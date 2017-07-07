June Jobs Report – U.S. Jobs Growth 222,000 Surpassing Expectations – Wage Growth 2.5%

U.S. Jobs Growth exceeded expectations in June by adding 222,000 jobs. Well beyond the anticipated 170,000 original forecast. The government also revised up its estimate of job growth for April and May by a combined 47,000.
However, the economic dissonance is still evident within the fed analysis:
[The] cycle of limited wage gains and low prices has kept inflation in check, to the consternation of the Fed, which wants to see slightly higher inflation to justify its campaign to raise short-term rates. (link)
As we previously shared there’s a predictable inability of federal economists to understand what happens when executive administrative policy reverses course and establishes the benefit to Main Street, ie. the middle-class, over Wall Street. The feds cognitive dissonance is evidenced because modern economic theory cannot reconcile the space between two economies, Wall Street and Main Street.
The three driving costs of operations -and their subsequent outcomes- are: labor, material and energy. In this phase of economic re-footing, material costs are static and energy costs have dropped substantially. Labor costs are slightly increasing, but not yet as a direct result of increases in wage rates. The current phase shows increased use of labor hours as part-time roles are increased to full-time positions.
♦ For most companies – Within this phase wage rates will remain modestly increasing until company labor productivity is filled and expanded labor hiring is needed. Once the number of necessary hires begins, the upward pressure on wage rates will increase much faster. But that doesn’t come along until phase #2.
Low energy costs are keeping consumer prices down, and this will continue while the expanding number of labor hours used fills out within each organization. We previously shared that the old paradigm of inflation driving interest rate hikes would no longer apply in this new economic space. Wages will jump, bigly, but that comes after the expansion of current labor resources is no longer possible.
♦ Right now the economy is adding more hours than people – Shifting PT positions into FT jobs as the economy expands. Additionally, people who couldn’t find FT work, and those who didn’t take PT jobs, are now reentering the workforce with FT positions open. This makes the ‘unemployment’ rate increase to 4.4% (up from 4.3%), despite the fact that an additional 100k jobs were gained than would be needed to retain stasis. More people are simply looking for work again because more FT work is available.
Retail employment gains of 8,000 were noted despite several retail companies no longer doing business. In our analysis this is because gains are in the highly-consumable retail companies (food, fuel, entertainment and hospitality), and the durable goods retailers (cars, furniture, appliances etc.) are, predictably, remaining static.
[…] The June jobs report showed broad hiring across numerous industries. Health care posted the biggest job gain — 59,100 — despite uncertainty around health care legislation in Congress. Governments added an unusually high 35,000 positions, nearly all of them at the local level. Construction companies added 16,000, and mining, which includes oil and gas drilling, gained 8,000. (link)
When we reach Phase #2:
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace, depending on energy offsets. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any fiscal policy because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods became re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them as a direct result of President Trump’s economic policies. (read more)
I love that picture of Gene whats his name hugging PDJT for all he’s worth. I feel quite emotional whenever I see that. To me, Gene was expressing what all of us feel or at least what I feel. Okay, I need to go back and reread the article now.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Gene Hubbard. That is also one of my all time favorite pictures. I like to think of it as a national embrace… if I misspelled his name, I apologize
LikeLiked by 9 people
“I like to think of it as a national embrace…”
Yes, exactly. Well said!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the two group photos! Great to see such a bunch of genuinely happy people. In such company, I think all Treepers would have the same joyful countenances!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely a great pic, very heartwarming. Wasn’the he one of those who camped out to get into POTUS’s recent Iowa rally?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gene Huber
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awwww National Embrace. You nailed it 💖
LikeLike
I really appreciate that Sundance continues to hammer this home.
I never took a single econ class in college. Too dull, I concluded thanks to a semester of it in HS that drove me wild it was so boring. Thus, I don’t have an easy time comprehending and retaining the information. I have to work at it, concentrate, study it. Even the jargon is somewhat foreign to me making it harder to grasp and retain.
Sundance writes clearly, and patiently lays it out in a very logical way that makes it understandable and believable. Still, it is complex, for me anyway, so having the basics repeated along with the new information that ties into these ideas is really helpful.
End result, I feel I have some clue where PDJT is leading us, and I have confidence in the vision. And it is fun and intriguing to see how the new pieces of information, like today’s jobs report, fit into the whole idea. Thank you, friend.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sylvia,
In response to your comment
Thus, I don’t have an easy time comprehending and retaining the information. I have to work at it, concentrate, study it. Even the jargon is somewhat foreign to me making it harder to grasp and retain.
That my dear, is why a lot of us frequent this blessed site. Sundance and crew are true gems and treasure…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sylvia…my thoughts exactly!
One thing I really appreciate is sundance pausing to let x, y, or z sink in by saying,See how THAT works?
its sort of like “Selah” in the Psalms, time to stop and ponder.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know! It is a great device and effective. I like your comparison to “Selah.” Awesome!
LikeLike
Sylvia, I took three econ classes in college — macro, micro and labor — and got As in each. Yet I think I’ve learned a heck of a lot more from Sundance on economics and trade than any professor tried to drill into my pretty little head back then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL thanks, that does make me feel better!
LikeLike
harry Truman once said something like-Lay a bunch of economists in a row and they will all point in a different direction.
LikeLike
I think it was G.B. Shaw: “If you laid all the economists end to end they wouldn’t reach a conclusion.”
LikeLike
Sylvia,
You may wish to be just a little kinder to yourself. There are countless economic “experts” around. Few predicted the housing bubble, the dot.com crash etc, etc.
I, like you . Have learned more about geo political economics and finance from Sundance, and a few of the regular posters. Than any of my past experiences.
I have been interested in investing in collectibles, stocks and property since I was a teenager and teen years are far back in the rear view mirror.
Your posts are much appreciated, especially your input on FLOTUS fashions.😉
We are blessed to have this site, and have your President in the W.H.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, dekester! I appreciate your comments as well and am always interested in your POV.
LikeLike
Sylvia, you’re lucky… I took two econ classes, and we had to “learn” (very heavy quotes) out of that ridiculous text authored by that outright-communist-in-all-but-name Paul Samuelson (you know, the guy who confidently predicted that the Soviet Union’s economy was just about to pass the U.S. one in size… just before the U.S.S.R. went belly up!). It took years for me to find my own way to the Austrian School and repair the damage.
…and you know something? The Austrians are absolutely right… but even THEY can’t hit specific targets as well as Sundance does here at CTH! (a tip of the hat).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, maybe it is a good thing I steered clear of Econ.
A baffling thing to me is how someone like Paul Krugman is an economist and all he does is peddle twaddle that any fool knows is not true and has not relationship with reality.
But of course, now that I think about what I am saying, Karl Marx had an economic theory, too, didn’t he? Hmm…
LikeLike
I don’t have too much problem following Sundance, however I have been self-taught over the years and read quite a bit. Hanging out at ChiefIO’s (E. Michael Smith) for years probably helped a lot since he is an economist by training . And yes I favor Mises too.
(Chiefio wanders from science to economics to cooking and is inhabited by techies.)
LikeLike
That pic speaks volumes… warms your heart in many ways
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I see that wonderful photo, it looks to me as though POTUS is thinking…”This is why I am doing this!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had tears, yelps of joy and total admiration as I watched that interaction unfold in person at Melbourne International Airport. One of my favorite pics also. And seeing AF1 pull up …Melania leading us in Our Lord’s Prayer…Will never forget.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, why don’t we bring in a another coupla hundred thousand legal immigrants to soak of the available jobs…. and make sure a lot are non integrating muslims who hate our culture and our guts but quite like the welfare.
LikeLike
I heard today that the workforce participation number is going up, also. Sundance touched on that briefly in his article that people are starting to look for work now that FT jobs are becoming available rather than PT.
Also, it may have helped that states such as Alabama, Georgia, Kansas?, Maine, and at least one other IIRC have instituted work requirements for food stamps. It has cut Alabama’s food stamp recipients by 85 percent, Georgia’s by 58 percent, and I forget the rest. That is huge! Possibly some of those folks decided they might as well go get a job…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most of them are moving to the 3rd world……..California.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
All of President Trump’s Cabinet picks = a true Dream Team.
Thanks so much to CTH for providing these links, they are what constitutes the real news.
LikeLiked by 5 people
meant to add – and this is, to me, a revival of true citizen journalism. A step in Making American Great Again – the colonists realized they could take matters into their own hands without needing corporate approval!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like that. “Citizen journalist.” Not only not corporate, but not brainwashed by communists teaching journalism at J-Schools across the country!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sylvia, I 100% agree with you.
I hated Econ and am so happy that Sundance explains everything so clearly.
I might could have enjoyed that class if SD had taught it!
LikeLike
cognitive dissonance? It seems more like cognitive disconnect…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Mr. President, can we take a break from winning…..
Tomorrow????
Appreciate it. My cheeks are hurting from too much grinning.
LikeLike
Remembering that during the campaign, candidate Trump would often say at rallies that his campign could be summed up in 3 words: JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!!! He also stated that he “would be the best jobs President that God ever created”!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Freeing access to gazillions of dollars worth of raw materials will also draw down prices while making further dents in unemployment. Love it 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is no better revenge than success. Now is not the time to stop winning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh but I’m sure this is all due to the astute economic plans that HRH Obama put into place before he left which would be __________.
Must be all those solar jobs finally kicking in.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wage rates don’t have to rise to have more net income. Cheaper gas puts more money in your pocket. If we can get these SOB’s to allow competitive healthcare and change tax structure it is a raise without your employer paying anything.
LikeLiked by 10 people
We are rapidly switching from an employer’s market to an employee’s. I empathize with business owners but this what we really need; a healthy spike in REAL wages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but having lived through the carter years I can assure you, inflation doesn’t raise your standard of living, it reduces it.
And a spike in wages without an increase in productivity is just inflation.
Now, I know you said a healthy spike in REAL wages, but that doesn’t come from a labor shortage.
We need to get PDJT’s regulation cuts in place, encourage innovation and increase productivity to get those real wage increases that actually help people.
Mike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yesterday afternoon, the stock market took a nose dive and I said what in the world is going on? Well, FBN was saying it was because a report is saying that the jobs numbers coming out today will be less than what the economists are predicting, blah, blah, blah. Yet, FBN did not say whose report. Lo and behold, it turns out the so-called report was from the New York Times and other left-wing Trump-bashing outlets. Today, the jobs number is great and was HIGHER than predicted, and yet, no correction or mention of the New York Times report. Apparently, CNN was silent on today’s report and the N.Y. Slimes mentioned it in a brief passing.
It is obvious that they wanted to get ahead of the story yesterday, and to kill the stock market, which is what happened. Today, not a peep from them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, I’m seeing a trend here. Obama’s labor figures always came in high, were reported, and then silently corrected downwards later.
PDJT’s seem to come in low, are lamented, then silently raised afterwards.
I’ll have to pay attention and see if this is the trend we’ll see for the next 7 years,
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, I noticed that trend too. Also, notice that the Fed never raised interest rates the whole 8 years O was in office, then immediately does it when Trump becomes President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh absolutely! And we knew they (yellin) would hoping to tank his economy. Isn’t working so far! 🙂
Mike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for sharing this. Those rat b——s. Probably also hoping to buzzkill a bit over PDJT’s fabulous Warsaw speech. I wish I subscribed to the failing NYT just so I could cancel it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bet this “Trump Does It Right” puts Americans back to work news story won’t on the liberal propaganda news media reports.
Zero to 5 seconds of coverage!
They all need to have their agencies Shut Down !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OPpo articles from both wapo and cnn came out right about the same time today, brushing off all gains and excusing obama economy when compared in timeframe.
Utterly laughable to put in print:
“In fact, if Obama left a problem for Trump, it wasn’t that the economy was too weak — it was that the labor market was almost too strong. Employers would probably be hiring faster if they weren’t having so much trouble finding the workers they need.”
http://money.cnn.com/2017/07/07/news/economy/jobs-trump-vs-obama/index.html
Wapo went after coal/mining/construction as insignificant.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/politics/wp/2017/07/07/so-far-the-trump-economy-looks-a-lot-like-the-obama-economy/
Without SD, I would have a hard time seeing the path ahead as succinct. Ty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was out of work for most of the previous administration, and companies refuse to hire people who are not precise matches to the jobs that are available. Companies can’t find people because management refuses to consider that people who are smart and work hard but don’t have stable work histories could be valuable assets. Education and good grades are considered worthless, and all that matters is who people know and whether or not those people have had previous jobs doing what companies require.
LikeLike
I think many did not or do not even care if you have had experience. HR appears incapable of evaluating a whole person as a potential employee.
Is it laziness, fear of lawsuits if that person doesnt work out or a generational decline in social skill sets that leave current HR clueless?
So right now they’re adding hours to bring people up to FT, but soon theyll have to add, and add, and add.
They will have to hire among the other pool or their companies will suffer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People need to push back on the social networks against what CNN said here. The network is getting the situation wrong. We had tens of millions of people out of work and hundreds and thousands of applicants to jobs that have been open, but Americans just can’t get hired.
LikeLike
Not tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I read posts like yours, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. But then I tell myself to be patient. There will come a time when even the most low info types will pull their heads out of their video games or whatever and look around and realize, “Hey, things are better, aren’t they?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to believe that people would, but we have to start talking to people about good news that comes from the administration and telling low information voters our press would never report positive news from the administration because their bias makes them hate the administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person