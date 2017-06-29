The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” Media Retreat Continues Obsequiously…

An interesting New York Times correction appears today providing yet further evidence of a convenient retreat from six months of media propaganda.

The correction references a Russian Election Interference Joint Analysis Report, widely called the “Russian Intelligence Report”, which has been falsely used by most media to frame a narrative that 17 agencies within the U.S. intelligence community agreed that Russia attempted to interfere with the U.S. election:

(Link)

The Times Correction somewhat opaquely clarifies that only the CIA (Brennan), FBI (Comey) and NSA (Rogers) participated in the December Intelligence Analysis that underwrites the overall report.  ODNI (Clapper) is a hub for gathering and sharing information and does not generate intelligence as an entity in/unto itself.

It is not coincidental the two most politicized intelligence operatives, John Brennan (CIA) and James Comey (FBI), presented the information along with like-minded political traveler ODNI James Clapper. While Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA) is also included in the report authorship, it is largely overlooked that Rogers only held a “moderate confidence” in the overall report finding. It was only Brennan and Comey who claimed “high confidence” in the overall report content.

We have continually pointed out at the time the report was written it appeared to be entirely political in construct. The intent of the report was to provide source material for the overall Russian conspiracy narrative; and also establish some framework for the White House to take action, vis-a-vis sanctions.

Against the backdrop of the December 2016 sanctions announcement, President Obama’s administration released the Joint Analysis Report claiming it outlined details of Russia’s involvement hacking into targeted political data-base or computer systems during the election.

Except it didn’t

Not even a little.

The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) was/is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.

This might as well be a report blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers.  Just because you didn’t actually win the Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian government are targeting you for your portion of the lottery revenue.

The December FBI report was/is, well, quite simply, pure horse-pucky.

What the report does well is using ridiculous technical terminology to describe innocuous common activity. Example: “ATPT29” is Olaf, the round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street.

This paragraph below is priceless in it’s humorous and disingenuous gobblespeak:

Both groups have historically targeted government organizations, think tanks, universities, and corporations around the world. APT29 has been observed crafting targeted spearphishing campaigns leveraging web links to a malicious dropper; once executed, the code delivers Remote Access Tools (RATs) and evades detection using a range of techniques.

APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns. Once APT28 and APT29 have access to victims, both groups exfiltrate and analyze information to gain intelligence value.

These groups use this information to craft highly targeted spearphishing campaigns. These actors set up operational infrastructure to obfuscate their source infrastructure, host domains and malware for targeting organizations, establish command and control nodes, and harvest credentials and other valuable information from their targets.

(*note the emphasis I placed in the quote) All that nonsense is saying is a general explanation for how hacking, any hacking, is generally carried out. The entire FBI report was nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.

Here’s the “report“:

What was alarming to consider was: A) how far the various radical leftists were willing to go to create a straw man crisis for political benefit; and B) how diminished the executive office of the U.S. presidency actually became amid this level of ridiculous propaganda.

There’s no doubt the intended outcome was to create internal confusion amid the U.S. electorate, and seed a media narrative. There were/are millions of people who bought into these widely discussed fabrications.

Consider the example inside a Yahoo News article showcasing the report:

[…] The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office. (link)

There was no evidence the DNC was “hacked” (WikiLeaks claims the information was an inside job of “leaking”), Hillary Clinton blames the Macedonians, and even John Podesta admitted himself he was a victim of an ordinary “phishing” password change scam.  Not exactly a “hack” per se’.

Does hacking exist, of course it does. Do hackers exist in every country connected by the internet, of course they do. Do state governments participate in hacking offense and defense, again – yes, of course they do. And yes, the FBI and U.S. intelligence community act purposefully against all participants they can catch.

But what does that intellectual truism have to do with the specific allegation that hostile Russian hackers attempted to gain entry into the DNC or John Podesta? These are two entirely different issues which the Obama administration (Brennan and Comey) attempted to conflate simply for political and ideological purposes.

Here is where we see the overall intended and conflated outcome. Consider the Yaho0 media paragraph above against the headline which accompanied the content:

afp-yahoo-tweet-2

There’s a reasonable case to be made that all of those previous political players have quite a bit to hide within the construct of the entire narrative. Some like James Comey, and possibly Susan Rice, appear to have violated laws on leaking information and unmasking U.S. citizens within intelligence reports.

Former CIA Director John Brennan has clearly established his own exit from the risk matrix.  While former ODNI James Clapper is almost too inept to be held accountable for any of it.

It would be disingenuous in the extreme to ignore that NSA Director Mike Rogers was the least willing and least engaged intelligence leader within the scheme and simultaneously highly political ODNI James Clapper was calling for him to be fired.

Admiral Mike Rogers traveled to Trump Tower (after the election) on November 17th without notifying the White House or Clapper.  The next day, November 18th, President-Elect Trump moved the entire Transition Team to his New Jersey country club.  Mike Rogers remains the current head of the NSA.

106 Responses to The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” Media Retreat Continues Obsequiously…

  1. sundance says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:31 pm

  2. fleporeblog says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    This was BS from day one because the Head of DNI represents all 17 agencies! They were using that to justify their story. Our white hat, Michael Rogers, didn’t go all in with the other 3 morons. If there was one person that would have the ability to know EVERYTHING, it would be the head of the NSA. He went along and probably told our President that he had to do so in order not to blow his cover.

    Guess it has worked because he is the only one still around and flourishing!

    Satan’s creature didn’t get the memo because he used that same BS with Maria during his interview this morning! GOD is allowing these creatures to eat themselves as they live out their days on this Earth!

    • bertdilbert says:
      June 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      This was one of the longest running lies going. Megyn Kelly even used it in her Putin interview for her first show on NBC. Kelly had to know it was a lie when she used it, but used it anyway!

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      Ha, ha, I noticed the evil serpent Podesta use that 17 agencies trope with Maria, also, and thought, “well he must have neglected to read the NYT this morning!” But of course, truth is irrelevant to such as he. He lies, he lies, he lies.

    • Mz Molly Anna says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      In that interview with Podesta, you could just feel his rage jumping out of the TV. Maria did an excellent job with the interview and held his feet to the fire. He’s not use to being questioned, obviously.

      There’s and audio going around of a rage filled man abusing a child. Sounds a lot Podesta. AG Jeff Sessions is on top of this pedo stuff, and if Podesta is guilty, I hope it is made public.

  3. rumpole2 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Oh noes!!

    You mean its NOT TRUE that 17 Intelligence networks all had agents working on counter Intelligence, with all 17 (independently) finding Russians in the Electoral System (strangely even the Coastguard were investigating the election).

    The weight of 17 independent verification could be reduced one guy making stuff up, and it being shown to, and repeated by, just 4 agencies

    However…

    I bet the meme “17 agencies say Russia hacked the election” will persist.

    same as “hands up, dont shoot” meme remains

    or
    “He was just a child on his way home with candy for his little brother”

  4. filia.aurea says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    This report is a keeper, ty. Carlos Salim’s first $100M lawsuit is a no-brainer win, according to commentary. I guess the fat pig is trying to limit his exposure. Bottom-line : all roads lead back to Brotherhood Butt-Budy Barrack and his stooges.

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Exactly. Carlos trying to limit the damages. The climate is rip for lawsuits. I sure am cheering Sarah Palin on!

      • WSB says:
        June 29, 2017 at 7:40 pm

        I hope Sarah will say ‘Hello’ tonight. I hope she really does become the new owner of the NYT. The old grey lady will become the beautiful lady of Alaska! Palin Times!

  5. DoggyDaddy says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    As I understand it from what I’ve read and heard in testimony, DIRNSA only signed to affirm that those inputs from NSA were correctly presented; but, he didn’t want his signature to be an affirmation that the entire document represented NSA’s position — sort of like signing an evaluation that you’ve read it but your signature does not indicate that you necessarily agree with the evaluation.

  6. Betty says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I seems to me that everything would have been hunky-dory with Russia if Hillary would have won. I’ll bet they even thought Putin was trying to help them. Hillary’s loss set Obama’s hair on fire. He, Brennan, Comey, Clapper and maybe even Rogers made a superhuman effort to drive a wedge between Russia and America – WHY?

    What do you suppose those rats were up to with Russia that they are so afraid that we and President Trump will find out?

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      I think if there was any bona fide hacking by Russia that it was meant to help Hag. Putin already had great blackmail material on Hag. With Queen Hag more uranium would be forth comimng. God with the Deplorables’ helped thwarted the Hag plan. Oops!

      Liked by 2 people

  7. K2P2Ribbing says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Great summary of the Russian BS and the who, where, and why behind it. I just want to add that in addition to the intent of the report being for “sanctions” (as stated here: “The intent of the report was to provide source material for the overall Russian conspiracy narrative; and also establish some framework for the White House to take action, vis-a-vis sanctions.”), I think it was also an excuse (as I think you and others have pointed out before) to pry into Trump’s and other’s people’s private lives to find some way to destroy them. In other words, it was a huge fishing expedition. Thank God it failed!!

    Liked by 5 people

  8. Bert says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Race to the bottom:
    CNN’s credibility, the Russia narrative and Joe Scarborough’s T-levels.

  9. trapper says:
    June 29, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Increasingly looking like Comey got rolled with The Dossier, and now Comey is left alone holding the bag. His only hope left is his pal Mueller to rope the other participants back in to share the rap. When you think you are so clever and see yourself as a big league playa, it’s hard to admit you got hustled.

    Liked by 4 people

  10. Howie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Vast Uniparty Cover up continues.

    Liked by 4 people

  11. BebeTarget says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Sundance, you give a compelling argument that Mike Rogers could be a white hat. However, what still doesn’t make sense is why Obama kept him on when he wasn’t a team player. That would make ADM Rogers the only military man who was not fired for doing something of which the administration did not approve. What you imply is ADM Rogers did something that did not advance the Obama / Deep State agenda. That’s a firing offense in Obama’s world. Why didn’t it happen?

    Liked by 1 person

  12. stopislaminusa says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Now that we have the 17 agencies taken care of can we work on 97% of the climate sciences say AGW is real.

    Liked by 1 person

    • H.R. says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      You mislabeled another Treeper a thief: 97% comment was posted at 5:45 pm. I hope the ‘thief’ bit was tongue-in-cheek.

      There are at least 3 of us (actually more, if you note the pseudonyms used). I’ve been commenting at WUWT since at least November, 2008.

      Liked by 1 person

  13. Orygun says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    This kind of lie that has the potential to sway the public have been historically the basis for wars. If it is against the law to yell fire in a crowded theater then what should be the punishment for yelling fire to a whole nation.

    Liked by 12 people

  14. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    The Russian Thing needs a face lift…
    oh wait

    Liked by 10 people

  16. Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I despise this man so much you wouldn’t beleive. I’m just thankful I’m not in his district! My congressman supports POTUS!

    Liked by 1 person

  17. NJF says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    The number of people who are still arguing “so what! 4 agencies still say it’s a fact”

    SMH.

    Thank God for Mike Rodgers.

    Liked by 6 people

  18. Sherlock says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Typical Times “retraction”…look at the first line…”A White House memo article Monday about President Trump’s deflections and denials about Russia…” They are scum, just flat out scum.

    Liked by 5 people

  19. C. Lowell says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Well done Sundance as usual!

    Liked by 5 people

  20. Paula says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Brennan testified to this week’s ago. Not only did he admit it wasn’t seventeen agencies, he also admitted that it was only a few “hand picked” persons from four agencies. All he had to do was pick Hillary supporters to get the outcome he wanted in the phoney report.

    Liked by 3 people

  21. Sherlock says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    I wonder why in all these committee “hearings” no one ever asks this: “OK, you claim Russia took some extraordinary action aimed at influencing or casting doubts on the presidential election of 2016. Is this the first time another country has tried to in some form or fashion ‘interfere’ or influence a US election?” I’m sure the answer would be “No, it has happened every election.”
    The Soviets, for example, had an active propaganda campaign, based both in the USSR and in the US aimed at precisely that. So, next question would be “So why all the fuss THIS time? What precisely is different, other than that Donald J. Trump was elected?”

    Liked by 4 people

    • NoeliCannoli says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      It is well documented that Teddy Kennedy cut a deal with the Soviets to try to defeat Reagan, but that never hurt his image among the Left.

      Liked by 5 people

    • Sherlock says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      Here’s one example I found easily, took less than 5 minutes:

      “1976: Fearing that anti-communist Democrat Henry “Scoop” Jackson stood a good chance at winning in the wake of Nixon’s resignation, the KGB began a smear campaign. Soviet spies forged FBI paperwork to make it appear Jackson was secretly gay and sent the fake reports to newspapers around the United States during the election and for years after.

      Also found that they offered to fund Humphrey’s campaign in 1968, and in 1960 offered to run a propaganda campaign on behalf of Adelai Stevenson.

      I’m sure there are dozens of similar allegations involving a number of countries, most are simply ignored. So why the fuss this time, and this time only, assuming there was such an attempt? Is it because it’s OK when the assumed beneficiary is a lefty candidate?

      Liked by 2 people

    • Paula says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      They did ask that question of Brennan. His reply was that it was probably no different than other years, it’s just that our technology has improved so much that we’re able to detect it better now. I kid you not. LOL

      Liked by 2 people

    • georgiafl says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Didn’t Roosevelt have a communist spy living in the White House?

      Liked by 2 people

    • K2P2Ribbing says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      What gets me about all this is that the U.S. media DID use propaganda to try to influence the outcome of the election, and this is okay, but it’s not okay for another country to do it. Right!

      Liked by 2 people

    • piper567 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

      exactly like the Court saying, If another President had done this….okey dokey…but…but…but…THIS is TRUMP!

      Like

  22. NYGuy54 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Slightly off-topic but the MSM are pivoting back to personal attacks

    Liked by 7 people

  23. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    So. We still have nothing. The hope is that Admiral Mike Rogers was the scribe to all the Obama spying. The plan is? I’m not following the plan.

    Mueller is bulking up for a long, drawn out investigation into? Criminal wrongdoing. Criminal wrongdoing by the Trump admin and Russia? Or the 2016 campaigns and Russia? Or the Obama admin. and Russia? Or the Clinton campaign and Russia? Or the SOS Clinton and Russia?

    All things Russia? Yes, I think it is all things Russia. Russia allows the scope to expand.

    So why Mueller hiring all the attorney’s with Clinton and Obama conflicts of interests?

    Why did Rosenstein write the letter to get Comey fired? Why are there 3 investigations into McCabe for conflicts of interest and Clinton? Why is Mueller hired as Special Counsel?

    Why aren’t there Grand Juries convening to indict for email scandals? Do they first have to nail Comey and McCabe to reopen these failed FBI investigations? IDK.

    I am completely confused.

    Liked by 1 person

    • mimbler says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      The establishment is protecting its own, and Mueller will not be investigating any democrats. His history, and his action on this matter to date make that painfully obvious.
      Mike

      Like

    • WSB says:
      June 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      I am still thinking that Mueller and Company are Clintonistas investigating Obamabots. This could be an internal war for who is going to jail.

      But just my uninformed opinion.

      Like

  24. JAS says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    This was a very dangerous game the Dimms and the Deep State played out. It could had led to war. It might still lead to shootings by deranged dimms, Oh wait, it already did There needs to be accountability for this and I mean massive accountability – as in trials, convictions and jail time.

    I AM DONE with these people. They need to be perped walked. If they skate then this will be washed, rinsed and repeated. We are better than this. Our country is better than this. GRRRRR.

    Liked by 2 people

  25. NYGuy54 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Here is that tick-tick-tick guy who is friendly with Comey. This is his “bombshell” that turns out to be a giant nothing burger. What’s weird is the guy who is the subject of this strange piece died recently.

    Like

    • NoeliCannoli says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      Yes, but we have Hillary’s “word” that those 30,000 deleted emails were just discussions of her yoga classes and Chelsea’s wedding, so no national security issues trying to find them.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Kaco says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      I agree, so what? This guy was trying to assemble a team to find Hillary’s missing/deleted 33,000 emails, and was not affiliated with the Trump campaign.

      Like

  26. MOA says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    The Republicans have House and Senate majorities. How did a leftist lawyer and Hillary and Obama acolyte like Mueller, ever get into a position to prosecute his political enemy President Trump?

    The RINO’s stand by and watch while he appoints ex Hillary staffers. Stranger than fiction.

    Like

    • mimbler says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:41 pm

      At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the simplest explanation is the correct one. The establishment republicans are anti-trump (and anti you and me if you get down to it). They recommended Rosenstein who is obviously a pro dem deep state guy devoted to getting Trump out,
      Mike

      Like

  27. SAFVet says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    SD – editorial note – FYI: Above you mention that Rogers visited Trump at Trump Tower on Nov 17. The article you link to in that paragraph says Nov11th. Please see

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/the-shadow-government-timeline/

    Like

  28. PDQ says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    libel and slander law suits can get pricey.

    Like

