T-Rex and Qatar Sign Diplomatic Memorandum of Understanding: No More Funding Terrorists or Extremists…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been keeping an exhaustive schedule for the past week and especially in the past few days. In the ongoing diplomatic effort against mid-east terror networks, the GCC/Trump coalition have kept up pressure against Qatar.

Kuwait is acting as the primary mediator between Qatar and the rest of the Gulf States; T-Rex conducted three days of shuttle diplomacy in an effort to assist and reassert the position of the Trump administration. Tillerson traveled to Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and back to Qatar with extensive meetings within each nation.

It would take a bazillion words to explain all the nuances, shifts, agreements and diplomatic ongoing efforts. However, to keep it simple we boiled it down to the current, most consequential, outcome within this graphic:

Qatar has signed a promise to stop the financing of The Muslim Brotherhood; and just to keep them honest, the GCC and coalition nations are keeping them in the spotlight.

Note, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the gulf states, and the Mid-East coalition including Egypt and Jordan, are the ones confronting and managing the issues with Qatar. President Trump and Rex Tillerson are in a supportive role.

#WINNING

