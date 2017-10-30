Democrat Power Lobbyist Tony Podesta Steps Down as Mueller Targets Podesta Firm…

Well, well, well…. Long-time Clinton insider and the epicenter of all Clinton connected power in Washington DC, Tony Podesta, is stepping down from the super-lobbying group that bears his name.
According to a report in politico, Tony Podesta has discovered he is also in the cross hairs of the Special Prosecutor investigation by Robert Mueller. Additionally, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort worked for the Podesta lobbying group to advance the interests of Ukraine and Russia in Washington DC.
There is some strong DC speculation that Manafort’s earlier indictment may lead to, or have been intended to, leverage cooperation with special counsel Mueller regarding the Podesta firm investigation.
Federal records show two firms doing work on behalf of Paul Manafort’s Ukraine front group beginning in April of 2012: The Podesta Group and Mercury Group.
Despite the lobbying activity neither group was disclosed as legally required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) until April of 2017. Documents: SEE HERE and SEE HERE
(Via Politico) Democratic power lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group, is stepping down from the firm that bears his name after coming under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Podesta announced his decision during a firm-wide meeting Monday morning and is alerting clients of his impending departure.
[…] Podesta’s decision to leave the firm came on the same day that former Donald Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted on multiple charges, including money laundering, operating as federal agents of the Ukrainian government, failing to disclose overseas bank accounts and making false statements to federal authorities.
The investigation into Podesta and his firm grew out of investigators’ examination of Manafort’s finances. Manafort organized a PR campaign on behalf of a nonprofit called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine. Podesta Group was one of several firms that were paid to do work on the PR campaign to promote Ukraine in the U.S.
Podesta Group filed paperwork with the Justice Department in April stating that it had done work for the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine that also benefited the same Ukrainian political party that Manafort once advised. Podesta Group said at the time it believed its client was a European think tank untethered to a political party. (read more)
The dominoes are falling!!!!!!!
The rats are running.
Why is this a problem? The Podestas are Democrats who live and operate in D.C. They should be immune from all threats, accusations or indictments regarding any of their activities. They are Above the Law and Above Public Perception questions.
Sad, but very true.
Not according to Tony:
“[Tony] was very magnanimous and said, “This is an amazing group of people,” a source said of Podesta’s remarks. Podesta also told staff he “doesn’t intend to go quietly, or learn how to play golf.” He said he “needs to fight this as an individual, but doesn’t want the firm to fight it.”
It clearly sounds as if he and his attorney have been told they are a target of the investigation and likely to be arrested.
he might want to think about learning not to instinctually bend over to pick up the soap.
GatewayPundit: The Fix Is In! Obama-Appointed Judge In Manafort Case Dismissed Lawsuit Against Hillary Over Benghazi Attack
Of course.
Is this the…Storm?
I’m hoping for a cat 10 hurricane!
Oh, Fireworks!
I see what you did there…
The House of Cards is about to come down! The press will have a few days to run with their BS before reality hits them and the Left across the face. Tony Podesta will be arrested! There is not a doubt in my mind. Once he is indicted, that is when the real fun begins.
No one ever thought our President would win! The meeting set up with Don Jr. which included 3 Fusion GPS folks as well as George Papadopoulos wanting to have our President connect with the Russians was meant to have him and his family destroyed and thrown in prison. All of what you are now seeing was never intended for after our President’s victory. It was always meant to destroy Trump and put the fear of god into any other non politician that would even consider running for President in the future.
This is NOW personal for our President! He realized this very early on into his presidency. There will be HELL to pay for going after him but more importantly his kids! Sit back and relax because the fun is just beginning!
This paragraph says it all folks! For those that think the Podestas won’t be indicted, please read what Tony P. Had to say today:
“[Tony] was very magnanimous and said, “This is an amazing group of people,” a source said of Podesta’s remarks. Podesta also told staff he “doesn’t intend to go quietly, or learn how to play golf.” He said he “needs to fight this as an individual, but doesn’t want the firm to fight it.”
No indictment yet. Isn’t one needed to prevent loss of evidence during this transition?
Damn straight! Payback’s gonna a BITCH for the Swamp. BIGLY.
I’ll believe it when I see more then just Tony Pedo arrested.
It has to start somewhere!
So true. It’s just that we haven’t seen too many White Hats in a long, long time.
Exactly fle….they will try to spin this to the max, but tomorrows another day and President Trump will counter punch hard!
And…in going back in time, this opens up the Timeline.
The Timeline that includes so many Obama/Clinton crimes that are all connected.
Ironically Netflix cancelled their show today bearing the same name
BOOMERANG BABY
They tried the Statue of Liberty pass but failed to see it was wearing a pantsuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Manafort hire Podesta or did Podesta hire Manafort?
Still unclear.
Will / has either one of them roll over on the clintons?
OR – a mind-numbing proposition.
Yanakovich money funds the European Center for Ukraine PR center.
Manafort sets it up.
Manafort ‘suggests’ hiring Podesta and Mercury in the USA, ostensiby Clinton’s biggest defender and the NYTimes guy, Jim Roberts, who is Mercury.
Podesta and Mercury are ignorant of Manafort’s involvement.
Podesta and Mercury receive millions of dollars to “lobby”, don’t fill out a FARA, and HIRE MANAFORT/Gates in the USA to do it.
That would be a mind trip.
We don’t need them or anyone else to ‘roll-over’ on the Clintons or Obama.
Trump team already has enough solid goods to put them away forever.
It’s just a matter of time….
And finesse!
Trump will execute this slowly…
excruciatingly slow…deliberately…
targeting one at a time….
to draw out the suspense….
and the agony.
Then again, he may strike and swoop them up like a lightening strike!
Heheheh.
My all time fave gif…
Fear of capture or death is worse than the capture or death itself!
And being very systematic, which I believe is Sessions forte.
It’s always good to have ‘witnesses’ and first-hand accounts as sworn testimony.
If this goes the way I’m expecting it to, I”m gonna start calling Sessions Aramaki.
https://ixquick-proxy.com/do/spg/show_picture.pl?l=english&rais=1&oiu=https%3A%2F%2Fs-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com%2Foriginals%2F93%2F3d%2Fd1%2F933dd18e46c9546cdeb3df62429e3ac0.jpg&sp=c5f51356dc267e539fc489899c9f206d
I have no idea what you’re referring to.
Ghost in the Shell
Yep. At the end of Season 1 of SAC they discover a “swamp” in their government, and Aramaki has to “give up” his investigative team in order to stop it. However in a few months time they start making arrests and the corruption they discovered goes down as their team is reassembled. This has always been my guess of the “Sessions” recusal” from the start. It was meant to buy time and let the scumbags lull themselves into a false sense of security. Now, however, is when the gavel begins to come down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve heard more than once, that it was Sessions who outlined in writing the step by step campaign plan. If that is true, it means he is systematic and methodical and thinks things through from start to conclusion.
???
Ghost in the Shell is a Japanese comic book that was later adapted into several animated movies and TV shows. It takes place in the future where cybernetic enhancement has become mainstream and focuses on Section 9, a special task force within the Japanese government that’s meant to stamp out terrorism and internal corruption.
The firm that Tony Podesta and John Podesta co-founded…?
the troll army is swarming the internet, trying to spin this in a favorable light…
Just to clarify, can anyone explain what the artist says this is?
I read cannibalism. Apparently Tony has a piece of artwork that is the same pose as Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims.
I see that, but the artist usually has some non obvious spiritual description. The art i have seen in the collection is very disturbing.
I get the feeling that ALL corruption among the Washington rats will be linked ultimately to…. The Clintons. If nothing else… widespread use of the Clinton Foundation to launder money. I see the Clintons as analogous to “The Godfather”… with “Capos” and “buffer” operatives used to distance them from “The wet work”… but a percentage flowing their way from all the criminal schemes.
The Clinton’s don’t have the “Glamour” of the Soprano or Corleone families.
Yes, the Clintons. But once they lost, they are the past.
Jarrett, Holder & Obama are the current/future Deep State.
Wouldn’t it be crazy If Barry from Kenya actually worked for the Clintons?
And their partners in the bushes 😉 ….know what I mean
When you flip on a light switch, the darkness doesn’t actually go to battle against the light.
It can’t. 🙂
Light will shine where light is shone.
Barriers however can create shadows.
Let’s ask in prayer for the barriers to crumble
so the light can penetrate every corner where it is needed!
Thinkthinkthink. I like the way you think.:) Light doesn’t just heal. It also burns. It’s time for the BIG burn.
That’s the amount they reported…how much sits in a numbered account?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Walther, don’t give up hope – President Trump’s got this.
So, going after the Pedo-estas, can we get all of their computer hard drives and other records? Tie it in with wiener, and bring down the pedo portion of this too? No amount of spirit cooking will save them.
Ziiggii, this is interesting, but who is SSA37?
don’t know… new “insider” anon. I assume SSA37 = Secret Service Agent 37. I’ve wondered if SSA37 = Dan Bongino
You never know about these chan4 or Reddit posts because these people aren’t vetted. This doesn’t make sense though. He’s basically saying Rosenstein hired Mueller who would later go after people including Rosenstein himself.
yes, always assume LARP (Live Action Role Play) first until things prove out or they provide some other type of proof. And I had the same issues re: Rosenstein
The one thing that is interesting is that this post was made Saturday… Podesta was unknown until today.
thank you!! I’ve been trying to send this to someone in a tweet, and they couldn’t read it
This one interests me:
And the reply by ‘Stealth Jeff’ (Love that name).
FISA, Awan, DNC, Podesta, Uranium1, Dossier, McCain, Clinton, Comey, Lynch, Holder, Jarrett, CIA, FBI, Obama.
Keep your tweets short & sweet but keep these names front & center. Timelines & connected dots.
Above is far more important for general public than H’wood, Weinstein & Spacey. If/when DC swamp gets drained, Hwood will be collateral damage.
If Mueller gives immunity to Tony Podesta to roll on Manafort will that mean they hung him out there and the Podestas will go free?
And how does an investigation of Russian collusion into the election end up in tax fraud indictments from several years earlier? How is this ‘in the scope’.
I’m just waiting for the other shoe to drop.
He doesn’t want the firm to fight this:
Distancing the Clantons from his activity, probably at their request.
Them thar spirits is a-cooking.
I think you might have it backwards…I think they are using Manafort/Gates to get at the Podesta Group which gets us to Uranium One…which gets us to the Clinton Foundation.
I think you are correct. I hope you are correct.
DING DING DING!! We have a winnah! And when the KoolAid drinkers wake up and realize what’s going in a few days….OMGosh, it’s going to be delish splody heads everywhere….
but the muellet-head is dirty on Uranium 1. So, look for the tap dancing around the topic to be epic.
I trust President Trump. Absolute trust.
I do not trust Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Tony Podesto, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Debbie What’sHerName Schultz, Nancy Pelosi, Chuckie Schumer . . .
10 Million for Manafort bail requested by prosecutors to this judge…..
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/fix-obama-appointed-judge-manafort-case-dismissed-lawsuit-hillary-benghazi-attack/
Manafort and Gates have been placed under house arrest/MANAFORT, GATES PLEAD NOT GUILTY; PLACED UNDER HOUSE ARREST
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 30, 2017
Betsy Woodruff:
“Lobbyists tell me they believe the two anonymous companies in the indictment are the Podesta Group and Mercury LLC”
https://mobile.twitter.com/woodruffbets/status/925061809320742912
mentioned in presidential thread but there appears to be lots of evidence of collusion here between Muller/MSM/Podesta.
-Podesta says he’s been planning to step down for months, says transition to a new company will take place in the next day or two? If he was caught completely unaware, wouldn’t it take more than a day or two to form/re-form into a new company? So then could we assume he’s at least partially being truthful that the ‘transition’ might have been in the works for a little bit?
Perhaps this has taken Podesta completely by surprise and they are trying to get ahead of the fallout but seems to me that Muller is every bit as much of a political operative trying to cover for fellow swamp members as Comey was. Although I do hope I’m mistaken and people will finally be held accountable for their actions.
And with some digging I found out that Vin Weber, a former Romney campaign advisor, also did work for ECMU through Mercury, LLC. You can look it up on opensecrets.org. From 2012 to 2014 (ECMU started in 2012) there are only 3 lobbying firms associated with it. Podesta Group had a lot of employees doing lobbying for ECMU, but Mercury, LLC did too…which is run by a Never Trumper.
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty today, so he was the little guy they flipped to get to Manafort. Since they indicted Manafort that indicates they couldn’t get anything from him, so they went ahead with what little they have. Now they will try to pressure him to give up Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group, but my prediction is that is as far as it will go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Can Mueller possibly be a white hat?… This is a strange dance for sure!
Black hat that put on a white hat just long enough to protect himself.
By the way, this is a good time to hunt up and watch the Tom Cruise movie The Firm.
If this is where Mueller is going, I will be shocked. If true, the calls from democrats to protect Mueller will end very quickly.
It’s already started. Pelosi is calling for an independent investigation into the Russia/Trump collusion. WAT ??? I thought Mueller was doing that.
So are these indictments supposed to somehow make Mueller’s obvious conflict of interest with the Uranium One matter no longer a concern? If he should have resigned from the investigation yesterday because of it, that’s still true today, isn’t it?
Why did Podesto not get indicted?
its coming
If I had to guess, indicting Manafort first is a way to get him to spill the dirt on Podesta. Like how Dershowitz explained in the video on the other thread… except that he’s a domino coming to knock out the Clintons.
Geez louise. Those mugs. I don’t know about you all, but I wouldn’t let either Podesta anywhere near children.
Just look at podesta art collection. The man is sick beyond words and flaunts it.
Damn – I’m really confused. Is Mueller a good guy now……or still a bad guy….or just a good guy for long enough to keep himself out of hot water? And, so far the President is out of the woods?
Sundance will explain it all soon.
Suggestion is that when he met with POTUS at beginning of the administration, he was offered a deal he couldnt refuse perhaps to save the fbi for honor or to decrease the repurcussions of his own actions.
IMO, Mueller is a good guy just long enough to get himself out of hot water, Trump is cleared, the Podestas are going down, but Mueller will stop before getting to the DNC/Clinton’s.
The worst complication in all of this is Sessions. Sessions is a know nothing A———hole. He just lets all the establishment cronies, “Rosenstein”, tell him how it is going to be. That is because he is incompetent. He has no clue as to how to run the DOJ. Purely a political appointment. Just like Tom Price. Sessions needs to resign and then Trump needs to face the music and find a non-politician, non-establishment replacement.
Trump has never been shy about firing people who are not getting the job done, just ask Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, Tony Scaramucci, etc, etc, as well as a long string of characters from The Apprentice.
Unless our Lion has suddenly become a shrinking voilet, or taken leave of his senses, Sessions has done pretty much exactly what he’s supposed to do up to this point.
Let’s see how all this plays out.
Hey Sundance how bad is this George Papa indictment going to be?
Le Comité de salut public……
Tony n John sitting in a tree
K.i.s.s.i.n.g. Hillary
First comes their lies
Then comes bail
We all get to see them finally go to jail
Perfect!
It’s nbc and based on “sources” but makes perfect sense
Be joyful but keep praying for God’s intervention. Mueller has been a part of the swamp. To our knowledge, that has not changed. This is one little bee but we need the queen! If they deliver on the Clintons, we have God to thank for that. Up to now, the swamp rats have been very content to swim in the sewage. “Wise as a serpent, peaceful as a dove”.
