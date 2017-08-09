More Granules – “Friends With Benefits” – Quiet Activity Appears After Phone Calls…

As you know CTH takes a different approach at significant world events. We try to share the untold stories as they shake out, in real time, in granular details not noted by the MSM. We discuss the stuff on the way to the destination. That way when we arrive at a ‘way point’ we have a historic reference, a back-story, to comprehend consequential headlines when they happen.
With that in mind, here’s another non-discussed granular detail, spotted recently, building toward a much more significant geopolitical outcome, vis-a-vis Russia.
You might remember on August 4th President Trump and French President Emmanuel had a phone call. The outline of the phone conversation is HERE, but there was no real reason for them to be chatting…. or was there?
Western media has paid virtually no attention to how Trump’s big picture economic policy enmeshes and bolsters his national security policy.
Quite literally, and I really want to emphasize this, Secretary Mnuchin (Treasury) and Secretary Ross (Commerce) are just as important as Secretary Mattis (Defense) and Secretary Tillerson (State).
Stop and think about that for a minute.
When President Trump went to Saudi Arabia for the Arab Security Summit the two most visibly active cabinet members were were Mnuchin and Ross. When has a Treasury Secretary and Commerce Secretary ever had as much importance during world security events?
Think about it.
Who was Obama’s Commerce Secretary during Iran negotiations?
We are all familiar with the role of Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense when it comes to geopolitical issues of national security.
Everyone knew every prior administration’s Secretary of State and Defense; we always saw these two people used during international diplomacy and national security discussions.
But when was the last time the Commerce Secretary was part of the national security apparatus? Or the USTR (Robert Lighthizer now)?
See the point?
Everything President Trump does to ensure national security keeps the traditional application of diplomacy and defense, but necessarily overlays international economics over the entire dynamic. Defense and diplomacy are still important, but with Trump there’s a more laser focus on the economics of each situation.
Money makes the world go around…. and no-one applies this leverage like President Trump. Heck, no-one has ever even fathomed using economic leverage in ways that President Trump does. There’s not even a close second.
That new-paradigm, that very Trumpian approach, is what brought China and Russia to support Nikki Haley in the U.N. Security Council resolution against North Korea.
Economics, it’s always about the economics. There are trillions at stake in the geopolitical economic chess match. We’ve outlined at length how President Trump is in this economic and trade battle-space with China over North Korea; but we haven’t emphasized Russia enough and how Trump’s economic influence plays-out with Syria and Iran.
Reference – energy prices are the backbone of the Russian economy. Heck, exports of Oil and Gas to the EU was the leverage Putin used to back down everyone in the region over his Ukraine expansion.
It’s not like Russians are exporting cars, electronics or innovation that the world is clamoring for. Nor does Russia have creative enterprises based on technology. Like China, Russia just steals the innovative stuff they want. Ergo Help Wanted ads for hackers etc.
If you want dependable weapons or oil, well, Russia has you covered. If you want a luxury SUV or TV set… well, notsomuch. With all the new riches possible from state funds, the Oligarchs never quite got around to thinking about that long-term stuff; and there damned sure is no Edward Demming type person, economic architect, they can -or would- listen to.
Just look at their GDP which also measures their economic output minus their imports:
Without energy exports, Russia is in even worse shape. And, as a direct consequence, low energy prices for oil and gas mean their economy shrinks even further. The value of Russia’s primary export is directly tied to their ability to influence global events.
Back to Macron and Trump’s phone call last week.
Yesterday Reuters happened to note that Libya, getting more stable now, was cranking up their oil exports to the EU. Libya exports “heavy crude” used in Diesel Fuel and lots of EU powered stuff (“heavy crude oil” is different from “light sweet crude”). Oh yeah, and it happens that Trump and Macron were discussing Libya and Sahel region of Africa where France has energy development. Yeah, funny that.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, pulling back from recent gains as exports from key OPEC producers rose and despite news of lower crude shipments from Saudi Arabia.
The oil market has been in consolidation mode after a sharp rally between mid-June and late July pushed U.S. crude futures above $50 a barrel for the first time in several weeks. The price slipped back below $50 and has traded around that number as world supply has been slow to draw down.
“It’s just unable to break above $50,” said Kyle Cooper, consultant for ION Energy in Houston. “It’s boring, but there’s a fundamental justification for prices being stuck between $45 and $55 without a significant geopolitical event.”
Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 settled down 23 cents a barrel at $52.14 a barrel. U.S. light crude CLc1 ended down 22 cents at $49.17 a barrel.
Crude oil exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries hit a record in July, largely because of gains in Nigeria and Libya, two member countries exempt from the agreement to limit production through March 2018.
The recovery in Libya’s oil output and higher production in Nigeria have complicated OPEC’s efforts to curb supply. (read more)
… as Tigger would say “TTFN”.
One last show of respect for Xi?
He’s trying to demonstrate to them that he really doesn’t want to do what they seem intent on forcing him to do.
I hope they are paying attention.
Trump is approaching the Norks like a chemical engineering problem. Dollars in, materials in, energy in, tech in, missiles completed, etc., etc. He is balancing the flows, noting what comes from China, and realizing there are two ways to destroy those missiles – kinetically or economically, as long as China doesn’t cheat. But if China cheats – MASSIVE winning is possible.
Sheriff Trump seals the exits and disarms the gang members before he walks into the saloon for the arrest. Kim had best be comin’ out all peaceable-like. And if China opens an exit? Somebody gonna lose a whole lotta moolah.
expecting something more like this :
Are the Chinese kidding me!
From the article linked above by SD:
Influential Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, said in a Wednesday editorial that sanctions would not stop Pyongyang’s determination on its weapons’ programs.
“The U.S. asks China for help when it cannot solve its problems with North Korea. Some U.S. elites even want to urge China to claim full responsibility for the issue or they will threaten to retaliate,” it said.
“Moreover, those U.S. elites may not have considered the leverage China has over the U.S. What if China restricts the usage of iPhones and the number of Chinese students to the U.S., or imports fewer US agricultural products?”
Um, “what if China restricts the usage of iPhones and the number of Chinese students to the US or imports fewer US agricultural products?”
HELP! Why would I give a flying fig if China sends us fewer students???? I personally think that would be a good thing, not bad. I don’t get it. Restricts the usage of iPhones? Oh well, ho hum, life exists without an iPhone. Really. And agricultural products, well, okay China is a big market but I bet someone will buy our food.
Or, as Sundance has taught us, the food is all controlled by the multi national corps, anyway, so not sure what China can do here anyway.
Totally agree, Sundance…and nicely said.
It’s all connected.
And we finally have a President who not only knows this, but is uniquely skilled in knowing how to deploy the weapons he has assembled in his team of talented Wolverines.
SD, would you please explain how Venezuela works into this economically? You wrote about the connection to terrorism financially , plus their borderline civil war. How does this provide leverage with Venezuela and maduro if at all? How does the s.a. and mexico economy and m.e./european economy intersect where America first benefits?
TY.
I’m not Sundance and would not presume to speak for him.
But if I may…it’s no secret that China & Russia have been elbowing each other for pole position in Venezuela.
This is because of VZ’s oil.
They have both been propping up Maduro with loans.
I am thinking that our President sees the wisdom in staying out of that quagmire altogether.
The world is on an Oil Economy.
Like it or not…we are.
This is the thread running through the South American economies, including Mexico’s.
Europe has no oil, so they are consumers and at the mercy of the Oil Providers.
This is why one of the first things our President did, was to kick off his policy of Energy Dominance.
We are in the very best of hands.
I can’t remember who the Sec of Commerce were before Ross, but I DO remember – during GWBush’s term – walking by the ginormous Commerce Bldg in DC and thinking that department should be abolished ‘cuz we never heard about them doing anything.
In Obama’s term, that would be phrased Commerce Dept dindu nuffin.
Bureaucrats have long insisted govt & NGOs can’t be run like businesses. Bull …
Very interesting. And comforting to know that Trump is not about to get the US involved in some trillion dollar drain like Iraq or Syria. If Li’l Kim needs taking out, it will be on time and under budget, so the world can get back to business. 😉
We are in a win-win situation.
Perhaps Xi is unwilling to see it…but we are.
Conflict and unrest are bad for business, and if this continues, multinational companies over there will be heading for the exits.
This would be a Win for the US because many of those companies would be running to the safety of our shores.
When the conflict is resolved, Trump’s team resumes their program of tailoring every smidgen of Trade to benefit the US in some way.
Winning on the flipside…and a Win that stretches out into the future.
The longer this conflict continues, the more it will leave a mark that will be burned into the memories of the Business World…
The ‘Danger of Investing in Asia’.
It is really stupid of China to be directing their Nork-puppet to behave in this way.
But that is how communists think.
Using force-making threats…this is how they impose their will.
It has always worked for them before.
But they have developed a taste for having a bustling economy.
They are playing in Donald Trump’s arena now.
If I could give that a thousand likes I would do it!
Nice work SD.
People also forget that Trump has been observing world affairs ( as well as the domestic swamp ) all his life. He has been planning for this for at least 3 decades – let that sink in – 30 years!!
He connected all the dots a long, long time ago & designed strategies to use in every situation. Truly brilliant.
“Tweet loudly and carry a big wallet”
My guess is that Trump is an economic determinist. I am too.
The old way of doing things amounted to this: When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. With President Trump, he has every tool in the catalog and he knows how to use every one of them to MAGA.
That is really nicely put, FL GUY! Very good!
It certainly is effective for Trump to include proven wealth creator geniuses like Wilbur and others during trips and meetings . Competent world leaders that care about their country’s economy would welcome discussing economic partnerships with Trump’s team and it only enhances any other issues that are being discussed as sundance pointed out.
What rational leader would choose to be excluded from Trump’s and Wilbur’s economic initiatives. Trump promotes America first but the 2nd, 3rd etc partners will also receive substantial economic benefits for their countries and they know it.
“Economics, it’s always about the economics. There are trillions at stake in the geopolitical economic chess match.”
Yep. When I look at what the globalists are doing and ultimately want to do, I can’t help notice how Babylon the great is tied to the merchants and kings of the earth in Revelation 18 (also Isaiah 23, 47). Therefore, I keep this in mind: “While it is daytime, we must do the work of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.” (John 9:4)
So Macron will forever be grateful that Daddy Trump bought him his first pair of big boy pants.
“TTFN’ ( Ta ta for now) was a very popular saying in Britain during WWII that came from British army slang. It was used in the widely loved radio comedy ITMA–‘It’s that man again’ (referencing Herr Hitler) broadcast between 1939-1949. Even King George the VI said the Royal family listened to it every day. Big morale booster to the British public under siege.
Our President setup both Russia and China to not veto the UN sanction against NK. I have highlighted numerous times that our President has allowed the Economic Train to leave the station never to return again! The other day’s job number for July (209,000), the fact we have cut the trade deficit in June by over 6% in comparison to the year prior, 2nd quarter GDP of 2.6%, Small Business Confidence Index hitting +106 and the Stock Market hitting an all time highs shows that the train is picking up serious traction.
All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations realize it is more cost effective to build in America versus the rest of the world.
This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia and for different reasons eventually with China. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is selling American coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our economy but also buying us Massive Leverage with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea and eventually Iran.
South Korea is paying for our protection by signing an agreement for $15 Billion in LNG. Ukraine got screwed with HRC losing and has to pay for their bet on her by purchasing coal to be able to use throughout the year. Poland and the Three Sea countries (11 total) decided that to distance their dependency on Russia, it would be smart to sign contracts with our companies to supply LNG. They are also building up their infrastructure to be able to pipe the LNG through each of the different countries. Our President assures them that the US will never use the fuel as a weapon against them.
All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia. China will agree to massive amounts of LNG and coal to lower the import/export advantage they currently have. We will continue to take their trinkets but in return they will buy hundreds of billions of dollars in LNG and coal. The need is there for them with 1 billion plus Chinese living in China.
Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia and China!
That isn’t just winning. This is MAGASUPERWINNING!
“MAGASUPERWINNING”
LOL I love it! Everything you said is 100% spot on and the fact that he has done all of this in just 201 days is absolutely incredible!
Amazing what can be done when you have a President who actually cares about America! #MoreWinning 😀
It really is! The bar our President is setting will be the expectation going forward!
It all kind of makes my head spin, but it does all seem to tie together.
Some talking heads were totally freaking out today over NK. Understandable. I have been waking in the middle of the night to check the news to see if NK had nuked us yet since before the election.
However, I heard retired General Jack Keane a couple of times today on FOX. (Remember he had turned down an opportunity to be on PDJT’s team because of the death of his wife.) He has been saying essentially the same thing that SD has laid out with regards to NK, China, and the power of the economic sanctions.
Everyone waives their hands and dismisses sanctions, and Gen. Keane said, “yes, but not like what President Trump is considering.” He believes this NK issue will be handled through economics. I almost fall over laughing when I look at the expressions on the faces of the talking heads. Incredulous barely covers it. They really need to attend Sundance University.
Dana Perino asked Gen. Keane what people should tell their children who didn’t grow up in the Cold War like we did and are anxious. He said people need to understand that although President Trump hasn’t been in this line of work before, he has unbeatable instincts for the nuances of foreign affairs and he has put together the best national security team around him perhaps ever.
He said they are intelligent, experienced, measured men. He was VERY emphatic in saying we are in the best possible hands. I felt like saying something mature, like “take THAT Dana Perino you Bush loving fool.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I get a very intense warm and fuzzy feeling when I read articles like this by Sundance. So much Joy! So much winning!
Uniparty will be pissed.
Getting a cut of these international deals is, I believe, where they make their money. Their interests are NOT America’s, and so what we have gotten as foreign policy for so long has been anti-American and pro-congress.
Yep, as I’ve been trying to tell the groupies, the US domestic market is the most powerful weapon in the US arsenal. That’s why Wilbur and Mnuch are propping the scrum in the front row.
Again, NK is a minor problem compared to the cultural threat to the USA of legal muslim immigration.
So with oil output increasing in Libya and the Sahel region of Africa which has French petroleum companies and that oil ends up in the EU and the USA is exporting oil and LNG to the EU and Baltic States, with help from the gulf states oil production to keep prices low, Russia and Iran suffer. Guess who else suffers? Any country that relies on Russia and Iran.
