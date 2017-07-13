T-Rex and Qatar Sign Diplomatic Memorandum of Understanding: No More Funding Terrorists or Extremists…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been keeping an exhaustive schedule for the past week and especially in the past few days. In the ongoing diplomatic effort against mid-east terror networks, the GCC/Trump coalition have kept up pressure against Qatar.
Kuwait is acting as the primary mediator between Qatar and the rest of the Gulf States; T-Rex conducted three days of shuttle diplomacy in an effort to assist and reassert the position of the Trump administration. Tillerson traveled to Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and back to Qatar with extensive meetings within each nation.
It would take a bazillion words to explain all the nuances, shifts, agreements and diplomatic ongoing efforts. However, to keep it simple we boiled it down to the current, most consequential, outcome within this graphic:
Qatar has signed a promise to stop the financing of The Muslim Brotherhood; and just to keep them honest, the GCC and coalition nations are keeping them in the spotlight.
Note, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the gulf states, and the Mid-East coalition including Egypt and Jordan, are the ones confronting and managing the issues with Qatar. President Trump and Rex Tillerson are in a supportive role.
#WINNING
Now, time for the U.S to declare the MB a terrorist organization and begin dismantling their extensive networks and affiliates operating here out in the open and undercover.
Yep. I think we see that somewhere around the time the U.S. criminal congress tries to reopen for business but can’t because they failed to repeal and replace “O”care. Perfect timing to announce such a bold statement when the members of Congress can’t do squat about.
Yessir. And, after they’ve been declared terrorists, perfect timing for Jeff Sessions to open Grand Jury investigations to find the members of Congress and those inside Federal Government Agencies who have “colluded” (widely used word now) and cooperated with them.
Agree!
Stunning, it’s all so stunning!
Edit: It’s PAST time!
Now all we need is for the US to declare the moslem brotherhood a terrorist organization.
I think it’s coming.
If this coalition abides by this committment and is cohesive, this is such a huge accomplishment and nothing about it on any news. I really wish Hannity or Lou would devote half of their shows to covering these real news items.
As far as covering real news I’m basically done with even Hannity, Dobbs etc…The anti-anti-Trump gets tiresome and boring..They have fallen into trap of covering Fake News and thus are Fake News themselves…
Glad to have Sundance and a few other sites
Are u kidding me? What a bunch of BS.
Frepetta – what is BS?
Do u think a signed memorandum is going to stop their terrorist activities?
It will if we hold their feet to the fire re. the terms. Trump will do it.
Hope so.
That is to say, “What a bunch of taqiyya”?
I’m sorry to say it will do nothing to prevent terrorism.
TREX is completely covering the globe this week! I love the strategy with Qatar. We sign a bilateral deal with them about stopping the financing of terrorist organizations. Just like our deal with China, we have benchmarks set up along the way to assess progress. This puts tremendous pressure on that country to live up to their end of the bargain. I also love the fact that in no way does this stop the 4 countries that have put a blockade on Qatar from enforcing it and their demands. You can tell that Qatar’s leadership is scared shitless by what is currently happening.
We are winning folks and thankfully Muh Russia is keeping these morons from the left, MSM Democrats etc busy not to notice and interfere. Muh Russia is the gift that keeps on giving!
Hear, Hear 🙂
Looks like CAIR will soon be undergoing some severe budget cuts.
Trump is a master tactician, surrounding himself with same. So happy. Now, declare the Muslim Brotherhood to be the terrorist organization, that incidently spun off most currently active Islamist Movements, that it is. Indict CAIR. Let the arrests and deportations begin!
