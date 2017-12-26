Senator Orrin Hatch Returns to Anti-Trump Position – CoC Purchased Decepticons Back To Normal…

Well, that didn’t take long. About a decade ago we needed a phrase to describe a very specific set of republican senators, thus originated the term “Decepticons”.

Decepticons are different from traditional ‘establishment’ types in that they are a cloistered club, a sub-set of the upper-tier within the GOPe, and they protect their exclusive position because of the payments and benefits they receive from an individual lobbyist, Tom Donohue.

Tom Donohue is the President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest single lobbying group in all of Washington DC. Donohue represents the interests of massive financial institutions and multinational corporations. Donohue receives hundreds of millions from his corporate conglomerates; and he controls the distribution of tens-of-millions toward individual senators on capitol hill who agree to uphold those interests.

A ‘Decepticon’ will NEVER break ranks with the Chamber. EVER. Regardless of the Chamber position. That character trait is what makes them uniquely “Decepticons.”

WASHINGTON DC – Senate Republicans are growing frustrated with what they see as a lack of clear direction in President Trump’s trade agenda, which they warn is hurting U.S. exporters. Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee vented their concerns in a recent meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

GOP lawmakers, especially those from agriculture-heavy states, have two major complaints with the administration. They feel it is not listening to Congress’s feedback on negotiations with Mexico and Canada over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Trump has threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NAFTA. They’re also frustrated by what they see as a total lack of progress in negotiating the bilateral trade agreements with Pacific Rim countries that Trump promised after pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in January. They made their displeasure known during the meeting with Lighthizer, said Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), a member of the Finance Committee and the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “There’s a number of frustrations with their approach including — as I’ve told the ambassador before — they need Congress to ratify it under [Trade Promotion Authority (TPA)] and so they don’t seem to be paying that much attention to what members of the Senate think,” Cornyn said. […] A spokesperson for the Senate Finance Committee said Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and other members of the panel met with Lighthizer for about an hour to discuss “a variety of trade issues, including ongoing NAFTA negotiations.” (read more)

Decepticons, Tom Donohue foot-soldiers, will always return to their default U.S. CoC position when any of the elements of the CoC priorities gain congressional focus: •Trade benefits for Multinational corporations; •Open Border immigration policies, including ‘amnesty” for cheap labor; •Retention of government run healthcare (ObamaCare); these, and similar policies, are the core of the Decepticon agenda.

What La Raza is to the left-wing UniParty apparatus, the U.S. Chamber is to the right-wing Uniparty apparatus. What AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka is to the left-wing UniParty influence, U.S CoC President Tom Donohue is to the right-wing UniParty influence.

Their commonality of policy is the connective tissue binding both wings of the UniParty.

The legislative quilt as advanced by, and protected by, both wings of the UniParty is bound by the common threads within immigration, trade, finance and government owned healthcare.

Progressives and Democrats love CoC policies because they make government bigger and advance global interests higher than U.S. interests.

The U.S. CoC love these policies because globalism makes multinationals more cost efficient and influential. Affluence and Influence increases.

Decepticons within the GOPe love CoC policies because they make them richer.

CoC policies are economic anti-matter, explosive and dangerous to the cost of living for middle class workers. The Big AG sector as claimed by those framing their arguments around American farm workers is complete bullshit. –EXPLAINED HERE–

American workers have three decades of experience living through U.S. Chamber of Commerce advanced legislative priorities. [Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama] Those legislative priorities, as executed, are what destroyed the U.S. manufacturing base. Those CoC legislative priorities are what wiped out the middle-class. Those priorities are what exponentially widened the U.S. income gap disparity.

Those U.S. Chamber of Commerce priorities are Kryptonite to MAGAnomics.

Watch/Listen to USTR Robert Lighthizer:

