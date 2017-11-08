President Trump’s Ceremonial Welcome Will Be Broadcast Live On Chinese State TV…

A compensating shift amid a modern era of communication.
Communist Beijing generally considers uncontrolled communication a potential threat; however that’s why they elevated President Xi Jinping – to navigate this modern era reality. It is largely the responsibility of Xi to retain control yet provide the optics of free engagement. Within that dynamic President Xi is allowing the broadcast of the welcoming ceremony – again, predictably, with very tight production controls anticipated.
In a rare and unprecedented step, President Donald Trump’s official ceremonial welcome at the Great Hall of the People will be broadcast live today on national television throughout China, state broadcaster CCTV said. The event is scheduled for a broadcast at 8:20pm (U.S. EST). However, in keeping tight control – the more hazardous (11:30pm) press conference will not be carried.
President Trump knows the game, check out his twitter banner image to see POTUS showcase the production quality of propaganda.
Overview of events: In the morning, [9:20am (local) / 8:20pm (U.S. EST)] President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in a welcome ceremony with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan.
The President will then have a restricted bilateral meeting with President Xi, before having an expanded meeting. Following the meetings, the President will attend a business event with President Xi.
In the afternoon, the President will deliver a joint press statement with President Xi (scheduled for 11:30pm U.S. Eastern). Later, the President will meet with Premier Li Keqiang of the Peoples Republic of China. The President and First Lady will then participate in an embassy meet and greet.
In the evening, the President and the First Lady will participate in a State Dinner receiving line, followed by a state dinner and cultural performance.
Schedule Below:
9:20am (local) / 8:20pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a welcome ceremony with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
9:35am / 8:35pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a restricted bilateral meeting with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China. [Private discussion]
10:40am / 9:40pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
11:45am / 10:45pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a business event with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
12:30pm / 11:30pm THE PRESIDENT delivers a joint press statement with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
1:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT meets with Premier Li Keqiang of the Peoples Republic of China, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China
2:20pm / 1:20am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an embassy meet and greet, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China
5:50pm / 4:50am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Dinner receiving line, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China
6:20pm / 5:20am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state dinner and view a cultural performance, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China
(ABOVE: President Trump Twitter Banner Image on November 8th, 2017)
Pretty amazing that the PRC would allow that. I wonder if they’ve proofread the speech and told Trump “PLEASE, do not go off script?”
The good news is, if that happens, Trump will let us know sooner or later.
This is gonna be a fascinating speech to watch. I’ll be listening for parts that I suspect will be edited out in later distributions. They’ll probably “tidy it up” for wiidespread distribution but , still , this is an amazing first step.
Go China! You can do it!
This live broadcast says two things. Two very important things.
1. Trust
2. Respect
President Trump EARNED these things with the Chinese leadership. Amazing how people who know how to actually EARN something can build such strong relationships.
It’s not a speech. No way would they allow a Trump speech to be carried live.
It’s a welcoming ceremony.
Oh, can you imagine?
“President Xi, tear Rocketman down!”
Like Godzilla movies, they would dub out PDJT with chinese script.
Trumpzilla!!!
oohh I like that
You think that’s funny. Do a search for the Trumpzilla meme on the net.
whoops. Sorry. Shouldn’t “read” when I’m exhausted.
You gotta admit tho, that would’ve been great!
Wonder how many years/decades it’ll be before China allows that to happen.
That’s okay sunnydaze! Hey, did you read that President Trump and the First Lady dined at the Forbidden City? That is a huge “first” in history. Never happened to any other president! Pretty cool!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s nothing. Virginia just elected its first transgendered delegate!
LikeLike
I thought Xi’s wife looked stylish and lovely too.
I would that it is AWESOME!!!
Having stroked the Panda fur perfectly,
I cannot believe POTUS would do anything to undermine that on live TV in China,
if he is allowed to speak.
PDJT gave his speech on communism in South Korea.
OK, its time.
Pretty sure “The Killers” wrote this song about our Pres:
(Not referring to the video – video is stupid – but lyrics apply)
stam·i·na
noun
the ability to sustain prolonged physical or mental effort.
“their secret is stamina rather than speed”
synonyms: endurance, staying power, tirelessness, fortitude, strength, energy, toughness, determination, tenacity, perseverance, grit
President Trump has the most exciting presidency ever. Every day is a wild roller coaster ride
That picture in front of that palace…
Trump: ” Honey, when we get home I’m gonna call Junior and have him build one of those down in Mar Lago… only, we’ll have ten times the gold. It’s gonna be wonderful. We’ll show them!”
My first thought when seeing the picture in front of the palace: POTUS was looking at FLOTUS brains. FLOTUS was looking at POTUS heart. They are perfect together, clearly in love and in like … and having a great time together. AWESOME!
Trump is leading not just the USA but the world out of the darkness and into the light.
He’s been through some dark times in his own life with his divorces but he kept letting go and letting God.
Miraculously, God gave him the perfect woman to accompany him on this pre ordained assignment.
We are all witnessing through him how the power of God’s love works.
She is an angel in human form sent by God to help POTUS.
See the great Wim Wenders film “Wings of Desire” for a similar story but with the man as the angel.
Is that 8:20 est this evening?
Oh,oh…oh,oh,oh little China girl….Bowie song keeps playing in my mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iggy Pop also does a great version. I have to check and see who wrote it.
Bowie was a great man. RIP.
Still, lots of firsts for our President.
Hi, i have intimate experience with chinese culture and it will be interesting where it goes with Trump.
Chinese people kind of completely accept that the world is a dog-eat-dog world to their bones, they are not idealists or people who care about justice, so much as climbing society and obeying those who have greater power unreservedly.
I expect China to treat Trump with alot of respect, not because they necessarily respect him as a ‘nice decent guy’ way but because he is, in their eyes, top dog and that alone deserves respect like the boss of the world.
I will say that Ivanka Trump has an unusual amount of good-will in both the middle-east and Asian countries, it is somewhat sad to see other cultures treat our President and his family with far far more respect then alot of Americans do.
The Chinese people LOVE P Trump. I read one article that analyzed the Chinese equivalent of Facebook. On that social network, one better not dis Donald Trump, or here come the Chinese people defending him. He is very popular in Asian countries.
It rather surprised me when the S. Korean speaker introduced him to make that awesome speech. He did not introduce him as POTUS, but as the leader of the world.
I’ll wager that anyone on the international scene who does not like POTUS, most certainly respects him…….
I caught that, too, jerrydon10!
Not “Free” World.
Leader of “The” World!!
Curious
I found the following from the Reuters article above to be quite interesting:
Chatting over cups of tea, Trump showed Xi a video of his granddaughter Arabella Kushner singing in Mandarin and reciting classical Chinese poetry, prompting Xi to compliment her performance as worthy of an “A+”, Chinese state media said.
Xi said he hoped Arabella would visit China soon, noting that she was already a “child star” in China, the official Xinhua news agency said.
A video of Arabella reciting a Chinese poem went viral on Chinese social media shortly after Trump’s election last year.
The Chinese can’t get enough of Ivanka and her daughter Arabella! Our President played it wonderfully by not bringing either on this trip! Take care of North Korea 🇰🇵 and our trade deficit and you can have the both of them for an entire week!
Do you ever wonder if Melania ever stops and thinks “Wow! What a ride”
If you think about her life as a whole it is quite amazing.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The US now has 3 carrier battle groups, Lord only knows how many subs, and 80,000 combat soldiers now in the region. You’d make nice, too.
“Lord only knows how many subs…”
Not even-that’s classified!!!
This picture desperately needs a caption. I can’t think of any — suggestions??
Mark Steyn writing a year ago about PT’s election night triumph:
“In dispensing with all the rubbish that makes American politics as remote and ritual-bound as Chinese opera, he has performed a signal service to this republic.”
Does this qualify as a Chinese fortune???
https://www.steynonline.com/8240/mexican-wall-shatters-glass-ceiling
The clown kids: “Whoa! You…are… tall!”
President Trump: “You are beautiful, just beautiful kids. Are they treating you nice? If not just tell them I’ve got 3 big beautiful ships out there and many many beautiful submarines in your waters.”
“Pss, I can break you outta here, just say the word. America is Great, You’ll Love it!”
LOL
….has anyone else noticed each of their faces are painted differently? I imagine President Trump is fascinated with the intricate paintings displayed on their faces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I noticed.
It’s an ancient tradition, going back centuries.
Or at least to the ’70s, apparently.
Did you just jump out of CHuck Schumers Clown Car?
Philip Bailey – Walking On The Chinese Wall
Love it! Kinda catchy.
I want to walk on the Wall one day; on my shortlist. 😉
Yeah a catchy tune… that I remember WELL … NOW! But I had forgotten totally. Coincidentally… with Trump in China…. it popped up in a convo about who sang the old song “Don’t walk away Renee”which lead to mention of other old songs.
It is sad to think that while our government does not deny or control our access to what our or foreign leaders say and do, there is an active attempt by our news and technology leaders to not show and sometimes deny us the good things that our President does and says and the good things that result.
It is very much like a volunteer propaganda organization that is for and by the self anointed elite. Working for the establishment, with an extreme left bias, to control the masses and put down any who truly rebel.
You can pretend to support the right and pretend to be a left or right wing rebel, but all your actions must help keep the masses controlled and help, or at least not hinder, the left wing establishment agenda.
Despite all of that we succeeded in making Trump our President. And in spite of all that President Trump is achieving great things, including most of his goals.
But because of all that he gets little credit, is tarnished by lies and other defamations, can’t get his fellow Republicans to fulfil their promises to voters, and has a prosecutor hanging an investigation over his head based on trumped up lying allegations.
Remember all of this next time you vote.
The color Black in Chinese culture, is considered a ‘formal’ color and has different significance than we have for it.
It is not a color of mourning for the Chinese.
Black…
“…a color of heaven symbolizes northern and western sky, hence it represents winter and the unknown. In modern times Chinese people tend to wear black clothes for daily use. Black represents solemnity, righteousness and equality it is formal color.”
http://setinchina.com/colors-meaning-in-chinese-culture/
I mentioned this since Potus & Flotus both wore black yesterday, for their arrival in China.
Thank you, wheatie. That makes perfect sense.
Can’t wait to see what FLOTUS will wear for the state dinner tomorrow!
Is there a feed for this?
Ditto
Here I think
Great honor from panda!
This is the trump’s motorcade in Beijing. Forbidden city!
