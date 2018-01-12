Earlier today President Trump tweeted that he personally directed “the fix” to the FISA-702 unmasking process:
He did exactly that.
NSA Director Admiral Rogers took specific action to stop FISA-702(17) “About Queries” and posted the NSA notification in April 2017. SEE HERE
The FISA-702(17) “About Query” process was exactly what was used to collect information about the campaign of President Trump.
[…] Under Section 702, NSA collects internet communications in two ways: “downstream” (previously referred to as PRISM) and “upstream.”
Under downstream collection, NSA acquires communications “to or from” a Section 702 selector (such as an email address). Under upstream collection, NSA acquires communications “to, from, or about” a Section 702 selector.
An example of an “about” email communication is one that includes the targeted email address in the text or body of the email, even though the email is between two persons who are not themselves targets.
The independent Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board described these collection methods in an exhaustive report published in 2014.
After considerable evaluation of the program and available technology, NSA has decided that its Section 702 foreign intelligence surveillance activities will no longer include any upstream internet communications that are solely “about” a foreign intelligence target.
Instead, this surveillance will now be limited to only those communications that are directly “to” or “from” a foreign intelligence target.
These changes are designed to retain the upstream collection that provides the greatest value to national security while reducing the likelihood that NSA will acquire communications of U.S. persons or others who are not in direct contact with one of the Agency’s foreign intelligence targets. (read more)
I just posted in the DOJ/FBI thread – I think this is also part of ‘the fix’?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-memorandum-director-national-intelligence/
Who’s going to prosecute? They’re all corrupt or compromised!
Very good info, Sundance. I wonder why nobody in the media or in Congress has talked about this fix? It’s very important. The media and Congress continually let the American people down by not covering important news and instead report nonsense.
Here in Oregon, no mention of the DOJ/FBI Russia collusion with the DNC.
We are instead being lectured about President Trump asking why we only get immigrants from sh*thole countries.
Apparently, the Globalists are shocked and offended that the President mentioned what all American citizens have been noticing for decades.
It’s possible he just wanted to fan the flames to draw attention away from this by dropping the sheethole comment. He had to know that was going to blow up.
I go back to SD and others saying this is coming out in drips for a reason. Maybe they wanted to slow the drips?
Or maybe I over-analyze it?
Freedom, Trump is well known for diverting their attention away while he gets good stuff done. They just don’t get it but continue to think like politicians and how this affects them.
laser pen in action: they follow it all the time, thinking its prey.
pathetic. no learning ability.
Kinda riles ones senses to hear people place a definition on a term that is so imprecise but should be self-explanatory. I agree with our President that some of these countries truly are sh*tholes. The comment had nothing to do with the citizens living therein but rather everything to do with their government and greedy leaders who live in comparative luxury rather than the intended humane use of the money to feed their starving, homeless, ill people. Even the blind can see the atrocities these sh*tholes commit against their own people. Not one red dime from compassionate countries will see its way to help the people but would only be usurped by the money mongers who are lords over the helpless.
like the Clintons and their theft of $$$ from Haitian funds.
I was not even aware of this until The Campaign, when Haitian folks stood outside of rallies with signs illuminating the Clinton thefts.
They are bitter.
The irony is, there is no verifiable proof that the President did indeed say this — only hearsay. Yet everyone either wants it to be true…or was thinking the same thought to begin with.
And then this leads to the rather obvious question: if these countries are not poo divots, then why are so many people trying to get out of them? And if they are schiesse buckets, then why are they/how did they get that way?
Hillary should perhaps be asked about Haiti, since she is so very interested in that country and has given so much charity to it.
Good points. It is rather amazing how people put so much stock into how slick something was said rather than actual outcomes. “Oh look how much the Clintons like Haiti! See how dignified they are while helping those poor people?” All the while, they siphon the relief money and *keep* the poor people poor.
PS – poo divot. hehe
why no discussion of whatever POS did the leaking?
I don’t get it.
The Democratic propaganda outlets don’t want to admit that Trump is waaaaay better at protecting privacy than Obama was.
Admiral Mike Rogers is a HERO to our country! Many Americans will never get to know everything he did to save our country and our President. He was the only one that had the guts to stand up to the corruption that was taking place in the previous administration. The CIA, FBI and DOJ were all corrupt at the top. Had they had one of their own running the NSA, our country would have been lost forever. One man stood watch and did what was right. I hope and pray that our President bestows the highest honor onto Admiral Mike Rogers.
Thank God for Admiral Rogers……
It took one good man to do the right thing……
MM it really did! Had she won they may have tried him for treason. The guy that retired in October was trying to put the blame on Admiral Rogers if anything ever came out.
Yes, it is a wonderful day in the neighborhood thanks to him.
Yeah, it’s finally sinking in.
And who’d a thunk it would come from the head of the NSA? (maybe his predecessor spoiled the well)
Now how can I fix my old T-shirt that says NSA, the only gov agency that listens?
As I understand that “community,” I am sure he will get his recognition although the country may never really know about it or know the entire story. It will be one of those files that stays “SECRET” for the next 50 years when in truth, a book and movie and more should be made about him and his contributions. We need these kinds of heroes to be made public and of national stature as to what public service is supposed to be about. Thank you Adm. Rogers and God bless you and keep you safe from TPTB here on earth.
A fix that was needed in the worst way…..
A much needed fix. Great news!😃👍👍👍
A “fix” that will be tarred and feathered as a shiny object, a distraction from the REAL work to be done; Impeachment of the President. it’s such a pity that this topic is so dense and convoluted and complicated, MSM and the Left can’t being to grasp the significance of the “fix” or anything else about FISA or FICA. Instead, they are fixated on this propaganda; https://grondamorin.com/2018/01/11/senate-judiciary-committee-republicans-have-been-caught-with-their-pants-down/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, brh.
Wow, they’re already far, far down the road of counter-narrative. And it reads well – I’d bite if I didn’t know better. As always, it seems like we’re up against far, far better-deployed MSM resources. Unless there are indictments and perp walks, this could likely devolve into simply “competing narratives” (with all respect to Sundance and other truth-finders).
This paragraph brings up an interesting point: “… the clear words on the page made it obvious that the criminal charges leveled at Steele by Grassley and Senator Lindsey Graham went beyond political showboating and into the realm of egregious obstruction.”
Sundance, when you wrote your article on Grassley and Graham calling for Steele charges, you seemed to be alluding to a sleight of hand on their part, that they were cleverly trying to force FBI’s hand, who may actually have been misrepresenting or continuing to stonewall, not that charges were warranted against Steele per se. I’m not sure you spelled it out explicitly, I never quite got it.
Any comment on that in retrospect, given this example of how it’s being portrayed by the other side?
“Clear words on the page” are only clear if you take everything at face value and employ zero critical thinking. Oh, and want to grandstand and PROJECT what you are guilty of another party.
But what else should we expect from the Projectocrats?
SD and others have nailed this to the point where the opposition is using it to base their chaff and countermeasures on it.
Thx Freedom. To be clear, I’m not saying I place any credence in that article but that it’ll be gobbled up as gospel by Dems.
I must confess, I ALMOST “gobbled it up as gospel”, or at least heavily questioned my allegiance to see if it had been drinking KoolAid.
Sundance, pls disregard my asking for further comment on the Grassley-Graham issue, I just re-read the article and see that you were far more explicit about what was going on than the impression of “alluding” that I came away with. Cancel.
Hmm…so if the spying began in 2010, and Rogers told Trump about it in mid-November 2016….this sort of looks like someone who has it all figured out telling someone else his campaign was also spied on, doesn’t it?
Post the 1st clip when Romney was leaving Bedminister NJ Golf course after his 1st meeting with PDJT he was so confused he couldn’t find his car…..The PDJT dropped a load of info on Romney in that meeting….
How much could he tell Romney – was any of this classified?
POTUS is the ultimate “classification / declassification authority – officer” so he can speak whatever he wants and the classification reality adjusts and follows accordingly.
Oh yes, forgot about that. 🙂
I’m not sure what you mean by your statement but I did want to point out that Admiral Rogers became the director of the NSA in 2014. I’m actually wondering how he didn’t know about the abuses in 2014 or 2015, but oh well, better late than never. With Hillary as President, with her idiotic endangering handling of sensitive data, God knows where we’d be. It frightens me to think about it.
I keep thinking about that too. If they spied on Trump’s campaign, you know they did it to Romney as well.
Obama’s FBI turned the wheel of the Exxon Valdez supertanker of surveillance destruction that is the NSA over to private, politicized, Democrat operatives (Fusion GPS) and said “Here – you drive”
Yeah it takes “privatization” to a whole new level to be farming out NSA data access to private contractors and subcontractors ……probably even the Kremlin has an NSA login.
All the Fake Media sees in the tweets is: “I don’t support the FISA ACT!”
Followed by: “Oh wait, they just told me I do support the FISA ACT!”
They’re so silly.
So I have a question or two, is the bill a good idea? Shouldn’t this all be removed?
The only flaw in the entire GOP/DOJ/Fusion scheme was that candidate Trump was an honest man. It would have worked a treat on Hillary, imagine what the NSA could have supplied on her.
The USA needs to decide if an incumbent government is allowed to use all its resources to spy on the opposition candidate or if that would be somewhat bad.
Where do you live?
One of the Western Australia treepers, there seem to be a few of us. G’day from paradise, last 100 degrees tomorrow.
‘lazy’ not ‘last’, hopefully we get a few more.
Jambo, can I steal your second paragraph and use it elsewhere? You ’bout summed it all up right there in one sentence.
Go for it, anything I post is free for all.
Sometimes that man finds you Mr. President
LikeLiked by 8 people
Big mistake to support S702 FISA Act. This Act is constitutional and in violation of the 4 th amendment. Some good layers should take this to the supreme court and have it overturn.
I have been designing systems to include electronic for last forty years. Their is no such thing as a system that not be broken into. The temptation for getting this information is to great. Don’t do it!
unconstitutional
Admiral Rogers eyes make me think he had the weight of the world on his shoulders..
Come to find out he did……..
And it seems Rogers also has the sadness projecting from his sad eyes, being aware that citizens and especially the Government Agencies, which were suppose to be protecting America, not try to bring its very Constitution, down into their disgusting swamp!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about ‘other’ Queries into NSA data?
How did that girl, Reality Winner, get access to NSA data after Admiral Rogers closed down the FISC 702 Queries?
She did that in May 2017…and got busted for giving NSA docs to ‘The Intercept’.
Whatever it was that she downloaded from the NSA, was said to be about the “Russian collusion story”.
Reality Winner worked for Pluribus International Corp, based in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria is right next to DC.
But Reality Winner was stationed in the NSA ‘campus’ in Augusta, GA.
She was fluent in Pashtu, so the general assumption was that her job was to translate transmissions.
Since those involved a ‘foreign’ language, I wonder if those were provided to her to translate, under the auspices of FISA?
She apparently got access to other NSA data; data that was not a part of what she was supposed to be working on.
My point is…this “Fix” might not fix everything.
There still may be ways that leftist political operatives can get access to NSA data.
Was she set up?
I dunno…she had only been working there for about 4 months, I think.
She had been in the Air Force, working as a translator.
yes I know but it is weird how she got caught so quick.
Stupidity?
at the very least….
The Intercept ratted her out.
That’s how she got caught!
“…a journalist from the Intercept contacted the NSA to say they had obtained the leaked intelligence report – and agreed to send the agency a copy for verification.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jun/06/reality-winner-profile-nsa-trump-isis
The guy at the Intercept probably didn’t want to get prosecuted for being in possession of ‘illegally obtained documents’.
I remember now……
I got a BIG problem with translators and bilinguals when their supervisor cannot speak the same language.
I know what you mean, prenanny.
In reading up on this Reality Winner girl, I came across some interesting stuff about the ‘contractor’ that she works for…and about the NSA facility that she was stationed at.
If you’re interested:
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/what-pluribus-employer-accused-nsa-leaker-reality-winner/fimsHSDc7ZBj561pGkkv0I/
http://www.ajc.com/news/local/the-nsa-augusta-reality-winner-arrest-shines-spotlight-agency-georgia-presence/ng91jZt4OraLKa5cHDG2ZK/
Btw, there is a little detail that I came across in searching about this Reality Winner case:
Immediately after she was arrested, Julian Assange reached out to her and called her a ‘hero’.
I had forgotten about that.
This could explain why CIA Director Pompeo has appeared to have a dim opinion of Julian Assange.
Holy cow. Admiral Rogers should go down in the books as one of the finest patriots in our country’s history. Love that he was Navy! (Both my Grandfathers were enlisted Navy in WW2 and my wife’s dad was British Merchant Navy in WW2).
A bit off topic but relevant: So, we needed to get out tonight on a rare date night and saw Darkest Hour, probably the finest film I’ve seen in 2017 to now. Love that it comes on the heels of Dunkirk, and reveals more of the backstory about the 300,000 troops brought back to the UK during that amazing evacuation. The amazing courage of Churchill to ignite the never give up stiff upper lip of the UK should be remembered forever. I know that our dear PDJT does. To see that film and remember that time through the lens of history, linked to the genius and skill of our President today gives a special appreciation to what we’re seeing unfold this week… I can. not. wait until next week, or ASAP when we see some of the untouchables getting some long awaited justice.
Some great posts on here, I just hope I can contribute a small portion. Thank you President Donald Trump. Thank you Sundance. Thank you generous tippers who are helping us see more daylight between the twisted swamp vines.
Allow me to leave you with a quote from the fine Winston Churchill:
“This is the lesson: never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”
Good stuff
Our government has proven that they are incapable of handling such power adroitly and responsibly. Now we secret courts and secret warrants (or facsimiles thereof) and secret databases and Directors f the FBI who ‘leak’ information and an IRS that hobbles its political opponents and government agencies who make law through ‘sue and settle’ policies. Our government is corrupt, through and through.
I now have to wonder when our government was always pointing at other governments over corruption was our government just projecting our crimes onto others?
Look at what all was done to other countries in our names by these corrupt people in our government.
Secret courts (FISC) were set up in the late 1970s to neuter the CIA. Secret databases have been around since the mid 1980s. These instruments of spying were created for seemingly good reasons at the time, but once they get in the hands of power hungry individuals abuse occurs. And these abuses have started under Clinton maybe even under Bush although I wonder if Ollie north abused it too.
If you look at the history of the FBI it has been corrupted from its inception.
I’m always overwhelmed by how corrosive the Clintons have been to everyone within their sphere. It’s mind boggling. And shocking at how many of the “best and brightest took a bite out of the power and greed apple.
Great work Sundance! Superlative! This is too widespread and too readily available for use by all these agencies for Obama not to be involved. So where’s the evidence? It has to be there. And what will we find out with 1.2 million more pages to come next Monday?!!!
Obama probably gave a verbal only go ahead which you can’t prove unless it was recorded.
Yep, set it up to let a flunkie take the fall. Seems to be what each level of the hierarchy in that cesspool admin did.
RICO
‘Organized Crime’…but committed by govt officials.
I don’t think we’ve got an ‘official category’ for the massive extent of this thing.
Other than:
Sedition
Treason
Attempted Coup
I am still upset about Seth Rich. A young man’s life snuffed out and totally hushed up. Yes, I agree. The Clintons are parasites.
Yep.
And we really don’t know how many people have been snuffed for political reasons…because they knew too much, or because they were about to go public.
How many ‘accidental’ deaths were really not accidental.
It’s possible to fake an accident…and it’s possible to fake a death by ‘natural causes, too.
Andrew Breitbart and Justice Scalia come to mind.
Their deaths were declared ‘natural causes’…but there were some suspicious details in both of those cases.
When it’s a famous person that dies, it gets noticed.
But when it’s not, the death can be ignored if it is written up as accidental or natural causes.
Arkancide
Michael Hastings also…
We have found out through vault 7 that CIA can hack your car and control it…
And we still don’t know what the Vegas Massacre was about.
“A warning”…?
But a warning to who…and for what?
Fixed? LOL
Till the next abuser comes in!
I guess now this just all gets forgotten about.
Should have been shut down till they can prove that abusers are punished.
I give up on Trump. Maybe we should look at his mental state.
Comey is laughing at us.
Oh, because we’d be so much better off with…Who?
Comeys mental state?? NUT JOB…..
He who laughs last……….
Comey is laughing at YOU not us.
To not do something because it might be abused at some point in the future is defeatist.
Good luck in your future.
You give up on Trump? “Oh ye of little faith”! Ah, the Koala must mean you are an Aussie? Folks who “give up” haven’t been too welcomed here.
This really shoots a hole in the tired old Government argument, ‘If you’re not doing anything wrong, then you’ve got nothing to hide or worry about.’.
Oh yes you do, as an honest person you have every reason in the world to want to hide everything you can from the criminals in government.
On the flip side, while I’m happy Rogers stepped-up, there was obviously something in his history that indicated to Obama & friends, ‘This is the guy for us.’. For what they were up to, and for such a key position, they had to be looking for a guy that had a history of playing ball.
So, I’m not quite ready to promote him to ‘hero’ status. He may be as corrupt as the rest of the crew, but finally some line he was asked to cross was too much – none of us have any way to know at this point.
Still, it would be nice to think there was a white knight left or two.
Government is a euphemism for tyranny it just sounds nicer.
