New U.S. Business Tax Rates Loom Over Canada on TPP Trade Deal…

The economic strategy of President Trump is so consequential and encompassing, even the domestic effects are felt globally.
♦Removing the U.S. from the multinational TPP trade deal initially planted the seeds of doubt amid multinational trade forecasters because the shift positioned the U.S. with unique leverage. They saw Trump using access to the worlds largest market as a negotiating strategy.
♦A few months later, President Trump walked away from the ridiculous regulatory restrictions within the Paris Climate Treaty. Instantaneously this put even more strategic manufacturing and economic advance on the U.S. ledger, and simultaneously made American energy independence a foregone conclusion.
♦And now that congress has codified President Trump’s lower domestic business taxes, in conjunction with opening up ANWR for energy development (a strategic economic goal for 20+ years), the size of the U.S. economic and manufacturing advantage has just increased U.S. trade leverage to almost unimaginable levels.
Economic Nationalism – President Trump’s strategy has created: •Lower and long-term predictable energy costs, not attached to OPEC or multinational influence; •Lower and long-term raw material costs due to slashed regulatory environment; •lower and long-term business manufacturing tax rates; and now Trump begins negotiating trade deals.
Add these advantages together within the largest economic market in the world and the U.S. is now the place where manufacturers will want to do business. Additionally, the process of utilizing Canada and/or Mexico as a workaround into the U.S. market, via NAFTA, is on the cusp of removal.
This is the backdrop for Canadian Prime Minister to consider his trade options.
•Canada is now anchored to the multinational rules contained in the Paris Climate Treaty. •Canada will no longer be able to utilize their own natural resources. •Effective yesterday, Canada has lost their strategic corporate-tax-rate advantage; and •there is a very real possibility the U.S. will pull out of NAFTA effectively closing the loophole exploited by China and Asia using Canadian companies as assembly plants for Asian products shipped duty-free into the U.S. market.
This is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new economic landscape as he attempts to adhere to his former promises to remain in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal:
TOKYO — Japan’s former ambassador to Canada has added his voice to those concerned that confusion over Ottawa’s position on the Trans-Pacific Partnership could affect the relationship between the two countries.
At last month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam, Trudeau’s decision not to attend a meeting of leaders of the 11 countries negotiating the trade deal — a meeting which the other countries expected would finalize an agreement in principle — “grated on Japanese sensitivities,” said Sadaaki Numata, formerly Japan’s top diplomat in Canada and an advisor to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Japan. And he said it has put the relationship into a holding pattern, with the Japanese waiting for an indication that Canada is still interested in moving forward with the deal.
“I am concerned that what happened recently might lead to a stasis in our relationship and that’s not good, that would not be very encouraging,” Numata said. “Certainly (Trudeau) may have been able to avoid a situation where people would call Canada’s attitude as something ‘unpredictable.’ (read more)
Allow me put it bluntly. Prime Minister Rainbow Socks is screwed. POTUS Trump has unleashed the U.S. economic engine; meanwhile Trudeau has anchored Canada to the Paris Treaty rules and is now on the brink of giving Canadian trade sovereignty to Asia.
Prime Minister Trudeau and Foreign Minister Crystia Freeland demanded that TPP be renamed the “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership”. However, no amount of linguistic lipstick is going to hide the foolish ‘fine-print’ attachments within the multinational trade deal that will eventually be taken over by China.
China is in the perfect position in relationship to TPP. Chairman Xi Jinping sitting on the sideline waiting for everyone else to attach themselves to the rules, then China will strategically enter and all other nations become economically subservient. It appears to be a transparent long-game.
At CTH we occasionally ask ourselves if POTUS told Xi Jinping China could have trade leverage over Canada and Mexico in return for help on North Korea… and other things?
Wait., that would mean China knew Trump was likely pulling out of NAFTA way back in February 2017. …Nah, that would mean a much bigger and more comprehensive strategy than any one assembly of people could possibly pull off…. Right?
Right?
Wait…what’s that sound? Is that a giant sucking sound coming from the US now?
“They saw Trump using access to the world’s largest market as a negotiating strategy”.
DUH! Isn’t that what a US president is supposed to do?
Not the last few decades of them
The sound of Check & Checkmate comes to mind.
I’ve been screaming this at the top of my lungs for…well….decades now.
(I have a very VERY small audience. Unlike the free traders on the radio.)
Perot had it right.
Yet he threw two elections to Clinton.
Our President wants to get the entire process that goes into the making of automobiles 🚗 back into our country. He wants to see the State of Michigan humming again like it did in its hay day. That reason is why he will kill NAFTA by the end of January. Countries like Germany 🇩🇪, Japan 🇯🇵 will have to expand their companies here in the USA 🇺🇸 in order to have access to our market. We saw Japan 🇯🇵 announce during our President’s visit that happening. China 🇨🇳, Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 are screwed! The days of getting rich at our expense will be coming to a screeching stop 🛑.
America First From Now On!
Yes!
And that’s why we have got to get our Immigration and Visa programs fixed, so that these countries don’t simply import their own people for these jobs…instead of hiring US citizens.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We also need to make sure our industries are not taken over by foreign fifth columns.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We do need to fix the visa and immigration system-and not just for the job angle. Here in Howard County MD we have a flood of Chinese, Korean and Indian immigrants in the last few years. And many have positions in IT departments of companies and the federal government agencies. Stop and ponder the systems they have access to. And then remember with the Chinese (and they’re not from Taiwan) that China is a communist country- you get to leave and work in another country only with the government’s blessing. So who do they really work for? Hmmm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://money.cnn.com/2017/11/06/news/economy/trump-japan-autos-fact-check/index.html
From the article linked above:
President Trump delivered a rebuke to Japan Inc. on Monday.
“Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over. Is that possible to ask? That’s not rude. Is that rude? I don’t think so,” Trump told executives from local automakers during a trip to Japan.
At the same time, Trump thanked Japanese automakers for “building new plants and doing expansions” of existing facilities in the United States. He praised Toyota (TM) and Mazda (MZDAF) for planning a new $1.6 billion manufacturing plant in the U.S.
YES. But only if Trump is re-elected to finish the job. It takes time. That and if the GOP can hold the House in 2018. If Dems win the House they will 100% certain file articles of impeachment and there will be a messy Senate trial that will tie Trump’s hands even if he survives a 67 vote of expulsion. This is going to be very nerve-wracking.
Please,Please,Please,go away
Dude, do you see what he has done in less than 12 months?
In 36 months from now, this country will be unrecognizable from the obama years!
Please stop with the whining and worrying.
Put a rubber band on your wrist.
Every time you have these thoughts, I want you to snap the rubber band.
That way, you can train yourself to keep your
“doubt seeds” in your own head!
Yes exactly! I am retired, but I think jobs and opportunities are what our young people need most. Any American that travels thru Detroit and much of the industrial heartland has to be ashamed of what our POL’s have done to America. A disgrace!!
If we think the Tax reform package is great ……just think of the FAIR TAX being a factor of 10 better for the USA and the rest of the world go completely crazy because of the competitive edge it would give the USA.
No. Pence will be Bush 41 Part Two. The Rs will lose their way entirely (again). I doubt we will ever see another Trump to save us, either.
I think the sucking sound just ended, and we’re hearing everything else now.
Interesting… does that put the US at risk militarily? The border between the two countries is massive and unprotected? If Canada becomes a Chineses proxy how does Amrrica counter?
LikeLiked by 3 people
We simply declare Florida off limits to Canadians. They will grumble, of course, but they are too polite to make a fuss and will stay on their side of the border.
Wait up… are you suggesting a Canadian Missile Crisis?!?
LikeLiked by 3 people
As a former Floridian THAT”S my chuckle for the day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a chance.
IMO, it’s because Trump is several plays ahead of the two-move-ahead scenario that leads to Canada as a Chinese proxy.
Prime Minister Rainbow Socks and his Girl Friday think they can tame the Dragon Master by casting some spell with commie words (“Progressive”? LOL! Spare me!), begging on bended knee that the ChiComs not be the world’s biggest hypocrites.
It won’t work. At some point, drowning in China debt and ChiCom fentanyl, and up to its eyeballs in ChiCom spies, Canada will have its “Come to Trump” moment. Whether that involves Prime Minister Rainbow socks is uncertain, but I tend to think that the lightweight will be cast aside at some point, unless he plays “follow the Trump” for his own political survival, and his own country’s national survival.
Bilateral deal with Japan? Oh, my. I don’t think that much backtracking is possible. Looks like those rainbow socks are going back to Quebec. Maybe not right away, but soon enough.
My goodness, JT seems like a paler and weaker version of Obama. All suit (and socks) and no substance.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah, he’s definitely a chump for the globalists.
I think we’re gonna need another wall.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Don’t fire until you see the pink of their socks… 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
John Candy knew the score years ago. Even though he was Canadian……….lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many LOLs! Thanks!
One border at a time. I’m an American who has been living in the middle of Montreal’s real estate boom, condo heaven, and it’s so incredible, Within in my window at least 30 new Condo buildings within the last 5years and guess who they are filled with. Chinese tour buses have sprung up. They on the way to be 30% of the city’s population. Willing to be Toronto and Vancouver worse, those cities have recently trying to control the surge with new real estate taxes, too late, horse out of the barn. Fortunately, they are not established in the countryside. But there will be a time, in the not so distant future, they will own Canadian cities and will become their political power. I think ending NAFTA may be a good thing for Canada in the long run, it may help easy the pressure from China and protect Canada’s sovereignty. Canada has 25 million people, how difficult would in be for the Chinese to control it. Take away NAFTA gives them less reason. Fortunately the Chinese are not terrorists, but on that problem Trudeau is a class-a- fool. And once that problem bleeds into the states you may hear talk of a Northern Wall. Canada has a long history of using and abusing the states.
What raw materials do we absolutely must acquire elsewhere?
I know we don’t have much of a supply of diamonds in this country but what else do we absolutely lack?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can make diamonds.
LikeLiked by 7 people
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_diamond
LikeLiked by 1 person
We use a LOT of diamond.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Industrial grade for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Making synthetic diamond is not hard in fact all industrial used diamonds are synthetics.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Learn something new every day.
“If you can grow it in a lab it’s worthless.” is my motto. Diamonds can be made in a lab and are not really rare in nature. I think the Debeers bunch raised hell over the fact that we were able to grow/make our own diamonds in labs.
I surmise that once you have data storage on synthetic diamond, that’ll be a game-changer as far as the internet goes. Your common smartphone could actually be a mobile server of sorts with that kind of storage potential. Stuff like bit chute is portending the future of the internet once the data storage issue is sorted out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some day, some way, digital tech is going to look like writing with a stick in mud, our current CGI marvels like cave drawings.
I remember when I played Pong and thought it was the coolest thing ever….Pong…the good ol’ days….
We can make it from U.S. coal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing Michael. We’ve got it all right here. Our manufacturing industry is decimated…. so we don’t have much capacity, but all the raw materials we need we have right here.
Just need to start building the factories….. and hiring the workers. We’ll eventually probably have to start importing visa holders again to take all the jobs after we reach full employment….
They told us:
we had to accept an anmesty – there was no alternative
we had to accept open borders
we had to accept the America was over
we had to accept that our manufacturing base and jobs were gone and never coming back
we had to accept the managed decline of our Republic
we had to accept the loss of our Sovereignty
we had to accept and pay for abortion on demand right up to full term
we had to accept gay marriage
we had to accept the government spying on us
what else?
Because the imports had and have no regulation. Child labor,destruction of the surrounding environment, no problem.
LikeLiked by 8 people
not cobalt, and very limited rare earth minerals
LikeLike
U.S and China hold the majority of rare earth Minerals, but we suspended mining in 2015.
USGS commodity report on Domestic production of Rare earth Minerals excerpt:
The suspension of U.S. mining in 2015 resulted in a significant decline in exports of
rare -earth compounds in 2016. U.S. imports of rare-earth compounds and metals increased by 6% compared with those in 2015. In 2016, excess global supply caused prices for many rare -earth compounds and metals to decline. (China is currently flooding the market so most other operations are suspended.)
As for Cobalt, USGS Domestic report of 2017 excerpt:
Identified cobalt resources of the United States are estimated to be about 1 million tons. Most of these resources are in Minnesota, but other important occurrences are in Alaska, California, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. With the exception of resources in Idaho and Missouri, any future cobalt production from these deposits would be as a byproduct of another metal. Identified world terrestrial cobalt
resources are about 25 million tons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
https://minerals.usgs.gov/minerals/pubs/mcs/2017/mcs2017.pdf
Excerpt on bauxite alternatives:
United States and most other major aluminum-producing countries have essentially inexhaustible subeconomic resources of aluminum in materials other than bauxite.
Substitutes:
Bauxite is the only raw material used in the production of alumina on a commercial scale in the United States. Although currently not economically competitive with bauxite,
vast U.S. and global resources of clay are technically feasible sources of alumina. Other domestic raw materials, such as alunite, anorthosite, coal wastes, and oil shales, offer additional potential alumina sources. Some refineries in China recover alumina from coal ash, and processes for recovering alumina from clay were being tested in Australia and Canada to determine if they would be economically competitive. Synthetic mullite, produced from kaolin, bauxitic kaolin, kyanite, and sillimanite, substitutes for bauxite-based refractories. Although more costly, silicon carbide and alumina-zirconia can substitute for bauxite based abrasives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I should add the majority of our Bauxite use is in the production of Alumina.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, andrewalinxs. So we should be OK, but it will just cost more extracting it from other sources.
Untied States can ether extract or replace the none domestic resources with alternatives we can make local. The reason we do not is cost. However if prices go up or we are in a situation we have to make more domestic goods the Untied States can stand on its own also interestingly costs go down as energy gets cheaper.
The more cheap energy the U.S can produce the cheaper it is to make the alternatives.
Smelting is energy intensive and therefore costly. Lowerng the cost of energy and getting rid of needless regs makes marginal processes and raw materials competitive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why most aluminum is made in the Pacific NW where hydroelectric power is fairly cheap.
Alumina is very important. It is used in making the crystal boulle / crystal ingots for the base material in the manufacturing of LED’s. ( like silicon for computer chips) LED lights are everywhere globally and a multi-trillion dollar industry.
China is the number manufacturer of LED’s. I worked for a company based out of New Hampshire that made the furnaces that created the crystal boulle.
South Korea and China were our largest customers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uranium and nickel come to mind off the top of my head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plenty of uranium in CO, WY, and NM. Issue is cost to mine it.
Here is a link to world Uranium reserves.
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-largest-uranium-reserves-in-the-world.html
Contrary to popular belief, the goal of Putin in aquring Uranium assets was to drive the price down, and force western countries yo mothball mines…which has been working.
The US currently imports about 90-95% of their Uranium. Its doubtful the US could ever be Uranium self sufficient.
Might that be when your nation is being deliberately worn down, deliberately economically beaten down and culturally taken over by marxist globalists such that it might lose its sovereignity?
You speak of the “long term national security interests.”
Is NOW what we strategically saved up our resources for in the past? If there IS no nation, there will be no future security for it, after all.
Also, keep in mind that:
Once upon a time, the best source of slate was one of the strategic resources most sought. It made fine weapons, it chipped well and sharply, when stone spear tips and arrowheads were needed for war or food-hunting.
Perhaps copper was next.
Then copper was mixed with other earth elements like tin. Bronze was the new slate.
When iron was smelted suddenly copper and tin were not as essential.
Steel came next.
The need for one mineral or element over another to manufacture strategic goods changes over time, as new inventions change the relative importance for any one of them.
Perhaps soon uranium will be much less important?
My point is, hoarding the important resources so stingily that you risk losing your nation altogether, especially those resources potentially soon to be outdated as “essential” is simply foolish.
Strategic resources are likely to change over time. And if there is a strategic resource our nation does not have, but needs there is an option.
Make what you have strategic: create the next strategy and the newest latest greatest strategic technology/weapon/commodity with that. USA was good at that sort of thing, that sort of thinking. Innovate!
Terra-Forming is also news to me — something to imagine!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terraforming
“Terraforming (literally, “Earth-shaping”) of a planet, moon, or other body is the hypothetical process of deliberately modifying its atmosphere, temperature, surface topography or ecology to be similar to the environment of Earth to make it habitable by Earth-like life…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such is Meg Murray, Charles Wallace and the Tesseract.
LikeLiked by 1 person
illudium
Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator
http://looneytunes.wikia.com/wiki/Illudium_Q-36_Explosive_Space_Modulator
LikeLike
Rare earth elements. We import 100% with about 70% from China. Not good as lead time to open a new mine here in the US takes years. Molycorp had 1 mine here in the US but they closed in 2015, IIRC.
LikeLike
Problem with Rare earth is China is flooding the market at the moment and making prices so low it is a loss to mine in the US currently.
Have to see how things change this coming year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Plenty of shuttered rare earth mines in the US. China undercut us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
there are some strategic minerals that are only found easy to mine in Canada. Few other things. Polar bears and snow?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Canada and Australia sign the TPP and begin diverting 80% of the worlds Uranium to Trumps new buddy Xi the Uranium 1 boondoggle will seem like an April fools joke in comparison.
Im sure this contingency has been mapped out and Putin will fill the void.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rare earth elements mostly.
Now when the big dog, President Trump barks, they will all listen. All those that don’t will find themselves, between a rock and a hard place.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A snow board instructor and a journalist shouldnt be running the country. Case in point see above. Unless their goal is sock boy’s daddy’s country, Cuba, or eventually Venezuela, like Ricky always said to Lucy, “You’ve got some ‘slpainin’ to do!”
LikeLiked by 15 people
Trudeau and Freeland can take a hike.
Canada wants to add a gender committee to NAFTA, and a climate change chapter.
I hope that president Trump dumps NAFTA.
https://www.aier.org/blog/if-canada-wants-free-trade-she-should-practice-it
“Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership”.
I wonder what else these clowns have hidden in the fine print.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I know. Don’t you love the new name? 😉
NEVER EVER FORGET Trudeau Sr. was a Maurice Strong puppet and Strong wanted China to be the world’s greatest nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maurice Strong:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maurice_Strong
“Maurice Strong (April 29, 1929 – November 27, 2015) was a Canadian oil and mineral businessman and a diplomat who served as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations…
“Strong had his start as an entrepreneur in the Alberta oil patch and was President of Power Corporation of Canada until 1966. In the early 1970s he was Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and then became the first executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. He returned to Canada to become Chief Executive Officer of Petro-Canada from 1976 to 1978. He headed Ontario Hydro, one of North America’s largest power utilities, was national president and chairman of the Extension Committee of the World Alliance of YMCAs, and headed American Water Development Incorporated.”
Website using his name:
http://www.mauricestrong.net/
I just love the picture of the Wilburine about to pounce!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
snarky…me too…that’s my favorite picture of Wilbur…its SO Gotcha!
LikeLiked by 6 people
As Sundance says, “meet my little friends.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Appreciate your bluntness Sundance! 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
More Winning!! President Trump has them all by the balls. All their bluster and hot air got them all sucking wind. Great. I just love it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS has also educated thousands of Americans teaching how government operates both internationally and here at home. Giving the next generations opportunities and a taste of what freedom looks/feels like. Look forward to the next wave of American innovation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just need a few changes to title 19 USC
1. Imported Merchandise fraudulently marked made in usa, or marked to convey the impression it is a product of the US=seizure of merchandise and a penalty equal to twice the domestic value
2. False claim of USGR (US goods returned=penalty equal to twice the domestic value.
3. Merchandise NLM (not legally marked). 100% marking duty, merchandise to be legally marked or reexportef
4 . Merchandise fraudulenly enteref to evade antidumping or countervailing duty, in addition to criminal consequences under 18usc542, a penalty of three times the domestion balue plus seizure of merchandise.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I I say I say I think that boy Trump knows a thing or two about the economy and trade.
(Fogg Horn Legg Horn voice)
LikeLiked by 8 people
c’mere boy…i say, let’s get em, let’s get em, let’s get em…
and furthermore!
let’s get em, let’s get em, let’s get em!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lest we forget, Ted Cruz supported both TPA and TPP.
Senator Ted Cruz’s statement that he “always opposed TPP” is incorrect. He and Representative Paul Ryan co-authored an April 21, 2015 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal (Putting Congress in Charge on Trade) in which they both supported fast-tracking TPP (the Trans Pacific Partnership). Cruz was also incorrect when he implied that TPA is separate from TPP. TPA (Trade Promotion Authority) was the “fast-track” bill that gave up Congress’s right to amend or filibuster TPP and which reduced the number of votes required to pass TPP from two thirds of the Senate to a simple majority in each chamber.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/03/cruz_lied_in_thursdays_debate_about_his_previous_support_for_tpp.html
LikeLiked by 12 people
No amount of political smell good can take the stench off of Cruz.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ted forgot he was born in Canada.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone that looks at our United States constitution and reads all of what is required to be a congressperson “just a Citizen” and the President and Vice President needs to be a “Natural Born Citizen” in the full context of our United States constitution. Will see obama was not a natural born citizen. No matter what his Birth Record says. There were no BC back then and the person he states is his father was never a United States citizen. So he can at best only be a citizen by his mother being a citizen. Those of us that tried to get it before the SCOTUS were told we had no standing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No one had, and HAS, more standing to challenge the qualifications of a seeker of the Presidency than the American People.
When we crush Cruz like the roach he is Zero’s illegitimacy will be proven.S
Shall we then reverse his American DeEvolution?
😈
Not only from canada, but he is not eligible to run for the presidents office even by his own admission! Of course then he took the odumbo route and hid all of his documents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TPP enforces so many regulatory restrictions that it is suicidal and would have been for the US.. Trudeau better update his resume in the next year….he ain’t getting reelected now….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh? Is there someone with prettier socks?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This may also fit in.
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/president-donald-j-trump-signs-executive-order-break-nations-dependence-foreign
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been going nuts for decades over our stupidity in outsourcing strategic minerals.
I love our President.
🇺🇸
GBPDJT
Economic Nationalism (kudos, Sundance):
Nobody has seized on the tsunami-scale “ripple effects” of repatriating $4 TRILLION … FAST.
• What happens to the “entities” that have been holding the $4 Trillion?
• Do foreign-investment interest rates spike as it floods into America?
• Who will want to risk investment abroad as growing American capacity idles foreign capacity?
• Does America’s First-Year Expensing of capital investment make America the no-brainer place to expand?
• Do Tax Cuts, Repatriation and First-Year Expensing give America a YUGE cost-of-capital advantage?
Batter Up, Treepers: Please pile on!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Et tu, Apple???
“…For all the scowling that Apple’s Tim Cook did during those Tech council meetings, he might not be able to feign outrage over the Republican president any longer. It has now become affordable for Apple to fulfill a longtime goal and repatriate $252B in cash that currently sits overseas. Via 9to5Mac:
Apple would be able to take advantage of a one-time tax break, paying just 15.5% tax on the cash, rather than the 35% it would have had to pay previously.
If Apple chose to bring all of the cash back to the US, it would pay $39.1B in tax. And this would be practical because the company has already set aside $36.3B – almost the entire amount – for exactly that eventuality. But there’s one catch …
Reuters notes that Apple could be caught out by one provision in the bill. The bill introduces a minimum tax of around 13% on income from patents held overseas, and this could put an end to one method Apple has used to reduce its tax bill.
The treatment of foreign patent profits is important to Apple because shifting those profits overseas was a cornerstone of its tax practices for decades.
In effect, the company attributes a large portion of the value of its products to patents and other intellectual property such as trademarks. Apple then assigns some of that IP, proportional to overseas sales, to subsidiaries in countries with low tax rates and assesses substantial patent royalties on sales. Those royalties then flow back to those low-tax locations, like Ireland.
This means that it no longer matters where the patents are held – Apple still has to pay US tax on the revenue assigned to them….”
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/trump-effect-apple-looking-bring-252-billion-foreign-cash-back-usa-landmark-tax-bill/
LikeLiked by 7 people
• Set qualifications for Federal Funding:
√ States with the SHORTEST Approval Cycle Times get their projects funded FIRST.
√ States with the LONGEST SPLIT the LEFTOVER FUNDS.
• Limit Federal Funding to matching State Funding:
√ Creates State OWNERSHIP.
• Minimize State Regulatory Requirements:
√ Add Monthly Cost of Compliance to the State’s share.
• Deliver Federal Funding on a last-in, first-out basis:
√ States pony up their share FIRST.
• Require first-in-line REPAYMENT of Federal Funding from Fees/Tolls:
√ Make Federal Funds the GIFT that keeps on GIVING.
• Control On-Time On-Budget Completion:
√ States fund 100% of Delays and Cost Overruns
LikeLiked by 4 people
If this goes bad enough look for the Quebec independence movement in reverse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally I was elated to hear about the Anwr agreement. Almost 40 years of waiting for that to happen. SO RIDICULOUS, and really makes Congress look like the DO NOTHING fools that they are. I am sure Anwr made up for President TRUMP not making it to Alaska during the elections.
Treaty with Russia for the Purchase of Alaska
“On March 30, 1867, the United States reached an agreement to purchase Alaska from Russia for a price of $7.2 million. The Treaty with Russia was negotiated and signed by Secretary of State William Seward and Russian Minister to the United States Edouard de Stoeckl. Critics of the deal to purchase Alaska called it “Seward’s Folly” or “Seward’s Icebox.” Opposition to the purchase of Alaska subsided with the Klondike Gold Strike in 1896.”
Read more:
https://www.loc.gov/rr/program/bib/ourdocs/Alaska.html
Alaska has repaid us over and over and over again. Seward must’ve been a Wolverine.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Only China? Based on Japan’s former ambassador’s reaction, one might postulate that Abe (and Modi?) were in on a possibly even bigger picture. After all, Modi wants to Make India Great At Last 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean to tell me that a tough business man from Brooklyn knows how to deal with business topics than a fairy from Chicag…er Hawaii?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want all this to eventually lead to better lives for the young Americans stuck in part time, retail work.
I know too many who can’t even schedule time off to attend an evening Christmas party at a friend’s house.
Part time, and you can’t get time off?
What kind of life is that?
I want the children growing up now to know what things called “weekends” and “holidays” are.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Absolutely. I can’t wait for the economic growth to start making opportunities for people just like you described. Young people who have never had a healthy economy and have been trying to keep it together by working several part time jobs. That’s nuts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep, I was lucky and old enough to recall life in the late 1950 and early 60’s. Awesome times. Not can I find a job but where do I want to work, what do I want to do. I’ve told my children and grandkids if President Trump gets a good congress behind him and 8 years they will know what the United States can be. I wish my wife was here to see it. Breast cancer took her Jan 19, 2010.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m sorry for your loss. The holidays can be rough even though it has been a few years. And it is hard when you want to share good news with your loved one who has passed! I hope your kids and grandkids get to experience something amazing! I think all of us want this for the future generations, not the bleak globalist communist mess we were speeding toward. Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
I agree Bendix, this is about our young people. They have no point of reference, they were in grade school or pampers when NAFTA and other trade agreements were signed.
I would add to your hopes young people in the tech field. Many of them work long hours which is expected because the H1B visa employees work like that for less $$. Wouldn’t it be nice if wages improved enough that families could get by on 1 income? How wonderful for our grandchildren!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The leverage employed here is incredible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Enrique say, “Is it hot in here or is it just global warming?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justin Trudeau’s college degrees:
bachelor of arts degree in literature from McGill University (Montreal)
bachelor of education degree from the University of British Columbia
LikeLiked by 1 person
It ‘seems’ that Canada will be receiving lumps of coal, in their Christmas stocking, from the Americans!
LikeLike
“Prime Minister Rainbow Socks is screwed.”
It occurs to me that Rainbow Socks is more screwed than we initially think. I mentioned before that Maurice Strong was the power behind Trudeau Sr. Strong was also very closely associated with David Rockefeller.
Strong Died: November 27, 2015
David Rockefeller Died: March 20, 2017
Looks like the Trudeau puppet got cut loose from his strings….
Strong in China http://www.bjreview.com.cn/exclusive/txt/2008-03/13/content_104791.htm
Who did Maurice Strong work for in Beijing? CH2M Hill.
(note connection to Oregon)
http://newsgroups.derkeiler.com/Archive/Talk/talk.religion.bahai/2008-11/msg00491.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know a little about CH2M Hill. I don’t have a good opinion of the ones I was in contact with. That would be a very small group of people. No comment or opinion on the overall company.
LikeLike
Oh Canada….. soon to be – Woe is Canada
While I love to see liberals take a nose dive in the extremely deep end of an empty pool
I feel for the Conservative brothers and sisters to the north.
Pray for them to find their own PDJT soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“While I love to see liberals take a nose dive in the extremely deep end of an empty pool”
Me too, does it make us bad people? Nah…
Keep it up Mr. Trump the left is squirming, great fun.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Trump had this figured out this far, who is to say he doesn’t have a plan to help our neighbors right the ship as well? You don’t leave them to drown if they call for help, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I completely support the wall with Mexico, because of sH!! like this
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/20/mexico-six-men-found-hanged-from-three-bridges-near-tourist-spot-los-cabos
At the same time I do not want to be vulnerable to their gangs, I hope that Mexico can find a way out of the war zone they are in. No one should have to endure misery like gang wars, not here and not there either. But first we have to clean up our own house
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Abstaining’ is not the same as voting with us, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why we call him The God Emperor. This is why we elected him, and this is why he’s the greatest president in (at least) the last 50 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand that people mean that expression in a positive and supportive way, that it is meant in jest and not in earnest, but it bears pointing out that DJT himself would accept no such title, and for good reason, which no doubt DJT is well aware of:
………………………………
“I am the LORD, and there is none else, there is no God beside me: I girded thee, though thou hast not known me:” (Isaiah 45:5, KJV)
“Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” (Exodus 20:3)
“And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.” (Luke 4:8)
……………………………….
I do agree that he is already easily the best president since Reagan, and if he continues at the current trajectory, will likely be among the greatest two or three presidents in the history of our Republic.
It seems unbelievable, but there it is.
Against all odds, look what he has accomplished already. And things are just now reaching final preparation for a global takedown of evil and corruption, the length and breadth of which most of the world’s population could not even imagine.
And this will be in addition to all the other responsibilities DJT ably executes as POTUS.
Big things are on the horizon. We have already seen great things, but greater things than these are coming.
“Chairman Xi Jinping sitting on the sideline waiting for everyone else to attach themselves to the rules, then China will strategically enter and all other nations become economically subservient. It appears to be a transparent long-game.”
______________
A long-game that could only exist if the leaders of Western nations were COLLUDING to give up each of their own nation’s SOVEREIGNTY in a conspiracy to establish a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT.
And China, being the biggest and most ruthless COMMUNIST nation on the planet, is the globalist traitor-class’ object of ideological hero worship on the way to the New World Order. A world run by Satanists and those who are sympathetic to Satansim.
These sick, twisted people, the political-class globalists of nearly every Western nation, deserve to be burned at the stake — for High Treason, for crimes against their own People, and for crimes against Humanity.
This worldwide sickness in the world’s political-class goes hand-in-glove with the global Occult (i.e., Satanic) human-trafficking and pedophilia and sex-slavery and narcotics empire.
And DJT is in the process of exposing ALL of it.
Wait and see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Regarding the potential “trade” deal with China (Mexico & Canada for North Korea), I think China ought to think of this carefully because once NK is dealt with China loses their leverage.
The one fly in the ointment I’m seeing is the likelihood of having a shortage of skilled hands-on workers to reinvigorate American industry. One example that has been in the news lately is the severe shortage of skilled pilots, both in the U.S. armed forces and in the domestic airline industry. I’m thinking that there will be a similar severe shortage in the various trades that industry depends on to function. Robotics will fill the need for a part of that, but it won’t be enough.
The problem is in finding enough young workers who have the desire and will to invest their lives into learning a trade, and then sticking with it. A friend of mine is a manager in the HVAC industry. He often complains of there being a chronic shortage of semi-skilled HVAC installation workers despite raising the hourly rate for such work beyond what it normally would be.
I hate to say it, but bringing in foreign workers with the required skill sets (tool and die, electricians, welders, etc.) to restart American manufacturing will likely have to be a partial solution to getting things done. That is, unless a way can be found to apply a kick in the a** (so to speak) to lagging American youth to get them motivated. Some already are, but as I see it, it isn’t enough.
