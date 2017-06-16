President Trump Rescinds DAPA – Obama’s Unlawful Executive Action Deferring Deportation…

An important point before the details: ♦The hero in this entire constitutional story is Federal Judge Andrew Hanen (Full Backstory)♦
Yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the DAPA program was officially rescinded:
(VIA DHS) On June 15, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, after consulting with the Attorney General, signed a memorandum rescinding the November 20, 2014 memorandum that created the program known as Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (“DAPA”) because there is no credible path forward to litigate the currently enjoined policy. (link)
D.A.P.A or Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program – was the executive action Obama attempted in November of 2014 which was shut down by Federal Judge Andrew Hanen in February 2015 with the issuance of an emergency injunction.
- The DOJ appealed the Judge Hanen injunction, on merit, to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and lost.
- The DOJ then appealed the Hanen injunction, on standing, to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and lost again. (Full Backstory) <– Absolutely critical read to understand the scope of case – includes prior court rulings.
- The DOJ filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court.
- On January 19th, 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.
- April 18th, 2016, the court heard oral arguments –full pdf transcript –
- On June 24, 2016 the Supreme Court upheld the injunction. –full pdf ruling–
It’s important to note the underlying constitutionality of the case was NEVER heard in Judge Hanen’s court. After Hanen put the emergency injunction in place to stop DAPA from being carried out, all of the Obama DOJ action was directed at removing the injunction.
However, in an unusual twist, in order to establish the scope of the state and federal argument, the Supreme Court did expand their June ’16 hearing beyond the injunction to listen to the underlying merit of the Obama administration’s arguments. They issued a one sentence ruling:
“The judgement is affirmed by an equally divided court.”
(Via Daily Caller) The Trump administration has fulfilled another one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises by rescinding the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) program implemented under Barack Obama that could have allowed as many as five million illegal aliens with children who are citizens or lawful permanent residents to remain in the country if they met certain criteria. (more)
#Winning!
DACA need to go too.. that is still in place for now.
BINGO!!
“That wall just got 10 feet taller.” ~ DJT
There will be epic levels of Liberal Splodey Heads over this.
They may even set their hair on fire first…then go splodey.
Is it wrong that I would love to see video of this?
No, never wrong 🙂 I can’t wait to watch the jokes. Ah, the jokes on this website are the best in the world. So exciting! Can hardly wait!!
Well…They shot five people Tuesday…
Yes. Yes they did.
So I will have no shame about observing Conan’s “What it best in life”…and look forward to their lamentations.
A favorite…
Haaa.
I love this!
That princess shackled to the big rock was such a Snowflake, too.
They have more, check out the channel. Predator is good.
Oh my gosh, how the heck did I miss that? Could you please tell me where, so I can look it up? Thank you.
I bet there will be video! Heh, heh.
I remember this happening last year, but having it rescinded now, what does it mean?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was merely ‘shackled’ by the Injunction…but this drives a stake in it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well now that there’s a stake in it, what happens now?
LikeLike
‘Drive a stake in it’ = it’s dead.
“Rescinded” = makes it go bye bye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know it was basically trying to legalize illegals, but does this open the door to them being deported now?
LikeLike
Yes…but shhhh…let’s keep that a secret.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They can still try to get another remedy called Cancellation of Removal but those require much more evidence and are limited in number. In fact, this DAPA looked like an attempt to end-run the Cancellation requirements.
LikeLike
Aww man, you’re harshing my mellow.
But yeah, I’m sure they will try every form of vexatious litigation in the book, to try to fight this.
Those liberal judges will have their dance cards full, from this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t be done, It’s over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know right? Just like the guy from DHS saying illegals should feel uncomfortable and afraid. I heard that and almost fell off my chair. LOVING IT
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love this, too!
Adios Amigos. They have to leave now. A tear less goodbye to another Obama legacy wish.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I forgot ALL about this litigation-
Andrew Haney needs to be on short list for the Supremes.
The Fifth Circuit RULES!!!
Finally, I assume the USSC Order was after poor Scalia was murdered. So I would assume the 4-4 split was Chief, Thomas, Alito and Kennedy v. Breyer and the Three Witches.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I assume the bad side in this 4-4 split argued in conferences that the President can do whatever he wants with immigration. Will they have the intellectual honesty to argue the same position when the President is Donald Trump? Maybe Breyer-I hold out no hope for the witches.
LikeLike
Deportation, I would imagine. Unless we hear otherwise, I would expect ICE would continue doing what they have been doing as far as prioritizing deporting criminals first, but if others are swept up when they arrest criminals and they are here illegally they get deported. That is what I think. Does anyone know for sure?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only info are the large sweeps on Criminal illegals and they sweep up the non-criminals that are involved with the criminals at the same time. The drug busts on the Cartel are massive and it’s very hard to find them since there are so many agencies involved. On the map the Cartel drug busts are hitting the distribution lines and the border hard. I think because Secretary Kelly was a general and he has a strategy on where to hit ’em.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I simply NEVER imagined they could work these seemingly insoluable problems so hard and so effectively. But think about our past Secs of Homeland Security. What a bunch of ineffectual losers. General Kelly is the real deal. I am just kind of stunned, really, at how hard and fast the changes are coming. I never thought winning would look like this!
And in case you are wondering, I’m ready for more!!!!
Shhh…let’s just watch and silently wave bye bye.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Speaking of which, what’s happening with the wall? Contracts awarded yet? Samples walls constructed yet? Proof of concept yet?
LikeLike
I’m sure they are working on it, Remington.
Jeez…you seem like the kid in the back seat, who just got handed a juicy cheeseburger…and then starts saying:
“Are we there yet?”
“Are we there yet?”
“Are we there yet?”
Wonderful news for America’s sovereignty!!!!!
MAGA!!!!!
What a surprise… WINNING BIGLY!
I can’t get enough of that! 🙂
These are the actions that show the power of the Presidency. Our vote is held hostage on major legislation by the uniparty/RINO, but this and Paris Accord etc are the things that make my vote that much more worth it every single day…Winning.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bigly Winning
Win.
Please note for ammo against the Progressives. ALL these kids born of Mexican parents are MEXICANS by Mexican law so sending them HOME is no biggie. Let them clean up their own country instead of being leaches on ours.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, unfortunately although you’re right the general consensus is the Magic Dirt belief that anyone born here is automatically a citizen. Looks like a good one to take up in the fullness of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I don’t want to miss Rep Luis Gutierrez hysteria. He is going to be cray-cray for weeks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would like to deport him with them. He works harder for non citizens than citizens.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow. Never doubt this man!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Conan’s “What is Best in Life”.
I posted for you upthread…😊 trust me must watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This has been a sad day. I have felt bad for Scalise, I have felt bad for the female Capitol Police who was shot in the ankle. I bet she won’t ever be back on the job unless it is desk duty so her life will likely never be the same. And I have felt bad for the kid released from North Korea and his family.
But this! This makes me feel like dancing! THAT’s My President!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I will keep taking these wins as we get them I just have no sympathy for illegal invaders especially those who have been here for years never making an effort to become legal. I sure wish that we could stop the anchor babies once and for all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Gil,
Sometimes I can be a bit slow. The one in the middle with that sign demanding free stuff, was that real? I mean, it hadn’t been changed or anything? It doesn’t look like it, but what I do know with computers?
We don’t owe that man anything, and I don’t understand how he thinks we owe him anything, not even a dime. Or is he still upset thinking we took their land?
No taxes, free health care, free food and a house? Not bloody happening. Hope he is nabbed and sent back asap.
Oh, and the threat of killing our police in Arizona until we give in to their demands? Again, not happening. As if they would stop when they got all their free stuff anyways, yeah, sure, I believe him.
Thank you for sharing this. It may have elevated my blood pressure for a minute, but then all I had to do was think about this article and it had me smiling again. 😁
I don’t doubt the sign is real. I do doubt he understood what the sign said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They believe we took land belonging to them-the empire of Aztlan-now CA, TX, NM, AZ.
You know who else believed that? The Nazis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not about Mexico of course but that Austria and the Sudetenland (Czech Republic) and Alsace were part of the Greater German Reich.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reconquista la raza uniform:
Doesn’t quite have the same panache as an SS uniform-but maybe that’s just me.
Its real. From 2010. Yes remember this article and we have a POTUS who has talked with families of and become a champion for victims of illegal aliens.
As to the sign demanding free stuff, Snopes claims its veracity is inconclusive because they can’t find a version of the picture showing different text on the sign. From where I stand, the sign is legit until someone proves it isn’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Snopes-Bwahaha!
I hope the cat’s OK. The people are worthless.
I remember this being on the news, went looking for the image, but i cant find news archives(dont know how anyway).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now, I can’t wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the Travel Ban to slap down preachy biased Liberal Judges.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks be to God for patriots like Judge Andrew Hanen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Buh Bye!
A lot of the documents, including respondent’s brief in opposition and Trump’s reply, are here:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry. Wrong thread! My post is about the briefs to the SCOTUS on the 4th Circuit’s ruling on the immigration EUO.
Man, I am so out of it-I didn’t even realize Cert already granted! Thanks, Kathy.
Sorry to be a wet blanket, but this just makes permanent the already ineffective and blocked DAPA for illegal alien parents of citizens or legal residents. .
DACA is still in full effect, granting work permits to new applicants by illegal alien “children” up to age 30 or so, and renewing existing work permits to prior DACA recipients.
“The June 15, 2012 memorandum that created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will remain in effect.”
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2017/06/15/rescission-memorandum-providing-deferred-action-parents-americans-and-lawful
DACA rewards illegal aliens with work permits. As long as DACA is operative we don’t have “Hire American” in effect.
PDJT can end DACA with a simple EO and his pen, just as Obama signed the EO to create DACA.
