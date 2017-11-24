The Taming of The Shrewd – Change Agent Rex Tillerson Takes Rusted State Dept. Down To Frame – “Career Diplomats” Apoplectic…

Walking in a Winner Wonderland. Oh yeah, the New York Times writes about the bloated bureaucracy and career diplomats being removed from the U.S. State Department as if it’s a bad thing. The condescending DC elites cannot fathom why they are unable to stop Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from cutting the rust out of the enterprise and streamlining the mission.
No-one, repeat NO-ONE, could have pulled off what T-Rex is accomplishing except T-Rex himself; with the full support of President Trump, of course. The former leader of the worlds largest private business, Exxon-Mobil, is now systematically bringing efficiency and effectiveness to the worlds largest public institution, the State Dept.
One fundamental question: “what is your specific and quantifiable value to the core DoS mission; and how do we measure your effectiveness therein”? The lack of reasonable answers within the bureaucratic ranks is leading to massive downsizing.
Making America Great Again means Making Interventionism Irrelevant Again – The New York Times outlines why the diplomatic retention of irrelevant snobbery is vital to those within the State Department’s cocktail circuit influence network. At the rate Tillerson is going he might even eliminate the entire staff for the Assistant Cultural Ambassador to the U.N. Center for Biodiversity and Southern Hemispheric Aquatic Species Rights. That’s the threshold where things are really going to get ugly:
New York Times […] For those who have not been dismissed, retirement has become a preferred alternative when, like Mr. Miller, they find no demand for their expertise. A retirement class that concludes this month has 26 senior employees, including two acting assistant secretaries in their early 50s who would normally wait years before leaving.
The number of those with the department’s top two ranks of career ambassador and career minister — equivalent to four- and three-star generals — will have been cut in half by Dec. 1, from 39 to 19. And of the 431 minister-counselors, who have two-star-equivalent ranks, 369 remain and another 14 have indicated that they will leave soon — an 18 percent drop — according to an accounting provided by the American Foreign Service Association.
The political appointees who normally join the department after a change in administration have not made up for those departures. So far, just 10 of the top 44 political positions in the department have been filled, and for most of the vacancies, Mr. Tillerson has not nominated anyone.
Mr. Tillerson, a former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, has made no secret of his belief that the State Department is a bloated bureaucracy and that he regards much of the day-to-day diplomacy that lower-level officials conduct as unproductive. Even before Mr. Tillerson was confirmed, his staff fired six of the State Department’s top career diplomats, including Patrick Kennedy, who had been appointed to his position by President George W. Bush. Kristie Kenney, the department’s counselor and one of just five career ambassadors, was summarily fired a few weeks later. (read more)
Suffice to say, anyone who has followed politics for any substantive amount of time knows the inherent issue with an operational entity, The U.S. State Department. Their entire mission has been at the epicenter of UniParty globalist advocacy. Heck, selling foreign policy is where the big bucks are made. Tillerson is now an existential threat to their bank accounts.
If you go back to the larger State Dept. challenge, Secretary Tillerson is essentially in charge of a U.S. Department that is comprised almost exclusively of Kerry/Clinton/Obama/Bush/UniParty/GOPe big “G” Globalists.
These entities, together with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, see themselves as a complete and separate structure of U.S. government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government:
When you accept the scope of the challenge, and recognize it is almost impossible to change the participants therein; and further accept these career embeds will work earnestly and diligently to undermine the structure of a Trump administration at every opportunity; perhaps only then can you truly value Tillerson’s skill-set as a leader who knows how to deliver results within MASSIVELY COMPLEX organizations.
Leaders who know how to operate complex global organizations, mega scale corporations, which, by their very nature, may contain hostile agents to the larger corporate mission – ie. Exxon/Mobil – are not commonplace. Hence, the jaw-dropping compensation those elite titans of industry command.
We knew a long time ago it was going to take some out-of-the-box thinking to find the specific skills needed if Donald Trump was intending to cut down the anti-American endeavors within the enterprise known as the U.S. State Department.
Deconstruction and realignment while simultaneously managing/controlling the amount of damage internal agents can do toward larger administration objectives is a tenuous undertaking. Taking the rotting vehicle down to the frame and cutting out the cancerous rust is an epic battle with ZERO Washington DC supporters as T-Rex endeavors to overcome their roadblocks.
As predicted, both wings of the UniParty (Democrat and Republican) are taking action to impede that effort:
“There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new order of things. … Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans, while the others defend him sluggishly so that the innovator and his party alike are vulnerable.”
Additionally, the economic battle -brought about by foreign nations who take exception to the pending trade realignments- is also being waged on the destabilizing battlefield of global oil and energy (dollars as global trade currency). Rex Tillerson brings another unique attribute into the necessary America-First defense armory.
When I read the NYT's story earlier, all I could think of was exploding heads. It oozes out of this one whether they intended to show their stripes or not.
Feel like big time winning with today's events / threads. The cherry on top was 60 degree weather in Chicago area. Lots of fresh air today.
H3LL there is nothing inside to explode…Their heads are just filled with hot air
This is so awesome to watch!
Those confirmation hearings were great.
Rubio and other senators tried to bully T-Rex but it didn't work.
One senator asked him to recuse himself, but Tillerson didn't oblige.
Our president made a great choice when he chose T-Rex.
Epic! And T-Rex knew more than Rubio could ever have imangined.
Making America Great Again means Making Interventionism Irrelevant Again…
man, I hope so…
Brings to mind the classic:
(4 seconds):
Describe your typical day.
Who to fire:
love it ,haven't heard the truth in many years ,if ever. Great job America
"cover my ass"… would be the standard State Department answer…
Ha, iswhatitis, it does.
To those in the State Dept who need to go to trim the ugly glut:
"Yeahhh… we're gonna need you… to move your desk… outta here… yeahhh…"
Look at the long list of Assistant Secretaries of State….and think of all the Ambassadors, etc. and their staffs. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Secretary_of_State
It would astound us if we could see how much Hillary Clinton and John Kerry spent on superfluous status jobs, internships, funding for studies, all as rewards for leftist cronies, then there were the frivolities – the art, furniture, rugs, silver, etc. During the Clinton tenure, 6 BILLION disappeared without any accounting.
Now, Congress is upset because Tillerson and the Trump administration won't spend enough to allow Congress to reward their cronies.
It really is astonishing. And the Times has the gall to compare these ne'er-do-wells with Military generals?
Exactly! I certainly hope they do the same clean up at the VA and other depts. over the next 7 years. As quickly and efficiently as Trump and his team work, DC and the surrounding area should be a ghost town soon. Thank you Lord!
Comparison was made wrt pay grade (which also affects protocol, domestic and international). Those they were comparing to generals are certainly SES (or FS) equivalent to one thru four star generals. It is a very real comparison and helpful as most have a basic understanding of the authority a general wields.
What is shocking is that State is that bloated. They have more ‘generals’ than countries on the planet. Most of these positions are do nothing legacies of political patronage and can be eliminated without any ill effect. The US would be over represented by even having the civilian equivalent of a full bird colonel leading an embassy in most countries, even a ‘major’ would do in small countries and those we have modest interaction with.
Just like a Trump Presidency whose time needed is Now… TRex leading the State department…is absolutely necessary Now.
There is no other word to describe it, that picture above is AWESOME! So glad T-Rex hung in there amongst all the fake news and treasonous chatter.
An interesting assessment of DoS at this point. I still hearken back to Trump as an objectivist and T-Rex is just another person in the admin that looks much the same in nature and character to PDJT.
And no wonder the MSM always seems to have him with one foot out the door when it's the other way around…
TREX is the MAN, CUT OUT ALL THE WASTE AND MAKE IT MORE EFFICIENT.
Rex Is doing excellent job !!!
If you would like to see a visual aid that is an excellent representation of what Tillerson has to deal with, look at the video that accompanies this article (it's a humongous hornet's nest):

http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article186395673.html
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article186395673.html
T-Rex is de-fanging the nasty State Dept. velociraptors one tooth at a time. They find it a preferable fate to being eaten by the Trumposaurus.
"One fundamental question: "what is your specific and quantifiable value to the core DoS mission; and how do we measure your effectiveness therein"? The lack of reasonable answers within the bureaucratic ranks is leading to massive downsizing."
Oh that is good SD dang good! There was a reason PDJT selected T-Rex for the position and this thread makes it crystal clear. This is part and parcel of the trek to MAGA. Trump's inaugural speech comes to mind when reading this and other threads. The man meant what he said and it was so good to see the scowls on the faces of those supposed stalwarts of America and its freedom.
“One fundamental question: “what is your specific and quantifiable value to the core DoS mission; and how do we measure your effectiveness therein”? The lack of reasonable answers within the bureaucratic ranks is leading to massive downsizing.”
________________
The problem for DoS employees facing that question is that not a single person in the DoS can give a reasonable answer to that question — besides Rex Tillerson!
And maybe his secretary / assistant.
LOL!
“…not a single person in the DoS can give a reasonable answer to that question…”
The question swirling around in their small minds is, “Do I dare ask him what he means?”
@ Lucille,
My thoughts exactly!
“At the rate Tillerson is going he might even eliminate the entire staff for the Assistant Cultural Ambassador to the U.N. Center for Biodiversity and Southern Hemispheric Aquatic Species Rights.”
______________
T-Rex should hire Susan Powter to run around the DoS and UN shouting “Stop the insanity!” all day, every day, lol!
Better (and cheaper) yet, just play a recording on an endless loop over the PA system!
Smiling. 😀
Love the new photos (POTUS-SOS, SOS solo). Smiling more.
But what in the world is the “Assistant Cultural Ambassador to the U.N. Center for Biodiversity and Southern Hemispheric Aquatic Species Rights” ???
You know it's bad if you can't tell if Sundance was punking us with that title or it really exists!! I am sorta afraid to look it up… 🙂
HUD Secretary Ben Carson also heads up an imposing massive matrix of grift and fraud. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is a wasteland of unneeded programs and unneeded layers of management, staffed by career bureaucrats with their decentralized powers conveniently based within ten large Democrat-controlled cities (Urban areas).
HUD’s job is to keep the sheep controlled with welfare hand-outs for housing (Section 8 programs), and FHA loans to people that can’t really afford mortgage payments. (See Saul Alinsky’s “HOW TO CREATE A SOCIALIST STATE” – rule #5: “Welfare – take control of every aspect of their lives; food, housing and income”.
The question is: does Dr. Carson have the background and training to handle this monstrosity effectively?
And don't let them know any TRUTH .Makes a great SOCIALIST STATE .Raised up on lies ,taught threw the FREE federal mandated Education. Boy Oh Boy Some must be so proud of there selves. Drain the Swamp in OHIO NEXT PLEASE.
My father always said that welfare was a bribe from cheap politicians as a means to keep people down.
All I can say is, continue to drain the swamp sir.
May God bless Secretary Tillerson and President Trump. Communist agents have been imbedded within the US Department of State since at least the 1930's and have assisted the dark side promoting the long march towards global socialism and tyranny. For the first time in modern American history someone is finally attempting to save the world from tyranny. Please pray for the safety of our President and the successful completion of the divine mission of saving the citizens of America and the world from pure evil.
“At the rate Tillerson is going he might even eliminate the entire staff for the Assistant Cultural Ambassador to the U.N. Center for Biodiversity and Southern Hemispheric Aquatic Species Rights.”
______________
This level of idiocy is criminal.
Even Ellsworth Toohey would be embarrassed by the existence of such a ‘center’.
The “Assistant Cultural Ambassador to the U.N.” of ANYTHING is a waste of the oxygen used to say it or the ink required to write it. It’s a made-up position for a made-up department whose purpose is to address made-up problems.
And it gets worse.
The U.N., which WE the People primarily FUND, actually has a “Center for Biodiversity and Southern Hemispheric Aquatic Species Rights”.
First, in nature, “biodiversity” either is, or it isn’t. If a geographic place naturally HAS biodiversity, there is a natural reason for that, and if a geographic place does NOT have biodiversity, there is a very good natural reason for that too, and there is nothing a made-up ‘center’ at the U.N. could ever do in a positive way to change it. They could DESTROY all sorts of things (e.g., habitats) with their ideological insanity, but they cannot possibly make anything better than nature has done.
The arrogance required to believe otherwise is… there are not words.
Secondly, “aquatic species” — and every OTHER ‘species’ besides MAN do not have any “rights”.
They just don’t.
And it is positively ludicrous to think otherwise, much less create a made-up “center” based on such idiocy.
Literally, there is no coherent, logical argument which can possibly be made that any such thing as ‘aquatic species rights’ exists anywhere in the universe, except within the fantasies of insane Leftists.
And as always, if any insane Leftist happens to be reading along, I invite you to try.
PLEASE…
Excellent. I thought this article below was a sign of how this is systematically being done. It takes time of course and many right leaning sites seem to exist to criticize the pace or whatever, but the article below shows how the hands on approach eventually gets results
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/22/trump-calls-ice-union-chief-complaints-betrayal/
President Trump has reached out to the country’s deportation officers and asked for a meeting after their union president, Chris Crane, wrote a letter expressing disappointment in the slow pace of change at Homeland Security.
In the Nov. 13 letter, first reported by The Washington Times, Mr. Crane, president of the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Council, said what was happening at the government’s chief interior immigration enforcement agency was “an embarrassment.”
Mr. Crane told the president of officers ordered to remove bullet proof vests for fear of angering illegal immigrants, and of dysfunction within agency leadership.
“Attempts to communicate concerns to you and requests for meetings with you are simply ignored,” Mr. Crane wrote, saying the union felt “betrayed.”
“I’m not going to discuss the content of our call publicly without the president’s consent,” Mr. Cranesaid on the site. “But as always the president treated me with the utmost respect, was polite and sincere, and asked a lot of questions to which I gave him straight answers. In the end, President Trump suggested a meeting which I of course accepted.”
The last paragraph is the ICE head reaction after the phone call with the President Obviously….
The only thing more awesome than Rex Tillerson as SoS is that we have a President so larger than life that he is capable of being Rex Tillerson's boss.
“The number of those with the department’s top two ranks of career ambassador and career minister — equivalent to four- and three-star generals — will have been cut in half by Dec. 1, from 39 to 19. ”
_________________
That is an INSANELY OFFENSIVE remark, to compare ANY self-serving bureaucrat at any level to ANY position in the military — much less to a 3 or 4 star general. A private in the Army is worth 70 x 7 bureaucrats.
If I was a member of cupcake nation, I would have needed to crawl into a fetal position in a ‘safe space’ with a pacifier after reading such a great offense.
Fortunately, I’m no social justice cupcake, so I am completely free to LAUGH at their stupidity, lol!
