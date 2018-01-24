Senator Chuck Grassley Confronts FBI and Justice Department – Asks Full Senate To Review Criminal Referral For Christopher Steele…

Wow. Massive amounts of confirmation for the ongoing strategy we outlined was underway. [Remember the batting order: Nunes, Grassley, Goodlatte, Horowitz] As expected Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee, steps to the plate following Devin Nunes.
We previously outlined how Senator Chuck Grassley was directly calling the bluff of the FBI when he sent a criminal referral to the justice department for Christopher Steele. Much of the referral itself was redacted and withheld from public view because it was classified.
Today, in a move with strong parallels to Chairman Nunes (House Intel Committee Memo), Senator Grassley is asking all of his senate colleagues to review the referral, and all the attached classified documents he and Senator Graham submitted to the Justice Department. Senator Grassley then went on the floor of the Senate to deliver remarks. WATCH:
.
[Notes and Transcript from Grassley] I wanted to come to the floor today to talk about the Judiciary Committee’s important oversight and investigations work over the past year. There are a lot of issues that need more sunlight and scrutiny.
One of my key concerns is the loss of faith in the ability of the Justice Department and the FBI to do their jobs free from partisan political bias. The American people are rightly skeptical because of how the Department and the FBI have handled the following subjects:
1. Hillary Clinton and
2. Donald Trump and his associates.
Hiding from tough questions about these controversial cases is no way to reassure the public. If the Department is afraid of independent oversight, that just reinforces people’s suspicions and skepticism. The only real way to reassure people is to let the sun shine in and let the chips fall where they may.
In each of these cases, the government should obviously find out what happened and hold people accountable if there was any wrongdoing. But, it also has to play by the rules, and be held accountable for its actions, too. We need to shine the light of day on all of it.
As part of our investigation we have requested documents and other information from the Department of Justice and FBI. Much of that information is classified. The Department has provided very limited access to those classified materials. It has limited the Judiciary Committee’s review to the Chair and Ranking of the full committee and the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism. The government has also tried to severely limit the number of appropriately cleared staff who can review documents and take notes.
We have reviewed some information related to whether the FBI used the so-called Trump dossier and the extent of its relationship with its author, Christopher Steele. As we know now, Mr. Steele was hired by Fusion GPS to research Mr. Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. His work was funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. Remember, it took a subpoena and a court battle with the House Intelligence committee to force that fact out into the open.
Lawyers for the DNC and Clinton Campaign officials denied it to the press for months. They lied. The founder of Fusion GPS denied that his firm was “Democrat-linked.” That was untrue. When the news finally broke, New York Times reporters actually complained that people who knew better had flat out lied to them about who funded Mr. Steele’s dossier.
But, back before the 2016 election, it is unclear who knew that Steele was gathering dirt on Trump for the DNC and the Clinton campaign. Many of his sources for claims about the Trump campaign are Russian government officials. So, Steele, who was working for Fusion GPS, who was working for the DNC and the Clinton campaign, was working with the Russians. So, who was actually colluding with Russians? It’s becoming more clear.
Mr. Steele shared his, at least partially, Russian-based allegations far and wide. He shared them with the FBI. He shared them with the media. And, according to public reports, he shared them with high ranking officials in the Justice Department and the State Department.
Well, in the course of our review, Senator Graham and I came across some information that just does not add up. We saw Mr. Steele swearing one thing in a public libel suit against him in London. Then we saw contradictory things in documents that I am not going to talk about in an open setting. And from everything we’ve learned so far, we believe these discrepancies are significant. So, we sent a referral of Christopher Steele to the Justice Department and the FBI for potential violations of 18 USC 1001.
Now, I guess people are going to say whatever they want to say about it, no matter what the facts are. But it doesn’t contribute anything meaningful to the public debate to ignore those facts or to speculate—wrongly—about Senator Graham’s motivations, or mine.
First, despite all the hubbub, this is not all that unusual. Anyone can ask for a criminal investigation. I have done it in the past when I’ve come across potential crimes in the course of my oversight work. And I have done so publicly. This situation is no different.
Second, as the Special Counsel has reminded us all recently, lying to a federal official is a crime. It doesn’t matter who is doing the lying. Politics should have nothing to do with it.
I’ve said repeatedly that I support Mr. Mueller’s work and that I respect his role. I still do. Nothing has changed. Let me say it again in case anyone missed it.
The Special Counsel should be free to complete his work, and to follow the facts wherever they lead.
But that doesn’t mean I can ignore what look like false statements. If an individual sees what might be evidence of a crime, he or she should report that to law enforcement so it can be fully investigated. That is exactly what Senator Graham and I did.
That does not mean we have made up our minds about what happened. It is possible Mr. Steele told the truth and the other, contradictory statements that we saw were wrong. But, just like any court would do, we start by assuming that government documents are true until we see evidence to the contrary. If those documents are not true, and there are serious discrepancies that are no fault of Mr. Steele, then we have another problem—an arguably more serious one.
Of course, even aside from these inconsistencies, public reports about the way the FBI may have used the dossier should give everyone in this chamber pause. Director Comey testified in 2017 that it was “salacious and unverified.” If it was unverified in 2017, then it had to be unverified in 2016, too.
So, it was a collection of unverified opposition research funded by a political opponent in an election year. Would it be proper for the Obama administration—or any administration—to use something like that to authorize further investigation that intrudes on the privacy of people associated with its political opponents?
That should bother civil libertarians of any political stripe.
Now, I wish I could talk more openly about the basis for our referral and other concerns, but right now that information is largely classified. It is controlled by the Justice Department. As I said, the Department has permitted only the Chair and Ranking of the full Committee and the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, and limited numbers of their cleared staff, to see the underlying documents.
I have been pushing for the Department to provide the same access to other Judiciary Committee Members and their appropriately cleared staffs. But the Department refuses to provide that access or even to brief the other Members on the underlying information.
Fortunately, the Department has agreed that it has no business objecting to our Members reviewing our own work. So I have encouraged our Committee members and their appropriately cleared staff to do that. Look at the memo that Senator Graham and I sent to the Deputy Attorney General and the FBI Director. Members can then make up their own minds about it. I have also encouraged them to review the Committee’s transcripts and other unclassified materials that have been available to them and their staffs for many months. Finally, I’ve encouraged them to let me know if they believe that any of that information should be made public. I believe in transparency. We may agree that certain information should be released at the appropriate time with care to preserve classified information and the integrity of the investigation.
I have already been pushing the Department to review the classified referral memorandum to confirm the memo’s classification markings so that we can release the unclassified portions as soon as possible. But now the Department has deferred to the FBI, and the FBI is falsely claiming that three of our unclassified paragraphs each contain the same, single classified fact.
Now, that surprised me, because those particular paragraphs are based on non-government sources and do not claim to repeat or confirm any information from any government document. Even if those portions of our referral did reference the allegedly classified fact at issue, it is hard to understand why that fact should be classified.
First, the Deputy Attorney General has discussed the fact at issue with me more than once in unsecure space and on an unsecure phone line. Second, the FBI is not acting as if this information would harm national security if released. FBI never notified the entities copied on the memo’s transmittal, for example, including the Inspector General and the Intelligence Committees, to ensure that fact was protected as classified.
If FBI really believed this fact was classified, then the FBI and the Department should take better care to act consistent with that belief. Unfortunately, I suspect something else is really going on here. It sure looks like a bureaucratic game of hide the ball, rather than a genuine concern about national security. I am pressing this issue with Director Wray, and I hope that we can provide this information to the public as soon as possible.
I also believe that the Department should carefully review the entire memorandum and begin an orderly process to declassify as much of that information as possible. The Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives recently voted to allow all House Members to review a short memo summarizing what it has learned. Senators are not allowed to see it. However, House Members who have seen it have been calling for a vote to release the memo.
Here in the Senate, the Judiciary Committee has access to the same information that the House Intelligence Committee saw before drafting its summary memo. Our committee does not have the same authority to release classified information. We have to rely on the agency to review and potentially declassify our memo.
Based on what I know, I agree that as much of this information should made be public as soon as possible, through the appropriate process. And, I don’t just mean the summary memos. The government should release the underlying documents referenced in those memos, after deleting any national security information that truly needs to be protected. But most of this story can be told, and should be told. The American people deserve the truth.
Stale, recycled media spin from journalists and pundits who do not have all the facts is not enough. The country is filled with frenzy and speculation, but hungry for facts. However, I cannot release this information on my own, and neither should anyone else. Classified information is controlled by the Executive Branch. We should work together to achieve the greater transparency while still protecting legitimately sensitive national security information. (END TRANSCRIPT)
Here’s the Reposted Back Story on The Referral [January 4th, 2018]:
Yup, the walls are closing in.
In a brilliant move of strategery, Senate Judiciary Chairman, Chuck Grassley, and Senate Judiciary member, Lindsey Graham, send a criminal referral of Christopher Steele to the DOJ for investigation. But things are not what they seem…
Today Senators Grassley and Graham sent a letter of criminal referral to the Department of Justice, based on information -provided by the FBI- their investigation has uncovered.
However, the actual motive for the criminal referral is not exactly what it appears.
Highlighting two pertinent passages (emphasis mine) from the New York Times article will explain what’s really going on:
[…] Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a senior committee member, told the Justice Department they had reason to believe that a former British spy, Christopher Steele, lied to federal authorities about his contacts with reporters regarding information in the dossier, and they urged the department to investigate. The committee is running one of three congressional investigations into Russian election meddling, and its inquiry has come to focus, in part, on Mr. Steele’s explosive dossier that purported to detail Russia’s interference and the Trump campaign’s complicity.
[…] The criminal referral appears to make no assessment of the veracity of the dossier’s contents, much of which remains unsubstantiated nearly a year after it became public.
[…] Mr. Grassley’s decision to recommend criminal charges appeared likely to be based on reports of Mr. Steele’s meetings with the F.B.I., which were provided to the committee by the Justice Department in recent weeks.
It was not clear why, if a crime is apparent in the F.B.I. reports that were reviewed by the Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department had not moved to charge Mr. Steele already.
The circumstances under which Mr. Steele is alleged to have lied were unclear, as much of the referral was classified. (full article)
Can you see what is really going on here?
The criminal referral is based on FBI reports of meetings the FBI has given to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI meetings with Christopher Steele.
Within those FBI reports (presented to the committee) are conflicting statements and accounts that do not align with known evidence.
The FBI is attributing claims to the meetings with Christopher Steele that do not match known evidence about the Steele Dossier and use therein.
Remember what Senator Graham said recently about his review of the evidence surrounding the Steele Dossier and how it was used, by the FBI in gaining the FISA warrant? –Refresh Memory Here–
What Grassley and Graham are now doing is forcing the DOJ to reconcile the conflicts between the FBI presentations to the judiciary committee -about the origin of, and their use of, the Steele Dossier- against known evidence.
Someone is lying.
Graham and Grassley know the motive to lie about the Steele Dossier does not necessarily belong to Christopher Steele. The motive is within the corrupt FBI.
In order to accurately prove ownership of the the falsehoods Grassley and Graham are saying: ‘If what the FBI says is true then Chris Steele is lying, because the evidence doesn’t support what the FBI previously said to us, and attributed to Christopher Steele’…
Grassley and Graham are calling the bluff of the FBI.
“Based on the information contained therein, we are respectfully referring Mr. Steele to you for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1001, for statements the Committee has reason to believe Mr. Steele made regarding his distribution of information contained.” (link)
The “information contained therein” is the FBI presentation of statements and evidence the FBI is attributing to Christopher Steele.
By referring a criminal complaint to the DOJ the Senators are, in essence, forcing the DOJ to outline that material presentations by the FBI, to the committee, were false…. OR, that Christopher Steele is lying. The former is likely, the latter not-so-much.
Additionally, by asking Rod Rosenstein (DOJ) and Christopher Wray (FBI) to investigate the conflicting evidence and FBI statements Grassley and Graham are also providing political cover for Rosenstein and Wray to showcase the corruption within both the DOJ and the FBI.
Strategery.
The walls are closing in.
WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) referred the author of the “Trump Dossier,” Christopher Steele, to the Justice Department for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1001 for false statements investigators have reason to believe Steele made about the distribution of claims contained in the dossier.
“I don’t take lightly making a referral for criminal investigation. But, as I would with any credible evidence of a crime unearthed in the course of our investigations, I feel obliged to pass that information along to the Justice Department for appropriate review,” Grassley said. “Everyone needs to follow the law and be truthful in their interactions with the FBI. If the same actions have different outcomes, and those differences seem to correspond to partisan political interests, then the public will naturally suspect that law enforcement decisions are not on the up-and-up. Maybe there is some innocent explanation for the inconsistencies we have seen, but it seems unlikely. In any event, it’s up to the Justice Department to figure that out.”
“After reviewing how Mr. Steele conducted himself in distributing information contained in the dossier and how many stop signs the DOJ ignored in its use of the dossier, I believe that a special counsel needs to review this matter. The rule of Law depends on the government and all who work on its behalf playing by the rules themselves. I hope the Department of Justice will carefully review our letter and take appropriate action,” Graham said.
Yesterday evening, Grassley and Graham delivered to Senate Security a letter and classified memorandum for delivery to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray containing information that forms the basis of the referral.
Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, individuals are prohibited from making false statements to the federal authorities of the United States. Grassley and Graham are referring Steele for making potentially false statements about the distribution of claims from the dossier. (LINK)
Have we decided yet if Rosenstein is white hat or black?
If you worked for or supported obama, a fake and a fraud, in any way, by definition, that makes you a black hat.
Blanket statements can get a person in trouble. Le’ts take just one example of someone who worked for Obama: Admiral Rogers. So you’re saying he’s a black hat?
Didn’t think so.
I don’t know about “we” but *I* say he’s black hat through and through.
PDJT purposefully rejected Rosensteins resignation, and NOMINATED RR as his #2 at the DOJ.
That IMO makes him PDJT white hat.
Or a black hat under close supervision.
anything is possible….. but I don’t see PDJT inviting more trouble to deal with.. enough in the swamp already.. IMO
but we’ll see
This out from Lou Hobbs:
DOJ recommends not to release memo!
Sessions what?
LikeLike
Lou Dobbs sorry
There will be Fifths a-flying. That is, pleas and glass bottles.
And according to the recent QAnon drop today. BHO has lawyered up. 😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jack Webb of “Dragnet” would say, just the facts mam, just the facts.
I love this website. Sometimes I don’t always agree but it does report honestly.
What I see here is Christopher Steele is going to be the fall guy and no one is going to go to jail except Steele.
The Republicans realize that the public is losing faith and know they have to produce someone, and I believe it’s going to be Steele.
I have lost all faith in our justice system.
Keep reading.
Grassley is using the move against Steele as a sideways method of pointing out that the FBI has provided conflicted information. The FBI, not Steele is the target here. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
The “poison tree” is exposed as poisonous (again), because it lied to a Congressional Committee. Said tree then loses any benefit of the doubt in the eyes of the Congressional overseers… because it is known to lie… this is what is meant by “the walls are closing in.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance did a great job in prior web postings also anticipated the batting lineup and Grassley knew the fbi lied. That why today’s speech from Grassley was so entertaining for those following on.
Grassley followed the protocol that when there is a discrepancy the gov documents are given preference in credibility. Grassley just set the FBI for a justified humiliating fall if the fbi are determined to be the liars.
God will help you move mountains but you better bring a big shovel.
Per Paul Sperry via twitter-“DNC & Hillary Clinton campaign had contractual control over how the product they paid for was used & disseminated. That means Simpson & Steele had to first consult with Clinton campaign lawyers before taking the dossier to the FBI & to the media. Ergo, Hillary coordinated FBI hit”
Sperry is the former bureau chief at IBD. Seems to me there are a lot more people than just Steele who have huge problems. No doubt this is going to special counsel. Maybe even before the IG report. Good time to be a DC defense attorney.
In my opinion you have got the wrong opinion of what is going on.
Patience… stay the course… be strong… for Q says the white hats have a handle on it.
And we should blindly trust in what that anonymous Q says because?…
Steele is a dead man walking
You’re missing a WHOLE LOT of the story. Do you even really read the stuff Sundance posts?
Now we will see how the eyes of justice work.
I absolutely believe the firing of Comey started all of it. I think Comey thought he would have more time. Time to destroy evidence of their crimes, and time to put other nasties in motion. He was not expecting to be fired and to be locked out of his office.
He might be locked out of his office, but he’s not locked out of the loop, in fact he’s prob more dangerous now.
Danger to himself more like!
Guess which memo will be published/reported on by NYT, WAPO and MSM…
Memo: “Trump colluded with Russia and should be impeached” – signed, the Democrats.
Same Schiff different day………..
They are desperate……….
It shows……
This is why GOP needed to release the memo immediately rather than just hype it up for a week. By pussy footing around GOP has given the enemy time to develop counter strategies and lost the tactical advantage.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Minus the Dems on the Intel Committee none of the others have even looked at the memo… Schiff-for-brains is trying to hard
If they had any evidence, they’d have trotted it out already.
No Kidding, you’d think people would figure this out………
They quit answering their phones that should tell people something………
Agree, GetReal. The cynic in me wonders if the “pussy footing” isn’t by design.
YEP……….
Notice that Schiff is using the already debunked “Russian bots and trolls trying to disseminate the memo!”
I wonder if it is being written by Hans Christian Andersen?
What committee is he on?
Do they have to pass it by the Executive branch too? Trump should say.. this is crap. fuggetaboutit
Oh dear me, fake news is annoying enough, now he’s pushing a fake memo’
It doesn’t matter because it is typical uniparty lies and innuendo. Smoke and mirrors. Chaff and counter measures. The repub memo is based upon classified information gathered during a real investigation. Truth. The lib memo is based upon nothing but ephemeral vapors. That is what we musn’t forget – this isn’t a debate – this is a gathering of facts and information – an investigation to reveal the truth. Ignore the chatter and hum and squawking of the libs and their hirelings in the press as it is all meant to conceal and deceive. For the first time in over 30 years we have a leader who is willing and able to fight with the truth!
I know but they got the media, and this is all being presented as for public information, not prosecutions. Until we see some perp walks, everyone’s going to get the MSM spin on everything.
D .E. S. P. E. R. A. T. I. O. N
Desperate people say and do desperate things……………..
You have got to be kidding!!
Will Glenn Simpson write this memo up for them?
Yes, let’s wait forever so the Dems and Mueller can keep building their defense cases! 4D chess, my foot! They got the media in their hands. I’m not so sure I agree with this parceling out info a little at a time for a too sensitive public to grasp the enormity that the FBI, DOJ, and Obama administration had a smidgen of corruption!
It has to clear the House Intelligence Committee by majority vote before the Democrats can post it.
Check mate
The Big Ugly will be accompanied, not surprisingly -at least to me- by a significant increase in the rate attrition of head figures at the DOJ and a jump in the number of congress critters suddenly announcing that they won’t be seeking reelection for “family reasons. And don’t be shocked if new names are included in the infamous “Clintons-body-count”.
Just where are they going to find an honest Judge to hear these cases ?
Surely everyone is now realizing that the corruption is not limited to the DoJ and FBI.
Its not limited to the Obozo presidency,much as we want to believe so.
Just where do you think the lawyers who are appointed Judges come from ?
Can you see the problem here guys and girls.
Our whole system of Justice,really Justus, needs a turpentine enema.
take a look at what Sessions and Trump have been doing with Judge appointments.
It really is the cover up that can get you in so much trouble. Grassely and Graham are both experienced litigators in a former life and politics aside, they are doing much for integrity here…It is refreshing.
Grassley is a straight shooter. He’s not on anybody’s side. He’s just a boy scout in search of truth and justice.
Clarity grows each and every day.
Rumors abound that O is ‘lawyering’ up. He already has, his name is Mueller.
All the dirty players are hanging their hats on Mueller. Mueller is the protector of the swamp. He’s doing his bestest to conjure up ‘obstruction’ or ‘creating a constitutional crisis’…. (vague terms that can be manipulated legally)…. His goal is to get PDJT to call off the dogs or I’ll charge you with X.
Problem for him is his leverage gets less and less with the passage of time.
Getting back some leverage is Schiff’s job…. thus the latest letter about Russian bots, attacking the FBI, and whatnot. Bet some of his California donors are getting close to pulling the plug on Adam Schiff.
Schiff is one wild eyed sob.
Schiff has been caught as is a leaker and will be referred for criminal charges. He is running scared, now.
Call it, Total Panic Mode.
I get so fixated on the eyes I don’t hear a thing he says……
I’m waiting for them to pop out of his head and go rolling across the floor…….
Mueller was the head of the swamps gamekeepers,the FBI.
Too much Hollyweird is blinding everyone to the FBIs raison d’etre.
It was set up to nurture and protect the swamps critters.Everything else is showbiz.
J.Edgar had control files on the politicians because that was his job, not an
aberration.His own cross dressing queerdom,was the control file on him.
Nothing has changed except we are getting a reminder of that truth.
They are, and never were about we the people, anymore than the Stasi was.
Its a hard pill to swallow, but swallow it you must, to move forward.
that warning from the DOJ was not directed at the Republicans…..
Agree, directed at a few leakers………….
Schiff-for brains
Of course. Do not show the evidence about how biased we are in investigating a fake Trump-Russian collusion. Why, that’s just not fair!!
They (D’S) are like a dog with a bone D.Manny
The truth has them worked up into a frenzy. This is going to get really interesting. Everybody knows how allergic D’s are to truth.
I can smell the sweat from sunny Fl……..
LOL……
Like cornered, rabid animals…..
This was from yesterday:
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/dem-rep-wants-nunes-memo-given-doj
the letter
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zR1Vljoga_krl1SWoFTiq5K1IWgdhQKP/view
Dems are getting played like the fools they are:
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/grassley-steele-memo-classified
So, like the good idiots they are they start to call for the documents the memo was built on to be declassified by the DOJ/FBI….. just like the white hat team wants them to do!
IKR. Read letter you posted SMH………
They really do believe we are stupid…..
from a different source this nugget:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-congress/democrats-draft-own-memo-in-partisan-spat-over-trump-russia-probe-idUSKBN1FD35V
IT = Nunes Memo
Of note, that statement by Senator Grassley on the floor of the Senate is now a public record and available for use as a reference anywhere needed. Just sayin’
LikeLiked by 4 people
That, are Comey was a liar. Well we know he is a liar but was he a liar about that?
LikeLike
Foolish! Foolish foolish foolish. Mueller is not an honest player, he’s a hitman.
2-3 week time frame……..Does this mean the next 2-3 weeks the MOAB will be dropping at a steady clip??? Nuking SC……..
Levin 23/1/2018 on Youtube
He said paraphrased ” Mueller is ruthless out to destroy Trump.”
He things” Mueller does not care about the dossier he will go after obstruction when he told Comey to go easy on Flynn.”
Levin thought paraphrased “Mueller is putting pressure on Session.”
Mueller seems a very dangerous man and all the people who think he works with the good guys need to self examine why they wish it to be so.
I am not sure it sounds Mueller has gained so much power that no one seems to be able to stop him. No one should have uncontrolled power like this.
I think Trump is playing with the press. By 2-3 weeks Mueller will have more problems than he can think of.
And everyone forgets that Trump hired rosenstein and RR hired Mueller the day after Mueller had a long meeting with PDJT…
not to mention he’s been passing notes to mueller via his attorneys all this time.
~ He’s got this!
I’m with Rep Zeldin. I don’t believe the story on missing emails……
yw and I don’t believe it either. It stinks to high heaven.
Texts. Totally different which effects how recoverable they are.
sorry wrote emails I meant text………..
Thanks for noticing…….
“One of my key concerns is the loss of faith in the ability of the Justice Department and the FBI to do their jobs free from partisan political bias.”
How could any elected offical (who appoint leaders in these departments )ever be free from political bias?
Tragicomic defined
I want to know when it was “discovered” that the texts were missing….
I’m sorry but their cover up is making me roll in the floor with uncontrollable laughter…
My sides hurt!!!!!!!!!
Once again we are playing politics with crooks. The SWAT teams would have killed my dogs and burned my house down to get me by now.
Sticks and stones
Words will never punish the crooks.
Please President Trump, tweet every response to Radioactive Mueller’s Inquisition! Let the American People see this true Star Chamber. Let the truth have its day!
The sad thing is so much corruption is coming out concerning FBI and DOJ and dossier that is damming to the agencies . I do not think Mueller cars about it he is out to nail Trump.
Mueller needs to be stopped and Session needs to grow a pair to stop that man. It seems obvious Rosenstein seems a bad guy also.
I know I offend those who believe Session cannot do wrong I guess we see.
I like that “Comeys Rat Pack”
The bullsh!te brigade………
Gasp….cough….choke…..moan of immense grief and despair. Those poor souls have been thrown into hell for all eternity. The punishment they’ve received strikes horror, fear and terror in the hearts of all bureaucrats. How will they ever recover from reassignment and early retirement? What a devastating fall from grace. Even Jimmy has been reduced to teaching ethics at William and Mary!
And the show goes on………….
I begin to think that people assign too much significance to the upcoming (allegedly in 2 months… or later) IG report. Folks are going to be ultimately disappointed because they expect too much.
Besides, a lot can happen before the report is finally released.
The Mueller investigation will be going away after the “memo” is released.Oh to be a fly on the wall when President Trump talks to Bob Mueller.
Methinks the conversation will go something like this:
Pres. Trump: “So Bob, are you happy with the amount of time I’ve given you to dig the hole, Is it deep enough now?” Bob Mueller: “Can you get me a ladder?” … and so on!
It’s all kabuki until there are charges filed. Endless investigations, hearings grandstanding and political shannanigans. A few little fish will take the fall to Great fanfare, leaving the swamp free to continue.
bye
Then you are in for a very pleasant and “great awakening” because the swamp will be drained in a way that will rock your entire socks off… For Q will bring comfort…
Natasha Bertrand tweeted about Assit. AG Boyd letter
JUST IN: DOJ’s Stephen Boyd has sent a letter to @DevinNunes saying release of *the memo* without review by DOJ/FBI would be “extraordinarily reckless.” Says the memo purports to be based on “classified source materials that neither you nor most of” the committee “have seen.”
Stephen Boyd is an American lawyer who currently serves as the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legislative Affairs.
Boyd graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law. He served as the communications director for Jeff Sessions when Sessions was serving as a U.S. Senator.
finally a name to go with that letter – so it was Boyd?!? What did SD call Boyd?
Oh yeah – “the strategic communication DOJ facilitator, Asst. AG Stephen Boyd” who is working with our OIG
I wonder if he is talking about the documents requested by congress from last year that DOJ/FBI have been stonewalling in providing.
Daily beast is reporting the nunes memo names comey, Rosenstein and mccabe
So money and they don’t even know it! 😂
Schiff’s partisan tactics are what’s going to lead to impartial military tribunals,as forecasted long ago,This is a good thing.
So who is presuming that Lindsey Graham is a traitor with endorsing our border invasion but is not with this supposed stand against this form of Treason? Wasn’t aware that Treason had self defined parameters. Don’t guess it matters as there is no one to prosecute it.
I pray POYUS does not meet with Mueller he is very dangerous and is out to get POTUS.
PTrump is to testify in 2-3 weeks. This nunes memo, according daily beast, specifically names comey, Rosenstein, and mccabe. Maybe Rosenstein will be removed- that’s what Matt goetz implied in one interview.
2-3 weeks from now…….
“It’s too bad they shut down Mueller’s investigation – I was so looking forward to speaking with him – perhaps we’ll see each other when I visit Gitmo to testify at the military trials for Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama”
I wish….
LikeLiked by 1 person
TROLL -N- CHIEF
Now the msm will take the bait and argue whether PTrump was just great or one of the greatest all week long.
And more trolling…
https://apnews.com/48a4922ba1554feb80799068eba15859/Trump:-Would-%27love-to%27-face-Mueller-questions-_-under-oath
This confirms to me that in 2-3 weeks there WILL be no more Mueller investigation
Spider Eyes is making his own memo. What a worthless twit.
Partisan politics aside, I am outraged at the constitutional violations that were committed by some bad actors at the DOJ/FBI against the very American citizens they swore to protect and the Constitution they swore to uphold.
I had lunch with an acquaintance of mine today and not knowing her political affiliation, lightly broached the subject of “The Memo”. Her first response was “what memo”? As I started to explain she cut me off and totally dismissed it as hogwash and conspiracy theory crap all made up to protect Trump. Her hatred of Him was so vehement…she couldn’t spew enough vile verbiage about him. Unable to have a reasonable discussion or listen to facts that affect her rights I realized that…my fellow Americans that make up the Democrat electorate will not be as outraged about this as we Republicans are.
If you go back and read SD’s article “The System is trying to protect itself” he lays out the fundamental mindset differences between Republicans & Democrats. As SD said, they operate from a base of fear.
The Democrats do not nor will they ever see and understand why these actions are so bad…these criminals will be forgiven as they committed “justified” crimes in their eyes. Their hatred of Donald Trump is so blind and unreasonable these crimes will be deemed as necessary in order to keep him from being our President.
They will never see our side or never feel the outrage that we do. Their concern is about what others think, not what they think. They are afraid to think for themselves because they simply don’t know how. They have been programmed/brainwashed so well by the rhetoric that the MSM has fed them for so many years they haven’t needed to think.
They are incapable of having a real conversation and listening to views or beliefs that oppose theirs or discern fact from fiction. They have never attempted to look at anything from a different perspective and arrive at their own conclusion.
We treepers are excited for them to eat crow…to shove it down their throats, make them wallow in it and to say “See I told you so! But….in order for them to believe what is happening and feel the outrage that we are feeling, they will have to admit how blind/gullible/ignorant they are and have been for most of their life. And none of them will be willing to do that
Sadly, you are spot on. And even those who are reasonably neutral will have difficulty accepting this – after 2 years of constant unrelenting lies by the MSM et al it will be well nigh impossible for them to accept that PDJT is the White Hat and Obama/Clinton, together with much of the 7th floor of the FBI and the DOJ, are Black Hats.
I truly hope Sundance has nailed this, but my confidence ebbs and flows almost hourly.
Will much of this get out? I think it would be difficult to contain now.
Will any of the principal Black Hats get locked up? IMHO – not a chance. Best we can hope for is a few firings, maybe a few low level guys take it for the team.
Will it result in a OMG moment for the left? Not the slightest chance – even now the narrative is being crafted – it matters not how ridiculous it is.
Lets just hope the Independents and non-aligned out there have a lick of sense. After all, less than 30% of the country are Dems, and perhaps half of that number are rabid ideologues.
Well well well… guess who does NOT want the infamous memo released?
None other than alleged master chess player, AG Sessions. Lou Dobbs just read the JD statement.
18 minutes missing in Watergate, now have 5 months missing from the FBI. Let’s see, that’s 12,000 times worse than Watergate. Think FBI is currupt, withough question.
Calls it “reckless”
That’s Jeff Sessions for ya!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Swamp creature
———————————————————————–
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/doj-warns-house-intel-chairman-purported-secret-memo/story?id=52587663
The Justice Department is urging the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, whose staff has compiled a secret memorandum purporting to show “shocking” political bias within the FBI, to give the department a chance to see the memo and warning that first sharing information from the memo with reporters would be “unprecedented” and dangerous.
Furthermore, the department said certain allegations of impropriety are completely unfounded.
“We believe it would be extraordinarily reckless for the Committee to disclose such information publicly without giving the Department and the FBI the opportunity to review the memorandum and to advise the [committee] of the risk of harm to national security and to ongoing investigations that could come from the public release,” a top Justice Department official wrote in a letter today to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California. “Indeed, we do not understand why the Committee would possibly seek to disclose classified and law enforcement sensitive information without first consulting with the relevant members of the Intelligence Community.”
Now, we have the DOJ trying to prevent the release the 4 page memo. You, know this really obstruction.
