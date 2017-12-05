Tucker Carlson Discusses FBI Politicization and Special Agent Peter Strzok…

Deputy Head of Counterintelligence – FBI Agent Peter Strzok is either the hardest working FBI investigator in the history of the agency, or he’s being set up as a scapegoat.
Consider:
•Peter Strzok was the lead FBI agent in charge of the 2015/2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation. •Agent Strzok was one of a small group who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton. •Agent Strzok was also the person who interviewed Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, granting them immunity. •Agent Strzok created the wording for the Comey/Clinton exoneration •Strzok was the counterintelligence investigator for the 2016 ‘vast Russian conspiracy’, narrative. •Agent Strzok was also the FBI contact person to receive the Russian Dossier and interview the author Christopher Steele.
•Agent Peter Strzok was then hired by Robert Mueller to lead the FBI investigative efforts into the “Russian Election Collusion/Conspiracy.” •Agent Strzok was the person who interviewed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. •Agent Strzok was then removed from the Mueller Team after the anti-Trump/pro-Clinton content of his internal communications were discovered by the ongoing Inspector General investigation.
The structure of this narrative surrounding Peter Strzok is discussed by Tucker Carlson:
Additional Background:
♦Here’s CTH Twitter Thread on “WHY FLYNN LIED” – CLICK HERE
♦Here’s CTH Twitter Thread on “IG STATEMENT IMPORTANCE” – SEE HERE
♦Here’s CTH Twitter Thread on “DEEP STATE SCAPEGOAT” – SEE HERE
More shoes are gonna drop
Tucker’s opening monologue and follow up interviews with Joe Digenova and then Tom Fitton were interesting and well worth the watch.
Busy, busy agent.
I would like to know, as busy as he appears to be, who is his assistant(s). Anyone who traveled in his circle on a regular basis is suspect.
I’d like to know who his boss(es) are. I think one of them, at least at one point, is McCabe and we know he is dirty. His bosses hands are not clean.
And good point, neither are his assistant or assistants and partners. Like the agent who supposedly was with him to “interview” Flynn at the WH. Lots of dirt in that agency.
I think about mccabes wife and how she was willing to go along with the sham of an election run. She couldnt be that naiive. McCabe is dirty no doubt. Since the guy was counterintelligence, his usual contacts at other agencies are another suspect area. Look how big the web keeps getting!
Sylvia, your detective instincts are acute.
The DOJ-OIG review names the FBI DD (McCabe).
https://oig.justice.gov/press/2017/2017-01-12.pdf
Sean was just on after Tucker, and although the entire episode is great but at 17:40, Sarah Carter, Victoria Teonsing and Gregg Jarrett are on. Victoria mentions Andrew Weissman and Hui Chen, who I posted a link about earlier.
More than likely, we will also hear more about Lisa Page as well. So, now we have Roesnstein, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Weissman, and Chen. Maybe a few more higher ups.
https://www.corporatecrimereporter.com/news/200/hui-chen-and-andrew-weissmann-at-nyu-law-school/
Chen’s a real beaut! Part of the Resistance but a non-partisan staffer?
http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/04/politics/justice-hui-chen-resignation/index.html
https://twitter.com/HuiChenEthics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2017%2F07%2F04%2Fpolitics%2Fjustice-hui-chen-resignation%2Findex.html
Here’s Chen at lunch:
Which US Constitution? What is she resisting?
we will what happens NEXT?
Its called making the justice system as powerful as other political postions publicized politicized advertised and favoritized by media to get the people to approve of who they want in the position. (“They” being the whiny liberals that cry for what they want and no one hears or cares what the non whiners want/ the silent majority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m definitely leaning towards scapegoat. These spooks set him up as a contingency plan in case things started going south, they could just blame it all on him.
ultimately what this means is: They don’t have crap on Trump and they all know it.
Respondeat superior=legal doctrine that supervisor/boss/owner is responsible for any employee actions done within their employment. Ruh, roh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. Oops.
If Clinton’s election was in the bag, why would the campaign undertake the effort to create the dossier and then legitimize it with FISA requests? What value did the dossier have for the purposes of getting Clinton elected? What value would it have after she becomes president?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because they knew the truth, polls were fake.
Pat Caddell, former pollster for Jimmy Carter, had told BB that the Leftist pollsters had changed the methodology of the polls in order to give them the outcome they desired and that they’d also gone back in time and changed the methodology of the earlier polls to create the impression that she was always in the lead. Caddell said he’d never seen anything like it before.
Some are of the opinion that the dossier and FISA requests were all done to destroy Trump. Yes, Clinton was supposed to win, but they wanted to destroy Trump in a big way to send a message to other outsiders, “Don’t you ever try to get power in this town. We are proud globalists bought and paid for and WE decide who holds the reigns of power, not you disgusting little people.”
Obviously I don’t know if it is true, but at this point nothing would surprise me.
The evil doers were trying to destroy Trump. First to make sure HRC was elected. Second to make sure Trump was no future threat. Third so no other person tried this again.
Getting dirt on Candidate Trump, even if it had to be manufactured was an insurance policy as much as a weapon for the Clinton crime cartel.
The idea of a smear campaign not working because the target is clean was unfathomable to them.
Hope ol’ Strzok has his actual insurance paid up. A silent scapegoat is the best kind of scapegoat.
They thought Clinton had it won. They knew she had it won. They rigged it so she’d win.
With that said… this is the United States government. I love America, but the United States Government is the most corrupt, inefficient company the world has ever known.
It would be nothing, with Trillions of dollars at stake, to spend a little money on a contingency plan .
Hell they probably had a dozen contingency plans. The question is who was in charge of them? This level of stuff they probably just picked somebody to take care of, Holder or somebody may have had a whole team of people thinking up ways to screw Trump over in the 1.6% chance that he won….
Mysteries soon to be identified and removed. Like reading a murder or Star Trek movie. Waiting we are, but soon to be happy and laughing at the futile garbage put forth by the globalists/leftists/ democrats/brainless thinking that money spent will save them and all the while it is like a knitted sweater with first one thread and then another coming loose and the sweater falling apart. However, all this is interesting to try and see how it will all end. We call our president the LION but his other face is the FOX!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray you are right. But I am tiring of the game. These people need to be fired and then investigated. Mueller’s main job now, as I see it, is destroying evidence and muddying the waters. He and his unholy alliance need to be purged, sooner rather than later.
>”Tucker Carlson Discusses”… talk, talk, talk…
Should we assume that Chris Wray is a black hat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, he’s the rope supplier for the idiots that are going to hang themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why? Because he has not fired McCabe?
Appointing a class A special counsel or special prosecutor to pull all this apart would be a good first step. If that were done, you’d see early retirements like they were going out of style.
Judge Jennie, is so incensed at his point, she will do it for the PT Barnum effect. That would be good.
She can’t, for the same reason Strzok can’t. She’s on record as all in for Trump and against Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody should put poor Peter on “suicide” watch…
On Lou Dobbs’ show tonight he was talking about this mess with Ed Rollins. Ed said that the heart of the problem is that the DOJ/FBI has never transitioned to become part of the Trump Administration. It is still firmly under the control of the Obamaites.
That might not have been such a big deal in the good old days, but after 8 years of a Fabian Socialist in the White House and Marxist activists leading the DOJ and “the dirtiest cop in America” running the FBI, things are in one heck of a mess. We need an industrial strength scrubbing out of the the DOJ/FBI.
It is beyond pathetic that Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Committee Chair, is having to threaten Rod Rosenstein and Chris Wray with contempt of Congress citations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I don’t get is Sessions is the leader of both DOJ and FBI. Why doesn’t he just order them to comply with releasing the requested information that would shed light on the political machinations?
LikeLiked by 2 people
After reading CTH Good Grief – article I saw the possibility of Strzok being the “fall guy”. Too many things he was involved with.
By the time I watched Tucker and Hannity tonight I was convinced Strzok was going to be the fall guy. Damaging information on Strzok was leaked about the time the OIG released their first statement The OIG statements were then followed by PDJT’s tweets about the integrity of the DOJ and FBI. The timing of the leaks by FBI/DOJ black hats to add to the “lone wolf” story of Strzok.
So who is going to be the fall guy for theDOJ? Do they really need one? And do the “other” black hats think the can get away by making Strzok a “lone wolf”?
I read that there are “others” on the Mueller team with similar anti- Trump “problems”.. We shall see
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI black hats are trying to make Strzok a “lone wolf” fall guy. They think they can escape then. I am sure there are a number of anti-Trump people. 17 alone on the special witch hunt.
It’s pukable that CNN and MSNBC are panel-talking “obstruction of justice” by POTUS nonstop, but deliberately avoiding the news about FBI Counterintelligence
Deputy Strzok. I also despise how they take Comey’s word for Trump alledgedly telling him to back off Flynn just because Comey said so at a Congressional Hearing. (Backed up by notes HE wrote and HE leaked). Everyone’s lying but Comey because Comey has no reason to lie (except revenge, his “reputation” and legal butt covering). The man they hated for making Clinton “look bad” is now a paragon of credibility and virtue. Barf!!
Problem for Comey is during that hearing when asked if he felt threatened by Trump to stop the investigation he said no…
Not just them. Bolton was talking about obstruction on FBN. They are trying to make everyone nervous. Take the attention off the evil doers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
last time I saw a Nielsen Rating on these “pukable” (great word) networks, there were less than 2M people watching them, combined, at 9 PM.
Trump has 43M people following him on his personal Twitter account.
Not too worried ab these hysterical vermin.
So why doesn’t Flynn just say “screw you”, and lets take it to a court. The conflict of interest would throw this out of court on day 1. They have lied more than he has. I believe in their working contract, it clearly states that if there is a conflict of interest, they will let their superiors know, and remove themselves. They haven’t, so they have lied. Flynn wins.
Am I reading this wrong?
Good question. I think Flynn is still protecting PDJT. He knows the OIG report is coming and he will be exonerated. PDJT implied it in his tweet about Flynn doing nothing wrong. Give it a little more time.
Take what to court? He was charged with lying to the FBI. He lied to the FBI. He didn’t take it to court because he, factually, lied to the FBI and they have a tape to prove it.
it’s a bullshit charge, but he’s guilty of it. Nothing to fight.
It’s like jaywalking. I’m guilty, you’re guilty, but neither of us have ever been fined for jaywalking. If a cop fined me for jaywalking, I wouldn’t take it to court if they had a tape of me jaywalking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woolsey’s name seems to have popped up a few times:
– On a thread for nameredacted (think that was the thread) he said Woolsey was present when Admiral Rogers advised PDJT that he was being wiretapped and that Gen Flynn was also (don’t know how he knows that). Was Woolsey supposed to be an adviser to PDJT?
– Woolsey was on Lou Dobbs a while back when Lou was going off about Mueller’s investigation. Woolsey was closed lipped and changed the subject to electric grid in Puerto Rico!!
– Woolsey was apparently interviewed by Mueller about a meeting he attended with Gen Flynn re Gulen being sent back to Turkey.
– Woolsey had lunch with PDJT in last 2 weeks– so I read.
Is Woolsey a white hat or black hat ????– beats me!!!
As if this one agent set it all up & was the main person trying to take Trump down. Yeah, riiiiiiiight
Agents are assigned. You might as well tattoo “scapegoat” on his forehead
The government has been bought & paid for, & it’s nothing more than a puppet for the globalist elites that own it
Sharpen the shovels boys & girls, cause there’s a hell of a lot more digging that needs to be done
So we have Bill Clinton attacking Trump and Billy Bush attacking Trump, so the Clinton/Bush families are at the ready to help beat Trump up to cushion any blowback from these reports. The uniparty indeed. And of course Mittens has weighed in (again) on the horrible-ness of Moore and by implication Trump.
The leftist media is already packaging the photos of Moore’s accusers and Trump’s accusers. I guess Lauer and Rose will have to be memory-holed.
All of this is not normal. Sure, we had Nixon being taken down by a disgruntled CIA hack and a bevy of wanna-be famous journos. Of course I think that was all leftist payback for this (from wikipedia)
“Nixon first gained national attention in August 1948 when as a HUAC member, his persistence helped break the Alger Hiss spy case.’
But this is way different. This is an outgoing regime not handing over power in a presidential way. Quite the contrary. This wreaks of Banana Republic. And playing by those rules are much different. Those rules include purges and jail time.
Gawd almighty, Fox News shows are so annoying.
Second, Congress is irrelevant. Trump is the only one that matters.
From what I can discern, this guy followed directions and orders. He wasn’t the master strategist, but seems to have been the designated pit bull and was coldly efficient at doing what was required. That’s why he was given all the highest priority assigments. It seems like no one else was considered his equal and he was sent in to ruthlessly manage each potential crisis.
There must be a real panic and sense of doom if he is being sacrificed so easily. And I have no doubt that he is just the tip of a treasonous iceberg that leads deep into the inner chambers of the Obama regime. Which itself was just the tip of an even deeper globalist brain and financial trust.
The one thing the Obama team could do effectively was organize. Almost from the moment tney obtained power their wheels were in motion, unapposed and cheered on by the naive dupes who couldn’t tell the difference between cynicism and idealism. Of course, led by the ‘fellow traveler’ media.
To be candid, the Obama enterprise may be even more dangerous, treasonous and evil than the Clintons. The Clintons have been driven by pure greed, power, lust and self interest. The Obama facade fronts a truly radical revolutionary ideology. Why do you think the Obama team is still intact and organizing resistance? Both groups have common interests and share dark secrets, but ultimately the Obama faction will be the longer term threat.
And the race card that protected them before will still be used in the future when needed. And that may be a factor preventing all the dots from being connected when the evidence points that way.
Well, Strzok needs to buy a vowel and prepare for a long stay at the Graybar Motel.
The Cleaner.
Strzok is kind of like Forest Gump, who was a fictional character that was always somehow in the middle of everything.
The only thing left in this is the Vince Foster technique or the Seth Rich shuffle.
