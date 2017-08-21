President Trump National Address on Afghanistan and Security Policy – 9:00pm Livestream…

Tonight from Fort Myer, Virginia, President Trump is scheduled to address the nation and outline his administration’s national security policy toward the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, and larger regional issues.
The national speech will be covered by most cable news outlets and is scheduled for 9:00pm EDT.
RSBN Livestream link – Fox10 Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Clarification needed…..
Does this mean that PTrump has countermanded McMaster’s operational philosophy of making US troops who “disrespect ” the Koran kiss it and hand it back to the Taliban supporters at a special ceremony?
I guess that’s a yes now. Yippee.
McMaster’s “Chief Commander” then was a fraud artist subsequently the policies issued involved kissing the Koran per King Muslim Slaveship Owner Obama’s orders.
The real Commander in Chief is in charge now. Sempr Fi
Hilarious watching Lindsey Graham say he is proud of the President. 2% Graham what a swamp creep
I giggled throughout his remarks on fox just now.
Miss Lindsey was just delighted!
Giddy
The military troops and Afghan vets are very happy with what Trump said. Thats whats important.
Lindsey Graham is proud of POTUS…like we what you think LIndsey, but thanks for saying something positive.
I support my President 1000%. ‘Nuff said.
Rand Paul is already going public basically saying he will block the troop surge.
But Lindsey Graham will fight Rand and says Rand has always been wrong….
Yep. I was watching too.
Lindsey Graham’s Victoria Secret’s A-cup overrules Rand Paul’s Speedo.
😂😂😂
Hahahaha! Almost fell off of my chair!
I’ll say it again. Paul is part of the problem. I know lots of Treepers love him…but to me, he’s just more of the same. He got roasted pretty good on his social media, many saying support the Agenda and the person we voted to implement it.
It’s not a surge, IMO. does he need congress on this? Aren’t we already there?
Professional obstructionist – he learned well from his father (who never Did get an audit of the Fed). I worked hard for Ron Paul’s campaign…I wish I knew then what I know now.
It is totally amazing what we’ve all learned about many politicians in the last two years!
M…yes indeed…its truly amazing what can be seen, once a little light is shed on events, people, and places.
He will be on his own, as usual. He is always this way.
What surge Rand? We are already there nitwit.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Rand Paul like his Father is a few fries short of a happy meal.
Rand Paul goes against everything. Every time. And never gets anywhere or contributes anything.
Riding the stationary bicycle while the movie is running behind.
Hahahaha, WSB, you are on a roll, tonight!
A lot of praise for our President…..you should hear Lindsay Graham…..praising PT
Graham always likes a war… must mean money for SC.
Do you think Graham cares about folks in SC?
I think that’s a worry.
Calling Pakistan onto the carpet has been so obviously necessary, and so intentionally ignored by prior admins.
I hoped, when I read that President Trump sent his team back to the drawing board, that is precisely what he told them. ‘I will give you every weapon, troop, and ROE you need to fight, but first I want your REGIONAL LEVERAGE strategy. Afghanistan isn’t operating in a vacuum. Give me the strategy that forces the hand of their enablers.’
Prayers to Almighty God to be with our leaders & troops.
Alison, you nailed it. Thank you for posting!
I am listening to all call-ins on c-span and everything I have heard is very positive for our President.
yes, it’s awesome isn’t it – and just nice, humble people. I hope they split out the clip to post later
Lol.
Lindsey Graham is practically having an orgasm .
LikeLiked by 5 people
lol. i saw that. he practically got high!
I CANNOT STOP LAUGHING!!!
Folks there is no indication there will be a troop surge
Please recall he mentioned Saudi Arabia and then proceeded to talk about America and allies doing the job
Middle eastern folks are currently helping us with isis and I think they were part of the plan to knockout North Korea if needed
Very astute post, and like Sundance always says everything is connected.
Meanwhile, the alt right “experts” are calling the President George W. Trump and howling that he didn’t immediately withdraw.
Those people are nothing but grifters who prey on Trump supporters for money and influence.
A lot of them are borderline isolationists.
Trump never promised that anyway. He promised us that he would kill the terrorists, which is what he’s doing.
I am not an “alt-right expert”. I have loved and supported President Trump since the first escalator ride. But I will admit I was shocked & hurt when I heard a new troop surge because one of the reasons I voted for President Trump was because he was against nation building. But after listening to President Trump I feel hopeful that we can finally end this war. I feel really hopeful about the new Afghan strategy now.
They just want to be right about McMaster. That’s all they care about.
How do you know there is a troop surge? He didn’t announce any troop numbers and said he wouldn’t.
Jvlovesk, President Trump did not mention troop surge. We do not know there will be one. He did mention billions in missles so maybe that is the route we will go.
Very impressive speech! Comprehensive, combining economic pressures with military might. “We are not nation building again…we are killing terrorists!” How wonderfully Trumpian !! I love my President!
Replaying the speech on cspan right now
Hubby had on CNN for first response and a general was on (sorry didn’t catch name). He was very positive also👍🏻 Anderson Cooper couldn’t handle the positive response, so he instantly turned to someone else and started talking about Charlottesville! 😏
LOL – he has to stall until there’s a new script loaded
Hey Anderson – try Russia!!
I’m surprised CNN carried the speech. I thought they had Paul Ryan on instead.
even though CNN hates our president, he’s ratings gold…
Oh Ryan was on right after that… audience was rigged, questions rigged and Ryan was a lyin. Keep moving.
The fact that he called out Pakistan is bigger than todays eclipse!
Yes! I 100% agree… I have been waiting to hear this for many years now.
as I was saying about the Pakistan framing:
this is just the charges from Thursday – thought I was posting Sundance’s retweet and there were new charges…nvm
From the article: Awan retained Chris Gowen, a longtime aide to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to represent him shortly after his arrest.
Who pays for all these lawyers for scum bags?
New, more liberal ROE. Designed to WIN! Obama’s pussification got too many of our people killed. Let the dogs out!
Re the Rubio and Graham compliments: don’t you think the burned up phone, voicemail, email, and tweets calling them out, the white-hot rage being directed at the RNC, the closed checkbooks, all the online ranting, is getting a bit of notice??? Trump has 85-90% party support on issues and his actions so far; they have about a 10 to 20% approval.
Well they are never more happy than if a war is going on!
BUT you are right and I suspect they have seen some of the internal polling which Adam Gingrich has been talking about recently, and quite frankly I think it has shocked the living daylights out of them…
Now McCain and Graham can show their gratitude by supporting his agenda. Does this mean he’s not a racist now?
Yes. And now the devil can enter the Kingdom of heaven. We can relax.
So…just how is their censure vote going to go tomorrow…hmm.
I think Steve Bannon is a good guy. But I also think Steve Bannon is all about Steve Bannon. He comes up with policies which are great on paper, but in implementation and practicality, and maybe not as easy as he thinks. Trump chooses his battles wisely, Bannon chooses all battles.
Bannon wants to help all of his causes simultaneously (which are honorable), whereas Trump wants to help the country. I think this disconnect is why he went. I think Bannon is all about the journey. Trump is all about the destination.
Either way, Trump or Bannon, are not people who are trying to help their friends and financiers get rich at the expense of the common man. But the fact that they have parted ways within the White House is good. To me, it seemed like a man wearing two right footed shoes. Both shoes represent the stronger foot, but didn’t result in the most stablest of strides.
So now our Warriors don’t have to worry about the brother of the mother of the sister of the uncle…so that is why we can’t shoot them! Good to unshackle and WIN once and for all!!! GET IT DONE.
Watch wapo have some stupid russia story tomorrow
That’s been the pattern. Anytime PDJT has a really great moment, the deceivers have to try and smash it down. I hope this once they are out of ammo and our President can shine.
” I hope this once they are out of ammo and our President can shine.”
I just pray our aged equipment is up to this.
Yours too? Every night I also pray that my aged equipment is up to this and that. Wait… what?
My lands that is hilarious,
😂
Sorry, I do not support this move. Endless war is very difficult for the troops and their families, sows hate and discontent at home, weakens military readiness, and shows very little gain for the pain. But the braying crowd is happy.
If he just pulled out then another isis would happen and we would be right back there
That’s a NeoCon talking point. But even if you are right, you can always make that argument with Afghanistan. Maybe McCain was right back in 2000, well be there for hundreds of years. Winning. Not. Second, how come Saudi Arabia, our so called “ally” who we are giving billions of dollars of arms to doesn’t take the fight for us???? And then who knows maybe Kazakhstan becomes a new hub for the next ISIS so we gotta go their next by your logic? Where next? It never ends.
If Trump had exited Afghanistan, people on this site would be praising the move. For God’s sake we’ve wasted nearly a trillion dollars in Afghanistan. But since Trump appears to be increasing the US troops there, now it’s suddenly a great move. And btw only God knows how many more troops will be going to ShariaLand now. It was rumored to be 4,000. But the number is ambiguous. For all we know it might be 30,000 or 50,000 troops.
This isn’t what I voted for. I’m not abandoning Trump, but in my eyes this is a slap in the face to the Forgotten Man.
Different war because there’s a proper Commander in Chief now, one who knows his objective, one who will allow his troops to defend themselves, and one who will hold his majors accountable for future combat losses. Under Obama, it was called a suicidal war. He didn’t protect American troops, he sent them to be killed off by terrorists. The Afgan War will see an end under Trump.
I hope you are right and honestly wish I shared your optimism. And I’m happy about changing the rules of engagement. But those rules only changed under Obama. I don’t remember winning in Afghanistan under Bush with the old rules. The Soviet Union couldn’t do it either
Bannon was pushing for a contracted mercenary force…there was never an option just to leave. Calling it a neocon talking point is not credible imho.
I am a military spouse and I am happy with his speech/plans. He said it is not a blank check and our patience will not be forever – did you miss that? I think he’s gonna bomb the shit out of them and I like that.
God bless you kitty and your hubby. Thank you for your sacrifices.
God bless you and your husband, Kitty. Thank him for his service please 🇺🇸❤️
It’s more difficult to lose the war and hang our heads in defeat. It makes the loss of lives more painful to bear.
He didn’t say that we’re there indefinately. He just changed it from being purely time based, to being results and cooperation based.
Did you listen to his speech, Archie?
The entire speech?
You can do so at the link above (tape from RSBN) 👍
Thanks, Treepers and Sundance- I can always count on you for a good synopsis to share with my daughter ( the one with anxiety issues and the Lefty friends).
The best part? Trump didn’t say “pahk-ee-STAHN.”
Yes, just one more blessing!!!!
Haha! I still have to control my gag reflex every time his face pops up.
Ab so lute ly. Ugh!!!
Were not gona take it, NO! We aint gonna take it! Were not gonna take it anymore!
President Trump a common sense man in an age of nonsense. That’s what i voted for and enthusiastically support day in and day out. MAGA!
If Congress could vote to make geese lay golden eggs to pay down the debt, Paul would be the lone dissenting voice.
He would claim the people beating the geese and stealing the golden eggs are only seeking peace through violence.
What is best in life?
To crush your enemies. See them driven before you. And to hear the lamentations of their women.
Interesting strategy… lets tactically wipe em out, but not nation build.
Does anyone know if this was carried on all the networks?
One of my NeverTrump friends liked the speech, so now I’m worried 🙂
lol. That’s cute, Sanj.
Speech was perfect and exactly what it needed I look forward to seeing what happens over the next few months.
Pakistan has always supported the Taliban. “At its peak, formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban’s government was acknowledged by only three nations: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.”
Until we cut off support from Pakistan, the Taliban will not be defeated. Trump or someone in his admin. finally has figured it out. Deal w/ the backstabbing shithole nation of Pakistan.
Did some of you watch the same speech I did?
It’s a sound and realistic strategy and a brilliant speech.
He did NOT outline the specifics of each. He did not say troops are his first line of achieving the goals.
What he did say is it would be achieved in a multi-faceted fashion diplomatically, economically as well as militarily.
If I had to speculate, based on how he has approached things so far, it will primarily be achieved diplomatically and economically. It’s always about economics. He’ll figure out a way to make it worth the while of the neighboring nations.
In the meantime, the salivating NEOCONS will cooperate with him on some other things because they think we’re going to extend the wars.
This speech was a call to national unity in the face of the Alt-lefts destruction of the national heritage and violence. The military strategy was Reganesque, we win, you loose and there is no time table just the hard fist of the US slamming down on the terrorists until they are wiped out.
yes, and well timed before tomorrows Rally (rally! rally! yeah! yeah! lol)
I am listening to a replay of PTrump’s speech and I caught that Afghanistan is going to help economically defray the cost of the war to us…sounds like we will be taking those vast amounts of $billions of natural resources and minerals. If we don’t, China will!
That sounds good. But what if they say no?
I don’t think they have any choice for it costs us billions to be there. That hellhole of a country has nothing else to give us except opium and that isn’t gonna happen.
Hopefully there is a strategy Trump didn’t mention in his speech to eradicate the poppy/heroin. We’ve been protecting it. They supply 90% of the world’s heroin
The Afganies need to build a rail line to the sea so they can ship out bauxite and other raw minerals to pay for the development of a national infrastructure. Unfortunately, the Talaban will have to be crushed and Whabbism defeated otherwise the country will always be poor and backward.
Consistent with his criticism of the Iraq experience..
Under Trump…….. America won’t play stupid again
love that he said “this is not a blank check” – they’re all ready to head back and sign some bloated budget, and he’s already nipping that in the bud =)
I just may have offended some people on Twitter. Why am I laughing?
The big difference between this effort and all previous efforts is this: President Trump is in charge.
We most likely heard about only one-tenth of the hell storm that is planned for those bastards running amok over there. Their days of wreaking havoc on the civilized world from Afghanistan and Pakistan are numbered.
Thank you, Sundance, for the continued wise coverage. Thank you, Treepers for wonderful conversations and additional wisdom. What a home for those of us who want to MAGA.
Thank God for a President like Donald Trump who knows what leadership is all about and what warfare is for — and who loves the United States of America.
Agreed!
No time table because we may not be abl to leave this region. So many threats: Iran, China, Pakistan: http://www.lib.utexas.edu/maps/middle_east_and_asia/txu-oclc-309296021-afghanistan_admin_2008.jpg
Was just coming to post this! I am OUTRAGED and SERIOUSLY TRIGGERED!!! How dare they do this while he is speaking to the American people about sending American troops into battle??? POX ON THEIR HOUSE!!!
“I have directed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to make preparations to carry out the president’s strategy. I will be in consultation with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies—several of which have also committed to increasing their troop numbers. Together, we will assist the Afghan Security forces to destroy the terrorist hub.”
https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1284714/statement-by-secretary-of-defense-jim-mattis-on-the-south-asia-strategy/
As someone who has been critical of Afghanistan policies of the past 16 & cheered when Trump talked about an exit from the country, I am very pleased with this speech & the policies outlined. Pakistan’s accountability is crucial & was always absent. India’s positive involvement could pay dividends further down the road in South Asia. Regional leverage is a smart & necessary aspect of this involvement. There is no doubt PT means what he says about “no nation building” & he has not given me cause to doubt his words yet. Killing terrorists? I’m all in.
Tonight is a good night and everyone like the speech. Let see any leak or breaking news from NYT or WAPO tomorrow.
