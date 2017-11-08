President Trump’s Ceremonial Welcome Will Be Broadcast Live On Chinese State TV…

A compensating shift amid a modern era of communication.

Communist Beijing generally considers uncontrolled communication a potential threat; however that’s why they elevated President Xi Jinping – to navigate this modern era reality. It is largely the responsibility of Xi to retain control yet provide the optics of free engagement. Within that dynamic President Xi is allowing the broadcast of the welcoming ceremony – again, predictably, with very tight production controls anticipated.

In a rare and unprecedented step, President Donald Trump’s official ceremonial welcome at the Great Hall of the People will be broadcast live today on national television throughout China, state broadcaster CCTV said. The event is scheduled for a broadcast at 8:20pm (U.S. EST). However, in keeping tight control – the more hazardous (11:30pm) press conference will not be carried.

President Trump knows the game, check out his twitter banner image to see POTUS showcase the production quality of propaganda.

Overview of events: In the morning, [9:20am (local) / 8:20pm (U.S. EST)] President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in a welcome ceremony with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan.

The President will then have a restricted bilateral meeting with President Xi, before having an expanded meeting. Following the meetings, the President will attend a business event with President Xi.

In the afternoon, the President will deliver a joint press statement with President Xi (scheduled for 11:30pm U.S. Eastern). Later, the President will meet with Premier Li Keqiang of the Peoples Republic of China. The President and First Lady will then participate in an embassy meet and greet.

In the evening, the President and the First Lady will participate in a State Dinner receiving line, followed by a state dinner and cultural performance.

Schedule Below:

9:20am (local) / 8:20pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a welcome ceremony with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

9:35am / 8:35pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a restricted bilateral meeting with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China. [Private discussion]

10:40am / 9:40pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

11:45am / 10:45pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a business event with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

12:30pm / 11:30pm THE PRESIDENT delivers a joint press statement with President Xi, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

1:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT meets with Premier Li Keqiang of the Peoples Republic of China, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China

2:20pm / 1:20am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an embassy meet and greet, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China

5:50pm / 4:50am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Dinner receiving line, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China

6:20pm / 5:20am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state dinner and view a cultural performance, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China

(ABOVE: President Trump Twitter Banner Image on November 8th, 2017)

