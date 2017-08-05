President Trump Weekly Address – MAGAnomics Working, Imagine if Congress Was…

Posted on August 5, 2017 by

President Donald J Trump delivers the weekly address for August 4th, 2017.  Touching on the immigration RAISE act and outlining the ongoing MAGAnomic growth.

In the final analysis, the exceptional results from President Trump national economic policy platform, MAGAnomics, are, unfortunately, a risk to the professional political class who prefer, and have previously structured, multinational global economics as their baseline for controlled U.S. economic outcomes for three decades.

President Trump succeeding in his America-First economic platform undermines the U.S. lobbying community, the Big Club, who pay politicians for control over the U.S. economy.  However, if you follow the flow of their own private capital investments you will notice they are putting their private money into U.S. assets while simultaneously advocating collective financial policy -over your money- that retains a gobalist economic worldview.

.

MAGAnomics, Main Street economic priority, is slowly working and the signs are as evident as the surges in the second quarter U.S. GDP (2.6%). Just imagine if DC was on board with Main Street? Imagine the explosive economy if DC politicians removed the anchor that is ObamaCare and simultaneously unleashed the U.S. fiscal policy with lowered tax rates on middle-class Americans, sub-chapter-S-Corps., and small businesses. Imagine.

The economy would blow through 3% growth within months and four, five and even six percent GDP growth would be entirely possible. The accompanying wage rates would necessarily skyrocket.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Budget, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Economy, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – MAGAnomics Working, Imagine if Congress Was…

  1. Janice says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    We must focus on the midterms Treepers! Trump is counting on us to help MAGA!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      August 5, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Forgive my cynicism but if I get told one more time that we just need to elect “a few more” Republicans, I am going to scream!!

      We don’t need to elect anyone else – we need to get rid of the ones who have been there forever and think that The Swamp is their own personal hot tub!

      How we do that without Civil War is the $64,000 question!!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    POTUS is working tirelessly for the American people to keep his promises. It is a disgrace that the GOPe are not; however, they have been exposed and We the People are livid. Cold Anger indeed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. ElGato says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I am in awe and feeling awfully proud.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Dan says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    That was perfect! Now stay on message Trump..this is why we voted for you. Hire the nastiest surrogates you can to battle the Uniparty globalists who wish to destroy you behind the scenes, but you stay on message!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    If only the people understood

    Even corporations are understanding a MAGA agenda means money in their pockets

    Only the hardcore globalists are against this

    The entire weight of the democrat / Marxist illusion would collapse if the reality of Trumps agenda came to fruition

    If only the people understood

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. magagirl says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I like that cartoon a lot, it explains everything he is doing by himself. How blessed we are, but we need a lot of prayers to keep fighting against evil. MAGA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    He’s painting a target on the backs of Congress. They set McCain up as their sacrificial lamb, but they should *all* be worried for their jobs, even the senators who don’t face re-election till 2020 or 2022.

    I saw this theory written somewhere else. The President is boasting about Wall Street daily, claiming the upside. Previous stock market rallies and crashes have taken place after action from the Fed, but the current unprecedented rally has all happened since election night when Trump won. Everyone is hoping and betting that Trump’s MAGAnomics will bring about an economic boom in America. Trump is owning all the upside, and setting up Congress to own all the downside by continually pointing out their inaction.

    One way or another, this will lead to Congress passing Trump’s policies. Either their instincts for self preservation will kick in and they’ll appease their constituents to keep their jobs, or it will turn out they were very well taken care of by their handlers in the CoC and they will drag their feet till they get replaced in upcoming elections.

    I just hope they don’t put the American people through too much pain before finally coming to their senses (or being replaced).

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. RickA says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    This is a war with all globalists and the treasonous Republican establishment! The wounded and battle weary American middle class is screaming for help ….. calling General Jeff Sessions!! Help needed, quickly: Criminal charges, handcuffs and televised perp walks. Now!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. FL_GUY says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    It is really wonderful for President Trump (I LOVE saying President Trump!) to take the time every week to give a status report to We the People. With all the garbage he has to deal with everyday, he takes the time to make contact with us every week. Then of course, he makes the time to have those fantastic, inspirational rallies. There has not been a President in my lifetime that has connected with We the People in this way. President Trump has already earned a spot on Mt. Rushmore as far as I’m concerned. President Trump,President of all Americans just like the founders intended. MAGA!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. sickconservative says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    First I’m Trump all the way but don’t see how we get past the MSM, D’s and globalist R’s at this point.
    I am a self employed businessman in a skilled trade that has trained many in the last thirty years, but now can’t find or recruit qualified to even spend the time needed to train at this point.
    I really hope DJT can make a difference but the deck is staked with Globalist in the republican party.

    Like

    Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      One thing that seems to be happening is people are absolutely furious about average citizens paying for the platinum health care packages of Congress.

      This has turned our country into two camps almost over night, us and Pres Trump against Congress.

      We a very angry at being forced to pay for the subsidies not only for our wealthy Senator and Representatives, but for their staff.

      People who can barely make everyday ends meet and are doing with out their own heath care are paying for McCain’s expensive cancer surgery at the Mayo clinic.

      Many people who were Hilary supporters are not one bit happy about this.

      Have you run onto any one who says ” O now what does it hurt. We are a rich country. Lets go ahead and pay their subsidies” .

      None of the old propaganda talking points are even being tried here by the liberals.

      No one in Congress wants to bring it up.

      This is an issue, if used right, can tie Congresses hands and put huge pressure on them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • sickconservative says:
        August 5, 2017 at 7:33 pm

        Really reading here at this point just see Rainbows and unicorns while I don’t see anything good coming at this point.

        Like

        Reply
    • Grace Anne says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:31 pm

      Baloney! Changing your name to something hopeful would be a good start. Change your name to Dream Big and go from there.

      Like

      Reply
  11. psadie says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    The Republicans need to be “primaried” and the Democrats voted out of office…my Dem friends are finally seeing the light! MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  12. TexasDude says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    It’s as if GOP certain Senators and Representatives do not care about the American worker.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s