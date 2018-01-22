FBI Shadow Figure Surfaces To Protect President Obama Amid Released FBI Text Messages…

CTH has been pointing out this shadowy figure for almost a year. Today, his appearance in Text Messages, explains why…
W.H. “Bill” Priestap is the FBI Head of Counterintelligence. Priestap was one of the first FBI officials who caught our attention (spring of 2017) because FBI Director James Comey mysteriously pointed a finger upon him during testimony to congress on March 20th, 2017 [Although Comey didn’t use Bill Priestap’s name, only his position].
James Comey said last year the reason the FBI did not inform congress of the ongoing eight month counterintelligence investigation (required by congressional intelligence oversight), which began in July 2016 into candidate Donald Trump, was because Bill Priestap specifically told Director Comey not to inform congress or intelligence oversight.
That March 20th, 2017, Comey testimony -and the exponential ramifications therein- largely remained under the radar until late last year when Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and the Office of Inspector General began presenting information that painted a very disturbing picture of the DOJ/FBI motive to keep their suspicious activity hidden.
As a result of growing concern surrounding the political endeavors of the Dept. of Justice, Devin Nunes included FBI Asst. Director Bill Priestap in his witness demand to the DOJ. According to the response letter provided by Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein, Priestap will be presented to the House Intelligence Committee soon for questioning.
Yesterday, a key aspect of Bill Priestap surfaced, in a semi-related matter, surrounding the Clinton email investigation.
In a letter from Senator Ron Johnson (Committee overseeing Homeland Security) to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Bill Priestap surfaces. [full pdf here]
On page #2, Johnson points out that prior information from the FBI showed that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton communicated via email with President Obama:
Obviously President Obama could be at risk within the unlawful Secretary Clinton use of unauthorized and non-secure email controls. President Obama previously stated he had no knowledge of Secretary Clinton using non-governmental email.
Transparently, the fact that President Obama and Hillary Clinton were emailing each other, indicates President Obama did in fact know of Clinton’s email account structure. The electronic communication between Clinton and Obama now becomes a risk.
Enter FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to clean up a messy issue.
From the text messaging between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, we see that Bill Priestap helped create the carefully worded manuscript FBI Director James Comey delivered in July 2016 to extricate Clinton from her illegal action. However, Bill Priestap’s editorial focus was very specific:
It was Asst. FBI Director W.H. “Bill” Priestap, in his role within the DOJ/FBI “small group”, who removed the connection of President Obama to the email account of Secretary Clinton:
That removal is one of the more consequential changes that appears to have taken place in changing Comey’s transcript. That change held massive potential ramifications.
This is yet another indication that Bill Priestap is a key and central figure inside this conspiracy. Bill Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s direct boss.
Also, as head of FBI counterintelligence, Priestap would have to sign off on the use of Fusion-GPS (aka: Bean LLC, aka, Glenn Simpson), Crowdstrike, and/or any FBI contractor who was allowed access to, or received information from, the FBI database.
What Asst. AG John P Carlin (DOJ – National Security Division), is to the DOJ FISA-702 side of the entire operation, so too is Asst. FBI Director Bill Priestap on the FBI side of the FISA-702 operation – and much more.
Hopefully you can see a little better how each of these officials are lining up on our graphic:
First we had “Andy” and now have “Bill.”
Wonder how they’re gonna spin this?
IMO, this is treasonous, and I’m stunned it’s not being raised as a consequence for the FBI/DOJ individuals involved in this charade.
Don’t forget Barry.
Surprise, surprise.
Oops…guess this might be the reason for the ‘look squirrel’ attempt this morning.
The old dog’s tricks aren’t working anymore.
Can’t they arrest Priestap on SOME KIND OF CHARGE so they can put him on ice and twist him until he squeals like a pig? It’ll be a start. At least it’ll keep me happy for a while.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I certainly hope every one of these folks (including Obozo) has their passports flagged so they can’t leave the country. And given the number of Arkancides, most should be taken in to protective custody.
They need to lean on Lisa Page real hard. I’ll bet she would crack like a nut in no time.
From her pictures wouldn’t surprise me if she was a druggie, not started to disintegrate yet but has the sleazy look about the face.
Sundance, need a little edit on the last sentance above the mugshot graphic.
Hopefully you can a little better how each of these officials are lining up on our graphic:
I mentally inserted the word “understand.”
I know we are good. We just need to make it clear to all the panicked libs that read here.
Agree!
“see” / “understand”
This man is a traitor, #releasethememo
This is now “life and death” for a lot of people…..
Every night the are fighting their own minds on whether to roll the dice and hope not to be executed or spend the rest of their lives in prison versus taking that gun from their nightstand and ending their miserable life so that they no longer have to fight with their mind and body that is eating them from the inside out.
yeh they can either kill themselves, risk going to jail and being gang raped for the rest of their lives, or plea out and roll over on their buddies in exchange for a light sentence, perhaps even no prison time. even then they’ll be lookin’ over their shoulders every time they leave their house for their buddies buddies that will be coming for them colombian drug cartel style. decisions, decisions.
i don’t doubt some of them are taking turns sleeping in shifts with their significant others.
The FBI at this point will have no Choice but to throw Obama under the bus
We haven’t even unsealed Obama’s records yet. Or have we?
What records. 😉
His Pakistani draft card.
👳
ROFLMAO!!
I was ORDERED to commit treason doesn’t sound like a very solid defense to me. But what do I know. Wasn’t that tried in the Nuremberg trials or something like that. Hang ’em high.
As for the Nuremberg Trials–don’t go there. Justice may have been served, but the law was not.
It really is the correct thing to do…
This is a giant leap forward! The Priestap edit is damning. Even more so than the whole gross negligence change. I understand the criminality avoidance argument about the gross negligence language change, but to shield the seriousness of the lapse and Obama’s participation significantly altered the entire Comey exoneration.
Uh oh. Priestap better be placed under suicide watch!
Under Clinton assassin watch.
The pages evidence is piling up so high it will soon fall over, scatter, and FINALLY find its way onto the front pages of the MSM.
It’s going to be a long summer watching the hearings, just as the summer of 1973 was for Watergate, except this one is so much more significant,, and JAIL TIME will be one of the outcomes.
I hope so but we are living in different times. Pink hat women bringing their young children to celebrate hate.
Unlike some of the others involved, Priestap has not been reassigned or demoted.
imo, if he were moved around right now it would raise too many questions as to “why”.
I know he has no oversight by IG (Yates memo) but surely someone besides Nunes is looking at him and possible communications with Mueller. Rosenstein?
I hope our white hats in Congress don’t drop the ball and continue to push. At the end of the day, given the sloth-lime progress that occurs in their investigations, I think Jordan’s right. We need a special prosecutor sooner rather than later.
The sunlight hit him!
Is Obama able to be charged???? I think so. Obama knew about and approved the illegal spying and unmasking of Americans. Obama knew and approved the Uranium One deal where the Russian govt gave Clinton billions of dollars in return for 20% of our Urainum. Obama knew that Clinton was using a private email server to send and receive classified information and also lied that he did not know.
Here are your cuffs President Obama! Justice will be served. pray for justice! MAGA
First question, I would ask Priestap is if was involved in missing texts.
Even if the FBI dumped those texts, can’t we get quite a few by going through other offices. The DOJ texts weren’t destroyed, just the FBI ones. We won’t get everything but we would get a lot better handle on what has been lost.
First and final question: “Blindfold for the condemned?”
Priestap may not be, but this person was responsible for all FBI Information Technology.
James Turgal is listed on the FBI website as the current Executive Assistant Dir in charge of IT
https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/information-technology
However, as of Jan 9, 2018 Deloitte lists the same James Turgal retired in 2017l, as manager of Cyber… something
https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/profiles/jturgal.html?id=us:2el:3pr:crsjturgal:awa:adv:010918:jtbio
Can Christopher Wray be trusted?
Who recommended him to Trump? I can’t recall.
If anybody ever decides to prosecute any of those characters let’s hope there’s a federal courthouse somewhere in rural Indiana to impanel a grand jury.
They’ll never get Obama. That much truth would tear apart too much; I doubt that even President Trump would want to see that happen. This will be a partial cover up of epic proportions, but I still hope I’m wrong. We need a truth cleansing of the filth otherwise the cancer will grow back.
I thought I read that Pres. Trump had too much respect for the Office of the President to go so far as to unmask Obama….having said that, Pres. Trump did lead the charge on Barry from Kenya’s birth certificate and we do know our President likes to WIN BIGLY!! …..Hillary sure won’t be off limits :)….Obama was just a groomed deepstate puppet and who’s strings were owned by some other NWO evil mastermind IMO.
After the election, he gave them a chance to let it go. All bets are off now. They attacked his kids.
Trump the citizen did NOT “lead the charge” on the unqualified BAMMY BC issue…..he did not even involve himself in it until late 2010 early 2011……many INFORMED voters were highlighting the illegal activity in placing this fraud in office as far back as 2007……Even Sheriff Joe and Mike Zullo distributed their report to Congress in 2011 shortly after Trump went public with his doubts
At least they can hang it over his head. Keep your nose out of politics and straighten up or we unseal an indictment.
That sounds like a very plausible route. Let Hillary, FBI, DOJ hang and threaten Barry
@Sanji – I think they already ‘have’ obama.
I read somewhere, maybe 4chan, that President Trump respects the Office too much to actually go after a former President.
That may be true but he has to know that choom smoking punk isn’t going away like all other Presidents have done.
He also remembers how that TelePrompTer pipsqueak mocked him at the 2009 media correspondents dinner.
Personally I hope he throws out enough rope and bathhouse Barry hangs himself with it.
I hope so too
If President Trump really respects the Office of President, then President Trump HAS to go after that thug.
Some of these players have to have flipped, the evidence is now overwhelming and while it may seem like they would get away with it, the smart ones will or have flipped and start cutting deals. This is going to be epic! So sad for our country, but extremely necessary given the total abuse of power they committed. Let’s hope they never see the light of day outside of jail ever again.
They won’t flip when they have the ability to continue destroying evidence and undermining the investigation.
All it takes is one or two and my $$ is someone already flipped.
The loss of the emails is pure BS. You need only go to the ISP. They will have a copy.
NSA, FBI and CIA to congress: Don’t push this too far, we have all the pedo files and will release them to the public.
This is all dog and pony show. Been seeing it for many years now. Every one in DC has skeletons in their closet that they don’t want to be let out. Thats how this works. You use your access to nsa to collect dirt on anyone who could ever stand in your way, then you get to do whatever you want.
These agencies were designed only for blackmail and extortion. Prove me wrong because I would love to see that I am wrong. It looks like McCabe will get his retirement after all.
The Big difference is we’ve got Trump and he doesn’t really care. All of the Democrats and most of the Republicans have been fighting him tooth and nail since he got elected. If 60 percent have to leave office it will open up and opportunity for him..
@Streak 264 – You’re right when you say “that’s how it works”.
The difference now is we have someone in the Presidency that owes NOTHING to all the former powers that be.
He risked everything he has for this job. That makes him someone as near to the Founding Fathers as we’ve ever seen in our lifetime.
These guys spent major portions of their careers covering for Obama and Hillary. When the election came they just continued on autopilot. Now their are left with covering for themselves. My question is, and I hope Nunes or someone poses it, is what would their reward be. Or do they worship Obama and Hillary and consider them deities? Or were they afforded protection from investigation of their own criminal acts in return fior covering for others? Perhaps its the mob mentality, wherein one breaks a window and the others follow suit? I would like to know their motivations and their objectives.
The higher you get up the flagpole the more your ass sticks out. YOu need people behind you to cover for you. These guys were promoted for that cover. They never thought they’d get exposed though. They’ve got families to think about. Kids to go to college etc. If they get convicted all of that is down the toilet and their lives are dog shite for the remainder of their lives. They’re in a tough spot.
Lets also keep in mind that Katica found Stonetear (Paul Combetta) asking on reddit for help to cover up a “Very VIP” persons email address. I believe he was trying to hide Obama’s email so it wouldn’t be seen on Hillary’s server & now this letter & the texts between Strzok and Page, it pretty much backs that thought up.
You can find the entire thread SD posted below:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/09/22/day-4-the-stonetear-investigation-chairman-jason-chaffetz-sends-preservation-notice-to-reddit/
Yep fle. Read that too.
I believe that was exactly about covering President stompy feet’s email tracks.
In addition to Clinton’s email server investigation, we learned recently that the DOJ had an investigation of the Uranium One transaction throughout its extended, multi-step approval process, which produced massive evidence that the Russians believed they could purchase approval through multi-million dollar donations to the Clinton machine, and a confidential informant, Walter Campbell, a DC lobbyist who, in full compliance with FARA, represented the Russian purchaser in the transaction. Campbell was subjected to a gag order by DOJ that prevented him from discussing any of what he learned with anyone, even with Congress, until it was lifted 2 or 3 months ago and he spilt it all to one of the Congressional committees.
This suggests that the Clinton machine’s ability to exercise undue influence over the DOJ dates back to Obama’s first term, while Robert Mueller was Director of the FBI. It appears that the evidence that Russia was paying the Clinton Foundation for approval, and that Russia was throughout this time demanding kickbacks from its Uranium transportation contractors (see recent indictment of Mark Lambert in Maryland), were bottled up by DOJ, and not shared with any of the many cabinet level positions that had to agree to Uranium One in order for it to be approved.
The Podesta Group was, of course, Russia’s lead lobbyist, and one can imagine that that would have involved calling on key people in each of those Cabinets, urging/persuading approval, since anyone could have blocked it.
Sundance, can you explain why the Manafort indictment relates exclusively to pre-Trump campaign involvement – Manafort’s crimes for working on behalf of the Russian backed faction in Ukraine, FARA violations and money laundering to pay his subcontracted lobbying and crisis management firms? Why Company B, the Posesta Group, hired by Manafort to help on the project, was named (sort of) as an unindicted co-conspirator? Why Podesta has totally lawyered up, as if anticipating an indictment himself? Does Tony Podesta plan to incriminate Manafort in exchange for a slap on the wrist plea deal?
with regards to whether or not Obama had ‘knowledge’ of Clinton’s email server….
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/31077
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obama-weighs-in-hillary-clinton-private-emails/
‘DOH’
The clear implication here is that Priestap and Comey and Lynch were ALL aware that not only Clinton, but Obama were in trouble if the truth were to come out. Lord, how long will it be before the little g god of the Left (Obama) is finally revealed to the history books for ALL of the crime and corruption of our Constitutional Republic which took place at his direction?
I’ll grant Obama this much: there wasn’t a “smidgen” of corruption during his regime (er, administration). There was vast, unrelenting corruption at the highest levels of EVERY agency of his administration. So vast was the corruption that the administration has taken to purging records from his regime in the same way that the Nazi’s attempted to purge every bit of evidence of their crimes during WWII.
How long until all those who identify as Independent on the political spectrum have had it? How long until they DEMAND that the crooks from the Obama years face the justice that is long overdue?
Apparently, senior personages in the DOJ and FBI were using burner phones, even putting their spouses’ & kids’ names on them.
My jaw hit the floor over the level of stupid in that. LEOs ROUTINELY get around burner phone tactics and collect intel. All the burner phones do is make it very obvious that you are Officially Engaged In Nefarious Shenanigans.
Schumer loves his burner phone
The only reason these people were so openly corrupt, had be, because the setting President Obama had their back and they knew it. The use of burner phones tells us two things, their actions were outside the law and they new it and the logs on the use of these phones were not considered a problem.
The open email exchanges should be enough to send most of this group, to include Obama, to jail. Those exchanges were clearly not protected with the proper level of encryption and of course the conspirators realized it, based on the enclosed information. But, makes it worse is, they allowed it to continue without correction for years!
At least one of these crooks is going to take a plea deal. I think Carlin will be one of them.
With the Clinton body count exponentially multiplying, I think surviving long enough to achieve a jail cell would be a sensible short term goal.
They did a real number of that couple in Toronto.
I was just thinking how much I like this photo. Let’s meme it…
Doesn’t Priestap’s wife run a company that does private security? Wonder if she plays a part in this like the other wives?
