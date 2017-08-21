President Trump National Address on Afghanistan and Security Policy – 9:00pm Livestream…

Posted on August 21, 2017 by

Tonight from Fort Myer, Virginia, President Trump is scheduled to address the nation and outline his administration’s national security policy toward the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, and larger regional issues.

The national speech will be covered by most cable news outlets and is scheduled for 9:00pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream linkFox10 Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Iran, Iraq, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Military, President Trump, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

463 Responses to President Trump National Address on Afghanistan and Security Policy – 9:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. Plato says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Clarification needed…..
    Does this mean that PTrump has countermanded McMaster’s operational philosophy of making US troops who “disrespect ” the Koran kiss it and hand it back to the Taliban supporters at a special ceremony?

    I guess that’s a yes now. Yippee.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      McMaster’s “Chief Commander” then was a fraud artist subsequently the policies issued involved kissing the Koran per King Muslim Slaveship Owner Obama’s orders.

      The real Commander in Chief is in charge now. Sempr Fi

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. gzuf says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Hilarious watching Lindsey Graham say he is proud of the President. 2% Graham what a swamp creep

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. littleflower481 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Lindsey Graham is proud of POTUS…like we what you think LIndsey, but thanks for saying something positive.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Summer says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I support my President 1000%. ‘Nuff said.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Rand Paul is already going public basically saying he will block the troop surge.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. winky says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    A lot of praise for our President…..you should hear Lindsay Graham…..praising PT

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Alison says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Calling Pakistan onto the carpet has been so obviously necessary, and so intentionally ignored by prior admins.

    I hoped, when I read that President Trump sent his team back to the drawing board, that is precisely what he told them. ‘I will give you every weapon, troop, and ROE you need to fight, but first I want your REGIONAL LEVERAGE strategy. Afghanistan isn’t operating in a vacuum. Give me the strategy that forces the hand of their enablers.’

    Prayers to Almighty God to be with our leaders & troops.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  9. oneofthecrazies says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I am listening to all call-ins on c-span and everything I have heard is very positive for our President.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Lol.

    Lindsey Graham is practically having an orgasm .

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Bobjasper says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Folks there is no indication there will be a troop surge

    Please recall he mentioned Saudi Arabia and then proceeded to talk about America and allies doing the job

    Middle eastern folks are currently helping us with isis and I think they were part of the plan to knockout North Korea if needed

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. missmarple2 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Meanwhile, the alt right “experts” are calling the President George W. Trump and howling that he didn’t immediately withdraw.

    Those people are nothing but grifters who prey on Trump supporters for money and influence.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • bbred says:
      August 21, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      A lot of them are borderline isolationists.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Delilah says:
      August 21, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      Trump never promised that anyway. He promised us that he would kill the terrorists, which is what he’s doing.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Jvlovesk says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      I am not an “alt-right expert”. I have loved and supported President Trump since the first escalator ride. But I will admit I was shocked & hurt when I heard a new troop surge because one of the reasons I voted for President Trump was because he was against nation building. But after listening to President Trump I feel hopeful that we can finally end this war. I feel really hopeful about the new Afghan strategy now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Very impressive speech! Comprehensive, combining economic pressures with military might. “We are not nation building again…we are killing terrorists!” How wonderfully Trumpian !! I love my President!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  15. tuskyou says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Replaying the speech on cspan right now

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Landslide says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Hubby had on CNN for first response and a general was on (sorry didn’t catch name). He was very positive also👍🏻 Anderson Cooper couldn’t handle the positive response, so he instantly turned to someone else and started talking about Charlottesville! 😏

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Maggie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    The fact that he called out Pakistan is bigger than todays eclipse!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. Regina says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    as I was saying about the Pakistan framing:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      August 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      this is just the charges from Thursday – thought I was posting Sundance’s retweet and there were new charges…nvm

      Like

      Reply
      • M. Mueller says:
        August 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

        From the article: Awan retained Chris Gowen, a longtime aide to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to represent him shortly after his arrest.

        Who pays for all these lawyers for scum bags?

        Like

        Reply
  20. jnearen says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    New, more liberal ROE. Designed to WIN! Obama’s pussification got too many of our people killed. Let the dogs out!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Convert says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Re the Rubio and Graham compliments: don’t you think the burned up phone, voicemail, email, and tweets calling them out, the white-hot rage being directed at the RNC, the closed checkbooks, all the online ranting, is getting a bit of notice??? Trump has 85-90% party support on issues and his actions so far; they have about a 10 to 20% approval.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • TheTorch says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Well they are never more happy than if a war is going on!

      BUT you are right and I suspect they have seen some of the internal polling which Adam Gingrich has been talking about recently, and quite frankly I think it has shocked the living daylights out of them…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  22. Travis McGee says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Now McCain and Graham can show their gratitude by supporting his agenda. Does this mean he’s not a racist now?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I think Steve Bannon is a good guy. But I also think Steve Bannon is all about Steve Bannon. He comes up with policies which are great on paper, but in implementation and practicality, and maybe not as easy as he thinks. Trump chooses his battles wisely, Bannon chooses all battles.

    Bannon wants to help all of his causes simultaneously (which are honorable), whereas Trump wants to help the country. I think this disconnect is why he went. I think Bannon is all about the journey. Trump is all about the destination.

    Either way, Trump or Bannon, are not people who are trying to help their friends and financiers get rich at the expense of the common man. But the fact that they have parted ways within the White House is good. To me, it seemed like a man wearing two right footed shoes. Both shoes represent the stronger foot, but didn’t result in the most stablest of strides.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. psadie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    So now our Warriors don’t have to worry about the brother of the mother of the sister of the uncle…so that is why we can’t shoot them! Good to unshackle and WIN once and for all!!! GET IT DONE.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Bobjasper says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Watch wapo have some stupid russia story tomorrow

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. DanDeplorable says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I just pray our aged equipment is up to this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Archie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Sorry, I do not support this move. Endless war is very difficult for the troops and their families, sows hate and discontent at home, weakens military readiness, and shows very little gain for the pain. But the braying crowd is happy.

    Like

    Reply
    • Bobjasper says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      If he just pulled out then another isis would happen and we would be right back there

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MadeMan says:
        August 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

        That’s a NeoCon talking point. But even if you are right, you can always make that argument with Afghanistan. Maybe McCain was right back in 2000, well be there for hundreds of years. Winning. Not. Second, how come Saudi Arabia, our so called “ally” who we are giving billions of dollars of arms to doesn’t take the fight for us???? And then who knows maybe Kazakhstan becomes a new hub for the next ISIS so we gotta go their next by your logic? Where next? It never ends.

        If Trump had exited Afghanistan, people on this site would be praising the move. For God’s sake we’ve wasted nearly a trillion dollars in Afghanistan. But since Trump appears to be increasing the US troops there, now it’s suddenly a great move. And btw only God knows how many more troops will be going to ShariaLand now. It was rumored to be 4,000. But the number is ambiguous. For all we know it might be 30,000 or 50,000 troops.

        This isn’t what I voted for. I’m not abandoning Trump, but in my eyes this is a slap in the face to the Forgotten Man.

        Like

        Reply
        • keebler AC ovfefe says:
          August 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

          Different war because there’s a proper Commander in Chief now, one who knows his objective, one who will allow his troops to defend themselves, and one who will hold his majors accountable for future combat losses. Under Obama, it was called a suicidal war. He didn’t protect American troops, he sent them to be killed off by terrorists. The Afgan War will see an end under Trump.

          Like

          Reply
          • MadeMan says:
            August 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

            I hope you are right and honestly wish I shared your optimism. And I’m happy about changing the rules of engagement. But those rules only changed under Obama. I don’t remember winning in Afghanistan under Bush with the old rules. The Soviet Union couldn’t do it either

            Like

            Reply
        • WrightorWrongAl says:
          August 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

          Bannon was pushing for a contracted mercenary force…there was never an option just to leave. Calling it a neocon talking point is not credible imho.

          Like

          Reply
    • kittytrump84 says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      I am a military spouse and I am happy with his speech/plans. He said it is not a blank check and our patience will not be forever – did you miss that? I think he’s gonna bomb the shit out of them and I like that.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • shannynae says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      It’s more difficult to lose the war and hang our heads in defeat. It makes the loss of lives more painful to bear.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • bbred says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      He didn’t say that we’re there indefinately. He just changed it from being purely time based, to being results and cooperation based.

      Like

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      Did you listen to his speech, Archie?

      The entire speech?

      You can do so at the link above (tape from RSBN) 👍

      Like

      Reply
  28. skeinster says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Thanks, Treepers and Sundance- I can always count on you for a good synopsis to share with my daughter ( the one with anxiety issues and the Lefty friends).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Sedanka says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    The best part? Trump didn’t say “pahk-ee-STAHN.”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  30. NYVoter says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Were not gona take it, NO! We aint gonna take it! Were not gonna take it anymore!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. leebelieu says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    President Trump a common sense man in an age of nonsense. That’s what i voted for and enthusiastically support day in and day out. MAGA!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. MAGADJT says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    If Congress could vote to make geese lay golden eggs to pay down the debt, Paul would be the lone dissenting voice.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. suncc49 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    What is best in life?
    To crush your enemies. See them driven before you. And to hear the lamentations of their women.

    Interesting strategy… lets tactically wipe em out, but not nation build.

    Like

    Reply
  34. rf121 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Does anyone know if this was carried on all the networks?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Sanj says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    One of my NeverTrump friends liked the speech, so now I’m worried 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. andrewalinxs says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Speech was perfect and exactly what it needed I look forward to seeing what happens over the next few months.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. 4sure says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Pakistan has always supported the Taliban. “At its peak, formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban’s government was acknowledged by only three nations: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.”

    Until we cut off support from Pakistan, the Taliban will not be defeated. Trump or someone in his admin. finally has figured it out. Deal w/ the backstabbing shithole nation of Pakistan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. PatriotKate says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Did some of you watch the same speech I did?

    It’s a sound and realistic strategy and a brilliant speech.

    He did NOT outline the specifics of each. He did not say troops are his first line of achieving the goals.

    What he did say is it would be achieved in a multi-faceted fashion diplomatically, economically as well as militarily.

    If I had to speculate, based on how he has approached things so far, it will primarily be achieved diplomatically and economically. It’s always about economics. He’ll figure out a way to make it worth the while of the neighboring nations.

    In the meantime, the salivating NEOCONS will cooperate with him on some other things because they think we’re going to extend the wars.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Paco Loco says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    This speech was a call to national unity in the face of the Alt-lefts destruction of the national heritage and violence. The military strategy was Reganesque, we win, you loose and there is no time table just the hard fist of the US slamming down on the terrorists until they are wiped out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. psadie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I am listening to a replay of PTrump’s speech and I caught that Afghanistan is going to help economically defray the cost of the war to us…sounds like we will be taking those vast amounts of $billions of natural resources and minerals. If we don’t, China will!

    Like

    Reply
    • MadeMan says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      That sounds good. But what if they say no?

      Like

      Reply
      • psadie says:
        August 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

        I don’t think they have any choice for it costs us billions to be there. That hellhole of a country has nothing else to give us except opium and that isn’t gonna happen.

        Like

        Reply
        • MadeMan says:
          August 21, 2017 at 10:25 pm

          Hopefully there is a strategy Trump didn’t mention in his speech to eradicate the poppy/heroin. We’ve been protecting it. They supply 90% of the world’s heroin

          Like

          Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

      The Afganies need to build a rail line to the sea so they can ship out bauxite and other raw minerals to pay for the development of a national infrastructure. Unfortunately, the Talaban will have to be crushed and Whabbism defeated otherwise the country will always be poor and backward.

      Like

      Reply
    • arete55 says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

      Consistent with his criticism of the Iraq experience..

      “$6 billion…and nothing to show for it”

      Under Trump…….. America won’t play stupid again

      Like

      Reply
  41. Regina says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    love that he said “this is not a blank check” – they’re all ready to head back and sign some bloated budget, and he’s already nipping that in the bud =)

    Like

    Reply
  42. kpm58 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I just may have offended some people on Twitter. Why am I laughing?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    The big difference between this effort and all previous efforts is this: President Trump is in charge.

    We most likely heard about only one-tenth of the hell storm that is planned for those bastards running amok over there. Their days of wreaking havoc on the civilized world from Afghanistan and Pakistan are numbered.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. pyromancer76 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for the continued wise coverage. Thank you, Treepers for wonderful conversations and additional wisdom. What a home for those of us who want to MAGA.

    Thank God for a President like Donald Trump who knows what leadership is all about and what warfare is for — and who loves the United States of America.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Publius2016 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    No time table because we may not be abl to leave this region. So many threats: Iran, China, Pakistan: http://www.lib.utexas.edu/maps/middle_east_and_asia/txu-oclc-309296021-afghanistan_admin_2008.jpg

    Like

    Reply
  46. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Like

    Reply
  47. jeans2nd says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    “I have directed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to make preparations to carry out the president’s strategy. I will be in consultation with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies—several of which have also committed to increasing their troop numbers. Together, we will assist the Afghan Security forces to destroy the terrorist hub.”
    https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1284714/statement-by-secretary-of-defense-jim-mattis-on-the-south-asia-strategy/

    Like

    Reply
  48. Canned Peaches says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    As someone who has been critical of Afghanistan policies of the past 16 & cheered when Trump talked about an exit from the country, I am very pleased with this speech & the policies outlined. Pakistan’s accountability is crucial & was always absent. India’s positive involvement could pay dividends further down the road in South Asia. Regional leverage is a smart & necessary aspect of this involvement. There is no doubt PT means what he says about “no nation building” & he has not given me cause to doubt his words yet. Killing terrorists? I’m all in.

    Like

    Reply
  49. SR says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Tonight is a good night and everyone like the speech. Let see any leak or breaking news from NYT or WAPO tomorrow.

    Like

    Reply
  50. 🐸🐸Trump Babe🐸🐸 (@DeplorableBabe) says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s