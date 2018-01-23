FBI “Small Group” Key Figure, James Rybicki, Quits – Here Comes The Lois Lerner Maneuver…

James Rybicki [Hi, Jim] was former FBI Director James Comey’s chief-of-staff and retained that position under current FBI Director Christopher Wray (more on that later).
Rybicki was the key figure in circulating and coordinating the “Clinton Exoneration Statement” read by Director Comey. For Clinton endeavor Rybicki was the hub collecting and dispatching communication as the ‘talking points’ were constructed, edited, refined and ultimately finalized.
Additionally, Rybicki was the communication hub surrounding the Clinton-Lynch ‘Tarmac Meeting’ discussion points that led to public statements therein by the FBI and ultimately Loretta Lynch’s public statements about distancing herself from the investigation.
Also, James Rybicki was listed as one of the key witnesses requested by Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes as outlined in the letter of agreement between Nunes and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. James Rybicki was/is being questioned by Nunes et al.
So today, James Rybicki quits.
WASHINGTON DC – FBI Director Chris Wray announced Tuesday that his chief of staff, James Rybicki, is leaving the bureau.
Rybicki, who served in the same position under former FBI Director James Comey, had come under scrutiny from Republicans in recent months about his role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Rybicki was not fired. His departure, they said, has “been in the works for awhile.”
“Jim Rybicki notified me last month that he will be leaving the FBI to accept an opportunity in the corporate sector,” Wray said in a statement. “While this is an exciting move for the whole Rybicki family, Jim will be dearly missed by the FBI family – and by me personally.”
Wray added: “His many years of dedication to the bureau and DOJ, his level-headed judgement and earnest professionalism, and his steady good cheer have been an asset to us all and have contributed greatly to the safety and security of our nation.”
The FBI director said he tapped attorney Zachary Harmon to replace Rybicki. (read more)
Some people are needlessly defrosted over the way Christopher Wray presented the exit of Rybicki, looking to cast aspersions against Director Wray for not kicking Rybicki in the teeth now, or prior. Don’t buy into that nonsense. THINK.
Think strategically.
Chris Wray is an expert in prosecuting ‘white collar’ crime. He is a ‘Machiavelli Tracker‘, a pro wolf hunter. A very smart man. Hence, his nomination and his role.
Director Chris Wray knows the key to capturing the fish is to keep them within the distance of the casting net. Keeping the “small group” participants within government, yet under full control, is a part of the strategy. [ See James Baker for example ]
Each of the co-conspirators is much easier to handle, control, monitor etc. if they are within ‘the system’. It is much harder to plead the fifth when you are required by your official duty to be accountable to government investigation(s).
Director Wray knows it’s easier to monitor the entire network if the actors within the network are retained within the organization while the investigation continues to gather evidence against them.
Do not assign illicit motives to Director Wray or buy into media narratives that are intended to create confusion and chaos amid the team of White Hats. Remember, corporate media have a vested interest in hiding the overall scheme; they helped to create it….
You know what would be great if the Patriot Guard Riders lined the area to congress’s halls where all of these fools went to testify, take the fifth whatever they are going to do. There with their leather jackets, vests showing their combat veterans’ patches, even if they weren’t Vets there as American Patriots, eachmholding an American flag, just good solid Patriot Americans🇺🇸
And then military people in their uniforms and forcing these cowards, traitors, seditionists, oh how I want to say the b word!!!! To walk the gauntlet, to look at what it is to be an American and how they let this country these true Patriots down…. let’s just see if we can make some of these bozos cry …sorry just thinking out loud
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
😙🇺🇸😙
I think when Eastwood directs the movie later he should take a little artistic license and add that scene, it is just too good to pass up.
It is kind of like when a police officer is murdered and his brothers pack the courtroom in dress blues and stare down the perp….
Can you imagine walking the gauntlet of American flags and Patriots knowing how much you were despised🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Clint has prior experience with Gauntlets.
One of my favorites from childhood 🙂
PAM – CAN YOU PLEASE REPLY TO YOUR ORIGINAL POST WHEN POSTING OTHER PEOPLE’s tweet storms!
It is incredibly annoying to have to go from page to page to find bits and pieces of what you are posting that is interspersed with other posts.
I asked politely the other day. So, please can you do this in future? Pretty please? Thank you so much ❤
I just click on the date of any tweet and it brings up the whole thread.
Sandra ??? Not sure what you mean. Just click on the tweet itself (the one Pam posts), and the whole thread comes up. All 7 tweets.
Every user’s system varies, but no need to shout at Pam.
She meant when you replied, reply to your own reply, rather than reply anew. That way, her posts would remain together.
Whose shouting? I don’t see any shouting.
This is a really great explainer – EVERYBODY needs to see it. I came here to post it just a second ago!
Is this what Wray is doing with Mcabe too?
I Wondered why he would threaten to resign due to pressure from Sessions wanting him to fire Mcabe.
Fake news – Director Wray has not threatened to resign – fake, fake news and remember, the MSM elites are Globalist black hats wanting to divide us – so says Q and it’ll behoove us Patriots to believe in Q – for he is the real deal.
Although I must point out that Q didn’t give names… not yet. He did say they (the black hats) were trying to divide us (the white hats,) so when I heard do a fake news story you read at Invanka was headhunting for a replacement for General Kelly and Director Fey was threatening to resign over firing McCable – I put two and two together. Q will be identifying very soon… very, very soon.
Did anyone catch Ron Johnson’s interview with Brett Baier of Fox News a few minutes ago? Johnson said they have an informant from the FBI who is telling them that there was a “small group” who were having off site meetings ….hmmmmm. What else is the informant telling them?
Ace actually has this top of page (but no flaming skull)
I love the commenters over there.
23. CNN is reporting Russian Bots have infiltrated Senator Johnson’s brain and are now in control.
Posted by: Dr Spank at January 23, 2018 06:40 PM (4e+hS)
Everyday I picture all the Russians sitting in groups ,huddled inside during the cold Russian winter, at homes and even the Kremlin watching this like a sitcom. I bet Putin and most Russians are having the time of their lives.
Their theoreticians have to be going nuts. To think they got this much play out of stuff they released half a century ago – they have to be in awe. But I think they’re a bit worried, too. A lot of unexpected stuff has to be gripping them as well.
Can’t remember who it was, a reporter was asking Putin a question about collusion and interfering in our elections. He just shook his head and started laughing as he walked away. Didn’t even answer the reporters questions.
America hasn’t even confronted Obama’s interfering in other countries’ elections. Our Fake News selectively reports historical foreign interference by the US in such a lopsided manner, it’s not even ghastly – just mind-boggling. We just exited one century of nations interfering with each other in such a massive way, that one can’t even BEGIN the calculations of interference without Trump-level knowledge and wisdom.
I’m sure that Putin views a lot of people as useful idiots, but our Fake News Media is not even useful.
Short version – Putin is Russia First, and attempts to influence everything China does too, and did so on a scale that DWARFS what the Soviets did, propelling the treasonous Clintons into OUR White House. They still have not paid dearly, as they should, for those crimes.
To talk about Trump doing anything in terms of collusion is so utterly SICK that those are the moments I frankly would not mind seeing all these communists in soccer stadiums, against my better judgment.
I am sure this was panned when written in Dec 2017. But you never know with everything coming out now.
View story at Medium.com
NOW people are ready to believe.
What’s horrifying to me is that there was no such concern about Obama – or if there was, it was utterly ineffective. Obama and Hillary easily outmaneuvered, manipulated, and ultimately brainwashed the IC – presumably because the communists had thorough control in many places.
You called it. I think the IC has been working for itself for a long time.
And the idiot said that on TV? Gee, hope this informant has life insurance….
Has there been an actual vote by the House intelligence committee to declassify the memo so that it can be released? I don’t think so, but could have missed it in all the noise.
Dobbs just said mueller also interviewed Comey? When did that happen???
LikeLiked by 1 person
At “Off The Record”, a bar in DC over cocktails. Comey was buying.
And he put the tab on his gummint expense report – work related. Code to sedition expenses.
He interviewed Comey right about the time the SC was named. It was wildly inappropriate at that time,
LOL! Mueller buried himself at the beginning of the probe. This is turning into a horrible comedy.
Someone on Lou Dobbs today was saying this mess wouldn’t make it as a movie script because it is too far out there!
But it is unfolding at an increasing rate.
Lois Lerner maneuver for sure, and it worked for her as it will for him. Wray is one of the cabal, as proved by his affiliation with Mueller and Comey back in the day when he offered to resign if they did years ago. Now it’s reported he threatened to resign after Sessions told him to get rid of McCabe. Documents not turned over under his watch, general diversion and distraction and that clown is supposed to be a white hat? Of course he will be exonerated when DOJ defacto Director Rosentein appoints Eric Holder as the SC. Geez
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I wasn’t eating or drinking when I read your last sentence. If that happens, we will know Trump is working for Putin, Hillary and Obama.
And I could take him working for Putin, but not those enemies of America, Hillary and Obama!
j/k
Don’t believe it – lots of fake news stories – trying to divide…
Lois and Jim [Hi, Lois and Jim!] will have much bigger charges to worry about. Especially Lois, who will not see the Clinton Foundation hitting her in the rear.
I don’t want to lose hope that all this won’t be in vain. It feels like there are so many of them and fewer of us. I hope you are correct.
Turn up the heat………..
This is getting interesting……….
Information coming faster and faster……
I can’t wait to see these turds shaking in their boots and flipping out!
Must See TV!
Hey CNN, if you wanna get your viewership #’s up, you’ll be their *first* when they start hauling your buddies out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the way you think!!!
This is not just a break in and some tapes, i.e. Nixon. This is way, way bigger. Lots more players, most of them still in office. It is going to take some time. Maybe longer than we want but patience is the key. “The wheels of justice grind slowly, but…….”
Exactly. Don’t rush it. Note that the latest wave of trolls and push-bots (people whose feeds are poisoned to push them in calculated ways – thus “I’m not a troll”) are of the “action NOW” variety.
I said earlier today to be watching for an interesting comment from the WH………..
Comey has pulled a slick move. Didn’t he admit to giving those classified memos to his friend under oath?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is an oft employed HRC trick.
That dog won’t Hunt………..
Attorney Client privilege CANNOT be used to provide a cover up.
The crime-fraud exception applies if:
the client was in the process of committing or intended to commit a crime or fraudulent act, and the client communicated with the lawyer with intent to further the crime or fraud, or to cover it up.
There’s no attorney/client privilege if the attorney is complicit in the crime. The attorney releasing a classified memo makes the attorney complicit in the crime. It’s against the law. If, however, Comey had released the memo, and the attorney was just representing him, there’d be no problem. Remember, Mueller broke the client/attorney privilege of Manafort and his attorney due to this issue.
LikeLiked by 5 people
(according to DC Pipeline)
Good news- Comey now claiming his “friend” and leak assister Columbia Law Prof Daniel Richman is representing him. This is so that attorney client privilege will prevent Richman from being questioned about what Comey told him. IT ALSO MEANS COMEY KNOWS HE’S IN TROUBLE.
Good news- Strzok has retained star democrat lawyer David Boies. This means Strzok knows he is in DEEP DEEP TROUBLE.
Observation- No way Strzok can afford Boies.
Bad news- Boies donated $1 million to Obama campaign. Boies firm was hired by HRC campaign. Most likely he is being paid by Clinton Inc, or is defending Strzok pro bono. That means Boies main priority will be to protect the Clintons, the Obamas, and the democrats. Boies will not let Strzok be a cooperating witness for the government if it threatens HRC, BHO, or DNC. Even if it is in Stzok’s best interest to do so.
STRZOK IS A FOOL TO BE REPRESENTED BY THESE PEOPLE. They will let him take the fall. Just like when Lois Lerner tried to blame two renegade IRS agents, watch Strzok and Page will be the two “overzealous” FBI agents.
It’s OK. Wray, Sessions, and Trump are WAY smarter than these Canklebots. No matter how they lawyer up or throw their fellow conspirators out of the getaway car, they will be brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been reading all the comments on here for the past few days, and I just have to speak up.
Whether you believe he is “real” or not, Q has absolutely got one thing right. “They” will try to divide us to conquer us. And from the snark in some of the comments here lately, I worry they are chipping away at our unity. Everyone is tense, frustrated, and I am, at least sometimes, down-right scared of what is coming.
I worry that the average low-info voter just doesn’t have the attention span to get up to speed on the peril we avoided when our blessed PDJT was elected. If we do manage to get some of them to check in here, we don’t want to scare them off by being mean. That is a liberal tactic, being mean.
Each of us obviously has our opinion. They will be different, but we HAVE TO stick together. Those of us who are not trolls can certainly agree on one thing, at least; our country is at stake in this war with the Deep State. So whatever our individual opinion of the latest revelation, let’s be kind to each other. Be kind even if you disagree. It is possible to be nice while you completely refute what someone else has written.
I haven’t been here a long time, but I have learned almost as much from the comments after Sundance’s brilliant posts as I have from the posts! You guys are awesome!
Aubergine, those are mostly paid trolls. The regular posters here have a pretty good idea of the patterns. Keep the faith.
Be kind?
Get real. War is not kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance punted that one person right out the door – Patton-style – and I think it was the right thing to do. This is war, and sometimes, people aren’t fit to fight. They can step back from the front lines, with no “please” about it. But beyond that, I try to be kind for one post when in doubt. After that – time to get tough.
Be kind,, it is in the posting guidelines. I think that is crucial myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said and dead on!
There has been a lot of new posters in the last 2 – 3 weeks and some of them are trolls and some of them have just found the treehouse due to the recent notoriety that Sundance has been getting. Most people are very polite but we all have our off days.
We are not split about the threat to our country…ever!
Aubergine, I don’t believe Trump supporters can really be divided when it comes to supporting him and MAGA. It is unfortunate that some cannot tolerate dissent or differing opinions without lashing out, but it is human nature I guess and not exclusive to the left. Hang tough, we all have the same goal.
It is what it is, if he wants to leave what’s anyone to do, handcuff him to his desk. If he’s a bad guy he’ll get woven into the story by what the others say when they’re called to account, and some one baling out will make the rest of them think about their imediate future.
Yeah! What WSB said more nicely than me!!
Some days we’re inundated with BS. You just can’t nicely let it slide every time.
Isn’t that up to the mods or SD himself?
Looks like we have yet another leak trap sprung:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-asked-the-acting-fbi-director-whom-he-voted-for-during-oval-office-meeting/2018/01/23/2cb50818-0073-11e8-8acf-ad2991367d9d_story.html?utm_term=.edcca11edb44
Maybe Mueller is helping out ?
WaPo. Not believing yet.
For the first time in my life the question about corruption isn’t; “how high up does it go; but how far down”? The fish stinks from the head down. Burn it down and rebuild.
First I was upset and confused, more than normal. Feel better now. Thanks everyone.
My lovely just ask me how Peter Strorz got caught …
I told her that he hung his rope in the wrong well.
People hollering ‘fire everybody’ must not watch crime shows. Look, hating Trump and running your mouth aren’t crimes. Falsifying or destroying evidence, yes. Leaking classified info, yes. There was no basis to catch and prosecute these bad guys without leaving them in place. Comey had to go because Trump knew he was a dangerous, borderline psychotic true believer, plus with out him there to provide cover, the cabal would start doing things like delete messages. The most amazing sting in history continues on schedule….
Thank you for all your hard work, it’s appreciated.
Look, either Sessions was baiting a trap when he said Rosenstein could investigate himself, or he was caving to Deep State Persuasion.
Ditto with Wray actions/ words.
We’ll be finding out what both are made of in the next few months. I assume a number of people are going to go to prison.
I don’t want to hear about “reassigning” or “resigning”, I want to hear about punishment bad enough to make traitors like this think real hard before they pull this again.
