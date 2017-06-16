President Trump Rescinds DAPA – Obama’s Unlawful Executive Action Deferring Deportation…

An important point before the details: ♦The hero in this entire constitutional story is Federal Judge Andrew Hanen (Full Backstory)♦

Yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the DAPA program was officially rescinded:

(VIA DHS) On June 15, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, after consulting with the Attorney General, signed a memorandum rescinding the November 20, 2014 memorandum that created the program known as Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (“DAPA”) because there is no credible path forward to litigate the currently enjoined policy. (link)

D.A.P.A or Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program – was the executive action Obama attempted in November of 2014 which was shut down by Federal Judge Andrew Hanen in February 2015 with the issuance of an emergency injunction.

It’s important to note the underlying constitutionality of the case was NEVER heard in Judge Hanen’s court. After Hanen put the emergency injunction in place to stop DAPA from being carried out, all of the Obama DOJ action was directed at removing the injunction.

However, in an unusual twist, in order to establish the scope of the state and federal argument, the Supreme Court did expand their June ’16 hearing beyond the injunction to listen to the underlying merit of the Obama administration’s arguments.  They issued a one sentence ruling:

“The judgement is affirmed by an equally divided court.”

judge andrew hanen scotus ruling

(Via Daily Caller) The Trump administration has fulfilled another one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises by rescinding the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) program implemented under Barack Obama that could have allowed as many as five million illegal aliens with children who are citizens or lawful permanent residents to remain in the country if they met certain criteria. (more)

 

68 Responses to President Trump Rescinds DAPA – Obama’s Unlawful Executive Action Deferring Deportation…

  1. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:16 am

    #Winning!
    D:\Google Drive\Pictures – Political\Trump\Winning

  2. wheatietoo says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:20 am

    There will be epic levels of Liberal Splodey Heads over this.

    They may even set their hair on fire first…then go splodey.
    Is it wrong that I would love to see video of this?

  3. BobBoxBody says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:20 am

    I remember this happening last year, but having it rescinded now, what does it mean?

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 16, 2017 at 1:22 am

      It was merely ‘shackled’ by the Injunction…but this drives a stake in it.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 16, 2017 at 1:28 am

      Deportation, I would imagine. Unless we hear otherwise, I would expect ICE would continue doing what they have been doing as far as prioritizing deporting criminals first, but if others are swept up when they arrest criminals and they are here illegally they get deported. That is what I think. Does anyone know for sure?

      • Donna in Oregon says:
        June 16, 2017 at 1:36 am

        The only info are the large sweeps on Criminal illegals and they sweep up the non-criminals that are involved with the criminals at the same time. The drug busts on the Cartel are massive and it’s very hard to find them since there are so many agencies involved. On the map the Cartel drug busts are hitting the distribution lines and the border hard. I think because Secretary Kelly was a general and he has a strategy on where to hit ’em.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          June 16, 2017 at 1:53 am

          I simply NEVER imagined they could work these seemingly insoluable problems so hard and so effectively. But think about our past Secs of Homeland Security. What a bunch of ineffectual losers. General Kelly is the real deal. I am just kind of stunned, really, at how hard and fast the changes are coming. I never thought winning would look like this!

          And in case you are wondering, I’m ready for more!!!!

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 16, 2017 at 1:41 am

        Shhh…let’s just watch and silently wave bye bye.

        • Remington..... says:
          June 16, 2017 at 2:09 am

          Speaking of which, what’s happening with the wall? Contracts awarded yet? Samples walls constructed yet? Proof of concept yet?

          • wheatietoo says:
            June 16, 2017 at 2:16 am

            I’m sure they are working on it, Remington.

            Jeez…you seem like the kid in the back seat, who just got handed a juicy cheeseburger…and then starts saying:
            “Are we there yet?”
            “Are we there yet?”
            “Are we there yet?”

  4. WVPatriot says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Wonderful news for America’s sovereignty!!!!!

    MAGA!!!!!

  5. The Defiant One says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:22 am

    What a surprise… WINNING BIGLY!

    I can’t get enough of that! 🙂

  6. ALEX says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:24 am

    These are the actions that show the power of the Presidency. Our vote is held hostage on major legislation by the uniparty/RINO, but this and Paris Accord etc are the things that make my vote that much more worth it every single day…Winning.

    MAGA

  7. yohio says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Bigly Winning

  8. Lunatic Fringe says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Win.

  9. G. Combs says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Please note for ammo against the Progressives. ALL these kids born of Mexican parents are MEXICANS by Mexican law so sending them HOME is no biggie. Let them clean up their own country instead of being leaches on ours.

    • Wend says:
      June 16, 2017 at 2:08 am

      Well, unfortunately although you’re right the general consensus is the Magic Dirt belief that anyone born here is automatically a citizen. Looks like a good one to take up in the fullness of time.

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Oh, I don’t want to miss Rep Luis Gutierrez hysteria. He is going to be cray-cray for weeks!

  11. Bob Thoms says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Wow. Never doubt this man!

  12. wheatietoo says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Conan’s “What is Best in Life”.

  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:34 am

    This has been a sad day. I have felt bad for Scalise, I have felt bad for the female Capitol Police who was shot in the ankle. I bet she won’t ever be back on the job unless it is desk duty so her life will likely never be the same. And I have felt bad for the kid released from North Korea and his family.

    But this! This makes me feel like dancing! THAT’s My President!

  14. snaggletooths says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:40 am

    I will keep taking these wins as we get them I just have no sympathy for illegal invaders especially those who have been here for years never making an effort to become legal. I sure wish that we could stop the anchor babies once and for all.

    • maiingankwe says:
      June 16, 2017 at 1:58 am

      Gil,
      Sometimes I can be a bit slow. The one in the middle with that sign demanding free stuff, was that real? I mean, it hadn’t been changed or anything? It doesn’t look like it, but what I do know with computers?

      We don’t owe that man anything, and I don’t understand how he thinks we owe him anything, not even a dime. Or is he still upset thinking we took their land?

      No taxes, free health care, free food and a house? Not bloody happening. Hope he is nabbed and sent back asap.

      Oh, and the threat of killing our police in Arizona until we give in to their demands? Again, not happening. As if they would stop when they got all their free stuff anyways, yeah, sure, I believe him.

      Thank you for sharing this. It may have elevated my blood pressure for a minute, but then all I had to do was think about this article and it had me smiling again. 😁

  16. yakmaster2 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Another victory for LAWS. They’re either are enforceable or worthless. DAPA not only ignored immigration law, but actually REWARDED illegals who birthed their children on American soil.
    Now, I can’t wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the Travel Ban to slap down preachy biased Liberal Judges.

  17. realgaryseven says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Thanks be to God for patriots like Judge Andrew Hanen.

  18. bertdilbert says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:59 am

    This is working out pretty good actually. Everyone is so wrapped up with Russia and obstruction of justice they are too busy to see that Obama is being erased day by day.

  19. Maquis says:
    June 16, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Buh Bye!

  20. kathycovfefe says:
    June 16, 2017 at 2:11 am

    A lot of the documents, including respondent’s brief in opposition and Trump’s reply, are here:

    http://www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/trump-v-international-refugee-assistance-project/

    • kathycovfefe says:
      June 16, 2017 at 2:15 am

      Sorry. Wrong thread! My post is about the briefs to the SCOTUS on the 4th Circuit’s ruling on the immigration EUO.

  21. Wend says:
    June 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Man, I am so out of it-I didn’t even realize Cert already granted! Thanks, Kathy.

  22. fred5678 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Sorry to be a wet blanket, but this just makes permanent the already ineffective and blocked DAPA for illegal alien parents of citizens or legal residents. .

    DACA is still in full effect, granting work permits to new applicants by illegal alien “children” up to age 30 or so, and renewing existing work permits to prior DACA recipients.

    “The June 15, 2012 memorandum that created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will remain in effect.”

    https://www.dhs.gov/news/2017/06/15/rescission-memorandum-providing-deferred-action-parents-americans-and-lawful

    DACA rewards illegal aliens with work permits. As long as DACA is operative we don’t have “Hire American” in effect.

    PDJT can end DACA with a simple EO and his pen, just as Obama signed the EO to create DACA.

