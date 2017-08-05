President Trump Weekly Address – MAGAnomics Working, Imagine if Congress Was…

President Donald J Trump delivers the weekly address for August 4th, 2017. Touching on the immigration RAISE act and outlining the ongoing MAGAnomic growth.
In the final analysis, the exceptional results from President Trump national economic policy platform, MAGAnomics, are, unfortunately, a risk to the professional political class who prefer, and have previously structured, multinational global economics as their baseline for controlled U.S. economic outcomes for three decades.
President Trump succeeding in his America-First economic platform undermines the U.S. lobbying community, the Big Club, who pay politicians for control over the U.S. economy. However, if you follow the flow of their own private capital investments you will notice they are putting their private money into U.S. assets while simultaneously advocating collective financial policy -over your money- that retains a gobalist economic worldview.
.
MAGAnomics, Main Street economic priority, is slowly working and the signs are as evident as the surges in the second quarter U.S. GDP (2.6%). Just imagine if DC was on board with Main Street? Imagine the explosive economy if DC politicians removed the anchor that is ObamaCare and simultaneously unleashed the U.S. fiscal policy with lowered tax rates on middle-class Americans, sub-chapter-S-Corps., and small businesses. Imagine.
The economy would blow through 3% growth within months and four, five and even six percent GDP growth would be entirely possible. The accompanying wage rates would necessarily skyrocket.
We must focus on the midterms Treepers! Trump is counting on us to help MAGA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Forgive my cynicism but if I get told one more time that we just need to elect “a few more” Republicans, I am going to scream!!
We don’t need to elect anyone else – we need to get rid of the ones who have been there forever and think that The Swamp is their own personal hot tub!
How we do that without Civil War is the $64,000 question!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Correct we need to primary every last Rep Senator/Representative out and vote in the new one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really the R’s are the swamp, at least the D’s have a unified voice to destroy us while the R’s pretend to support us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We do need more Republicans in the Senate. Voting for Democrats is the dumbest thing we could do. At least the Republicans usually vote with Trump, barring exceptions like McStain and those two liberal women.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unfortunately, that is true. The Dems can never have the majority as long as Trump is president or they will have the means to impeach and remove him.
LikeLike
POTUS is working tirelessly for the American people to keep his promises. It is a disgrace that the GOPe are not; however, they have been exposed and We the People are livid. Cold Anger indeed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am in awe and feeling awfully proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was perfect! Now stay on message Trump..this is why we voted for you. Hire the nastiest surrogates you can to battle the Uniparty globalists who wish to destroy you behind the scenes, but you stay on message!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am certain his supposed “chaos” serves a great purpose. Gotta embrace all of President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like optimism but feel the deck is staked.
It’s becoming a street fight at this point and we are lacking the fighters.
LikeLike
If only the people understood
Even corporations are understanding a MAGA agenda means money in their pockets
Only the hardcore globalists are against this
The entire weight of the democrat / Marxist illusion would collapse if the reality of Trumps agenda came to fruition
If only the people understood
LikeLiked by 4 people
We understand and it is growing! People are drawn to success.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that cartoon a lot, it explains everything he is doing by himself. How blessed we are, but we need a lot of prayers to keep fighting against evil. MAGA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pray unceasingly 🙏
We are blessed!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s painting a target on the backs of Congress. They set McCain up as their sacrificial lamb, but they should *all* be worried for their jobs, even the senators who don’t face re-election till 2020 or 2022.
I saw this theory written somewhere else. The President is boasting about Wall Street daily, claiming the upside. Previous stock market rallies and crashes have taken place after action from the Fed, but the current unprecedented rally has all happened since election night when Trump won. Everyone is hoping and betting that Trump’s MAGAnomics will bring about an economic boom in America. Trump is owning all the upside, and setting up Congress to own all the downside by continually pointing out their inaction.
One way or another, this will lead to Congress passing Trump’s policies. Either their instincts for self preservation will kick in and they’ll appease their constituents to keep their jobs, or it will turn out they were very well taken care of by their handlers in the CoC and they will drag their feet till they get replaced in upcoming elections.
I just hope they don’t put the American people through too much pain before finally coming to their senses (or being replaced).
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is a war with all globalists and the treasonous Republican establishment! The wounded and battle weary American middle class is screaming for help ….. calling General Jeff Sessions!! Help needed, quickly: Criminal charges, handcuffs and televised perp walks. Now!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is really wonderful for President Trump (I LOVE saying President Trump!) to take the time every week to give a status report to We the People. With all the garbage he has to deal with everyday, he takes the time to make contact with us every week. Then of course, he makes the time to have those fantastic, inspirational rallies. There has not been a President in my lifetime that has connected with We the People in this way. President Trump has already earned a spot on Mt. Rushmore as far as I’m concerned. President Trump,President of all Americans just like the founders intended. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
First I’m Trump all the way but don’t see how we get past the MSM, D’s and globalist R’s at this point.
I am a self employed businessman in a skilled trade that has trained many in the last thirty years, but now can’t find or recruit qualified to even spend the time needed to train at this point.
I really hope DJT can make a difference but the deck is staked with Globalist in the republican party.
LikeLike
One thing that seems to be happening is people are absolutely furious about average citizens paying for the platinum health care packages of Congress.
This has turned our country into two camps almost over night, us and Pres Trump against Congress.
We a very angry at being forced to pay for the subsidies not only for our wealthy Senator and Representatives, but for their staff.
People who can barely make everyday ends meet and are doing with out their own heath care are paying for McCain’s expensive cancer surgery at the Mayo clinic.
Many people who were Hilary supporters are not one bit happy about this.
Have you run onto any one who says ” O now what does it hurt. We are a rich country. Lets go ahead and pay their subsidies” .
None of the old propaganda talking points are even being tried here by the liberals.
No one in Congress wants to bring it up.
This is an issue, if used right, can tie Congresses hands and put huge pressure on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really reading here at this point just see Rainbows and unicorns while I don’t see anything good coming at this point.
LikeLike
Baloney! Changing your name to something hopeful would be a good start. Change your name to Dream Big and go from there.
LikeLike
The Republicans need to be “primaried” and the Democrats voted out of office…my Dem friends are finally seeing the light! MAGA.
LikeLike
It’s happening!
LikeLike
It’s as if GOP certain Senators and Representatives do not care about the American worker.
LikeLiked by 1 person