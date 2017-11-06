President Trump Tweets Support for KSA’s BIG Ugly…

President Trump has tweeted support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s version of the BIG UGLY. Fortunately for the KSA’s primary political architect, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affectionately known as “MBS”, he can act unilaterally to remove the corrupt.

Here’s some recent actions that guide an understanding of the Saudi events.

It is critically important to remember, KSA is in a state of realignment away from extremism –REMINDER– and President Trump has committed his support to the reform agents King Salman, and more importantly, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the future leader of Saudi Arabia. You can easily connect-the-dots.

In the U.S. there are entities who will be severely hurt by the action of the Crown Prince because the Saudi people arrested were financing their corrupt political operations in Washington DC. The impacted list includes:

Deep state swamp dwellers in DC. John McCain, Jeff Flake, Chuck Schumer, Bob Corker, Nancy Pelosi, Paul Ryan, and every member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Arms Committee. Those committee members just lost millions.

The Bush and Clinton clans. Every member within the family of the Bushes and Clinton’s were on the receiving end of hundreds of millions.

The Obama family and the fundraisers for the Obama Library. The arrest of these Saudi officials and influence agents will wipe out the top tier of their finance operation.

Left-wing ideological media companies, including social media outfits, and some Machiavellian media groups like Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. They too were funded by, or partly owned by, participants and influence agents within the Saudi group that was arrested.

Billionaire globalist, and “Mr. Wall Street”, Rupert Murdoch.

Any State Department entity that supported the Muslim Brotherhood and its various affiliated enterprises. Including CAIR and more than a dozen NGO’s (Non Governmental Organizations).

Dozens of K-Street offices. The lobbyist industry writ large has just lost a major source of funding and influence money.

And my favorite group, and individual person, that will be adversely impacted by these arrests, to the tune of losing tens of millions of rearranged financing:

Saudi corruption purge snares $33 billion of net worth in Riyadh https://t.co/deujAl3CIr pic.twitter.com/EtwnfVgi3R — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 7, 2017

