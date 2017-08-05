FOIA Documents Reveal Attorney General Loretta Lynch used Alias: “Elizabeth Carlisle”…

The American Center for Law and Justice filed a FOIA request for information surrounding the infamous 2016 Arizona “Tarmac Meeting” between Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the ongoing Hillary Clinton investigation.

The ACLJ has a summary of their initial review –SEE HERE– However, various internet researchers who have reviewed the initial 413 pages (pdf embed below) have discovered something very interesting.

It appears Attorney General Loretta Lynch used an email alias in her communication to disguise her identity.

Lynch’s alias appears to be “Elizabeth Carlisle“. (screen grab from page #163):

(PDF Link – page #163) – click to enlarge

“Elizabeth” is actually the middle name of Loretta Lynch. Why AG Lynch would be using an alias is unknown. However AG Eric Holder also used three aliases when he was Attorney General –SEE HERE-. The discovery of an alias does open the possibility for FOIA requests into the DOJ for all email correspondence with “Elizabeth Carlisle” and might discover additional communication otherwise unidentified.

There is nobody by the name “Elizabeth Carlisle” in the current contact address book for DOJ employees. It also appears a Twitter account opened in January of 2017 for Elizabeth Carlisle under the username @ElizCarlisle. The account has not tweeted, but did ‘like” a February 17th article in Politico by John Podesta: “Trump Trying to Undermine Reality“.

The Elizabeth Carlisle Twitter account follows 29 other accounts including Donald Trump and the local WECT weather in North Carolina, Loretta Lynch’s hometown.

Here’s the full FOIA in pdf format. The references to Elizabeth Carlisle begin around page #160 with the screengrab image at Page #163. These pages are heavily redacted as they contain the actual talking points that Loretta Lynch used when the controversy over her meeting with Bill Clinton erupted.

