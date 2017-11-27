Intelligence Community Chief Inspector General Outlines Politicization of Clinton Email Investigation…

Inspector General Charles McCullough III was the top of the IG office in direct oversight of 17 intelligence agencies including Treasury and FBI.
In his position Mr. McCullough was directly responsible for oversight of the Hillary Clinton email investigation from the position of reviewing any potential risk to the entire intelligence community.
McCullough’s direct boss was the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), James Clapper.
McCullough informed Clapper of the “above top secret‘ content of Hillary Clinton’s emails. However, soon after sharing that information McCullough received instructions to stop briefing James Clapper. Continued briefing would remove the necessary ‘plausible deniability‘ Clapper, James Comey (FBI) and John Brennan (CIA) would later use to defend their actions in the investigation.
Mr. McCullough appears on Tucker Carlson program tonight to outline the scope of the political pressure upon him to cover for Hillary Clinton.
(Via Fox) […] In January 2016, after McCullough told the Republican leadership on the Senate intelligence and foreign affairs committees that emails beyond the “Top Secret” level passed through the former secretary of state’s unsecured personal server, the backlash intensified.
“All of a sudden I became a shill of the right,” McCullough recalled. “And I was told by members of Congress, ‘Be careful. You’re losing your credibility. You need to be careful. There are people out to get you.’”
But the former inspector general, with responsibility for the 17 intelligence agencies, said the executive who recommended him to the Obama administration for the job – then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper – was also disturbed by the independent Clinton email findings.
“[Clapper] said, ‘This is extremely reckless.’ And he mentioned something about — the campaign … will have heartburn about that,” McCullough said.
He said Clapper’s Clinton email comments came during an in-person meeting about a year before the presidential election – in late December 2015 or early 2016. “[Clapper] was as off-put as the rest of us were.”
After the Clapper meeting, McCullough said his team was marginalized. “I was told by senior officials to keep [Clapper] out of it,” he said, while acknowledging he tried to keep his boss in the loop.
As one of the few people who viewed the 22 Top Secret Clinton emails deemed too classified to release under any circumstances, the former IG said, “There was a very good reason to withhold those emails … there would have been harm to national security.” McCullough went further, telling Fox News that “sources and methods, lives and operations” could be put at risk.
Some of those email exchanges contained Special Access Privilege (SAP) information characterized by intel experts as “above top secret.” (read more)
James Clapper (ODNI) and Sally Yates (DOJ)
CYA? Turning on each other? A little bit of both?
Treason is treason whether you actively participated or if you “knew” about it taking place and did nothing about it. All of these turds are at fault and all of them overtly or covertly(through knowledge) committed the same crime.
EXACTLY. Let’s see some of these “Intel” people indicted and see where it goes.
§ 2382. Misprision of treason
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United
States and having knowledge of the commission
of any treason against them, conceals and does
not, as soon as may be, disclose and make
known the same to the President or to some
judge of the United States, or to the governor or
to some judge or justice of a particular State, is
guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined
under this title or imprisoned not more than
seven years, or both.
Clapper – Political Hack – as Trump said 🙂
Twins…
Please. Gohlem has much more integrity.
I just want to know when something is going to be done! Where the hell is Sessions?
Very much agree… the man who heralded taking down KKK so wisely yet recuses himself daily like brushing his teeth… which he has none!!!
Ode to Jeff Sessions
A daft old AG who recused,
Left his POTUS alone and abused
“Muh Russians” collusion
Shown up as delusion
But Sessions remained just confused.
“McCullough informed Clapper of the “above top secret‘ content of Hillary Clinton’s emails”… …”soon after sharing that information McCullough received instructions to stop briefing James Clapper”…
received instructions from whom?…
Clapper was so concerned about it, that to this day, he jumps in front of any camera to deny that Hillary did anything illegal.
What a shock…Who would have ever guessed that she is really Crooked Hillary?
I love this stuff. Hillary still thinks she’ll get away with everything. That she will be taken down by her own tribe is indescribably delicious.
He had me until he put tbat loon on accusing PDJT of, wait for it, Russian Collusion!
I hope anybody even pheripherally associated with the Clintons, as well as tbe Obamas, go down, hard.
Lots of crime families have done or are doing prison time,one of the biggest crime families goes scot free yes I’m talking about bill and Hillary ! Debbie Wasserman Shultz,and ma y more !
They can do whatever they want because there are no consequences.
And they will continue to do whatever they want until there are consequences.
A couple of stories from that Jan 2016 (letter in video dated the 14th and sent to Burr & Corker) . McCullough now able to give more detail about that time
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/01/19/inspector-general-clinton-emails-had-intel-from-most-secretive-classified-programs.html
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/corker-even-i-wasnt-authorized-to-see-info-on-clintons-emails/article/2581141
Refreshing. Truly uplifting. McCullough is a true American patriot…one of the good guys we always suspected were in the government but not one of Obama’s progressives political appointees. I am thinking he is paving the way for more just like him to speak out.
The illegal email server facilitated Clinton’s subordination of the Dept of State to her personal foundation. The heads of the DOJ, FBI, and DNI were used to protect her criminality.
Comey pretended to investigate the email crime, but wrote a memo clearing Clinton prior to the faux investigation. He then “interviewed” her without swearing her in or recording the interview. Comey illegally possessed government documents after his dismissal. He then provided them to the press.
Clapper took a report provided by a third party and represented it as the conclusions of the IC.
etc etc etc
Lock them all up.
Time to name names of “senior officials” who directed McCullough to join the cover-up by ensuring Clapper’s “plausible deniability”.
