Follow Up: Israeli Government Officials Stand Up For HR McMaster…

By now most discerning political followers have identified the ideological source of the attacks against HR McMaster. A widely diverse community of domestic America-Second interests that have come together, in common ideological purpose, to attack President Trump’s National Security Advisor.
Sadly these interests often use the divisive label of antisemitism to attack people behind policies they disagree with. It is an unfortunate, albeit historically predictable, approach. Specifically because of the agenda behind these attacks, last night President Trump delivered support for McMaster noting the NSA head’s support for Israel.
“General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro–Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.”
~ President Donald Trump, August 4th, 2017
Today, the Times of Israel also comes to McMaster’s defense by pointing out that officials within Israel are well aware that HR McMaster supports the pro-Israel viewpoints of the Trump administration:
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman meets with US National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster on May 22, 2017.
(ISRAEL) Israeli officials responded to mounting allegations that US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is anti-Israel, saying that these were blatantly false and he was a staunch supporter of the Jewish state.
“Anyone who meets McMaster among us and is in contact with him is constantly impressed by how pro-Israeli he is,” an unnamed Israeli security official told the Haaretz daily on Saturday. “The connection with him is excellent.”
The officials also noted that during US President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Israel, McMaster’s held a lengthy meeting with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, and highlighted his regular contacts with Defense Ministry officials.
On Friday, Trump pushed back against pressure to oust McMaster, stressing their solid working relationship.
In a volley of attacks from right-wing media, McMaster has been accused of being anti-Israel, having a short temper and collaborating with Obama-era officials.
“General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country,” Trump said in a statement. (read more to understand the larger picture)
As previously stated. After a few days of watching the initial construct of the alliance that was forming against HR McMaster, we discussed and outlined how skepticism and cynicism should be the larger contrasting issue when reviewing such reports.-SEE HERE AUGUST 3rd–
The last 24 hours of specific push-back from U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli officials confirm our earlier outline.
If you go back and look at the alliance against McMaster you will see the communal ideology carried by all his detractors.
- Origin of McMaster and the NSC Conflict – SEE HERE
- False and Intentionally Misleading Propaganda Against McMaster – SEE HERE
- Propaganda Team Tries to Push Conspiracy Theory into Mainstream – SEE HERE
- President Trump Rises to Defend HR McMaster – SEE HERE
The hardline Israel-First lobbying group is a powerful force and unfortunately at times they use their media power to reach too far. When confronted with push-back they immediately scream accusations of antisemitism against any person behind policy they disagree with.
The HR McMaster manufactured NSC controversy is simply one such example on a large scale. The America-First policy platform remains pro-Israel despite the efforts of concerned policy hawks to reverse the priority.
I have to admit that I fell for the propaganda about McMaster. And I am a very discerning person who is keen on deflecting propaganda attacks such as that one.
It just shows you how powerful the media (and interested sources) can be and how you can never let down your guard.
Full congratulations to Sundance. While people such as myself were falling prey to the McMaster Coup attempt, Sundance sniffed out the lies for what they were and stood fast.
Good work as always by Sundance.
I think many of us here have, MAG, so you’re in good company.
I’m still confused on what to think of AG Sessions. But I’ve realized that things don’t always happen as fast as you would like them to occur, and that there is a LOT MORE to the process of getting the Swamp drained than what realized.
It’s easy to play armchair attorney/quaterback/president when you’re outside the loop.
Sessions is an entirely different situation. Trump can’t handle that outcome without suffering a huge political hit. McMaster is someone Trump can fire if he feels it necessary. Right now, Trump supports McMaster. I trust his judgment.
Understood, but I think there were several commentators on here a couple nights ago that did a great job of explaining things that alleviated my frustrations regarding the DOJ and FBI.
Good point, Mark.
I think Sessions can be fine, overall, but the recusal (though necessary in the situation, I feel) really hurts now.
Also, it would be good if Sessions would do something like go after a few big targets.
waltherppk made a lot of informed comments on Sessions yesterday. I agree with just about everything he said. He knows more about the subject than I do, but I concur with the overall gist of his remarks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes, that is the one I was wanting to reference in reply to Powered by Trump. Thanks for that name!
You’re welcome. Obviously he’s very experienced and savvy about how all things work in regards to Sessions.
The truth is this — Sessions was put in very bad spot, as was Trump (Flynn), as was Rosenstein (Mueller).
Trump dropped significantly in the Rasmussen poll last week, I believe. And that drop was probably from people who didn’t like how he was treating Sessions and who didn’t like Scaramucci.
As in, GOP support drop. We saw it with NHVoter, whose tweets about Priebus were relayed here.
Team Trump is under pressure. They’ve done great, but they need to stay calm and focused.
All the key spots seem filled, save for DHS director with Kelly out. That should help. The “chaos” appears done for now.
Now let’s see if President Trump will shut the government down if Congress can’t come back from recess and give him what he wants and needs.
Yes
Where the hell are the indictment of Holder and Flapper is AG Sessions is doing such a fine job?
I do hope Sessions goes after some big guns soon.
I would love to see him go after Comey, for one.
Sessions is easy. It has always been a ruse. Trump bashed Sessions for two weeks while Dems, Republicans and the media went on about what a great AG and how much integrity he has. Then yesterday at his press conference, BOOM! He announces he’s going to start sending out subpoenas to the media.
Remember the confirmation hearing? They would have been doing the same thing to Sessions had they not spent the past two weeks praising him.
I don’t care what anyone says. This was 4D chess.
I’ve noticed that the more the media gets in a frenzy and begins their pearl clutching, Our President seems to get things done without much resistance or in most cases, fanfare.
The media can’t bash AG now that they have praised him. They’d look even more like hypocrits than they already are.
It easy to fall for it because most of us have been lied to by the uniparty for entire lives and we are very, very protective of our President and we are that protective because in reality we know he is this country’s last shot.
Yeah. We’re under attack, and this is the key moment. It’s very easy to fall under the sway of propaganda, particularly when it’s ever-present and repetitive.
I am careful with what I intake from a media perspective. I think I got caught here because the smear campaign against McMaster seemed to start on “our” side.
Lesson is be careful and skeptical of everything you hear, no matter who you hear it from. Unless it’s coming from Trump, it’s suspect.
What didn’t pass the smell test for me regarding McMasters is the smear that he’s antiSemitic. With precious Jewish family members, there is no freaking way PDJT hires an antiSemitic for his national security advisor. No way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree, Fe. That seemed like a ridiculous accusation.
I hope more people do what I did, cut the umbilical cord to Mike Cernovich. He has done more harm than good and is undermining Trump. If there is something wrong with McMaster, Trump will handle it. End of story.
Yes. There are many would-be kings of the E-celebrity conservative universe. Cernovich is one of them. He has sources, I think, but they are primarily Bannon-sided sources. That has to be kept in mind when reading what he writes.
I very rarely listen to anything Cernovich says.
I am starting to think that the recent removals of certain persons from the NSC is directly related to Cernovich “sources”. He has done more damage as a so-called Trump supporter than even Roger Stone and Alex Jones combines!
Cernovich is an embarrassment – a dangerous egotistical fraud.
I think there is truth in what you’re saying, Sandra.
So many of the would-be kings of the right leave me very unimpressed. It’s a long list, and Cernovich is on the list.
Blackie (Cerno means black in Slavic) is vying to be the second coming of David Brock. (Remember Brock? Rabid Conservative who suddenly flipped to Media Matters?) A huckster and a flake. I had him as one of my saved tabs I pull up everyday, but he is rarely interesting to me anymore. I won’t let some flake manipulate me.
Good advice.
I made my choice between Cernovich and Bill Mitchell about six months ago I chose Bill and it turned out to be the right call. BF is a good judge of people. He saw Cernovich on “60 Minutes” and immediately said “that guy’s a snake oil salesman”. Since then I have become a devoted follower of Thomas Wictor who despises Cernovich.
PS-Some of us think Cernovich has gotten so hysterical because Mooch was his big source inside the White House.
Not Mooch…
My guess would be Cohen-Watnick, not Scaramucci.
Which makes TONS of sense. This really explains everything.
WHY CW was fired (suspected or proven blabbing to Cernovich and others, plus likely dumping useful intel into unsecured channels), why Jared NOT sticking up for him the second time (leaking/blabbing, not ideology), why Cernovich listening to and screaming CW’s version of the firing (ideology, not leaks, per his source), why anti-Iran-deal hard-liners (or in SD’s words, America Second) jumped in with guns blazing (assuming ideology, no knowledge of leaks), why nobody tamped things down from the Israeli side (probably picking up information third-hand, and let Cernovich fry arguing against Iran – win/win/win) – I’m sure there are more.
This just explains everything. But I’ll bet there wasn’t enough proof for charges – maybe just circumstantial and the feeling was “just get him out of here” or simply “embarrassing –
end it now”. Plus if the material was really borderline stuff – the kind of opinion stuff we’ve seen from most of these anonymous sources – it may not even be prosecutable. However, definitely actionable to terminate his gig, and a RISK to grow to classified intel in the future. Talking to journalists off the record without permission is always a danger.
Note that if suspected leaking or blabbing was the reason, this is definitely a very POTUS-supporting action by McMaster, and it can’t really be talked about. Ultra-“no comment” stuff.
Thomas, Sundance, Bill, all solid. I also tune into Jay Sekulow on periscope for his daily show and Scott Adams for reassurance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same here, Wendy. My three main sites are InstaPundit, The Conservative Treehouse and The Gateway Pundit. Gateway Pundit can be as ridiculous as Blackie, but it’s still fun to read. My first dabble into Twitter was with Bill Mitchell and though I’ve added new people to follow, Jack Posobiec and Blackie have fallen off my radar.
The Twitters I’ve been following lately are Bill Mitchell, Gingrich_of_PA (one of Mitchell’s contributors), __0HOUR1_, Znisroch and ThomasWictor. I like muckraking and yellow journalism, but Blackie goes too far.
Thomas Wictor has attained must read status. Bill Mitchell is a good guy. Cernovich was great during the campaign; he has become a liability since the election, mostly because he is, in fact, a snake oil salesman with an over-inflated ego. Apparently, he just recently announced that he is pivoting away from being pro-Trump. Not because he disagrees with Trump, but because, essentially, there’s nothing in it for him. Too much downside/not enough upside. He needs to put down the crack pipe. I wouldn’t know his name were it not for Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Bill Mitchell. His positive vibe is infectious.
Well said MAG! I can put myself in the same boat. Until SD shared the post the other day, I thought he was terrible and was killing our President.
He impressed me today before the UN vote to point out a nuclearized NK is terrible not just for us and our allies in the region but for China as well. He is towing our leader’s belief and that is good enough for me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flep, I felt the same. I got hooked like a fish.
McMaster may not be “100% Trumper,” but he’s not the enemy, either.
This was silly internecine warfare here, just tit for tat nonsense from one faction in the WH.
Glad we’re done with it.
Let me suggest some reasonable Twitter accounts that talked me down from that ledge. I think these guys seem to have some pretty good insights. Try them and see what you think:
Bill Mitchell, Gingrich_of_PA (one of Mitchell’s contributors), __0HOUR1_, Znisroch and ThomasWictor
Thanks Tempo. I like Bill Mitchell and Thomas Wictor quite a bit.
Thomas Wictor does brilliant tweet storms on McMaster all the time. He set me straight. Sundance reassures me here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our office literally shared a wall with our local GOP, so we all knew this not to be true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Maria.
I can be pretty strident at times, but I’m always open to admitting when I am wrong and happy to praise others who were right even when I was in error.
As you said, positions must be updated when new information becomes available.
So, McMaster not liking the term “Radical Islamic Terrorism” is false?
LikeLiked by 1 person
M A G A
LikeLiked by 4 people
Asked and answered.
Do you label the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization? or do you not label the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.?
These are policy issues.
Trump’s path is to “not” label and allow the freedom alliance to do the labeling. Hence they take issue with Qatar, NOT US.
Again, these are policy issues.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agreed. Keln on top of it.
Absolutely. Even after his wonderful post there were still a few posting “serious” concerns about him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Serious Concerns”. Mmmmm…sounds…”serious”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read that bread this morning, and had to say “sometimes I need to be reminded to think about the big picture.”
I informed Breitbart that I wouldn’t be back to read anything they had to offer after their obvious smear campaign against a good, principled man and that I’d be spreading the word. Won’t be going to Gateway Pundit ever again either. CTH? It’s quite possible you are the last bastion of true investigative journalism and the holder of the true fourth estate legacy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes. The last refuge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo
ok well what you are doing is trying to isolate and pick off Breitbart and Gateway Pundit, two supporters of Pres Trump although at this stage, both gone over the top (although there have been rumblings about McMaster since he was appointed). So what then, when you are down to one? Pick that one off too?
I read articles in two languages and am working on a third. I believe I can afford to lose a Nevertrumper (Breitbart before President Trump was obvious), and GP. Far from an echo chamber or isolated. Funny how you’d think that though.
Has GP become NeverTrump? Or are they just one of those who think the President is an idiot. Same thing I guess.
I think TGP just falls for the drama like so many others. The only things I’ve ever seen on their site that are original are stories about themselves. Mostly they just publish what others are saying without any independent review.
Those of us who pay close attention have noticed that Breitbart has worked against President Trump on a number of occasions. They have taken every opportunity to try and put a positive spotlight on Ted Cruz, and this attack on McMaster is beyond the pale. The Breitbart comments section is full of Cruzbots who still whine about Lyin’ Ted’s defeat in the primaries, because the site obviously caters to their viewpoint.
Breitbart has proven that they are not really on the Trump Train. I used to visit the site several times a day; now I MIGHT visit Breitbart once a month. No reason to support an organization that treats our duly elected president like some helpless 6-year-old who requires help with staffing decisions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yes, so true. But I trust Trump’s FB and twitter. Regarding Trump as My Nation’s Leader, I gladly use his direct communication to ME as a guid to “other” news. With Trump, @thelastrefuge2 and @mitchellvii, a citizen can stay mighty informed.
And in addition to everything else both those sites are full of ads and absolutely disgusting close ups of toes, eyelids, etc. Plus both are nothing but hysteria-and poorly written hysteria at that.
Who ya gonna believe? The Israeli government or Mark Levin? Sheeeesh.
Haven’t heard anything from “The Israeli government” yet, just some “unnamed Israeli security official” in a newspaper article. So there’s that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is tempting to believe the media when they reinforce what we want to hear, but we should retain skepticism either way till we are convinced we have the facts.
And this report was in a “left leaning Israeli paper” for whatever that means. Left and right don’t always seem to translate to our left and right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Israel as you travel “Left” = more liberal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I thought it might well be different from our definitions.
But you did hear from Trump….so , there’s that.
One by one this anti Trump brigade try to pick off President Trump’s top people that have been hand picked by him. I trust President Trump and his choice in employees. I shudder at the thought who this brigade has their sights on next after dropping the McMaster narrative when they see it went no where fast. No one is safe from their evil grasp. Thanks be to God our lion stands strong and proud defending his people and that we are his people riding on the Trump train.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It will probably become clear who is next on the imaginary hit list…give them until Monday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Monday it is because they sure won’t waste any time going about their dirty deeds.
Trump actually predicted that next would be Barron……..followed by Arabella.
They better leave hands off the children. President Trump would go ballistic along with us followers if they dare go there.
The Gateway Pundit are becoming lying Fake News = The New CNN. They have an article on McMaster “Israeli Defense Officials Reject Criticism of McMaster As ‘Anti-Israel’ – But Refuse To Go On Record!”. They are lying they did come on the record. Jim Holt & Cernovich are very good friends. They are always posting articles on that Lowlife Cernovich. It’s getting really disgusting at the GP……
No it’s not getting disgusting at the GP. Why are you on here trying to knock off supporters of Pres Trump? Cernovich is a hard self promoter, and this may be annoying but it is hardly fair to call him a lowlife? The GWP often has news first before anyone else and covers angles not covered elsewhere.
GatewayPundit is still 100% behind our president and only wants what’s best for the country. Remember Trump’s first pick for this position was General Flynn. This McMaster guy was a second choice, likely recommended by Rinse Piebus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Cernovich is no Trump supporter. These are his OWN word.
xyzlatin,
American Hispanics & Latinos For President Trump…..
I agree with your defense of Gateway Pundit. They post breaking stories fast. I don’t think they’re a heavily staffed operation either. Overall, the journalism is high quality.
Gateway Pundit is great. Jim Hoft does at times tend to get ahead of himself and sensationalize at times though
“The hardline Israel-First lobbying group is a powerful force and unfortunately at times they use their media power to reach too far. When confronted with push-back they immediately scream accusations of antisemitism against any person behind policy they disagree with. The HR McMaster manufactured NSC controversy is simply one such example on a large scale. The America-First policy platform remains pro-Israel despite the efforts of concerned policy hawks to reverse the priority.”
So, the narrative of the Israel First lobbying group is being repudiated by Israel herself. Remember, there are no such things as contradictions, that an apparent contradiction simply indicates the presence of a false premise. So here you have your entry portal, the opening through which you may peer down the rabbit hole.
Review the assumption: that the Israel First group is, well, Israel First. I propose that at their core, ignoring the useful idiot hangers on, they are in reality NOT Israel First, that they only pretend to advocate for Israel’s interests as a pretext for pursuit of another agenda entirely. What might that agenda be?
No, the government of Israel is understanding of America-First.
It’s inside the U.S. where America-First is considered a threat to those who prefer Israel. Just look at the voices behind the antagonism.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s exactly my point, although I may not have expressed it well. I propose that the internal American Israel Firsters are in fact NOT Israel first, but use promotion of what they describe as Israel’s interests as a pretext for another agenda entirely. LOTS of money to be made in war, regardless of whose interests you claim to be promoting, and lots of power to be derived from divvying up the world afterward.
Why would McMaster choose Dina Powell? End of subject.
I never liked the creep and I never will.
Sorry, I don’t do sheeple.
It is possible to be a Trump supporter and not like McMaster.
Conservatives are INDIVIDUALS. Drones belong in the Democrat Party.
I’m still wondering why McMaster allowed Susan Rice to keep her security clearance.
Especially after the un-maskings.
http://nation.foxnews.com/2017/08/03/report-mcmaster-let-susan-rice-keep-security-clearance-after-unmasking
Sundance already addressed that issue. That is not the problem I have with McMaster. The problem is Powell.
If you’re still wondering, then you are simply misunderstanding the situation. If you must worry, please find something else to worry about, because it is irrational to worry about this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But the icing on the cake for me was TYT, Kristol, CNN, and MSNBC all siding with McMaster.
Yeah, I’m not buying into this for a second. McMaster needs to be fired
I’m not in the he must be fired camp yet; but I am keeping a skeptical eye on him. I just don’t have enough facts to decide, but do have enough facts that bother me.
Too bad that you consider our president so inept that he requires your input on staffing. Somehow he got to be a multi-billionaire without your help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo on the Rosenstein thing, which is just crazy making no matter how you view it. How in heaven’s name did that little snake slip through, and his buddy Mueller right behind him?
I truly think that was some uniparty recommendation to PDJT. And mueller really came in at the same time as rosenstein obviously planned to appoint him as SC. There wasn’t sufficient time after rosenstein’s appointment for it to be a subsequent decision.
I am no fan of McMaster either – but President Trump has voiced his opinion and I trust him.
I agree, but I also recognize PDJT pretty much has to express confidence in someone up to the day he fires him. As soon as he fails to express confidence, the press jackals descend on him.
I’m sure we’ve all noticed how often the press tries to get a commitment: Does the president still have confidence in X?
It isn’t because they are journalists, they are looking for some gotcha material.
So I feel free to express my personal opinions on people serving the president without feeling “I don’t trust him” or “I’m not loyal to him” or “I’m second guessing him”
PDJT expressed confidence in comey until he fired him, and many of us expressed our displeasure with comey before that point and rightfully so,
Is McMaster right for his job? I don’t know. I see good, and I see bad. I don’t want either side to restrain from posting additional information to let us form more fully informed opinions.
And think about this: Those of us (probably most of us) who have at some time needed to fire someone knows there are pluses and minuses in the fire/keep column. And it is rarely black and white. Someone could legitimately want to get rid of someone, where someone else could have a valid reason to keep him.
The boss gets to make and live with the decision, but a good boss values the input from both sides.
Mike
You are entitled to your opinion.
I loved Reagan. But, I never cared for GHW Bush, James Baker, and Alexander Haig and I still dislike them.
I don’t totally trust anyone.
OK, so now the narrative is if you are concerned about the Deep State creep in the Trump administration you are pro Israel and anti America First?
How about I am simply MAGA and see what my “lying eyes” are telling me?
President Trump should just ignore all the critics and run his admin. how he wants. ISIS is being destroyed. That is the objective. Everything else on the subject is background noise.
Actually, that is exactly what he is doing.
Oy…. those sited as proving Israeli support of McMaster do not fill me with confidence….
The paper Haaretz is about as Israeli Left as one can get… I pay S little attention to them as I do WA Post…
The Times of Israel bends over backwards to be ideologically centrist
And as for Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli Defense Minister… initially he stood up to obama’s assertion that the Iran Deal ( aka Death to Israel) “Israeli military and security community fully supports the deal, and in fact views it as a game changer”. Liberman reaction initially was quick and harsh,denying support and comparing it to the 1938 Munich Agreement. The Israeli media (led by Haaretz) focused almost entirely on the internal politics of Liberman’s message and he apologized three days later…. ppppft.
Liberman’s response to Obama was not in the main intended for him but more to IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot to clarify who’s the boss, Liberman backed down and apologized when he realized he could be held responsible for torpedoing ongoing military aid negotiations with the US….
More ppppft,
As a conservative independent Jew with family in Israel I pay a lot more attention to Front Page Mag and Daniel Greenfield than Haaretz or The Tines of Israel…. I am as yet undecided on McMasters
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267473/mcmasters-nsc-coup-against-trump-purges-critics-daniel-greenfield
LikeLiked by 7 people
Jehovah-raah…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Then why does he keep the former administration’s anti-Trump people he did and fire the recent three?
And is friends with “Never Trump” Kristol and lying, traitorous McCain who sent staff to actually get “dossier” from U.K. and give to FBI which started all this?
And is at odds with Steve Bannon, a significant reason DT now POTUS?
And is he pro-Bibi, there are factions too in Israel?
[and I’m no pompous Mark Levin fan either.]
Let’s agree to stay tuned and in prayer for discernment for our POTUS and what’s best to MAGA…
Mmmm…
A couple things. Not specifically about McMaster, but rather these varied outlets.
1. Sundance, himself is being attacked as antisemitic, and those doing so, are also revealing his identity. I won’t say more then that.
2. The antisemitism charge, makes no sense, as Sundance was first to come out and decry the anti-Invanka-Jared Kushner attacks from the Right early on. Which he (rightly) pointed out were being fueled by wait for it, antisemitism.
3. Gateway Pundit, dangerously has ramped up the rhetoric, all but declaring President Trump will be removed from office – By his own party (Which would be political suicide for the GOP… Even they must see it… )
There are string pullers at work here and I am almost certain one of them is the avowed NeverTrumper, Bil Kristol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Sorry, it’s a NYT link.)
Why aren’t there more negative stories about Barron? Maybe he is a leaker!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“The problem of radical Islam is the problem of Islam itself.
Many are afraid that if Islam is the problem there can be no solution. That terrifies them. So they do all they can to avoid engaging with the evidence that Islam is the problem.”
Mark Durie
“an unnamed Israeli security official told the Haaretz daily on Saturday.”
I have trouble trusting “unnamed” sources. LOL
It now appears that anyone Brietbart identifies as a political heretic is to be personally ruined and then cast out of the political mainstream without a fair trial. This is a nasty split on the right that will likely only get much worse. I’m glad LR has provided HR McMaster with a cogent and evidence based counter argument and defense against Brietbart’s egregious Inquisition. LR also provided some reputable and convincing witness testimony from the Israeli officials mentioned in the article.
Breitbart is so far from mainstream it makes me laugh..It’s a niche site that only latched on to Trump after Cruz lost…They have some reach in comment sections of right media, but let’s be serious…It’s like saying the three months Bannon was in campaign was why Trump won…It’s all self promotion and I guarantee 90% of people defending Breitbart or Bannon had no clue who they were before Trump ran for President or even before Indiana primary win…They have little reach in mainstream anything…
I must admit when seeing stuff like this in the “news” it kind of gets to me. But then I remember who is pitching this stuff out there and why they are doing so. That thought brings me back to reality and fills me with peace knowing that my President is in control irrespective of what the other side says.
Sundance is doing good work,seeing through the B.S. Looks to me like some erstwhile Trump supporters are being manipulated as useful idiots to undermine Trump administration.
Don’t forget the ToxicTed ideologues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cernovich is adding MUCH fuel to many fires. Every single attack on a member of the Trump Administration has been elevated by Cernovich.
Today he is ranting that McMaster is scared of him – because an article mentioned McMaster said his name in a meeting about…. LEAKERS!
So, Cernovich has been bragging nonstop about his “sources”, leaked info on the syrian airfield bombing before it happened, some other stuff I cannot remember and then he goes FULL BORE against McMasters when a few people are kicked off the NSC… were they Cernovich’s sources???? Maybe his bragging and pretending to be a journalist instead of a Gorilla Mindset salesman is WHY those people lost their jobs?
I am sick of this pretender. He is also why Gateway Pundit and Brietbart are seemingly off the rails of late…. in my humble opinion.
Right on Sandra……👏👏👏👏👏👏👊👊👊👊👊👊
Yup. Sure wish the Trump “supporters” would save their energies for the Democrats and NeverTrumpers…..Trump FB, Trump tweets, CTH, and Bill Mitchell are excellent sources of REAL information.
A key for me anymore is that once a Blogger or Twitter Star begins to raise “suspicions” about Trump’s HANDPICKED PERSONAL appointments, especially sourced by know FAKE NEWS, I quit them. Lot less BS to wade through.
A common denominator that is emerging, is…Cruz supporters.
Bannon.
Love him — but he was a bigtime Cruz supporter and was late in coming on the Trump Train.
Did Bannon bring other Cruz supporters into the WH?
If so…are some of those people doing some of the leaking?
Bannon was on the WH Nat’l Security Council initially…and then he wasn’t.
Are the people that were fired from the NSC, people that Bannon brought in?
It would be helpful to know answers to these questions.
Your reference points are entirely valid.
Does this sound like anyone serious
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know bro. Time put out a piece defending McMaster. If you want to find out what the globalists want you to believe, you read Time.
ROGER STONE: POTUS Trump Never Approved White House Statement In Support of McMaster
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/roger-stone-potus-trump-never-approved-white-house-statement-support-mcmaster/
In Trump We Trust.
Roger Stone / Cernovich / etc all self-promoting carnival hawkers, hoping to get the WH Communication folks to notice them. Trump is portrayed as an incompetent, unaware, dupe of those he chose to work for him. Does that even sound remotely feasible??
We are nearing the end of these people..They have some reach in comment sections of right media, but to take these self promoting nobodies serious is getting funny now..
Now that is FAKE NEWS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
J.P. & M.C. are Fake Trump Supporters……Fake BS News…..
I’m not disagreeing….
👍👍
Thank you!
One peculiar thing I noticed about Drudge is he has buried the Awan and DWS story. It’s the biggest story in politics, and Drudge doesn’t want to touch it. Why??????
I think Matt is playing on the fakeness of ‘Fake News’. People forget he’s an aggroget news outlet. He doesn’t write the news he just condenses the news to what are the most popular / trending news topics at any point in the given day.
The DWS thing is getting buried and all one has to do is look at Drudge to see that it’s getting buried.
The Answer may lie in…where Drudge gets his million$ in income.
He is worth $70 million.
Where did that come from?
The Drake- wondering the same thing…
So what? They didn’t want Drudge to add fuel to the fire … because it wasn’t true. In Trump We Trust.
Just because there are possible reasons Rice might need access to some intelligence, I am not sure we know that is why she was granted access. So there might good reason for giving a probable enemy of the state access, but I do not think anyone here knows with certainty what factors drove the decision. In terms of other conservative sites (Gateway Pundit and Breitbart), I deeply appreciate their work and all they continue to contribute.
(a) all former NSA’s are given access to their own material as a matter of protocol
(b) she was / is / who knows being called on to testify and would need access to her work
People refuse to read the letter…She has not been charged with anything either..People have her indicted and in jail already..I will wait for facts..Real facts because I don’t like or trust her, but she has rights..
It also shows her correspondence are not locked away in the Obama library as once suspected…She is only allowed to access documents to which multiple copies exist..I get tired of these simple people…
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-real-reason-mcmaster-let-susan-rice-keep-her-security-clearance/article/2009158
Quoting:
“Does Rice’s renewed security clearance show the Deep State at work?
Hardly, a White House official explained to me. I’m told McMaster wrote similar letters to all the living national security advisers from past administrations—Democratic and Republican—as a matter of longstanding practice. Revoking Rice’s clearance would have been unusual. And that practice applies not just to national security advisers but to other departments and agencies, such as secretary of State. The reason, the official said, is for the purposes of continuity. Without a continued security clearance, it would be illegal for government officials to discuss relevant sensitive information with a former official. The process for reauthorizing a past official’s security clearance is lengthy.
This may or may not be a bad practice, but one thing the official stressed to me was that this security clearance doesn’t give former officials like Rice continued asking privileges for sensitive information.”
Nope, we can be critical and still support our President. That guy clearly wants a thought control echo chamber. Not going to work. So you must agree with all personnel and decisions, or you are attacking the President….. Is this guy for real? WOW!!!!!!
You are talking about a very valued member of the Treehouse… Dave posts here regularly.
I will never understand how people like Cernovich become larger than life. Or Scaramucci. Or Jim Jones, David Koresh, or little Charlie Manson for that matter. Anyone who immediately captures your attention and mesmerizes you is someone you should remain skeptical of for much longer than you would a less overwhelming personality. I tend to avoid them altogether, because I don’t have the time or interest required to try to figure out what their game is.
Cernovich is a chancer. Or even better a Snake Oil salesman. He just has the knack of figuring out what is “hot” at the moment.
Just like Louise Mensch managed to sucker a whole bunch of lefties, Cernovich did it on the right.
I had him figured out from the very beginning and all I had to do was go look at his website when he first popped onto the Trump Train. Someone who thinks so highly of himself that his little tiddlers are desired by women without benefit of a raincoat… or how about women like to be raped/choked… UGH!!!! Disgusting person… Not to mention his obsession with “clicks” which is even detailed in his twitter profile. He only cares about himself and… oh yeah…. CLICKS!
Where did Cernovich come from…was he initially a Cruz supporter?
He was a good fighter For Trump last year during the
I don’t know who he initially supported – he started popping up long after Bill Mitchell had gained his audience. I just remember when I first saw tweets from him with his support for Candidate Trump I went and checked him out and didn’t like what I saw so I never followed him. To me, he was only doing it because he was promoting his Gorilla Mindset book to a pre-made audience of Trump Supporters… and then he sort of took over. It was weird. His initial posts were more about how to gain followers – he would tweet something that he considered “powerful” and get tons of likes or retweets, then he would tell people “that’s how you do it”.
Then he started getting in fights with Bill Mitchell, then BakedAlaska and other prominent Trump supporters… people got divided and twitter fights were exploding (especially before the inauguration).
Not sure how he managed to become a “journalist”. LOL!
Argh…continuing:
He was a good fighter For Trump last year during the campaign.
And I will always be grateful for that.
But after the election, he has acted like he ‘owns’ Pres Trump, or something.
He went nuts when there was talk of Bannon being fired.
Which was a false story.
But Cernovich threatened to leak a bunch of stuff about WH people that had been leaked to him…said that there would be “divorces” over it, it was “so bad”.
Threatening the President that way is so not cool.
yes! He was claiming that he was responsible for Trump getting elected. Outrageous claim… like so many of his recent escapades.
Wow! I understand your point but even a distant comparison of Scaramucci (awesome) or Cernovich (unconventional but has done good work) to Koresh/Jones/Manson is troubling. Your choice, your perspective.
This is who the naysayers are calling a perfume General and Obama General..I find it odd people don’t know anything or seem to care who they are slandering…
During the Gulf War in 1991 he was a captain commanding Eagle Troop of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment at the Battle of 73 Easting.[4] During that battle, though significantly outnumbered and encountering the enemy by surprise as McMaster’s lead tank crested a dip in the terrain, the nine tanks of his company destroyed twenty-eight Iraqi Republican Guard tanks[5] without loss in twenty-three minutes.[6]
McMaster was awarded the Silver Star. The battle features in several books about Desert Storm and is widely referred to in US Army training exercises. It also receives coverage in Tom Clancy’s 1994 popular non-fiction book Armored Cav.[7] McMaster served as a military history professor at West Point from 1994 to 1996, teaching among other things the battles in which he fought. He graduated from the United States Army Command and General Staff College in 1999.[8]
In 2004, he was assigned to command the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment (3rd ACR). Shortly after McMaster took command the regiment deployed for its second tour in Iraq and was assigned the mission of securing the city of Tal Afar. That mission culminated in September with Operation Restoring Rights and the defeat of the city’s insurgent strongholds.
Author Tim Harford has written that the pioneering tactics employed by 3rd ACR led to the first success in overcoming the Iraqi insurgency. Prior to 2005, tactics included staying out of dangerous urban areas except on patrols, with US forces returning to their bases each night. These patrols had little success in turning back the insurgency because local Iraqis who feared retaliation would very rarely assist in identifying them to US forces.
McMaster deployed his soldiers into Tal Afar on a permanent basis, and once the local population grew confident that they weren’t going to withdraw nightly, the citizens began providing information on the insurgents, enabling US forces to target and defeat them.[7][10]
Army Chief of Staff General Martin Dempsey remarked in 2011 that McMaster was “probably our best Brigadier General.”[23] McMaster made Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in April 2014. He was hailed as “the architect of the future U.S. Army” in the accompanying piece written by retired Lt. Gen. Dave Barno, who commanded U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005.
“Major General Herbert Raymond McMaster might be the 21st century Army’s pre-eminent warrior-thinker,” Barno wrote, commenting on McMaster’s “impressive command and unconventional exploits in the second Iraq war.”[24]
Barno also stated, “Recently tapped for his third star, H.R. is also the rarest of soldiers—one who has repeatedly bucked the system and survived to join its senior ranks.”[25]
In 2014, retired Army Gen. Jack Keane, a former Army vice chief, commented “It is heartening to see the Army reward such an extraordinary general officer who is a thought leader and innovator while also demonstrating sheer brilliance as a wartime brigade commander.”[26]
So maybe Trump should send him back to Afghanistan as some have reported he might do.
Joan, OK. That level of disrespect for a decorated U.S. service member just became the last straw for you. Gone. Go find another website to comment on.
Warmest best,
Sundance
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alex, thank you for the history on Mr. McMaster….100’s likes to you Alex…..
Our collective answer to the Swamp should be united. Just like the Liberals did for Obama. If we are to be a counterbalance to the Never Trumpers, Liberals, and Globalists.
This has happened over and over and over. Even President Trump’s kids get attacked. Donald Jr. is going to a Grand Jury. Donald Jr. is not part of the Trump Admin. But he is also a target. So is the Son-in-Law Jared.
Breitbart would probably tell everyone to get off President Trump’s leg. You’re embarrassing the MAGA movement. Hit the Globalists, Loons and Never Trumpers. Don’t help them target the Trump admin. for GOD’S SAKE!
Send “you suck” comments to the MSM, John McCain, Rosenstein, McConnell, Ryan, Mueller, Ms. Lindsay.
This meandering and debating and giving credibility under the guise of researching whether the Trump Haters have a point gives THEM the WIN every single time. At a certain point this reads as support for the Swamp. Every time.
I have followed Mike Cernovich and Lee Stranahan for several years. They are untrustworthy.
Both are in this for money and celebrity, possibly power as well.
You all can believe what you want. I trust the President to know what he’s doing. Going into the campaign he knew what he would be up against, which is one of the many reasons I admire him.
I trust NO ONE who will not cite sources. That includes MSM and alt-right. How do I know those people are quoting accurately? How do I know they haven’t made it up?
The obvious collusion (yes, an actual example of it) between Cernovich and several others makes it plain to me that this is a witch hunt no different than the Russia thing.
I will not allow people to manipulate me nor will I allow them to undermine President Trump’s efforts to make this country great again.
As far as Islam, it is changing. Ask yourself who wore a head covering to Riyadh – Laura Bush or Melania Trump? Are you asking the President to insult King Abdullah of Jordan, President Sisi? Both have been loyal allies in the war against terrorism and ISIS.
The war is against barbarism and terrorism, not Islam. I can;’t help it if people want to alienate our allies, but I sure as heck do not have to participate. Do I believe in Islam? No. I am a Catholic. I do believe in using common sense in foreign policy, however.
That is all I have to say. Any replies to me from this post will not be answered, as I am not getting in a stupid argument and wasting Sundance’s bandwidth.
Excellent post, Miss Marple!
People are missing the big picture of what is really going on because of all the noise – both from the right and the left.
There is definitely a sea-change occurring in the ME and President Trump is a big part of why.
#WINNING!
That’s the spirit! YEAH!
Note to the Never Trumper’s, Swamp and Globalists:
That One Rule
If you didn’t hear it with your ears or see it with your eyes,
don’t invent it with your tiny brain and share it with your
big mouth.
+1
WOW. Trump did it again. Even more winning. MSM won’t cover this.
——————————-
Foxconn gives Trump’s jobs vow a shot in the arm with multibillion dollar investment in Michigan
Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of consumer electronics, said it’s planning a multibillion dollar investment in the US state of Michigan, a week after announcing a US$10 billion plant in Wisconsin, giving a shot in the arm to Donald Trump’s election pledge to lure investments and create jobs for Americans.
The new plant will be engaged in the research, development and production of components and vehicles that can drive autonomously, said Terry Gou, founder of the Taiwanese company, on Saturday in Shenzhen.
“Automotive development in the US is still more advanced than China,” said Gou, declining to divulge the investment amount for Michigan. “Besides self-driving technology, I’m also interested in artificial intelligence and deep learning technology.”
Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant will assemble liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, with an operation that creates 3,000 jobs, and with the potential to expand to 130,000 jobs over four years.
The Taiwanese company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., could triple its investment to US$30 billion eventually, Trump had said earlier without elaborating on details.
http://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/2105577/foxconn-gives-trumps-jobs-vow-shot-arm-multibillion-dollar
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, I meant to post this in the Aug 5th board
Fine by me..It’s great news…If you don’t post it tomorrow I will, but thanks…this is a great trend…
I’m in Michigan. This is great news and it makes me feel so good that I was apart of it. I walked around my town with a Trump sign vest and hand delivered Trump election cards in person and in newspaper boxes. I made hours and hours worth of phone calls in my state. It was so close in Michigan we didn’t know our final results for 2 days, but worth it was worth it knowing hTrump won Michigan fair and square.
It was this close: Michigan : Trump 2,279,805 (47.6%) Hillary 2,268,193 (47.3%)
Thank you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank You!
A couple of days ago when everything was hitting the fan and after I read Sundance’s article https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/04/sara-carter-discusses-mcmaster-rice-conspiracy-theory-with-sean-hannity/n – I decided to read more about McMaster. I read many reviews giving specific details about his book, which was his dissertation made into a book. He has a doctorate in history, not too shabby. I admit after reading several inserts of his book and the reviews, I feel I have more insight behind the man than before and I truly believe he’s 100% dedicated to advising President Trump of day to day national security proceedings.
I also learned more about the role of the National Security Advisor, which basically just oversees the National Security Counsel. The position of a National Security Advisor isn’t some one man show without the presence of other cabinet members, hence, National Security Counsel.
I found this info pretty interesting.
Quote: The first National Security Advisor was Robert Cutler under President Eisenhower in 1953, and 20 different advisors have served every President since that time. Zbigniew Brzezinski, under President Carter, was the first National Security advisor to be elevated to cabinet-level status in 1977. President Reagan demoted the National Security Advisor from cabinet-level status and subordinated the role to the Secretary of State. Six National Security Advisors served under President Reagan, representing the highest turnover in the position in history.
Brent Scowcroft is the only person to serve as National Security Advisor in two different administrations, under President Ford and President George H.W. Bush. General Colin Powell became the first African-American to serve as National Security Advisor, under President Reagan; and Condoleezza Rice the first woman to serve as National Security Advisor, under President George W. Bush: End of Quote.
http://www.dummies.com/education/politics-government/what-is-the-role-of-the-national-security-advisor/
He’s a fascinating person. I have read about him since the early nineties..He’s very rare in many ways
I respect General Jack Keane immensely as my uncle had him under his command many years ago and helped him move up the ranks…
In 2014, retired Army Gen. Jack Keane, a former Army vice chief, commented “It is heartening to see the Army reward such an extraordinary general officer who is a thought leader and innovator while also demonstrating sheer brilliance as a wartime brigade commander.”[26]
I love that picture double exposure of POTUS and FLOTUS!
Sorry…but McMaster is VERY BAD news, (1) because of his disturbingly naive or deluded views on Islam — including the Obama- and Brennan-eque view that ISIS is “un-Islamic”, and (2) His appointment of two Arab Muslims with seriously bad backgrounds: Dina Powell and (former CAIR official) Mustafa Javed Ali to TOP positions within NSC.
LikeLike