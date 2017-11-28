Ivanka Trump Attends Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India…

President Trump’s geopolitical economic strategy is most often talked about regarding trade, China and resetting a massive U.S. trade deficit therein. However, a critical part of that strategy, generally overlooked by U.S. media, is the relationship President Trump is building with India.

Expanded economic engagement with India creates more than just bilateral trade opportunities. A strengthened relationship, and possibility of moving India to the top of the trade priority list, also creates leverage toward China and ASEAN partner nations.

While most were paying attention to Thanksgiving’s ‘Black Friday‘ shopping; China quietly, lowered U.S. import tariffs. BIGLY. See Here [ <– That’s a big ‘effen deal]

Chinese media watch President Trump’s ongoing engagement with India far more closely than U.S. media watch it. Chairman Xi Jinping and his economic advisers know the scale of risk inherent to their economy with a growing U.S./India trade relationship.

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) — Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, has arrived in India for the annual global entrepreneurship summit, foreign ministry officials said Tuesday. The summit scheduled to held in the southern city of Hyderabad Tuesday is being co-hosted by India and the United States.

Ivanka accompanied by several top administration officials reached India late Monday night. The three-day summit, which is being held for the first time in South Asia, will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The theme of this year’s summit is “Women First, Prosperity for All” and will include 1,200 young entrepreneurs, mostly women. “It is a pre-eminent gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters from around the world,” officials said. “Ivanka Trump leading the U.S. contingent will be addressing the inaugural session and take part in two plenary sessions about women empowerment.” Authorities have deployed more than 10,000 security personnel in the city as part of security measures around the high-profile summit. Reports said during her visit, Ivanka is expected to visit the old city as well as the Charminar, the iconic symbol of Hyderabad city. (link)

Watch PM @narendramodi, @TelanganaCMO K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Senior Advisor @IvankaTrump LIVE from the from the official opening of #GES2017 TODAY at 4:30 pm IST/6:00 am EST. Tune in: https://t.co/oKpt7oKAX9 pic.twitter.com/Cv82tEVsAa — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 28, 2017

#Hyderabad is abuzz with #GES2017 preparations. @NITIAayog CEO @amitabhk87 and I toured the impressive exhibits. Great energy & a fitting recognition of the enormous innovation and entrepreneurship in #USIndia and the world. Can’t wait until tomorrow! @GES2017 pic.twitter.com/Qsr0kMJGTP — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) November 27, 2017

