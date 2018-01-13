Pandora’s MOAB – President Donald John Trump…

In the first week of March 2016 an exclusive list of top tech executives, billionaires, donors and influence agents gathered at a secretive meeting with key leaders of the Washington system known collectively as ‘The Swamp‘. The meeting took place at an exclusive enclave in Sea Island Georgia. The Sea Island group was not defined by a political party, their commonality is power and influence. The purpose of the 2016 meeting was to formulate a plan to destroy the candidacy of Donald John Trump.
Candidate Donald Trump represented an existential threat to a decades-built power and influence structure. There were/are trillions of dollars at stake. One of the tools used by those in positions of power and influence is ‘leverage’.
Do we really think those in control of the FBI and DOJ began using and distributing information gleaned from FISA702 NSA database searches for the first time in 2016 against Donald Trump?
(FISA Court Opinion – Page 84)
Do we really think the enterprise of gathering, reviewing, then weaponizing government collected information, began with the candidacy of Donald Trump? Do we really believe that 2016 was the first and only time those who hold power within government conspired with, and paid, outside affiliated interests to protect themselves and their system?
Are we to believe Donald Trump was the first and only target of this process?
No.
What is likely to be revealed, much further down the road of consequence from where Devin Nunes is today, is a system of powerful people using access to this information as a tool to deploy historic leverage against any entity threatening their interests.
Perhaps, just perhaps, beyond the currently visible horizon is a story far larger than we are aware of. A story of how corruption, power, influence and leverage, has controlled the actions of public officials for a long time…. Behind FISA-702 is a Pandora’s Box.
On October 13th 2016, in response to the coordinated institutional attacks upon his campaign, presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech that defined his moment in our nation’s history.
Candidate Donald Trump wrote most of this speech. Part of that speech was put to a video. The entire transcript of that speech is linked below.
Pay close attention to the prescience within it. …It’s uncanny:
.
[ Transcript ] […] Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.
The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.
The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. As an example, just one single trade deal they’d like to pass, involves trillions of dollars controlled by many countries, corporations and lobbyists.
For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat.
This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.
The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry.
The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries throughout the world. Our just-announced jobs numbers are anemic, and our gross domestic product, or GDP, is barely above one percent. Workers in the United States, were making less than they were almost 20 years ago – and yet they are working harder.
It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.
Just look at what this corrupt establishment has done to our cities like Detroit and Flint, Michigan – and rural towns in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and across our country. They have stripped these towns bare, and raided the wealth for themselves and taken away their jobs.
The Clinton Machine is at the center of this power structure. We’ve seen this firsthand in the WikiLeaks documents in which Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers.
And, likewise, the emails show that the Clinton Machine is so closely and irrevocably tied to media organizations that she is given the questions and answers in advance of her debates. Clinton is also given approval and veto power over quotes written about her in the New York Times. And the emails show the reporters collaborate and conspire directly with the Clinton Campaign on helping her win the election.
With their control over our government at stake, with trillions of dollars on the line, the Clinton Machine is determined to achieve the destruction of our campaign, which has now become a movement the likes of which our country has never seen before – and we won’t let them do that.
The most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to elect the Clintons at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy.
For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds.
This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system.
This is not just conspiracy but reality, you know it, and I know it.
The establishment and their media enablers wield control over this nation through means that are well known. Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe and morally deformed. They will attack you, they will slander you, they will seek to destroy your career and reputation. And they will lie, lie and lie even more.
The Clintons are criminals. This is well-documented, and the establishment that protects them has engaged in a massive cover-up of widespread criminal activity at the State Department and Clinton Foundation in order to keep the Clintons in power. Never in history have we seen such a cover-up as this, one that includes the destruction of 33,000 emails, 13 phones, laptops, missing boxes of evidence, and on and on.
People who are capable of such crimes against our nation are capable of anything.
[…] But I take all of these slings and arrows for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back. Our great civilization, here in America and across the civilized world, has come upon a moment of reckoning.
We’ve seen it in the United Kingdom, where they voted to liberate themselves from global government and global trade deals and global immigration deals that have destroyed their sovereignty.
But the central base of world political power is here in America, and it is our corrupt political establishment that is the greatest power behind the efforts at radical globalization and the disenfranchisement of working people.
Their financial resources are unlimited. Their political resources are unlimited. Their media resources are unlimited. And, most importantly, the depths of their immorality is unlimited.
Our political establishment has no soul. I knew these false attacks would come. I knew this day would arrive. And I knew the American people would rise above it and vote for the future they deserve.
The only thing that can stop the Corrupt Clinton Machine is you. The only force strong enough to save this country is you. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you, the American People.
They control the Department of Justice, and they even clandestinely meet with the Attorney General of the United States – in the back of her airplane, while on the runway – for 39 minutes – to most likely discuss her reappointment in a Clinton Administration just prior to the Attorney General making a decision over whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton.
Likewise, they have corrupted the Director of the FBI to the point at which stories are already saying the great men and women who work for the FBI are embarrassed and ashamed to what he’s done to one of our great institutions.
Hillary Clinton is guilty of all of the things that Director Comey stated at his press conference and Congressional hearings, and far more – and yet he let her off the hook, while others lives are being destroyed for far less.
This is a conspiracy against you, the American people.
This is our moment of reckoning as a society and as a civilization.
I didn’t need to do this. I built a great company, and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the benefits of years of successful business for myself and my family, instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions and malicious attacks. I’m doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel strongly it was my turn to give back.
Some people warned me this campaign would be a journey to hell. But they are wrong, it will be a journey to heaven because we will help so many people.
In my former life, I was an insider as much as anybody else – and I know what’s like to be an insider. Now I am being punished for leaving their special club and revealing to you their great scam. Because I used to be part of the club, I’m the only one who can fix it. I’m doing this for the people, and this movement is just right – and we will take back this country for you and Make America Great Again.
The corrupt establishment knows that we are an existential threat to their criminal enterprise. They know, that if we win, their power is gone and returned to you. The clouds hanging over our government can be lifted, and replaced with a bright future – but it all depends on whether we let the New York Times decide our future, or whether we let the American people decide our future.
If this Clinton Campaign of Destruction is allowed to work, then no other highly successful person – which is what our country needs – will ever again run for this office.
I will not lie to you. These false attacks hurt. To be lied about, to be slandered, to be smeared so publicly and before your family, is painful.
What the Clinton Machine is doing to me, and my family, is egregious beyond words. It is reprehensible beyond description.
But I also know, it’s not about me – it’s about all of you. It’s about all of us, together, as a country.
It’s about the Veterans who need medical care, the mothers who’ve lost children to terrorism and crime, it’s about the inner cities and the border towns who desperately need our help, it’s about the millions of jobless Americans. This election is about the people being crushed by Obamacare, and it’s about defeating ISIS and appointing Supreme Court Justices who will defend our Constitution.
This election is also about the African-American and Hispanic communities whose communities have been plunged into crime, poverty and failing schools by the policies of Hillary Clinton. They’ve robbed these citizens of their future, and I will give them their hope, jobs and opportunities back. I will deliver.
This election is about every man, woman and child in our country who deserves to live in safety, prosperity and peace.
We will rise above the lies, the smears, and the ludicrous slanders from ludicrous reporters.
We will vote for the country we want.
We will vote for the future we want.
We will vote for the politics we want.
We will vote to put this corrupt government cartel out of business. We will remove from our politics the special interests who have betrayed our workers, our borders, our freedoms, and our sovereign rights as a nation. We will end the politics of profit, we will end the rule of special interests, we will put a stop to the raiding of our country – and the disenfranchisement of our people.
Our Independence Day is at hand, and it arrives, finally, on November 8th. Join me in taking back our country, and creating a bright and glorious new dawn for our people.
.
.
Absolutely prescient speech, I forgot that speech but it has a whole new meaning in light of current events. Thanks for the great reminder.
Whip it on!
Like William Tecumseh Sherman, President Trump will long be remembered as a “Fighting Prophet”.
Thank you for this reminder SD. his speech was phenomenal. The pure courage is awe inspiring. His one and his inaugural speech will forever be my favorites.
Please Lord watch over him. Keep us safe.
Just think, both speeches came from his heart 🙂
Gives me goosebumps, looks like POTUS knew a lot about what was happening even back then.
“People who are capable of such crimes against our nation are capable of anything.”
He’s prepared for this war. He’s the greatest if he wins this war and his deplorables could well be referred to in history as another “greatest generation”. History is in the making, I believe.
The epoch of Trump45 🙂 “They” don’t have anyone who can beat him and the never did!
Just wondering if defendants who were not the target of FISA, but incidentally collected on (or backdoored), receive notice on 702 FISA use. Probably not. They should, IMO.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4485201/carlin-section-702-notice
Boy, does that speech resonate! Note how he zoomed in on the Clinton criminal methods and tentacles. He was fully aware of the intersection of globalist forces. No reason to doubt that he has learned so much more since then.
Timing has always been a big component in the art if the deal. Expect a fully orchestrated and dramatic series of revelations, each building on each other until the full scope is so self evident that no media spin can dilute the impact.
To my leftist / liberal “progressive” fellow citizens, it would sure be great if you could, for once in your lives, truly think. I’m talking critical thinking, without the burden of ideology & emotions getting in the way
Please read the Presidents words here, & when a lot of what he’s referring to is exposed by the alternative media, the real media, in the very near future, please take a moment to use your critical thinking skills
This is not about ideology. It’s not about what you think is right. It’s not about party or who & what you hate
It’s about keeping our freedoms, the freedoms this country was based on. It’s about allowing we the people, all of us, to determine our own paths & our own destinies
When the facts on this particular usurpation of the peoples power to control & govern themselves, their wealth & their country comes to light, please shed your political affiliations & understand what it really means
You talk & talk about your disdain for the wealthy & the powerful, for corruption & criminality. You talk & talk about your love of the little people, the common citizens, about fairness & equality
I want you to read the facts pertaining to this outrageous corruption & criminality, to the power plays that have been played in order to keep the real power in the hands of billionaires instead of we the people
I want you to realize who the citizen players in our political parties & our corporate media are, those who enable the big money men to usurp what is rightfully ours
And then go back & read the Presidents words again
And then think. Truly think
And then tell me who has the peoples interest at heart. Tell me, without political prejudice, who exactly is working for we the people
I’ve never voted democrat in my life. Truth be told, that party disgusts me with what it’s become. I also no longer consider myself a republican, as I’m truly disgusted with what that party has become too
The illusion of a two party system is just that, an illusion. There’s only one party, & it’s corrupt to the core
I’ll tell you this, if a candidate on the democrat side said the same words as President Trump did above, I’d vote for that person. As much as I may hate & disagree that persons political positions & ideology, I’d still vote for him or her
I truly would, because nothing, absolutely nothing is more important than putting back the power into the hands of we the people. After that’s accomplished, then we, all of us, we the people, can determine how we want our country run
So please my fellow liberal citizens, please think. Please understand the current power structure is no friend to any of us. We, on both sides of the aisle, are the ones who have the right to determine our own fates
Let’s all of us help the President take down this outrageous criminal cabal that has lorded over us for too long, that has stolen our power & our futures. Let’s get the power back, & then we can have serious debates on how to proceed from there
How Great Is Our God
by Chris Tomlin
The splendor of the King, clothed in majesty
Let all the earth rejoice
All the earth rejoice
He wraps himself in Light, and darkness tries to hide
And trembles at His voice
Trembles at His voice
How great is our God, sing with me
How great is our God, and all will see
How great, how great is our God
Age to age He stands
And time is in His hands
Beginning and the end
Beginning and the end
The Godhead Three in One
Father Spirit Son
The Lion and the Lamb
The Lion and the Lamb
Name above all names
Worthy of our praise
My heart will sing
How great is our God
How great is our God, sing with me
How great is our God, and all will see
How great, how great is our God
How Great Is Our God?
In His greatness, as Creator of the universe, on the sixth day of creation, He created Adam and Eve. Gen. 1:27
In His greatness, “God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it.” Gen 1:28
In His greatness, His gave mankind His Son. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
In His greatness, God purposed only two countries to be founded in His Holy Name – Israel and America.
In His greatness, He purposed Fred and Mary to marry and have five children. Their fourth child, Donald J. Trump, was born June 14, 1946.
In His greatness, He purposed Donald J. Trump to become President of the United States at 70 years old. God groomed and guided Donald Trump for this calling all his life. At some point President Trump knew this calling was of God in his heart, where the Holy Spirit resides in all believers. God chose President Trump to rip out the evil in the nation His name is stamped on from its creation.
Such a purpose is a heavy burden. It was for Moses. Joshua. The Holy Land of Israel.
Make no mistake. God’s purpose for Donald J. Trump is for a land He claims as His and He is taking back His land and routing out the enemy just like He did when Joshua was to cross the Jordan River and lead the Israelites into the land He was to give them. “I will give you every place where you set your foot, as I promised Moses.” Joshua 1:3
Such a calling is a high calling from God and is heavy. We are commanded to pray for President Trump.
“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— 2 for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” 1 Tim 1-2
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14
How Great Is Our God?
Unfathomable greatness.
Wow, i remember that speech also. Almost like he knew all of this. Thank you sd and cth for your service to our country.
Amen MaineCoon! Beautiful song. There is a special place in my heart for Chris Tomlin. He was worship leader of our church for a few years. Awesome worship music! And we do indeed have a Great God!
MAINE COON! OMG! That will PREACH! HALLELUJAH! WOW! [removes hat] Was gonna just lurk this evening… I’ve run my mouth enough already today… but I’ve just gotta say: WOW! THANK YOU! AMEN!
Pam linked this earlier and I just had a chance to respond
To Lady Gaga, you’re a second rate singer and a third rate virtue-signaller. Your collective possessive spirits need to be exorcised out of the country along with illegals.
All you butt ugly entertainers make me barf 🤢
Not one person in that photo can be trusted with anything, about anything. Not one.
What differences? They’re all Globalists who put the world ahead of this country.
1.2 million Pages of Documents = DOJ/FBI Moto of the not so small group became, “I Did it My Way.” The corruption will be exposed. Praise God for President Trump…
My Way
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friend, I’ll say it with a sneer
I interfered in Hillarys case, I’d never get caught,
Of this I was certain
I’ve lived a life full of broken laws
I’ve travelled each and every partial highway
But more, much more than this
I did it my way
Regrets, I’m having a few,
Being indicted this I’ll mention,
I schemed the Russian Collusion,
And saw it through without exemption
I planned each charted course
Each careful step along the byway
And more, much more than this,
Never dreaming prison would be my reward.
I did it my way
To think I did all that
And may I say – in my sly way
Oh no, oh no, not me, find me some-one else to hang it on,
I did it my way
Thank you Sundance. A beautiful reminder of his heartfelt speech.
Loved the videos.
That wonderful speech and the beautiful music have gotten me a little misty.
I wish that Andrew Breitbart could be here to witness what’s happening.
MAGA
Timing of re-release of the transcript of POTUS speech is perfection. We are truly living in the most astounding times.
I am so pleased Sundance has brought this up.
An example of the corruption that Sundance is talking about.
Just take a look at FaceBook. Which is just one company, in one industry.
You are all smart cookies here. Can someone please intelligently list for me the “barriers of entry” for social media platforms?
Do you need a patent? No.
Do you need vast amounts of industrial capital? No.
Do you need rare natural resources? No.
Do you need government permission and licenses? No
The truth, there aren’t any.
All you need is some digital code, a bunch of geeky employees, an advertising budget, a marketing strategy, and a platform that some of the people enjoy using.
FaceBook made billions literally overnight. Not even the oil industry made money that quickly, and this is an industry with enormously challenging barriers to entry.
So how come it is a monopoly? A worldwide monopoly? How did they get to be in that position? Why aren’t we using different social media platforms, run by different companies, that connect to each other? Why aren’t people clamoring to get into this multi billion dollar industry? Why hasn’t their monopoly been challenged?
I’ll tell you why? Anyone who tries to compete gets shut down by the CIA in a very aggressive fashion. The media slam all competitors. MYSPACE is seen as a joke. Why? Because the media tell us they are. They mock and ridicule them. They talk about FaceBook non stop. It is because of the media and the CIA that FaceBook really do now have a barrier to market entry, and that is name recognition and media compatibility, although in the free market, that would only last so long against a well organized group of competitors. But when the CIA and government is weaponized against all competitors, how can anyone compete?
So why would the government do this? Obvious. In exchange for providing Zuckerberg with a well promoted and endorsed monopoly, he has to do just three things. First, it must be used as a spying platform for the CIA and the IC. All the information is the CIA’s information, including their covert spying tools embedded into your computer. Second, he must work as a propaganda outlet for their global marxist ideology. Thirdly, they must help fund their causes with some of the money accrued.
The constitution does not apply to them. The CIA find it much easier to control one industry specialist, than to have to deal with a plethora of competitors offering differing products, ratting each other out and making the IC’s work much more difficult. And look how they shut down conservative opinion, but promote jihadi violence. Look how Christians are mocked and ridiculed, and yet any criticism of Islam is a hate crime, which will see a CIA agent on your doorstep charging you with crimes against humanity.
Do you think they don’t act this way with other media models? Indeed, how can the MSM be so wrong, on so many issues, so many times, and not face competition from the free market? The answer is easy. The government allows them their platform, protects their status, endorses their product, in exchange for propping up their regime.
And this is just one industry. What about the legal drugs industry? What about the illegal drugs industry? What about healthcare? What about insurance? What about entertainment? What about the legal profession? What about our science professions? This type of government corruption is just endemic within our nation. At all levels. Without being hysterical, it is identical to the system used by Hitler. It is fascism. That’s us. This is who we are. It is very similar to the Chinese system of government. It is not communism. Communism failed. It is fascism. A free market, where the government choose the winners and losers, depending upon their loyalty to their political regime. In all fairness, Hitler liked the German people, and wanted to do well for them. We don’t even have that. They despise us.
This is what Sundance is talking about, when referring to Sea Island Georgia. It is overwhelming to the extreme.
No wonder mental health issues are on the rise. No wonder people are self medicating. We’re living in a madhouse.
Great post. Amazon falls into this category.
Very well said! That is exactly what has been going on and will continue unless we stop it.
I can’t “like” your post without signing in to yet another vendor. I’m really getting sick and tired of that. So let me just tip my topper in your direction and say “thank you”.
–Bill
Awesome post, thank you so much!
This is the one of the greatest comment ever written on any platform anywhere. Unfortunately only few can understand true depth of this comment. Thank you for writing this difficult complex topic in a clear, simple and comprehensive way. God bless you…
On the Hawaii Missile Alert:
• President Trump should announce that THIS alert was a Hawaiian FRAUD.
• But the threat is serious because North Korean missiles can now reach the entire West Coast.
• The public response demonstrated Hawaii was WHOLLY UNPREPARED.
• To restore trust in the alert system, we’ll need multiple alerts … for Hawaii and the West Coast.
• They will continue until EVERYONE takes the North Korean Threat SERIOUSLY.
On Anti-Missile Defense:
• Congress and President Obama violated the law in their failure to pass a budget for 9 years.
• Instead, they passed annual Continuing Resolutions.
• These gutted Americas Defense spending by many hundreds of billions of dollars.
• They also prevented our Defense Department from developing our Anti-Missile Defense.
• If you want an Anti-Missile Defense that can protect the West Coast, we will need enough Republicans in Congress to pass a Budget that restores the funding to develop it.
That Budget is due on my desk on January 19th.
I’ll update you in my State of the Union Address on January 20th.
P.S. You can reach your Congressional Representatives and Senators at home. They’ve taken the 3-day weekend off.
Maybe it is time for PT to do some appointments while reps at home.
Tomorrow is a good time to call Congress back into session.
Rinse & Repeat every time Hawaii pulls a false alarm.
P.P.S. When you call your congressman, be sure to pass on your appreciation for what they have been spending to expand and protect migrants and immigrants.
I watched every one of his rallies and I can see him in my mind when he gave that speech. He was saying what we have all been thinking for years. This last election brought us all together and we once again became the nation of the silent majority. Watching helplessly while the media pushed criminal, thug behavior and perversion as the new normal. The media and Hollywood have tried their best to make us think that black is white and perversion is normal.
What used to be cause for psychiatric care is now touted as something to aspire to. They have been working overtime to destroy our culture and our values.
President Trump’s speech was about saving our culture and our country.
“And they shall call evil good & good evil” from Isaiah 5:20
Ahhh, I remember reading about this meet up on Sea Island, Georgia. Then it reminded me of the meet up back in 1913 on Jeckyll Island, Georgia.
Anybody here ever read or watched any vids of Eustace Mullins? His mentor, Ezra Pound, and his editor so to speak was the President/Chairman of the once vaunted D.C. Press Club.
Eustace wrote the definitive history of the conclave of powerful bankers and corporate types who met at Jeckyll Island, Georgia to map out the strategy to establish the Federal Reserve system we live with today. Many will be familiar with the Creature from Jeckyll Isalnd, but few would be aware said book was based on Mullins’ work.
Mullins was a sundance of his time in the sense that he was doing everything he could to educate then warn American’s about the takeover of our political/financial establishment by said power brokers during his time. His story is sad in so many ways, but his solid work product will last lifetimes.
If you wish to hear any of Eustace’s talks just go to YT and enter Eustace Mullins and federal reserve into their search field. Pages load up. The guy is a true American truth teller/spreader whose shoulders many seekers stand on today. He died pretty near penniless with his immediate family pretty much dismissing him and his work. A true patriot and American gem whom one day may very well get the credit he so rightfully deserves…one can hope, eh?
And yes, no question abuses of 702 go deeper and further than can imagine. I’m ready to go deeper…all the way to beginning of the deception. Bring it on…
Lastly, sundance, thank you for posting the transcript to Trump’s speech. It’s a keeper. Now, that we got what we asked for, we must now do our part to fully realize this magnificent opportunity!
Yes, I remember it well.
why does it hurt so much?
“If you think the IG position is not important, remember this: Remarkably, President Obama did not appoint a permanent one for the State Department during Mrs. Clinton’s entire tenure. When John Kerry took over as Secretary of State, the newly appointed IG found and disclosed that Mrs. Clinton used an illegal secret server, and they immediately identified classified material in the first random sample of only 40 documents.”
see next thread….
an opinion: Hillary followed in Bill’s footsteps…she didn’t HAND our enemies classified information..she just made it easily accessible….Bill made missile guidance technology…nuke warhead miniaturization technology…submarine propeller technology….aircraft design technology…you name it all of our defense and infrastructure technology….
Available to…for one…the Chinese..and in return he gathered 10’s of millions of $$$$$$$$ in campaign contributions….
And they are the DARLING of the left….
And the…Barack Hussein Obama….became President of the United States….he of Islamic leanings….
Why does it hurt so much?
I could go on….
Speaking of Pandora, she has nothing on Hillary. In the coming weeks, her box will be opened for all to see. It sure won’t be pretty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of outside contractors. lol.
Exclusive: CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Interviews John Carlin from the Cambridge Cyber Summit Today
5 Oct 2016
https://www.cnbc.com/2016/10/05/exclusive-cnbcs-andrew-ross-sorkin-interviews-john-carlin-from-the-cambridge-cyber-summit-today.html
-snip-
ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I need to ask you about some breaking news. While you’ve been speaking, I’ve not only been listening to you in one ear, but listening in another ear to some breaking news, which we’ll share with the audience right now, and I’m hoping you will comment on it. I don’t know if you know this is coming. “The New York Times” is just reporting that the FBI has arrested an NSA contractor that was using code to hack into foreign countries. He was a contractor that worked for Booz Allen, same contracting company that Edward Snowden worked at.
Do you know about this?
JOHN CARLIN: So let’s say ‑‑ I’m not going to talk about particular charges in a particular case. We have made an arrest of an individual who’s involved in taking classified information. And what I think it points out for the private sector and others more generally is this problem of insider threat.
So we talk a lot about how someone can gain, in the Ferizi example, is one of someone gaining access remotely. But as you’re designing internal security programs and we’re working together, we also need to take into account whether it’s economic espionage or traditional espionage, the focus on those who are trusted within our companies, within our government who can exploit that trust to cause enormous harm.
ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: How safe do you think currently our own systems are given the number of contractors, outside contractors that we use, given the number of people that have all sorts of different security clearances?
JOHN CARLIN: Well, when you say “our systems,” let’s talk about a couple of different categories…
….
ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Just back to this story for a second. Are there other examples of this that we don’t know about?
JOHN CARLIN: I’m not sure what the “this” is. And I obviously haven’t read ‑‑ haven’t read the story…
-snip-
In other words “Yes” … now please look the other direction while I pull the squirrel out of my pocket.
As I sit here and gather my thoughts, I have to first thank God. Without His presence, the defeat of the deep state/devil Soros/the cabal/the NWO/the corrupt media, would not have been possible. I am so sick over this. How could our country, the land of the free, turn into a disgusting place overrun by criminals and cronies? I grew up in a normal, southern home. I lived a normal life like most of you do. When I was in the 5th grade, 9/11 happened. I thanked God GWB was our president. I don’t know if he was corrupt then or if it happened later. Everything I thought about our great nation was shattered when Obama was elected my senior year in high school. I was part of a small minority who knew what he was all about. I did not like John McCain but figured he was better than Marxist Obama. Obama purposefully destroyed our nation. Or so he thought.
I have always liked PDJT ever since he was on the Apprentice. I loved his directness as well as his brilliant views on business. When he came down those escalators, I was so excited. I knew our country had gone down the drains. I knew something was seriously wrong. However, I never thought our county was SO corrupt. This is absolutely despicable.
What the hell is wrong with some of our citizens? How can people not feel/see what we all feel/see?? My father-in-law is so clueless. He told my husband (while I was away) that he was an independent. Yeah right. He watches CNN all day and is completely brainwashed. Right now, he is holding my 6 month old son right and has no clue what is going on. I am not telling him anything. He can find out on his own. I know he will ask me questions when the truth finally comes out, and I will be waiting and willing to explain everything to him. There are millions and millions of Americans like him out there, completely brainwashed.
If it was not for PDJT and God, we would never get these people back. We have homeless veterans, strung out junkies, people who think there is more than one gender. All of these people are going to benefit greatly because of the American patriots who stood up for our country and elected PDJT. As disgusted as I am with our country right now, I am so excited for our future. We have a tough ride ahead of us. It is going to get even nastier before it gets better. I see the light at the end of tunnel though. My children will get to live in a much better America and so will their children one day. We need to all pray for the safety of our president. The evil doers only have one trick left.
I look forward to the day where America is fully restored to the land of the free and the home of the brave. PDJT will go down as the greatest president in history because he has the balls to go after the evil doers. Most importantly, the people that voted him in office will also be recognized. We will go down in history not as deplorables but as patriots.
I am so thankful for TCH. I am so thankful Sundance has the courage to go after the truth. I am so thankful for all of you and your powerful commentary. I am so thankful for PDJT because he is not afraid to defend our country, and I am so thankful for God.
More than two genders* lol
According to noted expert Milo Yiannopolous, there are actually three sexes.
1) Male
2) Female
3) Retarded
I happen to think he might be onto something here. 😉
Thank you. Very timely posting. Will read cold anger, it is very hard not to react to these attacks.
Being positive carries more of a punch, so I will write a thank you note to President Trump. If you want to send a positive message too here’s the address:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
I don’t know how I can love my president more than I do. But each day that love grows. Thank you Sundance, you are a keeper too. I have learned so much from you. I am so very thankful for you.
I said throughout the election that this reminds me of President TRUMP and all the weight and crap he has had to carry on his shoulders. It is just as true today as it was then.
Oscar Mike Hero Earl Granville
Oh look, chains…
Osacr Mike Heroes. The best of the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Do we really believe that 2016 was the first and only time those who hold power within government conspired with, and paid, outside affiliated interests to protect themselves and their system?” This is a Most Valuable Question, and a potential link to getting action on this problem. If by some miracle it comes out that not only evil Republicans, but Democrat Presidential Candidates (Sanders), Senators, Journalists, et al. were unmasked, and possibly blackmailed, by this 702 abuse, suddenly the Swamp support network will all be howling.
Slightly of topic: Another question we’ve seen is: To what other “contractors” did the FBI/DoJ grant access to raw intel via the 702 process. I would not be surprised if it ends up that Fusion GPS was not a direct FBI contractor, but hid behind fronts who were, or had been. A graphic in prior articles shows Nellie Ohr as a “Reseacher” for Open Source Works, Washington, DC; Glenn Simpson is a Senior Fellow for the International Assessment and Strategy Center in Alexandria, VA. Those seem like exactly the type of shops that would have been authorized to use the 702 system for some specific projects in the past. Techniques tend to evolve rather than jump out of the head of Zeus, and this crowd is particularly good at hiding behind layers of lawyers and fronts. My guess is that Simpson and others turned older “contractor” connections into raw intel conduits for Fusion GPS. Thoughts?
God Bless our President. What a selfless thing he has done for us. I am very humbled. I love this speech and no matter how many times I hear it or read it, the effect is the same – tears of gratitude and awe. God Bless all of us who helped elect President Trump and God watch over our President and us, his supporters, keeping him and us safe from the evil that surrounds.
And, God, please let there be justice against the treasonous elitists and politicians who have absolutely become slaves to money and influence. We are truly surrounded by evildoers who have all but destroyed our country and stolen our children and grandchildren’s futures. We have a chance to bring it back, but unless there are consequences, nothing will change. They will simply slink off and bide their time, plotting how better not to get caught the next time.
Sundance,
Can’t thank you enough for posting this! I had been searching for the full transcript of that speech and couldn’t find it. That combined with the music at the end brought me to tears!
So appreciate you and all the
Treepers. God Bless you!!!
God bless the President! I hope he wins the war against the cabal!
God…Thank you for the gift that is Donald J. Trump. Prayers offered for him daily.🙏
It will be interesting to see if any of these people at the FBI, CIA, DOJ actually get prosecuted. I am not holding my breath.
