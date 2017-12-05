Tucker Carlson Discusses FBI Politicization and Special Agent Peter Strzok…

Deputy Head of Counterintelligence – FBI Agent Peter Strzok is either the hardest working FBI investigator in the history of the agency, or he’s being set up as a scapegoat.

Consider:

•Peter Strzok was the lead FBI agent in charge of the 2015/2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation. •Agent Strzok was one of a small group who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton. •Agent Strzok was also the person who interviewed Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, granting them immunity. •Agent Strzok created the wording for the Comey/Clinton exoneration •Strzok was the counterintelligence investigator for the 2016 ‘vast Russian conspiracy’, narrative. •Agent Strzok was also the FBI contact person to receive the Russian Dossier and interview the author Christopher Steele.

•Agent Peter Strzok was then hired by Robert Mueller to lead the FBI investigative efforts into the “Russian Election Collusion/Conspiracy.” •Agent Strzok was the person who interviewed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. •Agent Strzok was then removed from the Mueller Team after the anti-Trump/pro-Clinton content of his internal communications were discovered by the ongoing Inspector General investigation.

The structure of this narrative surrounding Peter Strzok is discussed by Tucker Carlson:

Additional Background:

