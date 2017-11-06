President Trump Tweets Support for KSA’s BIG Ugly…

President Trump has tweeted support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s version of the BIG UGLY. Fortunately for the KSA’s primary political architect, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affectionately known as “MBS”, he can act unilaterally to remove the corrupt.
Here’s some recent actions that guide an understanding of the Saudi events.
It is critically important to remember, KSA is in a state of realignment away from extremism –REMINDER– and President Trump has committed his support to the reform agents King Salman, and more importantly, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the future leader of Saudi Arabia. You can easily connect-the-dots.
In the U.S. there are entities who will be severely hurt by the action of the Crown Prince because the Saudi people arrested were financing their corrupt political operations in Washington DC. The impacted list includes:
Deep state swamp dwellers in DC. John McCain, Jeff Flake, Chuck Schumer, Bob Corker, Nancy Pelosi, Paul Ryan, and every member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Arms Committee. Those committee members just lost millions.
The Bush and Clinton clans. Every member within the family of the Bushes and Clinton’s were on the receiving end of hundreds of millions.
The Obama family and the fundraisers for the Obama Library. The arrest of these Saudi officials and influence agents will wipe out the top tier of their finance operation.
Left-wing ideological media companies, including social media outfits, and some Machiavellian media groups like Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. They too were funded by, or partly owned by, participants and influence agents within the Saudi group that was arrested.
Billionaire globalist, and “Mr. Wall Street”, Rupert Murdoch.
Any State Department entity that supported the Muslim Brotherhood and its various affiliated enterprises. Including CAIR and more than a dozen NGO’s (Non Governmental Organizations).
Dozens of K-Street offices. The lobbyist industry writ large has just lost a major source of funding and influence money.
And my favorite group, and individual person, that will be adversely impacted by these arrests, to the tune of losing tens of millions of rearranged financing:
Has Donohue gotten on the wrong side of the law, where he could be prosecuted along with Hillary, Obama, Holder, et al?
Or has he stayed too clean, despite his globalist anti-American job destroying activities?
All the bribe takers will be looked into, and he may be on that list?
The swamp & its tentacles, protects itself. 🐙
Yet as noticed, the Left cutting ties to HRC, but too late Baby, it’s too late. Projection: This thing is going to happen in spurts, but the freakouts on the Left will be far more massive than after the election, and with good reason.
Donohue may have lobbied congress members to ‘raise regulations’ or do other things that resulted in Companies Fleeing the US.
He might have been paid handsomely for doing this.
Donohue was in favor of ObamaCare, wasn’t he?
I think he was.
That was yet another costly thing for Businesses to have to comply with.
Donohue may have been too smart to do anything that could land him in jail.
But I have suspected for a long time that he was getting paid…or profiting somehow…from US businesses offshoring their jobs.
Excellent question georgiafl! Will see if I can enlist the help of the “youngun” researchers (i.e., internet geeks 18-21) to ferret out TD’s net worth/monetary “gifts” received etc… Probably take them about 10 minutes 🙂
Everything SD has listed squares with what Qanon has been hinting…..
Who has been in those threads lurking posting the #ColdAnger gif? I’d like to know just for kindred spirits!
Do you have a link to most recent thread? Please
Current
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/148334244
FYI – it’s a mess
I meant to comment on Tommy Boy. I mentioned last week that it was no coincidence that Trump had Tom Donahue at that meeting the day after Manafort got indicted and Podesta stepped down. One week later, this happens.
Forget about Big Ugly. It’s Party Time as far as I’m concerned.
>>>And my favorite group, and individual person, that will be adversely impacted by these arrests, to the tune of losing tens of millions of rearranged financing[, the US Chamber of Commerce and its President and CEO, Tom Donohue.]
Heh, heh, heh. 🙂
One week ago:
>>>Interestingly, and in a typically Trump power play dynamic, POTUS Trump invited U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue to the meeting and after finishing his prepared remarks put Donohue directly in the spotlight (Video 04:00). The U.S. CoC is the biggest lobbyist for globalist economics. Donohue is essentially MAGA enemy #1.
You might remember Tom Donohue specifically targeting President Trump for personal criticism in the last round of NAFTA negotiations. POTUS Trump positioned Donohue physically directly across from him at the table and it was obvious President Trump was planning to put Donohue on the spot. The look on Gary Cohn’s face is priceless.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/trump-tom-donohue.jpg?w=640&h=380
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/trump-donohue.jpg?w=640&h=323
Source: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/31/president-trump-remarks-during-tax-reform-roundtable-video-and-transcript/
Heh, heh, heh. 🙂
It’s just too good, isn’t it. 😅
Am sure all here remember President Trump in the Oval Office, surrounded by all of his generals at his side, teasing the press with his cryptic comment . . . “The calm before the storm . . .” They erupted, demanding to know what he meant by that comment. “You will see” he said, with a twinkle in his eye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember how Hillary was so emphatic that: 1. She would not be charged for anything re: her private emails; 2. She was going to win the democratic nomination, no if’s and’s or but’s; and then, 3. The election was stolen from her?
Watch this video. I think something has terribly rattled dear Hillary, like she has never been rattled before.
The one I would like to see get their just desserts is $0r0$….
Soros, Obama and Hillary in the clink, would be the triple crown for our President and Attorney General and a great gift to our nation.
Yep, you can bet some high level BIG CLUB people are actually puking now. Suicide watch!!
I hope that lil’ Kim takes the cue that the house of Saud has taken.
