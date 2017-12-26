Senator Orrin Hatch Returns to Anti-Trump Position – CoC Purchased Decepticons Back To Normal…

December 26, 2017

Well, that didn’t take long.  About a decade ago we needed a phrase to describe a very specific set of republican senators, thus originated the term “Decepticons”.

Decepticons are different from traditional ‘establishment’ types in that they are a cloistered club, a sub-set of the upper-tier within the GOPe, and they protect their exclusive position because of the payments and benefits they receive from an individual lobbyist, Tom Donohue.

Tom Donohue is the President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest single lobbying group in all of Washington DC.   Donohue represents the interests of massive financial institutions and multinational corporations.  Donohue receives hundreds of millions from his corporate conglomerates; and he controls the distribution of tens-of-millions toward individual senators on capitol hill who agree to uphold those interests.

A ‘Decepticon’ will NEVER break ranks with the Chamber. EVER.  Regardless of the Chamber position.  That character trait is what makes them uniquely “Decepticons.”

WASHINGTON DC – Senate Republicans are growing frustrated with what they see as a lack of clear direction in President Trump’s trade agenda, which they warn is hurting U.S. exporters.

Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee vented their concerns in a recent meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

GOP lawmakers, especially those from agriculture-heavy states, have two major complaints with the administration.

They feel it is not listening to Congress’s feedback on negotiations with Mexico and Canada over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Trump has threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NAFTA.

They’re also frustrated by what they see as a total lack of progress in negotiating the bilateral trade agreements with Pacific Rim countries that Trump promised after pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in January.

They made their displeasure known during the meeting with Lighthizer, said Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), a member of the Finance Committee and the No. 2 Republican in the Senate.

“There’s a number of frustrations with their approach including — as I’ve told the ambassador before — they need Congress to ratify it under [Trade Promotion Authority (TPA)] and so they don’t seem to be paying that much attention to what members of the Senate think,” Cornyn said.

[…] A spokesperson for the Senate Finance Committee said Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and other members of the panel met with Lighthizer for about an hour to discuss “a variety of trade issues, including ongoing NAFTA negotiations.”  (read more)

Decepticons, Tom Donohue foot-soldiers, will always return to their default U.S. CoC position when any of the elements of the CoC priorities gain congressional focus: •Trade benefits for Multinational corporations; •Open Border immigration policies, including ‘amnesty” for cheap labor; •Retention of government run healthcare (ObamaCare); these, and similar policies, are the core of the Decepticon agenda.

What La Raza is to the left-wing UniParty apparatus, the U.S. Chamber is to the right-wing Uniparty apparatus.  What AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka is to the left-wing UniParty influence, U.S CoC President Tom Donohue is to the right-wing UniParty influence.

Their commonality of policy is the connective tissue binding both wings of the UniParty.

The legislative quilt as advanced by, and protected by, both wings of the UniParty is bound by the common threads within immigration, trade, finance and government owned healthcare.

  • Progressives and Democrats love CoC policies because they make government bigger and advance global interests higher than U.S. interests.
  • The U.S. CoC love these policies because globalism makes multinationals more cost efficient and influential.  Affluence and Influence increases.
  • Decepticons within the GOPe love CoC policies because they make them richer.

CoC policies are economic anti-matter, explosive and dangerous to the cost of living for middle class workers.  The Big AG sector as claimed by those framing their arguments around American farm workers is complete bullshit. –EXPLAINED HERE

American workers have three decades of experience living through U.S. Chamber of Commerce advanced legislative priorities. [Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama] Those legislative priorities, as executed, are what destroyed the U.S. manufacturing base. Those CoC legislative priorities are what wiped out the middle-class.  Those priorities are what exponentially widened the U.S. income gap disparity.

Those U.S. Chamber of Commerce priorities are Kryptonite to MAGAnomics.

.

Watch/Listen to USTR Robert Lighthizer:

.

170 Responses to Senator Orrin Hatch Returns to Anti-Trump Position – CoC Purchased Decepticons Back To Normal…

  1. booger71 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    These clowns know who butters their bread

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. freq says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Orrin has always been deep state sympathetic with globalist tendencies… don’t be fooled… piss off Hatch…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. First Last says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Term limits. The only thing I can fault the Founding Fathers on.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      December 26, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Not their fault. They set up a good system built for people with morals, standards, ethics etc. Not saying they were all perfect but we sure have a bunch of dirt bags that have found ways to abuse the crap out of the system.

      Liked by 27 people

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      I don’t understand why anyone believes that “term limits” would solve this.

      There are a hundred and ten more, just like each one of them, ready to take the place of each one of them.

      Obviously replacing them with someone who has American interests at heart is a good thing – but assuming that term limits would guarantee that has not basis that I can see.

      Any more than electing a “republican” will give you something that is different than a democrat.

      We already have essential term limits, called elections. That sure doesn’t guarantee improvement in office holders.

      As long as political base is held loyal, the machinery of the election won’t matter.

      Those of us who were screaming bloody murder when obama was elected the first time (and the second time) were barely tolerated by our peers who voted for obama, now have discovered the error of their judgment, and suddenly have all the answers.

      Term limits is no answer to this mess as long as those in power are able to gather an audience that is willing to be deceived.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        December 26, 2017 at 5:24 pm

        The problem is that for congressmen, power grows with seniority. The most venal politician can stay in office for decades if he brings home the bacon to his state or district. Witness Senator Robert Byrd. Why would we expect the people of WV to decline to reelect Byrd when he was bringing home the pork? That’s illogical. The problem with the theory that “We already have essential term limits, called elections.” is that you or I may not want to oust OUR representative – we may need to oust someone ELSE’S representative – the kind of pork-barrel politician whose constituents are complicit in ripping off the rest of the country to serve their parochial interests. It has less to do with “an audience that is willing to be deceived” than a constituency that is GLAD to have a representative who favors his district at the expense of the rest of the country.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • imprimipotest says:
        December 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

        Agreed …we don’t need more amendments.

        But there are a few that need to be revoked, and the 17th concerning how senators are chosen would be a very good place to start.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Phil aka Felipe says:
          December 26, 2017 at 6:41 pm

          Yes, repealing the 17th Amendment and returning to the original method of electing Senators would go a long way toward eliminating big money influence on legislation, IMO.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • mimbler says:
        December 26, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        Yes, look how many “tea party” types ran on great platforms, but immediately governed as GOPe. That’s where the money is,

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Remington..... says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      ‘ Just another of those….”politicians”….from Utah and thereabouts..Hatch returning to his turncoat roots was just a matter of time.

      Like

      Reply
    • StanH says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      “When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic.”
      Benjamin Franklin

      The Founders knew and discussed this possibility. Marxism didn’t start with Das Kapital this harebrained ideology has decimated civilizations throughout the history of mankind. “80/20principle” the human condition 80% of the people do 20% of the work, conversely, 20% do 80% percent of the work. Eventually the 20% throw their hands up “Atlas Shrugged,” and then it all comes tumbling down.

      Like

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      Huh? The founders did build “term limits” into the republic.

      Two years for each member of the House of Representatives.
      Six years for each member of the Senate. (albeit originally appointed by states)

      The rest is up to us.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • The Defiant One says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      Well don’t forget the Founding Fathers intended and codified in Article 1 Section 3 of the Constitution that US Senators were supposed to be selected by their respective State Legislators — the 17th Amendment undid that by making it a popular vote in their states.

      Like

      Reply
      • pyromancer76 says:
        December 26, 2017 at 7:26 pm

        There is no simple “legislating” or pass-a-law solution. Go back to your American history of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The reason for the 17th Amendment is that those state legislators were completely controlled by corporate dollars (mostly) nd urban-immigrant-labor corruption. Only the electorate, with smart patriotic leaders, can “order” the Republic. This is very difficult with voter fraud — which alsdo was rampant in the 19th and 20th centuries, even if not as deeply and widely entrenched. The Democrats had the areas they owned and the Republicans had theirs. You know the old saying “freedom is not free.”

        Like

        Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      Term limits….
      PLEASE THINK!
      A second term senator is a SIX YEAR LAME DUCK!

      ZERO response to voters for an ENTIRE SIX YEARS… and you want that?

      You want a House and Senate filled with LAME DUCKS that don’t give a rats behind about voters since they can’t be elected again?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. MMinLamesa says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    You think Hatch is bad-if he retires, Romney would be 100x worse.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Money talks. It’s just that simple.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      One has to wonder if it is just money and if so how much?? Consider the age and health of these idiots. What does it take to buy the soul of a man with one foot in the grave?

      I suppose it is easy to rationalize all someone has done in life to get to that point. How does one rationalize the final betrayal. How many pieces of silver does it take to move from tears to snears.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. Gil says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Annnnndddd…I knew it. Thats why his video praising Trump struck me hollow. He’s either going to make a statement refuting the coc(haha when hell freezes over) or POTUS us gonna give him the Flake reception shortly.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

      He was just doing what politicians do best. Get the photo op, say great things and then go behind closed doors and stab PT in the back.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      The CoC Republicans are fine with the tax bill. It’s the Wall they will never agree to. And the neocons won’t give up until we’ve invaded Syria and got troops facing east in Ukraine.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The massive subterranean NSA facility was built in Hatch’s state.

    The structure provides 1 to 1.5 million square feet (90,000–140,000 m2), with 100,000 square feet (9,000 m2) of data center space and more than 900,000 square feet (84,000 m2) of technical support and administrative space.[6][19] It is projected to cost $1.5–2 billion. A report suggested that it will cost another $2 billion for hardware, software, and maintenance. The completed facility is expected to require 65 megawatts of electricity, costing about $40 million per year. The facility is expected to use 1.7 million gallons (6,435 m3) of water per day. An article by Forbes estimates the storage capacity as between 3 and 12 exabytes in the near term, based on analysis of unclassified blueprints, but mentions Moore’s Law, meaning that advances in technology could be expected to increase the capacity by orders of magnitude in the coming years.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_Data_Center

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      Ya, 1.7 million gallons of water every day in a desert environment where water is so vital, the freakin’ NSA gets every drop that they want. I want to see that place shut down.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  8. magatrump says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    So many fronts to fight. We are with you President Trump! God bless you President Trump! MAGA

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. decimusausonius says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    In older days they were known as “Rockefeller Republicans,” but they were in favor of the cozy crony capitalism satirized by Al Capp in the Li’l Abner cartoon strips and Broadway musical:

    “What’s good for General Bullmoose, is good for the U.S.A.!”

    (General Bullmoose = General Motors).

    So anything wanted by Big Business – including sending jobs to China – should be supported by Republicans as “good for the U.S.A.”

    MAObama gave us enough crony Socialism masquerading as capitalism for a century!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. paulraven1 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    “Senate Republicans are growing frustrated with what they see as a lack of clear direction in President Trump’s trade agenda,”

    That’s absurd. What could be more clear than “America first\”? They just don’t like it.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  11. Joe Blow says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    I never bought that he had “changed”. Someone that closely aligned with ol’ Willy Mittens is too well-versed in the deceptive arts to trust.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Sedanka says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Never seen the term Decepticon used anywhere else to describe this behavior.

    Unfortunately I do feel somewhat vindicated (which I take no joy in) for being one of the contrary voices a few days ago when I expressed continued distrust of this man. Once a NeverTrump establishment type, always a NeverTrump establishment type. As Trump says in his books, once a person reveals disloyalty, we can work with them again, but we can never trust them again.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      A few days ago, I too, blasted Hatch as being worthless for several decades. (Sure now and then, he has made a good move but he truly is a Decepticon)

      Like

      Reply
    • NCPatrick says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      Well, Sedanka, my reaction to good old Orin Hatch expressing his love for our country and his President was the same as yours. Sorry, but a couple of warm words (and spotlight from the media) do not make a change of heart in my book. I hoped .. oh yes, I did hope … but this post from Sundance was about what I figured. Hatch has been a swamp dweller far too long to suddenly decide to change teams. I wonder how many other fair weather friends are out there? Seems like all I do these days is say prayers for our President. God bless him.

      Like

      Reply
  13. FL_GUY says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    In my opinion, the CoC should be required to register as a foreign lobbying agency. It sure doesn’t represent the USA. And, if any organization or it’s leadership needed a indepth investigation as to his business practices, it’s Donahue and the CoC.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. American Georgia Grace says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Hatch said he LOVED this country, he lied!!! He hates her & he hates us if he will fill his coffers with fools (CoC) gold. ::spit:: on hatch & donahue

    Hatch cried crocodile tears, may he burn in hell

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I absolutely LOVE it! Republicans are so scared that they are wondering what they can do to stop our Lion from terminating NAFTA with an EO and his signature. The truth of the matter is they can’t do anything to stop him. What is funny is that the Bernie wing of the Democrat Party is actually aligned to our President’s trade agenda. I anticipate that soon after the next round of negotiations, our president will pull the plug on NAFTA.

    I read a story recently that our President was approached by Robert Lighthizer in terms of ongoing negotiations with South Korea 🇰🇷. He shared that the South Koreans are asking for an additional 30 days. He wanted to agree to it. Our President told him that you tell them that the President is ready to kill the deal today and there is nothing you can do to change my mine. Our President then said to Lighthizer that the 30 days was what he would consider fair but that we never show our hand in negotiations.

    You could see it got across to Robert! He was stern in his tone and eager to get going with these five countries our President was visiting in Asia. He recapped the trade deficit with four of the five countries we currently have. The Philippines 🇵🇭 was basically neutral. The others are as follows:

    Japan 🇯🇵- $65 Billion
    South Korea 🇰🇷 – $27 Billion
    China 🇨🇳 – $350 Billion
    Vietnam 🇻🇳- $32 Billion

    These four countries alone account for $474 Billion dollars 💵! Let that sink in for just a minute. Are you kidding me! If it wasn’t for us, Japan 🇯🇵 and South Korea 🇰🇷 would be in a world of hurt given what is going on with North Korea 🇰🇵. However, because we have 30K+ soldiers in South Korea 🇰🇷 and 50K+ soldiers in Japan 🇯🇵, they get to sleep well at night.

    Our President is finally putting our country FIRST! If you want your people to sleep well at night, you are going to have to pay 💰 for it!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      Japan 🇯🇵 has gotten the message loud and clear. They were one of the first to do right by our President in early February. President Abe is a very smart businessman. Not only does he want to remove the trade deficit but he wants our two countries to work together in new ventures that will bring in billions upon billions of dollars 💵 for each. Wonder why they and their spouses get along. Their also spending on their military defense which has skyrocketed this year. Guess what country they are buying from.

      http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/03/japan-reportedly-setting-up-package-for-trump-to-create-700000-us-jobs.html

      From the article linked above:

      Japan, which has a consistent trade surplus with the U.S., is putting the finishing touches on a package that it claims will create 700,000 jobs in the U.S. and help create a $450-billion market, Reuters reported, citing government sources familiar with the plans.

      On a broader basis, the two countries would cooperate in building liquefied natural gas facilities in Asia to help expand exports of U.S. natural gas and work together to expand nuclear energy-related sales.

      The aim appears to be to turn what could potentially be a major crisis over trade friction into a business opportunity for both sides.

      Abe’s proposed public-private initiative is intended to create several hundred thousand jobs, the reports said Thursday, and involve $150 billion in new investment in U.S. infrastructure from Japanese government and private sources over the next decade.

      South Korea 🇰🇷 thought a $25 Billion dollar 💵 deal for our LNG would do the trick. Our President told them hell no.

      http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/06/30/trump-praises-25b-lng-deal-between-cheniere-and-south-korea.html

      From the article linked above:

      “I was gratified to learn about the new investments South Korean companies are making in the United States. This month Cheniere is sending its first shipment of American liquefied natural gas to South Korea in a deal worth more than $25 billion,” Trump said during a speech at the White House.

      Our President sent out a tweet following the visit saying basically there is a lot more he expects:

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        December 26, 2017 at 5:22 pm

        Even China has gotten the message loud and clear!

        https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-24/china-to-slash-import-tariffs-on-consumer-products-from-december

        China’s new plan to slash import taxes on a wide range of consumer goods promises to boost the prospects of multinationals in the Chinese market, with everything from Procter & Gamble Co.’s diapers to Diageo Plc’s whiskey becoming more affordable to local consumers.

        Tariffs for 187 product categories will drop from an average 17.3 percent to 7.7 percent after the cut takes effect on Dec. 1, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement Friday, citing the need to help consumers access quality and specialty products that aren’t widely produced locally.

        The new policy follows President Xi Jinping’s call at the October Communist Party conclave to meet citizens’ demands for improved living standards and better quality products in the world’s largest consumer market. Foreign multinationals stand to benefit as middle-class shoppers seek out goods stamped with foreign brands, while the cuts also encourage consumers to spend at home rather than on trips overseas.

        “It’s aimed at three things: helping boost consumption in China, reforming the Chinese economy by continuing to open it up, and sending a signal to the world and particularly to the U.S. that it is committed to advancing global trade,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      Oh, flep – Thanks for a ‘word to the wise’ – I am hoping and praying President Trump does trash NAFTA – it is the CoC’s Cup of Tea (Asian Tea) – and I am sick of it –

      An EO would be absotutalutely fabulosa! I would be doing more than one ‘Happy Dance’ daily if that happened – We don’t need no stinkin’ NAFTA!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        December 26, 2017 at 7:56 pm

        We really don’t! They need our market we don’t need theirs.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • duchess01 says:
          December 26, 2017 at 8:12 pm

          True! We also don’t need the CoC troublemakers, either – what a racket!

          I am still amazed President Trump agreed to take on the unraveling of this maze – however – with the Team he has assembled – and God’s protection – it no longer appears to be impossible to MAGA!

          Like

          Reply
    • Dixie says:
      December 26, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      Your enthusiasm and positive attitude is contagious.

      Like

      Reply
  16. LEET says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    “We will no longer surrender America or its people to the false song of globalism.”

    President Donald Trump

    Repeat often and loudly to our congress vermin!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Uncle Max says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Cross President Trump at your peril… that’s all. The list of those who are worse for wear is growing long. Maybe these types of stories ( consider the source… The Hill ) are just PR pieces that in other times would have helped scratch out negotiating room. Not so much anymore. Heh. MAGA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      They don’t have a leg to stand on…only the sheeple would believe the trade story..they just switch gears to another false flag…
      Soon everyone will wake up….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    this is who Hatch reminds me of — Senator Paine

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. wodiej says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    They don’t like losing their source of millions of dollars. Bunch of crooks. PT does not care what they think. Are they just figuring that out?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • NCPatrick says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      PT does not care what they think. Are they just figuring that out?”

      Wodiej, that is one of my favorite Trump throw-away lines I’ve heard him say at several recent rallies …. “I don’t care” when he’s talking about how much something will cost him or his personal businesses or perhaps some of the troubles facing him … can’t tell you how exciting that is to hear.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. TreeClimber says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    “Senate Republicans are growing frustrated with what they see as a lack of clear direction in President Trump’s trade agenda, which they warn is hurting U.S. exporters.” One, US exporters are blowing up as never before. Two, just because their eyesight is failing doesn’t mean it’s not clear enough!

    I know, I know, it’s all lies, I’m just wondering how anyone with half a grain of sense and one eye can believe this garbage.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • prenanny says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      These swamp dwellers don’t watch the news unless they are in front of camera.
      They listen to whomever is whispering in their ears or writing them a check.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. prenanny says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Orrin Hatch was dear friends with Arlen Specter they used to kid about who could stay the longest in the Senate. They would do or say anything with that one goal in mind.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Howie says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Take his stakes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Takeaways:

    1. CoC-funded action is the Big Whine before the Big Ugly when President Trump puts NAFTA on the clock.

    2. CoC-funded recipients are frantic to snatch up cash for the 2018 Mid-Terms because they don’t know how to compete without big money to buy votes, and they are terrified that voters have stopped donating because they don’t like GOPe obstructors of the Trump Agenda.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      [Yes, I recognize that the really Big Ugly is the Deep State takedown, so let’s go with the Little Ugly for the NAFTA takedown: Little Nieto of I’ll Huff-and-Puff-and-Blow-Your-Wall-Down … and Little Justin of My-Little-Pony socks fame.]

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  24. georgiafl says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    THIS PRESIDENT is certain to have already figured out protective measures to defend US Middle Income Workers against the predations of the 3C Cabals: CoC, Corporations and Congress.

    THIS PRESIDENT is of the people, by the people and for the people!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. bluegirl says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Thoroughly schooled by Sundance!!!! Another one bites the dust………….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Howie says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    DDD Re[prt….They haz Decepticon Racchel Ward in the bullpen at DOJ waiting for the call. Se is a total decepticon embed and should be fired first.

    Like

    Reply
  27. lisabrqwc says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I’m slow on the uptake, so please excuse my question, but why are members of Congress allowed to accept money from lobbyists?? I mean, every job I’ve ever had in the private sector had a policy concerning accepting gifts above a certain dollar amount (like 25 bucks was the limit).

    How did lobbying become the reason we have no representation from our representatives?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      good point. new laws not just to report it or to limit it but to ban gift and favor giving from lobbyist.
      Another thought: require that Senators and Representatives live in the district/state that they represented while in Congress upon retirement unless they accept another government job. This would reduce the number lobbying at the federal level. Also, they would have to live with the consequences of their actions in DC upon the people that elected them.
      Would also reduce the number of jobs they take after holding office in the private sector big corporations who may have “influenced” (bribed) them while in office. Even if not a “gift” the promise of a post congress career is a big thing of influence!

      Like

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 26, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      I’ve wondered about that myself. Even in service to my state government, we could not accept so much as a cup of coffee or being taken to a business lunch by someone in the private sector lest it influence us or be perceived as influencing us.

      So how is it that our Congress critters get to do this???? I expect the answer is they passed some kind of legislation that allows it.

      Some years ago, there was a big to-do over Congress critters making out like BANDITS via insider trading because when you think of it they are privvy to a lot of inside knowledge that would allow them an unfair advantage that they totally used to make themselves wealthy.

      When it was revealed that this went on and got some media attention, the Congress stepped right up and passed legislation to fix the situation. Except they left some kind of loophole you could drive a semi truck loaded with cash through, and so they went right back to their old tricks.

      It sickens me.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      December 26, 2017 at 7:36 pm

      “Corporations are people too.” – Mitt Romney

      Like

      Reply
  28. Mark Matis says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    If people were to start boycotting Chamber of Commerce businesses, this would probably change rather quickly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Dana Pokorny says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Google plus is censoring the refuge articles

    Like

    Reply
  30. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    We have to stop thinking of our political class as being on one side or the other, as if they’re principled people who’ll fight for what they believe in

    Our politicians are not anti-America or pro-America. They’re not pro-globalism or anti-globalism. They’re not anti-illegal immigration or pro-illegal immigration

    To truly be any one of those things because of a belief system would mean they stand for something that’s in their hearts

    No, every action our political class takes has one common denominator, power / money, one begets the other. They don’t take principled stances, they take calculated risks, all in the name of staying in power, so they can take in more money

    Until we realize there is no way to stop ordinary citizens from being caught up in the “absolute power corrupts absolutely”, we’ll have this problem

    President Trump is the only person I can think of that went into politics solely for the reason of helping Americans & actually stayed the course. He’s got enough power / money & he’s obviously not consumed with attaining more

    That’s incredibly rare today, & obviously there’s not many Trumps out there

    When the corrupt & criminal are watched over & judged by their corrupt & criminal peers, nothing will change

    The only way I see getting this under control is if we finally stop the rigged system of the corrupt & criminal class controlling the system, & we have real & severe consequences for those who abuse their power

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. scott467 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Hopefully there is a ‘special place’ for Tom Donohue, in a holding cell next to Hussein, Clinton, Soros, et al.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 26, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Sundance:
    The title of this post laments Hatch yet the quotes were by Cornyn…. so i went to the link to read
    the article myself – so here is my take away and questions i guess

    1. Alexander Bolton, the writer always has a anti GOP/Trump approach to his articles, not surprising since he’s writing for Anti Trump “The Hill” – I’d take a large grain of salt prior to reading the hill and always walk away very skeptical that you got the truth or the right perception of the truth.

    2. all this article had on Orrin Hatch was this
    “A spokesperson [WHO?] for the Senate Finance Committee said Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and other members of the panel met with Lighthizer for about an hour to discuss “a variety of trade issues, including ongoing NAFTA negotiations.”
    [ OK.. .he met with him as part of a group to be expected ]

    Hatch said “weakening NAFTA would be detrimental to the U.S. and Utah’s economy.”
    [when did Hatch say this? at this meeting? or 90 days ago? do we know? AND WHAT WAS THE CONTEXT OF SAID COMMENT? WHAT CAME BEFORE HE SAID IT AND AFTER THAT?- WHAT MORE WAS SAID?]

    I guess based on such little information – I am not going to jump on the Orrin Hatch is back to the swamp water….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Athena the Warrior says:
    December 26, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    This is why people need to stop falling for a nice speech or a compliment thinking the #NeverTrumpers have seen the error of their ways. They have not. If any of the recently praised were ever elected President, they would return us to open borders, the TPP, warmongering, etc. in a heartbeat.

    Be vigilant.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. cbjoasurf says:
    December 26, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    So what I’m thinking is that Richard Trumka and Tom Donohue need to be removed and replaced with less globalist leaning and self serving people more in line with the American Peoples best interests. A purge of the “decepticons” would certainly be in order as well. I would think that the American People would be well advised to replace them as soon as possible. Also, an independent council appointed by the AG to look deeply into the financial records of all of them would likely show how crooked they all are and would likely result in all of them being removed from office for felony convictions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. EbonyRapror says:
    December 26, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    So when Hatch expressed his undying love for President Trump at the tax cut love fest … it wasn’t real?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    December 26, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I Stand with Orin Hatch. So when one group is not properly informed…or explained underlying layers of steps…they … by human nature want an answer. Lack of communication has been an issue with some parts of this admin. Not a bad thing in this admin. It is by design. I understand.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      December 26, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      Why should the US continue being involved in NAFTA or pursue TPP? It doesn’t benefit us. But the politicians who enrich themselves by making bad trade deals are in a big hurry to negotiate them.

      Like

      Reply
      • colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
        December 26, 2017 at 8:31 pm

        The US should not pursue TPP. NAFTA should be broken into bilateral trade negotiations. I am saying that those Senators are asking common sense questions because they are Unaware of the strategy of the Trump Trade Doctrine…due to a purposeful lack of communication to them (because ‘meh Swamp) Trump Strategy.

        Like

        Reply

