Paul Ryan’s Duplicity – President Trump To Announce DACA Legal Review and Policy Decision on Tuesday…

During a press briefing today White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that President Trump will announce the final decision on how to proceed with the controversial Obama Executive Action known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

However, Speaker Paul Ryan now says he doesn’t want President Trump to tear up DACA. As such, allow us to walk through the duplicity of Speaker Ryan on this issue.

When President Obama made the November 2014 decision to defer immigration enforcement action against illegal alien childhood arrivals, his OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) noted the problem of executive overreach and likelihood of challenge in federal court. As a consequence the final DACA order created by President Obama was called an “executive action” and NOT an “executive order”.

Following the November 2014 DACA executive action targeting childhood arrivals, President Obama followed with another executive action targeting deferred deportation of their parents known as DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans).

Unlike 2014 DACA (youth), the 2015 DAPA (parents) action was immediately challenged in federal court (presiding Judge Andrew Hannen).

The legal challenge against DAPA, and a subsequent interim injunction issued by Judge Hannen, worked through the appellate court system where President Obama lost each challenge. Obama’s DAPA appeals eventually reached the Supreme Court where a 4-4 decision upheld the lower court ruling and identified the program as unconstitutional overreach of executive power. –SEE HERE– DAPA was ended.

It is important to understand the difference between status of both executive actions. The difference between DAPA and DACA is the former was challenged and ended, where the latter has never been challenged by the states. Several states are now prepared to challenge DACA and have notified President Donald Trump they intend to do so if DACA is not withdrawn by the executive branch by September 6th.

Both DAPA and DACA are considered hot-button political issues within Washington DC. The vast majority of lobbyist spending by special interest groups attached to the immigration issue has been to support open borders, amnesty, and lax to non existent immigration enforcement. The DC politicians, both parties, have willingly accepted money to facilitate lax immigration policies and enforcement. However the majority of the citizens of the U.S. are against the approach of the bribed DC politicians.

When House Speaker Paul Ryan was questioned back in early 2015 as to why the legislative branch (congress) had not taken action to eliminate DAPA and/or DACA, Ryan attempted to hide his duplicity and punted by saying Federal Judge Andrew Hanen was handling it in the judiciary. Hit Play (04:00) Prompted:

That interview was January 5th 2015.

Remember:

#1) Ten months later, December 2015, the Omnibus spending bill, created and endorsed by Ryan, funded Obama’s November 2014 Executive Action on Amnesty (DAPA) 100%.

#2) Additionally, Paul Ryan was an actual participant in the legislative house construct to pass the Senate’s 2013 ‘amnesty’ Gang-of-Eight bill in June 2014. Paul Ryan, Eric Cantor and John Boehner were only stopped by Cantor’s primary defeat at the hands of Dave Brat.

#3) Congress sat on their hands and did NOTHING through 2015 while Judge Andrew Hanen ruled against DAPA (Obama Amnesty) and issued and injunction against DHS from moving forward. Then, in December of 2015, congress fully funded DAPA.

These are facts. Irrefutable facts.

AFTER the Supreme Court Ruling (post Scalia death, only 8 judges) found DAPA to be unconstitutional overreach (June 2016), Speaker Paul Ryan said he was always against DACA and ran for reelection. However, despite the favorable SCOTUS ruling, Paul Ryan never challenged DACA or took any legislative action to remove DACA.

If challenged in court DACA (childhood arrivals) will likely be found unconstitutional because the legal arguments are almost identical to those surrounding the prior challenge with DAPA (parent arrivals). Six states have given Trump until Sept 6th to remove DACA or face court challenge where: A) Trump doesn’t want to defend it; and B) based on prior precedent the DOJ would be doomed to fail.

Enter Speaker Paul Ryan now supporting a legislative fix:

(Via CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday gave a major boost to legislative efforts to preserve protections for young undocumented immigrants — and urged President Donald Trump to not tear up the program. Trump told reporters Friday he was still mulling the decision. Responding to a question about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, on his hometown radio station WCLO in Janesville, Wisconsin, Ryan said Congress was working on a legislative fix to preserve the program. “I actually don’t think he should do that,” Ryan said of Trump’s consideration of terminating the program. “I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix.” Ryan’s statement offers the most public support by anyone in the Republican congressional leadership for some sort of legislation to protect the “Dreamers” under DACA. (read more)

Check the Date:

Publicly: He was against legislative amnesty (2014) – before he was for executive amnesty (2015) – before he was against executive amnesty (2016) – before he was for legislative amnesty (2017).

2014 and 2016 were congressional election years.