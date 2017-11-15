Canada Admits They Will Lobby Congress To Block Trump Withdrawal from NAFTA…

No-where is Trump Derangement Syndrome more evident than in the position of activist Democrats now swearing allegiance to multinational trade deals.
It was only a short time ago when Democrat activists and liberal politicians demanded U.S. withdrawal from TPP and openly discussed how NAFTA was disastrous for the U.S. worker. Both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton ran on pulling out of TPP etc.
Trump gets elected, actually fulfills a campaign promise and promptly pulls-out of TPP subsequently beginning to renegotiate NAFTA (with leveraged threats to withdraw); and suddenly, Democrats are joining arm-in-arm with corporate Republicans expressing their profound love for multinational trade deals. Go figure.
Round #5 of NAFTA renegotiation begins today in Mexico, absent any diplomatic trade ministers, and Canada announces their intent to use their access to congress as leverage over the executive branch in an attempt to work around President Trump:
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will redouble its lobbying efforts in Congress to block any Trump administration move to pull the United States out of NAFTA, sources familiar with government strategy said, as talks to modernize the treaty run into trouble.
[…] Canadian officials say there is some considerable doubt as to whether Trump could pull out of NAFTA without approval from Congress, which makes lobbying its members so important.
“Should (withdrawal) ever happen … the drive will be to really put the pressure on Congress, and so shift away from the White House,” said one source with knowledge of the government’s strategy, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.
“You need the full court press because it’s both a Democrat and Republican issue – it’s as much about workers as it is big business.” (read more)
Again, the customary reminder: There are Trillions of Dollars At Stake…
CTH has been talking about the usurpation of trade and U.S. economics just about as long as we’ve been outlining the UniParty therein. The U.S. House and Senate have been selling out American workers for decades; the recent difference is the exponential speed at which congress has been allowed to take payments for their services toward that endeavor.
Big Business lobbyists pay congress multi-millions to keep the current multinational corporate system in place. A senator or representative doesn’t gain a $5 million home on a congressional salary.
Think about it.
The current DC distraction narrative states talking to a Russian is a bad thing…
Horrible even.
However, taking millions from Canadian lobbyists to sell out U.S. interests is not only accepted, the announcement of the intent to do so actually runs in the Reuters News Service without anyone even questioning it.
See the example below for a combined dose of: cognitive dissonance, pretzel logic, Democrat hypocrisy and visible principle?
Eeeewwwwwwwwwww
Where did that Romney/Ryan picture come from ?
Trudeau’s personal portfolio?
Right? I was like WTF? Please tell me that is a photoshop job.
No. I’m pretty sure romney and ryan take vacations to the islands without their families. Those are TMZ spy shots.
That’s a hilarious picture.
That pic caught my eye right away. Lovers in the caribean. LMAO.
“Jay birds” of a feather. IMHO
Tahiti.
It must be from one of Marco’s pool parties..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do we need a few more Mueller indictments against foreign lobbyists to tamp this plan down?
my thought, too – lets see those FARA registrations
Tonight, NPR did a rather long segment on Manafort’s indictment and failed to mention it was for lobbying during the Obama administration…
I think it is outragious that foreign countries meddle into our boniness and try to divert the will of the people by lobbying our elected officials. The officials represent us not Canada not any other country. I love Vancouver and love the Canadian people but this takes the cake. We need to stand up against this meddling .
LikeLiked by 11 people
Correction : Business
I thought boniness was some great new word! 😀 Think I’ll use it myself.
I hate Canada…and I’m stuck here for the time being. I want out bad enough that I’m seriously considering filing for refugee status in Michigan if the provincial Liberals get re-elected next year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
singingsoul, I think Canada feels privileged to interfere with our Congress which makes me wonder why and how they have maybe previously interfered. On the other hand they probably think they can because Obama interfered to get Trudeau elected. They need to rethink interfering in any way with America because it will come back to haunt them. They are desperate too thinking about NAFTO and losing money for false items not made there but made previous people here think they were ALL made in Canada, ditto Mexico. Time of reckoning is upon them, and it looks like NAFTA is no longer with us. Lessons learned the hard way in falsifying information when we have a president who is on top of everything along with his great economic appointees.
The Reuters article that SD links to is rich.
Part propaganda and part whining out loud. The Canadians were upset that they lost business after the US jump started its own trade deals with other countries prior to Canada figuring anything out. No one said you could be stupid and a winner. This is why most countries cheat. They are lazy and short-sighted save for graft.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds more like the the North American Hostage Taking Aggression.
LikeLike
That’s how McCain got so much power and money! His NGO that recently got kicked out of Russia lobbied for Foreign Governments to the USA!
LikeLike
Ermmmm ….. isn’t that COLLUSION?????????????
The hypocrisy is strong with this uniparty….Yoda
Canada lobbying congress. Isn’t that collusion and foreign meddling
LikeLiked by 20 people
Shhhhhh! Their socks will give them away.
LikeLiked by 5 people
By their socks shall ye know them…
Don’t fire until you’ve seen the pink of their socks…
Canada has been dicking Alaska over for decades, mostly under the radar. So F’em.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Revoke the Treaty of Ghent before we revoke the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo?
On a serious note: this could be easily slapped down — the media has been screaming about collusion and lobbying interests so much.
Canada doesn’t care that NAFTA has turned parts of America into poverty areas, shut down 70,000+ US factories and put millions of American people out of jobs.
That’s tough, Canada.
Time for you to play fair.
Play fair, or Fail fair, your call Canada.
Canada doesn’t care and neither do most of US politicians. As long as politicians get corporate donations, they are happy. To heck with American citizens and their silly jobs.
Obama, Bushes, Clintons, Romney, Ryan don’t care about borders or national sovereignty or American citizens.
“Today, after four decades of rampant visa dispensations, reports document sustained compression to our nation’s middle class; real average hourly wages are lower today than they were in 1973; all net job creation among working-age people went to foreign workers from 2000-2014; the number of struggling Americans forced to rely on welfare has reached a record high; overcrowded schools, which are now majority-minority, have struggled to accommodate the growing number of students that qualify for reduced lunch programs and require English language instruction; an influx of a diverse student body with fewer English speakers has sent U.S. test scores plummeting; and the importation of criminal organizations has negatively impacted the safety of what are now gang-besieged communities.”
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2015/10/paul-ryan-doesn-believe-in-borders-or.html
Time for Canada to quit living in the fantasy world of the NAU (North American U.).
the problem is Canada is NOT DEALING WITH A NO NOTHING MUSLIM BUT A REAL BUSINESS LEADER IN OUR PRESIDENT, WHO IS NO ONE’S FOOL.
Gonna lobby the US Congress?
Don’t forget to bring your wallet, rainbow-socks-boy.
In America, you can buy anything.
Especially the politicians in Congress.
I’m sure Soros gave him a satchel….scum pure scum these traitors – jobs lost, homes lost, families lost, potential lives lost to suicidal despair…blood and hopelessness on these evil minions hands, yet they couldnt care one iota…green in their wallets, who cares about us!!
May they suffer for their self-indulgence…
Test
😎🤓🤓 see you!!
Oh my! We need to slap sanctions on them for Canadian interference in our most treasured democratic process. This is war!
LikeLiked by 21 people
W need to let Congress know that we are aware of their scamming and selling us out. Kick these people out of office.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The thing is, they know how much they are hated as evidenced by their abysmally low approval ratings. Obviously, they don’t care.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They will continue until they are cuffed.
We should send them some more “refugees” as part of a trade package.
I’m so confused… Why would a foreign country be able to tell another country what they should do in regards to their own country?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Because politicians – aka ‘elected officials’ – can be bought.
And THAT is much more important to our ‘elected officials’ than is representing their constituency.
@Katie. MONEY
They can’t because our President has the ultimate authority to kill NAFTA with his signature the same way the Canadian and Mexican PM can do so. It starts a six month clock that once expires means NAFTA is DEAD 💀! This is all posturing by them. Just makes the day our President signs his EO that much more sweeter!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Lobbyist Reform is on Trump’s agenda.
I say kill NAFTA now. Let the Swamp Rat Canucks prove the wisdom thereof by openly battling to steal from us via Congressoinal Corruptocrats.
Not too many people remember, but in one of PDJT’s speaches, he came out against lobbyist. He also came out against hedge fund operators slipping around taxes. He did it very strongly.
Plain Jane, I remember those rallies, also.
My head is starting to hurt. These people are beyond the pale. Like Savage says, “Liberalism is a mental disorder”
Moral too.
Liberalism destroys everything it touches…. including it’s self.
I just wish it would destroy itself a lot faster…
Time to build a Northern and Southern wall, and tell the Canadian Mascot (Rainbow Socks) to go to Hell.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s official: Canadia has gone full retard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes they have:
With what just happened with Asian countries why would we stay in a bad deal closer to home?
It boils down to one thing. Is the agreement in it’s present form good for American workers and good for America?
On the other side of all this is Canada fighting to keep it in place.
So what is it that would make Canada fight so hard to keep the agreement in place?
And why are they so unwilling to make some changes that benefit all parties?
Because they are benefiting financially.
I hope T45 tweets just b4 going to bed “we have pulled out of ENUFTA, my guys are in the air on their way home, MAGA!!”
I cannot wait for the Trump tweet storm. Damn, talk about shooting fish in a barrel.
AMEN!!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
I for one will boycott Canada . I now upset !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
My oldest friend’s family visited every capitol building in the continental U.S.A., and wondered many times, “With all the beauty of our country, why would anyone want to visit any other until they had seen the United States of America!”
“America the Beautiful!”
America the Beautiful, indeed 🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸
I NEVER want leave🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Excellent 👍
😙💕
I second that, American Georgia Grace!
🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Ok, let me get this straight. The same butt hurt congress that is all a flutter about foreign meddling is now going to collude with foreign meddelers to try and work around Trump and the American people. Uh huh. Can’t wait to see how this little ditty plays out. I mean my goodness. Speechless
Ms. Reid is not known for her intelligence; neither are the Canadians for that matter. Still, I look forward to USTR Lighthizer doing battle with his Mexican and Canadian counterparts.
DId a little research and seems there is nothing concrete about a President wanting to withdraw from a treaty.
” Many experts believe that, under Section 125 of the Trade Act of 1974, the president possesses the authority to unilaterally withdraw from trade agreements, including NAFTA. But it’s somewhat uncharted legal territory, and not all agree. Since Congress enacted NAFTA’s provisions by passing a federal law called the Implementation Act, Johnson argues, which doesn’t grant the president the power to withdraw from NAFTA unilaterally, he can’t act on his own. “Since NAFTA was approved by Congress under the authority expressly granted to Congress under the Commerce Clause, it follows that only Congress has the power to reverse that approval and cause the United States to withdraw from NAFTA,” he concludes.” https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/04/trump-nafta-withdrawal-order/524463/
This a lengthy artcile also going into withdrawl/termination of a treaty.
Does anyone know if President Trump can get us out of NAFTA without the Senate? If he has to depend upon them, we’re sunk. They can;t decide which pair of underwear to put on in the morning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Helps if I link the article, lol:
http://www.thealiadviser.org/us-foreign-relations-law/authority-suspend-terminate-withdraw-treaties/
Do it and let them sue in court. Make the bastards show their hands.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/18/trump-administration-sends-nafta-renegotiation-letter-to-congress-source.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Thanksgiving!!!
In more ways than can be counted.
TY minnie. Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for.
Ah, The Atlantic, no leftist spin coming from them /s
FR: Lori Wallach, Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch
DT: November 13, 2017
RE: Presidential Authority to Terminate NAFTA Without Congressional Approval
https://www.citizen.org/system/files/case_documents/presidential_authority_to_terminate_nafta_without_congressional_approval.pdf
http://bit.ly/2jv0lOG
Thank-you!
Most welcome, ditz!
Excellent 👍
Duchess, Holy Carp! An excellent read! Goes to show two things: One, our Founding Fathers were BRILLIANT!!! Second, our Congress Critters…..not so much.
Hahahaha! So true, chief!
I bet the go commando and wear the same pair of trousers for two weeks before sending them to the congressional cleaners.
Pretty sure PDJT has done his homework on this already. That’s our Lion.
What would really be nice is if our corrupt idiot politicians became cunning, took as much Canadian cash as possible, and then slid the knife into Canada by voting to get out of NAFTA. The howls carried to us on the northern winds would be epic!
Of course, this is asking too much out of our politicians.
The “Atlantic” is a massively leftard Rag. At least as far left as the NY slimes and the WashPoo.
They do have nice fonts and pics, though…
little justin from canada is at HOME in the swamp
Trying to salvage The North American Union.
Yes, and that was a dream of Cruz — the NAU.
Greetings – I lived in the Blue Ridge for a couple of years – on Bentonville-Browntown Road.
I’ll bet there is an executive order that could be issued that would ban foreign influence on our elected reps. through lobbying and spending money to influence our laws. Trump should issue such an order. Declare our loss of mfg. a national defense emergency, and ban any foreign interference in our domestic trade or mfg policies. Punishable on both sides by life in prison or death penalty.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
👍
then – what about Israel and its foreign on our elected reps. Heck, they can’t even get elected w/out getting vetted by AIPAC, which btw is not registered to lobby…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can Joy Reed possibly say the world has left us behind? Has she seen what POTUS has been doing on trade for our country?????
No.
Lefty loony libtards only have eyes for corruption.
Because Joy Red is an idiot and an ideologically driven hack.
The Cannibals are furious that President Trump is disrupting their feast on our bones!
Trudeau was in our town this afternoon. Hundreds were lined up outside a local coffee shop in the hope of catching a glimpse of “ sock boy”
The crowd were a well heeled, superior looking bunch, our liberals usually are. I walked by the coffee shop with our dog, not knowing what the commotion was all about and asked a bystander what was a the fuss about. She sneered and said our P.M will be here soon. I shrugged, rolled my eyes and kept walking. I felt the daggers in my back.
My only regret is I had neither my Trump socks or Tee shirt on.
Canada has benefited greatly from NAFTA, both our Conservative and Liberal parties allowed it to come into being, and are both working to maintain it.
Hopefully your Lion can sort out this corrupt practice of bribery among your Congress Critters.
PDJT has sure ripped the scab off your political apparatus.
God bless PDJT.
Thank you, dekester, for keeping us informed of the shenanigans occurring with our northern neighbors.
Cheers, it is the least one can do.
God bless PDJT
Maybe a good time to revisit a Donald Trump’s October, 2016 campaign ad regarding NAFTA.
(0:30 in length)
Skroo ’em. Let ’em eat tacos and maple syrup.
“SNAFU!” …Situation Normal all F_cked Up. We must remember trillions are at stake. Their corrupt world is being rattled by the Deplorables and PDJT. What a wonderful time to be alive. I think we need a massive march on Washington, and don’t forget the tar-n-feathers. We can pick up cauldrons and rails on the way to the swamp draining.
MAGA!
You do know that tar comes in buckets now….don’t you???
And I’ll donate the feathers….but my chickens will protest!
Maybe someone could show the chronically obtuse Joy Reid this graphic from some of Sundances previous posts on trade.
Every time I see that, it just makes my day!
Thank you!
Good time to sting the swamp monsters with some hatch and logan act violations… foreign meddling. Wish we had a DOJ…..
Yeah, go ahead and support NAFTA lobbyists against this PDJT. President Trump will win re-election with 400 electoral votes, and you will be watching it on television at home.
Thanks, Joy Reid, for publicly admitting in your Tweet that H. Clinton would do or SAY anything in the hope of getting elected. We knew it, but her hard core supporters, including the Bushes, Never Trumpers, DNC, and gullible Dem voters like to pretend otherwise. From the mouths of lying enablers, the truth sometimes accidently falls out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having one of those days when I can hardly read another word about our domestic enemies. They have no idea how disenchanted we are. No idea. 😈
Congress must register as a foreign agent.
Good one. We need to make THAT sentiment go viral.
Considering the efficacy of Congress when it’s come to any high-profile matter, I wonder how likely it is that Congress will act decisively if Pres Trump concludes the NAFTA renegotiation is going nowhere and announces he’s pulling the plug?
If history is a guide, we’d have to think Congress won’t actually pass legislation to change NAFTA negotiation rules, especially during an election year with so much at stake. I believe Pres Trump will be all over the issue early in the new year. I’d wager it’s unlikely members of Congress will openly favor NAFTA and risk their seats in the court of public opinion when the President has the very strong support of voters on the issue of trade.
Why does President Trump announce that he will give a six moths notice to cancel NAFTA tomorrow? That would leave Canada and all these US politicians that they have bought from being pretty much inconsequential. It will be a perfect Christmas present for me. Do it and send a big message to these globalists that their money and games do not work any more.
I wouldn’t believe Reuters on this Canada lobbying thing, or on anything for that matter. IMO, Reuters has a disruptive agenda, period. So they’re going to make things look a lot worse than they are. Libtards.
What the heck gives Canada (!) the right to lobby OUR Congress?!!
It’s unreal 😐
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
“To those of you who hated the TPP and cheered Trump on while he pulled us out of it, note the world moved on w/o us”.
They are going to Hell in a Handbasket…anybody in their right minds wouldn’t get into the basket!
The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.
Marcus Aurelius
