Earlier today President Trump tweeted that he personally directed “the fix” to the FISA-702 unmasking process:

He did exactly that.

NSA Director Admiral Rogers took specific action to stop FISA-702(17) “About Queries” and posted the NSA notification in April 2017. SEE HERE

The FISA-702(17) “About Query” process was exactly what was used to collect information about the campaign of President Trump.

[…] Under Section 702, NSA collects internet communications in two ways: “downstream” (previously referred to as PRISM) and “upstream.”

Under downstream collection, NSA acquires communications “to or from” a Section 702 selector (such as an email address). Under upstream collection, NSA acquires communications “to, from, or about” a Section 702 selector.

An example of an “about” email communication is one that includes the targeted email address in the text or body of the email, even though the email is between two persons who are not themselves targets.

The independent Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board described these collection methods in an exhaustive report published in 2014.

After considerable evaluation of the program and available technology, NSA has decided that its Section 702 foreign intelligence surveillance activities will no longer include any upstream internet communications that are solely “about” a foreign intelligence target.

Instead, this surveillance will now be limited to only those communications that are directly “to” or “from” a foreign intelligence target.

These changes are designed to retain the upstream collection that provides the greatest value to national security while reducing the likelihood that NSA will acquire communications of U.S. persons or others who are not in direct contact with one of the Agency’s foreign intelligence targets. (read more)