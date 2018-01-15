Repost: Back-Story to DOJ Reopening Investigation of Uranium Transportation Company…

Given the recent indictment of former uranium company transportation official, Mark Lambert, perhaps it is worthwhile revisiting the December 21st back-story to how AG Jeff Sessions announced his intention to reopen the investigation therein.
DECEMBER 21st, 2017 – Well, it would appear AG Jeff Sessions has instructed the DOJ to follow something similar to the basic investigative outline CTH recommended on November 3rd regarding Uranium One. When Katica discovered the FOIA documents an investigative trail seemed to almost create itself. We shared:
“Put the FBI special agent together with the unnamed FBI informant, question them, and discover what they know about the entire Uranium One deal – and there’s the road-map to tear this thing wide open.”
(WASHINGTON DC) – On the orders of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Justice Department prosecutors have begun asking FBI agents to explain the evidence they found in a now dormant criminal investigation into a controversial uranium deal that critics have linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton, multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News.
The interviews with FBI agents are part of the Justice Department’s effort to fulfill a promise an assistant attorney general made to Congress last month to examine whether a special counsel was warranted to look into what has become known as the Uranium One deal, a senior Justice Department official said.
At issue is a 2010 transaction in which the Obama Administration allowed the sale of U.S. uranium mining facilities to Russia’s state atomic energy company. Hillary Clinton was secretary of state at the time, and the State Department was one of nine agencies that agreed to approve the deal after finding no threat to U.S. national security.
[…] In recent weeks, FBI agents who investigated the case have been asked by Justice Department prosecutors to describe the results of their probe. The agents also have been asked if there was any improper effort to squash a prosecution, the law enforcement sources say.
The senior Justice Department official said the questions were part of an effort by the Sessions team to get up to speed on the controversial case, in the face of allegations from Congressional Republicans that it was mishandled.
An FBI spokesman declined to comment. (read more)
Here’s the prior CTH report we put together with Katica’s research in early November:
Internet researcher Katica (Twitter GOPollAnalyst) may have found the hidden thread that unravels a much bigger story within the Uranium-One Clinton-FBI scandal.
In an otherwise innocuous FBI FOIA FILE Katica located a notice for preservation of documents sent by an FBI special agent to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on August 28th, 2015. What is interesting about the preservation request(s) are the recipients, their attachment to CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States), and the timeline of events surrounding the agent’s notification.
The time-line here is very important as it might change the perception of exactly what the FBI was investigating as it relates to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Therefore a backdrop to understand content and context is important.
Up to now the general perception of the FBI’s involvement surrounding the Clinton emails has been against the backdrop of using a personal email server to conduct business, and the potential for unlawful transmission of classified data.
Additionally, the circumvention of official information technology protocols was the narrative most often discussed. The headlines were “Clinton used bad judgement” etc.
In essence, throughout 2015, 2016, 2017 the arguments, including FBI legal probes, were thought to center around “process“. However, Katica’s discovery re-frames that argument to focus on the subject matter “content” within the emails, and not the process.
Bear with me… The first notification of a Clinton email problem stemmed from the discovery that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used her personal email (and server) to conduct official government business. Those initial revelations were discovered around March of 2015. [New York Times, March 2nd]
Sometime around August 3rd, 2015, we discovered the FBI inquiry was actually a “criminal probe“. [USA Today August 4th] – [Washington Post August 3rd] – [New York Post, August 5th, 2015] The media reporting in early August of 2015 showed the FBI investigation was actually a criminal probe. The dates here are important.
The discovery by Katica shows that on August 28th, 2015, an FBI special agent sent a notification to preserve records to: •Nuclear Regulatory Commission; •The U.S. Dept. of Treasury; •Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI James Clapper); •The National Counter Terrorism Center; and the •U.S. Department of Energy (DoE).
(Page #7 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
Each of these agencies was intricately involved in the 2010 approval of the Uranium One deal. Indeed, each of these specific agencies is involved in the CFIUS approval process for the purchase within the Uranium One deal. Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State at the time.
Five Days later, on September 2nd, 2015, the FBI special agent sent another notification for preservation of records to the same agencies -beginning with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission- and adding: the National Security Agency (NSA – Admiral Mike Rogers) and the United States Secret Service (USSS).
(Page #13 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
The following day, on September 3rd, 2015, the FBI special agent submitted a supplemental notification for preservation of records to: •The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), •Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and •The Department of Defense:
(Page #15 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
Taken in their totality those FBI special agent notifications now encompassed every member of the CFIUS group who “signed off” on approval of the Uranium One deal.
It would be intellectually dishonest not to see the very likely attachment of the special agent’s action. That is to say an FBI probe originating as an outcome of information retrieved in parallel to the timing of the “criminal probe” of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email use.
The sequence of events highlights a criminal probe starting [early August 2015], followed by notifications to the “Uranium One” CFIUS participants [late August 2015].
If you consider the larger Clinton timeline; along with the FBI special agent requests from identified participants; and overlay the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the leading entity surrounding the probe elements; and the fact that the CFIUS participants were the recipients of the retention requests; well, it’s just too coincidental to think this is unrelated to the Uranium One deal and the more alarming implications.
Further, if you consider this factual researched information against the backdrop of new and current information about the roles of each of the outlined participants; and the knowledge of the mystery FBI informant who was threatened to keep his mouth shut; well, it’s not a leap to connect the dots and see that the top-tier of the FBI (Robert Mueller, James Comey) and DOJ (Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein, et al), along with their subordinates, would potentially be in legal jeopardy….
And don’t think that in 2017 these people are not acutely aware of that risk, and signaling their audience:
This revelation means all the apex players in the deepest part of the DC’s deep swamp would have some level of exposure risk within the underlying scandal. That reality also presents a problem because the people charged with protecting U.S. interests, the investigative leadership, are the very people that need to be investigated. (Hence the signaling tweet from Eric Holder above)
However, there is good news. Specifically because of this find, we have located the investigative needle in the haystack of buried information.
Congress can get, and see, those FBI preservation notification documents without redaction. Congress could then interview the FBI special agent who was obviously in charge of key elements within the 2015 probe.
Put the FBI special agent together with the unnamed FBI informant, question them, and discover what they know about the entire Uranium One deal – and there’s the road-map to tear this thing wide open.
Any questions?
House intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announced the congressional probe into the Russian Uranium One deal. As described, the initial part of the probe will be to discover if there was actually an ongoing FBI investigation into the company at the time the Obama administration gave the green light for the controversial purchase.
In order to answer that originating question the DOJ has released an FBI informant from their non disclosure agreement (NDA). If it is confirmed the FBI was actually conducting an investigation – the additional lines of probative value will encompass how the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved the purchase during an ongoing FBI investigation.
If the FBI was investigating, and if CFIUS approved the purchase despite the investigation, then it appears congress would move to the third probative point “why”? ..and why so fast?
Within the third probative point is where the possibility of a quid-pro-quo with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton comes into play. The financial dynamic behind Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation is substantive, factual, generally well cited, and potentially illegal albeit difficult to prove.
It is within that third dynamic that WikiLeaks previously outlined the exceptionally coincidental connections which align with the quid-pro-quo and encompass Hillary/Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and Russian business and governmental interests.
(Via WikiLeaks – October 2016) Part 1 of the Podesta Emails comprises 2,060 emails and 170 attachments and focuses on Mr Podesta’s communications relating to nuclear energy, and media handling over donations to the Clinton Foundation from mining and nuclear interests; 1,244 of the emails reference nuclear energy. The full collection includes emails to and from Hillary Clinton.
In April 2015 the New York Times published a story about a company called “Uranium One” which was sold to Russian government-controlled interests, giving Russia effective control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States.
Since uranium is considered a strategic asset, with implications for the production of nuclear weapons, the deal had to be approved by a committee composed of representatives from a number of US government agencies.
Among the agencies that eventually signed off the deal was the State Department, then headed by Secretary Clinton. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) comprises, among others, the secretaries of the Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce and Energy.
As Russian interests gradually took control of Uranium One millions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation between 2009 and 2013 from individuals directly connected to the deal including the Chairman of Uranium One, Ian Telfer.
Although Mrs Clinton had an agreement with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors to the Clinton Foundation, the contributions from the Chairman of Uranium One were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons. [The foundation admission]
When the New York Times article was published the Clinton campaign spokesman, Brian Fallon, strongly rejected the possibility that then-Secretary Clinton exerted any influence in the US goverment’s review of the sale of Uranium One, describing this possibility as “baseless”.
Mr Fallon promptly sent a memo to the New York Times with a rebuttal of the story (Podesta Email ID 1489). In this memo, Mr Fallon argued:
“Apart from the fact that the State Department was one of just nine agencies involved in CFIUS, it is also true that within the State Department, the CFIUS approval process historically does not trigger the personal involvement of the Secretary of State. The State Department’s principal representative to CFIUS was the Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs. During the time period in question, that position was held by Jose Fernandez. As you are aware, Mr Fernandez has personally attested that “Secretary Clinton never intervened with me on any CFIUS matter.”
What the Clinton campaign spokesman failed to disclose, however, was the fact that a few days before sending his rebuttal to the New York Times, Jose Fernandez wrote on the evening of the 17 April 2015 to John Podesta following a phone call from Mr Podesta (Email ID 2053):
“John, It was good to talk to you this afternoon, and I appreciate your taking the time to call. As I mentioned, I would like to do all I can to support Secretary Clinton, and would welcome your advice and help in steering me to the right persons in the campaign”.
Five days after this email (22 April 2015), Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon wrote a memo to the New York Times, declaring that “Jose Fernandez has personally attested that ‘Secretary Clinton never intervened with me on any CFIUS matter’,” but Fallon failed to mention that Fernandez was hardly a neutral witness in this case, considering that he had agreed with John Podesta to play a role in the Clinton campaign.
The emails show that the contacts between John Podesta and Jose Fernandez go back to the time of internal Clinton campaign concern about the then-forthcoming book and movie “Clinton Cash” by Peter Schweizer on the financial dealings of the Clinton Foundation.
In an email dated 29 March 2015 (Email ID 2059), Jose Fernandez writes to Podesta:
“Hi John, I trust you are getting a brief rest after a job well done. Thanks no doubt to your recommendation I have joined the CAP [Center for American Progress] board of trustees, which I’m finding extremely rewarding.”
I’m a simple guy. Simple things make me happy. Seeing eric holder’s mug in your target box is a simple thing that makes me happy. Hi Eric. Better start doing some push-ups
starfcker, Eric likes to think he is hiding out and protected by leeching off CA per moonbeam, etc. You can hide but you will be found whether in our country or not and that goes for Obama as well.
Eric “Fast and Furious” Holder is often forgotten in all of this mess, but the fact is that he got his start as bag man for the Clintons even before Bill was selling pardons before the end of his second term. Such a nasty, corrupt character. His oily fingerprints are all over this.
The whole picture of the foreign bribes rests in the Clinton-Giustra anonymous charity in Canada- the conduit through which millions were sent to influence the Clintons. Bill and Hillary visit their bagman in Canada at least annually.
Mark Rich
How about a simple question? Why would a woman who publicly claimed that she doesn’t know anything about technology take extraordinary measures to set up a private server that was left unprotected to conduct State Department work?
The Hillary Clinton email scandal is also the Hillary CLinton pay to play scandal, and Abedin, Samuelson, Mills and others are witnesses to that effect if not co-conspirators.
JW President Tom Fitton: Hillary Clinton Was Hiding EVERYTHING on Her Private Email Server
“How about a simple question? Why would a woman who publicly claimed that she doesn’t know anything about technology take extraordinary measures to set up a private server that was left unprotected to conduct State Department work?”
Because she was selling info? Just like her hubby did?
It has been said that the largest donors to the Clinton Foundation worldwide operations, for which there is little oversight, were the Saudis. Anything happen in the kingdom? Something related to a coup against family members having to do with billions of dollars in corruption?
Here’s Why There May Be No More Free Passes for the Clinton Foundation
A new Department of Justice probe of the email and charity fraud scandals won’t end well for Bill or Hillary
https://www.lifezette.com/polizette/heres-why-there-be-no-more-free-passes-for-the-clinton-foundation/
Charles Ortel Updates David Knight On Clinton Foundation
You know SD, instead of posting excellent analysis like this to help God and America, you could be on CNN…
And so it finally begins, thanks Sundance.
Everyone please take a few minutes to read Imperator_Rex thread on Twitter. You will be absolutely blown away by the cast of characters involved at the DOJ, FBI and the Judge. Absolutely mind boggling!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/952684729056161792.html
Here are three of the 26 posts:
15. ALL of these cases were prosecuted by the same duo, or combination thereof – Rod Rosenstein & Andrew Weissman. Yes, you read that correctly.
16. The FBI officer assigned to each case? Why, one Andrew McCabe. Yes – you also read that correctly. Your eyes are NOT deceiving you.
17. Oh – here’s another interesting coincidence : they were ALL assigned to the same judge – one Judge Theodore Chuang, an Obama appointee. I hope you have not fallen off your chair yet, it gets worse:
FBI Probe Into Russian Uranium Bribes Concealed By Obama DOJ; Mueller, McCabe, Rosenstein Involved
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-15/fbi-probe-russian-uranium-bribes-concealed-obama-doj-mueller-mccabe-rosenstein
thanks, fleporeblog…I don’t twitter….interesting inter-relationships there…
This is a must read, especially if you think like I do Sessions is a black hat shill and the entire fbi doj are rigged against us and our president. I am no longer buying all the sessions working behind the scenes conjecture. Just read the above and you will see just how much has NOT changed at DOJ.
Please do not give me the BS about sessions, why is judicial watch getting less from Trumps DOJ then they did from odumbos doj! This is clear evidence the leadership at the doj is anti We the People! All of this information should have been flushed out of hiding in the first month of sessions administration, period.
There are a couple of empty chairs over in Howie’s section of the tree.
Flep, help me out here. That Judge is the one that is assigned to the Lambert’s case. Is there a way we can get this Judge out on prejudice/bias?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is the hope!
One and the same, Michaela – 🙂
Looks like we’re in for stormy weather Weather ….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Subpoena Fernandez now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still concerned about Judge Theodore Chuang.
Yep, Chuang, an Obama appointee, went to Harvard with Obama, editor of Harvard Law Review – all cases to do with FBI/DOJ with Chuang seem to get swept under the rug.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-15/fbi-probe-russian-uranium-bribes-concealed-obama-doj-mueller-mccabe-rosenstein
LikeLiked by 3 people
From the link:
What many don’t realize is that Lambert’s Friday indictment is not the first linked to the Uranium One deal.
In fact, Robert Mueller’s FBI had been investigating the scheme since at least 2008 – with retiring Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe assigned to the ongoing investigation which was hidden from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the Untid States (CFIUS). Had they known, the committee never would have approved the Uranium One deal with TENEX’s parent company, Rosatom.
Four individuals were eventually prosecuted and given plea agreements after the Uranium One deal was approved. The prosecuting DOJ attorneys? Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and top Mueller investigator in the Trump-Russia probe, Andrew Weissman – who praised former acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying Trump.
Unsurprisingly, all four indicted individuals were handed extremely light sentences, none of which made headlines.
The judge? Theodore Chuang – an Obama appointee who went to Harvard Law at the same time as Obama, advised Hillary Clinton as “Counselor on detail to the United States Department of State,” and just so happened to strike down Trump’s “Travel Ban” Executive Order. Chuang’s wife, Jacinta Ma served as a senior policy advisor to Michelle Obama.
Independent researcher Imperator Rex has neatly tied it all together for your edification on Twitter:
Actually, if Obama graduated from Harvard Law in 1991, as the IR article says, and Chuang in 1994, that means that Obama left just before Chuang came in. The Law School course is 3 years.
LikeLike
Nice refresher. And many thanks to Katica too. She does spectacular work.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Katica is a Peach!
A True American Patriot!!
She reminds me of a bloodhound, who unlike the beagles, who blast away, mostly following each other by sight, she sniffs out the cold trail.
And never deviates away.
I would just turn myself in, with her on my trail.
The Traitors would probably sleep better in orange jammies, on a hard cot, in a cold cell lately.
Fightin’ bed bugs n skeeters.
GITMO for All Traitors!
Thank You Katica!!
We Love You, Dear.
I think there is a song for this…”Movin’ on up… to the big house…’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justice Now
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love these.
How does Rosenstien still have his position? Wasn’t he part of the lies from the start?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Rosenstein was offered a Come to Jesus moment and he chose wisely.
Possibly the same opportunity for Priestap. We will see what happens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
waltherppk……I have to laugh …maybe Rosen stein( assume) jewish faith was offered a Come to Jesus moment- must be double miracle !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
I’m thinking they keep these people in position so they can watch them and their actions. Like a trap.
LikeLike
Rosenstein would be hard to remove because he oversees Mueller.
There would be screams of obstruction of justice and impeachment. Just isn’t worth doing now with the political consequences that would ensue.
It would be far easier if he is fingered in this investigation.
LikeLike
^^^THIS!!^^^
LikeLike
I still fail to see Mueller’s innocence in all this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your vision is 20 / 20
Congrats to Katica and Sundance for putting this all in one piece.
The timeline is imperative.
Jose Fernandez is key.
OMG – Podesta sends him to the Center for American Progress, as a BOARD of Trustees member, then, to the campaign…… it’s all about the machine called Clinton, and who she can get to cover for her, lie for her, protect her.
Jose takes the bullet for Hillary in the NYTimes, exonerating her. Gee, I wonder what his calendar says.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Mr. Fernandez needs to watch his back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing.
It would seem that HRC is soon enough to be fitted for a proper hemp necklace . . . in fulfillment of her own fears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Jose Fernandez has some questions to answer.
The FBI informant is not unnamed, he is identified as William Campbell and is being represented by attorney Victoria Toensing of DiGenova and Toensing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there any recent news on William Campbell? I know he is dealing with Cancer and wonder if that is preventing him from doing any depositions?
VIctoria Toensing was on Hannity two weeks ago and said that her client had completed his chemo in November but was dealing with some stamina issues. She said she was back to prepping him for his presentation to Congress which will welcome him whenever he wants to make himself available.
Toensing said that he has so much documentation, audio and video evidence that she needs him to present in such a manner to Congress that they can consume it properly and be able to ask the pertinent questions in follow up.
Further she states that her client will prove that the criminal activity surrounding the acquisition of Uranium One was known to Barack Obama personally because his handlers were telling him that his intel was being included in the Obama’s PDB’s (Presidential Daily Briefs). Therefore he cannot claim that he only learned about it later in the news like the rest of us.
So regardless of whether the CFIUS board had agreed to approve the sale, Obama still had the opportunity to not sign off on it. But yet he did, with his US AG Holder and FBI Director Mueller also knowing about Campbell’s intel.
Yes, parallel investigation…while the Coup has been exposed, they still hold the keys to several layers of power! End the witchhunt by holding these jokers in contempt of Congress…then the Executive will act.
Would it be somewhat accurate to say that the whole illegal conspiracy to ensure that Hillary won the Presidential election in ’16 was actually a cover up operation? to cover up years of other illegal activity such as Uranium 1 (and I am sure many other illegal deals)? And the private server was also part of a coverup for illegal activities?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bulls Eye, You are on target fire for effect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This attached bio also says Jose (known as Walfredo ) was director of a electric co , Iberdrola (Spain) Feb 27.2015 , March 27. 2015.
It also notes his American Progress role and that he held position with state dept committee on Foreign Investments.
https://www.iberdrola.com/wcorp/gc/prod/en_US/corporativos/docs/Walfredo_Fernandez.pdf
You can’t make this stuff up………………
Waiting for ig horowitz 1.2 million page document dump and the inevitable leaks. Maybe we can get a feel for what color hat he wears.
Document dump started last Friday.
The NYT story has some early hints on how to nail the Foundation — and therefore the Clintons — even if the Clintons aren’t nailed on pay-to-play.
The donations reported by the Foundation do not match up to the amounts its contributors claim to have made. Take this for instance:
“Before Mrs. Clinton could assume her post as secretary of state, the White House demanded that she sign a memorandum of understanding placing limits on the activities of her husband’s foundation. To avoid the perception of conflicts of interest, beyond the ban on foreign government donations, the foundation was required to publicly disclose all contributors.”
“To judge from those disclosures — which list the contributions in ranges rather than precise amounts — the only Uranium One official to give to the Clinton Foundation was Mr. Telfer, the chairman, and the amount was relatively small: no more than $250,000 … .”
“But a review of tax records in Canada, where Mr. Telfer has a family charity called the Fernwood Foundation, shows that he donated millions of dollars more, during and after the critical time when the foreign investment committee was reviewing his deal with the Russians. …”
“His donations through the Fernwood Foundation included $1 million reported in 2009, the year his company appealed to the American Embassy to help it keep its mines in Kazakhstan; $250,000 in 2010, the year the Russians sought majority control; as well as $600,000 in 2011 and $500,000 in 2012.”
If the money wasn’t going the Foundation, it was going to the Clintons. Did they report it on their personal tax returns? How many crooks do you know who report all of their income on their tax returns?
Jeff Sessions. Not his first rodeo.
Didn’t Hillary just make a fire at her New York Home closet? Wonder what was in there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not for long…
That is darn funny!!
Thank the Lord for the FBI Special Agent from the DC field office. The preservation of records to Adm. Mike Rogers will have been done.
The other agencies, who knows? It was probably CFIUS cue to destroy evidence for Hillary and Obama. Unless the NSA intercepted info, it’s probably all been destroyed.
Jose will lawyer up and know nothin’ bout nothin’….and will be convicted by circumstantial information in the emails and his payoff from Hillary.
Circumstantial works just as well.
Here is a direct link to Uranium One documents on th eU.S. NRG Nuclear Regulatory Commission website. There are 5 pages of documents. I’ve been downloading them, the majority are in PDF form. What’s very interesting is the name Scott Schierman who is/was the President of Uranium One Americas. Very little information is out about him.
https://www.nrc.gov/site-help/search.html?q=uranium+one&site=allSites#gsc.tab=0&gsc.q=uranium%20one&gsc.page=1
American Digital News also has a large Uranium One section that should be checked out. They even have an article discussing the Uranium One-Hezbollah connection:
https://americandigitalnews.com/2017/10/31/uranium-onerosatom-export-ability-ukrainerussia/#.Wl0779-i7UI
Did all this start the day Hillary sat down with Obama in the White House to discuss her eventual concession to his assention. Was she that bold to tell him to stay out of her way? Did she have the info to topped him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed she did…
You would think someone would have extracted some revenge on her by now.
I imagine she’s had a secret service since leaving the White House as a First Lady in 2000.
I meant political.
I would guess that the reason all these agencies ended up with a “document preservation” letters in August and Sept. 2015 stems from the fact that the FBI got her private server from DOJ in that time frame, and while it had been wiped clean to some degree, the FBI was able to retrieve some email data. The agencies who received the notices were likely agencies who all showed up as either “to” or “from” in her inbox or trash, and the FBI wanted to make sure those agencies preserved everything they had as part of the FBI effort to reconstruct all her email transmissions, and whether or not classified information was sent. At this point in time, the State Dept. IG had already determined from the “official emails” that Clinton had provided which came off her server, at least 5 contained classified information. On that basis there was a criminal referral to the FBI, and an investigation was launched.
Again, think horses not zebras.
It appears Judge Chuang is handling this latest indictment. Chuang?
Interesting video
