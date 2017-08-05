Follow Up: Israeli Government Officials Stand Up For HR McMaster…

By now most discerning political followers have identified the ideological source of the attacks against HR McMaster. A widely diverse community of domestic America-Second interests that have come together, in common ideological purpose, to attack President Trump’s National Security Advisor.

Sadly these interests often use the divisive label of antisemitism to attack people behind policies they disagree with. It is an unfortunate, albeit historically predictable, approach. Specifically because of the agenda behind these attacks, last night President Trump delivered support for McMaster noting the NSA head’s support for Israel.

“General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro–Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.” ~ President Donald Trump, August 4th, 2017

Today, the Times of Israel also comes to McMaster’s defense by pointing out that officials within Israel are well aware that HR McMaster supports the pro-Israel viewpoints of the Trump administration:

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman meets with US National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster on May 22, 2017.

(ISRAEL) Israeli officials responded to mounting allegations that US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is anti-Israel, saying that these were blatantly false and he was a staunch supporter of the Jewish state. “Anyone who meets McMaster among us and is in contact with him is constantly impressed by how pro-Israeli he is,” an unnamed Israeli security official told the Haaretz daily on Saturday. “The connection with him is excellent.”

The officials also noted that during US President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Israel, McMaster’s held a lengthy meeting with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, and highlighted his regular contacts with Defense Ministry officials. On Friday, Trump pushed back against pressure to oust McMaster, stressing their solid working relationship. In a volley of attacks from right-wing media, McMaster has been accused of being anti-Israel, having a short temper and collaborating with Obama-era officials. “General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country,” Trump said in a statement. (read more to understand the larger picture)

As previously stated. After a few days of watching the initial construct of the alliance that was forming against HR McMaster, we discussed and outlined how skepticism and cynicism should be the larger contrasting issue when reviewing such reports.-SEE HERE AUGUST 3rd–

The last 24 hours of specific push-back from U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli officials confirm our earlier outline.

If you go back and look at the alliance against McMaster you will see the communal ideology carried by all his detractors.

The hardline Israel-First lobbying group is a powerful force and unfortunately at times they use their media power to reach too far. When confronted with push-back they immediately scream accusations of antisemitism against any person behind policy they disagree with.

The HR McMaster manufactured NSC controversy is simply one such example on a large scale. The America-First policy platform remains pro-Israel despite the efforts of concerned policy hawks to reverse the priority.

