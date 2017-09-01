Paul Ryan’s Duplicity – President Trump To Announce DACA Legal Review and Policy Decision on Tuesday…

During a press briefing today White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that President Trump will announce the final decision on how to proceed with the controversial Obama Executive Action known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).
However, Speaker Paul Ryan now says he doesn’t want President Trump to tear up DACA. As such, allow us to walk through the duplicity of Speaker Ryan on this issue.
When President Obama made the November 2014 decision to defer immigration enforcement action against illegal alien childhood arrivals, his OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) noted the problem of executive overreach and likelihood of challenge in federal court. As a consequence the final DACA order created by President Obama was called an “executive action” and NOT an “executive order”.
Following the November 2014 DACA executive action targeting childhood arrivals, President Obama followed with another executive action targeting deferred deportation of their parents known as DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans).
Unlike 2014 DACA (youth), the 2015 DAPA (parents) action was immediately challenged in federal court (presiding Judge Andrew Hannen).
The legal challenge against DAPA, and a subsequent interim injunction issued by Judge Hannen, worked through the appellate court system where President Obama lost each challenge. Obama’s DAPA appeals eventually reached the Supreme Court where a 4-4 decision upheld the lower court ruling and identified the program as unconstitutional overreach of executive power. –SEE HERE– DAPA was ended.
It is important to understand the difference between status of both executive actions. The difference between DAPA and DACA is the former was challenged and ended, where the latter has never been challenged by the states. Several states are now prepared to challenge DACA and have notified President Donald Trump they intend to do so if DACA is not withdrawn by the executive branch by September 6th.
Both DAPA and DACA are considered hot-button political issues within Washington DC. The vast majority of lobbyist spending by special interest groups attached to the immigration issue has been to support open borders, amnesty, and lax to non existent immigration enforcement. The DC politicians, both parties, have willingly accepted money to facilitate lax immigration policies and enforcement. However the majority of the citizens of the U.S. are against the approach of the bribed DC politicians.
When House Speaker Paul Ryan was questioned back in early 2015 as to why the legislative branch (congress) had not taken action to eliminate DAPA and/or DACA, Ryan attempted to hide his duplicity and punted by saying Federal Judge Andrew Hanen was handling it in the judiciary. Hit Play (04:00) Prompted:
That interview was January 5th 2015.
Remember:
#1) Ten months later, December 2015, the Omnibus spending bill, created and endorsed by Ryan, funded Obama’s November 2014 Executive Action on Amnesty (DAPA) 100%.
#2) Additionally, Paul Ryan was an actual participant in the legislative house construct to pass the Senate’s 2013 ‘amnesty’ Gang-of-Eight bill in June 2014. Paul Ryan, Eric Cantor and John Boehner were only stopped by Cantor’s primary defeat at the hands of Dave Brat.
#3) Congress sat on their hands and did NOTHING through 2015 while Judge Andrew Hanen ruled against DAPA (Obama Amnesty) and issued and injunction against DHS from moving forward. Then, in December of 2015, congress fully funded DAPA.
These are facts. Irrefutable facts.
AFTER the Supreme Court Ruling (post Scalia death, only 8 judges) found DAPA to be unconstitutional overreach (June 2016), Speaker Paul Ryan said he was always against DACA and ran for reelection. However, despite the favorable SCOTUS ruling, Paul Ryan never challenged DACA or took any legislative action to remove DACA.
If challenged in court DACA (childhood arrivals) will likely be found unconstitutional because the legal arguments are almost identical to those surrounding the prior challenge with DAPA (parent arrivals). Six states have given Trump until Sept 6th to remove DACA or face court challenge where: A) Trump doesn’t want to defend it; and B) based on prior precedent the DOJ would be doomed to fail.
Enter Speaker Paul Ryan now supporting a legislative fix:
(Via CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday gave a major boost to legislative efforts to preserve protections for young undocumented immigrants — and urged President Donald Trump to not tear up the program. Trump told reporters Friday he was still mulling the decision.
Responding to a question about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, on his hometown radio station WCLO in Janesville, Wisconsin, Ryan said Congress was working on a legislative fix to preserve the program.
“I actually don’t think he should do that,” Ryan said of Trump’s consideration of terminating the program. “I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix.”
Ryan’s statement offers the most public support by anyone in the Republican congressional leadership for some sort of legislation to protect the “Dreamers” under DACA. (read more)
Check the Date:
Publicly: He was against legislative amnesty (2014) – before he was for executive amnesty (2015) – before he was against executive amnesty (2016) – before he was for legislative amnesty (2017).
2014 and 2016 were congressional election years.
LikeLiked by 39 people
I just LOVE the FluffyDogAttack tweets! To the point, a dash of sarcasm, but always oh so MAGA!
LikeLiked by 10 people
FluffyDogAttack,ThomasWictor, DrawandStrike,and Stelter’sCamelToe. Follow these guys on Twitter! Informed, intelligent political analysis that will keep you sane. You don’t have to join or have an account. And realDonaldTrump and TheLastRefuge of course.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks guys! Much appreciated. Sometimes I wonder if people get it.
Cheers!!
My buddy SteltersCamelToe is a good dude. Definitely a good follow.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We “get it” that is what makes it fun….; ) and dare I say entertaining!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve really enjoyed reading Thomas Wictor’s Twitter threads, but I’ve noticed as of late that he’s been brow-beating some posters unnecessarily. I enjoy the cynical commentary, but IMHO he’s been taking it a bit too far as of late. Otherwise, very enlightening for the most part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I added 3 of them to my Twitter; however, I could not locate Stelter’sCamelToe.
LikeLike
LikeLike
No way Ryan is singing that song, annie!
LikeLike
lol, no he isn’t …. that was for Bluto 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oopsey, annie! Sowee to you and Bluto!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks all of this is nonsense!
Tuesday, September 5th, AG Paxton from TX and 9 other AGs are going back to Judge Hanen’s Federal Courtroom (nicknamed The EXECUTIONER for illegals). If our President doesn’t do what they asked, they will file the paperwork and AG Sessions will NOT for one second fight the case! Judge Hanen will throw it out and DACA DIES immediately!
That is the reality for our President, UNIPARTY and CoC
Folks DACA is 💀! All of this is smoke and mirrors! Please read the information below and you will realize why our President has only two decisions he can consider. 1) Allow no more permits to be renewed and it will phase out daily over the next two years. 2) Let it end immediately and throw the permits out.
He will take option 1 and that will justify his heart ❤️! He will explain that what Barry from Hawaii did was unconstitutional. He will say that they will lose the case in Federal Court and that Jeff Sessions has informed him that his DOJ will not fight Judge Hanen’s decision. He was able to by time for those that recently had their permits reauthorized for the first time or renewed. That was the best he could do.
He will than say that Congress needs to focus on the following:
RAISE Act (which will change the face of immigrants for generations to come from Mexico, Central and South America to China, India, the rest of Asia and Eastern Europe). In doing so, it will kill the CoC’s dream of Family Migration which accounts for 75%+ of all legal immigrants under the current system.
Kate’s Law
Sanctuary Cities Bill
WALL
And if they are willing to put a package with all of that, he would consider voting in favor of the Bridge Act for the Dreamers.
This is ALL about leverage! The Uniparty and the CoC are truly FU….KED and they absolutely know it! 65% of Americans want immigration cut from 1 million to 500K (The RAISE Act would do it). They Love ❤️ the RAISE Act, Kate’s Law and to a lesser extent Sanctuary Cities Bill and the WALL!
https://thekatynews.com/2017/06/29/ag-paxton-leads-10-state-coalition-urging-trump-administration-to-phase-out-unlawful-obama-era-daca-program/
From the article linked above:
“We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program,” Attorney General Paxton wrote. “Just like DAPA, DACA unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress.”
In their letter, Attorney General Paxton and the multi-state coalition urge the Secretary of Homeland Security to phase out the DACA program – by rescinding the 2012 DACA memorandum and ensuring that no new DACA permits are issued and no existing DACA permits are renewed in the future. The request does not ask the federal government to remove any alien currently covered by DACA, nor does it ask the Trump Administration to rescind DACA permits that have already been issued.
Attorney General Paxton and the coalition promised to voluntarily dismiss their lawsuit challenging unlawful deferred-action programs currently pending in district court if the Trump Administration agrees by September 5 to rescind DACA and not renew or issue any new DACA permits in the future. “Otherwise, the complaint in that case will be amended to challenge both the DACA program and the remaining Expanded DACA permits,” the letter states.
Texas was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, West Virginia, and Idaho Governor C.L. Otter.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I just read a quote from the “great” Gen Kelly saying, “If the President ends DACA it could be a political liability.”
With “advisors like this, who needs enemies?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is why he was a General that took orders and not a politician! Our President wouldn’t be President if it weren’t for his hard-core stance on immigration! 65 percent are with him on this topic 100 percent!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So what. Anything POTUS does is a “political liability” in the current climate. He will do what is best for the people of the USA/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly
LikeLike
If President Trump does not do what he promised THAT will be a massive “political liability.”..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buck, that’s right with advisors like that who needs enemies. Why do they have to tell everyone & media what they think about President Trump decisions. Discuss in private & leave the liability to the President.
LikeLike
Source?
LikeLike
If the President does NOT end DACA, that would definitely be a political liability. YUGE one. The mother of all political liabilities. A lot of us would be angry. I would certainly consider it a major betrayal. To put it in perspective, I always supported Trump 100%, but that’s where I draw the line. Repeal the damn thing, build the wall or lose my support.
LikeLike
Trump should keep his campaign promise. Your word is your honor and integrity.
LikeLike
I disagree with you on this one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just had a thought – could it be a strategic move on the part of the White House to have the states end DACA for them? I.E. – Not make them happy with Tuesday’s announcement on purpose, force the court filing, and get rid of DACA much more thoroughly than POTUS doing it with Ryan and others dragging their feet?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would make more sense….to have the STATES force the issue not Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Duplicity implies Paul Ryan is fooling someone.
Well, maybe Wisconsin and himself I guess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wisconsin District 1 elected Ryan in his last 2 primaries against a conservative. They were not fooled. They are in on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too – this is all STRATEGIC and planned out as SD has once again artfully outlined — PDJT can say he did everything he could… He knows there’s going to be blowback — this is set up magnificently IMHO. Good Lord this man is simply amazing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PT, at least, has the UniParty all in the Paddock, that’s for sure!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would love to know why SD. I really appreciate the education you have given me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think he disagrees on your timeline or sequence of events. Trump will probably not kill DACA immediately but will likely allow it to phase out. Without continued DACA policy states will probably back off their threats of lawsuit.
Many of these kids who were brought here likely don’t speak any of their native language so deporting them would cause an unnecessary political firestorm. I think Congress will come up with some stopgap to give them permanent residence – meanwhile no illegal newcomers in the future will be given any sort of DACA-like deal.
By the way, wouldn’t it be great if current DACA beneficiaries could be offered citizenship if they enlist in our great military for 4 years? Alas that would never happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think a lot of them are probably Bill-Clinton-style “conflictos” at this point (referring to Clinton’s loyalty/disloyalty conflict as a Vietnam opponent threatened by the draft, which I believe set him up for recruitment while he was at Oxford). Many “dreamers” have now been supported to “become Americans” by the most anti-American forces on our shores. This creates divided loyalty that makes them very problematic. As a group, they will surely cause trouble for this nation – AS INTENDED. The radical left knows very well how farm more of themselves, beyond the red diaper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have wondered how many of DACAs joined Antifa and other disruptive movements. So I agree with you Wolfmoon. Clintons are very good at bribing and recruiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“if they enlist in our great military for 4 years? ”
That should be a requirement.
LikeLike
SD, You think PT will take Option 2) Let it end immediately and throw the permits out? Or 3) let the States play it out in court?
If PT takes 3), he looks indecisive and punts a Federal authority to individual states to correct.
LikeLike
“If PT takes 3), he looks indecisive and punts a Federal authority to individual states to correct.”
Or he returns the right to the States to decide……as per The Constitution ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes but immigration is an issue under Federal jurisdiction. Trump and the Congress has to act on it. Ball’s in Trump’s court.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True– but the STATES show harm, they have the right to sue the US GOV for unconstitutional actions. The GOV does not get to violate STATE RIGHTS.
LikeLike
Do you think Trump will cave? I hope not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump cave in? No, he’ll be too busy playing chess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Legislative changes can change the judicial outcome – right? That’s my reading of how Ryan is basically coming in to create a new legislative “amnesty” question – only this time specifically “for the children”. The legislation would presumably allow DACA to stand – right?
LikeLike
WH is trying to talk the states into giving them more time, using Houston situation as an excuse. I sure hope the states don’t fall for it or that the WH doesn’t threaten TX with withholding disaster relief funds if they go forward and bring suit against DACA. Kelly is pro-DACA, as is JaVanka, I wouldn’t put anything past them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No way they can withhold funds. Trump knows that. It would be the end for him politically.
LikeLike
Fleporeblog, I love you. You say things in a way that I can completely understand them. You write in a way that gives us hope. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What happens when there permits up do they have to go back? Do these dreamers automatically become citizens I don’t think doing something illegal should EVER be rewarded?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thom Tillis’ “Conservative DACA” bill has a pathway to citizenship after only 5 years.
LikeLike
Horrendous. I just called all of his offices. Left word with the kids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Horrendous.’ I agree.
LikeLike
Won’t ever see the day! The Senate held all the cards in BarryCare. The House holds every single card with immigration! There is absolutely nothing the Senate can do!
LikeLike
No! They would fall to the bottom of the priority as long as they don’t commit a crime. In that case immediate deportation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joining Occupy Wall Street/BLM/Antifa has to be considered a crime. If any of these DACA did it, out they go–out out out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS is a FANTASTIC idea. Even if it’s rejected by the leftists in Congress, it’s a way to spill the guts of the DACA ploy all over the floor in Congress. The fact that these are no longer kids, but entitled, “ruined” young radicals demanding admission to a country they half-despise, is taint I would love to see get all over the leftists who created the situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And now they are whining about free tuition and they aren’t kids anymore. Such a bunch of Bernie’s babies.
Yes, they are entitled, ruined young radicals-just the way Soros/Clinton Cabel like it. Very well said, WolfMoon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree yohio.
Obama made a promise to these people he had no right, legal or otherwise, to make.
And we the taxpayers are not obligated to honor his illegal, immoral promise.
Every one is talking about the “humanity” of letting the so called Dreamers stay here.
What about the taxpayers, the legal immigrants, and every body else in the whole wide world who wants to come here.
What does it hurt to let in 800,000 or so kids whose parent let them down?
How about just every one else who plays by the rules.
How many of you treepers out there had parents who had some problems.
Alcohol addiction, mental illness, a raging temper with beatings to follow, hopeful dreams that will never come true.
Many, many of us have suffered in our childhood because of our parents failings and just got on with our lives not expecting to get away with breaking the law.
Many, if not all of us, have unfulfilled dreams.
These Boohooo DACA’s hit a glitch in life that is not their fault, well welcome to the real world.
They still have to go back.
No negotiations Pres Trump.
None.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“our president has only two decisions he can consider”
I disagree. While the Sept 6 “deadline” from the 6 states looms, the president may also have to decide on whether to veto a “Conservative Dream Act” from Thom Tillis and Paul Ryan. If Ryan works with Democrats and roundheel Republicans in the House to pass a “conservative” (ha !) DACA, it would surely pass in the Senate, where they’d only need 3 turncoat Republicans (and would probably get more). So the president will have to decide whether to veto it. He damn sure ought to veto it. IMO he should announce that he’ll continue to veto any such amnesty until: 1) $20B has been allocated for the Wall 2) Kate’s Law has been enacted 3) Sanctuary cities are defunded and 4) the Wall is substantially complete – as decided by the president.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a good one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t have the votes in the HOUSE! Only 12 or so Republicans. Ryan would be voted out of the Speaker chair the very next day the vote is killed. They all know it that is why you are seeing the desperation because they have to give massive concessions for our President to green light House Republicans to vote in favor.
Might be more leverage here than with China!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree that they don’t have enough votes – but only that they wouldn’t have enough votes to overturn a veto. Democrats would certainly vote with establishment Republicans on this issue.
LikeLike
There are 240 republicans, 194 democrats and 1 vacant seat in The House of Representatives. Only 34 representatives can be called anything close to real republicans. That leaves 206 RINOs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It makes one wonder why all of this dancing around…
if DACA’s doom is absolute..then the WH must clearly say so. Just say….People of America… this was an unconstitutional overreach by President Obama, therefore it will not withstand a court challenge. We are not going to waste taxpayers money to pursue a case that would be an exercise in futility.
The End.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry flepore but most voters do not want any kind of “bridge act ” or amnesty for DACA.
If Pres Trump proposes anything like this it will be a huge mistake.
All of America is more than tired of illegals.
We are weary to the bone of illegals.
It is extremely important that our government make every effort at sending these lawbreakers back.
This is a very, very important issue and one that Pres Trump ran on.
Immigration and it’s total enforcement is practically Pres Trump’s Gold Standard Issue.
It is vitally important he uphold this promise to the letter.
No negotiation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Americans will continue to want 1 million immigrants a year which 75+ percent are through Family migration. That is what happens when you do nothing. Changing the face of future immigrants and cutting the number in half plus killing Family Migration that will never ever be changed because they will never get 60 Senators or a House to both approve in the future especially with our President expanding the base.
He will also add the Remittance Bill on top of it to guarantee WALL funding and maintenance upkeep once the Wall is completed.
That is a no brainer. So respectfully I disagree.
LikeLike
We will see.
LikeLike
coloradochloe, Thank you for speaking out for all of us. I have been speaking out against immigration for 40 years–Sick of it, after all those years of watching Calif going down, while catering to the disruptive illegal aliens. (In my book anybody crossing our border without permission already broke the law. Period.)
Hubbie admired Businessman DJTrump, but I never was a fan of Donald Trump, just neutral towards him, but that magical day DJT said, “WALL”, I perked up and listened, couldn’t believe what I had heard, and decided on the spot to support him regardless of his other issues. What makes me very happy to this day is all his issues pretty much parallel our beliefs. Win-win.
I thank the Lord every day for President Trump….
and Sundance’s site was another blessing as well. They both have help to shine a light on our national corruptio, daily.
We are all on the same train track heading toward the same common goals for our MAGA country.
LikeLike
You are more than welcome Grandma Covfefe.
Immigration seems to be an issue that crosses all lines.
Every one wants our laws to be enforced, no excuses.
LikeLike
I posted this under the press conference thread but it’s more appropriate here.
Here’s how I view the DACA situation.
Suppose a person robs a bank. They steal several million dollars and in the process of escape, a bank guard is killed which allows the robber to get away. The robber, with plenty of money goes on the lam and successfully evades capture for 30 years. Finally he’s captured. Is he simply let go because he managed to avoid capture for 30 years and he is older now?
DACA is the same way. The DACA person comes to this country and robs the wealth. They take away a job that an honest, American citizen could have and in the process, they have killed the dream for that citizen, much like killing the bank guard. No matter how hard the DACA person works, they are stealing the life from an honest citizen and killing their American dream which the citizen is entitled to as per the Constitution. Illegal Aliens are NOT protected under the American Constitution.
The DACA person could have stayed in their home country and worked hard to make a better life. Instead they chose to come here illegally and steal the life from an American citizen. Should they be given amnesty? If so, shouldn’t we give murderers and robbers that get away with it for decades amnesty as well? It’s really the same thing because both robbed and killed..
LikeLiked by 12 people
I do not support DACA. However, the whole (fake) premise of DACA is that the applicant came here as a minor and did not “choose” to come here. Of course, if it’s about assessing culpability, then a condition of DACA should have been deportation for the parent(s) who brought them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I’m 16!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or dyslexic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg! Lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deport the parents, children, aunts, uncles and cousins. That would be fair.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would use the “fruit of the poison tree” argument… First act Illegal ( coming to the country illegally) Therefore all subsequent acts illegal et al.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it also all of the so called “minors” who have been swarming over the border the last few years? The ones that Beck and others gave soccer balls and teddy bears to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teddy Bear Cruz was in on that despicable activity and people STILL call him a conservative. (spit)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lyin’ Ted was involved with Beck in that pathetic act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes….DACA was an open invitation for them to come by the tens of thousands….I’m an immigration attorney, I’ve seen it up close, and that’s why the courts are so clogged that my clients who are following the rules have to wait years for their cases…minors have a statutory right to have their cases heard first. It stinks all the way around.
LikeLike
The problem/complication is dreamers were brought here… They really didn’t choose. I don’t believe that should be an excuse.. but many people do. The focus should be that it (DACA) was unconstitutional from the beginning. However, Dreamers do choose to stay here. They could choose to return to their native country, and get in line for legal immigration, but why should they? This is a generous country… and has been for many years. It really seems they get more favorably then our own citizens. Forgettables are getting tired of paying for illegals… fed up completely.
That being said, Ryan is a feckless scallywag. And I am going to tell him that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Scallywag” is especially satisfying and delicious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree about “scallywag” being “delicious use” of language. I’ve never heard the word delicious used to describe words before, but certainly think a great word twangs all the senses, thus delicious!
“Whippersnapper” is another I’m resurrecting for appropriate issues. “Dunderhead” was one my late husband used in front of neighborhood children when he caught himself in time; he had a wide range of four-letter description on the tip of his tongue, but was learning to tame it when children appeared.
“Gormless” and “sisiphean” are two others on my list of words I want to use more, but “solipsist” describes an ever-increasing number of our population…unfortunately; so many opportunities to incorporate that one daily. 🙂
LikeLike
I favor “reprobate.”
LikeLike
Choice has nothing to do with anything.
They came here illegally.
The were educated by the taxpayer.
They had much of their medical care paid for by the taxpayer.
Who know what else they received from the taxpayer.
I am tired of paying.
They are no legal.
They have to go back.
We all have scars from childhood and some of the things that were result of our parents behavior.
But we all move on and they must too.
They are not legal citizens.
They must go back.
How many times do we have to say it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Alien and Sedition Acts were four bills passed by the Federalist-dominated 5th United States Congress and signed into law by President John Adams in 1798.[1] They made it harder for an immigrant to become a citizen (Naturalization Act), allowed the president to imprison and deport non-citizens who were deemed dangerous (Alien Friends Act of 1798)[2] or who were from a hostile nation (Alien Enemy Act of 1798),[3] and criminalized making false statements that were critical of the federal government (Sedition Act of 1798).[4]
The acts were denounced by Democratic-Republicans and ultimately helped them to victory in the 1800 election, when Thomas Jefferson defeated the incumbent, President Adams. The Sedition Act and the Alien Friends Act were allowed to expire in 1800 and 1801, respectively. The Alien Enemies Act, however, remains in effect as Chapter 3; Sections 21–24 of Title 50 of the United States Code.[7]
Fast Forward to 2015, presidential candidate Donald Trump made a proposal to ban all Muslims from entering the United States (as part of the War on Terror); Roosevelt’s application of the Alien Enemies Act was cited as a possible justification. The proposal created international controversy, drawing criticism from foreign heads of state that have historically remained uninvolved in United States presidential elections…..
Could breaking our LAWS extrapolate, that illegal aliens have committed hostile acts against OUR country ?
LikeLike
I am going to give a point of view that most of you are going to disagree with. But those who know me a little here, know that 1. I am a very strong supporter of our President, 2. I am not a troll 3. I can take differing opinions.
As some of you know I am a legal immigrant and now a citizen. I raised my children speaking French at home with a very keen eye on their English development making sure as kids that they were at least equal if not better than their peers in speaking reading and writing. These kids are fluent in French and by a quirk of administrative fluke they have dual citizenship, although neither have a French passport, both have an American passport.
They could not and I emphasize could not return to France and be functionning citizens after having been raised in the US.
So based on that I do think we should work something out for some of them. Those who were raised here think of this as their country and they are not the ones who chose that situation.
We used to give citizenship to foreigners who served in the service for a minimum of 4 years. The kids in the daca program who have had no encounters with the law, who have finished high school, are currently in college or working, I can see giving them a chance to register as legal aliens, wait 5 years like all other legal alliens, or serve in the army, navy, whatever then be allowed to apply for citizenship. Any conviction of a crime would void the process.
I know many of you will say, they stole welfare, education and on and on… they were kids. Besides if we can get everything fle thinks we can by helping them it’s worth it.
LikeLike
Ryan is worse than a scallywag.
LikeLike
DACA is like a gateway drug to full blown amnesty
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amnesty just means even more Illegals. Illegals have lied from day one, and everyday since.
What is to say that any of them will tell the truth about any of their past; when they got here, what taxes they have evaded, whose identities they have used and the list goes on.
Then there is all the legal expenses that Illegals when have to pay to clear up their names for amnesty, fees that the government will end up covering cause the poor Illegals don’t have the money.
NO AMNESTY .
LikeLiked by 12 people
This!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right kinthenorthwest.
Next thing on the list to be fixed is the so called “birthright citizenship”.
That really has to go.
The United States ( read taxpayer) does not owe the whole wide world anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a law that says one cannot benefit from a crime. (Yea i found it in my bag of tricks). Makes sense to me….
Since Illegal Immigration is a crime, Anchor babies are not citizens.
It’s called. Forfeiture of “ill-gotten gain” !! Anchor Children gained Citizenship Though Criminal Acts of parents, so Anchor babies citizenship is not valid citizenships. Goes for all crimes.
Illegal Immigration is a Crime (2013)
http://www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration-is-a-crime
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting, very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grin realized it a few years back when reading about Madoff.
Remember how the family lost everything after the was found guilty. Just about everything that they could say was gotten due to the crime was taken.
If Illegals can commit crimes to make their kids Americans, maybe I should go commit some robberies to make my kids rich when I die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bring up a good point.
Madoff’s grandchildren, who had nothing to do with that crime, had to pay themselves.
They lost the stability the money, which they should have inherited, would have brought them.
Their fathers and grandfather worked hard lying, stealing and cheating so they could have a nice future.
And the LAW took it all away from them.
Oh The Humanity!
LikeLike
DACA is the equivalent to a no limit credit card.
We cannot afford to subsidize cradle to grave illegals.
DACA negates AMERICA FIRST. VOTE NO TRUMP.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fact that Ryan wants to keep it is enough to convince me that it Trump needs to scrap it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sure would be nice to have an edit option…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree
LikeLiked by 1 person
Body language in that first photo…looks to me like Pres Trump wants to throttle Rat Ryan.
I hate it that our President is having to deal with these scumbags.
He deserves better.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ryan has a schmuck look on his face. He sees himself superior to the President because he is bought and paid for by people who no decent man associates himself with.
Ryan runs with people who stroke his ego and he does their bidding. I detest this two face weasel.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Littlefinger will get his in the end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love this….; )
“the one that accuses must be the one to draw the sword…; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
“He ( Ryan ) sees himself superior to the President because he is bought and paid for by people who no decent man associates himself with.”
That may be….but with all that bought influence Ryan could not buy the VICE Presidency…..(smirk) Americans were’t buying….
President Trump was voted by the PEOPLE not special-interest-scratch–my-back-I’ll scratch-yours-and-we-will chow-down-on-pork- by- the-barrel.
The ONLY entity that President Trump is beholden to is the AMERICAN PEOPLE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are 435 Representative Districts in the US. Ryan doesn’t care what anyone in the other 434 Districts think. He only has to answer to the majority of Wisconsin District 1 voters that elected him.
LikeLike
Our Nation deserves better than Ryan. However, the majority of people in Wisconsin District 1 that chose to vote elected him. Ryan ran against a conservative, twice, and won with less than 19% turnout in the first primary and less than 15% turnout in the second primary. So-called conservatives refuse to rally together and remove this incumbent RINO in the primary. Our Republic is being betrayed by all the people who stay home in the primary. Until they stop complaining and actually get up and go vote in the primary, nothing will change. That’s what Benjamin Franklin meant when he said Our Nation was founded as a Republic “If You Can Keep It”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We ALL deserve better. Primary as many of them as possible and drain the fetid swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the problem!! Every time the Illegals are given a break Illegals DEMAND and take more & DC politicians do NOTHING to quell the influx of more Illegals.
We were promised a wall with Reagan, yet where it it.
Since Reagan’s time, Illegals have more rights, more benefits and better education than most legal Americans.
The cost of Illegals on the American economy is around 200 Billion a year now and keeps rising every year. Illegals and their offspring have a better chance of making something of themselves than Legal Americans, because they get better public education & cheaper college education.
Time to put America & Americans First!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ditch Mitch, Punt Ryan over the “Wall”, and pray to the Lord God Almighty that McCain quits politics and goes into a nursing home!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That takes people actually voting in the primary.
LikeLike
Or suffers a more immediate demise.
LikeLike
Ryan proves yet again for all to see what a slime he is. Please dear God awaken the people of his district in Wisconsin to defeat this loser and send him packing.
Pray for justice. Pray for President Trump. God bless America.
LikeLike
I think PT again is giving time for the idiots like Ryan to show their true faces. We all know them now, Trump is just presenting the swamp creautures by name and character.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ryan is an American Traitor
LikeLiked by 4 people
This!! (again 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ryan is the worse of swamp rats put into leadership by swamp rats..
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the smartest thing would be for Trump to do nothing and wait till the courts end it?
LikeLike
So…Trump leaves DACA in place(Win) and SCOTUS kills it after the States challenge(Win)…
LikeLike
That sounds like high stakes hold em….why not just kill DACA and satisfy the base.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ummm, send to SCOTUS like Obamacare? They weaseled out then. Do you think they would stand now? It’s Justice Roberts, remember?
LikeLike
My preference is to end it now, cancel any permits, and round ’em up and get ’em out. But I realize that is not politically feasible. Hence option 1 mentioned by Flep is the practical solution and let existing permits expire…but no more.
God I hate Lyin Ryan–he is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the CoC and global interests.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
As I said ALL Illegals started lying the day they crossed the border illegally. They had to lie to get jobs &/or governmental supplements (Usually both).
Why the H3LL should they start telling the truth now, especially in regards to when they actually crossed the border illegally.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The same thing is happening in Europe where the Muslim “refugee children” are in their 20s and 30s. No documentation = invitation to lie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t tell me these DACA kids are “suddenly” aware of their status. Six-year-olds know they have “paperwork problems”!
I have volunteered in urban schools where great effort is made to protect them as the school gets paid by “bodies in attendance”. They welcome anyone warm and breathing through their doors, paperwork be damned, and counsel families on avoiding deportation. Does the word “complicit” come to mind?
Our extended family is far from heartless on this issue. They work in free law clinics to help those with naturalization and citizenship concerns, provide foster care while parents are addressing work and housing issues, and even walk people through employment opportunities that may help them establish a road to naturalization.
One relative, a native of Arizona, built a plastering business around two fellow students from Mexico who hung drywall with him to earn tuition for college. He now employs over 100 who have learned this trade by throwing adobe in their native areas and have turned it into a thriving business of drywall and plastering in the Midwest. They are ALL naturalized or citizens and very proud of the road traveled to attain such status.
BTW, they do send money back to Mexico for their grandparents and parents. They have no objection to paying PDJT’s surcharge for doing such. To clear this up, they do pay U.S. taxes on earnings just as all other people working for the company. These are Americans FIRST with family obligations in Mexico SECOND.
Blatant disregard for those who work so very hard to follow our laws is one huge slap in their face. They came here to escape the lawlessness of the elites and to forge a better life. They support the battle against illegals. Yep, It makes us and them very angry and most supportive or PDJT’s wall and deportation plus!
LikeLike
Hey i grew up poor. My mother was a widow prior to any type of welfare. When I think back to some of the meals we had, that some call a snack. My mother didn’t go around breaking laws screaming poor poor me & my poor family. We made do, & did the best we could.
LikeLike
Probably because this problem has existed for 30+ years. Even Ronald Reagan didn’t really do much about the problem outside of a stop-gap limited amnesty.
LikeLike
Never Ever Reward illegal behavior!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If, as Speaker Ryan asserts, the DACA program is something Congress has to fix, let President Trump rescind the Executive Action. Then Congress can go ahead and “fix” it and its members can take responsibility for their action. Ryan wants Trump to give him cover. I hope Trump says, “When pigs fly! Where were you when I needed you most, Paul?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
This administration won’t defend DACA but we’ll see a coalition of RINOs proceeding to a legislative ‘fix’ with the Dems, which equals majorities in both Houses. The Koch Caucus will engage in Kabuki where they will be controlled opposition, but their votes won’t matter anyway, and they (and Cruz, etc.) are all for amnesty while pretending they are not (Koch money).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sure they could round up enough Senators to overcome a Trump veto, but I am hopeful that House members who value their jobs will not be inclined to support such a disgraceful piece of legislation given the mood in the country regarding illegals.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
They need their cheap labor
LikeLiked by 4 people
…subsidized by the taxpayer – Section 8 housing, EBT and/or Obamacare.
Spit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There was a Washington state senator who even said on PBS that we needed to make sure that the crop workers/illegals got their welfare or the farmers would go broke with the wages they would have to pay. (I was shocked when he slipped several times and used the word illegals).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those 4 faces of support for DACA are all I need to see to be against DACA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
While Obama, Paul Ryan, the Uniparty, and monopolized corporations fight for DACA, the majority of American taxpayers can’t even afford to buy a house.
2015 report:
Homeownership rate drops to 63.4%, lowest since 1967
https://www.cnbc.com/2015/07/28/home-ownership-rates-drop-to-lowest-since-1967.html
2016 report:
https://www.usnews.com/news/blogs/data-mine/2016/02/03/even-americans-cant-afford-the-american-dream
LikeLiked by 2 people
Technocrats who want a planned, socially engineered, authoritarian society.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The CEOs, as we all know, live in gated, guarded communities and have no interactions with the illegals except as tamed servants. The rest of us, like Kate Steinle, are around them at all times and potentially at risk. The CEOs are motivated by greed and virtue-signalling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well…that settles that for me – these guys plus Ryan and the Globalist Gang – unconstitutional pretend prez ordered it – proof positive it is a bad idea – done deal!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They all have a link to China and the pressure that Trump is putting on their profit line. It is not so much keep DACA as it is get rid of Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Billions of dollars in credits, also.
http://truthfeed.com/shock-report-check-out-how-much-illegals-have-cost-us-these-past-10-years/105970/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GAFA agenda.
LikeLike
I wonder how many DACA illegal aliens would sign up for the program if they were made to list their parents’ current address and other info? If the parents who brought their illegal offspring here were deported, justice would be served since it is they who broke our immigration laws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who is paying for the advanced degrees–bet its not the families.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Once these illegals get into the system under the DACA program, they’re on a carte blanche for life. Free education and free healthcare while American taxpayers foot the bill.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What is sad is most of these DACA people have lied about when they came in, and how they were working prior. Past deportations/deportation orders is really interesting since many articles talk about them now being deported, yet when researched they were supposed to have been deported or were deported prior to being approved for DACA.
LikeLike
Affirmative Action and grants / scholarships no doubt. Many get in-state tuition. Really messed up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is—I have seen several students that I taught get passed over for kids I know are anchor or probably illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! How many of those “advanced degrees” are in Chicano Studies?? Seems they’d be better served to study in the Chicano Land where they hail from!! Grrrrr…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point – bet they’re NOT STEM and mostly “
RadicalSomething Studies” programs.
LikeLike
This little spineless crook was elected by a small thumbnail of the electorate, who is he to overrule the national vote for president Trump !
LikeLiked by 3 people
GOOD POINT!
LikeLike
I don’t have polite words for what Im feeling today. Reading about all the rchastising Trump makes me ill. I just read Tennessee is pulling out and the tweet I read was from a dreamer bragging about how much h pull they have. Enough! Full repeal is my only need. We are a country of laws. No more if, maybe, etc. No offense, but if I have to hear how great those anti-American dreamers are again I don’t know what I’ll do. Are we the only ones who see the emperor has no frickin clothes??!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul Ryan should be protested. “Paul Ryan Sucks” t shirts should be worn everywhere. “Paul Ryan Sucks” on the front, “Nancy Pelosi Sucks” on the back.
Because the Uniparty has screwed us…..behind our backs and in our faces. If it’s not one, it’s the other. For the love of Mike, make it stop!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll go with ‘stinks’
LikeLike
I ain’t that Pussfellahs red headed stepchild. Get him the hell outta here. i never want to see or hear from him again. ….EVER.
LikeLike
This is a holiday. So, we shall take to the rest area until next week. Te punditrogs are tired. But back next week. THE Hell with this shit..
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=highway+tio+hell&view=detail&mid=F6DFFAA451217D6EB0E5F6DFFAA451217D6EB0E5&FORM=VIRE
LikeLike
What’s the upside to P Trump not ending DACA on Tuesday?
LikeLike
Remember when the Republicans touted Paul Ryan as a brilliant man? We now know that was horsepucky.
Paul Ryan, and other Republican and Democrat Congress men and women are whores for their donors.
Remember the violent MS 13 dreamers? Remember the violence against Trump supporters in San Jose? Remember the huge tech companies firing American workers and hiring H1B visa holders for less money? Remember the huge remittances sent tax free to Mexico by those living in the U.S.A.? Remember the huge costs incurred by school districts for bilingual education and paid for by Americans? Remember the hospitals that have closed because of high usage of maternity services by illegals? Remember La Raza, the race? Sounds discriminatory to me.
Let DACA lapse, it is illegal anyways.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Knew from the get go that he was not the person to replace the old speaker.
LikeLike
I favor permanent legal residency with no option for citizenship or VOTING. Their names are on the DACA list so it should be easy to screen against voter registration; automatic deportation if they are caught voting.
That’s for the ones who have already applied. end the program for anyone else.
If the DACA people want citizenship, they have to go back to their home country and apply for legal entry and then go through the steps to become citizens. Most will not take the time and money to do this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get em’ OUT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Howie, I live in Indiana. In the Midwest we don’t have as many illegal immigrants and probably no one even knows a “dreamer”. (Wasn’t THAT a masterful PR naming?)
My family will be horrified when they start showing valedictorians and young Catholic priests (there is at least one) being deported to wails of anguish. (Followed, sure as shooting, by the story on one getting murdered in Tijuana.)
Not all of them are gang members. Those who are should be deported, of course. But there are middle class kids who didn’t even know they were here illegally until they applied for college. This is not their fault and hating on them is both counter-productive and unkind.
Do not underestimate that these kids could become the next pet cause of Hollywood and the media. In states like mine, and especially in states like Wisconsin, it could shift voting majorities to the dems. We could lose seats in 2018 allowing impeachment, and if that didn’t happen we could lose President Trump in 2020.
This is a hot-button issue dropped in President Trump’s lap by the odious former occupant. The trick is how to defuse it before it explodes. It’s not just about “rule of law” as we have gazillions of examples of how THAT has been ignored, starting with Hillary Clinton.
I am trying to be strategic and practical. Permanent residency with no citizenship and voting seems the best course to me.
However, I will go with whatever President Trump decides because, as Sundance has often said, the President always owns the downside. I am sure he has gamed this out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the Prez will end DACA. Then he will say no citizenship or voting if u stay. If u leave when your permit expires and make application to re-enter legally u may then apply for citizenship. If u r a criminal get out and don’t come back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ignorantia juris non excusat – Latin for “ignorance of the law excuses not”
Black’s Law Dictionary, 5th Edition, pg. 672
LikeLiked by 2 people
missmarple, I understand what you’re saying. I don’t totally agree, but do you truly believe that the left and RINOs would allow them to be denied citizenship and voting rights? Talk about a pet cause for Hollywood and the media. It would run on a loop how unAmerican, and cruel that policy is until they got amnesty and citizenship.
LikeLike
Can’t go with that any more….Look at all the Illegals in California that used their driver’s licenses for voting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We also need a law against motor voter.
The DACA people are on a list which can be cross-indexed to registration rolls. Force that on states like California along with a law that if DACA people vote, they are subject to immediate deportation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The longer they are here, the more anchor-babies they will download.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ryan, McConnel and the rest of congress are bought and paid for by the CoC and other Open Border lobbiests. They are at war with the American people and want the country flooded with aliens who will work cheap,and vote illegally. As a Uniparty, they are actively trying to take down the Republic and want the federal government to control all aspects of American lives. This is not “politics as usual”. Some call it treason others sedition. These people are no longer our country men. They are enemies of the state. They need to be removed from office and replaced with country loving patriots who will follow the Constitution and protect liberty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey Paco… Gotcha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good question.
Why do liberals/people want to let in more people who dont give a damn about America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to be deported back to Mexico and dream there… our children come first…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best comment of the day IMHO. Thank you Jay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is the problem–American children and even American adults do not come first anymore.
Even the anchor babies born here enter school with barely any English. Go to some school district where there is a 30% or more population of Illegals/Anchor babies. More money is spend on the ESL classes and teachers. Regular classes have like 25 to 30 students in them with maybe an aide 30 mins a day including k-3 grades. However the ESL classes & pullout classes are less than 15(usually about 8 to 10) with 2, 3 or 4 bilingual aides for the kids.
LikeLike
For any out there that say it might be un-Christian here you go.
We need to take care of our own home(America) and family (Americans) NOW!!
1 Timothy 5:8
“But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.”
LikeLike
So I went after Zuckerberg on his FB post saying “Dreamers” are our future. One of my comments got marked as spam.
Fascist Left strikes again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not on facebook,never was. I read the other day that no one can block him. What?
LikeLike
H3LL you should see Yahoo. For every Harvey article, there are a dozen more articles supporting DACA, and bashing Trump.
LikeLike
Perhaps POTUS wants to use this to generate maximum publicity (this has been achieved, it seems) and force the Congress to do something he wants.
LikeLike
And this clown wants to run for president in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could NOT hold my nose and vote for him…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This topic and the wall being built will tell me if I’ve been fooled. Getting tiresome all his bluster with none of the cornerstones of his campaign being implemented.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DACA is DOA…like the Paris Accords…like TPP…like DAPA…Transgender free medical care and bathrooms…if not for the Demon McCain, Obamacare too…Congress the President is doing his job, for the love of our country, Get back and support America First!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump was going to revoke DACA, I would’ve thought he’d announce it today so the opposition wouldn’t be paying as much attention going into the three day weekend…
LikeLike
Why? Hurricane Harvey is still ongoing…the country needs prayer. DACA is dead…it’s illegal…Notice Congress only works for government freeloaders…illegals as an example. The American People can see this as the masks come off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mayor Turner didn’t want the Illegals hassled during the storm, which I have to say I agree with. However, once it is over than back to enforcing American & Texas laws.
LikeLike
If you saw what I see, everyday, forget ICE, you would be screaming for the military.
Exactly across the street from me is am elementary school where EASILY 90% are illegal. Most of the mothers do not work, they walk their children to and from school and none, nada, zero, zip speak any English. They all converse in spanish.
All the mothers are obese and I mean ALL. Most of the kids are too. And I guran-damn-ty they vote.
Married? Don’t make me laugh, this makes them eligible for the most benefits while their baby daddies work for cash, under the table, screwing my blue collar friends out of not only jobs, but higher wages. And do they get healthcare! Free of course.
School lunches, on the house. Twice a month they flock to the parking lot, in very nice, late model vehicles to get the free food that is handed out.
This is no diatribe, I would be happy to post a video of a typical morning or afternoon. It will make your blood boil at the blatant abuse of our country and its citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear heavens, Paul Ryan is a spineless jellyfish.
This really is a perfect illustration of why we all voted for Trump. The USA needs tough, responsible, leadership. Of course DACA needs to die, be rescinded, etc. Obama could not get the plan through the Congress and decided to “act” in an unconstitutional fashion.
And this has nothing to do with “emotions” or “feelings”, it’s about fiscal responsibility and the duty of ANY government to protect it’s OWN people, first.
I’m tired of no one speaking up for the Americans who are young and looking for jobs. I’m tired of the media shaming anyone who IS advocating for Americans.
We’re in debt, and the real unemployment rate is about 10%. DACA is also about unrealistic expectations. My 16 year old was thrilled to get his grandmother’s used sedan as a first car. I’m sure he would have loved a brand new, red, convertible, Camaro, but it wasn’t happening….
It’s unreasonable for DACA kids to think they get to usurp the rights of Americans.
LikeLike
He’s not spineless…he always stands strong for the Globalists!
LikeLike
DACA recipients cannot stay without a change to the birth certificate citizenship. A birth certificate is issued to anyone born here. That certificate does nothing to change their citizenship elsewhere. Thus, these “Dreamers” have inherent divided loyalty. That needs to be addressed.
Build the Wall.
All aliens must leave by a certain date or forever be denied entry.
Any Congresscritter that decides Dreamers are a more important constituency than Americans needs to be “Cantored”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope POTUS stands by his campaign promise and deep sixes DACA. No compromises, no wishy washy.
1. Stand by your promise.
2. If he caves or “crosses the aisle”, his entire legislative agenda is open for target practice. RINOS are emboldened and nothing gets passed.
LikeLike
The good people of District one in Wisconsin need to primary out this Rino.
LikeLike
Yet on and on goes Ryan, smiling smugly, backstabbing Trump at will, apparently under some kind of strange exemption from critique by Trump. I guess there is a plan. It’s beyond me.
LikeLike