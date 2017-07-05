President Trump Highlights Increasing Trade Between China and North Korea…

For those who cannot see the multi-dimensional strategy here, an approach assembled for years in the aggregate and fine-tuned in the last several weeks, President Trump is reinforcing our prior analysis of his strategy:
A day before he meets face-to-face with Xi Jinping, President Trump is highlighting the enabler to North Korea. President Trump is smartly setting up a spotlight for the entire world to see who is creating the problem, China.
President Trump will never start a military war because it’s antithetical to his entire constitution. However, within the field of economic combat – watch out. Not only will Trump engage in economic warfare, he’s built an armory for decades, he’s positioned to win against any opponent. As such, the long-term adversary in this equation is not North Korea, it’s China.
To understand the longer and larger strategy, we must first remember the underpinning of all leverage, economics. Every single aspect of national wealth and national security boils down to economics. The true economic adversary to the United States is China.
President Trump and Secretary Tillerson are establishing who supports North Korea by defining who enables them. Once the enabler is defined and in the sunlight, then action against the enabler is justified.
In the final analysis, China will either take action to remove the North Korean threat, or the United States will collapse the economy of China with the biggest set of economic actions against China in the history of economic sanctions.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will establish and highlight the action of the enablers.
U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will politely request China to stop enabling and take action.
President Trump will politely ask Xi Jinping not to put him in a position of destroying the Chinese economy. Trump will remind Xi Jinping he really doesn’t want to, but he is being left no option.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue are the atomic economic sledgehammer…. awaiting orders.
President Trump works the entire plan down to it’s two logical outcomes for the world to decide. Either:
A.) War with North Korea killing millions of people.
OR
B.) Economic Sanctions against China to avoid war.
President Xi Jinping can already see this is the binary choice at the logical end of the current path. He too knows the art of economic war.
Xi can see this coming hence he will work veraciously to avoid being in that binary economic box.
One of China’s approaches will be an attempt to curry favor with all economic adversaries; China needs friends and will attempt to buy them if possible. However, the U.S. economic market is worth $20 trillion and is the strongest economic leverage on the planet.
Economic isolation does not hurt the U.S. as much as economic isolation hurts all other industrial nations that rely on their ability to bring their products to U.S. markets. The U.S. holds all economic leverage. Remember, at its core – the U.S. is self sufficient in every industry.
China holds dollars. China also hordes dollars as part of: a.) their trade surplus with the U.S. paying in dollars; and b.) their economic strategy to keep the U.S. dollar inflated. China cannot dump dollars in retaliation without punishing their own economy.
If you owe the bank a million dollars the bank owns you. If you owe the bank a trillion dollars, you own the bank.
China is screwed.
For three decades everyone in Donald Trump’s financial orbit, the “killers” per se’, have been chomping at the bit to crush China and cut them down to size.
U.S. Billionaire Donald Trump is now the President of the United States. U.S. Billionaire Steven Mnuchin is now the master of all international finance. U.S. Billionaire Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer control trade.
North Korea is a regional problem, but North Korea is also an American opportunity.
North Korea’s behavior is giving President Trump every excuse to crush China economically; and yet no-one yet realizes what the long strategy is…
When all options are exhausted and this question remains, China will become the visible enemy enabler that must be confronted to avoid war.
That, my friends, is leverage.
That is also, why Trump has needed to speak so warmly about China.
China has always been the target.
“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”
Or, put another way:
I loved it when I saw his tweet about this. SPOT ON!
Well, tweets all look exciting on paper, but President Trump should know from the beginning that Communist Chinese is not to be trusted, never. He can keep talking and tweeting, but the FatBoy will keep firing his missiles. Unless a surgical operation is executed, this will not stop.
UH, I’m pretty sure I’ve heard that outta’ TRUMP’s mouth a hundred thousand times or more.
There is a time and place for everything. He’s got this.
The book “The Hundred Days of Lt. MacHorton” gives an eyewitness account of Chinese tigers hunting in teams a great deal like deer hunters drive deer towards other hunters. The tigers roar as they walk through a valley and chase deer etc into the fangs of hidden tigers that remain silent. I can’t help but think Trump is the Roar and Mnuchin, Ross and Lighthizer are the terminators.
Too Good!
How many times has he said, “I will not communicate my plans in advance.” 🙂
We have Qatar being taken care of by the people closest to the situation, as it should be, and soon we will have North Korea/China taken care of.
And ISIS really is on the run in Mosul.
Viva La Liberte!
http://www.vivaliberty.com/isis-on-the-run-under-trump/
Who’s next?
BTW, I believe there is another reason we needed to play it out this way. We needed time. Time to get our defenses TRUMP Ready. They’ve taken such a beating from the last “admin”. It was breathtakingly disgusting what was done to the finest military in the world. That is why that was JOB 1 of transition. Negotiate new birds, etc. 🙂
John Roberts just discussed what President TRUMP is doing with Poland including setting them up to be freed from Russia with US LNG, He also mentioned the fact that because of President TRUMP Poland has upped their economic participation in NATO.
This will put pressure on other “actors” to do the same. 😉
It’s not VERaciously, SD.
LikeLike
You think the Chinese would know the Art of War better than this. I guess you could say the Art of the Deal Trumps (pun intended) the Art of War! XP
Why? How? I thought Japan decimated the Chinese empire about 90 years ago.
China bought out Bill and Hill to advance to the economic strength they are now monopolizing the US market. The latest commie pre-PDJT government with the help of bought media and dumbed down public/abused patriots was a cinch for Red China. Obama, Michelle and the girls thought it victory just to holiday in China on official visits and the in-law yell at the hotel help.
I knew something was up when all the kids’ cartoons on PBS in the 90s seemed to be grooming children to accept Chinese culture. Remember “Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat”?
China – the enemy. That is why I am so careful about food and other items from China that can be put in a child’s mouth. Most apple juice is labeled to come from six or seven different countries and one of those is China.
Please remember that it was China who promoted the war in Vietnam and they were a part of who we were fighting then. It’s very difficult to win a war against China. They take all youth who are not needed in the workforce and send them to their military. They don’t allow them to become dope dealers, thieves and gang members. The USA could have a huge military if we weren’t so screwed up with liberalism.
Anyone remember “The Dirty Dozen?” I read the book about 9th grade and then saw the movie. Just a strong message of what can be.
We fought China and Russia in both Korea and Viet Nam.
We fought Russia in Afghanistan.
So sick of all the foolish, futile wars.
China is not that difficult to fight. Yes, they have a lot of soldiers but as we well know, soldiers can’t fly. We can have air dominance on there in a matter of weeks. After that, it’s over.
LikeLike
And they definitely don’t want to go after our Navy. That would be very irrational 🙂
LikeLike
… soldiers can’t fly. They need to be in close proximity on the ground to be effective.
“IF” President Donald J. Trump, gives the order…
M O A B.
Buh bye
Air dominance with what?
Good luck with that plan.
They understand the game perfectly. They’re just playing the game up to the edge waiting for Trump to put the gun up to their head. Then they will back down and only then will they back down. It’s called milking the clock.
To be fair, China invented rockets, but America landed a man on the moon.
Rockets need guidance. That means radar. No radar might as well be shooting fireworks. The question is do we know where their nukes are? Bet we do :).
Sorry, I wrote rockets when I meant missiles. Rockets are not guided in the military sense. All rockets, bullets, etc. are missiles but only missiles are guided in the military sense.
President Trump will never start a military war because it’s antithetical to his entire constitution.
—-
Then it is lost.
Military force is the ONLY solution in North Korea. Their warmaking capability must be destroyed, the current government must be eliminated, and the two Koreas unified.
It’s a very close parallel to the situation with Germany in the 1930’s.
Fat boy is insignificant in the scheme of things.
Disagree; covert regime change is the way to go…………
War should be avoid at almost ALL costs.
I agree, but I’m not advocating “war”. I’m advocating the quick destruction of the regime and its war-making capability.
Rob, you just said: Military force is the ONLY solution in North Korea. Now you seem to be disagreeing with yourself. What do I have wrong here?
Unfortunately, war with N.K. will mean war with China. N.K. is to China what Cuba was to America during the Kennedy years. IMO, China will not allow western powers to invade or destroy N.K. They did not allow it in the 1950’s conflict and they will not allow it now. This is why MacArthur was fired by Truman…MacArthur wan’t to hold all of Korea and push into China because China was furnishing soldiers to N.K. China will claim that war in N.K. is a regional intrusion by the west. A war such as this will take all of the military might of the U.S.A, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. The bad situation for the USA is South Korea has a weak leader at the moment. Another problem with a physical war with N.K. would be the supply chain for our troops. Russia most likely will not allow the USA to use it’s nation as a supply drop and certainly China will not. While N.K. will be able to have a steady supply route through China. It would not surprise me if Iran did not join forces with N.K. by supplying hardware to N.K. through China and Russia. The USA would have to recall all troops and war material from the middle east because at this moment our troops a stretched very thin. My guess it would be 2 to 3 years of troop build up before war with N.K is even feasible. Again, IMO, a bloodless economic war, which should include all nations of the free world is the, at least, first option for the America.
My mama was so mad when Truman fired MacArthur and left Korea divided and unconquered.
Why commit brutish murder when you can squeeze the heart and cut off supply to the brain, with less effort and collateral damage? If war is plan Z, with all of the implications, then we should prudently try other means and ways of getting the same result, w/o the potentially avoidable damage. I know it’s frustrating, after years of promises and little to no action, but I truly think our POTUS and his Team, are on the job. A war w/ NK is guaranteed to be calamitous. Millions of lives are worth the attempt to avoid the last option.
How do you plan to “Destroy” this regime.
Other than War, not much left but economics!
Believe our President has that one covered!
So… Do tell
Not necessarily. the Chinese government may have to use its assets cultivated over decades to eliminate Kim III if it must protect and maintain its ruling power in China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NK is a threat to SK so when they think it is time to deal with little fat boy then they will. The China economic squeeze is the best solution.
IMO, we, the western world, are doing the same by allowing China to build islands in disputed territory in the China Sea. It should have been put up for discussion and sanctions at the United Nations. Not that the UN would do anything but at least the situation would be before the world. Even if the UN decided on sanctions, China would treat it like the Germany did the League of Nations.
Think about the consequences if China’s economy is tanked.
WSB,
Consequences to the U.S.?
Besides, Seriously ramping up domestic production for domestic use; putting countless Americans back to work; actually moving “Toward” Self sufficiency; giving the “Big Box” etc. Stores NO choice but to offer American Made products formally coming from China.
Imagine an ALL American store’s tag line…
“If we don’t have it… You probably don’t need it anyway!!
Other than some temporary discomfort for Mr. & Mrs. J. Q. Public,
what consequences?
I know I have over simplified things.. I think things are going to change anyway.. just a matter of degree. Some business “Plans” may have to be adjusted, but that would be the true in the case of conflict as well.✌
I’m not sure my friends in Alaska would agree with you now that there is the prospect of an ICBM landing in their laps.
NK is a failed economy and on life support provided by China. The NK regime — not merely fat boy — would change 1 nano-second after the Peking Politburo announced the need for a “new approach.”
So long as the US was focused on NK alone and greatly worried about loss of life in Seoul, NK was useful to China. But once Trump linked NK with China, that usefulness evaporates. As Sundance explains, the Chinese economy is not properly grounded and very vulnerable to the slightest disruption. “OK boys, do you rearrange personnel in NK, or does the US need to alter China’s economy . . . with a slight change in our import duties?”
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
///
Sun Tzu said —
– When the army of a ruler attacks a great nation, the nation’s masses cannot assemble.
– When its power overwhelms the nation, alliances cannot be formed.
– Therefore, one does not contend for alliances with other nations. One does not foster the power of other nations. If one pursues his aims, overwhelming the enemy, then, he can take the enemy’s cities and overthrow kingdoms.
///
Sundance’s analysis suggests the above approach. Do not try to ally with NK or try increase China’s power. Pursue the aims of overwhelming NK and China economically, use their own failing economies against themselves, then take both economies for strengthening the USA.
It just might work.
I would just send in Ray Donovan…this whole issue would be over in a couple days…
The ICBM they launched yesterday , a WWI airplane could have shot it down. TO add fuel to the fire, it was launched from a Chinese manufactured rocket launcher.
LikeLike
Will Fat Boy demolish Seoul if he is attacked by the Chinese ?
MSM already clutching pearls. They aren’t only propagandists, they’re actually stupid.
I love it when a plan comes together
*lights cigar*
LikeLiked by 7 people
^^^ always a great visual
Warfighter tobacco cigar😉🇺🇸💖🇺🇸😎
this is an interesting win win? my question sundance is if you had to choose do you think Trump and his cabinet want china to address north korea or do you think they want China tofail to uphold their side so we can go after them economically? i mean I dont see how one can maker america great again without addressing Chinas abuses. Obviously, addressing their economic abuse under the guise of national security is a genius way to do it. Also, with the rise of robotics… insourcing do production back to the us has begun anyways. plus lots of cheap textiles etc have already relocated outside China to Vietnam and Phillipines (two countries that could be easy offshore targets for companies that cant come back to us) hence I see our President cozying up to Phillipines, Thailand and Vietnam much more than currently.
President Trump’s never going to cut a benefitial to China trade deal with them, the chinese probably know this and are just waiting for teh whole damn thing to fall apart. Question is, will they take out Kim to try and appease President Trump, or do they already accept it’s going to go bad for them either way?
President Trump, YOU are truly sent by GOD. Well another way to put it. You master Jedi knight. Or how about this, you you round eye white devil you. You sneaky.
The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.
POTUS is most assuredly a student of Sun Tzu.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I imagine President Trump’s meeting with Xi this week will go as follows:
T: I’m looking forward to coming to Beijing. By the way, what’s up with the 40% increase in trade with Kimmy?
XI: Just biz as usual.
T: So sorry, Xi. Hate to put a friend on life support, but…..how about you solve the Kimmy problem in 30 days before I have to pull the plug.
Xi: Speechless. Breathless. Deer-in-the-headlight stare.
T: See you soon in Beijing.
You missed the last line.
Xi: see you, but please don’t drop another moab while I’m having desert.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Killers on the prowl! President is executing global “Art of the Deal”.
It’s like catching the biggest fish on planet earth. Now President Trump will start reeling it in. He will land it and Americans will prosper Instead of financing China’s prosperity.
I heard this discussed on multiple radio stations this a.m., but no one ever discusses the leverage we have over China, only that we have to sit on our hands and hope for the best. POTUS has been hinting and hopeful in his tweets, but that is 1, a note that he is monitoring intently enough to prod China and 2, getting prepared to take corrective action. The missle launch is going to make it more urgent.
SD noted the coal shipment to noko being stopped but since trade has increased 40%, that gesture now seems like a drop in the bucket.
Gil…Or a Chinese shell game: Look here while i do that there.
Yes, and I see statement in re to trade from niki haley. Everything to prevent physical fight. We must prevail on this.
CHINA always is and will be the problem all over the World! You can’t trust them ever.
My company learned that the hard way years ago. Our country should have learned. Thank Nixon.
President Trump will whisper into president’s Xi’s ears on Friday that if North Korea isn’t handled by the end of 2017, I will crush your economy! I will become the monster that you see in your dreams at night! Your people will rise up and overthrow your government because they have had a taste of what life is like not being poor. The last thing in the world they would want is to go back to being poor. Your military can only kill so many out of a billion + people.
Americans will salute our president for stopping all trade with China. They can keep their cooked chicken and choke on it! In the meantime, we will begin a 2nd industrial revolution where China will no longer have a monopoly on our markets. They fu….ked with the wrong LION and WOLVERINES!
I doubt Trump will see it that way, but he certainly turn up the economic heat on China
I encourage you to watch this video with Dr. Steve Pieczenik. He speaks about the attack in Syria and ties it to NK and more importantly China (from 2:40 to 9:30)
He says we can ruin China economically and destroy their water capacity and infrastructure if we choose to.
Chinese Chicken….YACK, HURL, PUKE!
We agreed to take their cooked chicken for taking our beef recently
Purdue breaded chicken products have a definite Chinese flavor and that is disturbing. Selling our beef in China is not worth the risk because China’s products have been tainted and inferior. Even US inspectors may not be able to keep sufficient watch.
China has committed cyber crimes against the USA as well.
China should not be Most Favored Nation Status.
Georgia there isn’t enough “inspectors” to handle all the food imports coming into the country. This falls under “protect and defend” the Homeland. Air, water, food, soil, processing supply…it could be serious.
But, but, but some folks on this site will CHOW DOWN on Chinese chicken because they don’t see it as a problem. Just let me know where to send the flowers!
ANYTIME something is introduced into the National food supply it can become a major problem very quickly. Just be aware of what is happening to keep yourself and family safe.
Time for sanctions against China. Bring them down a few notches. I really doubt the EU will make up for the loss of US business.
i hate to say this but if we protect our borders and get our economy humming .. the eu will handle itself by becoming a basket case that its headed towards. .. oppurtunities are arising with eastern europe which does two things( isolates western europe globalist and btfo Russia at the same time)
I didn’t hate what you said…sounds good to me.
I think we can be stealth…no sanctions needed.
i think you missed the point… the president was always using north korea as cover to go after china… if china actually handled north korea than great…now hes creating a direct line of support from north kores to china itself.. in other words china is the direct threat to world security because its enabling its crazy neighbor… there is no safe way to attack north korea at this time without literally millions dying in north korea and south specifically seoul… so the only way to ever address north korea was through china but I dont think Trump had much faith in them doing anything other than a trivial turn away of one coal shipment. interesting though that china has increased trade dramatically with them.. Stocking up on coal maybe?
Only real solution is united, complitely demilitarized ,independed Korea-neither CHINA or USA will agree with that…..
Joint China Russia Statement – gives North Korea Kim what he wanted. Link and analysis here: http://theduran.com/russian-chinese-joint-statement-korea/
TEXT OF STATEMENT:
“The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China are the Korean Peninsula’s neighbours, therefore the development of the situation in the region concerns the national interests of both countries. Russia and China will closely coordinate their efforts in order to promote a complex solution to the Korean Peninsula’s problems, including that of the nuclear issue, for the sake of achieving a lasting peace and stability in Northeast Asia. In the spirit of strategic cooperation the foreign ministries of Russia and China (hereinafter referred to as Parties) state the following:
1. The Parties are seriously worried by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s statement of July 4, 2017 about a ballistic missile launch and consider this statement unacceptable and in disharmony with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
2. The Parties express serious concern about the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and around it. Mounting political and military tension in that region, fraught with the eruption of an armed conflict, are calling on the international community to adopt collective measures to settle the situation peacefully through dialogue and consultations. The Parties oppose any statements or moves that might escalate tension or aggravate the contradictions and urge all countries concerned to maintain calm, renounce provocative moves or bellicose rhetoric, demonstrate readiness for dialogue without preconditions and work actively together to defuse tension.
3.The Parties are putting forward a joint initiative, which is based on the Chinese-proposed ideas of “double freezing” (missile and nuclear activities by the DPRK and large-scale joint exercises by the United States and the Republic of Korea) and “parallel advancement” towards the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the creation of peace mechanisms on the peninsula, and the Russian-proposed stage-by-stage Korean settlement plan.
The Parties propose the following:
The DPRK, by way of a voluntary political decision, announces a moratorium on the testing of nuclear explosive devices and ballistic missile tests, and the United States and the Republic of Korea should, accordingly, refrain from large-scale joint exercises. Simultaneously, the conflicting parties begin talks and assert common principles of their relations, including the non-use of force, the renunciation of aggression, peaceful coexistence and determination to do all they can to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula with a view to promoting a complex resolution of all problems, including the nuclear issue. During the negotiating process, all parties concerned push forward, in a format suitable to them, the creation on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia of a peace and security mechanism and consequently normalise relations between the countries in question.
The Parties urge the international community to support the aforementioned initiative that paves the real way for resolving the Korean Peninsula’s problems.
4.The Parties are resolutely committed to the international non-proliferation regime and are firmly aimed at the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and a comprehensive and full implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The Parties intend, jointly with other parties concerned, to continue making efforts to facilitate the balanced removal of the existing concerns via dialogue and consultations.
The Parties confirm that the DPRK’s justified concerns should be respected. Other states must make relevant efforts to have talks resumed and jointly to create an atmosphere of peacefulness and mutual trust.
The Parties are calling on all parties involved to comply with the commitments formulated in the Joint Statement of September 19, 2005, and to re-launch, as soon as possible, the dialogue on the comprehensive resolution of problems on the Korean Peninsula. Any possibility of using military means to solve the problems of the Korean Peninsula should be ruled out.
5. The Parties express support for the North and the South of the Korean Peninsula to conduct dialogue and consultations, display benevolence towards each other, improve relations, cooperate in the matter of a peaceful settlement, and play a due role in defusing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in resolving its problems in a proper manner.
6. The Parties confirm that they are paying sufficient attention to the maintenance of the international and regional balance and stability, and emphasise that allied relations between separate states should not inflict damage on the interests of third parties. They are against any military presence of extra-regional forces in Northeast Asia and its build-up under the pretext of counteracting the DPRK’s missile and nuclear programmes.
The Parties confirm that the deployment of THAAD antimissile systems in Northeast Asia is inflicting serious damage on strategic security interests of regional states, including Russia and China, and does nothing to help achieve the aims of the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearisation, nor to ensure peace and stability in the region.
Russia and China are against the deployment of the said systems, call on the relevant countries to immediately stop and cancel the deployment process, and have agreed to adopt the necessary measures to protect the two countries’ security interests and to ensure a strategic balance in the region.
This statement was signed on July 4, 2017, in Moscow.”
Other responses and analyses
As I wrote earlier:
The most revealing – and disturbing – part of the Russian-Chinese statement is their joining with North Korea against THAAD anti-missile systems.
Why would China and Russia join barbaric North Korea to oppose US South Korea military exercises and anti-defense missile systems in Asia?
At heart, the three entities are totalitarian bullies…and we have helped China become economic bullies as well. China is a bad actor in espionage, cyber theft and its export products are sub-par and often deadly.
Thank GOD for an America First President.
I saw an article on oann yesterday that the chinese govt is severely cracking down on internet and social media posts roughly to bolster socialist ideals.
And the Chinese people love Trump. Chinese govt a bit scared by their own people?
LikeLiked by 5 people
You bet.
Please, this sounds like Ben Rhodes wrote this!
“The Parties confirm that the DPRK’s justified concerns should be respected.”
Huh?!
Calling Dennis Rodman.
Well now! BOOM indeed.
Our American President was ‘cold angered’ by North Korea’s treatment of American Citizen Otto Warmbier and even more by their ICBM test.
Moreover, Obama and McCain had better get their slimy stinking hineys out of unauthorized messing about in US foreign affairs – STAT!
China was just a photo opp and free vacation for Obama and his family. His in-law antagonized the hotel staff by being disrespectful and the US gained useless antagonism in return. We won’t miss the cheap plastic products that have no competition and stress our lives out day in and out because items incessantly break.
We won’t miss bad steel, toxin laced foods, glass bakeware that explodes, etc.
We can produce our own products which are better and more reliable.
I miss US cotton towels and sheets! So much better than Pakistan, China and India made ones.
Yeh I forgot about the cookware and bakeware that they LOVE to put lead into and it leeches out…commie b*stards.
Well, the American people are going to have to suck it up for a few months and find somewhere else to purchase toys, iPhones, Apple Computers, etc.
The following toy companies have almost all of their production in China: Mattel (including Hot Wheels and Barbie dolls), Fisher-Price, Madame Alexander Dolls, Tyco Toys, and lots more.
It isn’t just cheap plastic stuff anymore than China makes. Lots of tools, electrical components, clothing, shoes, and lots more.
It is why our industry has been so decimated. I hope this can be sold as an issue in which we all could work together and avoid a shooting war.
I don’t know if the flying portapotties in Russia were made in China but US make their own fleet of portapotties with pipes contained within a trailer etc, and it looks nothing like those standalone plastic bubbles.
“President Xi Jinping can already see this is the binary choice at the logical end of the current path. He too knows the art of economic war.
Xi can see this coming hence he will work veraciously to avoid being in that binary economic box.”
_________________
If that was true, then why did China increase trade with North Korea by nearly 40% in the first quarter?
.
its a test i suppose… would also be interesting to know what exactly was traded… if coal than thats doubly interesting
If it was parts for the missiles even more interesting…..
I don’t necessarily think that Mr. Trump would ‘never’ go to open war with NK. I do think it it will always be the final option for Mr. Trump though.
And if it comes to that point, war with North Korea would have to be shock-and-awe, quick and brutal as a lightning strike. North Korea would be able to inflict billions of dollars in economic damage to SK and cost thousands of SK lives. Additionally, the NK government would likely collapse within days after disruption of command/control networks and lead to an incredible humanitarian crisis.
On top of this, the US would have great difficulty providing direct aid to the NK people because they’ve been propagandized for nearly 5 generations to hate/fear/distrust us. China and SK would have to be on board regime change/Korean reunification in order for it to be successful.
I think the reunification is a serious issue. Germany is still dealing with the repercussions of reunification, and as you noted, NK has multiple generations of brain washed citizens.
Reunification of Korea, in my opinion, is not in the best interest of South Korea, and any path that *is* chosen will take another 3 generations to wipe out the lies and propaganda.
Not saying it shouldn’t be done, but we also can’t fall into the belief that all we have to do is give them one government and things will work themselves out within a few years.
SK has plenty of money, and has also been chasing our tail for awhile.
Dammm sundance. I took your posting regarding China yesterday with a suspicious cat attitude. It seemed a 180 turn from the China as ally meme that had been a
Espoused here.
The fact that NK launched another missle did not seem to me adequate provocation for a reversal. I did take into account our ship’s maneuvers in contested waters. Still my finger in the political wind could not see this coming.
Now with this tweet all doubt is removed. I bow to your mastery in the psychic arts. I suppose hanging out at tea parties gives you lots of access to tea leaves.
China needs to be brought to heel when it comes to selling their products in the US. People in the US create a product, set a price that covers the cost of creating it plus profit so they can have a life of their own. Then some faceless Chinese corporation steals the entire design/thing, mass produces it with slave labor, and turns around and undercuts the price by 90%
It needs to stop.
Personally, I would like to see a complete and final end to the Korean war which hasn’t ended. China needs to help the US end that war, get rid of the Kims and reunite the two Koreas.
If N.Korea takes any sort of dangerous action against the US, President Trump will have a HARD time avoiding taking severe action in response. I tend to think the cargo ship accident may have had something to do with N.Korea (but perhaps also Islamists from from Philippines, I don’t know) because the explanations we’ve been given don’t hold water so to speak.
President Trump is respected world-wide because he is seen as a man’s man and a manly man — a real man. If he is caught playing politics while a dangerous enemy is attacking the US or its people, that respect will be destroyed in a split second.
If military action becomes necessary, then the USA should full-on steam-roll the PRnK and set up bases for all four branches of the military — Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. And there will be NO getting rid of the USA after that for a VERY VERY long time. China DOES NOT WANT THAT.
I never thought I would say this, but Nikki is a wolverine. Forceful, direct, let’s cut the BS type of diplomat. Haleyine?
NOT SO QUICK-FOR ME AND MANY OTHERS HERE SHE IS STILL ON PROBATION…..
Report: Other Countries Are Less Aggressive Since Trump Became President
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/05/report-other-countries-are-less-aggressive-since-trump-became-president/
Excerpt:
America’s trading partners have imposed fewer tariffs, duties and limits on U.S. imports since Trump’s election, probably fearing retaliation from the Trump administration, according to the London-based Centre for Economic Policy Research’s Global Trade Alert report.
What??? His Excellency is increasing “free” trade! Someone get the MSM on the phone they apparently missed the memo
Interesting. All you need to do is threaten to topple the dominoes in China. I think the thought of a few hundred million unhappy people inside China clambering for jobs and a few million people trying to escape carnage in North Korea into China has to be a pretty sobering thought to the elites in China. President Trump is one savvy hombre…
I keep thinking about Sundance’s comment about then candidate Trump twirling a zippo lighter…
Sundance,
The time line needs explaining. Didn’t Trump meet with Xi after the first quarter ended? If so, the second quarter results will show how effective Xi’s changes have been.
Why do you think Xi upped NK trade in first quarter? The look of U.S. weakness ala Russia conspiracy? Padding the numbers so that any future reductions will look good but be meaningless? (It would take a 29% reduction in 2nd quarter to undo the 1st quarter 40% increase.)
Correct about the Mar-a-Lago meeting timeline; they met in April. Looks like the Chinese govn’t knows how to hedge their bets.—– Which reminds me that the largest ethnic group betting in the east coast casinos are the Chinese.
So much education from Sundance.
Had to slowly read this three times to grasp what he was saying.
“If you owe the bank a million dollars the bank owns you. If you owe the bank a trillion dollars, you own the bank.”
🤑🤑
This is how Trump handled his bankruptcies. It was actually a thoughtful experience. This is just reapplication.
LOL! All the Libs heads will explode now that the new Apple 8S I-Phone will cost $250 more. Hey, Microsoft…Ready for US manufacturing!
PDJT says, Anyone trades with North Korea, we won’t trade with you. Ruh oh!
In this global chess game, this US trade announcement is followed by the word CHECK!
Our President has ba..s made of Titanium with Kryptonite centers. WOW!
OMG, Rick, You’re correct. I finally just thought about the other side of this. Manufacturing in the US? No border tariff threats needed.
Ha! If the Amazons, Microsofts and Apples are using China for cheap labor and goods, but for national security their life line is cut off due to Chines underwriting the Norks…would they not necessarily need to start running for the hills…in the US? Something like ” We will necessarily bankrupt the coal industry?”
Squeezing works both ways, I guess.
IT’S AMAZING LISTENING TO THE SO CALLED EXPERTS ON THE VARIOUS NEWS CHANNELS.
All of the them but especially MSNBC and CNN wring their hands AND mock Trump essentially saying he doesn’t know what he is doing and that he needs a “coherent” plan. They out themselves adn show us how utterly either STUPID or FAKE they are with their own words!!!
It’s truly a sight to see. The media and the elites are shrinking every day.
They already showed us how stupid they were by predicting (and even wanting) Hillary to win the Presidency.
China just called me and they said the south China sea fake islands will take care of any so called “economic strangle hold” citing some sh!t about Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) confirmed the completion of another Chinese man-made island, China’s Fiery Cross Island, and the new land is now ready for use as a military base. I put em on hold ,what do I tell em ?
Just give them my initials – M.O.A.B.
I did and they said we shouldn’t be having anymore trouble from lill kim ,
Just play music on hold ..maybe some one Joe cocker Tightrope
That would be awesome…
President Trump: Mr. Xi, TEAR DOWN THIS WALL. Unite South and North Korea.
Meanwhile, it is being reported that China closes SK businesses in China and drastically cutting tourism to SK over THAAD installation which is, by the way, now delayed in order to conduct everybody’s favorite “environmental impact assessment.” I mean, the US is able to put pressure on China but China is able and willing to put pressure on SK and other countries in the region. It can get very messy, unstable and unpredictable.
Unlike THAAD, Putting trade sanction on China doesn’t need S. Korea’s consent.
This is the major point:
“A.) War with North Korea killing millions of people.
OR
B.) Economic Sanctions against China to avoid war.”
We need to keep all this in perspective. Ultimately Chinas hand will be forced. The entire world will be waiting for it, they’ll HAVE to do something. It’s already untenable, it amazes me they haven’t done anything yet.
I agree President Trump will never start a war. We’ll defend ourselves of course while Kim sabre rattles, but everytime he does it it DESTROYS China. Everytime Kim acts out, China looks more and more like the other side of the table, why would we have ANY business dealings with a country who won’t, or isn’t virile enough to stop N. Korea? The entire Chinese government can’t keep 1 inconsequential little pipsqueak like Kim in line?
End Game is President Trump might accidentally make China Great Again Also
China as a nation makes no money. Every province in the country invests more than is produced except for Shanghai and Hong Kong. China doesn’t have any good options on the table, only bad ones.
Is is possible China is about to close for business? Is President Trump giving them the excuse they need to save face?
China can now close the borders, declare martial law and turn back to the lifestyle that they understand under the guise that “It was Americas fault since they won’t trade with us anymore.”
As can we.
China will act in their self interest to remove little Kim from power. Xi knows that the US can turn the trillions of US treasury bills that they hold into worthless pieces of paper through a dollar devaluation. That’s serious leverage. The Chinese also fear a trade tariff war with the US, who is their largest market and source of foreign exchange. China needs US energy supplies more than we need cheap appliances, plastic toys and more debt. Trumponomics will be employed to get Kim fired and for China to level the balance of trade with the US. It really is all about “The Art of the Deal” and the master persuader will come out of the G20 meetings looking like the Jedi Knight that he is. Win for USA and win for China. There will be no war on the Korean Peninsula.
SK is no longer the pawn….the DNK threat is now aimed squarely at the US. What SK wants or doesn’t want is secondary now.
Will the little Fat Boy from N. Korea attempt to demolish Seoul if he is attacked by the Chinese ???
