Deep State #2 – The Confirmation…

It is increasingly obvious from additional direct communication today, both on twitter and the speech in Missouri, that all of the necessary groundwork for the Big Ugly is in the rear view. President Trump is now directly confronting ALL adverse interests:

Rush on President Trump: “He is dominating. He is authoring, if you will, the daily narrative. He is totally controlling the media whether they know it or not.” pic.twitter.com/OjthNb3ROJ — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) November 30, 2017

From the video above, even Limbaugh sees it. Beyond the predictable media attack narrative du jour, which auto-triggers any time POTUS Trump extends his elbows, President Trump is now driving immediate results – SEE HERE

CTH is not a seer of Donald Trump, and anyone who would claim they are should be necessarily dismissed. President Donald Trump is the only entity who knows specifically what he’s going to do in the moments leading up to what he’s going to do; no-one else. However, that said, CTH does have a pretty good sense of what evaluation processes Trump takes prior to action. There are now clear indications we have crossed the Rubicon.

President Trump has a plan, but President Trump is also working on instinct.

You see, ever since Donald Trump entered into politics there is a key element he needs to keep at the forefront. To continue succeeding he needs all of his adversaries, our adversaries, to drop their masks…. And beyond that, he needs confidence that the larger U.S. electorate have clearly seen those masks fall – that’s the instinct part.

Donald Trump has done a remarkable job at drawing-out the enemy behind the wire. No-one would argue they hold the same perspectives on the Republican apparatus, and the GOPe punditry, they previously held prior to Businessman Trump becoming Politician Trump.

As both a candidate and a president Donald Trump has exposed a jaw-dropping number of political deceivers. He’s also single-handily exposed their hidden agenda(s), and proved beyond a shadow’s doubt that Republican’s were lying about policy and principle for years.

When President Trump speaks, he’s always highlighting these issues. He is also speaking on these issues, repeatedly, to draw out the hidden truth and create a larger awakening. It is really, really, important to see that Trump is always trying to engage that larger awakening.

Many people, myself included, have argued there’s enough other people awakened now and it was passed time to just go ahead and rip that band-aid off; quit nibbling around the edges. Let’s call the baby ugly and get down to business…. Trump remained visible in the pounce position, yet he never twitched.

As an apex predator in the Manhattan real estate market Trump has honed his instinctual skills to detect a single drop in an ocean…. His timing is also instinctual.

War. Bring it on. Many of us have been awake for a long time and Donald Trump is the man we’ve been waiting for to wage all out thermonuclear war against the GOPe and the crony-corruption within the UniParty/Republican party apparatus.

There is one political enterprise within Washington DC and national politics. There is only one enterprise. That enterprise is the UniParty. There is only one political party in Washington DC, with two internal caucuses – Republicans and Democrats.

Generally speaking, the “Big Ugly” is the moment when President Trump decides to rip the masks off the remnants of the Republican wing of the UniParty within Washington DC. In many ways the “Big Ugly” is the elimination of the Republican party, and the beginning of an era when a second party, a MAGA party, actually enters the blood stream of U.S. politics and stands against the UniParty.

The defining confrontation is inevitable. It has been inevitable since the entire GOPe apparatus, including every single GOPe candidate within the 2016 Republican primary, stood up against Donald J Trump. Candidate Donald Trump held an entirely different series of campaign platform issues the Republican apparatus abhors. That’s why he won, and they didn’t.

However, Since the 2016 victory, the UniParty has thrown everything they can in front of him to block any advancement of those policies and platform issues. Every political tool in the UniParty armory, including the Deep State, has been deployed to eliminate the threat Trump represents.

‘Subtle’ as-a-brick-through-a-window, reminder:

President Trump gave them a budget that reduces a trillion in spending; the republicans in congress balked. They openly said reducing spending is not their goal. Those same republicans are now suing President Trump and trying to force the State Department to spend on USAID and NGO’s. Those same republicans supported Omnibus spending bills. Those same republicans will not support removing ObamaCare. Those same republicans are fighting renegotiated trade deals. Those same republicans don’t support a border wall. Those same republicans supported launching ridiculous Russian conspiracy investigations; and the list goes on, including senate republicans using a strategic maneuver to block their own President from recess appointments during their summer recess… Those same republicans are UniParty affiliates.

This is the behavior of a unified opposition, a UniParty opposition. During the September, 2017, Arizona speech and MAGA rally, President Trump came closer than ever before to igniting the fuse on the Big Ugly…. but he stopped just short.

Now, with the failure to repeal ObamaCare clearly established; with the groundwork of President Obama’s unconstitutional DACA sitting in front of the UniParty; with Trump executing various spending restraints (State Dept and CFPB examples); and with the tax reform bill being debated; and with NAFTA sitting there, looming, possibly being eliminated,… we see Trump has positioned the full sunlight of an awakened electorate upon the masks of the UniParty leadership.

The signs are everywhere.

We knew the Big Ugly confrontation was closer than ever; but in typical Trumpian style the actual start time was subtle and almost invisible. President Trump against a unified DC system with the U.S. electorate watching and supporting.

It’s begun.

Now, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to RESTORE AMERICAN PROSPERITY – and RECLAIM AMERICA’S DESTINY. But in order to achieve this bright and glowing future, the SENATE MUST PASS TAX CUTS – and bring Main Street roaring back to life!https://t.co/jMNwEMrbbr pic.twitter.com/3Niu0thp1D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

A vote to CUT TAXES is a vote to PUT AMERICA FIRST. It is time to take care of OUR WORKERS, to protect OUR COMMUNITIES, and to REBUILD OUR GREAT COUNTRY! https://t.co/wW3QNxcCHf pic.twitter.com/sRL2yRK6k2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

This week, the Senate can join the House & take a strong stand for the Middle Class families who are the backbone of America. Together, we will give the American people a big, beautiful Christmas present-a massive tax cut that lets Americans keep more of their HARD-EARNED MONEY! pic.twitter.com/9jddEW2Oo5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Funny to hear the Democrats talking about the National Debt when President Obama doubled it in only 8 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

The only people who don’t like the Tax Cut Bill are the people that don’t understand it or the Obstructionist Democrats that know how really good it is and do not want the credit and success to go to the Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

