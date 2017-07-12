Media Continues Ignoring President Trump’s Economic Council Preparations…

White House Press Briefing – “We’ve received several inquiries on what the President — on his agenda for the past couple of days, so I’d like to read some of that out before I take your questions.”
“He’s had multiple meetings with key economic advisors, particularly on issues of trade, such as Ambassador Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Ross, NEC Director Gary Cohn, and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Peter Navarro.”
The only question is the timing. Now or after NAFTA? It is better to have NAFTA finished prior to the confrontation? …if so, considering DPRK aspect, what is the better strategy in the space between now and the final conflict?
Remember, this battle is two decades past due and waged on behalf of the forgotten men and women of the middle-class. The purchased legislative body within Washington DC will attack our economic efforts with an intensity never before seen in this century or any century. There are trillions of dollars at stake; this is the epic battle for middle America.
The administrative state will work earnestly to destroy these efforts on behalf of our enemy. Along with Wall Street, every multinational corporation and multinational banking institution will be against us.
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially within approved and released statements by officials representing the government.
Historic Chinese cultural policy, the totalitarian control over expressed political sentiment and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase. Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their business affairs in order accordingly.
REUTERS […] Asked about calls from the United States, Japan and others for China to put more pressure on North Korea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said it was not China ratcheting up tension and the key to a resolution did not lie with Beijing.
“Recently, certain people, talking about the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, have been exaggerating and giving prominence to the so-called ‘China responsibility theory.’
“I think this either shows lack of a full, correct knowledge of the issue, or there are ulterior motives for it, trying to shift responsibility.” “China has been making unremitting efforts and has played a constructive role, but all parties have to meet each other half way, Geng said.”
“Asking others to do work, but doing nothing themselves is not OK.” “Being stabbed in the back is really not OK.”
Geng told a daily news briefing, without naming any parties. (more)
Prepare your affairs accordingly. President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. The President and his team are entirely prepared for this. We are going to economic war with China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
An economic ‘war’ will be very interesting. My bets are with the USA. There will be a lot of investment advisors and investors who will be hurt in the short term as Chinese stocks and associated ETFs get pummeled. Once the ‘war’ is over, I’ll be bargain hunting.
Sundance, this is far more riveting than Donald Trump Jr’s emails. 🙂
Heck with popcorn,
I’d like a salt and pepper fishhhhhhh, plez
I’ve been thinking on this subject laid out quite brilliantly by SD.
I wonder, though, if, for instance, a deep trade war locks in place for many months to years, why would any of the money we hope to repatriate and use for infrastructure and growth be brought back by companies deeply integrated with China? They would need it overseas to bolster the hit on their own revenues and growth.
Unintended consequences. Already, Apple has announced a deeper involvement with government in China. And many other corporations primarily manufacture and distribute from China using the supply chain from Japan and South Korea and the many Free Trade Zones China has on the Mainland and throughout SE Asia.
I hope this is just a big stick we are “carrying”, but we don’t strike with it.
I hope we stike. I buy from China. I own a manufacturing company. We could buy our materials from an LA based company, but it is 10% more.
But
Three years ago, it was 40 % more. Maybe the time is right, and we take the hit.
I also notice that Janet Yellen has held interest rates where they are, unexpectedly, saying that inflation is now more of an issue than it was a few months back. Go figure.
There is no media. There is only the opposition/DNC mouth piece. No matter what we do, they will try to undermine and resist. Americans will suffer if we let them get away with resisting the America first agenda.
I doubt they are capable of connecting the dots so have no clue what this information means. SMH.
It is time to stop calling these vicious psychopath traitors “Media” or MSM!
They are an extension of the International Communist clique.
They are enemies of civilization. Along with every single democrat!
A more fitting name must be applied to them.
How about uruk hai (Lord of the Rings)?
How about Potemkin Village Idiots.
I rather like Enemedia myself. I don’t know who first came up with it but I did read it here in the Treehouse.
I picked it up from Howie before Howie was Howie. A LONG time ago. He was the only person using it back then. I adopted it heavily and pushed the term everywhere I could.
I’ve been using the term enemedia for the past year. It is a perfect double entendre.
No, sorry to disagree with all of you, but most people won’t get the message form all these names. They should be called International Communists. People will understand that and get the message. Perhaps it could be New World Order Communists; we have to actually educate people.
Ah, so. (Was that culturally insensitive?) Looks like it is game on.
Trump is gauging the downside, so he understands all the possible outcomes. I’m sure he already has the game mostly figured out, but he’s filling in all the blanks and making sure he understands all the options.
I have often wondered about our many US corporations who have gladly gone over to China to build plants and hire Chinese workers. The time and money spent – in terms of planning and building the infrastructure. The time and money hiring and training Chinese to work in all of these plants, the expense of housing, feeding and flying US executives back and forth who are responsible for safety, compliance, audits, quality control, and overall management of the workers and the middle managers….
And it can all be confiscated by the CHINESE government in an instant, right?? Something like a trade war, where POTUS **totally** has our backs and will not back down because of the trade leverage we hold and the CHINESE will absolutely not lose face….
The CHINESE will just take these shiny new plants and all these busy bee workers and suddenly they have massive capabilities to turn those plants into …
…and what do we have? Our heavy manufacturing was decimated years ago… So what we have is a bunch of empty rusting manufacturing buildings, which can be seen in any town from Illinois to New Jersey….
But what I’m trying to say here is I don’t understand the thought process of our US corporations who have shut down operations in the US and opened up plants in China. It must all just come back down to the trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars at stake. It all just seems like such a foolhardy long-term predicament for short-term gains. Not to mention our ill-preparedness for a major war, God for bid It should ever come to that again…
All this said, I oddly feel no fear of the outcome with China, as I believe POTUS is God-led and directed and that POTUS’ goals and motives are righteous.
P. S. Sundance, thank you for the warnings and advice concerning our various financial affairs. I think you are spot on.
You know all that money we owe China? If they take our stuff we say I guess we are good…. and then freeze their assets in the US.
If it happens that China confiscates some or all of our industry in their country, it is going to hurt. No question.
Such things have happened before. Usually when there is some kind of takeover of a country by the Marxists they seize American stuff like oil companies or whatever that are in that country. I remember it happening in South America, for example.
I suppose the corporations must see it as the cost of doing business. It is riskier to go to a foreign country and open up shop. Nothing like the old USA. There’s a lesson in there….
Think about this. If the Chinese govt takes possession of these investments then they have to actually run them. And therein lies the problem. How long before they go under due to politicians steering the ship as opposed to market driven owners? We’ve seen this move before. Venezuela ring any bells? China knows this. They do not want to own all these businesses. They want to collect taxes from them. Huge difference.
I was thinking more along the lines of them turning those baby lotion factories into military equipment making factories… 😦
Takes money to do that and their income stream will have run out. The US is the world market. The CHICOMS will be so screwed.
If you have seen how off-shoring gains currency in companies, and how it influences executives, it is PUSHED onto people. Executives who resist it are shoved aside, undermined, and phased out. I watched the insidious program taking hold with my former employer, and was shocked at the trickery used to advance self-harming policy. It was the close correlation with Chinese / Clinton / UniParty / globalist sketchiness that finally explained things.
People like Zuckerberg don’t like to be told by their worker bees what reality looks like from the cubes. They want to change reality according to what they heard at Bilderberg or Sea Island.
I believe it. Self harm policies exactly! Good term.
My question is this: do current Americans have the stomach for the sacrifices necessary to win an economic war against China?
Joe, NO Americans do not have the stomach for it and many don’t have the pockets for it. Our involvement in combat abroad is not easily tolerated, economic pain in our daily lives will result in many turning on Trump. As Bull posted above, there are likely to be serious unintended consequences.
I had an argument with a relative recently about childraising. Many middle schoolers think that life is about pushing their parents to buy expensive things for them, things that strain the family budget. Meanwhile these same kids do not learn the skills that they would need to survive in a crunch, the kind of difficulties that my father experienced during the Great Depression, the kind of difficulties my mother’s family faced in a starving country overseas.
A decade ago, a friend’s Russian husband went back to Siberia for the summer to plant, harvest and can for his elderly mother so that she would not have to go hungry in the next year. Times were very hard in Russia then, and probably still are for many people. However, this man had the skills and the will to help his mother, to extend resources in conditions of poverty.
My point is the majority of our country have no idea of how to cope and survive poverty. Some families make it a game and a project, but most haven’t a clue. Including many of my conservative relatives!!
But if we can frame it as a patriot endeavor?
I think many of us would accept that as a patriotic duty, but enough of us? We are not the country or the people we were in 1943.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have to pray and show God to the people. God has this.
They will if we give them ammo.
Buy 4 pairs of pants for your kids instead of 6 and do more laundry.
Shop used by using eBay, garage sales, Salvation Army, Goodwill, auctions.
Buy American whenever possible.
Demand labeling on all items.
We can do this!
I agree.
If we can turn it into a patriotic endeavor, we can win this battle.
Plus quality VS quantity is a legitimate argument.
As much as I love the idea, I don’t see it happening.
I recall when President Nixon opened China. This is a very good article about Nixon/China 1971.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/inatl/longterm/flash/june/china71.htm
Then, after Tricky Dick there was Slick Willy The Globalist creep
http://money.cnn.com/2000/01/29/economy/davos_clinton/
This was the turning point into stupidity -According to documents from the Commerce Department, in 1995 the Computer Systems Policy Project (CSPP) was represented by Tony Podesta. His brother John worked for #Slick.
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/1999/04/7043/#GyxjjPUkqQRHQjMT.99
The criminal Clintons and Podestas have been screwing us for decades, and they’re still around! IBM’s supercomputer technology transfer allowed the Chinese to skip 60 years of development for a fast buck.
From the Reuters article above:
China has been making unremitting efforts and has played a constructive role, but all parties have to meet each other half way, Geng said.
“Asking others to do work, but doing nothing themselves is not OK,” he added. “Being stabbed in the back is really not OK.”
After reading that report, my cold anger has risen! Who the hell does this POS think he is! We aren’t going to back down to these commies. If they think Barry is still President, they better wake up because our President and his killers have been waiting for this. They may even thank the little Fat Man for allowing them to take out the Panda and his morons. Bring it ON! We are America and we don’t take a back seat to anyone! The world is finding out that America First runs through our veins!
I agree with you. The way I see it they are stabbing us in the back, not the other way around.
They have to say that. Ever heard the phrase “the best defense is a good offense”? That’s exactly what that was. PDJT knows it and we should too.
Regarding a trade war with China, I am more optimistic.
I posted some ideas above, I have many more, as I live on a very small income.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I can do still more with less and I believe the very resourceful American people can put me to shame with their ingenuity and generosity. I know many people are already doing this kind of thing. I just want it to become more widely promoted and a habit for us all! And THANK YOU for your ideas posted above!
Have to agree w/Bull and Joe. The bought and paid for uniparty will never let an all out trade war w/china or mexico take place. Americans will never be willing to accept what could result in the short term. When multi-national corps. start leaving america in droves in protest, wall street starts tanking, this plan will fold faster than a cheap lawn chair.
A fairer trade policy can be implemented, but not a trade policy that would decimate china. China could and would still do OK under a trade policy more favorable to us.
Regarding the Norks., that problem is going to be ours alone to solve.Taking out little kim or any such successor, should be the plan. Why it has not already been done is what we should be asking. Filling kim’s shoes w/same policy should be viewed as a suicide waiting to happen by any potential successor.
The Corporstions will not go anywhere with a 15 % Corp Tax rate. Quite opposite effect they will be lined up to come here China or NO China war. TRUMP gets his tax plan in place we WIN and They WIN and take the US market from CHINA and they go back to being a 3rd World country. It is called leverage and TRUMP is a MASTER at this GAME.
Great point set up, IF congrass will do something.
It’s only a matter of time. They are MUCH weaker than people realize at this point. The grassroots insurgency works, and with Trump as POTUS it’ll be MUCH harder for the Swamp to evade exposure on where their loyalties lie. It won’t be overnight, but we WILL flush these turds down the toilet.
Agree 4 sure
Which multi-national corporations are you referring to, the ones that you say would ‘leave in protest’?
Most of them are here in-name-only, with the majority of their operations overseas in order to take advantage of cheap labor.
They maintain a corporate presence here…to enjoy the protection of claiming to be a ‘US Company’…but for the most part, they have already left.
And Wall Street traders have no loyalty to any company.
They will quickly shift to investing in domestic companies that look like ‘safer’ bets.
Cutting legal immigration:
So Mnuchin and Cohn( Goldman Sachs & Goldman Sachs) are going to help destroy China which they helped create including the great bail out of Wall Street.They are the last group of people I want doing anything for the country. I can’t take anymore of their help.
I’ve got a better idea. Let’s put John Dillinger in charge of Fort Knox security. Pardon the humor but this seems pretty far fetched.
As far fetched as, say, candidate Trump winning the election?
Great start.
President Trump negotiates. Feel much better knowing our President is watching out for us. Scary? Nope, getting ripped off is scary.
Taking care of America is the best idea ever. Takes some getting used to. Stockholm syndrome? Perhaps….
Simply amazing the cynical comments that hit a thread immediately with user names not used during Primary and General Election.
Yeeeeeep. It’s almost as though people are worried that we’re on to their con…..
Agreed JustSome….and don’t leave out the chicken-liddles’ sky is falling routine.
China is the country that will be in pain in a trade war; heavy reliance on the USA….at least as far as I know….or maybe I am missing something?
I’m sure someone out there will set me straight in short order!!!
I am fine with cutting off China stuff! I am willing to pay more for MIA… but treepers–what “stuff” do we need to stock up? Toilet paper, paper towels, etc..? or are we talking about big purchase items? I know this sounds silly because SD is talking about corporations–but what can we do as ordinary families to ready ourselves?
Time to go “long” on rice, as soon as China announces “trade war” every chinaman in the east will try to hoard a metric ton of rice! Chop suey to the rescue! Ha!
