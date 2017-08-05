FOIA Documents Reveal Attorney General Loretta Lynch used Alias: “Elizabeth Carlisle”…

The American Center for Law and Justice filed a FOIA request for information surrounding the infamous 2016 Arizona “Tarmac Meeting” between Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the ongoing Hillary Clinton investigation.
The ACLJ has a summary of their initial review –SEE HERE– However, various internet researchers who have reviewed the initial 413 pages (pdf embed below) have discovered something very interesting.
It appears Attorney General Loretta Lynch used an email alias in her communication to disguise her identity.
Lynch’s alias appears to be “Elizabeth Carlisle“. (screen grab from page #163):
(PDF Link – page #163) – click to enlarge
“Elizabeth” is actually the middle name of Loretta Lynch. Why AG Lynch would be using an alias is unknown. However AG Eric Holder also used three aliases when he was Attorney General –SEE HERE-. The discovery of an alias does open the possibility for FOIA requests into the DOJ for all email correspondence with “Elizabeth Carlisle” and might discover additional communication otherwise unidentified.
There is nobody by the name “Elizabeth Carlisle” in the current contact address book for DOJ employees. It also appears a Twitter account opened in January of 2017 for Elizabeth Carlisle under the username @ElizCarlisle. The account has not tweeted, but did ‘like” a February 17th article in Politico by John Podesta: “Trump Trying to Undermine Reality“.
The Elizabeth Carlisle Twitter account follows 29 other accounts including Donald Trump and the local WECT weather in North Carolina, Loretta Lynch’s hometown.
Here’s the full FOIA in pdf format. The references to Elizabeth Carlisle begin around page #160 with the screengrab image at Page #163. These pages are heavily redacted as they contain the actual talking points that Loretta Lynch used when the controversy over her meeting with Bill Clinton erupted.
Holder had 3 aliases. How many did Lynch have? How many other employees used aliases? Does Justice Department know all of their aliases? If asked would Justice give that information out? And what better way to make FOIA harder to do, if the people looking for information don’t even know who’s email’s to check?
Now we must ask how many aliases did Hillary use. Perhaps a little exercise in appropriate names for her might be a fun exercise. Fanny Bright sounds fairly appropriate.
Wasn’t there a scandal about the Obama EPA head using an alias? What a slippery, criminal bunch these people were. I wonder if they voted under these aliases. Do all Democrats have multiple aliases for various nefarious purposes? Like voting multiple times, etc…
Are aliases even legal to be used for government correspondence?
No. They generally violate IT security policy as well as security clearances.
Yet they all seem to have at least one. Rules for thee not for me.
Legal? Please. Democrats are above the law.
Notice how many Obama Administration crooks are awaiting trial.
We are in an information war against the DeepState that we cannot afford to lose.
“Legal” – these criminals don’t care about what’s legal.
#Busted
I just posted this on the OT before this was posted.
If someone uses an alias, when searching their real name in a database, their alias would not get any hits. Hence no docs containing an alias name would be retrieved in a collection for review.
For those interested, listed below are the 9 exemptions for non-disclosure. When text is redacted, thereby not disclosed, the it must indicate the FOIA exemption claim upon which one is relying to not disclose the information.
Exemptioms may be challenged as Sekulow is doing. Good luck Sekulow.
“Not all records are required to be released under the FOIA. Congress established nine exemptions from disclosure for certain categories of information to protect against certain harms, such as an invasion of personal privacy, or harm to law enforcement investigations. The FOIA authorizes agencies to withhold information when they reasonably foresee that disclosure would harm an interest protected by one of these nine exemptions. The nine exemptions are described below.
Exemption 1: Information that is classified to protect national security.
Exemption 2: Information related solely to the internal personnel rules and practices of an agency.
Exemption 3: Information that is prohibited from disclosure by another federal law.
Exemption 4: Trade secrets or commercial or financial information that is confidential or privileged.
Exemption 5: Privileged communications within or between agencies, including those protected by the:
Deliberative Process Privilege (provided the records were created less than 25 years before the date on which they were requested)
Attorney-Work Product Privilege
Attorney-Client Privilege
Exemption 6: Information that, if disclosed, would invade another individual’s personal privacy.
Exemption 7: Information compiled for law enforcement purposes that:
7(A). Could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings
7(B). Would deprive a person of a right to a fair trial or an impartial adjudication
7(C). Could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy
7(D). Could reasonably be expected to disclose the identity of a confidential source
7(E). Would disclose techniques and procedures for law enforcement investigations or prosecutions
7(F). Could reasonably be expected to endanger the life or physical safety of any individual
Exemption 8: Information that concerns the supervision of financial institutions.
Exemption 9: Geological information on wells.
Eeesh.
That pretty much covers…everything.
The ‘Short List’ would be whatever is not exempt.
Nothing like having rules written ‘for lawyers’, by lawyers.
Just like banking laws are laws written by bankers, for bankers.
My above list of exemptions didn’t reference the Code. You really need it to cross reference to the document production claims. The docs will only list the parenthetical part of each of the 9 exemptions claims, ie (b)(1), (b)(2), etc. Sorry I didn’t note the cites weren’t in my first doc. I noticed in the first many docs they are claiming (b)(6) a lot. This will be Personal Identifiable Information, ie cell nos., email addresses , etc.)
1. National defense or foreign policy information properly classified pursuant an Executive Order. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(1).
2. Documents “related solely to the internal personnel rules and practices of an agency.” 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(2).
3. Documents “specifically exempted from disclosure by statute” other than FOIA, but only if the other statute’s disclosure prohibition is absolute. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(3).
4. Documents which would reveal “[t]rade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person and privileged or confidential.” 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(4).
5. Documents which are “inter-agency or intra-agency memorandum or letters” which would be privileged in civil litigation. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(5).
6. Documents which are “personnel and medical and similar files the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(6).
7. Documents which are “records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes,” but only if one or more of six specified types of harm would result. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(7).
8. Documents which are related to specified reports prepared by, on behalf of, or for the use of agencies which regulate financial institutions. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(8).
9. Documents which would reveal oil well data. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(9).
Maybe the name ‘Carlisle’ was her mother’s maiden name, or something.
She may have used this alias email to communicate with her husband, Stephen Hargrove…who works for the cable channel Showtime.
Showtime is owned by Viacom, which also owns CBS.
Just like with Ben Rhodes…this is yet another example of the incestuous relationship between the Dems and the Media/Entertainment complex.
Reminds me that we need some heavy-duty trust busting. The too big-to-fail go way beyond the banking industry. Didn’t we learn that lesson about a zillion times before?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carlise is a name in one of Lynch’s fab books by Chaucer. This from the guys at /pol/.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Elizabeth Carlisle’ is also the name of an actress.
Who knows…maybe a connection there since Lynch’s husband is in Hollywood?
On the OT thread another Treeper posted that Elizabeth Carlisle was her grandmother’s maiden name, I think.
These people make me sick.
Ah…there it is, then.
And yeah, these people make me sick too, Sylvia.
Pulled this from 4chan
…Anonymous (ID: NWE4sa+w) KN
08/04/17(Fri)21:26:49 No.136212845
Origin of the name:
Elizabeth:
Loretta Lynch’s middle name. Quite straightforward.
Carlisle:
A city in England which was the plot of a 14th century story written by Chaucer. In multiple news articles, it has been reported that Lynch enjoyed reading Chaucer in old English while she was in college. Based on this, we see this as the strongest connection to the name, unless anyone can prove a stronger one.
Alternative theory: There are two roads names Carlisle in Durham, NC where Lynch grew up. If it comes to light that she lived on one of these streets, it would overrule the Chaucer theory. However, no evidence to these claims has been found or presented.
Can’t Trump declassify all this crap?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep.
Interesting. ACLJ—- Chief Counsel = J. Sekulow (one of the founders of the firm).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very interesting.
BTW, I followed the ACLJ link and there is a petition to investigate Lynch, which I signed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, altho Jewish, he has been a strong believer in Jesus for decades. He believes Jesus is the Messiah. I heard his testimony on TV ages ago. His story is wonderful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She also wore a trench coat, a fake mustache, and was known to speak in a foreign accent. These people are so ridiculous they deserve prison time just for the stupidity. Alias’s, home brew servers, secret handshakes, and decoder rings seem to have been common tools during the eight years that Obummer was allowed to rest his feet on the White House furniture. And these were supposedly the smartest people in the room? What a disgrace!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“… supposedly the smartest people in the room?”
Don’t forget Mr-smartest-guy-in-the-room- … incoherent-without-a-teleprompter- … if-if-if-if-if-if-if-if-if-if-if-if-if-okey-doke Barry
I think what makes me laugh and at the same time frustrates me is the fact these people are some of the dumbest human beings ever to live on Earth! Loretta “Lets Go Hot” Lynch may actually be the dumbest of them all!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, come on. There’s nothing wrong with being a duplicitous traitor that totally changing yourself can’t solve. But if you can’t manage that, at least change your name. And if you can’t change your name, well, use a fake email.
I mean, doesn’t everyone have three or four personas these days? It is these cisnamed (identified by name granted at birth) rubes that only have the one identity, and then get upity and claim that identify is somehow sacred, protected, and private. I mean, come on. They didn’t name themselves. They were given that name, probably by some facsist cisgendered egg-donor/breeder who claims biological ownership of the parasite, under some delusional misaprehension that there are only two genders, only females can give birth, that straight men are good for something other than cannon-fodder, and that the earth is actually round.
Who needs people like that in this country?
/eyeroll
nice rant, Cetera. inspired.
In addition, I am assuming Sekulow’s FOIA request referenced by name Loretta Lynch and Clinton and not any aliases unless Sekulow was aware of them. Therefore, even if the person knew Lynch and Clinton used aliases they would not include them in their database search terms if the FOIA didn’t specify them.
So aliases would appear to be a method used to avoid transparency and production of various documents in response to FOIAs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, pretty sure that’s the game plan. Keep your grubby FOIA requests out of my business. I’m above the law, you peons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What you’re describing is not possible, my friend, as Obama promised us the most transparent administration ever. Didn’t he?
“Elizabeth Carlisle” will be investigated just as “Stonetear” was.
Do I recall correctly that there were some aliases seen on the Wikileaks dump last October?
I know I DO recall that throughout the entire Benghazi investigation conducted by Trey Gowdy that the very existence of a second server was completely unknown and unmentioned until close to the very end. So, a lot of discovery either didn’t happen at all or had to be repeated.
The discovery of ‘New Information’ would create the grounds for re-opening that investigation.
Oh! What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive…
media.aclj.org/pdf/Clinton-Lynch-Documents-1.pdf
Sir Sundance rightly notes PDF page 163 but please also see PDF page 177;
To: “Carlisle, Elizabeth” ecarlisle@jmd.usdoj.gov
Subject: Talking points/statement
And look how many DOJ individuals have full knowledge of the fake email name, register, unlawful, non-compliant FOIA scam that is being conducted.
Absolutely outrageous.
Remember the backstory here is that these “aliases” are simply for spam prevention….
However, they also provide a dual purpose in that they create a transparency dodge regarding the FOIA request.
I asked this question earlier. Does anyone know if obama’s EO for wide-spread sharing of classified info(on the way out the door) was ever rescinded?
