President Trump Weekly Address – MAGAnomics Working, Imagine if Congress Was…

President Donald J Trump delivers the weekly address for August 4th, 2017. Touching on the immigration RAISE act and outlining the ongoing MAGAnomic growth.

In the final analysis, the exceptional results from President Trump national economic policy platform, MAGAnomics, are, unfortunately, a risk to the professional political class who prefer, and have previously structured, multinational global economics as their baseline for controlled U.S. economic outcomes for three decades.

President Trump succeeding in his America-First economic platform undermines the U.S. lobbying community, the Big Club, who pay politicians for control over the U.S. economy. However, if you follow the flow of their own private capital investments you will notice they are putting their private money into U.S. assets while simultaneously advocating collective financial policy -over your money- that retains a gobalist economic worldview.

MAGAnomics, Main Street economic priority, is slowly working and the signs are as evident as the surges in the second quarter U.S. GDP (2.6%). Just imagine if DC was on board with Main Street? Imagine the explosive economy if DC politicians removed the anchor that is ObamaCare and simultaneously unleashed the U.S. fiscal policy with lowered tax rates on middle-class Americans, sub-chapter-S-Corps., and small businesses. Imagine.

The economy would blow through 3% growth within months and four, five and even six percent GDP growth would be entirely possible. The accompanying wage rates would necessarily skyrocket.

