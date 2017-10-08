ICE Responds To California “Sanctuary State” Law – CA Businesses Now Face Enhanced Immigration Raids…

Put this in the ‘Things Moonbats Do That Backfire‘ folder.

The day after California Governor Jerry Brown signs a bill that prevents local police notifying ICE of illegal alien arrests ICE notifies California their new law forces workplace raids as enforcement actions:

SB54 will negatively impact ICE operations in California by nearly eliminating all cooperation and communication with our law enforcement partners in the state, voiding the delegated authority that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has under the 287g program, and prohibiting local law enforcement from contracting with the federal government to house detainees.

ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community. ICE will also likely have to detain individuals arrested in California in detention facilities outside of the state, far from any family they may have in California.

Ultimately, SB54 helps shield removable aliens from immigration enforcement and creates another magnet for more illegal immigration, all at the expense of the safety and security of the very people it purports to protect.

Despite the severe challenges that this law creates for ICE, we remain committed to our public safety mission and we will continue to do our sworn duty to seek out dangerous criminal aliens and other immigration violators. ICE seeks straightforward cooperation with all sheriffs and local elected officials. This misguided legislation will severely undermine those efforts.  (read more)

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”  ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

67 Responses to ICE Responds To California “Sanctuary State” Law – CA Businesses Now Face Enhanced Immigration Raids…

  1. Nigella says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Good… I live in Mexifornia…

    Reply
  2. CarolynH says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I saw the story about this on Fox the other night… had to LOL

    Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Any guesses on how long it is until Moonbeam gets a nice little perp walk? That dumbass smoked way too much weed in the old days, and he’s crossed a line.

    Reply
  4. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    They should add schools to the list and really trigger the lefties.

    Liked by 9 people

  5. georgiafl says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Made my day!!!

    This and VP and 2nd Lady Pence walking out of the NFL game.

    Liked by 8 people

  6. thefrankproject says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Traitors will have to be rooted out! #thecalmbeforethestorm

    Liked by 6 people

  7. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    MOONBEAM himself NEEDS LOCKED UP right alongside the ILLEGALS.

    Liked by 5 people

  8. MaryfromMarin says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Jerry Brown meets Nemesis. Ha.

    This might have been fun to watch, except for the increased danger factor to all involved. The Guv has put everyone in CA in potential harm’s way with this action. Idiot.

    Liked by 9 people

    • mimbler says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Not to mention, he’s sure to come looking for a federal bailout after services to illegals bankrupt his state.

      Liked by 9 people

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      The Guv has placed his state in danger in many ways – starting with the "AB109 Prison Reformation and Realignment Act" of 2011 – which has released 1,000s of violent/dangerous felons from state prisons back into communities. Felons who would have faced a state prison sentence now do their time in county jails – instead of being subject to the jurisdiction of state parole upon release, they are now supervised by county probation offices. Should they violate their terms while released, the max punishment is 180 days back in the county jail – out of which the law mandates they only serve 90 actual days. The State of Cali is under a federal mandate to reduce jail overcrowding – so typically these "parolees" get what are called "Fed Kicks" – meaning the local sheriffs must give early releases when their jail facilities reach a certain number of inmates. Its nothing but a revolving door – crime is steadily increasing in almost every county in the state, and Moonbeam only throws gasoline on the ever-expanding inferno. How this moron keeps getting the keys to the state house is puzzling.

      Liked by 3 people

  9. The Boss says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    On another note…I expect to see grocery stores selling California produce ONLY if they can certify it was harvested by non-criminal laborers.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    People who refuse to repel invaders either die or become slaves.

    Liked by 8 people

  11. labrat says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Start going after the employers – PLEASE.

    Liked by 11 people

    • mimbler says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      So simple, so common sense, and so easy to just enforce existing law.
      Kind of makes a person wonder why we aren’t doing it. Isn’t this right down Sessions’s alley?

      Liked by 3 people

  12. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I am looking forward to watching this play out. I hope it leads to rapid, wholesale deportations of illegal aliens by ICE accompanied by an even more rapid and widespread self deportation of illegals who don’t want the legal complications and just go back from wherever they came from. Soon, I hope!

    Liked by 10 people

    • stinkfoot63 says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      …. and a slew of charges filed against California progressives.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Gil says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      You have to watch the panic on spanish language tv and on radio. Right now, they arent afraid just wary. Their children are in the state legislature, they are in local government, they are de facto running the schools due to their sheer numbers and communist mecha, la raza, ethnic studies programs. Cartel activity is widespread.
      The civil unrest with this will likely cause riots.
      My concern is, since Jerry Brown is complicit and treasonous, as well as the state government, if ICE does do this, will our state government allow unrest to occur to make POTUS a scapegoat, or will feds step in because of the corruption?
      If we have all these riots, I doubt moonbeam would call national guard on his mercenaries. l.a. riots a la korea town come to mind .

      Liked by 5 people

    • mimbler says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:48 pm

      Yes, I would think this would be far worse for illegals than being picked up at a jail when they have committed a crime.

      Now they will know whenever they are around a criminal (frequent I’m sure), they run the risk of being picked up and deported themselves.

      Liked by 1 person

    • woohoowee says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      I think a large majority of Americans feel the same. This is one issue on which I think much of the (D) rank and file share a common view with their fellow Americans.

      Liked by 2 people

  13. illinoiswarrior says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    ICE ICE Baby!!! #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 4 people

  14. fedback says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    ICE Director is a real lawman

    Liked by 4 people

  15. Uncle Max says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I like how it is said that detainees will be removed from the state…. and California judges and attorneys… hahahah. I hope that’s what they will do. Arrest ’em, stick ’em on buses to somewhere else… IDK where… but let’s get this done. Git ’em outta here. The libtards will be trying to film whole families getting arrested and deported… wait for it. I hope ICE just makes very pronounced raids on businesses and arrests the owners/managers too.

    Liked by 6 people

  16. Nailbanger says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    They need a report hotline

    Liked by 4 people

  17. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    ICE said the equivalent of “the wall just got 10 feet higher”.

    Liked by 4 people

  18. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    California (or any state) passing a law that obstructs enforcement of federal law makes it a rogue state and when the effect of the obstruction is to foster an invasion whose effects will make the country less safe then the state is in fact engaging in a war against the citizens of the US and Jerry Brown- as well as his extreme leftist cohorts are enemy combatants and should be subject to the treatment that our armed forces afford any hostile entity that’s engaged in battle against us.

    Liked by 3 people

  19. tonyE says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    They should start by raiding the State Legislature and associated Nomemklatura… Didn’t Kevin de Leon claim that half his family are here illegally.

    Andale! Go bust de Leon’s family, and perhaps bust him too for knowing they were breaking the law.

    Next, put road blocks in and out of East LA. No one gets on the Freeway without showing some form of ID. Mexican ID not valid.

    Liked by 4 people

  20. trapper says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Take the California DACA list, raid their homes, pick up all illegals present, ship them out of California for detention, and deport them all.

    Liked by 3 people

  21. Sanj says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    How does Cicero know the current GOPe, especially the ‘leadership’? 🙂 Sadly prescient quote

    Liked by 2 people

  22. decisiontime16 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    The lefties always won in the past. They don’t know who they are up against but are finding out.

    Liked by 2 people

  23. Comrade Mope says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Illinois next, please.

    Liked by 4 people

  24. Yankee Lawyer says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Scoop them up.

    Reply
  25. Don says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Moonbeam state! They think they are above the Federal Laws of our Country. Anyone who interferes with the duties of a Federal Law-enforcement Officer should be arrested and charged with every Federal Laws that apply to him or her. Jail time recommended for all of them. CA isn’t a state in and by its self. It is a part of the United States. These moonbeams need to wake up. The Governor wants to block federal Law Enforcement, he should be arrested and charge. If any violence breaks out, the Governor should be held accountable.

    Liked by 3 people

  26. appadoo9 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Don’t mess with ICE,

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Rudy Bowen says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Ruh row. Now the ball’s back in Cali’s court. This is getting interesting, and possibly not in a good way.

    Reply
  28. Vivianvolta says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Miami next please

    Like

  29. POP says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Noooo….don’t do it Mr President…..you’ll lose votes in California…….bwaaaaa.
    Stick it to them.

    Liked by 3 people

  30. appadoo9 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Central Valley farming might be getting more expensive. Lot’s of labor intensive employment going to be scared. And maybe the wealthy residential hires of the property maintenance crew will be thinking twice.

    Liked by 3 people

  31. Joe says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Hey ICE, International Blvd., Oakland CA.

    There’s like a million of em just walking around.

    Liked by 1 person

  32. georgiafl says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    “The Iceman Cometh”

    Liked by 3 people

  33. Abster says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    This is great news. Jerry Brown and these lunatics are insane. Raid, raid and raid again. Lock the all up and get them out of here. Illegal is illegal – even on the left coast.

    Liked by 1 person

  34. First Last says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    HA!!! That makes my entire day. And please, don’t give ICE credit for this. I unfortunately had to work with ICE in my FLEA. They suck. You can bet the farm on it. Nevertheless, glad to see this.

    Liked by 1 person

  35. Michael says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    female canine slapped

    Liked by 1 person

  36. appadoo9 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    WAS the calm before the storm for some

    Like

  37. HolyLoly says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    It will be interesting to see how the California Sheriffs handle this. Many, if not most, do not agree with sanctuary policies and have good working relationships with ICE in spite of the radical shills in Sacramento. Some may decide to ignore state laws that violate the Constitution which they all take an oath to uphold.

    Liked by 1 person

  38. angusmcgeef says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    With apologies to George Carlin…

    Think of how stupid the average California democrat is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.

    Reply
  39. Publius2016 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    California is moving towards Barcelona referdum…it is treason! This is one reason the NFL refuses to stand for our National Anthem!

    Like

  40. NebraskaFilly says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Ha! Love it! What’s that old saying? “Hoist on their own petard”

    Like

