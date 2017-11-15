Canada Admits They Will Lobby Congress To Block Trump Withdrawal from NAFTA…

No-where is Trump Derangement Syndrome more evident than in the position of activist Democrats now swearing allegiance to multinational trade deals.

It was only a short time ago when Democrat activists and liberal politicians demanded U.S. withdrawal from TPP and openly discussed how NAFTA was disastrous for the U.S. worker. Both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton ran on pulling out of TPP etc.

Trump gets elected, actually fulfills a campaign promise and promptly pulls-out of TPP subsequently beginning to renegotiate NAFTA (with leveraged threats to withdraw); and suddenly, Democrats are joining arm-in-arm with corporate Republicans expressing their profound love for multinational trade deals. Go figure.

Round #5 of NAFTA renegotiation begins today in Mexico, absent any diplomatic trade ministers, and Canada announces their intent to use their access to congress as leverage over the executive branch in an attempt to work around President Trump:

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will redouble its lobbying efforts in Congress to block any Trump administration move to pull the United States out of NAFTA, sources familiar with government strategy said, as talks to modernize the treaty run into trouble. […] Canadian officials say there is some considerable doubt as to whether Trump could pull out of NAFTA without approval from Congress, which makes lobbying its members so important.

“Should (withdrawal) ever happen … the drive will be to really put the pressure on Congress, and so shift away from the White House,” said one source with knowledge of the government’s strategy, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. “You need the full court press because it’s both a Democrat and Republican issue – it’s as much about workers as it is big business.” (read more)

Again, the customary reminder: There are Trillions of Dollars At Stake…

CTH has been talking about the usurpation of trade and U.S. economics just about as long as we’ve been outlining the UniParty therein. The U.S. House and Senate have been selling out American workers for decades; the recent difference is the exponential speed at which congress has been allowed to take payments for their services toward that endeavor.

Big Business lobbyists pay congress multi-millions to keep the current multinational corporate system in place. A senator or representative doesn’t gain a $5 million home on a congressional salary.

Think about it.

The current DC distraction narrative states talking to a Russian is a bad thing…

Horrible even.

However, taking millions from Canadian lobbyists to sell out U.S. interests is not only accepted, the announcement of the intent to do so actually runs in the Reuters News Service without anyone even questioning it.

See the example below for a combined dose of: cognitive dissonance, pretzel logic, Democrat hypocrisy and visible principle?

To those of you who hated the TPP and cheered Trump on while he pulled us out of it, note the world moved on w/o us. https://t.co/fuwquIZIZC — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 13, 2017

Hillary Clinton was shoved into opposing it because of the Bernie challenge. But I highly doubt she would have pulled out. Highly. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 13, 2017

