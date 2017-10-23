“Strategic Winning” – Singapore Airlines Signs $14 Billion Deal With Boeing During White House Diplomatic Visit…

“MAGAnomics” is about gaining serious economic benefits for the middle-class; the “Trump Doctrine” is about securing the national security interests of the U.S. through economic leverage and economic partnerships; put them together and you have Boeing Airline Manufacturer signing a deal with Singapore Airlines worth almost $14 billion and providing 70,000 U.S. Jobs.
During the diplomatic White House visit between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and U.S. President Donald Trump the leaders of Boeing and Singapore Airlines signed the deal. Watch:
But wait, there’s a strategic aspect to this deal. In the background, and generally invisible to an oblivious U.S. media, you’ll note the Trump administration (Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary of State Tillerson) are on the verge of quashing a deal between Boeing and Iran.
“The Obama administration’s nuclear agreement with Iran paved the way for U.S. aerospace corporation Boeing to ink a deal with Iran’s state-controlled airline, Iran Air, which was recently caught using its commercial planes to ferry Iranian militants to regional hotspots.” –link–
As we noted when President Trump outlined the Strategy Toward Iran, the labeling of IRG members (Iran Republican Guard) as terror entities opened the door for State and Treasury Depts to block Iranian economic activity.
The Boeing deal today, created between the U.S. and Singapore, fills a financial and jobs void created by a looming cancelled Boeing contract with Iran.
The Big Picture: All-in-all this is another great example of how President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross use economic leverage to enhance and secure U.S. national security interests.
This should show businesses that President Trump has their back as long as they’re America First. While the media keeps getting lost in manufactured “scandals” (that only exist in their minds), the Trump Train keeps rolling on to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 24 people
Our President is a complete American Loving Patriot! Amazing how he was able to get Singapore to purchase nearly $14 Billion dollars worth of airlines from us. 70K Americans will be employed because of the deal that was signed earlier today.
We just recently shipped our first ever shipment of Fuel to India. This is also HUGE because India relied on Iran for a majority of their fuel needs. The Indians realize that in the next 3 to 6 months, our President will do to Iran what he has successfully done to NK. He is telling our European allies to make all the money they can because eventually, the faucet will be closed with Iran.
It is absolutely breathtaking to see all of this play out right in front of our eyes.
http://www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com/news/2017/10/newest-outpost-for-us-crude-exports-india
From the article linked above:
India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up “test” purchases of US grades to diversify their imports.
US exports recently set a weekly record with nearly 2 MMbbl of crude a day sent overseas. But shipments to India have been rare, with just a few deliveries since the US lifted its ban on crude exports in late 2015.
Indian refineries are starting to increase purchases as the country seeks to secure more supply from outside the Middle East. Refiners are testing both US sweet and sour crudes in their facilities, a common practice when importing crude from new sources.
In June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met and discussed energy exports to India. Since then the Modi administration has been encouraging more crude imports by waiving some shipping requirements.
Indian refiners Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited were given a special permission by the shipping ministry to import oil from the United States until March.
“They’ve been stepping up to be a sizeable importer; they’re looking to diversify away from the Middle East,” said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.
One supertanker carrying nearly 2 MMbbl discharged in India earlier this month, according to Eikon shipping data, while two other vessels carrying a combined 3 MMbbl are set to arrive in November.
Prior to this, US crude rarely went to India, with only one month this year—February—showing deliveries, according to US EIA data through July.
I was just at a wedding of an Indian friend. The family and he are very strong Christians and in keeping with their culture, the marriage was partially arranged by the families. He was raised in the US and she has never been in America before a couple weeks ago. Family members from several states and many from India were at the wedding. One of the impressions I came away with was just how well spoken and cosmopolitan the Indian people at the wedding were. About 20 years ago, I attended a church with many Indian members. Most of them dressed in Early Salvation Army (They could afford better) and seemed to have no care for personal appearance, although they were all very nice people. It seems that their culture seems to have matured greatly in the last several years. I understand that capitalism has taken root in many areas of the country. Sadly, the current Prime Minister is strongly anti-Christian and will probably take the nation into some reversion. I may be completely wrong, but this is my impression from one experience.
Steve thanks for the insight!
You are right about modi. He’s very anti Christian and if he loses next election that will be the reason I’m Indian origin but grew up here! Schooled here and Christian!
Good insights.
As for the current PM being anti Christian, that won’t fly for long with our lion.
Great info, Fle. Thank you.
Steve, appreciate this insight into Indian families and culture.
Felice,
Now that Iraq is pumping oil again and ISIS has pretty much been vanquished within the country, a scheduled visit from TRex, do you have an angle on how PDJT might stop the influence of Iran on Iraq?
ElGato the fact that the Saudis are meeting with and having flights going into Iraq and from Iraq into their country, Iran will be completely neutralized. It would not shock me at all to see Iraq adopted into the GCC once the terrorists are destroyed throughout the country and they start to rebuild their country.
The Iraqi military really did a fantastic job in the fight against ISIS. That puts fear into countries like Iran.
the future alliance for the world will be that between india-us and japan.. western Europe is in major decline… eastern Europe will be the better play there
Doug I absolutely agree about Western and Eastern Europe.
Flep, do you know how big the Iran order was?
Will this just basically replace an already signed order in size…I only ask because airlines book sales when the contract is signed, as opposed to when the aircraft are delivered, so the Iran contract will be booked and will show as earnings for stock value purposes, the cancellation will require a write down on their earnings when the order gets cancelled which will clip the stock price pretty good.
Simply put is Boeing actually better off here, and would those jobs have been added to fill the Iran order anyways?
Sounds like a good order though.
Singapore Airlines (SQ) is arguably the best major airline in the world. During the 90’s I was a “Preferred Passenger”, having flown the SFO to SIN route (SQ-1) via HKG many times in business class. Lots of air miles and I was eligible to use the Silver Kris lounges worldwide. The SK lounge in Changi Airport was like a first class hotel, great food and ambiance…you can even get a “sleeper” room to catch a few winks. There were times when we’d joke about “moving in” to the lounge it was so luxurious. The SQ airline crew and staff were the most passenger friendly of any airline and I’ve flown on most all of the worlds majors. SQ would send me a birthday card and a small gift every year…serious customer appreciation. For years SQ was buying Airbus equipment and it’s now aging. Upgrading the fleet to the new Boeing Dream Liners will pay off big time as they are more Fuel efficient and a very robust aircraft. Makes me want to saddle up and hit the skies again.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I hope they are buying Dreamliner or 777 I have flown Singapore airline! Best ever!
I went to Singapore last year.. Took ANA from LAX because it was an all Boeing flight… three Triple Sevens and a spanking new 787 from Changi to Haneda. 36″ seat pitch in Economy (my company is cheap)… (I try to ALWAYS book on Boeings – used to work there once upon a time).
At the time, Singapore Air was flying their 380s with a stop in Norita… can you imagine dealing with deplaning/replaning with so many people in the middle of your flight?
SD. Do you know or anyone know what kind of planes they have ordered? Curious minds wants to know!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dreamliners 777’s and 787’s
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT has a stellar cabinet and most of them really have no need to be doing this difficult and often thankless work. I encourage everyone to drop them a line from time to time just to say thanks. They are all listed on whitehouse.gov with links to most social media. A nod of encouragement may mean more than you think. Who knows, you may even hear back from one of them. I have, imagine that? MAGA!
I got one from the White House last week thanking me…I have it saved. If everyone did this, you would be amazed at what this President and Cabinet would return…OMG!!!
Hmm.. it looks like the 777-9 will have just enough range to make it from SFO to Changi.. NO way from LAX. Although with 300 miles to spare on the SFO route I doubt they’d take the risk on Westerly flights. The 787-10 is the newest, biggest 787 and again it doesn’t quite have the range. I’m surprised that Singapore Air didn’t go with the 777-8 and the 787-9 but I guess they’ve committed themselves to size and a fuel stopover in Japan.
Interesting, as Singapore Air was the launch customer for the 380. I wonder what they Euros are thinking about this.
Meanwhile Delta is going with the 350. Damn globalists…
In the 90’s the SFO to SIN flight stopped over in HKG for a quick pit stop. That was a 747 if I recall.
The A380 reality is a costly beast to maintain and fly.
Qantas is slowly regretting their A380 buy. Time Boeing got back into big four engined aircraft. Four are better than three, are better than two, are better than one, ask any airline driver.
Range isn’t defined by straight line fuel burn between airports, it involves weather alternates, multiple approaches, ETOPS and holding requirement fuel.
Airbus may yet be in deep doo doo in the US market.
Secs of Commerce and Treasury might well show deep interest in European nation’s governments covert and overt financial subsidies of Airbus. Wilbur don’t like that one little bit.
Singapore is a major banking, contracting, and under the table friend of NK.
KT McFarland was sent there for a reason, she’s in the background. Complicated business.
At the time, I was wondering why she was appointed Ambassador. Now we know.
Boeing and GE started signing contracts with Iran back in April 2014
http://www.scmp.com/news/world/article/1465493/boeing-ge-say-they-have-received-us-licenses-sell-spare-parts-iran
A former top Clinton administration diplomat who used his political sway to garner support for the Iran nuclear deal apparently was being bankrolled the entire time by Boeing — which is set to make billions off a jet deal with Tehran now that sanctions have been lifted.
Thomas Pickering, who also served as co-chairman of the board examining the Benghazi attack response, publicly pushed for the nuclear deal before its approval last year. He did so by penning op-eds, writing to high-level officials and even testifying before Congress.
With the deal in place, Boeing has since moved forward on a $25 billion deal with Iran Air made possible by the nuclear agreement.
While Pickering never denied being on Boeing’s payroll during the talks, he didn’t regularly disclose it either, according to a new report in The Daily Beast. And that’s the problem, transparency advocates say.
“In Pickering’s case, he has a direct connection to Boeing, which I think should be disclosed,” Neil Gordon, an investigator for the Project on Government Oversight, told The Daily Beast. “I think it’s necessary for the public debate. It’s necessary for the public to fully realize the participants’ financial interests. Some of them might have a direct financial stake in a particular outcome.”
Pickering was a former top State Department official in the Bill Clinton administration, and before that ambassador to Russia. He also served as ambassador to the United Nations, Israel and elsewhere in prior administrations.
When Pickering testified before the House Armed Services Committee on June 16, 2014, the biography provided to committee members touted his military and government services but did not list his business ties.
Pickering also sent a July 7, 2015 letter to lawmakers urging them to back the nuclear deal but reportedly did not make his association with Boeing known. The letter was cited by the media, lawmakers and the White House in the push to sell the nuclear deal to the public.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/06/23/ex-clinton-official-got-boeing-bucks-while-pushing-iran-nuke-pact-before-25b-jet-deal.html
Strategic Winning would be nice in other areas: a recent article claims the Chinese will be out doing the West and the U.S. in particular in outer space and in quantum computing: if you do not about quantum computing, inform yourselves today, and put pressure on your Congress Critters to be aware of the problem.
Given that the Chinese have either stolen most of their technology from us, or had it handed to them by CORRUPT Dems, with nary a peep from Republicrats about it, we should not be surprised that they have taken our advances and run with them.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/article179972161.html
http://www.alphr.com/technology/1007446/ibm-has-just-achieved-an-impossible-step-in-quantum-computing
