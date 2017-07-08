Trump on North Korea: “I have some pretty severe things we’re thinking about”…

The Big Panda is positioned to feel the Big Hurt if they don’t take action…
First Lady Melania Trump wore a purposeful red jacket today as she was seated at the G20 during President Trump’s remarks to the summit leaders with Chinese President Xi Jinping seated next to him.
While in Warsaw Poland last Thursday President Trump was asked about possible action against North Korea:
“I have some pretty severe things we’re thinking about. Doesn’t mean we’re going to do them. I don’t draw red lines.” … “It’s a shame they’re behaving this way and they’re behaving in a very dangerous manner, and something will have to be done about it.” (link)
Today during a bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping President Trump reinforced the message:
President Trump, at the start of his meeting Saturday in Germany with Chinese President Xi Jinping, called the Asian nation a “great trading partner” and said the increasing North Korea nuclear threat will eventually be resolved “one way or the other.” (link)
“One way or the other.” Where “one way” is China taking action to dial back the regime they control; and “the other” is Trump delivering a series of economic consequences upon China for their refusal.
What is increasingly clear is China enabling and utilizing North Korea as a proxy foil against President Trump’s intent renegotiate bilateral trade deals. However, big panda knows -albeit with an uncertainty to the severity- they are walking a tenuous tightrope given the intensity of President Trump to resolve those two issues simultaneously.
.
The media might be ignoring where this predictable path is leading for reason, but there is no doubt the U.S. is prepared to deliver substantive and actual economic consequences toward China for their unwillingness to stop Kim Jung-Un from advancing toward ever more threatening conflict.
Saturday’s meeting also focused on trade between the two nations.
Trump said “many things have happened” that have created trade imbalances between the United States and China but “we’re going to turn that around.”
The president was flanked in the meeting room by about a dozen top administration officials including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and adviser Jared Kushner. (more)
Notice the shift in hand position?
Subtle nuances visible for anyone who has followed the negotiation practices of Donald Trump in business and in life.
As with the initial Mar-a-lago meeting in February, Donald Trump always takes the position of advanced partnership toward his encounters allowing the incoming party to define themselves as an honest negotiator or a duplicitous adversary.
Throughout his dealings, Donald Trump, now President Trump, doesn’t position the engaged participant as opposition; instead he establishes his own stake -openly- and then watches to see how the opponent defines the nature of the relationship going forward.
The entire dynamic of how President Trump has engaged with the Chinese delegation is a case study in how this takes place. However, if you follow this approach to its historic and natural conclusion, it generally doesn’t end up well for the participant who chooses the adversarial route.
CTH would not be at all surprised to see massive economic action take place within the next few weeks and/or months as a result of China playing trade leverage games and enabling N-Korea with such dangerous provocations. China might think they are being their customary sly and sneaky selves, however they would be well advised to notice this is not their traditional adversary.
Donald J Trump is not engaged in this political strategery as a matter of creating benefit to himself or his business enterprise. No, President Donald J Trump is approaching this relationship from a perspective of stewardship. President Trump will intensely protect America with the ferocity the same Donald Trump protects his family.
President Xi Jinping has no formative understanding of how this intensely American President views his role of national stewardship. This is not a political adversary Xi has ever encountered within the body of U.S. politicians.
President Trump is not a typical western politician from the perspective of self-interest. This president would grind the bones in his own hand to make his lady liberty a rib if that was what is necessary to generate a win for America. Believe it.
Pause – Repeat and Re-read as necessary.
There is no upper limit to the level of economic pain Team U.S.A. (America First) is willing to inflict upon China. There is no ending perimeter of action too far for President Trump to travel. Trump will battle his adversary far beyond traditional horizons and will follow them in retreat if that’s what it takes to ensure the safety of the our economic nation.
He hasn’t been talking about this for three decades only to put limits on his approach; including daring this economic adversary, China, to strike back by nationalizing U.S. private corporate assets.
Can you think of a faster way to drive economic patriotism than for U.S. companies to see China lash out and seize U.S. assets? Think about how fast U.S. manufacturing would return if corporations had their manufacturing overseas assets frozen or nationalized by the Chinese government.
Everything centers around trade, the underlying economics, and the leverage. From President Trump’s current perspective China is in a position where either action or inaction creates an economic win for the U.S.
If China takes action against North Korea, real and substantive action, they might retain some of the structural benefits currently allowed with their trade position in the U.S. market. U.S. wins with binding Korean military issue now resolved.
If China doesn’t take action against North Korea, real and substantive action, President Trump begins a series of seriously punishing economic pressures against China that have almost no end. The U.S. wins with tighter trade policy driving greater benefit to U.S. national manufacturing and our economic base.
Favorable action, or unfavorable action, the U.S. wins in either scenario. But let their be no doubt, there will be action.
Again, we repeat for emphasis: Donald Trump limits those who know the strategy to a select group he chooses; and even within that group each participant often doesn’t know the intent of their role in the larger dynamic. However, he ensures each member has clarity of purpose in the specific action required. Action that he designs after a great deal of consideration.
There are not three aircraft carrier battle groups positioned off the coastal waters of Asia and North Korea because President Trump is positioning for military engagement, or positioning as a deterrent for DPRK military engagement. Thinking that’s the purpose is the popular review, but it, in the full scope of review, is incorrect.
Again, President Trump doesn’t bluff; he tells you openly what is the focus. President Trump has not mentioned one-single-word about using the military to engage the North Korean missile threat.
All of President Trump’s words are directed at the economics of the situation. All of them. Yet almost every review of analytical opinion of the situation is centered around the military. Why is that? Tradition? Traditional frames of reference?…
If the long-term strategy is economic, and with Trump almost everything is economic, the military inventories are more purposeful as enforcement mechanisms for a trade and mercantile blockade, not for military combat.
President Trump has positioned his advanced economic strategy to deal with the extremes.
President Trump knows the key to North Korea is China. Intellectual minds established in decades long perspectives of geopolitical events have not yet caught up to the reality of modern trade economics driving the behaviors of militaristic nations.
Those same minds are so entrenched in the larger, more popular, dynamic of advanced global logic, they can no longer contemplate national action shaped by anything other than applied force.
President Trump doesn’t apply force, he simply creates outcomes were the best alternative for the adversary is to change their approach according to their own best interests. Trump positions the interests themselves, he does not need the direct application of force.
President Trump doesn’t seek to apply force to the mouse running through the economic maze; he simply changes the location of the cheese, and the mouse’s travel responds accordingly.
China will take direct action to change the behavior of North Korea because it will be in China’s best interest to do so. Trump doesn’t bluff. Once he makes up his mind on a long-term strategy he simply works through each sequential move to obtain the objective.
There’s no limit to the economic squeeze President Trump is willing to apply toward China. The U.S. Treasury, the U.S. Dept of Commerce, the U.S. Dept of State, the U.S. Dept of Agriculture, these are all tools in the sequential approach that are far more powerful than bombs, planes and rockets.
President Xi ‘Mr Harmonious Society’ Jinping will be a bit of brown bread if he continues down this path. Millions of Chinese have been lifted from abject poverty and have invested their new found wealth in housing, investments, stocks (love to gamble), and business enterprises all of which has been encouraged by the government to make China ‘rich and prosperous’ and has created an aspirational middle class citizenry.
If the economic MOAB falls (it will be precision targeted), no Chinese, worthy of the name will countenance a reverse engineering on their hard won economic wherewithal.
President Trump has, and will continue to brand Xi as putting his ‘foreign adventures’ i.e. support of North Korea above his own people’s prosperity and well-being. Remember that the biggest investors and business owners are high-ranking members of the CCP and have by far the most to lose.
There will initially be ‘patriotic’ anti-American rhetoric in the State-owned press, and Xi has already started extreme censorship of VPNs that millions use to circumvent the “Great Firewall’ so they can access outside social media. But this too will fail.
A pejorative term for China circulated by pissed off netizens, Xī Cháoxiǎn 西朝鲜, literally “North Korea of the West”, who have complained about similarities between China and longtime (if increasingly uneasy) ally North Korea, such as repressive leaders, a lack of democracy, official corruption, and a fear of the West.
It is censored of course by The Ministry of Truth, but not forgotten.
Also recall, the exemplar of the Arab Council and the swift reaction to Qatar. If Xi wasn’t taking note, he won’t survive the next Party Congress.
A2 are you an ex-pat working in China?
A2, keep on taking names. Wow.
I am very impressed with your comments and the wonderful and clear way that you have added to the very moving statements from Sundance. May God continue to bless America, the land of the free!
Thank you smythe714, you are much too kind.
I’m all in on God’s blessings whence our freedom comes.
America First!
Press ON!! Mr. President!!
“I don’t draw red lines”
Crayola foreign policy timed out.
I have a well informed friend who thinks Sundance is “OK” and that most treepers show too much approbation for Sundance
I LOVE this site. I love that a treeper led me here from Breitbart. Thank you again for another great read!
The praise shown for Sundance is in large part because he works his rear off helping everyone who reads here understand things at a level we never thought possible. 🙂
The wild card is Kim.
How far does he push the comic book evil dictator meme ?
Popping open air nukes, especially from missiles, especially extra-territorially or ultramar, is asking for trouble…
All Kim has is the nuclear threat. NK appears to be a paper tiger with the ability to take a couple of big bites and swipes before it collapses. There is a documentary called “Kimjongilia”…I think it’s available online. It’ kind of a weird attempt at avant-garde, filmed with weird camera angles and replete with interpretive dance. It is well narrated and gives a good synopsis of the history of the Kim dynasty and the Korean war. The most riveting scenes are interviews with people who escaped and their tales of the horror of living in NK. One of them was a soldier who said the army rank and file are badly treated and they are told to steal from the populace in order to eat. Most soldiers are severely undernourished. My take-away was that toppling the regime would probably not be a monumental task, but the humanitarian crisis that would follow would be catastrophic. There would almost certainly be an attack on South Korea and maybe Japan. Not knowing the depth of the nuclear capability is the wild card. The choices seem impossible and I hope and pray for the sake of the people of NK there can be a peaceful solution, but I am not optimistic.
Don’t we all just LOVE our President. The Lion King.
President Trump is not standing alone with this – his Cabinet Secretaries are on-board. They are all sending the same message. That was not the case with Obama/Clinton/Kerry & the multitude of Defense Secretaries. China “gets” the message – the ball is in their court.
I still maintain that the “One China” thing is a HUGE card. It is extremely important to China’s “face” and ambitions.
Trump has recognized Taiwan, given his word to Taiwan, that card was played the first week and he will not renege.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hilarious! These animators are good – I also loved the one the animators did of Hillary getting chucked into the Scooby van after her ‘spell’.
Thank you for posting this song. It was/is my favorite though the movement. I forgot the name of the band and could not find it. Thank you LazerSnake…you rock Trump bigly.
Hm, celebrating ALL THE WINNING,and NOT tired of it!!!! Foot stomping celebrating!!!!
“When I say TRUMP, you say HOW HIGH?”
🙂
“When I say TRUMP, you say HOW HIGH?” … LOVE THIS!
Hm, ME TOO! 😉 I read (almost) every single SD exceptional analysis here and comment occasionally from my tiny twig perch – IMO SD is the best you will find anywhere that CORRECTLY “gets” President TRUMP!
Thank the Lord for PDJT and his incredible cabinet, and family, and for SD, too!!! We were so close to the abyss … PTL!
There is no doubt that President Trump understands the nuances and superstitions of the Chinese from wearing the color red to a simple handshake, something that Western people don’t quite grasp. After all, President Trump has dealt with wealthy Chinese patrons at his casinos and as banking tenants in his buildings. Having worked with these wealthy patrons myself many years ago, I can tell you that family, good-will and respect are far more important to them than money. They are also very superstitious and demand that their requests, as insignificant as they may seem, are honored. From the way you present yourself to attention to detail, the Chinese people have little respect for any Westerner who underestimates them.
Poor China, you just had to blow it, didn’t you?
“President Xi has no formative understanding . . . .” Reading this portion of SD analysis brought a flood of thoughts of misinderstandings of the real American spirit. The elitists, msm and other politicians did not understand the electorate comprised of this spirit. The Brits didn’t understand it when we fought for our freedom and the Japanese surely didn’t when they “woke the sleeping giant”. This is the fabric of our Lion and we are awake once again.
Our country is unique today and in history
Yes paul and EXCEPTIONAL!!!!!!
I might also add along with the Trump Administration solidly behind their President, there are millions of Treepers that have President Trump’s back. The Trump Train is still adding cars, loaded cars.
First thing I noticed was the dominant handshake. Things have changed.
We did a “exercise” near the DMZ I heard today, using 2 ,, B-2’s & inert bombs..
Be nice to drop a “FEW” INERT bombs in the “square”..
also NOICE the OPTICS in the video.. Tillerson there & Wilbur Ross?
Oh My, I bet Wilbur said to china,,
**Go ahead dump those bonds, We got our 6**
China Tries to Buy Time From Foreign Investors
“July 6, 2017 Beijing’s move to open its bond markets is a sign of weakness.”
“this move is a sign of weakness. The Chinese government is fearful of the fragility of its economy – its lack of a strong consumer base, its overdependence on exports and real estate, and its need to prop up inefficient businesses…it doesn’t change the deeper structural problems its economy faces.”
https://geopoliticalfutures.com/china-tries-buy-time-foreign-investors/
““I think the president-elect has done a wonderful job preconditioning some of the other countries with whom we will be negotiating that change is coming,” Mr. (Wilbur) Ross said.”
How the US Could Win a Trade War With China
“US can find a solution for most vulnerabilities; China cannot”
http://www.theepochtimes.com/n3/2205639-how-the-us-could-win-a-trade-war-with-china/
I re-watched the Video…
LOOK
at the faces on the other side….
He WENT THERE!
The United States recorded a government debt equivalent to 106.10 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product in 2016.
China’s debt has ballooned to almost 250% of GDP thanks to Beijing’s repeated use of cheap credit to stimulate slowing growth, unleashing a massive, debt-fuelled spending binge.
I’m tellin you folks.. RE-WATCH that video..
LOOK at the other “side”
TRUMP went there..
He went off the “scripted” narrative!
LOOK at their faces!
Crossthread, even with as little use as I have for George H.W. Bush, I’m reminded of him saying “…Saddam Hussein WILL LEAVE Kuwait…” when our truly noble Lion says, “…we WILL succeed regarding North Korea…” (or something to that effect).
The decision has already been made.
A party apparatchik is no match for a cunning, wise, energetic, tough and persistent patriot who has honed his negotiating skills over decades.
I’m gonna say it..
A few “stealth” Bombers and ONE EMP, a couple MOAB’s & is all it would take We see the…
The Chinese have a fair idea what’s up. However, strategy and tactics are a hallmark of the Trump admin. Can’t stop the Trump train, it’s already left the station China. MAGA! It started with Taiwan. But China knows enough to be concerned, but can they stop it? Hong Kong is 2nd to the USA in imports from China. Great tactics, fabulous strategy!
Chinese aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong on maiden visit (in yesterday’s news)
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/07/chinese-aircraft-carrier-sails-hong-kong-maiden-visit/
United States Congress set to introduce Hong Kong human rights act ‘in coming days’
http://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/2062798/will-hong-kongs-pro-democracy-camp-find-ally-trump
Hong Kongers look for an exit 20 years after handover to China (in last months news)
By Katie Hunt, CNN
Updated 8:25 PM ET, Mon June 26, 2017
http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/26/asia/hong-kong-handover-exit/index.html
Even the Loons don’t get it:
G20 Opinion
If you think the EU should stand up to Trump, then it must stand up to China
Natalie Nougayrède
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jul/01/g20-eu-trump-liu-xiabao-china-president-xi-donald-trump
With reference to Sundance’s point about the positioning of the US fleet as an economic embargo, not military force, the Chinese press is now circulating the following comments by the Foreign Ministry aggressively asserting China’s sovereignty over the southern (aka south China) sea:
“China firmly opposes any individual country using freedom of navigation and overflight as an excuse to harm its sovereignty and security, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.
Responding to a report that two US bombers flew over the South China Sea, Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing that China respects freedom of navigation and overflight in the East China Sea and South China Sea in accordance with international law.
“However, China opposes any individual country using the banner of freedom of navigation and overflight to flaunt military force and harm China’s sovereignty and security,” Geng said.
Pres Xi also leaned heavily on PM Abe at their meeting over the Senkaku (Diaoyu) islands and to scold him for having joint air and sea exercises in the region.
Pres Xi is also trying to make an FTA with Mexico “to combat protectionism”. (I need to pause now to clear my snort)/
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1055422.shtml
Kim Jung un needs to know president trump is not playing around like Obama did !
That picture of our President with his grandkids says it all! He sees us and our country the same way. His Presidency is about MAGA but it is also about taking care of worldwide issues that only he and his masterful team can take care of. Our President and many members of his administration are at an age where they want to make sure that their grandkids and great grandkids are safe and can prosper. They want to know when the day comes that our Lord decides to take them home that the United States of America is setup to succeed for decades and decades to come. WE as a Country are truly BLESSED because we all will benefit from their mission.
Wilbur Ross – 79 years of age
Dan Coats – 74 years of age
Donald Trump – 71 years of age
Sonny Perdue – 70 years of age
Jeff Sessions – 70 years of age
Robert Lighthizer – 69 years of age
Linda McMahon – 68 years of age
Rick Perry – 67 years of age
John Kelly – 67 years of age
James Mattis – 66 years of age
Rex Tillerson – 65 years of age
Ben Carson – 65 years of age
Elaine Chao – 64 years of age
Steve Bannon – 63 years of age
Tom Price – 62 years of age
