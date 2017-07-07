Readout and Video of President Trump Meeting with Mexican President Pena Nieto…

The upcoming NAFTA trade discussions between the U.S., Mexico and Canada will be more interesting, and far more consequential, than any trilateral trade discussion in our lifetime.  We can anticipate dozens of congressional masks to drop each day as the tentacles of their financial interests and corporate donors will gain a level of sunlight never before seen.

For the first time in our lifetime the corporatist’s within the U.S. CoC lobby will be neutered, and Republicans owned by Wall Street will have no choice but to openly rail against America while embracing their friends in the MSM.

White House – President Donald J. Trump met today with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. President Trump emphasized the strong bilateral relationship that the United States enjoys with Mexico and noted the importance of renegotiating NAFTA to help workers in both countries.

President Trump thanked President Peña Nieto for Mexico’s partnership on the Central America Conference last month. The leaders also discussed regional challenges, including drug trafficking, illegal migration, and the crisis in Venezuela. (link)

  1. wheatietoo says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    That giant sucking sound will finally stop?

    Oh yes, please…make it stop!

    I look forward to seeing our Wilburine make little Nieto and Trudeau cry like little girls.

  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Is Mexico going to pay for the wall? Absolutely.

  3. woohoowee says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    …they’re real killers. People you wouldn’t want to have dinner with… 😉

    Wilburine flashing a smile for the camera 🙂

  4. ALEX says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    ” For the first time in our lifetime the corporatist’s within the U.S. CoC lobby will be neutered, and Republicans owned by Wall Street will have no choice but to openly rail against America while embracing their friends in the MSM.”

    Isn’t that the truth. The entire Obamacare debacle is another example…I think most would agree this is what we voted for.

    MAGA

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    CBP’s Air and Marine Operations, Interagency Partners Thwart Attempts to Smuggle 4,659 Pounds of Cocaine worth $60 million
    Release Date: July 6, 2017

    https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-s-air-and-marine-operations-interagency-partners-thwart-attempts

  6. Minnie says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Mexican President – “for the safety of our nations, particularly our borders”.

    You mean like the wall on Mexico’s southern border?

    Was it discussed in the Treehouse last night that Pena Nieto may have attempted to discuss the “safety” and “rights” of illegals in the US?

    Was he inept enough to try?

  7. fleporeblog says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I truly believe that Pena Nieto is counting down the days that he losses the Presidential election a little over a year from now. He will celebrate like he won the lottery the next day. The man has constant nightmares about our Lion. Mexicans will forever hate and despise him for letting candidate Trump into their country for a meeting and joint press conference. In their minds that was sac religious. It allowed him to come off as Presidential to the American voters.

    His country only trails Syria for the most murders in a year (25,000 last year). The sugar agreement was a massive win for us recently. NAfTA is going to be a complete bloodbath. Their bad hombres are being returned in record numbers. Folks are self deporting left and right. Even though their isn’t a physical wall up yet, Mexicans see a 200 feet wall that is stopping them from even trying to get in. Border crossings are at an all time low.

    Ford told them thanks but no thanks about their plant in Mexico. Our Energy Revolution is destroying them. Our President promised to build a pipeline assuring it will fit under the wall. Today he once again stated right across from Nieto that Mexico will ABSOLUTELY pay for the wall. Nieto didn’t even respond.

    Next year can’t come quick enough for the Mexican Piñata!

