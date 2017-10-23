“Strategic Winning” – Singapore Airlines Signs $14 Billion Deal With Boeing During White House Diplomatic Visit…

“MAGAnomics” is about gaining serious economic benefits for the middle-class; the “Trump Doctrine” is about securing the national security interests of the U.S. through economic leverage and economic partnerships; put them together and you have Boeing Airline Manufacturer signing a deal with Singapore Airlines worth almost $14 billion and providing 70,000 U.S. Jobs.

During the diplomatic White House visit between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and U.S. President Donald Trump the leaders of Boeing and Singapore Airlines signed the deal. Watch:

.

But wait, there’s a strategic aspect to this deal. In the background, and generally invisible to an oblivious U.S. media, you’ll note the Trump administration (Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary of State Tillerson) are on the verge of quashing a deal between Boeing and Iran.

“The Obama administration’s nuclear agreement with Iran paved the way for U.S. aerospace corporation Boeing to ink a deal with Iran’s state-controlled airline, Iran Air, which was recently caught using its commercial planes to ferry Iranian militants to regional hotspots.” –link–

As we noted when President Trump outlined the Strategy Toward Iran, the labeling of IRG members (Iran Republican Guard) as terror entities opened the door for State and Treasury Depts to block Iranian economic activity.

The Boeing deal today, created between the U.S. and Singapore, fills a financial and jobs void created by a looming cancelled Boeing contract with Iran.

The Big Picture: All-in-all this is another great example of how President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross use economic leverage to enhance and secure U.S. national security interests.

See how that works?

…. Strategic Winning !

