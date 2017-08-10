U.S. Producer Prices Dropped “Unexpectedly” in July…

The PPI is the Producer Price Index. The CPI is the Consumer Price Index. The PPI reflects the price product producers are getting for their goods and services. The CPI reflects the price consumers are paying for their goods and services. They generally run together as lower production prices usually mean lower consumer prices.
Here again today, the fed is perplexed. With a growing economy, and with labor market tightening, the people who control the monetary policy have continued to anticipate inflation, rises in the PPI and CPI. However, as we have outlined, it’s not happening.
It’s a little wonky, but basically prices are NOT going up. The Fed is perplexed. We predicted this:
[…] The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand slipped 0.1 percent last month, weighed by decreasing costs for services. That was the largest decline since August 2016 and reversed June’s 0.1 percent gain.
In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 1.9 percent after rising 2.0 percent in the year through June. Economists had forecast the PPI to tick up 0.1 percent last month and 2.2 percent from a year ago. (read more)
Neither the PPI nor the CPI measure changes in food or energy costs. Those high consumption sectors have always been removed from Fed measures.
IMHO the fed removed these sectors, used to calculate inflation, specifically because decades ago they decided to make the U.S. economy a pro-Wall Street ‘service economy’ and didn’t want people to see the data from rising costs in food and fuel.
You felt it at the grocery store, but the government never recorded those higher prices in their inflation numbers. It is all part of the scheme. –Outlined Here– This was the effect of allowing multinational corporations and multinational financial constructs to control large portions of American food, raw materials, and energy production.
However, President Trump’s economic policy runs directly counter to the historic (last 30 years) approach. The middle-class economy, the real economy, is now uncoupled from federal monetary policy which was primarily designed to help Wall Street. With the two economic engines detached you see puzzling economic outcomes like today’s report:
“Another twist of the screw tighter for this labor market but inflation is not able to gain a foothold in this economy,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. “The pot is on the stove boiling but no inflation steam is coming out.” (read more)
In 1984 a name brand polo shirt would cost around $45, a really good 26″ TV around $600 to $1,000, a decent couch $1500, and a pair of name brand sneakers around $100. However, eggs (.49), milk ($1.79 gal), and store bread (2 loaves for $1).
Electric bill $100, water bill $20, phone bill $50.
In 2016 an imported name brand polo costs around $20, a really good 42″ TV $300 to $400, a couch for $500 and a pair of sneakers $50 – All imported, all Asian, all about half of of what they cost in 1984.
However, eggs ($1.99), Milk ($4.00+), and store bread ($2+ each). All domestic products and all double or triple 1984. Electric bill $250, Water bill $100, phone bill $100+. Again domestic consumables, again double, triple or even more.
We consume and spend more on domestic goods such as food, energy, fuel, than we do purchasing imported durable goods. As a consequence, depending on lifestyle, the net out-of-pocket is essentially the same to a little more.
However, the income opportunity, the jobs, the good paying jobs, well, those are gone because the durables are no longer part of the domestic production.
To keep the unemployed pitchforks at bay, government policy (now directed by Wall Street globalists and corporations) subsidize the income gap. Ergo EBT, WIC and food stamp assistance necessarily increasing.
The pitchforks are dropped, but economic independence turns to dependence. With government policy adjusted accordingly – deficits necessarily explode. Stopping those deficits would require an actual budget. There hasn’t been a federal budget since ’07…. “Omnibus”,… Sound familiar?
Yes, under Donald Trump’s proposal the cost of “durable” goods -at least those we import- will increase. Your iPhone might cost $800 instead of $600. However, the North Carolina apparel, clothing and furniture manufacturing market will have an opportunity to revitalize – and with it, jobs, people as the tailors and the custom wood furniture makers would have opportunity to thrive again with their creations.
There’s going to be a period of pain as U.S. manufacturing finds its footing and begins to restart. However, in the longer term, it’s a shift from “dependency” to “independence”.
Those who were fully matriculated independent adults prior to 1984 know exactly what needs to be done.
Freedom is dependent upon it.
This loss of economic feudalism is the reason why those corporations are attacking Trump so furiously through their political counterparts.
Sundance – do you anticipate any problems with the Bond Market? I’ve heard it mentioned a few times as a potential point of pain in the various media that I consume.
Thanks for another great article.
Bond market is the true indicator of economic conditions. The biggest risk in bonds relates to municipal bonds, underfunded liabilities, and poor financial health of agencies across the country. We need trickle down Trumpnomics to state, county, and city levels otherwise muni defaults will occur.
Running Fast — very concisely stated. Two thumbs up!
Ah, this goes back to your argument about Main Street, not Wall Street changing the whole paradigm…..interesting…
Love it, love it, LOVE! IT!
So is there anybody still alive that knows how to predict this kind of market? Watch all the prognosticators grow suddenly silent.
Eggs were .39 a dozen at Aldi a few months ago. Then again, I spent almost $16 yesterday at the Farmers’ Market for a basket of okra. !!!!!
Yep, just paid $0.37 for a dozen eggs at my local Aldi yesterday and a gallon of milk was about $1.39. Perhaps Main Street is reacting much faster than anticipated? #MoreWinning 😀
illinoiswarrior, my Aldi (in IL also) has been charging $.86/gal. for the milk for the past months – limit 6; eggs in the $.49- $.60 range). I have noticed Aldi raises the price of some of their groceries (like butter) to offset their sales prices. Still, it’s the source for the bulk of my groceries. Since I’m on a tight budget, I watch sales like a hawk (have 4 stores email their weekly sales ads to me).
Where do you guys live for that price for milk a gallon at Aldi’s? I am jealous. In Northern VA, it is $2.39. Maybe being a left leaning area, prices get jacked up
Without manufacturing we cannot defend ourselves. I wonder if this has factored into the calculations of those who would destroy the US of A? /s
I notice the largest increases are in textbooks, tuition, childcare and medical. Guess the professors, schools (including daycare) and insurance companies have to make a living gouging the American people. Notice they are all regulated government monopolies.
I feel like a frog that was put in a pot of water a few decades ago, then the heat was applied slowly so I did not feel it until it was almost too late.
I absolutely love it SD! These morons that are considered the gurus have no damn clue what is going on. The pot is boiling but the inflation steam isn’t coming out. Are you kidding me! That pot is ice cold ❄️ because our President is only concerned about Main Street!
From the article linked above:
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July, recording their biggest drop in nearly a year and pointing to a further moderation in inflation that could delay a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers last month that “some special factors” were partly responsible for the low inflation readings. Inflation, which has remained below the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target for five years, is being watched for clues on the timing of the next interest rate increase.
Those special factors this moron Yellen spoke about was cell phone contracts. She sounded as dumb as the Chinese bragging about how they have leverage over us.
I had to find what she said because it was and still is so embarrassing! Oh I found a little nugget in the quote. You won’t be able to guess who she was responding too.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/yellen-tells-congress-to-expect-more-rate-hikes/
From the article linked above:
“For several months running we have seen some unusually low inflation readings,” she said Wednesday morning, in response to a question from ranking member Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California. In May, inflation was just 1.4 percent year-over-year — something Yellen attributed to temporary factors, such as the drop in prices for cell-phone plans. Still, Yellen said, “It’s premature to reach the judgment that we are not on the path to 2 percent.”
Oh good heavens. I can just picture Ahntee Maxine asking intelligent questions. Oof. Who let her in the door? Big mistake.
This reminds me of the argument about how the farms are hurting so bad now that they’re not able to get slave labor from illegal aliens….
No, no, no. It just means that there will now be opportunity for the mom-nbe -pops to take back farming and not squeezed out by the big conglomerates anymore. They were the real heart and soul of America that we need to recapture.
OAN covered this story on the farms hurting because of Trump’s stand on illegal immigration this morning calling it fake news. They called out CNN and CBS for pushing a story that is a couple of years old and under the O Administration. They even called it Fake News.
Classically when the stock market rose bond values dropped.
No idea whether that still holds true today.
Although there are other factors, the stock and bond markets compete for investor money. If the stock market pays enough of a premium to make up for the increased risk, it takes money out of the bond market and lowers bond values, but increases bond yields to compete which lowers the existing bond values that have lower yields.
At least that is how I understand it,
Mike
The pompous little azzes are always wrong and always “perplexed” at reality. Those of us who actually work for a living and pay for our own food, clothing and fuel are not surprised when these things happened. Guess it does help taking a semester or ten at Main Street University instead of Harvard.
My only “concern” is that Trump gets us on the right track quickly, but the next idiot who comes along 4/8 years from now, reverses it quickly. Is there any insight as to whether President Trump’s impact can / will be long lasting? I hope so.
If this works, the election “fundamentals” will be so strong, it will be nearly impossible for him to no be re-elected, especially in the Rust Belt where this will have a significant impact.
Don’t be! Trumpism will reign for the next 50+ years!
Folks I constantly share great stories about Generation Z! I have two great articles that will bring a tremendous smile to your face because the future of this country hasn’t looked this good in decades.
http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/eric-metaxas/next-generation-americans-gen-z-may-be-most-conservative-wwii
From the article linked above:
Members of “Generation Z” are now beginning to graduate high school, and 2016 was the first time any of them were old enough to vote. At seventy million and counting, they’re also about to outnumber their predecessors.
So, what’s so intriguing about this new brood? Well, according to a growing body of research, they may be, by certain measures, the most conservative generation since World War II—more than Millennials, Generation Xers and even the Baby-Boomers.
These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world.
Of course, generalizations at this stage are very early and very subject to development. But according to polling in the wake of the 2016 election, Gen Z Americans didn’t vote like their Millennial predecessors. Eight out of ten of these kids identify themselves as “fiscally conservative,” and they prefer saving to spending—at rates not seen since the Silent Generation.
Also I shared the following (from the tweet below) with our President who had an opportunity this evening to speak to 40K+ boys that are part of Generation Z. They loved and adored him and he feed off of their energy.
ERIE, Pa. — Max Bloomstine has a positive view of the nation’s growing diversity, believes the American dream is attainable (but doesn’t believe he’s entitled to it) and is more into the “we” instead of the “me.”
“Gen Z actually like and trust their parents, who have been transparent with them, much more than any generation before”
Generation Z is a product of 9/11, global terrorism, school shootings, perpetual wars, the Great Recession, high unemployment and constant budget cuts. Because of all that, they are cautious, even fearful, of an uncertain world and economy. Security and safety are very important to them, as they have grown up in such an unstable society.
Generation Z is also more religious than preceding generations — attending organized weekly church services at about twice the rate of millennials, Generation Xers and baby boomers.
The Republican Party, if it plays its cards right, could make lasting inroads with this generation, even at an early age — something the GOP has struggled with for decades.
Had he been able to vote last November, Bloomstine definitely would have picked Donald Trump for president.
“I was not old enough to vote for him, but I was very engaged and informed all throughout the election,” Bloomstine said. “I liked most his independence from the political parties and his willingness to challenge them when he felt they were not serving the American people.”
HERE IS THE PART IN THE ARTICLE THAT MADE ME NEARLY CRY WITH JOY!
Brauer explains that, from 2012 to 2016, Democratic candidates lost 5 percent of the youth vote nationally (down from 60 percent to 55 percent). In Florida, Democrats’ margin of victory among the young dropped 16 percentage points. In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, the drop was 19 points. In Wisconsin, 20 points.
“It is unlikely that such significant drops were simply due to the more liberal millennial generation changing their minds from one election to the next,” said Brauer.
“It is much more likely the precipitous drops were due to the more conservative Generation Z being able, for the first time, to express their political inclinations, especially in the economically hard-hit swing states.”
Therefore, Generation Z possibly had a major, yet completely overlooked, impact in this historic election. “Generation Z voters were likely attracted to Trump because of his strong stances on national security and economic recovery — the main concerns of that generation,” said Brauer.
Folks 2018 and 2020 will be a blood bath because many more of those 70 million Generation Z men and women will be voting and they will ABSOLUTELY be voting to MAGA!
Barry’s SNAP recipients are being liberated by our President!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/08/food-stamp-enrollments-46-50-states/amp/
From the article linked above:
Food stamp enrollment went down over the past year in 46 out of 50 states, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) statistics on food stamp enrollment.
Nationwide, food stamp enrollment has been on the downswing. Food stamp use in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in seven years, and 1.1 million Americans dropped off the food stamp rolls since President Trump took office.
Liberals read those same stats and report them as bad news. “Something is terribly wrong,” they will cry, followed by shouts of “We need more money and government workers for outreach!”
😂 That is why they lost 1,000 seats under their messiah.
The relationship between food and energy prices has always puzzled me. When food prices are up, we are told it’s because of the high cost of energy for farmers and suppliers to produce the food, and for the truckers to deliver it. Yet, when energy prices plunge dramatically, there is rarely if ever a corresponding drop in food prices.
Can they really have it both ways?
Yeah, that’s always left me scratching my head too. When gas was close to 4 bucks a gallon the food prices (and just about everything else) went up. Now the price of fuel has been at nearly half the cost for a couple of years, but no decrease in food prices–although it seems to be getting a little better in the last couple of months. It also doesn’t make sense that since oil prices have dropped that buying oil by the quart is still at the level it was when oil was over $100 a barrel.
I think there’s a lag in dropping the prices because they only do it because of competitive pressures.
So we see the price rise nearly immediately due to energy costs, because that is in the farmer’s interest to do so.
But when energy prices go down, they just collect more profit until fellow farmers drop their prices to capture market and they are forced to drop their own prices to compete.
That’s how it appears to me, anyway,
“Neither the PPI nor the CPI measure changes in food or energy costs. Those high consumption sectors have always been removed from Fed measures.
IMHO the fed removed these sectors, used to calculate inflation, specifically because decades ago they decided to make the U.S. economy a pro-Wall Street ‘service economy’ and didn’t want people to see the data from rising costs in food and fuel.”
___________________
IMO, that is premeditated FRAUD, and there should be a criminal investigation to find out exactly who perpetrated it.
It may be that statutes of limitations have long run out. It may be that many of the original conspirators are dead.
But their names should be ruined. They should be pariahs in posterity.
And the investigation should include who knows about and continues to perpetrate this FRAUD today, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, no different than Bernie Madoff.
Lock ’em up.
Not country club minimum security — Federal Penitentiary.
.
“You felt it at the grocery store, but the government never recorded those higher prices in their inflation numbers. It is all part of the scheme. –Outlined Here– This was the effect of allowing multinational corporations and multinational financial constructs to control large portions of American food, raw materials, and energy production.”
______________
Again, the people RESPONSIBLE for this have committed economic GENOCIDE.
MILLIONS of American lives have been destroyed. MILLIONS more Americans never started families because they couldn’t afford to. MILLIONS of Americans have committed SUICIDE over the past 30+ years out of economic despair.
The people who did this to our country should be hunted down like Nazi war criminals, prosecuted in a special tribunal like Nuremberg, convicted, and executed.
.
“However, eggs ($1.99), Milk ($4.00+), and store bread ($2+ each). All domestic products and all double or triple 1984. Electric bill $250, Water bill $100, phone bill $100+. Again domestic consumables, again double, triple or even more.
We consume and spend more on domestic goods such as food, energy, fuel, than we do purchasing imported durable goods. As a consequence, depending on lifestyle, the net out-of-pocket is essentially the same to a little more.”
________________
There is no “depending on lifestyle” for those who are struggling to get by. Food and water are necessities. Buying that polo shirt can wait another year (or 5, or 10, or 20… or 30 years… or forever, as the case may be).
And what was NOT mentioned is that while the cost of necessities tripled (or more), real income was stagnant or dropped.
And worse, due to inflation, what income was earned was worth even less, by a LOT.
