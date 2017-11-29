Deep State #2 – The Confirmation…

It is increasingly obvious from additional direct communication today, both on twitter and the speech in Missouri, that all of the necessary groundwork for the Big Ugly is in the rear view. President Trump is now directly confronting ALL adverse interests:
Rush on President Trump: “He is dominating. He is authoring, if you will, the daily narrative. He is totally controlling the media whether they know it or not.” pic.twitter.com/OjthNb3ROJ
— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) November 30, 2017
From the video above, even Limbaugh sees it. Beyond the predictable media attack narrative du jour, which auto-triggers any time POTUS Trump extends his elbows, President Trump is now driving immediate results – SEE HERE
CTH is not a seer of Donald Trump, and anyone who would claim they are should be necessarily dismissed. President Donald Trump is the only entity who knows specifically what he’s going to do in the moments leading up to what he’s going to do; no-one else. However, that said, CTH does have a pretty good sense of what evaluation processes Trump takes prior to action. There are now clear indications we have crossed the Rubicon.
President Trump has a plan, but President Trump is also working on instinct.
You see, ever since Donald Trump entered into politics there is a key element he needs to keep at the forefront. To continue succeeding he needs all of his adversaries, our adversaries, to drop their masks…. And beyond that, he needs confidence that the larger U.S. electorate have clearly seen those masks fall – that’s the instinct part.
Donald Trump has done a remarkable job at drawing-out the enemy behind the wire. No-one would argue they hold the same perspectives on the Republican apparatus, and the GOPe punditry, they previously held prior to Businessman Trump becoming Politician Trump.
As both a candidate and a president Donald Trump has exposed a jaw-dropping number of political deceivers. He’s also single-handily exposed their hidden agenda(s), and proved beyond a shadow’s doubt that Republican’s were lying about policy and principle for years.
When President Trump speaks, he’s always highlighting these issues. He is also speaking on these issues, repeatedly, to draw out the hidden truth and create a larger awakening. It is really, really, important to see that Trump is always trying to engage that larger awakening.
Many people, myself included, have argued there’s enough other people awakened now and it was passed time to just go ahead and rip that band-aid off; quit nibbling around the edges. Let’s call the baby ugly and get down to business…. Trump remained visible in the pounce position, yet he never twitched.
As an apex predator in the Manhattan real estate market Trump has honed his instinctual skills to detect a single drop in an ocean…. His timing is also instinctual.
War. Bring it on. Many of us have been awake for a long time and Donald Trump is the man we’ve been waiting for to wage all out thermonuclear war against the GOPe and the crony-corruption within the UniParty/Republican party apparatus.
There is one political enterprise within Washington DC and national politics. There is only one enterprise. That enterprise is the UniParty. There is only one political party in Washington DC, with two internal caucuses – Republicans and Democrats.
Generally speaking, the “Big Ugly” is the moment when President Trump decides to rip the masks off the remnants of the Republican wing of the UniParty within Washington DC. In many ways the “Big Ugly” is the elimination of the Republican party, and the beginning of an era when a second party, a MAGA party, actually enters the blood stream of U.S. politics and stands against the UniParty.
The defining confrontation is inevitable. It has been inevitable since the entire GOPe apparatus, including every single GOPe candidate within the 2016 Republican primary, stood up against Donald J Trump. Candidate Donald Trump held an entirely different series of campaign platform issues the Republican apparatus abhors. That’s why he won, and they didn’t.
However, Since the 2016 victory, the UniParty has thrown everything they can in front of him to block any advancement of those policies and platform issues. Every political tool in the UniParty armory, including the Deep State, has been deployed to eliminate the threat Trump represents.
‘Subtle’ as-a-brick-through-a-window, reminder:
President Trump gave them a budget that reduces a trillion in spending; the republicans in congress balked. They openly said reducing spending is not their goal. Those same republicans are now suing President Trump and trying to force the State Department to spend on USAID and NGO’s. Those same republicans supported Omnibus spending bills. Those same republicans will not support removing ObamaCare. Those same republicans are fighting renegotiated trade deals. Those same republicans don’t support a border wall. Those same republicans supported launching ridiculous Russian conspiracy investigations; and the list goes on, including senate republicans using a strategic maneuver to block their own President from recess appointments during their summer recess… Those same republicans are UniParty affiliates.
This is the behavior of a unified opposition, a UniParty opposition. During the September, 2017, Arizona speech and MAGA rally, President Trump came closer than ever before to igniting the fuse on the Big Ugly…. but he stopped just short.
Now, with the failure to repeal ObamaCare clearly established; with the groundwork of President Obama’s unconstitutional DACA sitting in front of the UniParty; with Trump executing various spending restraints (State Dept and CFPB examples); and with the tax reform bill being debated; and with NAFTA sitting there, looming, possibly being eliminated,… we see Trump has positioned the full sunlight of an awakened electorate upon the masks of the UniParty leadership.
The signs are everywhere.
We knew the Big Ugly confrontation was closer than ever; but in typical Trumpian style the actual start time was subtle and almost invisible. President Trump against a unified DC system with the U.S. electorate watching and supporting.
It’s begun.
But what man can claim to be alone when he holds a sword? I stand on the outer edge of a continent and who is to say that continent cannot be mine? – From Louis L’amour
The whole speech POTUS gave today was very uplifting and inspiring. He seemed happy and relaxed – like he was so glad to be there – the crowd loved him as well. Wonderful! Thank you, SD for this very informative post!!!
THAT”S what I’m talkin about
Our POTUS cracks me up! He has the best sense of humor evah!!!
Good. I can hardly wait until Jeff Sessions is held in contempt by congress. I already hold him in contempt.
Jeff “Banjo” Sessions
You may feel different in a few weeks when the Big Ugly goes down and sessions plays a key role. Complicated business, folks.
Yup. A successful Trump organization does NOT tolerate bumbling fools in the inner circle.
Sessions is quite busy and I’ll bet he’s been quite busy with Saudi officials as well.
Trump tweeted about holding the DOJ in contempt and that would be Sessions as he is AG.
You do understand the one of his tactics is to use disinformation? If he was going to get rid of Sessions it would have been a long time ago. There was a reason Jeff recused himself and it was one that played into what you will see shortly. Carping about Sessions is basically just blowing into the wind. Why waste the time an energy doing so. Why not get on the Trump Train and trust the man instead of being critical of him and others in his administration. It is to your detriment if you don’t and when it does come true you and others will be reminded of it.
Agreed. I have faith in Sessions.
P45 knows exactly what Sessions is doing—and he would be GONE if the boss was unhappy with him—THINK PEOPLE !
Even if the Big Ugly DOES happen at some point, it would be due to the actions of other people, not Sessions, because he’s recused himself from essentially all of the meaningful issues.
Hold your powder. If you are under 50, you have no idea.
WSB speak words of truth.. WSB has passed through this part of the ‘agent of change’ universe before.. things raveling.. things unraveling..
Agreed, WSB.
We’ll make sure and add your name to the short list of people who foolishly believe that our Attorney General should be out in public shooting his mouth off about what he’s up to.
POTUS took out all the “lumps”, heeded his father’s advice to the letter. What a man, what a President we have – all thanks go to God.
And 2 days in a row tweeting about emails and “national security being harmed”….:) The story line to come? And so much more. It’s a thrilling time to be alive.
Is it my imagination or are the usual dem voices are very, very quiet?
And I’d like to add this:
The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.
But thankfully our most brilliant president has not!
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!
Ivehadit, great quote! Provided you are okay with it, I would like to use it by printing it out and posting it in my workplace. 🙂
Eek, It’s not mine! I forgot to add this: It is possibly attributed to Bob Samples writing about Einstein but no one is really sure!
Wow! I love that quote….I have always been highly intuitive and I will now view this ability with more appreciation. Thank you!
Another great, insightful article – congratulations, SD.
Here’s a question: The current “sexual harassment” issue that has turned into a wildfire – was this in some way triggered by PDJT to accompany the start of the Big Ugly, or is the timing just co-incidental? Or was his timing perhaps altered to take advantage of a spontaneously-blossoming harassment mania?
It’s so frustrating that it’s taking all of this just to get tax cuts.
Let’s get this party started! 🎉
“Donald Trump has done a remarkable job at drawing-out the enemy behind the wire.”
My trust is with my president…my faith is with God.
Godspeed, PDJT.
AMEN Kent.
same here.
Amen Kent💖💖💖, God is with us, God is with Trump45 and Deplorables Trust in God & Trump45💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
Yes, Kent. Praying.
This country is worth fighting for………..
Amen!
Yes, absolutely…this country is worth fighting for.
But it is hard for me to watch Russell Crowe now that he is a Trump-hater.
And that movie was made by Ron Howard…another Trump-hater.
It’s a shame that these Hollywood Trump-haters are so full of themselves that they can see…when they hate on Pres Trump, they hate on us too.
Point taken however, I still think the story was an inspirational one.
Whoo-hoo, Go Mr. President
MAGA
Trump telling friends Mueller probe will be done by end of year: report
President Trump has told friends in recent days that he’s confident special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia will be done by the end of the year, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
“This investigation’s going to be over with pretty soon,” Trump told friends at his Mar-a-Lago estate and golf club in Florida, according to the newspaper.
In the aftermath of Mueller’s first indictments in the probe, the White House said it felt confident the investigation would be wrapping up in the near future.
White House special counsel Ty Cobb said earlier this month that he believes Mueller’s teams will ideally conclude interviews after Thanksgiving, and the entire probe would be resolved in early January.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/362267-trump-telling-friends-mueller-probe-will-be-done-by-end-of-the-year
Well, I’m not sure that the electorate knows how to find MAGA candidates for congress or even if there are any ready to go. This Moore guy is a disappointment.
LikeLike
No he’s not. He’s fabulous! You go check put the yearbook! Gloria Allfraud.
…check out…that is.
Not really, quite the opposite, actually. He will be the rare exception in DC, a man of principle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No Moore is exactly what is/was needed. When he wins by >5% (I hope 25%) let them try not to seat him. Persons have been seated in Congress after felony convictions. How in hell do they deny someone on hearsay?
Not sure what the significance of the Rush Limbaugh image is, but I happened to be listening to quite a bit of his show while driving today and what I heard was as articulate, cogent and forceful a defense of Trump’s Presidency that Rush has offered, without waffling or ambiguity.
Look, I know Rush pissed a lot of us off last year with his failure to come out against Little Marco or Lyin’ Ted, but he is far more supportive of Trump than the true neverTrumpers on the fake right like Mark Levin and half the folks on Fox News.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s not an image, it’s a video. Then again, if you didn’t have a preconceived agenda to push you would know that…. but you don’t. Or perhaps you do…. and choose not to… to sell your own propaganda.
Funny that.
I didn’t see the push arrow at first either. I think the computer screen in the background obscured it. 😦
I’ve watched that clip of Rush three times now…and I honestly can’t tell if it is in praise of Pres Trump, or if it is a lament about him.
I know people are eager to say, “Rush supports Trump now.”
And I hope they are right because it would be nice to have Rush as an ally.
But I listened to Rush for years and I remember how he can talk in circles…and make people think he is on their side.
That last sentence….nailed it.
Yep.
Rush has been doing that for a while now—-each once in a while I catch a smattering of CTH rationality in what he says also .
I am sure Rush always liked Trump, but he didn’t feel he could win, so he didn’t give Pres. Trump the time of day during the primaries like he the other candidates. Rush also has a soft spot in his heart for the Bushes.
Luckily we have Jeff Sessions running the DOJ. He will get right on that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just as there is Jeb!, there is also Jeff! In fact, make that Jeff !!
Sessions is, as said, playing a role for PDJT. The Big Ugly has already begun in stealth mode. Almost 85% of the Big Ugly will remain in stealth mode for awhile, unless rogue
CIA or other NWO Uniparty elements make this hot . The President already has the whole US Marine corp, and the best of the Special Ops people (JSOC) working for him with many others in reserve.
Tons of stuff has already happened, as 400 CIA run drug labs were bombed out of existence just the other day, and SA is a good thing with the new King there on Trump’s side. When everything is found out about how evil this has all gotten by all the Globalists, people will think they’re are in the Twilight Zone.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree about Jeff Sessions being in stealth mode. I think there’s a pretty decent chance that Mueller might be playing a parallel role in all this (complimentary – not necessarily allied or ‘in cahoots’). The theme is draining the swamp. A swamp is a hostile environment to most creatures – even it’s own denizens. There has to be a very strong force to entice the swamp to create an environment that operates against its own interests.
To drain the swamp you’ll need to eliminate it’s strongest influencing factors – and that’s money. Politics is only downstream from the money.
Note that a lot of money goes into, and out of, Saudi Arabia, which just happened to have a corruption purge recently that caught up some extraordinarily wealthy and quite anti-American princes.
A year from now I believe everything will start to make sense. Donald Trump’s preferred modus operandi is to tear off the lid and let sunlight in. We, the People, will do the work for him. Once his work is done, which is exposing the traitorous deceivers and powermongers, the rest will take care of itself.
Once a Marine, always a Marine, and Mueller was a Marine Captain.So, you are correct
Pray for Sessions, that the Lord Jesus might show him what’s items are most important for him to tackle as time goes on, I’m somewhat disappointed, and so I ask the Lord to help him focus on what is most effective, most timely, and best for Trump and AMERICA. Lord please help our President and leaders and judges that Trump has installed, to Christ be the glory for all the good we have so kindly received from Your Righteous & Holy right hand.
In Christ Jesus Powerful Name, Amen
Source on the drug labs? Good info.
Stunning in it’s beauty of prose, Sundance💖🇺🇸💖 You article is spot on, MAGA on, Trumpian on, Treepers on!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
God bless you for your tireless efforts and stunning ability to write a narrative that induces tears🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 God bless you and yours forever and always, and a very Merry Christmas to you and yours
🎄🇺🇸💖🎄🇺🇸💖🎄
So much diligence and time! Bless you, Sundance and CTH! Thank you!!!!!
Amen, WSB, Amen💖🇺🇸💖
God Bless PDJT, God Bless this Nation and may all the Deplorables stand strong with him. Bring on the Big Ugly!
“It’s begun”
God bless President Trump 🙏
God bless America 🙏
Pray unceasingly 🙏🇺🇸🙏
In his Missouri speech to rally for tax reform in person, President Trump mentioned he is pleased Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is/might be running against Claire McCaskill! We need to get that GOP MAGA Senate seat back from the Dems! Hawley is the guy who is investigating Google Deep State violating the state’s consumer-protection and antitrust laws!! EVERYONE BETTER LISTEN TO TRUMP THIS TIME.
I agree that the “Do it NOW” timing of the release of the DOJ / FBI documents signals a key moment. On the eve of the tax vote, to be followed by a budget and many other things, you have to wonder how many uniparty sphincters are puckered shut. They have to know what’s in those documents and where they lead. And surely the uniparty hasn’t forgotten that the SC is looking into Holder and Lynch’s records. The Big Ugly will be a Beautiful Thing to behold when all is said and done.
“Well, I’m not sure that the electorate knows how to find MAGA candidates for congress or even if there are any ready to go. This Moore guy is a disappointment”
First things first
First, President Trump breaks through & crashes the UniParty. As it goes down in flames & the landscape is littered with the bodies of those who’ve been removed from or left office, that’s the time when the MAGA candidates come out of the woodwork
Be they real MAGA people or just those jumping on the bandwagon, Trump will be in charge & the process of renewing & restoring the peoples government will begin
As long as Bannon doesn’t get in the way with Breitbart lies. It was a complete lie about McConnell’s PAC spending $30 million on Luther. It was fabricated to make voters hate Luther who was a top MAGA Trump voter and side with Moore who was not a MAGA2016 voter. I keep hearing $30 million parroted here without proper citation.
“If the $30 million number, given to Breitbart News by Drew Messer, a senior adviser to the Moore campaign, and used by Moore in a speech at his campaign event on Monday night, proves to be the case, $137.57 was spent per vote on Strange’s behalf in his losing effort.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/27/analysis-137-per-vote-spent-luther-stranges-behalf-al-senate-race/
Be wary of Bannon-Breitbart unsubstantiated yellow journalism. They cannot be trusted with good or bad news because most of it is unsubstantiated regurg from low end or lamestream outlets. Not very Maga. People are going to have to choose between True MAGA or extremist mirroring of lefty wing one day.
…alluding to the MAGA party or other non-Dem party.
Seem to be fighting the same battle over and over. RUN ROY RUN MAGA NEEDS YOUR WIN.
No other choice but it’s risky business now which is why GOP is trying to get tax reform through with Luther on board still. You can say run or go Roy all you want, the truth is the margin is down to slim numbers and it should never have been that way in red AL state. Felons signing up. Big Dem turnout being pushed. Third party write in candidate.
NEVER.AGAIN.
Left out of the equation:
Much of the big money donor sources
will be drying up. Hollyweird, Sports,
Media, Silicon Valley are all taking an
ongoing hit. They won’t have the usual
big $$$ available to game the system.
Taking some of the big money sources
out will give the little guy a chance. In the
past, when capable people thought of
running the huge costs of campaigns
scared them off. If that didn’t work, the
media’s character assassination did.
Both situations are changing. It might
bring out some individuals who are actually
in it for the right reasons, for a change.
Beauty is skin deep but ugly is to the bone.
The fuse was lit quietly this week
No one noticed
Who can blow up the freaks
No one except our POTUS
I suspect that if the tax bill fails, POTUS will go to the mattresses. At that point there will no longer be a reason to play nice anymore.
Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated April 26, 2131 –
Donald Trump was that rarest of commodities in the 21st century: a brilliant strategist, who also was a tactician par excellence, able in the heat of battle to adapt his plans to his foe’s forces and movement — and amazingly, to defeat them repeatedly, even when they had far louder media propagandists propping them up and he had an Attorney General who seemed to be in a coma. Donald Trump had that rare quality which defines genuine greatness in a movement leader: he foresaw the dangers of his foes, and prepared for them with care; he used ground, time, place, and fierce loyalty of his supporters to offset his foe’s greater airwaves weaponry; third, he adapted, again and again, to the enemy on the battlefield, shifting to compensate for the unforeseen and seemingly unforeseeable.
The GEOTUS will perform beyond our wildest dreams even at this stage. Once it fully comes out who and what PDJT has been up against and what he will defeat, we will all be dizzy with amazement. The Uniparty, Hollywood, the Universities, and most of the Corporations areEvil beyond belief, and their controls were incredible. This is all world wide (the UK is even worse than USA). It has all bee undermined already, and it’s about to fall. Trump is the point of the spear, but the movement was all of us.
The Dems have already been conquered.
Now it’s the Repubs turn.
I know some of you are still suffering under the illusion that’s it just a few bad apples, RINOs or what have you.
The only real GOPer is Trump.
Beating the Dems last year was child’s play for Trump. It was the Republicans that gave him trouble.
Payback time.
*Only real RINO is Trump
I think I have a pretty good understanding now of the catalyst and timing of the Big Ugly, and Bannon’s role in it.
I believe it’s absolutely true that the Big Ugly has begun, and I’ve never been more excited. I believe the groundwork is all being laid for primary season 2018. It should hopefully end up being a political bloodbath for establishment UniParty politicians. Generations of political networks will probably end up being shattered as a result. The timing was critical in all of this as candidates for 2018 need time to set up their campaign committees. I think this is why we saw a number of Republicans announce they are not running for re-election – all within a relatively short period of time. Corker and Flake themselves are pretty big scalps. Orrin Hatch (from my Utah) has been indicating that he’s interested in retiring but doesn’t seem to want to give the seat to Mitt Romney – which I’ll get to later.
The catalyst clearly was the Republicans’ behind-the-scenes betrayal on core principles.
I think Steve Bannon knew the Big Ugly was coming (and perhaps was in on the early planning stages of it). Bannon knows the Big Ugly will result in an upcoming bloodbath and is trying to co-opt it (or ride the wave) by bringing his candidates forward.
In Utah he was recruiting Boyd Matheson to wage a primary for Orrin Hatch’s seat ( https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/11/bannon-utah/546413/ ). However, Matheson bowed out. In recent days Hatch has expressed reluctance to vacate his seat. The likely successor to Orrin Hatch would be Mitt Romney. In Utah in particular (being a Utah Mormon myself as a witness), Romney would win the seat in a landslide. There would unfortunately be no viable competition for him.
I was red-pilled in 2015 in what would be a pretty long red-pilling process. It began in January of 2015 when Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney held a private meeting in Park City, Utah (see https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2015/01/22/mitt-romney-and-jeb-bush-plan-private-meeting-thursday-utah/FtB8v8CHIp1RK1tZtQtD9I/story.html ). The meeting was widely reported in Utah and Utah media reported in the days/weeks afterward that Mitt Romney would NOT be running for President in 2016 because the campaign donors had decided that he already had his chance. As a full-throated supporter of Romney in 2012, I was incensed, and offended that donors had the power to decide who could run for President. Thereby was the red pill presented to me. At the time I believed that Mitt’s Mormon background would put an honest, honorable man in the White House (lol).
Later that year, during the first republican primary debate, I witnessed the knives out for Trump. At the time, I had no idea who I would support for President. However, I was offended at the idea that Fox News would come out and try to overtly sway opinion against Trump. When he came out swinging at the media and the establishment Republicans, I knew who my guy was and I couldn’t deny it. I took the red pill and by the Grace of God found the CTH a couple months later and once the lid was peeled off and I got to see the corruption and bile in the whole thing, my conversion was complete. I could from that point forward barely stand the fact that I had to hold a Republican registration in order to vote for Trump in the caucus.
Anyway, Mitt Romney is the classic (and for me as a Mormon, heart-breaking) example of the adage “power corrupts”. Mitt Romney’s gut-wrenching actions against Trump during the primary and general election are unforgettable. But it’s a clear witness of what the political establishment can and will do to keep their grip on power. Fortunately, the Hand of God is unbreakable and He placed His friend in the White House. Regarding Orrin Hatch – for all his establishment UniParty failings, I think he can see some of the behind-the-scenes power dynamics behind Mitt Romney and is trying to retain his seat to keep Romney out. I hope he succeeds.
UniParty kill shot just might be knowledge of FISA Fraud among the ENTIRE UniParty leadership.
