devlin Barrett. The only other time this has happened was when I searched for firearms related data. Claims “unusual network traffic”. I’m curious if others have the same results.
use “duckduckgo” for search
I use several search engines but I was wondering if they were blocking by referrer.
That’s why I asked if others have the same results
The Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Contributions by a New Employee… Trisha B. Anderson, Attorney Adviser in the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-holder-recognizes-department-employees-and-others-their-service-annual
Trisha Anderson, an adviser in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel who was also hired by the Bush Administration, was previously an attorney at Attorney General Eric Holder’s former firm, Covington & Burling, where she helped represent 13 Yemeni detainees.
http://prospect.org/article/smeared-doj-lawyers-named
The people invited are located on the WH visitor log website, found by searching “James Baker”: James Baker(FBI), Trisha B Anderson (FBI), Tashina Guahar( DOJ), John T Lynch (DOJ), John (Brad) Wiegmann (DOJ), Alan Rozenshtein (DOJ), Norman (Christopher) Hardee (DOJ), and Iris Lan (DOJ).
James Baker has made prior visits to the WH, according to the log. There was a frequency spike in spring 2016, with his first group meeting in the spring with these DOJ attorneys.
The DOJ attorneys also make frequent visits to the WH. The last time James Baker met with any of the attorneys on the WH logs appears to be in 2015 (Tashina Guahar). The DOJ attorneys Tashina Guahar, Christopher Hardee, Brad Wiegmann are FISA attorneys. There are some FISA docs available online with their info on them.
Trisha B. Anderson is in the meeting. She was a rising star in 2009 and also in the email chain of infamy in the FBI Clinton email investigation.
https://americandigitalnews.com/2017/12/30/how-are-james-baker-bruce-ohr-john-caplin-related-fusion-gps/#.WmvgKDdOk2w
