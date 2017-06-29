The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” Media Retreat Continues Obsequiously…

An interesting New York Times “correction“ appears today providing yet further evidence of a convenient retreat from six months of media propaganda.
The correction references a Russian Election Interference Joint Analysis Report, widely called the “Russian Intelligence Report”, which has been falsely used by most media to frame a narrative that 17 agencies within the U.S. intelligence community agreed that Russia attempted to interfere with the U.S. election:
The Times Correction somewhat opaquely clarifies that only the CIA (Brennan), FBI (Comey) and NSA (Rogers) participated in the December Intelligence Analysis that underwrites the overall report. ODNI (Clapper) is a hub for gathering and sharing information and does not generate intelligence as an entity in/unto itself.
It is not coincidental the two most politicized intelligence operatives, John Brennan (CIA) and James Comey (FBI), presented the information along with like-minded political traveler ODNI James Clapper. While Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA) is also included in the report authorship, it is largely overlooked that Rogers only held a “moderate confidence” in the overall report finding. It was only Brennan and Comey who claimed “high confidence” in the overall report content.
We have continually pointed out at the time the report was written it appeared to be entirely political in construct. The intent of the report was to provide source material for the overall Russian conspiracy narrative; and also establish some framework for the White House to take action, vis-a-vis sanctions.
Against the backdrop of the December 2016 sanctions announcement, President Obama’s administration released the Joint Analysis Report claiming it outlined details of Russia’s involvement hacking into targeted political data-base or computer systems during the election.
Except it didn’t
Not even a little.
The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) was/is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.
This might as well be a report blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. Just because you didn’t actually win the Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian government are targeting you for your portion of the lottery revenue.
The December FBI report was/is, well, quite simply, pure horse-pucky.
What the report does well is using ridiculous technical terminology to describe innocuous common activity. Example: “ATPT29” is Olaf, the round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street.
This paragraph below is priceless in it’s humorous and disingenuous gobblespeak:
Both groups have historically targeted government organizations, think tanks, universities, and corporations around the world. APT29 has been observed crafting targeted spearphishing campaigns leveraging web links to a malicious dropper; once executed, the code delivers Remote Access Tools (RATs) and evades detection using a range of techniques.
APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns. Once APT28 and APT29 have access to victims, both groups exfiltrate and analyze information to gain intelligence value.
These groups use this information to craft highly targeted spearphishing campaigns. These actors set up operational infrastructure to obfuscate their source infrastructure, host domains and malware for targeting organizations, establish command and control nodes, and harvest credentials and other valuable information from their targets.
(*note the emphasis I placed in the quote) All that nonsense is saying is a general explanation for how hacking, any hacking, is generally carried out. The entire FBI report was nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.
Here’s the “report“:
What was alarming to consider was: A) how far the various radical leftists were willing to go to create a straw man crisis for political benefit; and B) how diminished the executive office of the U.S. presidency actually became amid this level of ridiculous propaganda.
There’s no doubt the intended outcome was to create internal confusion amid the U.S. electorate, and seed a media narrative. There were/are millions of people who bought into these widely discussed fabrications.
Consider the example inside a Yahoo News article showcasing the report:
[…] The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office. (link)
There was no evidence the DNC was “hacked” (WikiLeaks claims the information was an inside job of “leaking”), Hillary Clinton blames the Macedonians, and even John Podesta admitted himself he was a victim of an ordinary “phishing” password change scam. Not exactly a “hack” per se’.
Does hacking exist, of course it does. Do hackers exist in every country connected by the internet, of course they do. Do state governments participate in hacking offense and defense, again – yes, of course they do. And yes, the FBI and U.S. intelligence community act purposefully against all participants they can catch.
But what does that intellectual truism have to do with the specific allegation that hostile Russian hackers attempted to gain entry into the DNC or John Podesta? These are two entirely different issues which the Obama administration (Brennan and Comey) attempted to conflate simply for political and ideological purposes.
Here is where we see the overall intended and conflated outcome. Consider the Yaho0 media paragraph above against the headline which accompanied the content:
There’s a reasonable case to be made that all of those previous political players have quite a bit to hide within the construct of the entire narrative. Some like James Comey, and possibly Susan Rice, appear to have violated laws on leaking information and unmasking U.S. citizens within intelligence reports.
Former CIA Director John Brennan has clearly established his own exit from the risk matrix. While former ODNI James Clapper is almost too inept to be held accountable for any of it.
It would be disingenuous in the extreme to ignore that NSA Director Mike Rogers was the least willing and least engaged intelligence leader within the scheme and simultaneously highly political ODNI James Clapper was calling for him to be fired.
Admiral Mike Rogers traveled to Trump Tower (after the election) on November 17th without notifying the White House or Clapper. The next day, November 18th, President-Elect Trump moved the entire Transition Team to his New Jersey country club. Mike Rogers remains the current head of the NSA.
I guess her being black and a woman didn’t work or maybe Jay Carney wasn’t available?
Susan Rice Blames Racism, Sexism for Unmasking Backlash
Cristina Laila Jun 28th, 2017
“Former NatSec Advisor under Obama, Susan Rice, blamed race and gender for the unmasking backlash she received in an interview with New York Magazine when asked why she thinks she became a target. ”
Same old worn out liberal excuses for their wrongdoings. It’s always someone else’s fault. Always.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/susan-rice-blames-racism-sexism-unmasking-backlash/
Do people really buy into this crap anymore? I cant fathom that millenniums would.
Oh – and Alicia Machado got called “fat.” That’ll teach those bitter clingers!
Carney say’s: Susan who?
I hope under oath and recorded……
Since when has “under oath and recorded” ever mattered? This woman went on national TV, five different stations and lied her ass off. I bet if she was plugged into a lie detector it would not even twitch.
all too true RF…sigh. SO can we not just bypass the trial and send her directly to jail?
oops “now “
Add to that the committee really isn’t interested in investigating this. It will be a sham to give her cover because too much of her doing was becoming known by the public.
Remember Hillary’s 11 hours of grilling? Lots of tv time for the participants, little learned, many, many “I can’t recalls” . And there was no follow through. Hillary claimed vindication.
I expect the same here, although I would be delighted to be wrong,
Mike
I saw yesterday she is positioning to play both the RACE card and the WOMEN card.
Suggesting that she is being picked on because she is black and a woman.There were white guys doing same stuff?? I guess her point is then there are white guys in the Obama Administration who are corrupt unmaskers/leakers. That is good news? Do tell Susan.. they can be arrested as well.
I hope she goes to jail whining about being a woman and being black. As long as she goes to jial, I don’t care what she whines about…no one is listening..
Or, conversing, we could take her lame crap and say it’s because you were black and a woman that you got the job.
So, black woman, which argument do you want to go with. Can’t have it both ways.
Sick. And. Tired. Of. This. 1960s. Crap.
I’m not living through it again.
“Conversely” grrr..
Well played. An AA hire, an over-paid liar.
Just last week weren’t we told all of Susan Rice’s documents were taken to the (non-existent) Obama Library, in which case they are sealed for 5 years? Who had the authority to send them there and why didn’t anyone stop it from happening, and are all the documents of others (Lynch, Clinton Brennan, etc.) also now in the “library” so sealed for 5 years?
Was Richard Windsor a black man?
Sundance you expand my vocabulary daily (obsequiously)!
This was BS from day one because the Head of DNI represents all 17 agencies! They were using that to justify their story. Our white hat, Michael Rogers, didn’t go all in with the other 3 morons. If there was one person that would have the ability to know EVERYTHING, it would be the head of the NSA. He went along and probably told our President that he had to do so in order not to blow his cover.
Guess it has worked because he is the only one still around and flourishing!
Satan’s creature didn’t get the memo because he used that same BS with Maria during his interview this morning! GOD is allowing these creatures to eat themselves as they live out their days on this Earth!
This was one of the longest running lies going. Megyn Kelly even used it in her Putin interview for her first show on NBC. Kelly had to know it was a lie when she used it, but used it anyway!
I guess John Podesta still believes this nonsense as of this morning’s appearance on Maria B’s show.
I predict Alex Jones will spend an hour of beating MK with her use of false evidence on Putin. This was MK’s lead evidence in the first 30 seconds of the Putin interview.
I doubt he believes it, but he certainly has no shame about repeating it.
Podesta invented and disseminated this nonsense.
Ha, ha, I noticed the evil serpent Podesta use that 17 agencies trope with Maria, also, and thought, “well he must have neglected to read the NYT this morning!” But of course, truth is irrelevant to such as he. He lies, he lies, he lies.
In that interview with Podesta, you could just feel his rage jumping out of the TV. Maria did an excellent job with the interview and held his feet to the fire. He’s not use to being questioned, obviously.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean its NOT TRUE that 17 Intelligence networks all had agents working on counter Intelligence, with all 17 (independently) finding Russians in the Electoral System (strangely even the Coastguard were investigating the election).
The weight of 17 independent verification could be reduced one guy making stuff up, and it being shown to, and repeated by, just 4 agencies
However…
I bet the meme “17 agencies say Russia hacked the election” will persist.
same as “hands up, dont shoot” meme remains
or
“He was just a child on his way home with candy for his little brother”
As will the lie that “97% consensus on global warming” persists.
Thief, see below. At least there of two of us in the tree.
Slight correction, “Heads” of 2 agencies, 1 NSA chief (who didn’t believe the b.s.) and one Clapped out DNI. That’s 2 traitors, with 2 in tow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess people were getting habituated to “17” and so it was exaggerated to 22 for effect.
This report is a keeper, ty. Carlos Salim’s first $100M lawsuit is a no-brainer win, according to commentary. I guess the fat pig is trying to limit his exposure. Bottom-line : all roads lead back to Brotherhood Butt-Budy Barrack and his stooges.
Exactly. Carlos trying to limit the damages. The climate is rip for lawsuits. I sure am cheering Sarah Palin on!
I hope Sarah will say ‘Hello’ tonight. I hope she really does become the new owner of the NYT. The old grey lady will become the beautiful lady of Alaska! Palin Times!
As I understand it from what I’ve read and heard in testimony, DIRNSA only signed to affirm that those inputs from NSA were correctly presented; but, he didn’t want his signature to be an affirmation that the entire document represented NSA’s position — sort of like signing an evaluation that you’ve read it but your signature does not indicate that you necessarily agree with the evaluation.
I seems to me that everything would have been hunky-dory with Russia if Hillary would have won. I’ll bet they even thought Putin was trying to help them. Hillary’s loss set Obama’s hair on fire. He, Brennan, Comey, Clapper and maybe even Rogers made a superhuman effort to drive a wedge between Russia and America – WHY?
What do you suppose those rats were up to with Russia that they are so afraid that we and President Trump will find out?
I think if there was any bona fide hacking by Russia that it was meant to help Hag. Putin already had great blackmail material on Hag. With Queen Hag more uranium would be forth comimng. God with the Deplorables’ helped thwarted the Hag plan. Oops!
Great summary of the Russian BS and the who, where, and why behind it. I just want to add that in addition to the intent of the report being for “sanctions” (as stated here: “The intent of the report was to provide source material for the overall Russian conspiracy narrative; and also establish some framework for the White House to take action, vis-a-vis sanctions.”), I think it was also an excuse (as I think you and others have pointed out before) to pry into Trump’s and other’s people’s private lives to find some way to destroy them. In other words, it was a huge fishing expedition. Thank God it failed!!
Race to the bottom:
CNN’s credibility, the Russia narrative and Joe Scarborough’s T-levels.
Lol.
The Streisand Effect pertaining to Lori Klausutis.
Joe’s same sex marriage and opposite sex causulty.
Sarah Sanders should update the press on this at the next press briefing since the false information was attributed to government agencies. A nice plate of crow pie for them and might set of a few triggers. I want it on film!
Hello Sarah!
Increasingly looking like Comey got rolled with The Dossier, and now Comey is left alone holding the bag. His only hope left is his pal Mueller to rope the other participants back in to share the rap. When you think you are so clever and see yourself as a big league playa, it’s hard to admit you got hustled.
Vast Uniparty Cover up continues.
Sundance, you give a compelling argument that Mike Rogers could be a white hat. However, what still doesn’t make sense is why Obama kept him on when he wasn’t a team player. That would make ADM Rogers the only military man who was not fired for doing something of which the administration did not approve. What you imply is ADM Rogers did something that did not advance the Obama / Deep State agenda. That’s a firing offense in Obama’s world. Why didn’t it happen?
Look at what agency he heads. Think carefully about what Admiral Rogers knows.
In many ways non-political Rogers is holding better cards than bigger more political Obama. Think about it.
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Full access to all Signals Intelligence means
he probably knows Obama’s grades and sketchy college funding application details.
As well as useful stuff.
“metadata” he controls the entire planets metadata.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Hakuna Matata”!
Thank you, Sundance. I see your point. A white hat kind of leverage?
Spot on sundance! Admiral Rogers is a White Hat in my humble opinion. I think he tipped off the President nefarious activities and now PDJT is just paying out rope for these clowns to hang themselves.
Now that we have the 17 agencies taken care of can we work on 97% of the climate sciences say AGW is real.
You mislabeled another Treeper a thief: 97% comment was posted at 5:45 pm. I hope the ‘thief’ bit was tongue-in-cheek.
There are at least 3 of us (actually more, if you note the pseudonyms used). I’ve been commenting at WUWT since at least November, 2008.
This kind of lie that has the potential to sway the public have been historically the basis for wars. If it is against the law to yell fire in a crowded theater then what should be the punishment for yelling fire to a whole nation.
That’s what I kept wanting to know starting with l’affair Zimmerman/Martin.
Yes, I keep thinking of this friend we met with last Sunday, who actually quoted the “17 intelligence agencies”. But I doubt this “correction” is being announced in MSM. You probably have to dig for it.
Trump should tweet this tonight.
The Russian Thing needs a face lift…
oh wait
I see what you did there. 👍
Queue it up to Tom Cotton at 1:59:23 and listen.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?430599-1/former-ambassador-calls-presidents-denial-russian-interference-dismaying-objectionable&start=7163
I like Cotton’s suit and tie – great colors. He has a knack for hammering the opposition over the head with their own ignorance. Then came Kamala Harris….arrrrrghhhhh!
Russia-Russia-Russia. The panel was arrogantly obtuse as well.
It’s going from Russia,Russia,Russia, to Mika,Mika,Mika
And no one gives a damx.
I despise this man so much you wouldn’t beleive. I’m just thankful I’m not in his district! My congressman supports POTUS!
I would believe it if the “legs” belongs to O’s team.
The number of people who are still arguing “so what! 4 agencies still say it’s a fact”
SMH.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Typical Times “retraction”…look at the first line…”A White House memo article Monday about President Trump’s deflections and denials about Russia…” They are scum, just flat out scum.
He’s never denied it.
Well done Sundance as usual!
Brennan testified to this week’s ago. Not only did he admit it wasn’t seventeen agencies, he also admitted that it was only a few “hand picked” persons from four agencies. All he had to do was pick Hillary supporters to get the outcome he wanted in the phoney report.
Thanks Paula, I couldn’t recall who it was. Knew someone testified that wasn’t 17!!!
I wonder why in all these committee “hearings” no one ever asks this: “OK, you claim Russia took some extraordinary action aimed at influencing or casting doubts on the presidential election of 2016. Is this the first time another country has tried to in some form or fashion ‘interfere’ or influence a US election?” I’m sure the answer would be “No, it has happened every election.”
The Soviets, for example, had an active propaganda campaign, based both in the USSR and in the US aimed at precisely that. So, next question would be “So why all the fuss THIS time? What precisely is different, other than that Donald J. Trump was elected?”
It is well documented that Teddy Kennedy cut a deal with the Soviets to try to defeat Reagan, but that never hurt his image among the Left.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s one example I found easily, took less than 5 minutes:
“1976: Fearing that anti-communist Democrat Henry “Scoop” Jackson stood a good chance at winning in the wake of Nixon’s resignation, the KGB began a smear campaign. Soviet spies forged FBI paperwork to make it appear Jackson was secretly gay and sent the fake reports to newspapers around the United States during the election and for years after.
Also found that they offered to fund Humphrey’s campaign in 1968, and in 1960 offered to run a propaganda campaign on behalf of Adelai Stevenson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Roosevelt have a communist spy living in the White House?
A spy? FDR was a Communist!!! Had to “stack” SCOTUS to stop them from ruling new laws unconstitutional.
Many, FDR loved them. McCarthy tried to smoke all of them out. He succeeded pretty well.
What gets me about all this is that the U.S. media DID use propaganda to try to influence the outcome of the election, and this is okay, but it’s not okay for another country to do it. Right!
exactly like the Court saying, If another President had done this….okey dokey…but…but…but…THIS is TRUMP!
Slightly off-topic but the MSM are pivoting back to personal attacks
So. We still have nothing. The hope is that Admiral Mike Rogers was the scribe to all the Obama spying. The plan is? I’m not following the plan.
Mueller is bulking up for a long, drawn out investigation into? Criminal wrongdoing. Criminal wrongdoing by the Trump admin and Russia? Or the 2016 campaigns and Russia? Or the Obama admin. and Russia? Or the Clinton campaign and Russia? Or the SOS Clinton and Russia?
All things Russia? Yes, I think it is all things Russia. Russia allows the scope to expand.
So why Mueller hiring all the attorney’s with Clinton and Obama conflicts of interests?
Why did Rosenstein write the letter to get Comey fired? Why are there 3 investigations into McCabe for conflicts of interest and Clinton? Why is Mueller hired as Special Counsel?
Why aren’t there Grand Juries convening to indict for email scandals? Do they first have to nail Comey and McCabe to reopen these failed FBI investigations? IDK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The establishment is protecting its own, and Mueller will not be investigating any democrats. His history, and his action on this matter to date make that painfully obvious.
Mike
I am still thinking that Mueller and Company are Clintonistas investigating Obamabots. This could be an internal war for who is going to jail.
But just my uninformed opinion.
This was a very dangerous game the Dimms and the Deep State played out. It could had led to war. It might still lead to shootings by deranged dimms, Oh wait, it already did There needs to be accountability for this and I mean massive accountability – as in trials, convictions and jail time.
I AM DONE with these people. They need to be perped walked. If they skate then this will be washed, rinsed and repeated. We are better than this. Our country is better than this. GRRRRR.
Here is that tick-tick-tick guy who is friendly with Comey. This is his “bombshell” that turns out to be a giant nothing burger. What’s weird is the guy who is the subject of this strange piece died recently.
Yes, but we have Hillary’s “word” that those 30,000 deleted emails were just discussions of her yoga classes and Chelsea’s wedding, so no national security issues trying to find them.
I agree, so what? This guy was trying to assemble a team to find Hillary’s missing/deleted 33,000 emails, and was not affiliated with the Trump campaign.
Maybe he was a yoga and wedding enthusiast (see above)
All it does is make Wittes look stupid.
Yeah, it reminds me of the time that buffoon Geraldo made a huge fuss about opening Al Capone’s “secret vault.” When the big, live TV moment arrived, it was empty. What a fool.
The Republicans have House and Senate majorities. How did a leftist lawyer and Hillary and Obama acolyte like Mueller, ever get into a position to prosecute his political enemy President Trump?
The RINO’s stand by and watch while he appoints ex Hillary staffers. Stranger than fiction.
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the simplest explanation is the correct one. The establishment republicans are anti-trump (and anti you and me if you get down to it). They recommended Rosenstein who is obviously a pro dem deep state guy devoted to getting Trump out,
Mike
The Uniparty. Explains everything.
Thanks.
So the Republicans hope Mueller is able to destroy PTrump for them and by appointing Mueller have openly told PTrump that. Geeez, things are bad.
SD – editorial note – FYI: Above you mention that Rogers visited Trump at Trump Tower on Nov 17. The article you link to in that paragraph says Nov11th. Please see
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/the-shadow-government-timeline/
libel and slander law suits can get pricey.
they picked the wrong man to mess with.
