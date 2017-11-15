Canada Admits They Will Lobby Congress To Block Trump Withdrawal from NAFTA…

Posted on November 15, 2017

No-where is Trump Derangement Syndrome more evident than in the position of activist Democrats now swearing allegiance to multinational trade deals.

It was only a short time ago when Democrat activists and liberal politicians demanded U.S. withdrawal from TPP and openly discussed how NAFTA was disastrous for the U.S. worker. Both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton ran on pulling out of TPP etc.

Trump gets elected, actually fulfills a campaign promise and promptly pulls-out of TPP subsequently beginning to renegotiate NAFTA (with leveraged threats to withdraw); and suddenly, Democrats are joining arm-in-arm with corporate Republicans expressing their profound love for multinational trade deals. Go figure.

Round #5 of NAFTA renegotiation begins today in Mexico, absent any diplomatic trade ministers, and Canada announces their intent to use their access to congress as leverage over the executive branch in an attempt to work around President Trump:

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will redouble its lobbying efforts in Congress to block any Trump administration move to pull the United States out of NAFTA, sources familiar with government strategy said, as talks to modernize the treaty run into trouble.

[…] Canadian officials say there is some considerable doubt as to whether Trump could pull out of NAFTA without approval from Congress, which makes lobbying its members so important.

“Should (withdrawal) ever happen … the drive will be to really put the pressure on Congress, and so shift away from the White House,” said one source with knowledge of the government’s strategy, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

“You need the full court press because it’s both a Democrat and Republican issue – it’s as much about workers as it is big business.” (read more)

Again, the customary reminder: There are Trillions of Dollars At Stake

CTH has been talking about the usurpation of trade and U.S. economics just about as long as we’ve been outlining the UniParty therein.  The U.S. House and Senate have been selling out American workers for decades; the recent difference is the exponential speed at which congress has been allowed to take payments for their services toward that endeavor.

Big Business lobbyists pay congress multi-millions to keep the current multinational corporate system in place.   A senator or representative doesn’t gain a $5 million home on a congressional salary.

Think about it.

The current DC distraction narrative states talking to a Russian is a bad thing…

Horrible even.

However, taking millions from Canadian lobbyists to sell out U.S. interests is not only accepted, the announcement of the intent to do so actually runs in the Reuters News Service without anyone even questioning it.

See the example below for a combined dose of: cognitive dissonance, pretzel logic, Democrat hypocrisy and visible principle?

132 Responses to Canada Admits They Will Lobby Congress To Block Trump Withdrawal from NAFTA…

  1. lastinillinois says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Eeeewwwwwwwwwww

    Where did that Romney/Ryan picture come from ?

    Trudeau’s personal portfolio?

  2. Mudpie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Do we need a few more Mueller indictments against foreign lobbyists to tamp this plan down?

    • Regina says:
      November 15, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      my thought, too – lets see those FARA registrations

      • snarkybeach says:
        November 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm

        Tonight, NPR did a rather long segment on Manafort’s indictment and failed to mention it was for lobbying during the Obama administration…

        • singingsoul says:
          November 15, 2017 at 6:57 pm

          I think it is outragious that foreign countries meddle into our boniness and try to divert the will of the people by lobbying our elected officials. The officials represent us not Canada not any other country. I love Vancouver and love the Canadian people but this takes the cake. We need to stand up against this meddling .

          • singingsoul says:
            November 15, 2017 at 6:57 pm

            Correction : Business

          • Borealis says:
            November 15, 2017 at 7:13 pm

            I hate Canada…and I’m stuck here for the time being. I want out bad enough that I’m seriously considering filing for refugee status in Michigan if the provincial Liberals get re-elected next year.

          • Carrie2 says:
            November 15, 2017 at 7:18 pm

            singingsoul, I think Canada feels privileged to interfere with our Congress which makes me wonder why and how they have maybe previously interfered. On the other hand they probably think they can because Obama interfered to get Trudeau elected. They need to rethink interfering in any way with America because it will come back to haunt them. They are desperate too thinking about NAFTO and losing money for false items not made there but made previous people here think they were ALL made in Canada, ditto Mexico. Time of reckoning is upon them, and it looks like NAFTA is no longer with us. Lessons learned the hard way in falsifying information when we have a president who is on top of everything along with his great economic appointees.

            • WSB says:
              November 15, 2017 at 7:40 pm

              The Reuters article that SD links to is rich.

              Part propaganda and part whining out loud. The Canadians were upset that they lost business after the US jump started its own trade deals with other countries prior to Canada figuring anything out. No one said you could be stupid and a winner. This is why most countries cheat. They are lazy and short-sighted save for graft.

          • WSB says:
            November 15, 2017 at 7:33 pm

            Sounds more like the the North American Hostage Taking Aggression.

          • backwoodsgirl123 says:
            November 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm

            That’s how McCain got so much power and money! His NGO that recently got kicked out of Russia lobbied for Foreign Governments to the USA!

          • Cuppa Covfefe says:
            November 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

            Ermmmm ….. isn’t that COLLUSION?????????????

  3. The Boss says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    The hypocrisy is strong with this uniparty….Yoda

  4. fedback says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Canada lobbying congress. Isn’t that collusion and foreign meddling

  5. georgiafl says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Canada doesn’t care that NAFTA has turned parts of America into poverty areas, shut down 70,000+ US factories and put millions of American people out of jobs.

    That’s tough, Canada.

    Time for you to play fair.

    • Maquis says:
      November 15, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Play fair, or Fail fair, your call Canada.

    • georgiafl says:
      November 15, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      Canada doesn’t care and neither do most of US politicians. As long as politicians get corporate donations, they are happy. To heck with American citizens and their silly jobs.

      Obama, Bushes, Clintons, Romney, Ryan don’t care about borders or national sovereignty or American citizens.

      “Today, after four decades of rampant visa dispensations, reports document sustained compression to our nation’s middle class; real average hourly wages are lower today than they were in 1973; all net job creation among working-age people went to foreign workers from 2000-2014; the number of struggling Americans forced to rely on welfare has reached a record high; overcrowded schools, which are now majority-minority, have struggled to accommodate the growing number of students that qualify for reduced lunch programs and require English language instruction; an influx of a diverse student body with fewer English speakers has sent U.S. test scores plummeting; and the importation of criminal organizations has negatively impacted the safety of what are now gang-besieged communities.”

      http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2015/10/paul-ryan-doesn-believe-in-borders-or.html

    • Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
      November 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      Time for Canada to quit living in the fantasy world of the NAU (North American U.).

    • Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
      November 15, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      the problem is Canada is NOT DEALING WITH A NO NOTHING MUSLIM BUT A REAL BUSINESS LEADER IN OUR PRESIDENT, WHO IS NO ONE’S FOOL.

  6. lastinillinois says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Gonna lobby the US Congress?

    Don’t forget to bring your wallet, rainbow-socks-boy.

  7. Steve in Lewes says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Oh my! We need to slap sanctions on them for Canadian interference in our most treasured democratic process. This is war!

  8. Katie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I’m so confused… Why would a foreign country be able to tell another country what they should do in regards to their own country?

  9. Maquis says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I hope Lobbyist Reform is on Trump’s agenda.

    I say kill NAFTA now. Let the Swamp Rat Canucks prove the wisdom thereof by openly battling to steal from us via Congressoinal Corruptocrats.

  10. lelanddiaz says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    My head is starting to hurt. These people are beyond the pale. Like Savage says, “Liberalism is a mental disorder”

  11. maggiemoowho says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Time to build a Northern and Southern wall, and tell the Canadian Mascot (Rainbow Socks) to go to Hell.

  12. areyoustillalive says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    With what just happened with Asian countries why would we stay in a bad deal closer to home?

    It boils down to one thing. Is the agreement in it’s present form good for American workers and good for America?

    On the other side of all this is Canada fighting to keep it in place.
    So what is it that would make Canada fight so hard to keep the agreement in place?
    And why are they so unwilling to make some changes that benefit all parties?

  13. American Georgia Grace says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I hope T45 tweets just b4 going to bed “we have pulled out of ENUFTA, my guys are in the air on their way home, MAGA!!”

    Liked by 6 people

    November 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Ok, let me get this straight. The same butt hurt congress that is all a flutter about foreign meddling is now going to collude with foreign meddelers to try and work around Trump and the American people. Uh huh. Can’t wait to see how this little ditty plays out. I mean my goodness. Speechless

  15. Carrie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Ms. Reid is not known for her intelligence; neither are the Canadians for that matter. Still, I look forward to USTR Lighthizer doing battle with his Mexican and Canadian counterparts.

  16. ditzee58 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    DId a little research and seems there is nothing concrete about a President wanting to withdraw from a treaty.
    ” Many experts believe that, under Section 125 of the Trade Act of 1974, the president possesses the authority to unilaterally withdraw from trade agreements, including NAFTA. But it’s somewhat uncharted legal territory, and not all agree. Since Congress enacted NAFTA’s provisions by passing a federal law called the Implementation Act, Johnson argues, which doesn’t grant the president the power to withdraw from NAFTA unilaterally, he can’t act on his own. “Since NAFTA was approved by Congress under the authority expressly granted to Congress under the Commerce Clause, it follows that only Congress has the power to reverse that approval and cause the United States to withdraw from NAFTA,” he concludes.” https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/04/trump-nafta-withdrawal-order/524463/

    This a lengthy artcile also going into withdrawl/termination of a treaty.

    Does anyone know if President Trump can get us out of NAFTA without the Senate? If he has to depend upon them, we’re sunk. They can;t decide which pair of underwear to put on in the morning.

  17. lovetruthfirst says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    little justin from canada is at HOME in the swamp

  18. TAS says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Trying to salvage The North American Union.

  19. 4sure says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I’ll bet there is an executive order that could be issued that would ban foreign influence on our elected reps. through lobbying and spending money to influence our laws. Trump should issue such an order. Declare our loss of mfg. a national defense emergency, and ban any foreign interference in our domestic trade or mfg policies. Punishable on both sides by life in prison or death penalty.

  20. Publius2016 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Russia gives Crooked $150 million…crickets…Canada wants to give Congress millions…crickets…President Trumps wants to negotiate trade, Security, and tech deals with President Putin’s of Russia…IMMEDIATE SANCTIONS with only 3 dissensions??? The American People know!

  21. The Boss says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Evidently Canadian leaders are unfamiliar with basic concepts like “good faith negotiations”. This to me is reason enough to pull the plug on NAFTA. Canada will need to replace the lightweights that pass for national leaders with competent people if it hopes to prosper.

  22. Kathleen Rady says:
    November 15, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    How can Joy Reed possibly say the world has left us behind? Has she seen what POTUS has been doing on trade for our country?????

  23. Beverly says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    The Cannibals are furious that President Trump is disrupting their feast on our bones!

  24. Dekester says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Trudeau was in our town this afternoon. Hundreds were lined up outside a local coffee shop in the hope of catching a glimpse of “ sock boy”

    The crowd were a well heeled, superior looking bunch, our liberals usually are. I walked by the coffee shop with our dog, not knowing what the commotion was all about and asked a bystander what was a the fuss about. She sneered and said our P.M will be here soon. I shrugged, rolled my eyes and kept walking. I felt the daggers in my back.

    My only regret is I had neither my Trump socks or Tee shirt on.

    Canada has benefited greatly from NAFTA, both our Conservative and Liberal parties allowed it to come into being, and are both working to maintain it.

    Hopefully your Lion can sort out this corrupt practice of bribery among your Congress Critters.

    PDJT has sure ripped the scab off your political apparatus.

    God bless PDJT.

  25. itswoot says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Maybe a good time to revisit a Donald Trump’s October, 2016 campaign ad regarding NAFTA.

    (0:30 in length)

  26. MIKE says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Skroo ’em. Let ’em eat tacos and maple syrup.

  27. StanH says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    “SNAFU!” …Situation Normal all F_cked Up. We must remember trillions are at stake. Their corrupt world is being rattled by the Deplorables and PDJT. What a wonderful time to be alive. I think we need a massive march on Washington, and don’t forget the tar-n-feathers. We can pick up cauldrons and rails on the way to the swamp draining.

    MAGA!

    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      You do know that tar comes in buckets now….don’t you???

      And I’ll donate the feathers….but my chickens will protest!

  28. LEET says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Maybe someone could show the chronically obtuse Joy Reid this graphic from some of Sundances previous posts on trade.

  29. Suncc49 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Good time to sting the swamp monsters with some hatch and logan act violations… foreign meddling. Wish we had a DOJ…..

  30. Joe S says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Yeah, go ahead and support NAFTA lobbyists against this PDJT. President Trump will win re-election with 400 electoral votes, and you will be watching it on television at home.

  31. yakmaster2 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Thanks, Joy Reid, for publicly admitting in your Tweet that H. Clinton would do or SAY anything in the hope of getting elected. We knew it, but her hard core supporters, including the Bushes, Never Trumpers, DNC, and gullible Dem voters like to pretend otherwise. From the mouths of lying enablers, the truth sometimes accidently falls out.

  32. grandmaintexas says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Having one of those days when I can hardly read another word about our domestic enemies. They have no idea how disenchanted we are. No idea. 😈

  33. colmdebhailis says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Congress must register as a foreign agent.

  34. jrapdx says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Considering the efficacy of Congress when it’s come to any high-profile matter, I wonder how likely it is that Congress will act decisively if Pres Trump concludes the NAFTA renegotiation is going nowhere and announces he’s pulling the plug?

    If history is a guide, we’d have to think Congress won’t actually pass legislation to change NAFTA negotiation rules, especially during an election year with so much at stake. I believe Pres Trump will be all over the issue early in the new year. I’d wager it’s unlikely members of Congress will openly favor NAFTA and risk their seats in the court of public opinion when the President has the very strong support of voters on the issue of trade.

  35. Just Curious says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Why does President Trump announce that he will give a six moths notice to cancel NAFTA tomorrow? That would leave Canada and all these US politicians that they have bought from being pretty much inconsequential. It will be a perfect Christmas present for me. Do it and send a big message to these globalists that their money and games do not work any more.

  36. KPomeroy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I wouldn’t believe Reuters on this Canada lobbying thing, or on anything for that matter. IMO, Reuters has a disruptive agenda, period. So they’re going to make things look a lot worse than they are. Libtards.

  37. Minnie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    What the heck gives Canada (!) the right to lobby OUR Congress?!!

    It’s unreal 😐

  38. tonyE says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Twitter war coming…

  39. Gadsden says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    My prediction: Republicans cave on gun control and scuttle the tax bill and trade negotiations. They will pass no legislation of note and pass only yet another continuing resolution (no budget). Republicans will get utterly demolished in 2018 due to the wrath of angry voters on both sides. Trump will be impeached and removed from office. In 2020, the Democrat wins vs a tainted Pence. Everyone in the Swamp celebrates and oats themselves on the back. Country continues to disintegrate due to political tensions, eventual Balkanization of the country (through civil war? Secession?) or massive crackdowns on dissent becomes inevitable. (GOP voluntarily gerrymanders itself out of house seats? Anti free speech laws passed? Crackdown on online free speech with the assistance of tech corporations? Ensure people without the “right views” are blacklisted from employment in white collar / government jobs etc) Not happy about it, but that’s where my gut tells me we are headed.

  40. backwoodsgirl123 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    “To those of you who hated the TPP and cheered Trump on while he pulled us out of it, note the world moved on w/o us”.

    They are going to Hell in a Handbasket…anybody in their right minds wouldn’t get into the basket!

  41. Michael says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.

    Marcus Aurelius

