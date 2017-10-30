Democrat Power Lobbyist Tony Podesta Steps Down as Mueller Targets Podesta Firm…

Posted on October 30, 2017 by

Well, well, well…. Long-time Clinton insider and the epicenter of all Clinton connected power in Washington DC, Tony Podesta, is stepping down from the super-lobbying group that bears his name.

According to a report in politico, Tony Podesta has discovered he is also in the cross hairs of the Special Prosecutor investigation by Robert Mueller.  Additionally, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort worked for the Podesta lobbying group to advance the interests of Ukraine and Russia in Washington DC.

There is some strong DC speculation that Manafort’s earlier indictment may lead to, or have been intended to, leverage cooperation with special counsel Mueller regarding the Podesta firm investigation.

Federal records show two firms doing work on behalf of Paul Manafort’s Ukraine front group beginning in April of 2012: The Podesta Group and Mercury Group.

Despite the lobbying activity neither group was disclosed as legally required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) until April of 2017. Documents: SEE HERE and SEE HERE

(Via Politico) Democratic power lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group, is stepping down from the firm that bears his name after coming under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Podesta announced his decision during a firm-wide meeting Monday morning and is alerting clients of his impending departure.

[…]  Podesta’s decision to leave the firm came on the same day that former Donald Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted on multiple charges, including money laundering, operating as federal agents of the Ukrainian government, failing to disclose overseas bank accounts and making false statements to federal authorities.

The investigation into Podesta and his firm grew out of investigators’ examination of Manafort’s finances. Manafort organized a PR campaign on behalf of a nonprofit called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine. Podesta Group was one of several firms that were paid to do work on the PR campaign to promote Ukraine in the U.S.

Podesta Group filed paperwork with the Justice Department in April stating that it had done work for the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine that also benefited the same Ukrainian political party that Manafort once advised. Podesta Group said at the time it believed its client was a European think tank untethered to a political party.  (read more)

117 Responses to Democrat Power Lobbyist Tony Podesta Steps Down as Mueller Targets Podesta Firm…

  1. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    The dominoes are falling!!!!!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. daughnworks247 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    The rats are running.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Sanj says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Why is this a problem? The Podestas are Democrats who live and operate in D.C. They should be immune from all threats, accusations or indictments regarding any of their activities. They are Above the Law and Above Public Perception questions.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. wheatietoo says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Is this the…Storm?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. anthohmy says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Oh, Fireworks!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    The House of Cards is about to come down! The press will have a few days to run with their BS before reality hits them and the Left across the face. Tony Podesta will be arrested! There is not a doubt in my mind. Once he is indicted, that is when the real fun begins.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      No one ever thought our President would win! The meeting set up with Don Jr. which included 3 Fusion GPS folks as well as George Papadopoulos wanting to have our President connect with the Russians was meant to have him and his family destroyed and thrown in prison. All of what you are now seeing was never intended for after our President’s victory. It was always meant to destroy Trump and put the fear of god into any other non politician that would even consider running for President in the future.

      This is NOW personal for our President! He realized this very early on into his presidency. There will be HELL to pay for going after him but more importantly his kids! Sit back and relax because the fun is just beginning!

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      I’ll believe it when I see more then just Tony Pedo arrested.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • TAS says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Exactly fle….they will try to spin this to the max, but tomorrows another day and President Trump will counter punch hard!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      And…in going back in time, this opens up the Timeline.
      The Timeline that includes so many Obama/Clinton crimes that are all connected.

      Like

      Reply
    • robertnotsowise says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      Ironically Netflix cancelled their show today bearing the same name

      Like

      Reply
  7. treehouseron says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    BOOMERANG BABY

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. daughnworks247 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Did Manafort hire Podesta or did Podesta hire Manafort?
    Still unclear.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      I have no idea what you’re referring to.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Blacksmith8 says:
        October 30, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        Ghost in the Shell

        Like

        Reply
        • BobBoxBody says:
          October 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm

          Yep. At the end of Season 1 of SAC they discover a “swamp” in their government, and Aramaki has to “give up” his investigative team in order to stop it. However in a few months time they start making arrests and the corruption they discovered goes down as their team is reassembled. This has always been my guess of the “Sessions” recusal” from the start. It was meant to buy time and let the scumbags lull themselves into a false sense of security. Now, however, is when the gavel begins to come down.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • BobBoxBody says:
            October 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

            Ghost in the Shell is a Japanese comic book that was later adapted into several animated movies and TV shows. It takes place in the future where cybernetic enhancement has become mainstream and focuses on Section 9, a special task force within the Japanese government that’s meant to stamp out terrorism and internal corruption.

            Like

            Reply
  10. dadawg says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    The firm that Tony Podesta and John Podesta co-founded…?

    Like

    Reply
  11. snarkybeach says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    the troll army is swarming the internet, trying to spin this in a favorable light…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. rumpole2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I get the feeling that ALL corruption among the Washington rats will be linked ultimately to…. The Clintons. If nothing else… widespread use of the Clinton Foundation to launder money. I see the Clintons as analogous to “The Godfather”… with “Capos” and “buffer” operatives used to distance them from “The wet work”… but a percentage flowing their way from all the criminal schemes.
    The Clinton’s don’t have the “Glamour” of the Soprano or Corleone families.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    When you flip on a light switch, the darkness doesn’t actually go to battle against the light.
    It can’t. 🙂

    Light will shine where light is shone.
    Barriers however can create shadows.

    Let’s ask in prayer for the barriers to crumble
    so the light can penetrate every corner where it is needed!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      So, going after the Pedo-estas, can we get all of their computer hard drives and other records? Tie it in with wiener, and bring down the pedo portion of this too? No amount of spirit cooking will save them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Matt says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      Ziiggii, this is interesting, but who is SSA37?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      You never know about these chan4 or Reddit posts because these people aren’t vetted. This doesn’t make sense though. He’s basically saying Rosenstein hired Mueller who would later go after people including Rosenstein himself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        October 30, 2017 at 3:28 pm

        yes, always assume LARP (Live Action Role Play) first until things prove out or they provide some other type of proof. And I had the same issues re: Rosenstein

        The one thing that is interesting is that this post was made Saturday… Podesta was unknown until today.

        Like

        Reply
    • Regina says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      thank you!! I’ve been trying to send this to someone in a tweet, and they couldn’t read it

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. Alison says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    FISA, Awan, DNC, Podesta, Uranium1, Dossier, McCain, Clinton, Comey, Lynch, Holder, Jarrett, CIA, FBI, Obama.

    Keep your tweets short & sweet but keep these names front & center. Timelines & connected dots.

    Above is far more important for general public than H’wood, Weinstein & Spacey. If/when DC swamp gets drained, Hwood will be collateral damage.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Like

    Reply
  23. Carolina Kat says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    If Mueller gives immunity to Tony Podesta to roll on Manafort will that mean they hung him out there and the Podestas will go free?

    And how does an investigation of Russian collusion into the election end up in tax fraud indictments from several years earlier? How is this ‘in the scope’.

    I’m just waiting for the other shoe to drop.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. TheLastDemocrat says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    He doesn’t want the firm to fight this:

    Distancing the Clantons from his activity, probably at their request.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. Esperanza says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Them thar spirits is a-cooking.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. booger71 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I think you might have it backwards…I think they are using Manafort/Gates to get at the Podesta Group which gets us to Uranium One…which gets us to the Clinton Foundation.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Joe Collins says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I trust President Trump. Absolute trust.

    I do not trust Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Tony Podesto, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Debbie What’sHerName Schultz, Nancy Pelosi, Chuckie Schumer . . .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    10 Million for Manafort bail requested by prosecutors to this judge…..
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/fix-obama-appointed-judge-manafort-case-dismissed-lawsuit-hillary-benghazi-attack/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Manafort and Gates have been placed under house arrest/MANAFORT, GATES PLEAD NOT GUILTY; PLACED UNDER HOUSE ARREST

      — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 30, 2017

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. mccall1981 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Betsy Woodruff:
    “Lobbyists tell me they believe the two anonymous companies in the indictment are the Podesta Group and Mercury LLC”

    https://mobile.twitter.com/woodruffbets/status/925061809320742912

    Like

    Reply
  31. Jason says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    mentioned in presidential thread but there appears to be lots of evidence of collusion here between Muller/MSM/Podesta.

    -Podesta says he’s been planning to step down for months, says transition to a new company will take place in the next day or two? If he was caught completely unaware, wouldn’t it take more than a day or two to form/re-form into a new company? So then could we assume he’s at least partially being truthful that the ‘transition’ might have been in the works for a little bit?

    Perhaps this has taken Podesta completely by surprise and they are trying to get ahead of the fallout but seems to me that Muller is every bit as much of a political operative trying to cover for fellow swamp members as Comey was. Although I do hope I’m mistaken and people will finally be held accountable for their actions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. kriseton says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    And with some digging I found out that Vin Weber, a former Romney campaign advisor, also did work for ECMU through Mercury, LLC. You can look it up on opensecrets.org. From 2012 to 2014 (ECMU started in 2012) there are only 3 lobbying firms associated with it. Podesta Group had a lot of employees doing lobbying for ECMU, but Mercury, LLC did too…which is run by a Never Trumper.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. trapper says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Papadopoulos pleaded guilty today, so he was the little guy they flipped to get to Manafort. Since they indicted Manafort that indicates they couldn’t get anything from him, so they went ahead with what little they have. Now they will try to pressure him to give up Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group, but my prediction is that is as far as it will go.

    On a related note, there needs to be a dedicated Justice Department prosecutor to reopen all aspects of the Uranium One deal to see who all the Russians paid off, but that can’t be Mueller. Christie?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Curry Worsham says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Nope2GOPe says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Can Mueller possibly be a white hat?… This is a strange dance for sure!

    Like

    Reply
  36. trapper says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    By the way, this is a good time to hunt up and watch the Tom Cruise movie The Firm.

    Like

    Reply
  37. darren says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    If this is where Mueller is going, I will be shocked. If true, the calls from democrats to protect Mueller will end very quickly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • elleb77 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      It’s already started. Pelosi is calling for an independent investigation into the Russia/Trump collusion. WAT ??? I thought Mueller was doing that.

      Like

      Reply
  38. bofh says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    So are these indictments supposed to somehow make Mueller’s obvious conflict of interest with the Uranium One matter no longer a concern? If he should have resigned from the investigation yesterday because of it, that’s still true today, isn’t it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Blue Moon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Why did Podesto not get indicted?

    Like

    Reply
  40. vfm#7634 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Geez louise. Those mugs. I don’t know about you all, but I wouldn’t let either Podesta anywhere near children.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Damn – I’m really confused. Is Mueller a good guy now……or still a bad guy….or just a good guy for long enough to keep himself out of hot water? And, so far the President is out of the woods?

    Like

    Reply
  43. bob says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    The worst complication in all of this is Sessions. Sessions is a know nothing A———hole. He just lets all the establishment cronies, “Rosenstein”, tell him how it is going to be. That is because he is incompetent. He has no clue as to how to run the DOJ. Purely a political appointment. Just like Tom Price. Sessions needs to resign and then Trump needs to face the music and find a non-politician, non-establishment replacement.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Evelyn says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      Trump has never been shy about firing people who are not getting the job done, just ask Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, Tony Scaramucci, etc, etc, as well as a long string of characters from The Apprentice.

      Unless our Lion has suddenly become a shrinking voilet, or taken leave of his senses, Sessions has done pretty much exactly what he’s supposed to do up to this point.

      Let’s see how all this plays out.

      Like

      Reply
  44. Chickficshun says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Hey Sundance how bad is this George Papa indictment going to be?

    Like

    Reply
  45. rumpole2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Le Comité de salut public……

    Like

    Reply
  46. ystathosgmailcom says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Tony n John sitting in a tree
    K.i.s.s.i.n.g. Hillary
    First comes their lies
    Then comes bail
    We all get to see them finally go to jail

    Like

    Reply
  48. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    It’s nbc and based on “sources” but makes perfect sense

    Like

    Reply
  49. positron1352 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Be joyful but keep praying for God’s intervention. Mueller has been a part of the swamp. To our knowledge, that has not changed. This is one little bee but we need the queen! If they deliver on the Clintons, we have God to thank for that. Up to now, the swamp rats have been very content to swim in the sewage. “Wise as a serpent, peaceful as a dove”.

    Like

    Reply

