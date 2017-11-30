Pure Political Propaganda – Narrative Engineers Try to Divide Trump and Tillerson…

Deep State Swamp Hits Back
The New York Times narrative engineers: Maggie Haberman, Peter Baker and Gardiner Harris are attempting to create division between President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an entirely manufactured hit piece against the Trump administration.
According to their script, which again requires “anonymous or invisible sources“, the White House is considering a replacement for Secretary of State Tillerson.
Nonsense.
Beyond the customary pro-active contingency plans, that are always in place for succession planning amid top level leadership, the narrative as being distributed is 100% pure agenda-driven horsepucky.
The media agenda here is clear. Secretary of State Rex is methodically downsizing the State Department and reversing the current mission of the agency away from interventionist globalism, and back toward common sense foreign policy.
The position of hundreds of pontificating sanctimonious career bureaucrats are being dissolved. The Deep State is being deconstructed and the globalists are apoplectic.
That reality has created the need for left-wing propaganda pushers like the New York Times to create narratives to defend their Deep State Swamp interests. Nothing more.
Additionally, the objective in this media endeavor is a familiar pattern; try to create a self fulfilling prophecy by creating division between the ranks of key administration officials. In these efforts the Murdoch Clan (Fox News) is in direct alignment with the Slim Clan (New York Times).
Remember, the entrenched swamp professional political embeds from the State Dept leak to CNN and the New York Times. The Intel embeds leak to the Washington Post.
To drive the wedge between T-Rex and President Trump the NYT relies on dredging up old previously used division stories and attempt to present them as a backdrop for their renewed efforts. THIS TOO WILL FAIL.
We noted yesterday the first indications that something was shuffling around in the shadows near the horizon. President Trump has pushed through all attempts to destabilize his agenda advancement.
With momentum in the tax reform agenda and with economic reality of a growing economy, POTUS Trump has the aggregate political enemy on its heels. It should be obvious to political followers now how the collective DC UniParty apparatus attempts to reposition when in retreat.
The GOPe and Democrat opposition, the UniParty, utilize their familiar media engineers to push back. That’s why we saw Marco Rubio on the FOX TeeVee last night with his Rubio/Schumer amendment (Rubio and Schumer… I mean c’mon, duh), and that also leads toward this insufferable New York Times attack approach.
It’s all connected.
The “Big Ugly” is a 360° battlespace.
All this is great and 2018 is shaping up nicely on an economic level.
Does anyone know the status/progress made by the various initiatives and programs to ensure 2018 elections are honest? The last one was rigged. The riggers are more pissed than ever.
The elections in the big blue states will be rigged as always, Lawrence. As will the elections in the drug gang run ghettos and barrios in all large cities. Democrats will gotv from the homeless, halfway houses and fill out absentee ballots for all homebound folks they can find. Then they also have access to the illegal alien vote where in Ca, for instance, you can get about as many as you need in most districts.
Other than that it will be pretty fair.
Maggie Haberman LIES.
Note the little picture says “Habers gonna hate” right round her face.
So there is her clear admission that she is a hater.
Maybe soon she will cha ge it to say “Habers gonna lie.”
Some rino radio show, Bryan Kilmead? was nattering about this earlier today.
(Oh, he’s a big Trump fan, don’t-cha-know. Except he ALWAYS uses every available msm talking point to “inform” his audience)
That is so true – Brian Kilmeade tries to mask his hate for the president, but it slips out about every 10 minutes. He’s a Lindsay Graham fan boy. He was out for Roy Moore’s blood, and barely mentioned Matt Lauer and Al Franken He was annoyed they actually distracted from Roy Moore. FOX clearly has a pro-establishment part to their organization.
Agree, Rex. Bryan always seems a bit Rino. Again he’s pushing another book someone else wrote for him.
You can also smell their desperation by the increasing vitriol in their rhetoric and how they purport to speak for the entire world.
I caught just a minute of Nicolle Wallace today referring to the President as “a scourge on the world stage.” Her companions chimed in with the following descriptors for the President’s approach to foreign policy: “ignorant…grotesque…monstrous.”
This is language being fed to them directly from those in State hanging on to their power by their fingernails.
She did more than anyone else to demonize Sarah Palin as a supposed sympathetic McCain staff member during the election. She describes herself as “Republican” but we know better.
Rex Tillerson’s Main Job As Secretary Of State
For SOS Tillerson, applying the methods of corporate downsizing to the federal government is more than just a side job, it’s the job—one he considers essential to the nation’s ability to conduct foreign policy.
Tillerson, in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek on Oct. 19. So far he’s traveled less than half as much as John Kerry and Hillary Clinton had at this point in their terms.
In Tillerson’s view, the State Department needs a dramatic private-sector-style makeover—a “redesign,” as he calls it. An outline of his plan sent to Congress in August is written in the opaque jargon of corporate management consultants: Tillerson envisions “an evidence-based and data-driven process to enhance policy formulation and execution, as well as optimize and realign our global footprint.”
In a speech to the staff in September at the U.S. Embassy in London, Tillerson acknowledged the five-alarm fires in the world—North Korea, a soured relationship with Russia, the war in Syria, and the lasting violence of Libya’s civil war.
But those problems, he said, weren’t as crucial as getting State’s house in order. “The most important thing I can do is to enable this organization to be more effective, more efficient, and for all of you to take greater satisfaction in what you do day in and day out,” he said. “Because if I accomplish that, that will go on forever, and you will create the State Department of the future.”
Usually cautious and taciturn, Tillerson gets excited discussing his reorg plan. “When you do organizational redesign, it has a number of elements to it. There’s the organization chart itself, the boxes, and who reports to whom, but the most important aspect is always the process by which the work gets done,” he says.
A successful structure is one where people are “interfacing with others” without obstacles. Tillerson’s redesign is expected to cut spending by $5 billion to $10 billion and slash about 8 percent of career staff.
Full Story Bloomberg Business Week;
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-26/how-rex-tillerson-is-remaking-the-state-department
John Kelly “No Plan to Replace Rex Tillerson”
The reason everyone is talking about this is simply because it was in the NYTimes. That is all.
It does not take away from the fact that Maggie and Peter took all the conspiracy crap off of twitter (a la Cernovich/Bannon et al) and merged it with other twitterers (i.e. other “reporters”) saying that Tillerson and Trump were not sympatico in the approach to foreign policy this entire past year, speculating if Pompeo would take over blah blah blah. As soon as I read their story, I knew it was garbage.
Why they did it is addressed in Sundance’s post above.
We, at CTH, already KNOW this is all lies and anyone coming here to trash Tillerson in light of these ridiculous lies is just a shill on behalf of those that are trying to bring down the Trump Administration.
If ANYONE bothered to listen to Tillerson AND Trump AND Haley – they would realize that they are on the same page and enacting a very well crafted approach. (Many thanks to Sundance who always shines the spotlight on truth).
Well said Sundance. The snobs are in a snit someone is messing their sandbox.
Sitting at O’Hare forced to watch CNN devote a 1/2 hour of this BS story. Sources say my ass.
It was drummed up to,take the focus off democrat sex assault stories..nothing more then that..
When I heard it on the radio this morning my crapometer went off the scale. Anytime that I hear something from the MSM, I don’t believe it, I wait for White House confirmation. To be fair I quit believing the press decades ago.
This is one reason I barely watch FOX and obviously not the rest of the “news”..It’s why I don’t listen to talk radio much at all anymore..Whether it be FOX,Limbaugh,Hannity etc they are obsessed with playing and talking about CNN,MSNBC.NYT, etc etc…I don’t care what these people think or I would watch…
I have made a habit of watching OANN( One America News). The six o’clock news gives me all I need and dozens of stories from around the world and only positive Trump stories…Imwould like to thank Sundance and his entire crew at CTH..
This is like Khan versus Kirk in the Mutara Nebula. The Swamp and the Deep State can only think in terms of trite, traditional strategies where Trump fights from every angle and option.
Not only are the leftist enemedia repugnant & mendacious, they are also masochists. All these lies ever end up doing is adding to their never-ending cycle of madness & causing them to go further & further off the deep end of sanity. Lord forgive me, but there is a part of me that enjoys that very much.
The no holds barred PTrump tweeting frontal attack is excellent…..Paton would approve. We don’t do static defence.
Finally a President who says what the man in the street thinks and means it.
Finally a President who takes them on instead of the prevarication and apologetic hand wringing of Obama and Bush…..where every problem ended with a whimper in the direction of the crony Statists.
I pray for PTrump’s security, the Uniparty will not tolerate being marginalised.
