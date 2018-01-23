FBI “Small Group” Key Figure, James Rybicki, Quits – Here Comes The Lois Lerner Maneuver…

James Rybicki [Hi, Jim] was former FBI Director James Comey’s chief-of-staff and retained that position under current FBI Director Christopher Wray (more on that later).

Rybicki was the key figure in circulating and coordinating the “Clinton Exoneration Statement” read by Director Comey. For Clinton endeavor Rybicki was the hub collecting and dispatching communication as the ‘talking points’ were constructed, edited, refined and ultimately finalized.

Additionally, Rybicki was the communication hub surrounding the Clinton-Lynch ‘Tarmac Meeting’ discussion points that led to public statements therein by the FBI and ultimately Loretta Lynch’s public statements about distancing herself from the investigation.

Also, James Rybicki was listed as one of the key witnesses requested by Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes as outlined in the letter of agreement between Nunes and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. James Rybicki was/is being questioned by Nunes et al.

So today, James Rybicki quits.

WASHINGTON DC – FBI Director Chris Wray announced Tuesday that his chief of staff, James Rybicki, is leaving the bureau.

Rybicki, who served in the same position under former FBI Director James Comey, had come under scrutiny from Republicans in recent months about his role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Rybicki was not fired. His departure, they said, has “been in the works for awhile.” “Jim Rybicki notified me last month that he will be leaving the FBI to accept an opportunity in the corporate sector,” Wray said in a statement. “While this is an exciting move for the whole Rybicki family, Jim will be dearly missed by the FBI family – and by me personally.” Wray added: “His many years of dedication to the bureau and DOJ, his level-headed judgement and earnest professionalism, and his steady good cheer have been an asset to us all and have contributed greatly to the safety and security of our nation.” The FBI director said he tapped attorney Zachary Harmon to replace Rybicki. (read more)

Some people are needlessly defrosted over the way Christopher Wray presented the exit of Rybicki, looking to cast aspersions against Director Wray for not kicking Rybicki in the teeth now, or prior. Don’t buy into that nonsense. THINK.

Think strategically.

Chris Wray is an expert in prosecuting ‘white collar’ crime. He is a ‘Machiavelli Tracker‘, a pro wolf hunter. A very smart man. Hence, his nomination and his role.

Director Chris Wray knows the key to capturing the fish is to keep them within the distance of the casting net. Keeping the “small group” participants within government, yet under full control, is a part of the strategy. [ See James Baker for example ]

Each of the co-conspirators is much easier to handle, control, monitor etc. if they are within ‘the system’. It is much harder to plead the fifth when you are required by your official duty to be accountable to government investigation(s).

Director Wray knows it’s easier to monitor the entire network if the actors within the network are retained within the organization while the investigation continues to gather evidence against them.

Do not assign illicit motives to Director Wray or buy into media narratives that are intended to create confusion and chaos amid the team of White Hats. Remember, corporate media have a vested interest in hiding the overall scheme; they helped to create it….

